INSTALLATION PROCEDURE OF LOCAL INSTRUMENT INSTALLATION – PAKTECHPOINT (2025)

This article is explaining about instrument installation in industry, plants. Here we will see which international standards are used for instrument installation.

PIP PCCTE001 Temperature Measurement Criteria

PIP PCCLI001 Level Measurement Design Criteria

PIP PCCPA001 Process Analyzer System Design Criteria

PIP PCCPR001 Pressure Measurement Design Criteria

Survey and study the designed location of local instruments to be installed comparing the installation details and layout. Should there be discrepancies or obstructions be found in the construction drawings, site queries should be raised to EPC/COMPANY for further site instructions.

Check instrument locations and provide markings to which elevations, mounting height and orientations should conform in the latest issued Approved for Construction drawings. 3D model provided by EPC/COMPANY shall be also referred to decide the most suitable location.

Verify the support against instrument to be installed if suited as per requirements of EPC/COMPANY technical scope of works and latest issued Approved for Construction Drawing.

Install necessary fabricated supports, brackets and pipe stanchions for local instruments, switches, local controllers, indicators and other miscellaneous instruments. Ensure that the orientation shall comply with the drawing layout considering access point, service and tubing

Install the local instruments considering its visibility and the possible location of nameplate. Install identification tags to be attached to the case or mounted directly on an external surface as needed for Instrumentation System.

Install instrument in a safe manner that they are not subject to shock, excessive vibration or temperature extremes. All instrument and connecting lines shall have allowance for movement of equipment cause by seismic loading, vibration, or expansion and contraction cause by temperature change.

Installed instruments shall be confirmed the instrument type, instrument tag, correctly mounted, leveled, and aligned before fastening to the support in accordance with hookup drawing and project

All instruments shall be mounted as close to the process connection as possible. Impulse lines shall be as short as possible. The location of instruments shall be visible so that direct drainage of condensate, water or process fluids from adjacent equipment has no adverse effect. Instruments installation location shall be free from any vibration so that operation can read the meter reading clearly.

Instrument equipment location shall provide safe and easy access to operational and maintenance team. All field mounted instruments require access for maintenance and operational reasons. It shall not be installed on handrails nor supported by instrument tubing and shall be accessible from the grade or from permanently installed platforms.

All locally mounted off-line field mounted instrument, junction boxes and local panels shall be installed at 1.4m above the grade or access platform.

Instruments, panels, and associated wiring shall not obstruct walkways, platform and stairways.

Instrument vent ports shall be suitably protected with SS316 bug screen filters.

Installation of instrument, junction boxes and local panels in fire zones shall be avoided whenever possible,

Remote or off-line mounted instruments shall be installed on a dedicated mounting supports.

Instrument support for installation shall be hot dip galvanized otherwise specified. Support shall not fixed to gratings and not obstruct walkways.

Study the possible routes of instrument tubing together with the location of the tapping point and equipment or pipe to where the instrument is intended. Install instrument tubing in a clean and safely manner to which the technical requirements shall be satisfied.

Local hand switches, terminal box, local panel for on/off valve, local panel for MOV, air volume tank shall be installed as per drawing. Also, accessibility and clearance shall be considered in its exact location.

Flow meters in liquid service shall be installed so that meters are always full of liquid and shall be installed to avoid trapping In gas service, liquid trapping shall be avoided. Refer to PIP PCCFL001 sec. 3.1.3.3.

Pressure switches shall be installed with connections for calibrations without removing the switch from its mounting. Pressure switches containing open contacts shall not be connected directly to flammable or explosive process fluids. Refer to PIP PCCPR001 sec. 4.3.2.

Level transmitter shall be mounted at or below the centerline of the high pressure nozzle (lower nozzle of vessel). Refer to PIP PCCLI001 sec. 5.2.

Temperature transmitter shall be mounted remotely from the RTD/ thermowell assembly.

Put temporary identification tags for the instruments not completely installed and provide warning signs to remind nearby construction for the protection of instrument. Also, protection cover shall be provided against damage during construction

Proper care shall be observed when removing and re-installing local instruments when replacement or repair shall be done. Ensure that the flow direction after reinstallation has been followed.

After final installation, install sunshade to all field instruments as required to its detail drawings.

No welding works shall be done to any process equipment and If damage or cut of galvanized surfaces of the support will occur, repair shall be done using approved galvanizing materials.

When local instrument will be installed on platform, kick plate should be installed as per standard.

When hole is necessary to penetrate the platform due to tray or tubing, kick plate should be installed as per standard.

When miscellaneous foundation is required for local instrument, finishing mortar for concrete foundation with sunlight resistant coating shall be provided as per project specification.