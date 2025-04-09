Instagram model fined for cutting husband's shirt with scissors (2025)

An Instagram influencer cut up her husband's shirt with scissors during an explosive row then harassed him while on bail.

Rawan Abdullah, also known as Rawan Bin Hussain, ranted to her six million followers about the behaviour of her ex Mohammed Youssef Migariaf, the court heard.

The 24-year-old, who was dubbed the "Brooke Shields of Kuwait" in a 2018 magazine interview, was fined £6,500 and also banned from contacting him and his family under a restraining order.

Westminster Magistrates' Court heard the pair share a two-year-old daughter and are in the process of divorcing.

READ MORE: London doctor slapped patient round the face 3 times as he tried to put him to sleep for surgery

Abdullah, wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, admitted harassment and criminal damage, while a charge of assault by beating was withdrawn.



Prosecutor Jonathan Bryan said: “On June 24 they were both staying at the same apartment. There was an argument between them and during the course of that argument Ms Abdullah used a pair of scissors to cut it.

“The course of conduct which amounts to harassment occurred in the period after she was released on bail.

“She sent the complainant a series of text messages, one sent on the July 13 said: ‘You are disgusting and pathetic and a pathological liar. I can’t believe I loved a monster like you. Such a coward.”

The court also saw a call log in which Abdullah had repeatedly tried to call the Libyan businessman, and a message from his driver stating Abdullah was in his car.

She then made a number of posts on the social media site about her ex's behaviour, the court heard.

One read: “To let everyone know I’m very proud to say I’m divorcing my husband... If that makes me less of a human being that’s fine.”

It was said Abdullah, who has appeared on the cover of Cosmopolitan Middle East, also posted pictures of his family members on Instagram.

Get London's biggest stories straight in your inbox Do you want to stay up to date with the latest news, views, features and opinion from across the city? MyLondon's brilliant newsletter The 12 is absolutely jam packed with all the latest to keep you keep you entertained, informed and uplifted. You'll get 12 stories straight to your inbox at around 12pm. It’s the perfect lunchtime read. And what's more - it's FREE! The MyLondon team tells London stories for Londoners. Our journalists cover all the news you need - from City Hall to your local streets, so you'll never miss a moment. Don't skip a beat and sign up to The 12 newsletter here.

The court heard on another occasion the couple bumped into each other at a restaurant in Knightsbridge and Abdullah convinced Mr Migariaf to meet with her at a hotel.

Mr Bryan said: “Whilst there she told him things that made feel guilty about getting the police involved and said ‘how can you do that to the mother of your child?’ And suggested they start all over again and travel together in order to restore their relationship.”

'My life has completely gone upside down with worry'

In a victim impact statement, Mr Migariaf said: “I haven’t been able to go out with friends or family because I’m always overcome with anxiety, depression and a general feeling of restlessness involving emotional stress and constant fear.

“My life has completely gone upside down with worry of my daughter's upbringing and my family’s safety.

“The actions she made I feel intense shame over her conduct. I feel sick all the time.”

Justin Rouse QC, defending, presented statements from police in Dubai showing Mr Migariaf admitted assaulting Abdullah in 2019.

He told the court Abdullah met her ex, who is 14 years her senior, when she was 21.

'She's been pestering him to try to get him to take his responsibility seriously'

Mr Rouse claimed Mr Migariaf is not supporting their young daughter, who lives in Dubai with his client, and is delaying signing divorce papers.

He said: “This is not entirely the fault of the defendant. Police have recorded it and he in the course of interview accepted he pushed her, pushed her in the face and caused her to be wounded in the face in April 2019.

“He has refused to support their child in any way. That’s why she has been pestering him - to try to get him to take his responsibility seriously.”

District Judge Briony Clarke fined Abdullah £6,500 and ordered her to pay costs of £565.

She said: "I take into account this is in the context of a domestic relationship which is always difficult for the court to determine what happened.

"Unfortunately you are the person who has committed the offences and must be punished for it.

"This matter is aggravated unfortunately by the fact the harassment was committed while on police bail not to contact him.

"There is limited value in imposing a community order as you are not remaining in the UK."