If PDP wins FCT, you’re out, Tinubu teases Wike (2025)

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday light-heartedly cautioned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, against swinging the political tides in Abuja in favour of the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party, through his infrastructure drive.

The President made the remarks while hosting a delegation from the FCT—his first set of guests for the Eid-El-Fitr homage—led by Wike at the Presidential Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja.

Tinubu recounted, “I remember the day Nyesom Wike came to me and said, ‘Please, take us out of this problem of TSA so that I can do more work and achieve more.’

“Then I said, ‘Okay, tell me what you’re about to do.’ And he presented it. And I threw in my own political guide. ‘Would that give me any opportunity for my party to win the election in FCT?’

“I said, ‘I know where you are coming from, your own party or my party. If this thing goes too much in your own favour, you will lose your job.’ Then he said, ‘Okay, we will settle that, Oga.’”

Wike, who previously served as governor of Rivers State on the platform of the PDP, had long been a prominent party figure before taking on his current role in the All Progressives Congress-led administration.

Speaking in a live broadcast to mark his first year in office last August, the FCT Minister said his appointment by President Tinubu does not signal his exit from the PDP.

He vowed to remain in the PDP, dismissing rumours of possible defection to the governing.

His comments came amid a long-drawn power tussle between his and his successor and estranged political godson, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who was suspended on March 18 after Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers.

Speaking on Sunday, President Tinubu argued that infrastructure reforms had quickly taken shape in the FCT since Wike’s appointment, highlighting that abandoned projects and healthcare facilities are being restored.

“Things started changing rapidly, and I started looking at the opening up of the rural areas, of abandoned projects, and the residence of the vice president that has been abandoned for years came alive.

“The health centres were being rehabilitated. The health facilities of the residents of FCT are being upgraded. Our teachers at school are being rehabilitated, buildings are furnished. Thank you, Wike.

“We wouldn’t have been able to open our mouths to celebrate if not for the progressive ideas you have given. Today, we are living in peace, and security is improving. There is satisfaction in our output. Hunger is coming down, and food prices are lowering. We can go to the market and do business.”

Tinubu described overseeing Abuja’s Federal Capital Territory as a privilege, noting that upon the Wike’s appointment, he proposed several innovative ideas to streamline bureaucracy and adopt forward-looking policies.

The President explained that these initiatives opened up opportunities for those previously constrained by property rights.

He cited the creation of an independent civil service commission as one such measure, which provided room for professional growth and promotions that align with the civil service and Area Council structures while effectively managing limited resources.

Reiterating the importance of unity and diversity, Tinubu pointed out that Nigerians of varied backgrounds can serve in any region.

“Our people are looking for results. They are looking for comfort. They are praying for good health. They are looking for a fairer somebody with a heart. It is not about me, it’s about every one of us, and the diversity of Nigeria is being proved by Nyesom Wike.

“Surprisingly, Nyesom Wike is not from the North. He’s not a Hausa man. He’s from the southern part of Nigeria. And his ability to work in the centre of the northern part of Nigeria is yielding fruits. That is a good reflection of our diversity that we must use for our prosperity.

“Strengthen that diversity to develop prosperity, seeing that we are all members of one family living together in the same house but staying in different rooms. We belong to one family of hope and belief in Nigeria,” said Tinubu.

He reminded guests of the lessons from Ramadan and called for solidarity and caring for the less privileged:

Tinubu said, “All I need to ask you for is the tolerance that got us together. We heard the lessons of Ramadan. We must continue to abide by that.

“We must continue to share. We must continue to remember the less privileged people, the orphanage, the widows, the have-nots, believing that we can share both in joy and in time of need. And we can believe that Nigeria is greater than any of us. Including myself as the president.

“I’m just a custodian of your trust. It’s only Almighty Allah that gives power. And he says, ‘If I give it to you, you must use it in the righteous way. You must be humane. You must follow my teachings. And do great things. To show that, I granted you that privilege as a temporary article of faith, and I’m the only one who can take it away from you if you don’t know how to use it. I thank all of you.”

In his remarks, Wike noted that removing the Federal Capital Territory Administration from the Treasury Single Account, establishing the FCT Civil Service Commission, creating two new Mandate Secretariats for Women and Youths, and appointing Permanent Secretaries have all bolstered the FCTA’s governance structure and enhanced service delivery.

According to him, these reforms lead to a better quality of life for everyday residents.

In anticipation of Tinubu’s second anniversary, Wike invited the President to the inauguration of projects completed in the past 12 months.

“As we approach the second anniversary of your administration, we are excited about the array of impactful projects that we have lined up for inauguration.

“These projects, designed to improve infrastructure, economic opportunities, and the overall quality of life, stand as evidence to your administration’s commitment to national development.

“We look forward to hosting Your Excellency in the FCT to witness firsthand the tangible progress that has been made under your leadership over the last 12 months,” Wike said.

The former governor also pledged the FCT administration’s “unwavering loyalty and support for the Renewed Hope Agenda” and promised to continue cooperating to ensure the success of Tinubu’s economic reforms.