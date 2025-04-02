Inside Legends of Tomorrow Actress Caity Lotz and Kyle Schmid's Wedding in Colombia: 'So Much Fun' (2025)

Caity Lotz is sharing all the details of her dream wedding to actor husband Kyle Schmid!

The DC's Legends of Tomorrow actress, 36 and Schmid exchanged vows on Feb. 11 at the gardens of the Sanctuary de San Pedro Clave in Cartegena, Colombia.

"It was such a beautiful space full of texture and history. I really wanted everything to feel very natural and overgrown so I asked that all the flowers look like they were growing up from the ground," Lotz said in an interview with Brides. "It felt like all the old stone was just being re-embraced by nature."

The couple, who first met on the Legends of Tomorrow set, started dating in February 2021. Schmid, 38, popped the question a year later while on vacation in Marrakesh.

"We were staying at my favorite hotel, El Fenn, and he had the hotel reach out to see if I wanted to do a photo shoot while I was there," recalled Lotz, 36. "We were shooting on the roof at sunset, and I turned around and he was down on one knee. I was so surprised it took me a second to realize what was happening. Then I immediately started crying, and said 'Yes, of course!' It was during the call to prayer so the whole city was sounded like it was coming to life as the sunset. It was beautiful."

Brandon Routh Says It's Been 'Amazing' Working with Wife Courtney Ford on Legends of Tomorrow

For their nuptials, the couple tapped wedding planner Daniela Lopera from Caribe Cordial Weddings to coordinate the affair — which also included a welcome party on the beach at Sofitel Barú, a brunch for afterwards and a boat excursion with Bona Vida Catamaranes.

Lotz kicked off the morning festivities in coordinated pajama sets with her bridesmaids before getting into her dream wedding gown by Galia Lahav.

"I had to try on so many dresses to get to that 'The One' feeling. Sometimes too many options can make the experience stressful, and I was all over the place. I even said yes to a more simple dress and then changed my mind. I tried to talk myself into it being right, but my gut knew," said Lotz. "I didn't want a simple dress. I wanted something extra. It needed to be a moment. I'm usually a low-key, go-for-comfort person, but not on my wedding day. That day, we go for gold."

Lotz added, "I was very lucky that one of my close friends Alison Christian is a incredible makeup artist and did my makeup for the wedding. The feeling we went for was light and ethereal."

As for her look, Lotz said the Lahav creation gave "princess ball gown grandiosity" while still being "fresh and modern." She also asked Nicole and Michelle Isaacs, her two close friends who founded clothing line KADIMAH, to orchestrate the bridesmaid dresses.

Before the ceremony itself, the couple shared a first look with each other.

"It was mostly a practical decision," they said. "We wanted to have time to do family portraits before the ceremony since we wanted to change looks before reception. We also thought it would help get some of those tears out of the way so we didn't cry through the whole ceremony. We still did."

After Lotz's father walked her down the aisle, the bride and groom exchanged personal vows.

"I think there is something so romantic about writing your own vows," Lotz said. "To take the time to really think about the promise and commitments you want to make to your partner, and to be able to stand in front of all your friends and family and tell your partner how amazing they are and what they mean to you."

Guests were then treated with local dancers and drummers, who ultimately "walked with us through the streets to the reception," said the couple of the moments after they said "I do."

For the dinner at Casa Del Conde de Pestagua, Lotz and Schmid opted for a "dark, moody, romantic, and sensual" mood, featuring two banquet tables complete with chandeliers, gilded plates and some flowers.

"You can try to conceptualize a space as much as you want, but nothing comes close to actually being there and feeling it," Lotz told Brides. "The vendors in Colombia have impeccable taste and we ended up drinking wine and just experimenting with how different combinations and placements of all the elements made us feel."

The couple's dinner reception featured new looks for them both — Schmid in a royal blue velvet dinner jacket from Klein Epstein Parker and Lotz in a second Galia Lahav dress, which she said made her feel like a "sassy '80s supermodel who time traveled to 1920s Hollywood" with some "bold cat-eye liner and red lip" for the reception.

Their wedding cake was followed by a first dance featuring a performance from a childhood friend of Schmid.

After the dance, Lotz changed into her final look of the night, "a short beaded dress by Nadine Merabi that moved fantastically."

Lotz, who announced their engagement last year in Instagram revealed at the time that she'd "never been more sure of anything in my life."

Schmidt shared his own account: "The sun rises and sets with you. The moon and the stars have never shone so brightly," he posted at the time. "You are the love of my life."