Infection Nursing Care Plan | Nursing Diagnosis & Interventions (2025)

What is an Infection Nursing Care Plan? Causes and Risk Factors Signs and Symptoms Nursing Diagnosis for Infection Expected Outcomes Nursing Interventions for Infection Infection Nursing Care Plans Examples

When it comes to keeping patients safe and healthy, understanding and addressing the risk of infection is a top priority in nursing.

By starting with a solid risk for infection nursing diagnosis and identifying related factors, you can implement timely interventions to control infections. This guide will explain proactive strategies to reduce complications and promote recovery.

What is an Infection Nursing Care Plan?

A infection nursing care plan is essential for providing high-quality patient care, especially in a busy health care environment. It is your roadmap to providing individualized care and improving patient outcomes.

Definition and Importance

An infection nursing care plan is a structured guide that outlines nursing interventions and strategies to prevent, manage, and treat infect

ions. It’s based on a comprehensive assessment of the patient’s condition, risk factors, and specific type of infection.

This plan helps nurses:

Identify risk factors

Implement infection control measures

Administer treatments

Educate patients on infection prevention

The goal is to reduce infection-related complications and promote recovery while ensuring patient safety.

Role in Patient Care

Infection control is a critical part of nursing practice, directly impacting patient outcomes and overall hospital safety.

Here’s seven reasons why infection control is important in patient care.

1.Prevents the Spread of Infection

Helps contain infections through proper hand hygiene, isolation precautions, and aseptic techniques

Reduces the risk of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) such as pneumonia, urinary tract infections (UTIs), or surgical site infections

2.Enhances Early Detection and Treatment

Ensures early recognition of signs and symptoms (fever, increased WBC count, redness, swelling)

Leads to prompt intervention with antibiotics, antivirals, or wound care

3.Protects High-Risk Patients

Immunocompromised patients (e.g., those with diabetes, cancer, or post-surgery) are at a higher risk of infections.

A well-structured care plan minimizes their exposure and enhances recovery.

4.Promotes Faster Recovery and Reduces Hospital Stay

Proper infection control prevents complications, leading to shorter hospitalizations and better outcomes.

5. Improves Patient Safety and Comfort

Addresses symptoms like fever, pain, and fatigue, improving the patient’s overall well-being

Reduces risks of sepsis or multi-organ failure by ensuring timely intervention

6. Supports Evidence-Based Nursing Practice

Aligns with infection control protocols and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines

Ensures compliance with hospital standards and The Joint Commission infection prevention requirements

7.Enhances Patient Education and Self-Care

Educates patients on interventions for infection prevention like proper hygiene, wound care, and medication adherence to prevent reinfection

Encourages lifestyle changes (e.g., diet, hydration, vaccination) to boost immunity

Causes and Risk Factors of Infection

Infections are caused by microorganisms that invade the body and multiply. The main types of infectious agents include:

Bacteria – Example: Staphylococcus aureus (causes skin infections), Escherichia coli (causes UTIs), Streptococcus pneumoniae (causes pneumonia)

Viruses – Example: Influenza virus, HIV , SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)

Fungi – Example: Candida albicans (causes yeast infections), Aspergillus (causes respiratory infections)

Parasites – Example: Plasmodium (causes malaria), Giardia (causes gastrointestinal infections)

These microorganisms can enter the body through different routes.

Direct Contact – Skin-to-skin contact, touching contaminated surfaces

Indirect Contact – Airborne transmission, droplets from coughs/sneezes, contaminated food/water

– Airborne transmission, droplets from coughs/sneezes, contaminated food/water Vector Transmission – Insects (mosquitoes, ticks) carrying diseases

Common Causes of Infection in Healthcare

In health care settings, infections can spread quickly if nurses and healthcare providers (HCPs) don’t take the proper precautions.

Here are some of the most common causes of infections in hospitals or long-term care facilities — and what puts patients at risk.

1.HAIs

Patients in hospitals or long-term care facilities are at higher risk.

are at higher risk. Common HAIs: Pneumonia, bloodstream infections, surgical site infections

2.Use of Medical Devices

Catheters, IV lines, ventilators can introduce pathogens into the body.

can introduce pathogens into the body. Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infections (CLABSIs) are serious risks.

3.Poor Infection Control Practices

Inadequate hand hygiene by healthcare workers

Failure to use sterile techniques during procedures

4.Overuse or Misuse of Antibiotics

Leads to antibiotic-resistant bacteria (e.g., MRSA, VRE, C. difficile)

Risk Factors for Infection

Certain conditions increase the likelihood of developing infections.

These include:

Weakened Immune System

Chronic illnesses (diabetes, cancer, HIV/AIDS)

Immunosuppressive therapy (chemotherapy, steroids, organ transplant medications)

Malnutrition

Age-Related Risks

Infants and older adults have weaker immune responses.

have weaker immune responses. Neonates lack developed immune defenses.

Chronic Diseases

Diabetes – Delayed wound healing and increased susceptibility to infections

– Delayed wound healing and increased susceptibility to infections Lung disease (COPD, asthma) – Higher risk of respiratory infections

Skin Integrity Issues

Wounds, burns, ulcers create entry points for bacteria.

create entry points for bacteria. Surgical incisions are vulnerable to infections.

Poor Hygiene Practices

Not washing hands regularly

Not following proper wound care instructions

Malnutrition and Dehydration

Weakens immune defenses, making it easier for infections to develop.

Lack of Vaccination

Increases susceptibility to preventable diseases like flu, measles, or COVID-19.

Signs and Symptoms of Infection

Infections can affect different parts of the body and cause a wide range of symptoms.

The specific signs and symptoms depend on the:

Type of infection

Affected body system

Individual’s immune response

However, common symptoms occur in most infections.

General Signs of Infection

Nurses and HCPs diagnose infections based on subjective (what the patient reports) and objective (measurable clinical findings) data.

They use this information to assess the severity of the infection and guide treatment.

Subjective Data (Patient-Reported Symptoms)

Subjective data includes the patient’s complaints, sensations, and experiences related to the infection. These symptoms aren’t measurable but essential for infection diagnosis in nursing.

General Symptoms:

Fever or feeling hot/cold (chills)

Fatigue or weakness

Body aches or muscle pain

Loss of appetite

Malaise (general feeling of being unwell)

Objective Data (Measurable Clinical Findings)

Objective data includes observable signs, lab results, and diagnostic findings that confirm an infection.

Vital Signs:

Elevated temperature (fever): >100.4°F (38°C)

>100.4°F (38°C) Tachycardia (increased heart rate): >100 bpm

>100 bpm Tachypnea (rapid breathing): >20 breaths per minute

>20 breaths per minute Low blood pressure (hypotension) in severe cases

Physical Examination Findings:

Skin: Redness, swelling, warmth, pus, rash, ulcers, abscesses

Redness, swelling, warmth, pus, rash, ulcers, abscesses Lungs: Wheezing, crackles, or decreased breath sounds

Wheezing, crackles, or decreased breath sounds Throat: Swelling, redness, pus on tonsils

Swelling, redness, pus on tonsils Lymph Nodes: Enlarged and tender in infection areas (neck, armpits, groin)

Enlarged and tender in infection areas (neck, armpits, groin) Neurological: Altered mental state, seizures (in severe cases like meningitis)

Laboratory and Diagnostic Tests:

Complete Blood Count:

Elevated WBC count (>11,000) indicates infection. Low WBC (leukopenia) may occur in viral infections.

(>11,000) indicates infection.

Blood Culture: Identifies bacteria in bloodstream infections ( sepsis )

Identifies bacteria in bloodstream infections ( ) Urinalysis: Presence of WBCs, nitrites, bacteria suggests UTI

Presence of suggests UTI Chest X-ray: Used for pneumonia or lung infections

Used for pneumonia or lung infections Wound Culture: Identifies specific bacteria in infected wounds

Identifies specific bacteria in infected wounds Lumbar Puncture (CSF Analysis): Used for meningitis (shows increased WBCs, proteins)

Used for (shows increased WBCs, proteins) PCR and Antigen Tests: Used for viral infections (COVID-19, flu)

Systemic vs. Localized Infections

Nuses and HCPs can classify infections into systemic infections and localized infections, depending on how they affect the body.

The key difference is how widespread the infection is and the severity of symptoms.

Systemic Infections

Systemic infections affect the whole body and spread through the bloodstream.

When a systemic infection enters the bloodstream (bacteremia, viremia, or fungemia), itcan cause life-threatening complications.

Causes of Systemic Infection:

Bacteria: Sepsis (blood infection), Tuberculosis (TB)

Sepsis (blood infection), Tuberculosis (TB) Viruses: COVID-19, Influenza, HIV/AIDS

COVID-19, Influenza, HIV/AIDS Fungi: Candidemia (fungal blood infection)

Candidemia (fungal blood infection) Parasites: Malaria

Symptoms of Systemic Infection:

High fever and chills

Fatigue and weakness

Rapid heart rate (tachycardia)

Low or high blood pressure (shock in severe cases)

(shock in severe cases) Difficulty breathing (in severe cases like sepsis)

(in severe cases like sepsis) Confusion or mental status changes

Severe systemic infections like sepsis require immediate medical attention, as they can lead to organ failure and death.

Localized Infections

Localized infections stay in one area and usually cause swelling, pain, and redness.

Examples of Localized Infections:

Skin infections: Cellulitis , abscess, impetigo

, abscess, impetigo Respiratory infections: Sinusitis, ear infections, strep throat

Sinusitis, ear infections, strep throat Urinary infections: Bladder infection (cystitis)

Bladder infection (cystitis) Gastrointestinal infections: Food poisoning (Salmonella, E. coli)

Symptoms of Localized Infections:

Pain or tenderness at the site

at the site Redness, swelling, and warmth in the affected area

in the affected area Pus or discharge (if a wound or skin infection)

(if a wound or skin infection) Mild fever (sometimes, depending on severity)

If a localized infection isn’t treated, it can spread and become systemic, leading to severe complications.

Nursing Diagnosis for Infection

Nurses play a critical role in infection prevention, management, and patient education to minimize complications.

A nursing diagnosis for infection identifies potential or actual problems related to an infection and guides nursing interventions.

Risk for Infection

Definition: Increased susceptibility to infections due to compromised immunity, medical procedures, or environmental exposure.

Infection Related to Nursing Diagnosis [Cause]

A nursing diagnosis related to infection often involves identifying the underlying causes contributing to the condition.

For example:

Inadequate immune response (e.g., chemotherapy, diabetes, malnutrition)

Invasive procedures (e.g., surgery, catheter use, IV therapy)

Poor hygiene or improper wound care

Chronic illness (e.g., COPD, diabetes, kidney disease)

Potential Complications

If untreated, infections can lead to severe health issues, including:

Sepsis (life-threatening systemic infection)

(life-threatening systemic infection) Septic shock (severe drop in blood pressure, multi-organ failure)

(severe drop in blood pressure, multi-organ failure) Chronic infections (e.g., osteomyelitis, chronic wound infections)

(e.g., osteomyelitis, chronic wound infections) Abscess formation requiring surgical drainage

requiring surgical drainage Tissue necrosis (e.g., gangrene, pressure ulcers)

(e.g., gangrene, pressure ulcers) Respiratory distress (e.g., pneumonia leading to respiratory failure)

Expected Outcomes for Infection Nursing Care Plan

Expected outcomes help nurses measure the effectiveness of an infection care plan and ensure the patient is on the path to recovery.

Here are the key goals to aim for when managing an infection in a nursing care plan.

The patient’s temperature will remain within the normal range .

. The patient will show reduced signs of infection (no redness, swelling, pain, or drainage at the infection site).

(no redness, swelling, pain, or drainage at the infection site). Lab values (WBC count, cultures) will indicate infection resolution .

. The patient will verbalize understanding of infection prevention measures .

. The patient will maintain proper hygiene and follow isolation precautions, if required.

Nursing Interventions for Infection

When infection strikes, nurses play a critical role in identifying, managing, and preventing its spread.

These nursing interventions help keep patients safe while supporting the body’s natural defenses.

Early Detection and Monitoring

Catching infections early and monitoring their spread are critical for controlling and preventing outbreaks.

Follow these tips to stay on top of potential infections.

Monitor vital signs (temperature, heart rate, respiratory rate, blood pressure ) every 2–4 hours.

) every 2–4 hours. Assess for localized symptoms (redness, swelling, pus, pain).

Obtain laboratory tests (CBC, blood cultures, urinalysis, wound cultures).

Monitor for signs of sepsis (confusion, hypotension, tachycardia).

Educate patients on infection prevention (hand hygiene, wound care).

Maintain sterile technique during procedures.

Encourage proper nutrition and hydration to strengthen immunity.

Infection Control and Prevention

Prevention is just as important as treatment.

Nurses must take proactive steps to control infection spread in hospitals and homes.

Perform proper hand hygiene before and after patient contact.

before and after patient contact. Disinfect high-touch surfaces and medical equipment.

Administer antibiotics, antivirals, or antifungals as prescribed.

as prescribed. Encourage proper nutrition and hydration to strengthen immunity.

Implementing Isolation Precautions

Isolation precautions help contain infections and protect patients and health care workers from transmission.

Nurses use different precautions depending on how the infection spreads.

Standard Precautions

These basic infection control practices apply to all patient care, regardless of suspected infections.

Hand hygiene (soap and water or alcohol-based sanitizer)

Use of gloves, masks, and eye protection when handling bodily fluids

Proper disposal of contaminated items

Airborne Precautions

Use these precautions for infections like TB or measles that spread through tiny particles in the air.

N95 mask or higher-level respirator for healthcare workers

for healthcare workers Negative pressure room if available

if available Limit patient transport outside the room

Droplet Precautions

These precautions are necessary for infections like influenza or pertussis that spread through larger respiratory droplets.

Surgical mask

Private room if possible.

Limit patient transport and ensure they wear a mask if moved.

Contact Precautions

Use these precautions for infections like MRSA that spread through direct contact with contaminated surfaces or skin.

Gloves and gown before entering the patient’s room

before entering the patient’s room Dedicated patient equipment (stethoscopes, blood pressure cuffs)

(stethoscopes, blood pressure cuffs) Strict handwashing with soap and water (especially for C. difficile)

Promoting Proper Hygiene and Asepsis

Follow these tips for prevent infectoin.

Educate patients on proper handwashing techniques.

Encourage daily bathing and wound care for infection-prone patients.

for infection-prone patients. Maintain a sterile technique during procedures (e.g., IV insertions, catheter care).

(e.g., IV insertions, catheter care). Promote oral hygiene to prevent infections like pneumonia.

Patient and Caregiver Education

Educating patients and caregivers with infection prevention knowledge helps reduce hospital readmissions and promotes long-term health.

• Teach infection prevention at home (wound care, medication adherence).

• Educate on signs of worsening infection (high fever, pus, spreading redness).

• Instruct caregivers on how to maintain hygiene and handle infected materials safely.

• Encourage vaccination (flu, pneumonia, COVID-19) to reduce infection risk.

Infection Nursing Care Plans Examples

These sample care plans outline key strategies for identifying, treating, and preventing infections, leading to better patient outcomes.

Care Plan #1: General Infection Nursing Care Plan

Nursing Diagnosis

Infection related to bacterial invasion as evidenced by fever, increased WBC count, redness, swelling, and purulent drainage.

Expected Outcomes

The patient’s temperature will return to normal within 48 hours.

within 48 hours. Signs of infection (pain, swelling, redness) will decrease .

. The patient will adhere to antibiotic therapy and infection control measures.

Nursing Interventions

The patient’s temperature will return to normal within 48 hours.

within 48 hours. Signs of infection (pain, swelling, redness) will decrease .

. The patient will adhere to antibiotic therapy and infection control measures.

Care Plan #2: Risk for Infection Nursing Care Plan

Nursing Diagnosis

Risk for infection related to compromised immune system, invasive procedures, and inadequate hand hygiene.

Expected Outcomes

The patient will remain infection-free during hospitalization .

. The patient will verbalize understanding of infection prevention strategies .

. The patient will practice proper hygiene and wound care.

Nursing Interventions

Encourage handwashing and use of personal protective equipment (PPE) .

. Maintain strict aseptic techniques for IVs, catheters, and surgical sites.

for IVs, catheters, and surgical sites. Educate the patient on hygiene, wound care, and vaccination benefits .

. Assess the patient’s environment for infection risks (e.g., cleanliness, ventilation).

Recommended Resources for Infection Nursing Care

Staying up to date on infection control best practices is essential for providing safe and effective patient care.

These trusted resources offer evidence-based guidelines, expert recommendations, and facility-specific protocols to help nurses prevent and manage infections with confidence.

1. CDC

2. WHO

3. Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology

4.Nursing Journals and Textbooks – Look for infection control guidelines in medical-surgical nursing, nursing care plan guidelines, and nursing process textbooks.

5.Hospital Infection Control Policies – Each facility has specific protocols for infection prevention and management.

6. Using a nursing care plan template.

Stay Ahead with a Strong Infection Care Plan

Infections can get serious fast, so having a solid nursing care plan is a must!

By staying on top of risk factors, following infection control protocols, and using evidence-based interventions, nurses can help keep patients safe and on the road to recovery.

For more in-depth help on client care and nursing school support, check out SimpleNursing’s memberships.

