Inguinal hernia-Inguinal hernia - Symptoms & causes - Mayo Clinic (2025)

Some inguinal hernias have no apparent cause. Others might occur as a result of:

Increased pressure within the abdomen

A preexisting weak spot in the abdominal wall

Straining during bowel movements or urination

Strenuous activity

Pregnancy

Chronic coughing or sneezing

In many people, the abdominal wall weakness that leads to an inguinal hernia occurs prior to birth when a weakness in the abdominal wall muscle doesn't close properly. Other inguinal hernias develop later in life when muscles weaken or deteriorate due to aging, strenuous physical activity or coughing that accompanies smoking.

Weaknesses can also occur in the abdominal wall later in life, especially after an injury or abdominal surgery.

In men, the weak spot usually occurs in the inguinal canal, where the spermatic cord enters the scrotum. In women, the inguinal canal carries a ligament that helps hold the uterus in place, and hernias sometimes occur where connective tissue from the uterus attaches to tissue surrounding the pubic bone.