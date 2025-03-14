IKFast Kinematics Solver — moveit_tutorials Kinetic documentation (2025)

In this section, we will walk through configuring an IKFast plugin for MoveIt

From Wikipedia:IKFast, the Robot Kinematics Compiler, is a powerful inverse kinematics solver provided within Rosen Diankov’s OpenRAVE motion planning software. Unlike most inverse kinematics solvers, IKFast can analytically solve the kinematics equations of any complex kinematics chain, and generate language-specific files (like C++) for later use. The end result is extremely stable solutions that can run as fast as 5 microseconds on recent processors

MoveIt IKFast is a tool that generates a IKFast kinematics plugin for MoveIt using OpenRAVE generated cpp files.This tutorial will step you through setting up your robot to utilize the power of IKFast. MoveIt IKFast is tested on ROS Kinetic with Catkin using OpenRAVE 0.8 with a 6DOF and 7DOF robot arm manipulator.While it works in theory, currently the IKFast plugin generator tool does not work with >7 degree of freedom arms.

Getting Started ¶

If you haven’t already done so, make sure you’ve completed the steps in Getting Started.

You should have MoveIt configuration package for your robot that was created by using the Setup Assistant

Installing OpenRAVE on Ubuntu 16.04 is tricky. Here are 2 blog posts that give slightly different recipes for installing OpenRAVE.

Make sure you have these programs installed:

sudo apt-get install cmake g++ git ipython minizip python-dev python-h5py python-numpy python-scipy qt4-dev-tools

You may also need the following libraries:

sudo apt-get install libassimp-dev libavcodec-dev libavformat-dev libavformat-dev libboost-all-dev libboost-date-time-dev libbullet-dev libfaac-dev libglew-dev libgsm1-dev liblapack-dev liblog4cxx-dev libmpfr-dev libode-dev libogg-dev libpcrecpp0v5 libpcre3-dev libqhull-dev libqt4-dev libsoqt-dev-common libsoqt4-dev libswscale-dev libswscale-dev libvorbis-dev libx264-dev libxml2-dev libxvidcore-dev

To enable the OpenRAVE viewer you may also need to install OpenSceneGraph-3.4 from source:

sudo apt-get install libcairo2-dev libjasper-dev libpoppler-glib-dev libsdl2-dev libtiff5-dev libxrandr-devgit clone https://github.com/openscenegraph/OpenSceneGraph.git --branch OpenSceneGraph-3.4cd OpenSceneGraphmkdir build; cd buildcmake .. -DDESIRED_QT_VERSION=4make -j$(nproc)sudo make install

For IkFast to work correctly, you must have the correct version of sympy installed:

pip install --upgrade --user sympy==0.7.1

You should not have mpmath installed: