If You Have Naturally Curly Hair, One Of These 24 Products Could Be Your New Holy Grail (2025)

Like this microfiber towel and these extra strong hair ties that ~won't~ damage your hair.
byby Lily BurrillBuzzFeed Staff, by Elizabeth LillyBuzzFeed Staff
1. Curls Blueberry Bliss Control Jellythat is really doing the most because it's great for wash and gos, twist outs, braid outs, *and* roller sets. This is ideal for2a–4c hair and is made with organicblueberry extract and argan oil to add some ultra hydration to your hair.
Amazon
Curls is a woman-owned business!
Promising review: "The best product I have EVER used on my fine, curly hair! It defines all the curls without weighing them down and smells AMAZING. It also lasts for a few days, which is always a plus for curly hair." —Monica
Get it from Amazon for $13.97+(available in two sizes).
2. Bellissima Italia Diffon Supreme Diffuser & Curly Hair Dryer— anyone with curly hair knows that it is a ~process~ to dry their hair, so may as well use this one that's way easier to hold than a traditional hair dryer. Not to mention that it helps dry hair more evenly, minimizes frizz, has two air speeds and three heat settings, AND it's super cute!
3. SomeBunzee Bandsmade for anyone whose gotAfro puffs,locs, dreads, and thick ponytails. They're stronger than normal hair ties but made from a soft material that won't damage hair. Plus, they're nonslip and adjustable, so they won't cause excess tension on the scalp.
Amazon, www.amazon.com
Though they may not be very visible with some hair styles, these hair bands are super cute and come in some vibrant shades!
Bunzee Bands is a small business dedicated to providing pain-free hair ties for people of all hair shapes and sizes.
Promising reviews: "Sent from the HEAVENS!! This. Is. Everything. During thesummertime my hair was placed in time out. The curls that came out in the morning from my braid out would succumb to humidity the minute I stepped out. So I was left to just do puffs, and I'm was used to using the typical headband to do so. It would cause major headaches and being prone to headaches, it wasn't fun. So this product was a complete godsend! I can rock my puffs on my busy class days and forget I even have a puff in because there's no headache! 😍😍" —Mikaylia
"I absolutely love this. It does the trick. My locs are long and thick and so rubber bands take too much to try to get them on, and usually I can't get them tight enough. Finally I found something that works." —Karen
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.95 (available in five colors and a single pack).
4. Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Primer— not only does it keep your hair protected from hot tools and UV damage, but it also provides nourishment, thanks to a mix of argan, coconut, and grapeseed oils.
^This curly haired reviewer calls it their curly holy grail product!
Promising review: "I spritz this on after I’ve washed and conditioned. That’s all I need to do. Hair turns out beautifully with just an air dry." —Conkyboyd
Get it from Amazon for $34.
5. Verb Ghost Oilbecause the only ghost here is the ghost of the person you were when you had frizzy hair and constant flyaways. This moringa-infused oil tames frizz, and reviewers with hair textures from straight to 4c love this because it makes their hair look shinier and feel softer.
@verbproducts / Via www.instagram.com, www.amazon.com
I got turned onto this stuff after some colleagues put it in stories, and after trying just about every hair oil out there, I can assure you that this is the good stuff. It's great for finishing off your look after heat styling (like with a curling iron or straightener), helping your hair calm down post-blow-drying, or making your natural curls glossy and moisturized without weighing them down. I always keep a bottle in my medicine cabinet! —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $34.20(sulfate-, gluten-, and paraben-free).
6. BondiBoost Sonic Hair Blow-Dryerif you hate drying your hair because (1) it takes a long time and (2) the constant noise tends to give you a headache. Thankfully, this ultralight dryer solves both of those problems because it offers 4X faster hair drying, and it's really quiet. Some curly-haired reviewers love it because it helps keep their hair frizz-free all day!
Sephora
I recently got a blowout with one of these (BTW, I have a MANE of naturally curly, thick hair) and I was shocked by how efficient *and* quiet this was for a straightened blowout! —Elizabeth
It comes with a diffuser and concentrator, and works onstraight, wavy, curly, and coily hair textures.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this dryer! It’s super powerful and dries my hair super fast!! I like that I can adjust the temperature and airflow!! Also it’s a great size and has an easy handle! You can also lock the settings which I thought was really helpful! This dryer is also aesthetically pleasing and that makes me happy haha. 10/10! It is also quieter than my other dryers, not super quiet, but definitely less loud!" —lulu18276
Get it from Sephora for $199.
7. A satin-lined Hairbrella, perfect for protecting your hair when the weather has a mind of its own and doesn't take into account that you're having an amazing day two curl day. This keeps your hair dry during rainy, snowy, or humid days and the satin ensures that you aren't left with any frizz once you take this off!
Hairbrella / YouTube
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business established in 2016 that specializes in hats combining fashion and function to protect against all types of weather.
Promising review: "I never carry an umbrella cause they’re too bulky, so when I saw the Hairbrella I was so excited. It keeps my hair dry and my curls nicely quaffed, rather than me looking like I stuck my fingers I a light socket. I’m telling everyone I know about it, it’s an amazing alternative to those wide-brimmed hats or a briefcase LOL! Truly it’s never going Read more about review stating Love it!!to leave my side from now on! I definitely recommend it." —Gina C.
Get it from Amazon for $49(available in three colors) or Hairbrella for $33+ (available in 11 colors).
8. AKitsch satin pillowcaseto give you a splendid sleep experience that can be better for your hair *and* skin — satin creates less friction and doesn't absorb moisture. Bedhead who???
Amazon
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the Kitsch satin pillowcase in action.
Promising review: "I bought this for my hair and skin. It works beautifully. I had issues with my face getting raised bumps on my cheeks from tossing and turning while using other fabrics. Since I started using this pillowcase, I no longer have that issue. I also havecurlyhair and this minimizes the friction and frizz on my curls. Absolutely love this pillowcase." —Teresa
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two sizes and in 38 styles).
9. Tgin Miracle Repairx Deep Hydrating Hair Mask For Damaged Hairformulated with black castor oil and biotin to prevent split ends and tackle heat-damaged hair. No need to break the bank to treat hair breakage with a professional treatment. You're welcome in advance. ;)
Thank God It’s Natural (Tgin) is a small business founded byChris-Tia Donaldson after she graduated from Harvard Law School, started her first job at a law firm and wore wigs out of frustration for the lack of hair products for natural hair. TGIN is now sold at a variety of retailers.Chris-Tia was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and until her passing in 2021, used her success to advocate for women experiencing financial difficulties and who are undergoing treatment, to highlight health disparities due to race and socio-economic factors and help through theTGIN Foundation.You can read more about her empowering story in her book This is Only a Test.
Promising review: "I LOOOOVE THIS PRODUCT LINE! I use the daily hair food to the hair mask! If you are protecting your hair and maximizing hydration these products will be your best friend!" —K Taylor-Cain
Get it from Amazon for $17.89.
10. Moroccan Oil Intense Curl Creamto provide some long-lasting protection against the monster we all know... Frizz. Just apply this to damp hair, let it air dry, and voila! Soft soft curls and no sign of Mr. Frizz.
When I go on a beach vacation, I don't bother with my intense blowout hair routine. I always pack this (a little goes a LONG way) and let my hair air dry. —Elizabeth
Promising review: "This is a GREAT product for fine hair. I have a lot of fine hair that is between wavy/curly. I have always had a hard time finding a good product that doesn't give my hair the crunchy look when I let it air dry. I have found this to be the best moisturizing curl cream without weighing hair down, controls frizz AND defines curls. My advice is to shampoo (skip conditionor if your hair gets oily) apply the product in the shower, brush with a wide tooth comb to evenly distribute it then scrunch hair using a cotton t shirt. I think I finally found what I have been looking for and am so excited I can let my hair air dry now and not hate it!!!" —Lydia
Get it from Amazon for $36.
11. Living Proof No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer— you'll be loving the before and after results you get from this stuff. When frizz tries to bring you down, you can get it with a *pchit* *pchit* and say, "NOT TODAY!" Plus, reviewers say they LOVE the smell of this.
Promising review: "Love this product. I have supercurlyhair but prefer to wear it straight. This is one of the few products that helps to keep the frizz under control. I flat iron, hairspray, and then spray in this product, and I’m good for the day." —Kensey Noble
Get it from Amazon for $33.
12. An I Dew Care "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampooif your hair has been looking like it's been a while since wash day. Tap this on to say goodbye to greasy roots andmake it look like your hair got a nice lil' refresh. Plus, this is TSA-friendly which makes it great for traveling.
Promising review: "I havecurlyhair and usually wash my hair every three days or so. I've tried nearly every dry shampoo product there is — from aerosol sprays to other powders, but NONE of them work as great as this one does. I dislike the sprays because the fragrance is usually just too much for me. They also run out quickly.I love the design of this product — the application is so easy, and you can really spot-treat problem areas(for me, it's around my ears and forehead line).It works really, really goo,d and applying before bed is a preventative measure that makes your morning hair routine go by super fast." —Amazon Customer
Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this throughTSAand it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." —Teresa
Get it from Amazonfor $15.99(available in five styles).
13. Or someDevaCurl Dry No-Poo Moisturizing Dry Shampoothat lets you choose if you want to target your roots or give your ends an overall zhuzh-ing up with the two nozzle options. We love to see a 2-in-1 product! And, it's even got jojoba oil in it, so your hair will be extra hydrated but not greasy!
Amazon
Plus, it's made to reduce frizz up to 72 hours! This is currently in my bathroom, and I've tried just about all the dry shampoos on the market. My hair is naturally curly, but I blow-dry it pretty often. In the past few weeks, there've been some days that the humidity really brought out my natural curl, but I wanted to put off shampooing another day. This has come in handy and I see it as a go-to for when I want to spray other parts of my hair with dry shampoo besides the roots. —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $34.
14. ADenman hairbrushwith smooth bristles that help shape curls and remove tangles. This isn't just a regular brush; it's a ~cool~ brush that is especially loved by those with the curliest of curls!
Promising review: "I’m relatively new to the curly hair journey (I thought I just had frizzy, dry hair for decades) and was struggling to have frizz-free curls. I also wasn’t getting good curls with my wide tooth comb. After just two days with this brush, I’m getting defined curls! I regret not getting this sooner. My hair looks noticeably better!" —Sarah W.
Get it from Amazon for $21.95+ (available in six styles).
15. JVN Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Cream, which is made to enhance your natural curls and tame frizz, so you don't have to cause damage with heat tools. The blend of coconut oil and shea butter nourishes your locks, increases shine, and makes them smell great, too!
16. Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towelbecause the same towel that you dry your body with is not the one you should be using to put up your hair. This one is much gentler and the elastic trim helps it stay put while you finish off your everything shower routine. Plus, it helps reduce the amount of time you spend on blow-drying or air-drying.
Kayla Boyd / BuzzFeed
Kitschis an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
I swore by the Turbie Twist for awhile (which is closer to an actual towel) but this microfiber fabric is far gentler on hair. Plus it feels lighter on my head/neck, which is great news for someone like me taking lunchtime showers while working from home and putting off blow drying my hair for as long as possible. It has elastic along the edges that helps it wrap around my head comfortably, and a stretchy loop at the front that I can twist back and put on a large button at the back of my head. Suffice it to say, it's super user-friendly. I can easily throw it in the wash with the rest of my towels and hang it up on a bathroom door hook to let it dry between uses. I wish I bought three of these years ago. —Elizabeth
Kayla Boydon our team (pictured here!) also owns and loves this towel.
Promising review:"I love this hair towel! It’s so easy to use andmy hair dries so much faster than normalairdrying. I haven’t touched my blow dryer since I got this. My only recommendation is to wring out as much excess water from your hair as possible before putting the hair towel on, there’s only so much water it can handle. Other than that it’s cute, easy to use and super soft I highly recommend this!" —kathryn
Get it from Amazon for$21.99+(available in 12 colors).
17. L’Oréal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Waterfor those of you who don't have the time *or* the money to be sitting in a salon chair all day but still want some luscious-looking locks. Leave this lamellar water treatmentin for eight seconds, yes... eight seconds only, and rinse out for silkier, shinier, healthier-looking curls.
Promising review: "I have supercurlyhair and while I am not super harsh on it I do lighten it and sometimes straighten so it gets some damage. I have used all kinds of masks and cremes to help reduce the frizz and improve the feel of it. This product is a miracle. I can use it about every 4–5 washes and it helps soften and tame my hair. It brushes easier with less tangle and styles better too. It doesn't leave any residue or heaviness to my hair. Always gives amazing results!" —SB
Get it from Amazon for $10.97.
18. An ultra-fine continuous water misteryou can use to touch up those curls that may have lost their bounce after a peaceful night's rest. Reviewers love how this has a long but gentle spray.
Promising review: "Another amazing productTikTokmade me buy. Was looking for something for when I wet my hair in the mornings. My old typical spray bottles kept breaking or leaking. This one has a longer spray time and the mist is perfect when I don’t want to get my hair too wet. All in all worth it especially for the price." —M. Zuniga
Get it from Amazon for $8.25+ (available in five sizes and four colors).
19. SheaMoisture Curl Moussemade with shea butter and coconut oil, but you'll be shocked when the number one ingredient isn't "magic" because it truly gives you magical results. It won't weigh down your curls, but it will enhance them and give them some va-va-va-voom volume and shine!
Promising review: "I got tired of straightening my hair all the time so I bought this product and their conditioner for curly hair in order to tame my waves. With both these products, I just wash, condition, scrunch, letairdryhalfway, apply mousse, and done. Instant waves. I absolutely love these products." —jollyfoxx
Get it from Amazon for $10.97.
20. SoCozy Curl Spray Leave-In Conditionerto help reduce breakage and frizz for both curly-haired kids and adults. Whether you use this at night before bed or to style your mane in the morning, you'll see bouncy, defined curls like never before thanks to the blend of vitamin B5 and olive oil that nourishes and detangles.
Promising review: "Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down a Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use andairdry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $7.49+(available in two sizes).
21. Bread Hair Oil Everyday Glossthat'll add some serious shine andmoisture to your 3a–4c curls thanks to its Australian Kakadu Plum Seed Oil-infused formula. No more wastingdoughon several salon appointments trying to treat your damaged hair — let's get this Bread.
Bread
Bread is a Black-owned haircare company with products made with curls, braids, or however you want to wear your natural hair, in mind. It's particularly great for anyone with 3a–4c hair — and the packaging is the stuff you'll wanna show off on Insta.
Promising review: "My hair is about 1 1/2 inches long at the most and it is thick and healthy, unprocessed. I use about a nickel size dot of this after washing my hair while its towel dried, still damp. Then I let it air dry. My hair looks amazing the next day. Soft and silky. Not weighed down, not oily. If I use it on dry hair I think a nickel size must be too much because it will definitely look oily after using it on dry hair. To my nose it smells like lemon candy and good lord it is DIVINE. Not a huge fan of the packaging and screw top. I always have to wipe the excess off on my palm where it has dripped down the threads for the cap. But I think a pump would make it too easy to get too much or not enough product." —sirres
22. Crave Naturals Detangling brushto help make dealing with knots and tangles a less painful part of your hair care routine. The flexible bristles glide through your hair and make sure there's no yanking, pulling, or tears.
Promising review: "This is the BEST detangler EVER!!! Do not use ondryhair though, if you have curly or wavy hair. It will straighten your hair and leave it frizzy. But, use this in the shower with your conditioner and you can finger comb your hair,airdryif possible, and your waves and curls will be the best ever!" —TDHokey
Promising review: "I love this brush. I have 4c hair and it detangles my hair without a lot of hair loss. I do make sure my hair is wet when using it to detangle. The brush is pretty easy to clean, as well, by just pulling the hair out and using running water. The only thing that could be better is the handle could be longer." —Nikki Jenks
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 11 colors).
23. Kitsch Spiral Hair Tiesbecause anyone with curly hair knows the SNAP of the classic black hair tie when they've tried to put up their luscious locks. These are strong but still super flexible, which makes them easy to use without messing up your hair in the process.
Amazon
Promising review: "Absolutely love these hair ties!! I have very thick curly hair, and these hair tries are flexible enough to get all my hair, and it doesn’t pull on my hair like the standard hair types. If you have curly hair, this hair tie would be your new go-to!!" —Mendi
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $5.97+ (available in four colors).
24. John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Air Dry Waves Styling Foamthat Johnny Boy really did his big one with because it's lightweight, not sticky, and easy to style with. What more could you ask for?!
Promising review: "Wow! Perfect for those days when there is not enough time to wash my hair before beginning my day, I just mist my hair to a little damp with a spray bottle then spray this on, scrunch it a little and let air dry. This is the first product I have found that keeps my wavy/loosecurlyhair looking great with low frizz without looking or feeling greasy." —Amanda J. McMahan
Get it from Amazon for $9.40.
