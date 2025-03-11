Interpretive Archaeology: A Reader - PDF Free Download (2025)

INTERPRETIVE ARCHAEOLOGY

INTERPRETIVE ARCHAEOLOGY A READER

Edited by Julian Thomas

Introduction: the polarities of post-processual archaeology JULIAN THOMAS

ON THE CHARACTER OF ARCHAEOLOGY

Introduction Fields of discourse: reconstituting a social archaeology JOHN C. BARRETT Theoretical archaeology: a reactionary view IAN HODDER The craft of archaeology MICHAEL SHANKS AND RANDALL H. MCGUIRE Materialism and an archaeology of dissonance CHRISTOPHER TILLEY

INTERPRETATION, INFERENCE, EPISTEMOLOGY Introduction Symbolism, meaning and context IAN HODDER Hermeneutics and archaeology: on the philosophy of contextual archaeology HARALD JOHNSEN AND BJORNAR OLSEN Is there an archaeological record? LINDA E. PATRIK On 'heavily decomposing red herrings': scientific method in archaeology and the ladening of evidence with theory ALISON WYLIE Archaeology through the looking-glass TIMYATES

PART V 21 22 23

FEMINISM, QUEER THEORY AND THE BODY Introduction Homosexuality, queer theory and archaeology THOMAS A. DOWSON Power, bodies and difference MOIRA GATENS The social world of prehistoric facts: gender and power in Palaeoindian research JOAN M. GERO Bodies on the move: gender, power and material culture: gender difference and the material world HENRIETTA MOORE Engendered places in prehistory RUTH TRINGHAM

FEMINISM, QUEER THEORY AND THE BODY Introduction 281 Homosexuality, queer theory and archaeology 283 THOMAS A. DOWSON Power, bodies and difference MOIRA GATENS 290 The social world of prehistoric facts: gender and power in Palaeoindian research JOAN M. GERO 304 Bodies on the move: gender, power and material culture: gender difference and the material world HENRIETTA MOORE 317 Engendered places in prehistory RUTH TRINGHAM 329

MATERIAL CULTURE Introduction Interpreting material culture: the trouble with text VICTOR A. BUCHLI The cultural biography of things: commoditization as process IGOR KOPYTOFF Material metaphor, social interaction and historical reconstructions: exploring patterns of association and symbolism in the Igbo-Ukwu corpus KEITH RAY Interpreting material culture CHRISTOPHER TILLEY

PART VII 29 30 31 32

SPACE AND LANDSCAPE Introduction The Berber house or the world reversed PIERRE BOURDIEU The temporality of the landscape TIM INGOLD Past practices in the ritual present: examples from the Welsh Bronze Age PAUL LANE Monumental choreography: architecture and spatial representation in late Neolithic Orkney COLIN RICHARDS

429

431 445 458 474

SPACE AND LANDSCAPE Introduction The Berber house or the world reversed PIERRE BOURDIEU The temporality of the landscape TIM INGOLD Past practices in the ritual present: examples from the Welsh Bronze Age PAUL LANE Monumental choreography: architecture and spatial representation in late Neolithic Orkney COLIN RICHARDS

491 493 510 531 541

6.1 10.1 10.2 10.3 10.4 10.5 10.6 10.7 10.8 12.1 12.2

12.3 Langleys Newhouse, Hawkedon, c.1550: simplified ground plan 12.4 Wolfe Hall, Barrow, c.1550: simplified ground plan 12.5 Hawkedon Hall, Hawkedon, c.1550: simplified ground plan 12.6 Majors Farmhouse, Chedburgh, c.1620: simplified ground plan 13.1 Jonas Kilmer's Swamp Root Cure Factory, Binghamton, New York 13.2 The Binghamton Press Building, Binghamton, New York 13.3 The Jonas Kilmer mansion, Binghamton, New York 13.4 Late nineteenth-century tenement building, Binghamton, New York 13.5 The Kilmer mausoleum, Johnson City, New York 13.6 Map of Johnson City, New York 13.7 An Endicott-Johnson shoe factory, Johnson City, New York 13.8 The Endicott-Johnson arch, Endicott, New York 13.9 The Charles F. Johnson home, Johnson City, New York 13.10 Endicott-Johnson workers' homes, Endicott, New York 13.11 The grave of George F. Johnson, Endwell, New York 13.12 Endicott-Johnson workers' graves, Endwell, New York

95 177 180 181 182 184 191 192 194 216 218 220 222 224 224 234 235 235 237 237 239 240 241 242 242 244 244

14.1 14.2 14.3 14.4 14.5 14.6 14.7 14.8 15.1 15.2 18.1 20.1 20.2 20.3 20.4 20.5

20.6 20.7 20.8 20.9 23.1 23.2 23.3 23.4 23.5 25.1 25.2 25.3 29.1 29.2 30.1 31.1 31.2

20.6 Schematized plan of the houses whose histories comprise the occupation of the excavated part of the Eneolithic village at Opovo, Yugoslavia 20.7 Chart showing the place of Opovo in multi-scalar time and space 20.8 Photograph/drawing collage of the history of the well (Feature 30) excavated in the Eneolithic village of Opovo, Yugoslavia (a), (b), (c) People negotiating with people in the reconstruction of House 14 of the Eneolithic village of Divostin, Yugoslavia 20.9 People negotiating with the material world in a traditional archaeological reconstruction 23.1 Decorated pot from Igbo Jonah, with detail 23.2 Igbo Isiah and Igbo Richard 23.3 Staff ornament (a) and bronze pendant (b) with snake motifs 23.4 Copper crown from Igbo Richard 23.5 Examples of ichi face markings 25.1 Structured, ritual deposits not random rubbish 25.2 The distribution of different classes of material around the enclosure ditch of the early Iron-Age phase at Winnall Down 25.3 The orientation of house and enclosure entrances in Iron-Age southern England 29.1 Plan of the house 29.2 The double space orientation of the house 30.1 The Harvesters (1565) by Pieter Bruegel the Elder 31.1 Mount Pleasant Farm, Nottage, Neolithic phase 31.2 Mount Pleasant Farm, Nottage, the Early Bronze Age cairn

251 252 252 253 254 254 256 259 273 275 309 333 335 335 338

345 347 352 354 355 400 402 403 409 413 437 440 440 503 503 523 535 537

32.1 32.2 32.3 32.4 32.5 32.6 32.7 32.8 32.9

The Stenness promontory Plan and elevation of Maes Howe Moving into the passage at Maes Howe Leaving the main chamber at Maes Howe Plan of the Barnhouse settlement House 2 at Barnhouse Moving into the interior of House 2 Barnhouse Structure 8 and the Stones of Stenness The central features at Barnhouse Structure 8 and the Stones of Stenness 32.10 Remodelling of the central hearth at Structure 8 and the Stones of Stenness 32.11 Approaching the Stones of Stenness

542 547 548 549 550 552 552 553 556 557 558

NOTES ON CONTRIBUTORS

John C. Barrett is Reader in Archaeology at Sheffield University. His research interests include archaeological theory, funerary archaeology and landscape archaeology. Barbara Bender is Emeritus Reader of Anthropology at University College London. Dr Bender has written on socio-developments within gatherer-hunter societies, past and present, the emergence of inequality, and transitions to farming. She has excavated in many parts of Europe, in the Sudan and in North America, and has taught in the USA. She is currently working part-time on the social construction of landscape and on heritage issues. Pierre Bourdieu is Professor of Sociology at the College de France. He is the author of many books including Reproduction in Education, Society and Culture', Outline of a Theory of Practice; Distinction: A Social Critique of the Judgement of Taste and Homo Academicus. Victor Buchli is Lecturer in Anthropology at University College London. Dr Buchli writes on material culture and social change. His specific interests are architecture, post-socialist transition and the archaeological study of the present. He has conducted field work in Russia and Kazakhstan as well as in Britain. At present he is conducting research on the re-construction of the post-Soviet built environment and is beginning a project investigating notions of physicality and understanding of material culture. Thomas Dowson is Lecturer in Archaeology at Southampton University. He specializes in rock art in the Americas, Europe and Southern Africa, and the sociopolitics of rock art research. He has recently been engaged in projects concerned with using rock art to reconstruct indigenous histories. Moira Gatens is Associate Professor of Philosophy at the University of Sydney. She is the author of Feminism and Philosophy: Perspectives on Difference and Equality and Imaginary Bodies.

NOTES ON CONTRIBUTORS

Joan Gero is Professor of Anthropology at American University, Washington, DC. She focuses her research on gender and power issues in prehistory, especially in the Andean regions of Argentina and Peru. After directing excavations in New England, South Carolina and Labrador, she researched the early administrative centre of Queyash Alto in Peru during the 1980s, while her current co-directed project in the Argentinian Andes involves Early Formative household economies. She writes about the origins of state level society, feminist interpretations of prehistory and the sociopolitics of doing archaeology; her many publications include the popular book Engendering Archaeology: Women and Prehistory. J. D. Hill is Assistant Curator of Archaeology at the British Museum. He is a specialist in the archaeology of Iron Age Britain and Northern Europe, archaeological theory and pottery analysis. His previous work has included studies of later prehistoric social organization, ritual and taphonomy/site formation processes. His main fieldwork interests are in south Denmark where he is co-director of the Als archaeological project. His current research is focused on cultural and social change in Iron Age southern England and the social and economic interpretation of pottery, and he is working on the Ceramic Sociology of Iron Age East Anglia project. Ian Hodder is Professor of Archaeology at the University of Cambridge, and Professor of Cultural and Social Anthropology at Stanford University, California. His research interests include post-processual archaeology, methodological studies of quantitative approaches to spatial analysis, material culture and social structure. His many publications include Reading the Past and The Archaeological Process. Tim Ingold is Professor of Social Anthropology at Aberdeen University. Professor Ingold has carried out ethnographic fieldwork among Saami and Finnish people in Lapland, and has published widely on hunter-gatherer and pastoral societies, evolutionary theory and human ecology. He is currently researching environmental perception and the anthropology of technology. Harald Johnsen works for the Troms fylkeskommune, in Troms0. He received his master's degree in Archaeology from the University of Tromso in 1992. Matthew Johnson is Professor of Archaeology at the University of Durham. His research interests include medieval and post-medieval archaeology of England and Wales, vernacular architecture, landscape history and archaeological theory. Sian Jones is Lecturer in Archaeology at Manchester University. She specializes in the area of archaeology and identity, in particular the interpretation of ethnic identity from archaeological remains, which is the subject of her recent book, The Archaeology of Ethnicity (1997). In the course of her research she has focused on material from the Iron Age and Roman periods in Britain and in the region of Palestine. Alongside this work she has also looked at the role of archaeological knowledge in the construction of modern ethnic and national identities, in particular the intersection of nationalism and archaeology in modern Israel. Igor Kopytoff is Professor of Anthropology at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a general practitioner in cultural anthropology, with an ethnographic focus

NOTES ON CONTRIBUTORS

on Africa and with some past research in northern Asia. More specifically, his interests, research, and publications deal with social structure, political organization, and religion - and the process of transformation in them. He has also worked and published on slavery as a general cultural phenomenon, with a special interest in indigenous slavery in Africa as a culture-historical phenomenon. He has done fieldwork in the Congo, Cameroon, and the Ivory Coast. Paul Lane is director of the British Institute in Eastern Africa, Nairobi. Bruno Latour is Professor at the Centre for the Study of Innovation at the School of Mines, Paris. He is the author of Aramis, or The Love of Technology; We Have Never Been Modern; Science in Action; and The Pasteurization of France. Mark P. Leone is Department Chair in Anthropology at the University of Maryland. He is interested in historical archaeology and interpretation, critical theory, outdoor history museums and African-American archaeology. Randall McGuire is Professor of Anthropology at the University of New York, Binghamton. His principal interests lie in the development of power relations in the past. He has carried out most of his field work in the US Southwest, and currently is conducting a long-term field project in northwest Mexico. He has also done historical archaeology and oral history research in the northeastern US. He has initiated a project investigating the 1913—14 coal strike in southern Colorado. In addition to historical archaeology, history and ethnology, his interests include quantitative methods, social theory, cultural resource management and archaeomagnetic dating. Henrietta Moore is Professor of Anthropology at the London School of Economics. Her research is concerned with East and Central Africa, economic anthropology, development, gender and feminist theory. Bjernar Olsen is Professor of Archaeology at the University of Tromso. Michael Parker Pearson is Reader in Archaeology at Sheffield University. His research interests include later prehistory, funerary behaviour, archaeological theory and ethnography. He has conducted field projects in the Outer Hebrides, Madagascar and south Yorkshire (including Scrooby Top and Scabba Wood). Linda Patrik is Associate Professor of Philosophy at Union College, Schenectady, New York. She graduated cum laude from Carleton College and received her doctorate from Northwestern University, specializing in European philosophy. She has studied phenomenology, existentialism, hermeneutics and Sanskrit at the universities of Freiburg and Tubingen, and the philosophy of archaeology in Athens. Her research on meditation has taken her to India and her research on archaeology led her to work on a dig in Tunisia. She has published papers on eastern philosophy, phenomenology and the philosophy of archaeology. Parker B. Potter, Jr received his PhD from the State University of New York at Buffalo, and worked as field archaeologist for the 'Archaeology in Annapolis' Program. xin

NOTES ON CONTRIBUTORS

Keith Ray is County Archaeologist for Herefordshire. He received a PhD in Archaeology from Cambridge University for his work on the Igbo-Ukwu assemblage. Colin Richards is Lecturer in Archaeology at the University of Glasgow. His research interests include Neolithic archaeology, material culture studies and ethnoarchaeology. Paul Shackel is Director of Graduate Studies in Anthropology at the University of Maryland. He is interested in historical archaeology, industrial archaeology, complex societies, labour history, consumer behaviour, and public history. Michael Shanks is Professor of Classics as Stanford University. His publications include Experiencing the Past: On the Character of Archaeology; Classical Archaeology: Experiences of the Discipline; and Art and the Early Greek City State. Anthony Sinclair is Lecturer in Archaeology at the University of Liverpool. His research interests include Palaeolithic and Mesolithic archaeology, Japanese archaeology, archaeological theory, technology and fieldwork in Britain and South Africa. He is Co-director of the Garden Project. Shirley S. Strum received her PhD in Anthropology from UC Berkeley in 1976. She currently teaches primate behaviour, human evolution and conservation at UC San Diego. Julian Thomas is Professor of Archaeology in the School of Art History and Archaeology at the University of Manchester. His publications include Time, Culture and Identity: An Interpretive Archaeology and Understanding the Neolithic. Christopher Tilley is Professor of Anthropology and Archaeology at University College London. Professor Tilley has research interests in theory and philosophy, material culture and prehistoric Europe, with regional expertise on Europe and New Guinea. He is currently carrying out research in Bodmin Moor, Cornwall on the cultural construction of landscapes and on a project involving the comparative study of museums, ethnicity and tourism in the Pacific. His broader research interests are in the study of theories of representation in relation to material form. Ruth Tringham is Professor of Anthropology at the University of California, Berkeley. Her research interests include the study of Neolithic and Eneolithic Southeast Europe, gender archaeology and multimedia. Alison Wylie is Professor of Philosophy at Washington University, St. Louis. Her interests include philosophy of the social and historical sciences, and feminist perspectives on archaeology. Tim Yates received his doctorate in Archaeology from King's College, Cambridge. He has published on archaeological theory, ethnoarchaeology and the European Bronze Age. He has carried out extensive field research on the rock carvings of Bohuslan, Sweden.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Carfax Publishing Ltd for R. Tringham (1994), 'Engendered places in prehistory', Gender, Place and Culture, 1 (2), pp. 169-203. Cruithne Press for C. Y. Tilley (1991), 'Materialism and an archaeology of dissonance', Scottish Archaeological Review, 8, pp. 14-22. Joan Gero (1993) for 'The social world of prehistoric facts: gender and power in Paleoindian research', in Hilary duCros and Laurajane Smith (eds), Occasional Papers in Prehistory, No. 23. M.Johnson (1989) for 'Conceptions of agency in archaeological interpretation', Journal of Anthropological Archaeology, 8, pp. 189-211. Kluwer Academic Publishers for Alison Wylie (1992), 'On "heavily decomposing red herrings": scientific method in archaeology and the ladening of evidence with theory', in L. Embree (ed.), Metaarchaeology, pp. 269-88. Sage Publications Ltd for S. Strum and B. Latour (1987), 'The meaning of social: from baboons to humans', Social Science Information, 26, pp. 783-802; P. Bourdieu (1970), 'The Berber house or the world reversed', Social Science Information, 9, pp. 151-70; and J. C. Barrett (1988), 'Fields of discourse: reconstituting a social archaeology', Critique of Anthropology, 7: (3), pp. 5-16. Society for American Archaeology and the authors for M. Shanks and R. McGuire (1996) 'The craft of archaeology', American Antiquity 61(1), pp. 75-88; and H. Johnsen and B. Olsen (1992) 'Hermaneutics and archaeology: on the philosophy of contextual archaeology', American Antiquity 57(3), pp. 283—302. Taylor & Francis Books Ltd for I. R. Hodder (1992), 'Symbolism, meaning and context', in Theory and Practice in Archaeology, pp. 11-23; T. Yates (1990), 'Archaeology through the looking-glass', in I. Bapty and T. Yates (eds), Archaeology after Structuralism, pp. 154—202; S.Jones (1996), 'Discourses of identity in the interpretation of the past', in Graves Brown, S.Jones and C. Gamble (eds), Cultural Identity and Archaeology: The Construction of European Communities, pp. 62—80; V. Buchli (1995), 'Interpreting material culture: the trouble with text' in I. Hodder, M. Shanks, A. Alessandri, V. Buchli, J. Carman, J. Last and G. Lucas (eds), Interpreting Archaeology: Finding Meanings in the Past, pp. 181—93; T. Ingold (1993), 'The temporality of the landscape', World Archaeology, 25, pp. 152-74; B. Bender (1989), 'The roots of inequality', in D. Miller, M. Rowlands and C. Tilley (eds), Domination and Resistance, Allen and Unwin, pp. 83-95; C. Y. Tilley (1989), 'Interpreting material culture', in I. Hodder (ed.), The Meaning of Things, Allen and Unwin, pp. 185-94; and Moira Gatens (1995), 'Power, bodies and difference', in Imaginary Bodies: Ethics, Power and Corporeality. The University of Chicago Press for M. Leone, P. B. Potter and P. Shackel (1987), 'Toward a critical archaeology', Current Anthropology, 28 (1), pp. 283-302. Every effort has been made to trace copyright holders and to obtain their permission for the use of copyright material. The authors and publishers will gladly receive any information enabling them to rectify any error or omission in subsequent editions. The editor would like to thank Matt Leivers, Rick Peterson and Julia Roberts who scanned the texts and compiled the index. xvi

1

INTRODUCTION The Polarities ofPost-Processual Archaeology JULIAN THOMAS

New Archaeologies In 1972 Mark Leone published a collection of articles under the title Contemporary Archaeology: A Guide to Theory and Contributions. In the ten years which had preceded this publication American archaeology had undergone a fundamental revolution, with the emergence of what had come to be known as the New Archaeology. While it had been prefigured by earlier calls for increased conceptual sophistication and problem-orientation (e.g. Taylor 1948), the New Archaeology represented a unified programme for the reform of the discipline. At its core were a demand for robust means of constructing and verifying hypotheses about the past, and a desire to address questions of past social and cultural process, which might or might not articulate with evolutionary approaches. Taken together, these imperatives recast archaeology as a science of material culture. Leone saw his book as a means of demonstrating that a new and powerful body of theory had begun to accumulate, whose coherence and integration were not always evident, since the theorization was dispersed in journal articles or embedded in accounts of fieldwork and analysis. Leone was offering a selection of the canonical statements of the New Archaeology as a handbook or reference source for professional archaeologists (1972, ix). Armed with this volume, archaeologists could go out and do science. Beyond this, his concern lay with demonstrating the contribution which archaeology was increasingly making to human knowledge. This book might be compared with Leone's, in that it attempts to document the principal ideas and approaches which have characterized a particular phase of disciplinary development. Just as Leone had collected together many of the bestknown contributions to New or processual archaeology, this volume contains some of the most-quoted examples of post-processual or interpretive archaeology. However, at this point the parallel breaks down. The New Archaeology can be identified as a unitary project, because its practitioners believed that there was a single truth about the past that could be accessed as long as one had the right approach, and did the right kind of science. There were certainly disagreements amongst the New Archaeologists, some of them acrimonious, but they tended to revolve around the identification 1

JULIAN THOMAS of appropriate ways of addressing the archaeological record. The ultimate objective of archaeological investigation was generally agreed: the generation of law-like statements covering human social and cultural development. There has never been this degree of conformity over the ambitions of a post-processual archaeology, to the extent that Christopher Tilley (this volume, Chapter 24) argues that there is no such thing as a post-processual archaeology. Similarly, Ian Hodder (1991a: 37) has suggested that we should speak not of a post-processual movement but of a postprocessual era. This is not to imply that processual archaeology has become a thing of the past, and is no longer practised. Rather, the period since the early 1980s has seen the development of a variety of perspectives which are either critical of processual archaeology, or build on its foundations in ways which were not originally imagined. Instead of the development of a single new research programme within archaeology, the past two decades have seen archaeologists beginning to engage with a very wide range of debates which are being conducted within the human and social sciences. Processual archaeology gained much of its inspiration from the natural sciences: ecology, geology, evolutionary biology and the 'spatial science' of human geography. More recent work has simply widened the scope of this interdisciplinarity, so that a greater variety of theoretical materials are now recognized as being relevant to archaeology. What this means in practice is that those archaeologists who are described as 'post-processualists' do not constitute a distinct research community, and may understand their closest affinities as lying with other disciplines: anthropology, philosophy, sociology, cultural studies, art history, technology studies, performance studies, and so on. As a consequence, this book represents anything but the exposition of a 'party line'. What I have chosen to include here is a series of papers, all of which I have found inspiring, in various ways. I do not necessarily agree with everything that is contained in all of the articles, and they very plainly do not agree with each other. But I have found something useful in each of them, and I would recommend any or all of them to my students. In tune with the interdisciplinarity of contemporary archaeology I have chosen to include a number of papers which were not written by archaeologists. Some of these are works that have been repeatedly referenced in archaeological debates, while others are pieces which I believe to have considerable relevance to the discipline (although the authors probably did not have archaeology in mind when they wrote them). This book, then, is a celebration of the diversity of the ideas which are presently being employed in archaeology. To some it will appear to be a 'post-processual manifesto', but my intention in this Introduction is to draw attention to the differences of opinion which exist within this non-existent school of thought. To that end I will attempt to identify a series of areas within which unresolved tensions can be recognized.

Epistemology: for and against There is some agreement that recent developments in archaeological theory have resulted in a wider range of issues being addressed within the discipline: gender, power, symbolism, ritual action, personal identity, nationalism, representation, and so on. However, this growing diversity of investigation is continually met with the objection, 'This is all very well, but where is the methodology?' This argument is 2

INTRODUCTION extremely beguiling, and it is easy to be seduced by it. Ian Hodder (199la: 8) notes that post-processual archaeologies have been more concerned with theory than methodology, and indeed that the critique of processualism has been most cogent at a philosophical level. It is tempting to imagine that if one's theoretical framework is more powerful, it should be possible to generate an epistemology which is superior to that of the New Archaeology. However, attempts at founding a 'post-processual method' tend to collapse, in that they generally rely upon some set of presumed universals, whether of human nature, cognitive processing, or the capabilities of the human body. The reason for this failure is easy to discern. The New Archaeology was methodology. It was above all an attempt to place epistemology at the centre of archaeological practice, and to establish foolproof ways of determining the veracity of statements about the past. Many of the criticisms of the New Archaeology have been pitched precisely at the poverty of this empiricism: the hypothesis-testing approach attempts to do away with any need to interpret, and to take responsibility for our interpretations (Shanks and Tilley 1987a: 47). The method itself should automatically guarantee truth. Now, if we have already argued that archaeological evidence is theory-laden, and that our observations take place in the context of a series of pre-understandings and prejudices which we cannot evade, it makes little sense to attempt to construct a universal epistemology for archaeology. To do so is to implicitly accept the terms of argument of the New Archaeology. If there is no one definitive knowledge of the past, no single methodology can reveal it to us. This is not necessarily to argue for the methodological anarchy advocated by Feyerabend (1975). We should be rigorous in our procedures, while remaining realistic about what they can and cannot achieve. We need methods which are context-specific, strategically employed, and designed to elicit particular information from particular sets of evidence. The knowledge that we produce will not necessarily be one from which we can generalize. And as Shanks and Tilley (1987b: 6) argue, our methods should be seen as secondary to and derived from social theories, which help us to understand the conditions under which we conduct our investigation. When epistemology assumes the foundational role that it had for the New Archaeology, particular kinds of knowledge claims can come to be disregarded. One of the most important lessons that feminism has taught archaeology is that there are important things to know about the past which simply cannot be tested. Gender, for instance, has often been completely neglected on the grounds that it cannot be empirically 'found' (Wylie 1992).

Interpretation The New Archaeology saw hypothesis-testing as a means of confounding one's own assumptions about the past, and allowing oneself to be surprised by the evidence. Many archaeologists have now turned to a conception of knowledge informed by hermeneutics, in which whatever questions and tests we use to confront the material are conducted within the interpretive process. The 'hermeneutic circle' is not something which can we can evade; it does not have an 'outside'. This means that we must always take into account the position of the interpreter, who is the means through which any understanding of a situation is to be achieved. Although there are many who are now happier with the tag 'interpretive archaeology' than with 'post-processualism'

3

JULIAN THOMAS (Shanks and Hodder 1995: 5), there remains some debate over the character of archaeological interpretation. For Hodder (1991a: 11) interpretation is a process in which the past and present constitute one another, and the notion that past and present can enter into a dialogue of sorts is accepted by many (Johnson and Olsen, this volume, Chapter 7). Yet while some understand interpretation to be a process in which past meanings are recovered, others hold that it is a contemporary practice which creates a knowledge that is of and for the present (Shanks and Tilley 1989a: 4). Interpretation makes sense of the archaeological evidence (Tilley 1993: 10), rendering it comprehensible. 'The interpreting archaeologist fills the gaps in the past, but these gaps are always already there. They are not simply a feature of preservation or inadequate amounts of survey or excavation. Like a metaphor the past requires interpretation' (Shanks and Tilley 1987a: 21). But this leaves open the relationship between observation and interpretation (Hodder 1999: 81). Is interpretation an act which we carry out upon materials that we already know in some sense? Does it add a deeper level of understanding to something that we can already grasp through observation? Or is there an interpretative aspect to our apprehension of things? Martin Heidegger (1962) would have argued that we always come to things with a certain pre-understanding, which enables us to comprehend them as something in particular. By this argument there can be no fixed distinction between observational knowledge and interpretation: there is interpretation in all knowing.

Cultural and epistemic relativism Our knowledge of the past is created in the present, through our involvement with archaeological evidence. Because each of us has a different access to power and knowledge, and has a different set of experiences to draw upon, we will each construct the past in different ways. Our understanding of any past world is contingent and incomplete, but so was that of anyone who occupied those worlds. To be able to grasp the full significance of all aspects of the past, or the present, one would have to be gifted with divine omniscience. These arguments have often been rehearsed over the past twenty years, but they still remain troubling to many archaeologists. Aside from the presumed lack of a definitive methodology, it is this denial of a single and entirely knowable past which has provoked the most voluble criticisms of post-processual archaeologies. If there is no definitive past, it is argued, then anything goes: there is nothing to stop us saying anything we like about prehistory (see Yoffee and Sherratt 1993a, for example). UFO enthusiasts and Nazi archaeologists have an equal right to present their own interpretations of the past. So post-processual archaeologies are charged with relativism. Broadly speaking, relativism involves a belief that there are no universal criteria that we can use to compare or judge between values, customs, beliefs and interpretations. However, there are two distinct forms of relativism, both of which can be identified within archaeology. The first is cultural relativism, often associated with the work of the anthropologist Franz Boas. Cultural relativists hold that it is inappropriate to evaluate other societies (including those of the past) according to our own standards, since these have themselves been constructed within a particular set of historical conditions. Ian Hodder's position in Reading the Past (1986) comes close to a cultural relativism. Hodder proposes that frameworks of meaning are 4

INTRODUCTION implicated in all aspects of human life, so that no action can be separated from its cultural context. These frameworks of meaning are not universal, and as a consequence the same act conducted in two different societies may not carry the same significance (ibid., 118). It is therefore impossible to compare the subsistence practices, funerary rites or metalworking techniques of any two communities in abstraction from the systems of meaning which render them comprehensible. More radical still is epistemological relativism which questions the universality of our knowledge of the world and the means by which we acquire it. Epistemological relativists may be entirely sceptical concerning the existence of universal truths, the possibility of objectivity and value-freedom, and even the existence of a definitive reality, as opposed to a series of equally valid interpretations of existence. However, it is not the case that all forms of epistemological relativism doubt the existence of a real world 'out there'. For instance, Richard Rorty (1989: 5) has suggested that our real problem lies in imagining that we can capture and express the world in language, no matter how real that world may be. The notion of truth as it is commonly understood relies on the belief that statements or sentences can be made to correspond to things in the world. This correspondence theory of truth requires that the world out there should be made up of sentence-like entities which are waiting around for us to label them with words. Having eventually 'labelled' everything, we shall have acquired a satisfactory understanding of reality. Rorty presents an alternative perspective: we use language to describe the world, and our descriptions never entirely correspond with reality. Nor do they ever exhaust all that might be said about any particular phenomenon. He argues that scientists and scholars do not tell truths about things in the world, so much as use language to re-describe things. The language that we have at our disposal is an accident of history, so the notion that our description of some phenomenon is more 'truthful' than that of people living in another time is a nonsense. But what we can do is to attempt new and novel re-descriptions of the world, which allow us a more profound understanding of things. In Re-Constructing Archaeology (1987a), Michael Shanks and Christopher Tilley adopt a form of epistemological relativism, which serves as the basis for a critique of the New Archaeology's avowed scientific objectivity. Shanks and Tilley set out to demonstrate the extent to which the whole philosophy and methodology of the New Archaeology were dominated by the values of contemporary capitalism. The New Archaeology had sought to turn archaeology into a science, but in the process it had come to associate scientific reason with method, with simply following a given set of rules of procedure. Here, truth is connected with objectivity, with being free from biases. Thus the aim of the scientist is to remove all potential forms of distortion from their observations, so that he or she can see the world as it really is. Shanks and Tilley's case is that this kind of value-freedom is an illusion, and that facts and values are always intimately bound up with each other. Their illustration of this point involves the evaluation of a series of the supposedly value-free, objective, scientific methodologies of processual archaeology, showing that each embodies a series of contemporary values. In the first place, the New Archaeology presented 'facts' as if they were isolated and context-free pieces of information, passed from hand to hand like the alienated commodities that circulate in a capitalist economy. Similarly, cultural evolution judges different human communities according to their adaptive 5

JULIAN THOMAS success, their efficiency in material terms. Systems theory relies upon conservative values of persistence and homeostasis, and denies that internal conflict or contradiction can ever bring about positive change. Mathematics and quantification in archaeology purport to boil archaeological evidence down into a set of neutral and easily understood patterns, but in practice they dehumanize the past, reducing it to malleable figures in the same way that contemporary capitalism reduces men and women to mere statistics. However, Shanks and Tilley reject the charge that relativism disables intellectual inquiry by affording equal validity to all interpretations (1987a: 60). One can be pluralistic without being uncritical, and different perspectives can enter into a productive debate. It may be that their truthfulness or falsity cannot always be established, but this is not the only basis for distinguishing between competing accounts of the past. We can make judgements on the basis of the ethical and political values which different archaeologies embody. This, of course, raises a series of further problems.

Archaeology and political commitment Shanks and Tilley's position is that we can discriminate between different versions of the past, but that the only way of doing so is on the basis of the value systems which lie behind them (1987b: 195). While some archaeology may be written as overt propaganda, the real problem is that we always bring a series of prejudicial assumptions to our study of the past, of which we may not be remotely aware. To be objective is a practical impossibility, since it is our prejudices and our interests which motivate us to act at all, but the aim of a critical archaeology is to make us aware of the reasons why we study what we do. This cannot be achieved by attempting to achieve a position of neutrality, erasing ourselves from the scene of knowledge production. On the contrary, we should conduct our inquiry on the basis of an explicit and honest commitment to a distinct set of values. A similar argument is presented by Leone, Potter and Shackel (this volume, Chapter 27). But significantly they write from a more orthodox Marxist perspective, which lacks the hermeneutic element found in Shanks and Tilley's work. The consequence of this is that Leone, Potter and Shackel consider that a critical archaeology can produce a more secure and even objective knowledge of the past, by removing sources of bias. Shanks and Tilley would presumably object that while critique can provide us with a superior understanding, it is none the less a contemporary knowledge, which must remain radically incomplete. Drawing as they do on the social sciences, it is unsurprising that many recent varieties of archaeological thought have been alert to the political significance of the past. Yet there is a further point of argument that divides these approaches in a fundamental way. Many authorities are willing to recognize that archaeology is conducted in a political context (for example, Kohl and Fawcett 1995). However, rather fewer are ready to concede that archaeology is itself a political practice. This point of view is ultimately derived from the work of Antonio Grarnsci (1971), who argued that all forms of cultural production are implicated in a 'war of position', in which conflicting visions of reality compete in order to secure the support and compliance of social groups. Archaeology can support or dispute conceptions of human nature, or constructions of ethnic and national identity, or accounts of the universality of particular

6

INTRODUCTION social arrangements. As such it is directly embedded in the political field, and the statements that archaeologists make are always potentially politically active. This is all the more important in a global and multicultural context, where the utterances of archaeologists have direct implications for minority communities, in terms of access to land-rights, sacred sites and human remains (Zimmerman 1989).

Difference and alterity One of the principal ways in which the past can be political lies in its difference from the present. The recognition that even the most mundane everyday activities have changed over time, and have a history, serves to undermine our conviction that the way that we are in the present is the way that humans normally are (Foucault 1984). If nothing about human beings is changeless and eternal, then political change can be recognized as a real possibility: we are not restricted by the fixity of'human nature'. For instance, a more equitable future seems possible when we recognize that acquisitiveness and the profit motive are not written into the human constitution. Accordingly, a concern with the alterity of the past has been an abiding theme within post-processual archaeologies (see Hill, this volume, Chapter 25). On the other hand, some authors have been concerned to draw attention to the potential drawbacks of conceiving the past as Other. Such a past can become an exotic fantasy onto which we project our own desires and fears (Hodder 1999: 154). Ian Hodder has also raised the interesting question of how we can ever recognize the difference of the past if it is entirely produced in the present (this volume, Chapter 6). One answer to this would be that while our understanding of the past is a contemporary interpretation, the existence of archaeological remains in the present alerts us to the otherness of past ways of being. In the act of interpretation we come to terms with this alterity and subdue it, but the process is one in which our understanding of ourselves in relation to the past has been challenged.

Cross-cultural generalization and historicism In one of the most important and influential critiques of processualism, Hodder (this volume, Chapter 3) questioned the utility of the comparative method as it is employed in archaeology. Cross-cultural generalizations were habitually used as the basis for establishing universal laws of culture, but in practice they had the effect of erasing variability, reducing humanity to a set of standardized themes (adaptation, competition, social hierarchy, subsistence practice). Hodder argued that archaeologies which took symbolism and meaning seriously should look back for inspiration to a previous generation of British archaeologists, like Gordon Childe, Grahame Clark, Glyn Daniel and Stuart Piggott. These prehistorians had emphasized the historical contingency of human life, and had understood artefacts to be material manifestations of ideas. While their approach had been 'normative' in presenting material culture as the product of internalized traditions, more sophisticated theoretical frameworks could actually build upon their work to address the specific historical and cultural contexts in which artefacts were produced. Hodder's advocacy of historicism was consistent with his cultural relativism, and most post-processual archaeologies have followed suit in emphasizing the specificity of contingent circumstances. However, while the uniqueness of cultures is generally 7

JULIAN THOMAS agreed upon, there is sometimes a willingness to accept that human universals underlie the construction of these cultures. Hodder, for example, argues that universal principles of meaning allow people to be socialized, and enable them to come to terms with the social world (1986: 124). Similarly, Tilley (1994: 12) discusses fundamental human bodily attunements which facilitate the experience of place and landscape. Do these propositions represent cross-cultural generalizations? We could argue that being human is not so much the characteristic of an entity which possesses a series of attributes, as an activity, something which one does. This being the case we could say that being human does not rely upon any foundations or essences, it simply takes a particular form. It involves, for instance, a concern over one's own being (Heidegger 1962). But it is clear that post-processual archaeologists are not agreed on the question of how much is held in common by human beings in different places and times.

Totalization Just as the generalizing approaches of the New Archaeology have been criticized for homogenizing human diversity, so the system-level analyses of processualism have been attacked on the grounds of their remoteness from human experience. It is undeniably the case that people are commonly embedded in social relationships which extend over enormous geographical distances, and that certain historical processes are pan-continental in scale (Sherratt 1995). However, we should also recognize that these processes were lived through at a more intimate level (Barrett 1989a: 306). Human action and knowledgeability are localized, and it is more likely that we will comprehend historical processes by investigating the ways in which they were worked through 'on the ground' than by instituting a systemic explanation which bears down from above. Moreover, as Foucault (1984) suggests, the willingness to deal in totalized accounts of the past suggests an affinity with totalitarian politics. If we are comfortable for the people of the past to disappear into vast systemic processes, perhaps we will show equally little concern for the disappearances of people in the present. These arguments have some affinity with the rejection of a unified archaeology with a single methodology that we have already discussed (Tilley, this volume, Chapter 5). If there is no singular past, then there may be many stories which are worth listening to, including those of the dispossessed, the poor, the slaves, the illiterate and the insane. One of the great strengths of archaeology is that it can use material evidence as a means of addressing these 'other histories', and allowing other voices to come to the fore. In this way, archaeology becomes an agent of 'history from the bottom up'. None the less, it is worth suggesting that, although we may reject the idea of a totalized understanding of a given period, we should not allow our accounts of the past to become so parochial that they are unable to contest the largescale histories and prehistories of conventional archaeology.

Context The reaction against generalization and the growing emphasis on the localized conditions which render material culture meaningful lead one towards a consideration of the notion of context. For Ian Hodder, 'reading' an item of material culture is 8

INTRODUCTION achieved by placing it into its context, the 'totality of the relevant dimensions of variation around any one object' (1986: 139). Just as words have multiple meanings but 'make sense' in the context of sentences, so material symbols can be better understood when we encounter them in a particular physical setting. Context is thus a relational concept, and Hodder stresses that each object can be part of the context of other objects (199la: 15). He argues that the context of an artefact is composed of a number of dimensions of variability: time, space, depositional unit and typology (Hodder 1986: 131). But is the archaeological context of a thing (the pit, floor, hearth or ditch from which it is retrieved) comparable with its historical or cultural context? Or is it more appropriate to say that any artefact will have a variety of different kinds of context, each of which casts a different kind of light on the thing? Hodder's focus on context serves to define a way of working in which the myriad potential meanings of material things become restricted. The symbolic significance of an object ceases to be arbitrary when it is bounded within its appropriate context (Hodder, this volume, Chapter 6). As a number of archaeologists have pointed out, this leaves open the question of how we define and limit the context itself (Yates, this volume, Chapter 10; Tilley 1993: 9). For Yates, context is an arbitrary means of trying to halt the limitless signifying capacity of material things, while Tilley stresses that the interpreting archaeologist is integral to the context of the artefact. Context is therefore not simply a bounded entity set in the past, but an aspect of the relationship between the past and the present. The notion of a contextual archaeology has been one of the most important developments of the post-processual era, but it may be that we should not think of context as a fixed container that surrounds an object. Instead, we might choose to say that the relationships in which an artefact is embedded are heterogeneous and regioned. The place in which a thing is found, the other things alongside it, the designs with which it is decorated are all places where we can begin our exploration of its significance, but they do not exhaust its potential meanings.

Past meanings, past minds? In an exponentially growing archaeological literature concerned with interpretation, cognition, symbolism, text and context it is inevitable that the issue of meaning must loom large. What do we mean by meaning? Arguably, two different answers could be given to this question. One is to say that any item of material culture has two kinds of meaning. First, it has a prosaic, denotative or material meaning, connected with its function, use and appearance. An axe means a thing for chopping wood; a chair means a thing for sitting on. Over and above this the artefact may have a secondary meaning, which is symbolic or connotative. So the axe may be a symbol of exchange relations and gender identity, or the chair may be a throne and carry connotations of royalty and state power. I would suggest that this is the conception of meaning which is most commonly employed within contemporary archaeology. But alternatively, we might say that the meaning of a thing is its significance, the way in which we come to understand it. In this formulation the distinction between primary and secondary meaning breaks down. Recognizing a throne as a thing to sit on has no necessary priority over recognizing it as a symbol of royalty. The two are entirely bound up with each other in the way in which the chair reveals itself to us.

9

JULIAN THOMAS Ian Hodder has argued that the attempt to interpret archaeological evidence necessarily involves trying to get at the meanings inside the minds of past people (1999: 72). By complete contrast, John Barrett suggests that: 'Instead of attempting to read back from modern archaeological remains to meanings in the past, a better proposal is to explore the implications of particular material conditions for the structuring of specified social relations' (Barrett 1987b: 471). In other words, since the minds of dead people are no longer available to us for scrutiny, we cannot address meaning at all. Instead, we should consider the material mechanisms which made the production of meaning possible, in different ways at different times. Tim Yates (this volume, Chapter 10) objects that this perspective attempts to place materiality outside the condition of meaning. It is as if meaning is an addition to a set of material conditions which we can already know in a transparent way. Yates maintains that as soon as we encounter the material traces of the past, they are meaningful to us. But this meaning is a contemporary one, which cannot be identical with past meanings. Hodder's search for a past meaning that was contained in the heads of past people seems to me to rely upon the mind/body dichotomy. Meaning is something that exists in the rarefied sphere of thought. By contrast, Barrett wishes to evict meaning from the material world altogether. These are perhaps the two sides of the same coin. My own argument would be that when we encounter the material remains of a past world we engage in a work of reanimating a technology of meaning. We enter into a relationship with that past world because the material things themselves were integral to a past way of life. But we do this in the present. We are not recovering past meanings, but creating new meanings which result from the meeting of past and present.

Ideology The concept of ideology was of critical importance within early manifestations of post-processual archaeology, as it provided a means of challenging the New Archaeology's belief that archaeological evidence amounts to a reflection of past social relationships (see Miller and Tilley 1984b). The origin of the concept as it is now commonly understood lies with Marx and Engels, in their book The German Ideology (1970). In that work, Marx and Engels were interested in the way in which history had come to be written by the German idealists, and in particular Ludwig Feuerbach. Their argument was that this school of historians tended to reproduce the conception of the world that prevailed amongst the dominant classes. Marx and Engels suggested that in any historical epoch, the dominant set of ideas will be those of the ruling class. The population at large is provided with a set of understandings which are taken as fact, and their compliance allows society to reproduce itself without a -constant state of class violence existing. That is to say, if the lower orders were aware of their own real interests, and of the way in which they were constantly being exploited by the dominant group, they would tend to struggle against that domination. Thus, each class that comes to power throughout history tends to represent its own sectional interests in ideal form, as a set of unquestionable and eternal truths that constitute the only universally valid ideas. Because the rest of the community accepts these ideas, their understanding of the world becomes a warped and partial one. Marx uses the image of a camera obscura as a metaphor for this situation: reality is viewed 10

INTRODUCTION through a lens which inverts it. Since people gain a distorted impression of their own interests and their relationship to the material conditions of existence, they tend to comply with the desires of the ruling class. As a number of writers have pointed out, Marx and Engels' account of ideology is one which allows space for two different interpretations of the term (Callinicos 1983: 129; Therborn 1980: 3). Firstly, there is what has been described as a pragmatic conception of ideology. This suggests that ideology is a product of lived experience. Because different people have different experiences of the world, they tend to conceptualize it in rather different ways. Their aspirations and values will vary from person to person, and especially between people whose economic circumstances are different. Simply because different classes live under different material conditions, they will have distinct understandings of the way the world works. Moreover, it will tend to be the understandings of the dominant class that dominate the consciousness of society as a whole. On the other hand, there is what we might call an epistemological view of ideology. According to this way of thinking, ideology is seen as 'false consciousness', a distinct set of untruths about the world which are concocted by the dominant class and imposed on the rest of the community. Ideology, then, becomes a pack of lies designed to keep the workers in their place. From birth, the working classes are subjected to a range of propaganda which tells them how to behave, and which emphasizes the value of submitting their will to the common good. These untruths should be distinguished from the real conditions in which people live, and they serve to hide reality from them. They are also quite distinct from the kind of knowledge that is produced by science, which is objective and untainted by ideology. This kind of understanding tends to represent Marxism as a kind of science of social and economic relations, which seeks to expose and undermine ideological notions by building up a true and undistorted picture of the world. It was a more sophisticated version of this epistemological conception of ideology that was presented by Louis Althusser in the 1960s. In his article 'Ideology and ideological state apparatuses' (1971b), Althusser asks why ideology should exist at all, by considering the process of social reproduction. If a social formation is to maintain its existence from one generation to the next, both material resources and positions of authority must be reproduced. This requires that the labour force must continue to accept its position, and must submit to the established rules of order. So from birth, members of the working class have to be placed in a position of not wishing to question their lot. Althusser contends that societies, or sets of social relations of production, are like great faceless machines which require people to insert themselves into particular roles and positions in order to allow the whole to function. As he puts it: 'the structure of the relations of production determines the places and functions occupied and adopted by the agents of production, who are never anything more than the occupants of these places' (Althusser and Balibar 1970: 180). So capitalism, or any other mode of production, requires that people take up positions on production lines, or in offices, in which of course they are exploited and their labour power is sucked out of them. The role of ideology is to present a different view of all of this. People may only exist to be a cog in a vast process of production, but it is only through adopting these 11

JULIAN THOMAS

positions, says Althusser, that people gain their sense of self-identity. Ideology makes people believe that the world around them exists for their benefit, rather than that they exist to service the productive process. Ideology sets up an imaginary picture of the way that the world is, and this serves as the basis for people's actions. What this means is that ideology is not just a set of ephemeral ideas, but is a set of real relationships in the world, even if they are in reality articulated to a vision of the real interests and material conditions of people which is illusory. Such an ideological understanding of real relationships is produced and promoted by the dominant class. The fundamental point here is that if people who live under capitalism are to become human beings at all, they have to accept and adopt this ideology. Because ideology infiltrates and permeates all aspects of our culture, it is simply not possible to gain an understanding of the world without ingesting a whole set of ideological notions in the process. Principal among these is the idea that each of us is a free, rational, decision-making individual, who is in control of their own life and is free to do what they like, rather than a mere node in a network, a bearer of relations of production. So ideology actually gives each of us our place in the world. This notion that ideology is composed not of ethereal ideas but of real relationships is emphasized by Althusser's insistence that ideology exists in and through human institutions. Thus, in modern capitalist society there are a whole series of Ideological State Institutions, through which ideological messages are conveyed from the dominant to the subordinate classes. At each stage in their emergence as distinct human beings, people are constantly bombarded with these messages regarding what is and what is not acceptable behaviour: in schools, the media, public information, the workplace, and so on. Where the Ideological State Apparatuses can achieve the compliance of the workforce without violence, the Repressive State Apparatuses (the police and the army) can be held in reserve. In pre-capitalist society, Althusser suggests that it is the church which serves as the major Ideological Agency, producing an ideology which is concerned with the relationships between the vassal, the lord, the king, and God: an imaginary set of relations which ensures a compliant peasantry. This emphasis of Althusser's on religion as a form of ideology leads on to the use that prehistorians have made of his ideas, in claiming that ritual practice can be seen as a form of ideology (Shanks and Tilley 1982). As we have noted, the use of the concept of ideology made archaeologists aware that, as a form of signification, material culture could be mobilized to present a distorted image of social reality, or to support sectional interpretations of the world. More recently, some archaeologists have begun to express reservations about the theory of ideology. Some, like Barrett (1994: 77) follow Abercrombie, Hill and Turner (1980) in doubting the capability of structures of ideas to 'dupe' entire populations and secure their compliance. Instead, ideologies may serve as a means of enhancing the solidarity of distinct social groups. Others agree with Foucault (1980a) that the notion of ideology relies upon a distinction between truth and ideological falsehood. Quite apart from the problems inherent in identifying and verifying a single and definitive truth, it is arguable that any form of knowledge (irrespective of its truth value) is potentially active in power relationships. Thus we should concern ourselves less with demonstrating the falsity of ideological messages, and more with how forms of knowledge serve to promote particular interests. 12

INTRODUCTION The 'active individual' As Lynn Meskell has recently observed, 'accessing individuals in the past' has been a recurrent theme for post-processual archaeologies (1998a: 363). But again, there is little unanimity over the possibility or desirability of this objective. For entirely laudable reasons, one of the early criticisms that was made of processual archaeology was that it had lost sight of human beings in its pursuit of adaptive systems and long-term change (Hodder 1986: 6). Personal creativity and intentionality were underplayed. As a corrective, a focus on the active individual was proposed, stressing the dynamic role that people have in historical processes through their strategic use of material culture. This approach was underpinned by the use of the 'practice theories' of Bourdieu and Giddens. According to these perspectives, social institutions are presented as being reproduced through the continual exercise of human agency. It is through practice that structures are carried forward, yet agency is constituted structurally and draws on various resources in order to be effective. However, it is arguable whether 'individual' and 'society' can be conflated with 'structure' and 'agency' (see Johnson, this volume, Chapter 12). John Barrett has complained that Hodder's concern with the active individual actually decontextualizes human beings, by presenting them as entirely free agents who can create social practices in a way that seems to be untrammelled by cultural tradition or processes of subjectification (1987b: 471). A very different point of view was represented by Shanks and Tilley (1987b: 65), who pursued a series of post-structuralist arguments, under which human subjects are not considered to be the authors of texts and material culture, but the 'effects' of processes of signification. That is to say, language and material culture are not the product or prerogative of any single person: it is the cultural field which constitutes us as beings of a particular kind. In this sense human beings are 'produced' by their cultural traditions, and it follows from this that they may be produced in radically different ways in different times and places. This suggests the possibility of an 'archaeology of subjectification', exploring the mechanisms through which identity and agency are constructed in different epochs. Of course, if the character of'being human' is not fixed but culturally variable, it is open to question whether the notion of the active individual is not itself historically situated. Marilyn Strathern (1988) has demonstrated that for many Melanesian communities the notion of a bounded and self-contained individual with an internal world of subjectivity is virtually incomprehensible. Melanesians more often conceive of themselves as 'dividuals', who are at once embedded in relationships of kinship and obligation, and composed of body parts and substances which can be disaggregated. Arguably, the concept of the individual is not a neutral synonym for 'person' or 'subject', but is a way of thinking about human identity which is specific to western modernity. Since the Renaissance, and more thoroughly since the Enlightenment, Western thought has prioritized the exercise of free will and reason by a political subject who is autonomous from cultural tradition and social ties. Indeed, such individuals are not imagined to be the products of societies, but form societies through a contract to their mutual advantage. 'The individual' is at once an ideal to which only some members of society can hope to approximate (male, white, educated, wealthy heterosexuals) and a kind of fantasy. For human beings do not 13

JULIAN THOMAS come into the world fully equipped to deal with reality. Language, cultural attunements, and habitual social skills are all the prerogatives of the community, and unless we grow up within such a community we cannot be human at all.

Postmodernity The suggestion has often been made that in some way post-processual archaeologies have an affinity with postmodernity or postmodernism (e.g. Bintliff 1991; Hodder 1990b; Walsh 1990). This is another point over which I feel that there is some level of disagreement. For some, post-processualism is simply the manifestation of postmodernism within the discipline of archaeology. For others, the two phenomena are entirely unrelated. I would like to suggest that the relationship is a more complicated one than either of these views would allow, and that much of the difficulty rests with the variety of different meanings that can be attached to the term 'postmodern'. This requires a little explanation. Perhaps the best place to begin is with the contrasting term, modernity. While we are accustomed to using the word 'modern' as a synonym for 'contemporary' or 'up-to-date', in philosophical terms it applies more properly to an era in the history of the Western world that began with the decline of feudalism. Modernity has been the age of capitalism, of mercantilism, of European expansion across the globe, of the emergence of nation-states, and of industrialization in manufacturing. It has also been an era of empires, racism, genocide, and of the industrialization of warfare. All these phenomena were underwritten by a series of what Jean-Francois Lyotard (1984) refers to as 'metanarratives'. By this he means the understanding that some great, long-term pattern underlies the whole of human history, which can be expressed in a story-like form. These metanarratives would include the rise of the West, the emancipation of the human spirit, universal progress, the development of economies, the growth of democracy, and so forth. As a consequence, modernity has involved a widespread faith in the notion that everything we do contributes to a greater design, which will ultimately lead to a better world. Along with this set of metanarratives came a concern with origins. While the Greeks and Romans had discussed the concepts of evolution and progress, the medieval world was more accustomed to the belief that human capabilities and achievements were in decline, and that a Golden Age had existed at some time in the past (Trigger 1989b: 31). The notion of social evolution, from savagery to civilization, or from stone to bronze and to iron ages only re-emerged in the modern era. Archaeology as a discipline is a product of modernity, and one of its principal tasks has been to investigate the origins of the modern nation-states by tracing the migrations of tribes and races. Similarly, in more recent times, archaeology has concerned itself with the origins of modern humans, the origins of agriculture, the origins of urbanism, and so on, creating a series of metanarratives of its own. The sets of ideas which most thoroughly characterized Western modernity were those that were associated with the 'Scientific Revolution' of the seventeenth century, and the Enlightenment of the eighteenth. The former was based on the understanding that the universe has a definable structure which obeys a series of invariant laws, and that this structure can be identified through human experience. In other words, we can discover how nature works through scientific experiment. The Enlightenment 14

INTRODUCTION

sought to transfer this vision of an ordered and predictable universe into human society. If the medieval period had been dominated by superstition and religion, the Enlightenment promoted a secular society in which God, and the avoidance of sin, had been replaced by Reason (Gray 1995: 145). What was suggested was that, as superstition lost its grip on humanity, the human will was gradually freed. By acting freely and rationally, people would create an ideal society — and indeed Rene Descartes argued that a person who acted freely and in a fully rational way would be incapable of sin (Caroll 1993: 122). So the moral void that was left behind by the removal of God from the centre of the universe was filled by a series of moral codes, based upon Reason and human nature (Bauman 1992; 1993: 25). This concept of human nature was of cardinal importance to the Enlightenment project. What was implied was that just as the world of Nature had a fixed character that could be determined by the natural sciences, so Man (and the masculine is intentional) had a nature which was universal and which could be known. It was with the Enlightenment that we can identify the foundation of a series of Sciences of Man, which worked to explain human nature: sciences like economics and statistics, human biology and anatomy, and linguistics (Foucault 1970). Over the past half century there have been growing indications that modernity, as a human project and as an experience of the world, is drawing to a close. These have taken a number of different forms. First, Lyotard has written of an 'incredulity towards metanarratives' (1984: xxiv). By this he means that in the Western nations there is now little faith in the idea that history can be understood as a unified and directional process leading towards the betterment of humankind. In an era which has seen the battle of the Somme, the Holocaust, Hiroshima, the Khmer Rouge and Bosnia it is very difficult to place any belief in progress. Reason, and technology, seem just as capable of providing us with nightmares as with a perfect world. This need not imply that human existence is hopeless, but it does at least suggest that the world that we live in is infinitely complex, and travelling in a number of different directions at once. There is no one historical narrative: there are many interwoven histories. The postmodern experience involves a sense that there is no one centre defining everything that is going on in the world: it is no longer the case that a global empire can be ruled from a single city. The second process that we could point to is a fundamental change in the character of capitalist economics. In the early part of the twentieth century, industrial capitalism reached a height of sophistication with what has been called 'Fordism', after Henry Ford's motor company. Fordism involved a production-line system within massive factory buildings, in which every worker had their place, and probably had a job for life. The company provided them with health care, food in a canteen, paid holidays, pensions, child-care, training and sometimes even housing. In various ways, the worker's whole life could be bound up with the company. The company was located in a certain place, and the workers formed a community living close by the factory, or the mine, or the mill. The paradigm of this development would be Cadbury's chocolate factory and company housing at Bournville in Birmingham. The past few decades have seen this pattern gradually eclipsed by what has come to be known as post-Fordism, or flexible accumulation (Aglietta 1980). Under this regime, the larger companies have increasingly become multinational, and are not associated with a single 15

JULIAN THOMAS product. They are not located in a single place, and they periodically move their operations around the world as labour costs change. Jobs tend to be short-term and insecure, and markets are international and deregulated. Workers are told that they have to be flexible, accept the going rate, re-skill themselves periodically, and expect to have a series of different jobs in their lifetime (Murray 1989). All of this is deeply inter-connected with a third tendency, which has been described as the annihilation of space through time (Harvey 1989). This is an apt description of the communications revolution. Over the past two centuries, methods of transportation have changed dramatically, so that people and goods can be moved around the globe at hitherto unthinkable speeds. More recently, however, the speed at which information can be transferred from one place to another has become faster still. In consequence, money, stocks and shares can change hands at terrific speeds, so that we now have a digitized global economy of capital flows. Importantly, this is an economy which the state simply cannot control, as the British Conservative government found to its cost on 'Black Wednesday' in 1992, when billions of pounds were lost in the attempt to prop up the value of sterling on world markets. Speculators and multinational corporations can now move money from place to place at will, ruining regional economies in the process. Economics are no longer bound to locations, and this has begun to have a corrosive effect on the nation—state, the diagnostic political form of modernity. At the same time, we have also seen the state eroded from within by new nationalisms in Eastern Europe, indigenous movements in the post-colonial world, and regional movements in Western Europe (Friedman 1989). The old certainties of economics and political identity are gradually crumbling away. Another effect of the communications revolution has been the proliferation of television, film and advertising. Throughout the world people are constantly being bombarded with images and messages. Where once people would have had an experience which was bounded by the world that physically surrounded them, now we have a massively expanded knowledge of the world, and yet it is a superficial knowledge generated by electronic images. These are what Jean Baudrillard (1988) calls 'simulacra', experiences that are not real, but consist only of images. These experiences have no real depth, they do not really touch us, and yet they make up the fabric of our existence. In a curious way this recalls Althusser's (1971b) discussion of ideology, which he describes as a real and lived relationship with an imagined set of conditions. Just as we have an electronic financial economy, so we now also have a world-wide economy of images, continually circulating and bouncing off one another, creating new meanings as they go. And of course, we have the cyberspace of the Internet, in which people communicate and form relationships without any physical encounter. All of this creates a depthless existence of images and flows, in which our sense of space and time is gradually eroded. On the one hand, everywhere is increasingly the same as everywhere else - everywhere has shopping malls, McDonald's, Coke and Baywatch. The ultimate postmodern experience is the food plaza in a shopping centre, where you can eat dishes from all over the world - and they all taste the same. Because nothing has any depth, because nothing has any attachment to place or tradition, everything is simply a commodity that circulates in the global market. But on the other hand, we crave distinctiveness and authenticity, 16

INTRODUCTION and these are provided for us in the form of Viking Yorvik, Catherine Cookson Country and the Millennium Dome. This brings us back to the relationship between the past and the present, and the kind of archaeology that can exist in a postmodern world. Clearly, if our sense of space and time is being diminished, and if images and experiences are increasingly part of a global economy, we have to be very concerned about the development of the heritage industry. If heritage is to be marketed as a leisure pursuit, is it not simply a part of the general commodification of existence? Has our relationship with the past changed, so that instead of a set of traditions that are passed down to us and which give us an authentic place in the world, we simply have a set of images — of cave men, Roman soldiers, knights in armour and penitent monks — which can help to provide an instant fix of gratification? This is certainly the lesson that some people have drawn from postmodern architecture. Postmodern buildings often use elements and details drawn from different periods in a mix-and-match fashion, deliberately clashing references and meanings to striking effect. To some this is deeply worrying, because it suggests that instead of creating something new that genuinely reflects the present, this architecture simply reworks the past. It is an architecture of'decorated sheds' (Harries 1993). In the same way, we could argue that our culture of heritage is a symptom of a world in which history has ended, and all that is left for us is to draw on groundless images of the past and re-present them endlessly. In this way of thinking, the postmodern era represents nothing less than the final victory of market capitalism, in which the future holds nothing for us but new TV series, new fashions and new kinds of fast food. This seems to me to be an unduly pessimistic point of view. It relies on the understanding that postmodernity is a single process that can be readily grasped in its entirety (Strohmeyer and Hannah 1992). There has been a tendency to view the cultural and intellectual developments of the past few decades as a mere reflection or product of economic changes (Harvey 1989). In these terms, post-processual archaeologies are a side-effect of the postmodern condition. Like other postmodernisms, they might be expected to deal in pastiche, play, irony and self-conscious intellectualism (Bintliff 1991). What this view overlooks is that the kinds of thought that are conventionally labelled as postmodernist are in many cases the inheritors of a long tradition in the human sciences, which has consistently developed a critique of modernity. This tradition has been extremely diverse, both in philosophical and political terms. It has ranged from the romanticism of Holderlin to the Christian existentialism of Kierkegaard (Blackham 1952), the hermeneutics of Gadamer and the hermeneutic phenomenology of Heidegger, to the conservatism of Spengler and the Western Marxism of Horkheimer and Adorno (1972). I would suggest that any connection between post-processual archaeologies and postmodernity can ultimately be traced to the entity that they have set out to criticize: the New Archaeology. It is no exaggeration to suggest that the New Archaeology was identical with the Enlightenment project. Like the Enlightenment, the New Archaeology emphasized reason, and optimistically believed that there was no aspect of the past which was inaccessible to scientific method. Like the Enlightenment, the New Archaeology stressed the universality of humankind, and valued quantitative rather than qualitative understandings of reality. This reality was singular, and could

17

JULIAN THOMAS be addressed from a singular point of view, whose relative superiority was self-evident. And like the Enlightenment, the New Archaeology was unwilling to accept that other ways of understanding might eventually come to eclipse or supplement it. Post-processual archaeologies should not be expected to present a uniform view of the past and how we hope to understand it. Indeed, the most important development of the past twenty years has been the collapse of the belief that there can be a single royal road to knowing the past. The post-processual era has not seen the emergence of a new kind of archaeology, so much as a new kind of discourse within archaeology.

PARTI ON THE CHARACTER OF ARCHAEOLOGY

This page intentionally left blank

INTRODUCTION

Although many authors are agreed that some fundamental change has overtaken archaeology since the early 1980s, there is very little consensus over the character of this change. As a result, two inter-related questions have preoccupied archaeologists throughout this period. First, what kind of an archaeology do we want to practise? As the discipline adopts new conceptual frameworks and abandons older ones, the kinds of knowledge it produces and the issues that it investigates are irrevocably changed. But this leads on to a more fundamental question: what kind of an enterprise is archaeology? Hitherto, the nature of archaeological inquiry has largely been taken for granted. The presumed objective existence of something called 'the archaeological record' has tended to limit debate to methodological questions: how do we squeeze a knowledge of the past out of the evidence? It is arguable that one of the more significant developments in recent years has been the questioning of the status of the 'evidence', the 'record' itself. For as long as material things were considered to be a passive record of past human action the vision of archaeology as a search for a key to translate the record could be sustained. But the growing recognition that material culture had an active role to play in human social life, and even that material things were intrinsic to social relationships, has meant that an exclusive focus on method and technique could no longer be upheld. Our relationship with our object of study is increasingly 'up for grabs', and this has called for a reconsideration of exactly what it is that we do when we do archaeology. The chapters in Part I present a series of quite different arguments concerning the material world and its investigation, but each of them opens up a range of new possibilities for understanding the past. One aspect of this re-evaluation has been the outright rejection of certain aspects of processual archaeology. In his contribution, Ian Hodder points to the way in which functionalist thought has imposed a series of limitations on what can and cannot be discussed within the social sciences. By concentrating on relations between population, resources and ecology, functionalism precludes any consideration of meaning, agency and creativity, and promotes a conservative outlook which only values social change as a reaction to external pressures. Moreover, the processual emphasis on explanation prescribes a form of reasoning in which the world can be reduced to a series of separate variables. In opposition to this John Barrett argues here for an approach which emphasizes relationships rather than entities. Our world is 21

INTRODUCTION

composed of social and ecological relationships, from which distinct entities emerge (Strathern 1996). Finally, Christopher Tilley points to the idealism of positivist archaeologies which imagine that we can gain an understanding of the past by simply collecting an ever-growing mountain of observations on material traces that exist in the present. All of these perspectives are couched in critical terms, but in each case the effect is to extend the possibilities open to archaeological interpretation. If the rote-learning of methods of inquiry and the lawlike explanations of functionalism are no longer viable, interest has increasingly come to focus on the intellectual content and origins of the arguments that we make about the past. If much of the initial inspiration for new conceptions of material culture was drawn from structuralism, this has meant that archaeologists have needed to become accustomed to quite advanced philosophical debate in order to assess its strengths and weaknesses. In turn, a growing acquaintance with a wider range of literature in philosophy and the social sciences has spawned a series of new debates. These have touched on the desirability of totalizing grand theories and the appropriate scale of analysis, and the nature of human history. Perhaps most important of all has been the increasing recognition of archaeology as a cultural product, something which is constructed in the present within given political and cultural circumstances. This is essentially the point which Tilley makes when he insists on the materiality of archaeological practice. Archaeologists and their evidence exist alongside each other in a material world, and the degree of disengagement which would be required to ensure scientific objectivity is a practical impossibility. As Tilley goes on to argue, the consequence of this is that we cannot allow ourselves the luxury of claiming that what we write about the past is the dispassionate product of scientific procedure. On the contrary, we have to take responsibility for our accounts of the past, and hope to understand the influences and prejudices which encourage us to write in the way that we do. In an extended meditation on the consequences of recognizing archaeology as a contemporary production, Shanks and McGuire employ the metaphor of craft. For them, archaeology is a labour of mind and body which employs theories and raw materials in order to create a form of knowledge that is politically active. As they note, the notion that the past may be 'crafted' in the present may be troubling for some, but this makes it no less real. Describing archaeology draws attention to the various skills which it employs, and which are passed from person to person in various kinds of apprenticeship. Moreover, it acknowledges that archaeologists represent a community of practitioners, in the field and in the academy, who share a vocabulary and a series of habits of working. It is this image of archaeology as the practice of a community which offers an optimistic vision for the future. As Tilley suggests, we should not expect to find agreement over our ways of working or our understandings of the past, but if we think of our work as involving a series of conversations between practitioners it may be that our differences can prove productive.

22

2 FIELDS OF DISCOURSE* Reconstituting a Social Archaeology JOHN C. BARRETT

Introduction Archaeology continues to arouse little or no interest amongst those who work within the neighbouring disciplines of the social sciences. Historians pay it scant regard and anthropologists can be as dismissive (Leach 1973a). It is not so much that the task archaeology sets itself, to understand the human past through material remains, is uninteresting, nor is it impossible to achieve. Rather there exists a crisis in the current practice of archaeology which contributes towards its apparent irrelevancy. Archaeologists act as if the object of their study is a modern material record of past events. Inferences about the past are drawn from the various procedures which 'read', 'translate' or otherwise give meaning to this record. Linda Patrik characterises the treatment of archaeological evidence as a record in terms of two models (Patrik 1985). The first employs the evidence as a fossil record where direct, mechanical relationships are taken to exist between past processes and their surviving imprints in archaeological materials. The second treats the evidence as a text. Here a more complex connection between past and present appears to exist for the record encodes ideas and meanings which were created in the past. These treatments of the 'evidence as record' have resulted in an over-riding preoccupation with issues of methodology. These issues concern the way the record can be calibrated, allowing knowledge of the past either to be read from it, or allowing ideas about the past to be assessed against it. As archaeological evidence is a modern phenomenon the procedures required to link process to record are established in contemporary, ethnoarchaeological research (e.g. Binford 1983a; Hodder 1982b). However, the two perceptions of the archaeological record which Patrik identifies have different methodological implications. If the evidence is treated as a fossil record then it is also assumed that cross-culturally comparable processes will result in comparable patterns in the surviving evidence. This assumption underpins the New Archaeology's attempts to establish highly generalised statements about the human past which are open to cross-cultural verification. On the other hand, if the evidence is *First published in Critique of Anthropology (1988), 7(3), 5-16. 23

JOHN C. BARRETT a textual record then it is composed as a 'matter of author's choice and convention' (Patrik 1985: 33). The record's meaning must now be culturally and historically specific and, given this, translation becomes highly problematic. How can we read these exotic texts? It is noticeable that whilst demands for a 'textual archaeology' have arisen from ethnoarchaeological fieldwork, as well as having a deeper theoretical derivation (papers in Hodder 1982a), clearly developed procedures of archaeological translation have yet to be presented (cf. Hodder 1984b). The most successful translations have been achieved in historical archaeology. Here written texts are the means by which the material texts are translated (Deetz 1977; Classic 1975; Leone 1984). Patrik's paper is important, not only for the clarity with which she has distinguished between the different concepts of an archaeological record, but also or her concluding remarks. She writes: I would like to raise the question expressed in the title of this paper: 'Is there an archaeological record?' For the question hints that archaeological evidence may not form any kind of record at all ... If neither the physical recording connection nor the recording connection of signification seem exactly right for an appropriate conception of archaeological evidence, if neither seems to capture the actual connection between archaeological evidence and what it is evidence of, then perhaps the whole concept of recording is not appropriate for the evidence. (Patrik 1985: 57) With this comment Patrik opens the way to a rethinking of the archaeological evidence. She demonstrates that to speak of an archaeological record carries metaphysical implications which determine the way inferences are drawn from that evidence. Of her two models I wish to leave aside that of the evidence as a fossil record. Within the limited applications which Patrik identifies for it the model is internally consistent. However, the model of archaeological evidence as a text is inadequate. I do not believe that such texts are capable of adequate translation. But more importantly this model does not accurately represent the relationship between human action and material conditions. In offering a reconsideration of our use of archaeological evidence I will argue that we should treat it not as a record of past events and processes but as evidence for particular social practices.

Archaeological evidence Social archaeology, as currently practised within the entire spectrum of archaeology, attempts to demonstrate that empirically recoverable patterns of archaeological material record the nature of past social organisations, beliefs or ideologies. The recoverable pattern of things is commonly taken to record the adaptive procedures of a particular type of social system including the internal organisation of that system whereby goods, energy or information are stored and circulated. Social practices in the past have therefore appeared to result in a static configuration of archaeological materials (Renfrew 1974). Social institutions, the product of recurrent social practices, similarly appear as static material representations. Archaeological analysis, equating social institutions with the systemic pattern of things, becomes the analysis of lifeless systems. 24

FIELDS OF DISCOURSE Functionalism is inherently concerned with statics, and what Renfrew terms 'system thinking', far from 'explaining continuous change', simply allows us to 'describe the society at any given time by a large series of observations or measurements, the observables to be measured are the parameters of the system. The changing values of those system variables effectively describe for us the successive system states through time' (Renfrew 1984: 249). 'Parameters' and 'system states' are clearly statics, and subsequent reference to input and feedback within the system does nothing to dispel the original, static formation. This view is entirely consistent with the notion that time is nowhere contained in routine archaeological observations because the material record is only a set of'observationally static facts' (Binford 1977a: 6). Time, existing in neither an adequately conceived social theory nor in basic analytical observations is expelled from a place central to archaeological practice, a remarkable failure for an historical discipline to display. Ultimately, questions which might distinguish between liberal and Marxist archaeologies (the way institutional relations work in harmony or in tension as contradictory forces) fail to distinguish between various functional explanations. For example, if conflicts between social groups are expected then a functional integration is achieved via an ideological feedback: The social order must be legitimised and the principles upon which control is based justified. One of the most powerful means of achieving this is in the active production of a normative consensus naturalising and misrepresenting the extant nature of asymmetrical social relations so that they appear to be other than they really are. (Miller and Tilley 1984a: 2) Social systems cannot be analysed in terms of pre-existing social institutions. Instead it is necessary to confront the issue of human agency by which institutionalised practices are themselves maintained. In current archaeological practice social institutions appear static and history, driven from their very essence, becomes a problem limited to the explanation of periods of change. If material residues are taken to record or reflect social conditions or meanings then they are immediately isolated from the actual processes of social discourse where that material originally resided as the media of communication and social practice. The result is that the creative process, which constantly brings the social system into being, takes on the appearance of largely abstract forces lying outside the material conditions and the control of social agency. I wish to develop this argument, particularly in the light of Giddens' theory of structuration (Giddens 1979; 1981). Before doing so, however, I must emphasise that I am seeking not only to break with the functionalism which characterises much of current archaeological thinking, but also with the more recent demands for an 'archaeology of meaning' as propounded by Hodder. In his own attempt to escape functionalist explanations Hodder has shifted the attention of archaeology towards considering the intentions and motivations of human agents. He seems to suggest that through a detailed analysis of the patterns preserved in the material record it should be possible to recover something of the 'ideas in people's heads' (Hodder 1984b: 25). Even if this were possible, and published examples of this kind of

25

JOHN c. BARRETT reasoning are far from convincing (Hodder 1984a), we are simply moved from a position where social structures govern human behaviour to one that asserts the primacy of the individual. In the theory of Structuration Giddens employs the 'time-space continuum' as the framework within which structured actions of human agents can be observed reproducing the institutionalised form of the social system. 'All human action is carried on by knowledgeable agents who both construct the social world through their action, but yet whose action is also conditioned or constrained by the very world of their creation' (Giddens 1981: 54). Knowledge here extends beyond a discursive understanding of the world and includes the practical knowledge of 'how to go on'. This in turn may be distinguished from unconscious sources of cognition and motivation (Giddens 1979; 1981: 27). Practical knowledge should not be reduced to a set of rules drawn upon to enable participation in the workings of pre-existing social institutions. Instead it is knowledge which is rediscovered and reproduced by action and discourse. It is through this continual process of rediscovery that human subjects define themselves. This is achieved by the agents' ability to monitor the world they occupy, and which they contribute towards constituting as a culturally meaningful resource. Structuration is the rediscovery of those competent methodological procedures employed in structuring particular social practices. Structuration therefore involves a duality for 'the structural properties of social systems are both medium and outcome of the practices they recursively organise' (Giddens 1984: 25). This duality is of central importance to us, but it is a concept which has received a certain amount of criticism. Smith and Turner argue that: the notion of the duality of structure seems to us to involve a vitiating circularity . . . social structures are constituted by human agency as well as simultaneously being the medium of such constitution. We will show that action is taken as a (prior) necessary condition for structure and structure as a (prior) necessary condition for action, so that we are forced into an impossible circle. (Smith and Turner 1986: 127) However the circle is broken. Giddens has stated that 'structure exists only as memory traces' (Giddens 1984: 377; cf. Cohen 1986: 126) meaning, I take it that action draws initially upon, and is guided in anticipation by, the subject's memory of previous experience. Important although this point is, an equal, if not greater, emphasis must be placed upon the particular material conditions within which social practices are situated. The material world acts as a storage of cultural resources, including architectural forms of spaces and boundaries and the temporal cycles of day/night and seasonality in which people pass through and are held in place by, this architecture. The material world therefore acts as a complex series of locales within which meaningful and authoritative forms of discourse can be sustained. There is no contradiction in recognising the essential role material locales play in structuring action, and realising them they are in turn sustained by that action. However, this argument is not developed by Giddens, although he does recognise that 'linguistic competence involves not only the syntactical mastery of sentences, but the mastery of circumstances in which particular types are appropriate . . . In 26

FIELDS OF DISCOURSE other words, mastery of the language is inseparable from mastery of the variety of contexts in which language is used' (Giddens 1987: 79). If Giddens has not developed a clear understanding of the importance of the material situations occupied by social practices, Bourdieu has. He has argued for example that inhabited space - and above all the house - is the principal locus for the objectification of the generative schemes; and, through the intermediary of the divisions and hierarchies it sets up between things, persons and practices, this tangible classifying system continuously inculcates and reinforces the taxonomic principles underlying all the arbitrary provisions of. . culture. (Bourdieu 1977: 89) The material world, permanent and decaying, constructed and demolished, exchanged and accumulated, is a potentially powerful system of signification. It is inhabited by actors whose practical understanding of their daily routines is constructed with reference to a material architecture and their temporal movement through those spaces and across their boundaries. This architecture has no single, objective meaning. In Bourdieu's study for example: The house . . . is globally defined as female, damp, etc., when considered from the outside, from the male point of view, i.e. in opposition to the external world, but it can be divided into a male-female part and a female-female part when it ceases to be seen by reference to a universe of practice coextensive with the universe, and is treated instead as a universe (of practice and discourse) in its own right, which for the women it indeed is, especially in winter. (Bourdieu 1977: 110) The material world contains acculturated structures drawn upon and invested with meaning by human action. Archaeological evidence should not be treated as a static outcome of past dynamics (a record). Instead it is the surviving fragments of those recursive media through which the practices of social discourse were constructed. Social practices are the object of our study: archaeology is the empirical examination of material evidence to discover how such practices were maintained within particular material conditions. To facilitate the required reconceptualisation of archaeological evidence we need not further methodological refinements but new intellectual procedures.

The field of discourse Discourse is a means of communication, it draws upon and reproduces particular structures of knowledge, thus also reproducing relations of dominance between individuals and collectivities (Bourdieu 1979a). In all discourse power is sustained as 'reproduced relations of autonomy and dependence' (Giddens 1981: 50). Such relations involve authoritative demands being recognised through some degree of compliance. Thus control is established over humans and material resources. The authority of the code is signified by the symbols through which the participants know, and acknowledge the validity of, the conditions under which they act. That acknowledgement reproduces the authority of the code, but may transform the conditions under which it is sustained. 27

JOHN c. BARRETT In discourse meaning is located in the particular employment of a code; it is grounded in the context of usage (Asad 1979; Giddens 1979: 98). Structured in time-space, Bourdieu has shown that the lapse of time between the establishment and fulfilment of an obligation is part of the practical strategy of discourse. 'To restore to practice its practical truth, we must therefore re-introduce time into the theoretical representation of a practice which, being temporally structured, is intrinsically defined by its tempo' (Bourdieu 1977: 8). An authority deriving from hereditary status and age may demand gifts of agricultural produce from the labour of others. These products, returned as food gifts, may further increase that original authority. These temporally separate and irreversible practices transform the meaning of the circulated gift, a point lost when we telescope gift and counter-gift into a timeless 'objective' system of reciprocity. Bauman has also suggested that signs exist in primary or in secondary and derivative contexts in relation to their temporal position in a particular discourse (Bauman 1971: 284). This recognises that the claim of dominance, established by mobilising (as primary signs) an authoritative code, is then acknowledged by reciprocation of compliance (through the mobilisation of secondary signs). Particular lines of authoritative knowledge are reproduced in discourse. But other forms of knowledge and the means of resistance are not eliminated (Braithwaite 1984). Power resides in the ability of certain agents to maintain an 'authoritative discourse which seeks continually to preempt the space of radically opposed utterances' (Asad 1979: 621). The hegemonic growth of a particular authority involves penetrating increasingly wider ranges of discourse with meanings of a dominant code. Discourse reproduces systems of prestige and rank which include, but are not necessarily reducible to relations of production in the Marxist sense (Ortner and Whitehead 1981: 15). There can be no general theory which specifies the locus of a determinate discourse, for we are dealing with codes particular to their historical and cultural contexts. Dislocation between the various structures of power and prestige are to be expected, and they cannot all be reduced to a single formula of determinancy. Change is possible because of the tensions which exist between alternative forms of discourse and because of changing material conditions under which utterances may come to lose their authority. The means of conceptualising the occupancy of time-space by situated practices must avoid splitting the analytical procedure into alternative questions of temporal frequency and spatial organisation. It seems to me that Giddens fails to avoid this split in his recent discussion of'time-geography' (Giddens 1985). Similarly in current archaeological thinking time and space are merely employed at a descriptive level. They are used to define relationships by patterning atomised units of observation: sequences of stratigraphic units (time), of geographical distribution of artefacts (space). But, as Scholte states 'empirical entities do not create intelligible relationships, relations create entities' (1981: 169). To move archaeological study away from the patterning of things to the structuring of relationships (i.e. social practice) requires heuristic devices allowing us to think about the way time-space may have been occupied by such practices. I wish to define one such device as the field of discourse. The field is an area in time-space occupied by virtue of the practice of a particular discourse. Such fields 'shade off in time-space and contain material conditions which 28

FIELDS OF DISCOURSE contribute towards the structuring of practice. Archaeological evidence is the residue of these various material conditions. No field is closed, one may encompass another. A number may crosscut at moments of their existence; the same material components may be shared by a number of fields, and the symbolic components of one field may be stored and transformed into the symbolic components of another. The means therefore exist for alternative discourses to challenge authoritative statements or to avoid their domination. And one authority may extend its hegemony into neighbouring fields. It is therefore a matter of priority to consider the degree of co-variance on the axis of time-space between different fields, thus exposing mechanisms central to the history of particular authority structures. The analytical strength of the field of discourse is threefold: it is concerned with human relationships not material entities; time-space is fundamental to its definition; and it refuses single units of material residues fixed historical meaning. The analytical components of the field are as follows: a) The temporal frequency within which the field is routinely occupied. This tempo is often likely to conform to cycles of agricultural production, where the seasons of nature are endowed with cultural meaning (Bourdieu 1977). The emergence of the modern world was achieved by breaking with many of these natural rhythms of authority, the clocktime of industrial production extending from the factory to the home (Giddens 1982). b) The spatial extent of the field. This is the geographical space occupied by the actors involved in a particular discourse. Often of a limited scale involving face to face encounters, examples will include the residential spaces within a household, the spaces occupied by cycles of agricultural production (Pred 1985), or the places of religious observance. c) The cultural resources which are drawn upon to define and instigate the authoritative demands of discourse, and those resources which, in turn, are chosen to be employed in acknowledging the existence of that authority. These resources may include the architectural settings which structure the orientation of the subjects' bodies, the adornments of dress placed on those bodies, or the items exchanged. These cultural/symbolic resources may often have been stored and transmitted from one field to another. It is through such modes of transmission that certain forms of authority come to be 'presenced' over wide regions of time-space. d) The transformations which take place in the available cultural resources as the field is reproduced. These transformations themselves reproduce authority and domination in discourse whilst transforming the material conditions of future discourse (the latter may be seen as an unintended consequence of action). Authority only exists in as far as it elicits a response, and it is not possible to propose a means by which cultural resources may have been constituted as authoritative without considering the response evoked which completed the cycle of discourse. The symbolic resources of authority may originate in a restricted locale, but in discourse they have to be mobilised over the same spatial region as that from whence the resources of domination are to be drawn. The two sets of resources are temporally displaced in any discourse, being linked in a cycle of reproduction.

29

JOHN C. BARRETT To consider more fully this as an archaeological approach I will take, as a single example, the archaeological analysis of gender. This has raised profound methodological problems for contemporary archaeology.

The archaeology of gender The feminist critique of archaeology has been one of the signs of an emergent selfcritical discipline. As Conkey and Spector state, histories of'man and mankind are not general, but exclusive' (Conkey and Spector 1984: 2). But archaeology has long worked as if gender were not an issue of history, and where the archaeology of man has rendered gender distinctions invisible. Now that gender has been forced into the historical agenda traditional archaeology is returned to the issue raised by Patrik. Questions of gender in archaeological research appear to flounder upon the methodological question of visibility (Conkey and Spector 1984: 6). If we treat the material evidence as record the question turns on how the evidence records particular gender activities. If we accept, as we must, that gender is constituted in historically and culturally specific ways then we are employing the archaeological record as a text. Specific codes signify the meaning of female and male in particular cultural contexts and we are returned to the question of how such texts are to be read. Janet Spector has outlined a methodology for gender studies in the fields of ethnoarchaeology and ethnohistory. Her task-differentiation framework is intended to identify the dimensions of female and male activity patterns (Conkey and Spector 1984: 24). Tasks are identified and the parameters of performance then mapped in terms of gender and age, size and nature of groups and the individuals involved, the temporal frequency of performance, the spatial dimensions of task differentiation and the mat features associated with each task. Ultimately the aim is to isolate, in a non-androcentric way, the gender-specific features found within the organisation of labour for a given social group. Whilst such a cataloguing from ethnoarchaeology and ethnohistory will undoubtedly awaken archaeologists to the complexity and the diversity of gender activities within different ecological, economic and social contexts, problems do remain. I am unclear how we will ever reach the point when with 'enough studies of this type, we may begin to approach the archaeological record with sufficient understanding to interpret assemblages in terms of gender' (Conkey and Spector 1984: 27). It is a requirement of historical analysis that we may discover potentially unique ways by which women and men have defined themselves. But the translation of an 'archaeological text' will require us to impose meanings upon that text, rather than discover meaning from it. I assume, for example, that Spector's approach seeks some form of cross-cultural generalisation by which material residues may be linked to gender-specific activities. But what if there is no continuity between past and present in the cultural expression of gender? Given this possibility it might be tempting to counter current androcentric assumptions by suggesting radical inversions in gender roles. But the danger is always that myths are created, rather than a critical history of gender conflicts. Rachel Hasted has written:

30

FIELDS OF DISCOURSE When we are arguing political conclusions from historical precedents our evidence ought to be investigated all along the line: if we come to believe in myths we may miss a more valuable insight into our own (women's) condition. It matters to me that as feminists we should share what we find out about women's history with other women honestly, not glossing over our areas of ignorance. It is not in our interests to sell short the complex history we have — in fact we should be telling other historians that their level of awareness on women's history just isn't good enough. (Hasted 1985: 24) Gender is constructed as a relationship; it cannot be understood simply in terms of female or male activities. Rosaldo argued that there can be no satisfactory crosscultural discovery of what constitutes women's experience (Rosaldo 1980). Instead, it is necessary to understand specific historical conditions under which gender categories are brought into being. Those categories are and were produced as a relationship (a discourse) in which women and men are agents who control certain sets of cultural resources (Rosaldo 1980; O'Brien 1982). A comparison is possible here between Rosaldo's conception of'gender' and the way Thompson argues that 'class' can be understood neither 'as a "structure" nor even a "category", but as something which in fact happens (and can be shown to have happened) in human relationships' (Thompson 1968: 9). Gender is therefore structured through various types of discourse. The routine structuring of these relations will be central to many social practices. ' In marrying people "make families" but they also control debts, change residence, stir enmities and establish social bonds' (Collier and Rosaldo 1981: 278). The archaeological study of gender does not depend upon a methodological breakthrough rendering specific gender activities visible in the 'archaeological record'. It must be founded instead upon the critical realisation that gender relations and conflicts are historical forces. From this position we can recognise that gender discourse is always structured by control over certain human and material resources (cf. Braithwaite 1982; Moore 1982; O'Brien 1982). Gender is therefore produced out of the 'choreography' of human existence (Pred 1977). As people pass through time and space they encounter the complex architecture of an acculturated world. The access they claim to the spaces and resources of that architecture at any moment is determined by, and in turn determines, their authority in this and other forms of discourse. The renegotiation of gender authority will require a renegotiation of these architectural conditions. As an illustration of this approach I have argued elsewhere that late bronze—early iron age southern Britain can be understood in terms other than those dominated by questions of technological change (Barrett 1989a). Gender and age categories are renegotiated at this time by restructuring the forms of domestic space and inventing new forms of technology concerned with food preparation and its service. The abandonment of traditional funerary practices may also mark a shift in the expression of authoritative systems of inheritance. These changes in social practices laid the foundations for a substantial political emphasis being placed upon the control of agricultural (and probably human) fertility during the iron age of southern Britain. In all this, metal and the adoption of a new technology play a subsidiary role.

31

JOHN C. BARRETT Metalwork circulates amongst, and between, gender and age sets which were established by means other than the control of metal itself. Conclusion In following the question posed by Linda Patrik, as to whether of not there is an archaeological record, I have argued that an alternative view of our evidence is possible. Indeed I have been concerned to establish that the concept of a record is inadequate to meet the challenge of an archaeology concerned with the history of knowledgeable human agency. In this case the record appears as a text, which I contend can only be translated in our own terms. However self-critical such 'translations' may be, they can never confront the real conditions of authorship by which the text was constructed. Whilst our concerns and motivations in archaeological and historical writing do indeed derive from contemporary conditions (as the study of gender illustrates) we cannot deny the real nature of historical conditions (Thompson 1978). It is those conditions we must confront in a self-critical way. We will not achieve this by continuing with the methodological obsession to give an archaeological record meaning. Here history simply appears as a by-product. We should instead set out to make history. By that labour we will necessarily encounter our evidence, and by working with it we will discover something of its significance within the context of social practice.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS I am grateful to all who have read and commented upon the numerous earlier drafts of this paper, including Kathy Barrett, Steve Driscoll, Pam Graves, Pat Hamilton, Mark Leone, Margaret Nieke, Colin Richards and Robin Torrence. I am particularly grateful to Mary Braithwaite for earlier guidance and criticisms and to Keith Ray for his detailed comments. Lorraine Mepham and Norma Wakeling produced the typescripts, and the faults remain my own.

32

3 THEORETICAL ARCHAEOLOGY* A Reactionary View IAN HODDER

Functionalism is defined as the use of an organic analogy in the explanation of societies, with particular reference to system, equilibrium and adaptation. The New Archaeology is found to be functionalist and a critique of functionalism is put forward, centring on the dichotomies between culture and function, individual and society, statics and dynamics, and on the links to positivism. Criticisms of an alternative approach, structuralism, include the lack of a theory of practice, the dichotomies between individual and society, statics and dynamics, and the paucity of rigour in the methods employed. A contextual or cultural archaeology is described which is based on the notion of'structuration', and which attempts to resolve many of the difficulties associated with functionalism and 'high' structuralism. The main concern is with the role of material culture in the reflexive relationship between the structure of ideas and social strategies. Similarities are identified with the historical and humanistic aims of an older generation of British prehistorians such as Daniel, Piggott, Clark and Childe. Today, however, the earlier aims can be followed more successfully because of developments in social theory and ethnographic studies.

Functionalism and the New Archaeology In defining functionalism, a simplified version of Radcliffe-Brown's (1952) account will be used since his approach can be shown to be close to that followed by many New Archaeologists (those who in the 1960s and 1970s were concerned with explanations and approaches of the types outlined by Binford and his associates). Functionalism introduces an analogy between social and organic life. Emile Durkheim (Regies de la Methods Sodologique 1895 [1964]) defined the 'function' of a social institution as the correspondence between it and the needs of the social organism. In the same way that the stomach provides a function for the body as a whole and allows it to survive, so any aspect of a past society can be assessed in terms of its contribution to the working of the whole society. A society is made up of interrelated parts and we *First published in I. R. Hodder (ed.) (1982), Symbolic and Structural Archaeology, Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, pp. 1-16.

33

IAN HODDER can explain one component by showing how it works in relation to other components. But these are all very general statements, and there is room for a great variety of views within these general propositions. Indeed, Radcliffe-Brown (1952: 188) stated bluntly that the 'Functional school does not really exist; it is a myth'. Functionalism often appears to be little more than a 'dirty word' used by the opponents of anthropologists such as Malinowski, Boas and Radcliffe-Brown himself, and it may convey little meaning. So if it is to be used of the New Archaeology, a more specific definition needs to be provided. The concept of function is closely linked to the notion of system. In the middle of the eighteenth century Montesquieu used a conception of society in which all aspects of social life could be linked into a coherent whole. What Comte called 'the first law of social statics' held that there are relations of interconnection and interdependence, or relations of solidarity, between the various aspects of society. It is possible analytically to isolate certain groups of particularly close interrelationships as systems. According to the functionalist viewpoint as stated in systems theory, societies reach a healthy organic equilibrium, called homeostasis. Plato, in the Fourth Book of his Republic saw the health of a society as resulting from the harmonious working together of its parts. The Greeks distinguished good order, social health (eunomia), from disorder, social illness (dysnomia), while the notion of malfunction and social pathology was a central concern of Durkheim. (In recent systems archaeology, pathologies have been listed and their effects examined by Flannery [1972].) Pathologies occur during periods when the organic unity and equilibrium are upset as a result of maladaptation. A society can only continue to exist if it is well adjusted internally and externally. Three types of adaptation can be distinguished. The first concerns the adjustment to the physical environment, the ecological adaptation. The second is the internal arrangement and adjustment of components of the society in relation to each other. Finally, there is the process by which an individual finds a place within the society in which he lives. It is through these three types of adaptation that societies survive and evolve. Many anthropologists and archaeologists, however, have discussed change largely in terms of ecological adaptation, the meeting of external constraints. It is an ecological functionalism which prevails today in archaeology. In this chapter the term functionalism refers to the use of an organic analogy and to the viewpoint that an adequate explanation of a past society involves reference to system, equilibrium and adaptation as outlined above. Although functionalism, and specifically ecological functionalism, were mainstays of the theoretical framework of an earlier generation of archaeologists such as Gordon Childe and Grahame Clark, they have become more widely important as a result of the New Archaeology of the 1960s and 1970s. Indeed, processual and systems archaeology is almost by definition a functionalist archaeology. As Leach (1973a: 761-2) pointed out, Binford's remark that 'behaviour is the by-product of the interaction of a cultural repertoire with the environment' may be proto-typical of the 'new' archaeology, but to a social anthropologist it reads like a quotation from Malinowski writing at the time when naive functionalism was at its peak — that is to say about 1935. This view is too extreme, but Renfrew (1972: 24) also states that to examine connections between subsystems as in systems theory 'is, of course, simply a 34

THEORETICAL ARCHAEOLOGY statement of anthropological functionalism, that different aspects of a culture are all interrelated'. The degree to which archaeology has adopted a functionalist conception of society and culture is apparent in the writings of the major figures of the 'new' discipline. Although the archaeological contributions of these writers differ, the notions of organic wholes, interrelated systems, equilibrium and adaptation can all be identified most clearly. For example, in Flannery's (1972) systems model for the growth of complex societies, the job of self-regulation within the sociocultural system 'is to keep all the variables in the subsystem within appropriate goal ranges — ranges which maintain homeostasis and do not threaten the survival of the system' (ibid.: 409). According to Binford (1972a: 107) 'we can . . . expect variability in and among components of a system to result from the action of homeostatic regulators within the cultural system serving to maintain equilibrium relationships between the system and its environment'. Similarly, for Clarke (1968: 88), 'the whole cultural system is in external dynamic equilibrium with its local environment'. Equilibrium is defined as that state in which dislocation amongst the component variety is minimised . . . Dislocation most frequently arises . . . when different networks independently transmit mutually contradictory information - resenting an anomaly at nodes in the structure of the system. Sociocultural systems are continuously changing in such a way as to minimise the maximum amount of immediate system dislocation. (ibid.: 129) According to Hill (1971: 407), a set of variables is only a system if their 'articulation . . . be regulated (maintained in steady-state) by homeostatic processes'. The importance of maintaining equilibrium with the 'environment' has also been emphasised by Renfrew (1972). Indeed, man's relationship with the environment is seen by him as one of the main aspects of systems theory. 'The whole purpose of utilising the systems approach is to emphasise man—environment interrelations, while at the same time admitting that many fundamental changes in man's environment are produced by man himself (ibid.: 19-20). 'Culture . . . is essentially a homeostatic device, a conservative influence ensuring that change in the system will be minimised. It is a flexible adaptive mechanism which allows the survival of society despite fluctuations in the natural environment' (ibid.: 486). Thus it is thought that human sociocultural systems can be described as if they were adapting to the total social and environmental milieu. Renfrew (1972: 24-5) talks of the 'essential coherence and conservatism of all cultures . . . the society's "adjustment" or "adaptation" to its natural environment is maintained: difficulties and hardships are overcome'. A similar view is expressed by Binford (1972a: 20): 'Change in the total cultural system must be viewed in an adaptive context both social and environmental.' Indeed Binford's (1972a: 22) definition of culture 'as the extrasomatic means of adaptation for the human organism' is one of the main tenets of systems archaeologists. 'Culture, from a systemic perspective, is defined . . . as interacting behavioural systems. One asks questions concerning these systems, their interrelation, their adaptive significance' (Plog 1975: 208).

IAN HODDER

Culture is all those means whose forms are not under direct genetic control . . which serve to adjust individuals and groups within their ecological communities . . Adaption is always a local problem, and selective pressures favouring new cultural forms result from nonequilibrium conditions in the local ecosystem. (Binford 1972a: 431) The functionalist and processual emphasis in archaeology aimed objectively to identify relationships between variables in cultural systems. There was a natural link to an empirical and positivist concept of science. The meaning which explanation has within a scientific frame of reference is simply the demonstration of a constant articulation of variables within a system and the measurement of the concomitant variability among the variables within the system. Processual change in one variable can thus be shown to relate to a predictable and quantifiable way to changes in other variables, the latter changing in turn relative to changes in the structure of the system as a whole. (Binford 1972a: 21) This statement demonstrates the link between functionalism and a conception of explanation as the prediction of relationships between variables. It is thought that the relationships can be observed empirically and quantification can be used to assess the significance of associations. The way is thus open for recovering cross-cultural generalisations, and 'the laws of cultural process' (ibid.:199). Although Binford (1977a: 5) appears more recently to have doubted the explanatory value of crosscultural statistics, the above attitudes to explanation have at times been developed into a rigid hypothetico-deductive method based on a reading of Hempel (e.g. Watson, Leblanc and Redman 1971; Fritz and Plog 1970).

Critique offunctionalism I do not intend to examine the problems of applying systems theory in archaeology (Doran 1970), nor whether systems theory has really aided archaeologists in their functionalist aims (Salmon 1978). Rather, I want to consider the criticisms of functionalism itself. Martins (1974: 246) describes the critique offunctionalism as an initiation rite de passage into sociological adulthood, and I have suggested elsewhere (1981) the need for a wider debate in archaeology concerning the various critiques of and alternatives to ecological functionalism. Many of the problems and limitations of the organic analogy as applied to social systems have long been recognised. Radcliffe-Brown (1952: 181) noted that while an animal organism does not, in the course of its life, change its form, a society can, in the course of its history, undergo major organisational change. Other problems are not inherent to the approach but result from the particular emphasis that is given by archaeologists, perhaps as a result of the limitations of their data. For example, a systems approach which assumes that homeostatic equilibrium is the natural state of things results in the notion that all change ultimately has to derive from outside the system. Negative feedback occurs in reaction to outside stimuli, and positive feedback and deviation amplifying processes need initial external kicks. According to Hill (1977: 76) 'no system can change itself, change can only be instigated by 36

THEORETICAL ARCHAEOLOGY outside sources. If a system is in equilibrium, it will remain so unless inputs (or lack of outputs) from outside the system disturb the equilibrium.' The result of this view has been to place great emphasis on the impact of supposed 'independent' variables from outside the sociocultural system under study. The favourite external variables have been environmental factors (e.g. Carneiro 1968), long-distance trade (Renfrew 1969) and population increase (Hill 1977: 92), although it is not often clear why the latter is assumed to be an independent variable. Little advance has been made in the study of factors within societies that affect the nature of change (see, however, Friedman and Rowlands 1977a). But Flannery (1972) has shown how the systems approach can be extended to include internal forces of change and those forms of internal adaption within the organic whole which have been described above. A more fundamental limitation of the functionalist viewpoint centres on the inadequacy of function and utility in explaining social and cultural systems, and on the separation made between functional utility and culture. All aspects of culture have utilitarian purposes in terms of which they can be explained. All activities, whether dropping refuse, developing social hierarchies, or performing rituals, are the results of adaptive expedience. But explanation is sought only in terms of adaptation and function. The problem with such a viewpoint is not so much the emphasis on function since it is important to know how material items, institutions, symbols and ritual operate, and the contribution of the New Archaeology to such studies is impressive. It is rather the dichotomy which was set up between culture and adaptive utility which restricted the development of the approach . In archaeology the split between culture and function took the form of an attack on what was termed the 'normative' approach. In Binford's (1965) rebuttal of the 'normative school', he referred to American archaeologists such as Taylor, Willey and Phillips, Ford, Rouse and Gifford who were concerned with identifying cultural 'wholes' in which there was an ideational basis for the varying ways of human life within each cultural unit. Such archaeologists aimed at identifying the normative concepts in the minds of men now dead. Binford more specifically criticised the normative studies which tried to describe the diffusion and transmission of cultural traits. It is not my concern here to identify whether the normative paradigm, as characterised by Binford, ever existed. Certainly, as will be shown below, European archaeologists such as Childe were already able to integrate a concern with cultural norms and a notion of behavioural adaptability. But in Binford's view, the normative approach emphasising homogeneous cultural wholes contrasted with the study of functional variability within and between cultural units. The normative school was seen as historical and descriptive, not allowing explanation in terms of functional process. So he moved to an opposite extreme where culture, norms, form and design had only functional value in, for example, integrating and articulating individuals and social units into broader corporate entities. In fact Binford suggested that the different components of culture may function independently of each other. Functional relationships could thus be studied without reference to cultural context, and regular, stable and predictable relationships could be sought between variables within social systems. As a result, an absolute gulf was driven between normative and processual studies. 'An approach is offered in which culture is not reduced to normative ideas about the proper ways of doing things but is viewed as the system of the total

IAN HODDER

extrasomatic means of adaption' (Binford 1972a: 205). More recently (1978a) Binford has still more clearly separated the study of norms from the study of process. He has attacked the historical and contextual emphasis of Kroeber and Kluckhohn (ibid.: 2). On the one hand (ibid.: 3), artefacts are the reflections of the mental templates of the makers and these ideas in the minds of men cannot adapt intelligently to new situations. On the other hand, cultural variability is simply the result of adaptive expedience. He could ask (1979a: 11), 'do people conduct their ongoing activities in terms of invariant mental templates as to the appropriate strategies regardless of the setting in which they find themselves?' Indeed, his Nunamiut ethnoarchaeology is introduced as an attempt to identify whether faunal remains could be studied as being 'culture-free'. Cultural bias can only be identified (1978a: 38) when an anomaly occurs; when the adaptively expedient expectations are not found. The dichotomy set up between culture and function limits the development of archaeological theory because 'functional value is always relative to the given cultural scheme' (Sahlins 1976: 206). All actions take place within cultural frameworks and their functional value is assessed in terms of the concepts and orientations which surround them. That an item or institution is 'good for' achieving some end is partly a cultural choice, as is the end itself. At the beginning of this chapter Durkheim's definition of the function of a social institution as the correspondence between it and the needs of the social organism was described. But the needs of the society are preferred choices within a cultural matrix. It follows that function and adaptation are not absolute measures. All daily activities, from eating to the removal of refuse, are not the result of some absolute adaptive expedience. These various functions take place within a cultural framework, a set of ideas or norms, and we cannot adequately understand the various activities by denying any role to culture. An identical point is made by Deetz (1977) in his comparison of cultural traditions in two historical periods in North America. The above discussion is particularly relevant to the functionalist view of material items. As already noted, Binford assumes that culture is man's extrasomatic means of adaptation. According to David Clarke (1968: 85) 'culture is an information system, wherein the messages are accumulated survival information'. In this way material culture is seen as simply functioning at the interface between the human organism and the social and physical environment in order to allow adaptation. It has a utilitarian function (Sahlins 1976). The result of this view is that cultural remains are seen as reflecting in a fairly straightforward way, what people do. Even work on deposition and post-depositional processes (Schiffer 1976), while adding complexity to the situation, still assumes that material culture is simply a direct, indirect or a distorted reflection of man's activities. This is a continuation of earlier views of material culture as 'fossilised action'. As Fletcher (1977b: 51-2) has pointed out, material culture is seen simply as a passive object of functional use; a mere epiphenomenon of'real' life. But there is more to culture than functions and activities. Behind functioning and doing there is a structure and content which has partly to be understood in its own terms, with its own logic and coherence. This applies as much to refuse distributions and 'the economy' as it does to burial, pot decoration and art. Linked to the separation of function and culture has been the decreased emphasis on archaeology as an historical discipline. If material items and social institutions can 38

THEORETICAL ARCHAEOLOGY be explained in terms of their adaptive efficiency, there is little concern to situate them within an historical framework. The evolutionary perspective has emphasised adaptive relationships at different levels of complexity, but it has not encouraged an examination of the particular historical context. However, it is suggested here that the cultural framework within which we act, and which we reproduce in our actions, is historically derived and that each culture is a particular historical product. The uniqueness of cultures and historical sequences must be recognised. Within the New Archaeology there has been a great concern with identifying variability. But in embracing a crosscultural approach, variability has, in the above sense, been reduced to sameness. Diachronic sequences are split into phases in which the functioning of systems can be understood in synchronic terms as instances of some general relationship. The dichotomy between diachrony and synchrony is linked to the split between culture and history on the one hand and function and adaptation on the other. The resolution of the culture/function dichotomy which is sought in this book will also reintroduce historical explanation as a legitimate topic of concern in archaeology. Another limitation of the functionalist perspective of the New Archaeology is the relationship between the individual and society. The functional view gives little emphasis to individual creativity and intentionality. Individual human beings become little more than the means to achieve the needs of society. The social system is organised into subsystems and roles which people fill. The roles and social categories function in relation to each other to allow the efficient equilibrium of the whole system. In fact, however, individuals are not simply instruments in some orchestrated game and it is difficult to see how subsystems and roles can have 'goals' of their own. Adequate explanations of social systems and social change must involve the individual's assessments and aims. This is not a question of identifying individuals (Hill and Gunn 1977) but of introducing the individual into social theory. Some New Archaeologists have recognised the importance of this. 'While the behaviour of the group, of many individual units, may often effectively be described in statistical terms without reference to the single unit, it cannot so easily be explained in this way. This is a problem which prehistoric archaeology has yet to resolve' (Renfrew 1972: 496). The lack of resolution is inherent in the functionalist emphasis in archaeology. Further criticism of functionalist archaeology concerns the emphasis on crosscultural generalisations. After an initial phase in which ethnoarchaeology was used largely to provide cautionary tales and 'spoilers' (Yellen 1977), the concern has been to provide cross-cultural statements of high predictive value. Because of the preferred hypothetico-deductive nature of explanation, it became important to identify rules of behaviour and artefact deposition which were used regardless of cultural context. As already noted, such an approach was feasible because the particular historical and cultural dimensions of activity were denied. Different subsystems were identified, such as subsistence, exchange, settlement, refuse disposal and burial, and cross-cultural regularities were sought. Since the role of cultural and historical factors was not examined, it was necessarily the case that the resulting generalisations either were limited to mechanical or physical aspects of life or were simplistic and with little content. Some aspects of human activity are constrained by deterministic variables. For example, it is difficult for humans to walk bare-footed on spreads of freshly knapped flint, or to work or sit in or near the smoke of fires (Gould 1980; Binford 39

1978b). Certain types of bone do hold more or less meat or marrow, and they fracture in different ways (Binford 1978a; Gifford 1981). The seeds sorted by wind during winnowing depend partly on wind velocity and seed density (Jones, pers. comm.). Smaller artefacts are more difficult for humans to hold and find than large artefacts and so the patterns of loss may differ (Schiffer 1976). Cross-cultural predictive laws or generalisations can be developed for these mechanical constraints on human behaviour, and ethnoarchaeology has been most successful in these spheres, but attempts to extend this approach to social and cultural behaviour have been severely criticised as is shown by the debate over the hypothesis put forward by Longacre (1970), Deetz (1968), and Hill (1970) (e.g. Stamslawski 1973; Allen and Richardson 1971), and the result has been the frustration implied by Flannery's (1973) characterisation of Mickey Mouse laws. As soon as any human choice is involved, behavioural and functional laws appear simplistic and inadequate because human behaviour is rarely entirely mechanistic. The role of ethnoarchaeology must also be to define the relevant cultural context for social and ecological behaviour. Linked to the emphasis on cross-cultural functional laws is the idea of 'predicting the past' (Thomas 1974). The percentages of modern societies in which women make pots (Phillips 1971) or in which size of settlement is related to post-marital residence (Ember 1973) are difficult to use as measures of probability for the interpretation of the past because modern societies are not independent nor do they comprise a random or representative sample of social forms. More important, however, is the lack of identity between prediction and understanding. It is possible to predict many aspects of human behaviour with some accuracy but without any understanding of the causal relationships involved. Equally, a good understanding of a social event may not lead to an ability to predict the outcome of a similar set of circumstances. Levels of probability and statistical evidence of correlation are no substitute for an understanding of causal links and of the relevant context for human action. The use of mathematical and statistical formulae which provide good fits to archaeological data leads to little understanding of the past. My own involvement in spatial archaeology, a sphere in which statistical prediction has been most successful, has shown most clearly that prediction has little to do with explanation. The embrace of the hypothetico-deductive method and prediction in relation to interpretation of the past has allowed the definition of independent levels of theory. A distinct 'middle range theory' has been identified because it has been assumed that objective yardsticks or instruments of measurement can be obtained for the study of past systems and their archaeological residues (Binford 1978a: 45). We have general theories of social development and lower level theories concerning the formation of the archaeological record. Similarly, Clarke (1973a) suggested that pre-depositional, depositional, post-depositional, analytical and interpretive theories could be distinguished despite the existence of overall controlling models. This separation of levels or types of theory is partly possible because of a model of man which separates different functional activities and sets up predictive relationships between them. Thus, depositional theory can be separated from interpretive theory because artefact deposition is adaptively expedient and can be predicted without reference to wider social theories. The hypotheses concerning social institutions and social change are thought to be different in nature from the hypotheses concerning the relationship between society 40

THEORETICAL ARCHAEOLOGY and material culture. But both material items and their deposition are actively involved in social relations and we cannot separate independent levels of theory. Frameworks of cultural meaning structure all aspects of archaeological information. Leone (1978) has shown most clearly how data, analyses and interpretations are inextricably linked. The different theoretical levels should be congruent, and beyond natural processes there can be no instruments of absolute measurement. The aim of the New Archaeology was to show the rationality of institutions with respect to their environments. The main criticisms of this general approach as described above are as follows. (1) The dichotomy set up between cultural form and objective functional expedience is misleading, and material items are more than tools holding survival information. (2) The functionalist viewpoint is unable to explain cultural variety and uniqueness adequately. (3) Social systems become reified to such an extent that the individual contributes little. (4) The cross-cultural generalisations which have resulted from functionalist studies by archaeologists have been unable to identify valid statements about social and cultural behaviour because the relevant context is insufficiently explored. (5) Different levels or types of hypothesis have been identified, but in fact all hypotheses are and should be integrated within a coherent social and cultural theory. This volume [Symbolic and Structural Archaeology (Hodder 1982a)] seeks to respond to these criticisms by developing alternative approaches. I wish to begin by considering various definitions of'structure'.

Structure as system pattern and style In the preceding discussion of functionalism, reference has been made to the adaptive utility of material items and institutions within social and cultural systems. Subsystems (pottery, settlement, social, economic, etc.) can be identified and discussed in crosscultural perspective. Within each socio-cultural system a particular set of systemic relationships is produced in order to meet local needs at particular moments in time. In the analysis of such systems, the words 'system' and 'structure' are interchangeable. The system (or structure) is the particular set of relationships between the various components; it is the way the interrelationships are organised. Within New Archaeology, then, structure is the system of observable relations. Structure is the way things are done and it, like individual items and institutions, is explained as the result of adaptive expedience. The functionalist view of structure is apparent in discussions of social organisation, social relations or social systems, none of which are distinguished from social structure. The term social structure is used by New Archaeologists to refer to bands, tribes, chiefdoms, states, as well as to reciprocal, redistributive and prestige transactions. Social structure is observed directly in burial and settlement patterns where the visible differentiation in associations and forms is seen as reflecting roles and activities organised in relation to each other. The structure of social relations as a whole is organised so as to allow adaptation to such factors as the distribution of environmental resources (uniform or localised), the availability of prestige items or valued commodities, and the relationships with neighbouring social groups. In such systemic studies the close relationship between the terms 'structure' and 'pattern' is apparent. In identifying social and economic structures various patterns are analysed. These patterns include the distributions of settlements of different 41

IAN HODDER sizes and functions across the landscape, the distributions of artefacts and buildings in settlements, the distributions of resources, the distributions of artefacts among graves in cemeteries, the regional distributions of exchanged items and the regional distributions of artefacts in interaction or information exchange spheres or 'cultures'. These various patterns are 'objective' and are immediately susceptible to statistical manipulation, quantification and computerisation. The concern with pattern allows the legitimate use of a wide range of scientific software, including numerical taxonomy and spatial analysis. The identification of pattern and the implementation of'analytical archaeology' is extended to studies of arrangements of attributes on individual artefacts, where 'pattern' is often equivalent to 'style'. The analysis of pottery and metal decoration, and of the form of artefacts, leads to the definition of'types' based on the association of attributes. Artefact styles are interpreted as having utilitarian or non-utilitarian functions; they are technomic, sociotechnic or ideotechnic (Binford 1972a). Style is involved in the support of group solidarity (Hodder 1979) and the passing on of information (Wobst 1977). In functionalist archaeology, structure is examined as system, organisation, distribution, pattern, or style. It is produced by people attempting to adapt to their environments. Like any artefact, structure is a tool for coping. If culture is a tool acting between people and the environment, and if the term 'culture' describes the particular adaptive organisation produced in each environmental context, then structure is also similar to culture. A culture is seen as the way material bits and pieces are assembled and associated in a geographical area in order to allow human adaptation.

Structure as code In this chapter I wish to distinguish between system and structure (Giddens 1979), by defining structure not as system, pattern or style, but as the codes and rules according to which observed systems of interrelations are produced. Several archaeological studies have made a contribution to the analysis of structure as code, and some examples are discussed here. Within studies of Palaeolithic cave art, Leroi-Gourhan (1965) has made specific interpretations of signs as male or female and has suggested various codes for the combination and relative placing of the signs within the caves. Marshak (1977) identified specific interpretations of symbols as dangerous and he related the structure associated with the meander in cave art to the general flow and participation in daily life. Conkey (1977) identified general aspects of the rules of organisation of Upper Palaeolithic art, such as 'the non-differentiation of units', and did not attempt to provide a specific meaning in terms of social organisation. All these analyses were concerned to identify codes or rules, but the nature of the interpretation of these structures and of their relationships to social structures varied. Studies of later artefact and pottery design have often tended towards a still more formal emphasis in that little attention is paid to the social context in which structures are produced. The linguistic model has been developed fully by Muller (1977) in his analysis of the grammatical rules of design. His work, and Washburn's (1978) definition of different types of symmetry, do not result in any attempt at translating cultural meaning and symbolism. Rather Washburn uses symmetry simply as an 42

THEORETICAL ARCHAEOLOGY additional trait for the discovery of population group composition and inter-action spheres. Such analyses can be, and have been, carried out without any major change in functionalist theories of society. Some of the work on the identification of settlement structures has also involved little criticism of the New Archaeology. Clarke's (1972b: 828, 837) identification of structural transformations (bilateral symmetry relating to male/female) in the Iron Age Glastonbury settlement appears as a peripheral component of a systems analysis. A clear link is made between the generative principles of the settlement design and the social system. Isbell's (1976) recognition of the 3000-year continuity in settlement structure in the South American Andes, despite major discontinuities in social and economic systems, raises more fundamental problems for systemic studies since structure is seen to continue and lie behind adaptive change. Fritz's (1978) interesting account of prehistoric Chaco Canyon in north western New Mexico shows that the organisation of houses, towns, and regional settlement can be seen as transforms of the same underlying principle in which west is symmetrical to east, but north is asymmetrical to south. This study is concerned to link the organisation of social systems to underlying structures. The structuralist analysis of a Neolithic cemetery by Van de Velde (1980) has related aims. Fletcher's (1977a) work on the spacing between 'entities' — posts, walls, door posts, pots and hearths - in settlements is concerned less with social strategies and more with ordering principles which carry long-term adaptive value. Hillier et al. (1976) have identified a purely formal logic for the description of all types of arrangement of buildings and spaces within settlements. The above examples are drawn from prehistoric archaeology but structural studies have an important place in historical archaeology (Deetz 1967; Ferguson 1977; Frankfort 1951; Classic 1975; Leone 1977). While many of the prehistoric and historic archaeology studies explain structure in terms of social functions and adaptive values, they also introduce the notion that there is more to culture than observable relationships and functional utility. There is also a set of rules, a code, which, like the rules in a game of chess, is followed in the pursuit of survival, adaptation and socio-economic strategy. In an ethnographic analysis of the Nuba in Sudan, it has been shown that all aspects of material culture patterning (burial, settlement, artefact styles) must be understood as being produced according to sets of rules concerned with purity, boundedness and categorisation (Hodder 1982b). Individuals organise their experience according to sets of rules. Communication and understanding of the world result from the use of a common language — that is, a set of rules which identify both the way symbols should be organised into sets, and the meaning of individual symbols in contrast to others. Material culture can be examined as a structured set of differences. This structured symbolising behaviour has functional utility, and it must be understood in those terms. But it also has a logic of its own which is not directly observable as pattern or style. The structure must be interpreted as having existed partly independent of the observable data, having generated and produced those data. The concern with material culture as the product of human categorisation processes is described by Miller (1982a). It is sufficient to emphasise here that the various structuralist analyses of codes can be clearly distinguished from functionalist studies of systems. Both structuralists and functionalists are concerned with relationships and with the way things and institutions are organised. In other words, both are concerned 43

with 'structure' if that word is defined in a very general way. But there is a difference in that the logic analysed by functionalists is the visible social system (the social relations) which exists separately from the perceptions of men. For Leach (1973b, 1977, 1978), structure is an ideal order in the mind. For Levi-Strauss (1968a), it is an internal logic, not directly visible, which is the underlying order by which the apparent order must be explained. But for Levi-Strauss, the structure often appears to lie outside the human mind (Godelier 1977). Structuralists, including Leach and Levi-Strauss, claim that adequate explanation of observed patterns must make reference to underlying codes.

Criticisms of structuralism The problems and limitations of the different types of structuralism are discussed by, for example, Giddens (1979), and in this chapter only those criticisms will be examined which are particularly relevant to the themes to be debated in this book. A major problem concerns the lack of a theory of practice (Bourdieu 1977). The structuralism of Saussure, which uses a linguistic model, separates langm as a closed series of formal rules, a structured set of differences, from semantic and referential ties. The formal set of relationships is distinct from the practice of use. Similarly, Levi-Strauss identifies a series of unconscious mental structures which are separated from practice and from the ability of social actors to reflect consciously on their ideas and create new rules. In both linguistic and structural analyses it is unclear how the interpretation and use of rules might lead to change. How an individual can be a competent social actor is not clearly specified. As in functionalism, form and practical function are separated. The failure within structuralism and within structuralist analyses in archaeology to develop a theory of practice (concerning the generation of structures in social action) has encouraged the view within functionalist archaeology that structuralism can only contribute to the study of norms and ideas which are epiphenomenal. The gulf between normative and processual archaeology has been widened since, on the one hand, structuralist approaches could be seen as relating to ideas divorced from adaptive processes while, on the other hand, it was thought by processualists that social change could be examined adequately without reference to the structure of ideas. Some of the structuralist studies identified above, such as those by Muller and Washburn, make little attempt to understand the referential context. The notion of a 'mental template' can be criticised in a similar vein because it envisages an abstract set of ideas or pictures without examining the framework of referential meaning within which the ideas take their form. In other, more integrated studies, such as those by Fritz and Marshak, the social and ecological contexts of the structures identified are examined, but the link between form and practice is insecure and no relevant theory is developed. On the other hand, work such as that of Flannery and Marcus (1976), which fits better into the functionalist mould, relates all form to function and structural analysis is limited. Few archaeological studies have managed to provide convincing accounts of the relationship between structure as code and social and ecological organisation. Other limitations of structuralism can be related to the above. As in functionalism, the role of the individual is slight. In functionalism the individual is subordinate to the imperatives of social co-ordination. In the structuralism of Levi-Strauss the 44

THEORETICAL ARCHAEOLOGY individual is subordinate to the organising mechanisms of the unconscious. The notion of a 'norm' in traditional archaeology implies a structured set of cultural rules within which the individual plays little part. The dichotomy between synchrony and diachrony, statics and dynamics, exists in structuralism as it does in functionalism. Structural analyses can incorporate time as a dimension for the setting up of formal differences, but the role of historical explanation is seen to be slight in the work of Levi-Strauss, and there is little attempt to understand how structural rules can be changed. Structures often appear as static constraints on societies, preventing change. Structuralism does not have an adequate notion of the generation of change. While the main concern of reactions to structuralism is to develop an adequate theory of practice (Bourdieu 1977; Piaget 1971, 1972; Giddens 1979), other criticisms have concentrated on the methods of analysis. Structures, because they are organising principles, are not observable as such, and this is true whether we are talking about anthropology, psychology or archaeology. They can only be reached by reflective abstraction. Thus, structures of particular kinds could be said to emerge because the analyst is looking for them, trying to fit the data into some expected and hypothetical structural pattern. But how can such hypotheses ever be falsified (Pettit 1975: 88)? For structuralism to be a worthwhile pursuit, it must be possible to disprove a weak hypothesis. However, Pettit (ibid.: 88—92) feels that rejection of structuralist hypotheses is impossible, at least in regard to myths, for a number of reasons. For example, the initial hypothesis in structuralist analysis often is necessarily vague so that the analyst can give himself room to shift the hypothesis to accommodate the new transformations. Also, because there are few rules on the way in which structures are transformed into different realities, one can make up the rules as one goes along. By using sufficient ingenuity, any two patterns can probably be presented as transformations of each other. Thus the structural method of Levi-Strauss 'is hardly more than a licence for the free exercise of imagination in establishing associations' (ibid.: 96). There is certainly a danger that archaeologists may be able to select arbitrary aspects of their data and suggest a whole series of unverifiable transformations. These criticisms are discussed in detail by Wylie (1982). Here I wish to note that Pettit's attack is directed at those formal and structural analyses which take little account of the referential context of social action. Within a structuralism in which a theory of practice has been developed, Pettit's criticisms have less force because the structural transformations must 'make sense' as part of a changing and operating system. Abstract formal analysis must be shown to be relevant to a particular social and historical context, and it must lead to an understanding of the generation of new actions and structures through time. All the above criticisms of structuralism have concerned the need to examine the generation of structures within meaningful, active and changing contexts. The criticisms of both functionalism and structuralism centre on the inability of the approaches to explain particular historical contexts and the meaningful actions of individuals constructing social change within those contexts. Archaeology in particular has moved away from historical explanation and has tried to identify cross-cultural universals concerning either the functioning of ecological systems or (rarely) the human unconscious. There is a need to develop a contextual archaeology which 45

resolves the dichotomy evident in functionalism and structuralism between cultural norm and societal adaptation.

Archaeology as a cultural science The approaches developed by the majority of the authors in Symbolic and Structural Archaeology (Hodder 1982a) are not structuralist in that they take account of the criticisms of the work of, for example, Leach and Levi-Strauss, made by various 'poststructuralist' writers (Harstrup 1978; Ardener 1978). Yet the insights offered by structuralism must be retained in any adequate analysis of social processes, and it is for this reason that I have not deleted the term structuralism from the papers in Symbolic and Structural Archaeology (Hodder 1982a) (e.g. Wylie 1982; see also the term 'dialectical structuralism' used by Tilley 1982). Even if structuralism as a whole is generally rejected, the analysis of structure has a potential which has not been exhausted in archaeology. Structural analyses involve a series of approaches described by Miller (1982a). Important concepts which can be retained from structuralism include syntagm and paradigm. Syntagm refers to rules of combination, and to 'sets' of items and symbols. In burial studies it may be noted, for example, that particular 'costumes' can be identified which are associated with particular sub-groups within society. The rules of combination describe the way in which items or classes of item (e.g. weapons) placed on one part of the body are associated with other classes of item on other parts of the body. Similarly, sets of items may be found to occur in settlements. Syntagmatic studies can also be applied to the combination of attributes on artefacts, and Hodder (1982e) rules for the generation of Dutch Neolithic pottery decoration are described. Paradigm refers to series of alternatives or differences. For example, in the burial study, a brooch of type A may be found worn on the shoulder in contrast to a pin or a brooch type B placed in the same position on other skeletons. Each alternative may be associated with a different symbolic meaning. But in all such structural analyses the particular symbol used must not be seen as arbitrary. 'High structuralist' analyses are directed towards examinations of abstract codes, and the content or substance of the symbol itself often appears arbitrary. However, the symbol is not arbitrary, as is seen by, for example, the placing of a symbol such as a crown, associated with royalty, on the label of a bottle of beer in order to increase sales. The crown is not chosen arbitrarily in a structured set of differences. Rather, it is chosen as a powerful symbol with particular evocations and connotations which make its use appropriate within the social and economic context of selling beer in England. The content of the sign affects the structure of its use. Barth (1975) has demonstrated elegantly that material symbolisation cannot be described simply as sets of categories and transformations, however cross-cutting and complex one might allow these to be. Culture is to be studied as meaningfully constituting - as the framework through which adaptation occurs - but the meaning of an object resides not merely in its contrast to others within a set. Meaning also derives from the associations and use of an object, which itself becomes, through the associations, the node of a network of references and implications. There is an interplay between structure and content. The emphasis on the symbolic associations of things themselves is not only a 46

THEORETICAL ARCHAEOLOGY departure from purely formal and structuralist analyses. It also breaks with other approaches in archaeology. In processual analyses of symbol systems, the artefact itself is rarely given much importance. An object may be described as symbolising status, male or female, or social solidarity, but the use of the particular artefact class, and the choice of the symbol itself, are not adequately discussed. Similarly, traditional archaeologists use types as indicators of contact, cultural affiliation and diffusion, but the question of which type is used for which purpose is not pursued. The symbol is seen as being arbitrary. In this book an attempt is made by some of the authors to assess why particular symbols were used in a particular context. For example, in Hodder (1982e) the shape of Neolithic burial mounds is seen as having been appropriate because the shape itself referred back to earlier houses, and such references and evocations had social advantage in the context in which the tombs were built. The structural and symbolic emphases lead to an awareness of the importance of 'context' in interpretations of the use of material items in social processes. The generative structures and the symbolic associations have a particular meaning in each cultural context and within each set of activities within that context. Although generative principles such as pure/impure, or the relations between parts of the human body (see Shanks and Tilley 1982), may occur widely, they may be combined in ways peculiar to each cultural milieu, and be given specific meanings and associations. The transformation of structures and symbols between different contexts can have great 'power'. For example, it has been noted elsewhere (Hodder and Lane 1982) that Neolithic stone axes in Britain and Brittany frequently occur in ritual and burial contexts, engraved on walls, as miniatures or as soft chalk copies. The participation of these axes in secular exchanges would evoke the ritual contexts and could be used to legitimate any social dominance based on privileged access to these items. In a study of the Neolithic in Orkney (Hodder 1982b) it has been suggested that the similarities between the spatial structures in burial, non-burial ritual, and domestic settlement contexts were used within social strategies to legitimise emerging elites. So far, it has been suggested that material items come to have symbolic meanings as a result both of their use in structured sets and of the associations and implications of the objects themselves, but that the meanings vary with context. It is through these various mechanisms that material items and the constructed world come to represent society. But what is the nature of representation in human culture? In particular, how should social relations be translated into material symbols? For New Archaeologists these questions are relatively unproblematic since artefacts (whether utilitarian, social or ideological) are simply tools for adaptive efficiency. Symbols are organised so as to maximise information flow and there is no concept in such analyses of the relativity of representation. It is in studies of representation that concepts of ideology play a central role, and although there is considerable divergence of views within this book (Hodder 1982a) on the definition and nature of ideology, it is at least clear that the way in which structured sets of symbols are used in relation to social strategies depends on a series of concepts and attitudes that are historically and contextually appropriate. I have demonstrated elsewhere (1982c), for example, that social ranking may be represented in burial ritual either through a naturalising' ideology in which the arbitrary social system is represented as occurring in the material world, or through an ideology in which social 47

IAN HODDER dominance is denied and eradicated in artefacts and in the organisation of ritual. This example demonstrates two extremes in the representation and misrepresentation of social relations, but it serves to indicate that all material patterning is generated by symbolic structures within a cultural matrix. Burial pattern, then, is not a direct behavioural reflection of social pattern. It is structured through symbolically meaningful codes which can be manipulated in social strategies. Archaeologists must accept that death and attitudes to the dead form a symbolic arena of great emotive force which is employed in life. Similar arguments can be made in relation to other activities in which material culture is involved (Hodder 1982b). Throwing away refuse and the organisation of dirt are used in all societies as parts of social actions (see, for example, the use by Hippies of dirt and disorder in the 1960s and 1970s in western Europe and North America). Equally, the preparation of food, cooking and eating have great symbolic significance in forming, masking or transforming aspects of social relations. Pottery shapes and decoration can be used to mark out, separate off or conceal the social categories and relationships played out in the context of food preparation, storage and consumption. There is no direct link between social and ceramic variability. Attitudes to food and the artefacts used in eating activities play a central role in the construction of social categories (as is seen, for example, in the use by Hippies and Punks of natural 'health' and unnatural 'plastic' foods in contemporary western Europe). Similar hypotheses can be developed for the wearing of ornaments on the body, the organisation of the production of pottery and metal items, and the organisation of space within settlements and houses. Before archaeology can contribute to the social sciences, it must develop as a cultural science. The concern must be to examine the role of material culture in the ideological representation of social relations. Excavated artefacts are immediately cultural, not social, and they can inform on society only through an adequate understanding of cultural context. Material symbolisation is not a passive process, because objects and activities actively represent and act back upon society. Within a particular ideology, the constructed world can be used to legitimise the social order. Equally, material symbols can be used covertly to disrupt established relations of dominance (see Braithwaite 1982). Each use of an artefact, through its previous associations and usage, has a significance and meaning within society so that the artefact is an active force in social change. The daily use of material items within different contexts recreates from moment to moment the framework of meaning within which people act. The individual's actions in the material world reproduce the structure of society, but there is a continual potential for change. The 'power' of material symbols in social action derives not only from the transformation of structures between different contexts or from the associations evoked by particular items or forms. It resides also in the ambiguous meanings of material items. Unlike spoken language, the meanings of material symbols can remain undiscussed and implicit. Their meanings can be reinterpreted and manipulated covertly. The multiple meanings at different levels and the 'fuzziness' (Miller 1982a) of material symbols can be interpreted in different ways by different interest groups and there is a continuing process of change and renegotiation. It is essential to see material symbols as not only 'good to think', 48

THEORETICAL ARCHAEOLOGY but also 'good to act'. Artefacts, the organisation of space and ritual are embedded in a 'means-to-end' context. The effects of symbols, intended and unintended, must be associated with their repeated use and with the 'structuration' of society. Symbolic and structural principles are used to form social actions, and they are in turn reproduced, reinterpreted and changed as a result of those actions. The dichotomy between normative and processual archaeology is thus by-passed by the notion that symbolic structures are in a continual state of reinterpretation and change in relation to the practices of daily life. Because of the emphases on context and on the continual process of change which is implicated in material practices and symbolisation, archaeological enquiry is of an historical nature. Artefacts and their organization come to have specific cultural meanings as a result of their use in particular historical contexts. The examples of the crown and the Neolithic barrows have been provided above. The enquiry is also historical because the intended and unintended consequences of action affect further action. They form a setting within which future actors must play. The approaches explored in Symbolic and Structural Archaeology are neither idealist nor materialist. They attempt to bridge the gap between these extremes. On the one hand, it is hoped that the major criticisms of structuralism, as outlined above, are avoided. The aim is not to identify cognitive universals. It is not intended to encourage the notion that material items are simply reflections of categories of the mind, nor to develop abstract linguistic analyses of material symbolism. Archaeology is seen as an historical discipline concerned with the active integration of cultural items in daily practices. Structures are identified in relation to meaning, practices and change. Verification is aided by the use of models concerning the ways in which structures are integrated in action. The models identify the components which make up cultural contexts. They suggest relevant causal relationships within adaptive systems. On the other hand, attempts are made to answer the various criticisms of functionalism described earlier in this chapter. It is clear that the approaches outlined here can be described as extensions of the New Archaeology in that there is a continued concern with social processes and with the use of material items in those processes. Since processual studies in archaeology have been so closely linked to functionalism it is necessary to indicate that the suggestions made here can avoid the various criticisms of that school. A significant development is that the culture/ function and statics/dynamics dichotomies are denied since meaning and ideology are inextricably tied to daily practices. In addition, attempts are made to locate the individual as an active component in social change, since the interests of individuals differ and it is in the interplay between different goals and aims that the rules of the society are penetrated, reinterpreted and reformed. The cross-cultural generalisations which are to be developed are concerned less with statistical levels of association in summary files of modern societies and more with careful considerations of relevant cultural contexts. Finally, all aspects of archaeological endeavour become infused with the same social and cultural theories, the same models of man. Theories concerning the relationship between material residues and the non-material world are placed within overall theories of society and social change.

IAN HODDER The historical context of a symbolic and structural archaeology The above outline of various aspects of a structural (but not structuralist) and symbolic archaeology are expanded in the other chapters in Symbolic and Structural Archaeology (Hodder 1982a). While the ideas put forward here can be seen to provide an extension of the New Archaeology, an asking of additional questions, it would be misleading to claim that the aims of a contextual or cultural approach are altogether new. The views are reactionary in the sense that they have certain similarities to the attitudes of an older generation of British prehistorians. Writers such as Childe, Clark, Daniel and Piggott placed a similar emphasis on archaeology as an historical discipline, they eschewed cross-cultural laws, and they saw material items as being structured by more than functional necessities. They saw artefacts as expressions of culturally framed ideas and they were concerned primarily with the nature of culture and cultural contexts. Many traditional archaeologists acknowledged that artefacts were ultimately expressions of ideas specific to each cultural and historical context. These archaeologists were 'normative' in the sense described by Binford. But British prehistorians often found it difficult to apply their aims in practice since the ideational realm was seen as being unrelated to the practical necessities of life. Daniel (1962: 129) asserted that, although prehistory used scientific methods, it was a humanity (an art or human science) partly because it was concerned with man as a cultured animal, with a transmittable body of ideas, customs, beliefs and practices dependent on the main agent of transmission, language. Thus, artefacts such as Acheulian handaxes 'are cultural fossils and the product of the human mind and human craftsmanship' (ibid.: 30). On the other hand, archaeologists have access only to the 'cutlery and chinaware of a society' (ibid.: 132), not to its ideals, morals and religion. Since 'there is no coincidence between the material and non- material aspects of culture' (ibid.: 134—5), prehistorians cannot speak of social organisation or religion. It is this belief in the lack of integration between the different aspects of society and culture which prevented a development of the humanistic aims that Daniel had set up. There was no theory according to which the structure and cultural form of all actions within each context could be considered. Similar problems were accepted by many British archaeologists. Piggott (1959: 6-11) agreed with Hawkes (1954) that it was difficult for archaeologists to find out about past language, beliefs, and social systems and religion. He used megalithic burial in western Europe as an example of the limitations of archaeological data (ibid.: 93—5). An archaeologist can reconstruct the ritual such as successive burials, making fires at entrances to the tombs, the offerings of complete or broken pots placed outside the tomb, the exposure of the corpse before internment, the moving aside of old bones. But having reconstructed the ritual, noted its distribution, and suggested that the dispersal could indicate a common religion, 'it is at this point we have to stop' (ibid.: 95). While it is certainly true that the detailed beliefs connected with the ritual are unlikely to be recoverable archaeologically, it is not the case that no further inference can be made about the place of the described megalithic ritual in Neolithic society. The chapters by Tilley and Shanks, Shennan and Hodder in the last part of this volume [of the original work] use generalisations from ethnographic and anthropological studies to link Neolithic megalithic ritual into other aspects of 50

THEORETICAL ARCHAEOLOGY archaeological evidence. Piggott was prevented from following his historical and humanistic aims by a lack of theory linking idea to action. The difficulties encountered by Hawkes, Piggott and Daniel in their pursuit of an historical and humanistic discipline concerned with culture and ideas resulted from a lack of theory concerning the links between different aspects of life - the technological, economic, social and ideological rungs of Hawkes' (1954) ladder. Grahame Clark and Gordon Childe had similar aims, but also employed theories concerning the relationships between the different subsystems. Their work could less easily, I think, be described as 'normative' in Binford's sense. By 1939 Clark was already employing an organic analogy for society which has continued in to his more recent writings. In 1975 material items were described as parts of organic wholes adjusting within an environment. Every aspect of archaeological data 'forms part of a working system of which each component stands in some relationship usually reciprocal, to every other' (1975: 4). Man and his society could be seen as the products of natural selection in relation to the natural environment. But this ecological and functional stance has, throughout Clark's writings, been coupled, sometimes uncomfortably, with an awareness of the importance of cultural value within historical contexts. He was at pains to emphasise that the economic organisation of prehistoric communities was not conditioned by but was adjusted to available resources, and could not be understood outside the social and 'psychic' (1975) context. 'Most biological functions — such as eating, sheltering, pairing and breeding, fighting and dying — are performed in idioms acquired by belonging to historically and locally defined cultural groups . . . whose patterns of behaviour are conditioned by particular sets of values' (1975: 5). Clark's greater willingness to discuss social and 'psychic' aspects of archaeological data is consonant with, but also contradicts, his use of a functional theory. Unlike Daniel, for example, he saw the material and non-material worlds as functionally related. On the other hand, it was difficult to see how a generalising and functionalist approach could be used to interpret specific historical contexts and cultural values. Clark, like Daniel and Piggott, accepted that artefacts were not only tools of man, extensions of his limbs, 'they were also projections of his mind and embodiments of his history' (Clark 1975: 9). Gordon Childe was prone to make similar statements. Also, and again like Clark, he began with a functionalist view of the relationship between ideas and economies. But during his life he questioned whether an anthropological functionalist approach based on general laws of adaption could be used to explain particular historical sequences. In the 1920s, Childe had already espoused the view that culture was an adaptation to an environment. By 1935 and 1936 he could state clearly that culture could be studied as a functioning organism with material culture enabling communities to survive. Material innovations increased population size and so aided selection of successful communities. Magic, ideas, and religion could be assessed in terms of their adaptive value (1936). But Childe also criticised natural and organic models and he acknowledged the importance of cultural styles and values. In his earliest work particular patterns of behaviour were seen simply as innate characteristics of specific peoples. Thus in Germany there had been a 'virile' Stone Age, European cultures had 'vigour and genius', and 'stagnant; megalithic cultures were not European' (Trigger 1980a: 51). 51

IAN HODDER But in Man Makes Himself(1936) Childe began to give more careful consideration to the structure of ideas and its relationship to social action. He noted (ibid.: 238) that the achievements of societies are not automatic responses to environments, and that adjustments are made by specific societies as a result of their own distinctive histories. The social traditions and rules, shaped by the community's history, determine the general behaviour of the society's members. But these traditions can themselves be changed as men meet new circumstances. 'Tradition makes the man, by circumscribing his behaviour within certain bounds; but it is equally true that man makes his traditions' so that man makes himself. Yet at times in Man Makes Himself ideas act only as a constraint on social change. A functional/non-functional dichotomy is set up and ideas do not take a full part in the practice of economic and social actions. In later writings Childe further resolved some of the contradictions between an ecological functionalist stance and a concern with the form and content of cultural traditions. In 1949 he emphasised that different conceptions of the world framed archaeological evidence in different terms. He began by saying that the meaning that is given to the outside world, and one's perceptions of it, is socially and culturally determined. The environment of man is not the same as the environment of animals since it is perceived through a system of conventional symbols (1949: 7). Man acts in a world of ideas collectively built up over thousands of years and which helps to direct the individual's experience (ibid.: 8). If the environment of man can only be understood by reference to his mind, so too must past 'laws' of logic and mathematics be studied as part of culturally variable worlds of knowledge. Geometrical pattern in space and concepts of space vary in different societies and 'any society may be allowed its own logic' (ibid.: 18). Even basic distinctions between mind and matter, society and nature, subject and object were seen by Childe as having varied through time. In Neolithic Europe these distinctions were not made. For example, the ritual burial of animals and the use of miniature axes and amulets were seen as suggesting mental attitudes which did not separate society and nature, practice and ritual (ibid.: 20). This conceptual separation of man from nature was envisaged (ibid.: 20) as being first apparent in the writings of Egyptian, Sumerian, and Babylonian clerks. But nature was still personal; it was an I-thou not an I-it relationship. Social relations were projected onto nature. It was only with the arrival of the machine age that causality could become fully depersonalised and mechanistic; our own distinctions and views are part of this latest stage. Thus, 'environments to which societies are adjusted are worlds of ideas, collective representations that differ not only in extent and content, but also in structure' (ibid.: 22). While it could be claimed that Childe never developed these various components of a general theory so that they could be used successfully in archaeology, and while he never developed structural analyses, never gave the individual sufficient place in social theory and never gave an adequate account of the recursive relationship between norm and practice, he did, more than any other archaeologist, recognise the contextual nature of social action and material culture patterning. He tried to develop a non-functionalist conception of man and his culture by emphasising the relative nature of functional value and by concerning himself with historical contexts. 'Whether Childe saw beyond the New Archaeology or mere mirages in the Promised Land remains to be determined' (Trigger 1980a: 182). While there are clear differences 52

THEORETICAL ARCHAEOLOGY between the work of Childe and the viewpoints put forward in Symbolic and Structural Archaeology, the papers do develop many of the themes he espoused. Whatever the other differences between traditional British prehistorians, all claimed archaeology as an historical discipline. 'Archaeology is in fact a branch of historical study' (Piggott 1959: 1). 'Prehistory is ... fundamentally historical in the sense that it deals with time as a main dimension' (Clark 1939: 26). In both these quotations archaeology is referred to as historical simply because it is concerned with the past. Daniel, however, gave additional reasons why prehistory should be viewed as part of history (1962: 131). Prehistory suffers from all the problems found in historical method — the difficulty of evaluating evidence, the inability of writing without some form of bias, and the changing views of the past as the ideas and preconceptions of prehistorians alter. But the term 'historical' can be used to refer to more than the study of the past or the subjective assessment of documents. Prehistoric archaeology and history are idiographic studies which provide material for generalisation about man (RadcliffeBrown 1952). Historical explanation describes an institution in a society as the end result of a sequence of events forming a causal chain. Of course, generalisations are used in this type of explanation, but the particular and novel structure of the cultural context is emphasised (Trigger 1980a). Within such a viewpoint there is no absolute dependence on cross-cultural generalisations and laws, and Childe did not see archaeological inference as a deductive process. Childe was wary of the use of cross-cultural laws and he rarely referred to ethnographic generalisations. Daniel (1962: 134) also doubted the possibility of identifying immutable laws concerning man, his culture and society and he denied the deterministic use of ethnographic data. Indeed the only traditional British prehistorian who has frequently used ethnographic data, Grahame Clark, is the one scholar who has accepted most readily the functionalist stance and has referred to cross-cultural laws of adaption and selection. If archaeology was to be accepted as being concerned with historical explanation, the viewpoint of most traditional archaeologists that cross-cultural ethnographic correlations should be used with caution was correct. But ethnographic analogies could be used if the relevant context for the comparison could be specified. Childe did use ethnographic analogies when he thought that the total context was comparable (Trigger 1980a: 66) and in his later writings he emphasised the importance of close links between archaeology and ethnography. But the general paucity of detailed studies of particular ethnographic contexts severely hampered the development of historical explanation by traditional prehistoric archaeologists. There were few analogies and little general theory concerning the use of material symbols in social action and within different ideologies. It will be possible to reuse the traditional definition of archaeology and prehistory as history if contextual ethnoarchaeology continues to expand and if a general theory of practice is further developed. The use of analogies associated with an emphasis on a general understanding of the nature of the links between structure, symbolism and action allows the idiographic aspect of historical explanation to be retained, in line with the viewpoints of traditional archaeologists, without accepting the existence of immutable behavioural, ecological or functional laws. 53

IAN HODDER There is some evidence that the contextual and cultural archaeology proposed here and that of some traditional British prehistorians have a common direction, at least in comparison with the deterministic functional laws and positivism of much of the New Archaeology. But traditional prehistorians such as Childe found difficulty in pursuing their aims, partly because the careful collection of large amounts of primary archaeological data and the resolution of chronological issues had only just begun. But their work was also hampered by the lack of an adequate theory of social practice wherein the role of material culture in the relation between structure, belief and action could be described. In pulling archaeology 'back into line', it is necessary greatly to expand, alter and develop the earlier approaches.

Conclusion The theory discussed in this chapter is reactionary in that it accepts that culture is not man's extrasomatic means of adaptation but that it is meaningfully constituted. A contextual or cultural archaeology is also reactionary in that it sees archaeology as an historical discipline. Man's actions and his intelligent adaptation must be understood as historically and contextually specific, and the uniqueness of cultural forms must be explained. It is only by accepting the historical and cultural nature of their data that archaeologists can contribute positively to anthropology, the generalising study of man. The papers in Symbolic and Structural Archaeology also react against the rigid logicodeductive method that has become characteristic of much New Archaeology. Explanation is here not equated solely with the discovery of predictable law-like relationships but with the interpretation of generative principles and their coordination within relevant cultural contexts. In this chapter I have attempted to demonstrate that archaeology could profitably explore the notion that the severe and absolute rejection by some New Archaeologists of many traditional emphases hampered the development of a mature discipline. In particular, the dichotomies set up by Binford and various of his associates between culture and function, norm and adaptation, history and process, altogether impeded an adequate understanding of the very aim of their enquiry — social and economic adaptation and change. I have tried to show that the New Archaeology can be extended by a reconsideration of the issues outlined by traditional and historical archaeologists, and that culture, ideology and structure must be examined as central concerns. Symbolic and Structural Archaeology (Hodder 1982a) outlines some avenues of exploration, but it would be incorrect to suggest that a single viewpoint is here espoused or that we have got very far along the road. There are many differences of opinion concerning, for example, the nature of ideology, the degree of determinacy in social change, the types of structure that should be analysed, and the value of any reference to structuralism. There is disagreement about epistemology and about whether positivist approaches should be used. But the variety of different views indicates the importance and breadth of the questions being asked by the authors in this volume and by the Cambridge seminar. While little more than a beginning has been made in answering the questions, the fact that they have been raised at a theoretical level is encouraging for the development of archaeology as a discipline integrated within the social sciences. 54

THEORETICAL ARCHAEOLOGY In addition to the general theory and the epistemology it is necessary to build models that can be applied in a rigorous archaeology. Because so little is known of the generative principles used in the production of material residues, of the relationships between material culture and ideology, of the discursive and nondiscursive dimensions of material symbolisation, or of the ways by which material culture is structured within and yet structures daily practices, the main response to the new questions has naturally been to turn to ethnoarchaeology. It is desired to develop a theory of practice in which culture and function are integrated and which provides analogies and models which are usable in archaeology. Information must be provided which allows the testing of structural analogies in that a large amount of different types of archaeological data (economic, settlement, burial, pottery decoration, refuse, etc.) can be seen as being meaningfully constructed in relation to each other within each cultural context as part of social processes. Archaeology can be defined as a distinct discipline both in terms of its concern with the material world constructed by man and in terms of the long periods of time to which it has access. A symbolic and structural archaeology investigates both these components and thus realises the full strength of archaeology as an independent discipline, contributing to and being well integrated into the social sciences. Our concern must be with cultural studies, today and in the past.

4 THE CRAFT OF ARCHAEOLOGY* MICHAEL SHANKS AND RANDALL H. McGuiRE

Anglo-American archaeology today appears to be in a state of disarray, rent by a host of splits and divisions and troubled by doubts and uncertainties (Bintliff 1993; Flannery 1982). In the theoretical arena ongoing debates pit processualists against postprocessualists, scientists against humanists, evolutionary theory against history, and an interest in generalizing against an interest in the particular (Preucel 1991; Yoffee and Sherratt 1993a). Many scholars have difficulty moving from these polemical controversies to the doing of archaeology; they are plagued by doubt as to the relationship between theory and practice. There is uncertainty about how to connect academic archaeology, rescue archaeology, and cultural resource management, or how archaeology should relate to the public interpretations and uses of the past (Barker and Hill 1988; Chippindale 1986; Chippmdale et al 1990; Leone et al 1987). Witness the lack of dialogue and lack of institutional connection between academics and fieldworkers (Athens 1993; Duke 1991; Hunter and Ralston 1993; Schuldenrein 1992). Archaeologists debate the nature of the relation between past and present, and these debates take on political significance in the issues of reburial and ownership (McBryde 1985; McGuire 1992). Should a universal archaeology-for-all, based on an objective knowledge of the past, be sought? Or should scholars build local archaeologies relative to the interests of different archaeology, and cultural resource management, and often contentious social agendas (Gathercole and Lowenthal 1989; Layton 1989a, 1989b)? At the base of this disarray lie fundamental questions concerning the character of the discipline, questions that seem to leave us with many incommensurable archaeologies. The aim of this paper is to offer a new point of view on these questions. We seek to rethink these polarizations in a more productive and less polemical way than we, and others, have considered before. We do not propose another new archaeology. Nor do we seek to mark yet another set of oppositions to bedevil the field. Instead we want to look at what it is that archaeologists actually do and to ask how they might make more of it. *First published in American Antiquity (1996), 61, 75-£

Archaeologists take what's materially left of the past and work on it intellectually and physically to produce knowledge through reports, papers, books, museum displays, TV programs, whatever. In this archaeology is a mode of cultural production or technology with a raw material (the fragmented past, result of formation processes) and with theories and methods that allow (or indeed hinder) the production of what archaeologists desire, whether it is an answer to a research hypothesis, general knowledge of what may have happened in the past, or a tool in a political armory in the present. We will consider the character of such modes of cultural production. We will look at archaeology as a human activity that potentially links human emotions, needs, and desires with theory and technical reasoning to form a unified practice, a 'craft of archaeology'. Our argument is not that archaeology should be a craft, but that good archaeology has always been a craft: a socially engaged practice which is not alienating, which edifies and provides diverse experience. Our intention is therefore not so much to draw an analogy as to outline those structures which, if given more importance, would make of archaeology a richer and more edifying practice.

Craft and its connotations The term 'craft' invites caricature. Comfortable middle-class people in smocks expressing themselves in activities that once were the livelihood of the working class and known as trades. Housewives sitting at the kitchen table in their Colonial Revival homes lovingly painting wooden geese, cows, or pigs in country-home correct, Sherman-Williams milk-paint colors. These crafts are arty, complacent, conservative, and safe. Craft has undertones of regressive ruralism — getting back to the securities of pre-industrial village life and community, the creation of James Deetz's (1977) communal, natural, Small Things Forgotten way of life in the suburbs. People surround themselves with crafts to create the illusion of a simpler traditional life. They may take up crafts as hobbies or pastimes: physical activities with clear untaxing guidelines in which they can lose themselves and escape. It is for these reasons that craft work may not be taken seriously. Traditional and safe, homely and affirmative, craft work is not considered challenging, avant-garde, and critical, such as the work in the fine art galleries and the great art museums. In the discourse of'fine art', craft does not speak of the genius of an individual that has broken the bounds of convention and stretched the horizon of creativity. Rather, it comforts us with familiar forms executed with skill and technique to be judged by price and decorative appeal. The artist is envisioned in the studio making art in creative bouts and seemingly effortless flurries of activity. We see the craftsperson in the workshop patiently absorbed in the manufacture of objects. The identity of the artist lies in creativity, the identity of the craftsperson in labor. Art is intellectual and singular; craft is practical and everyday. Craft and art both create things of beauty, and share in the quality that we call creativity, but craft remains somehow less than art. This division of art and craft is partly institutionalized in the distinction between Tine' and 'applied' arts, a decidedly western and post-Renaissance categorization (Dormer 1988, 1990, 1994; Fuller 1990). Archaeology often is not taken seriously, both by the general public, which sees it more as recreation than work, and by colleagues in other scientific disciplines, who 57

MICHAEL SHANKS AND RANDALL H. MCGUIRE see it more as a technical skill than a discipline, more as craft than art. The physicist stands by the chalkboard locked in thought and then in a flurry of equations and a shower of chalk dust discovers a new principle. The archaeologist digs patiently in the dirt, absorbed in labor until slowly the discovery emerges from the earth. We associate most scholarly disciplines with a subject: biology with the study of nature, geology with the study of the earth, math with the study of numbers, and physics with the study of the laws of nature. Archaeology is most often associated in popular literatures with an activity: digging in the earth. Most of the sciences are defined in terms of an intellectual program, archaeology in terms of a type of labor. Although prehistoric archaeology in Britain has a sense of identity, at least according to its practitioners, still the usual image associated with the discipline is the excavator on site, an occasionally romantic figure, snatching pieces of the past from irrecoverable loss in a muddy ditch. In the United States archaeology is usually part of anthropology, but like craft to art, it is often thought of as the lesser part. Archaeology was traditionally defined in terms of its practice. You were an archaeologist if you did archaeology by digging in the earth (Flannery 1982). Some scholars, such as Gordon Willey and V. Gordon Childe, wrote great summaries that synthesized what the field archaeologists had found but rarely did they do the actual digging. The New Archaeology of the 1960s challenged this equation of archaeology with technique. It sought to make archaeology more legitimate as an intellectual pursuit; a nomothetic science we could all be proud of. New Archaeologists wanted it to be more than a set of techniques, and they elevated theory to a pursuit that directed fieldwork. This desire considerably inflated one of the divisions that we live with now - particularly the separation of the theoretical from the dirt-digging archaeologist. Consider the following set of divisions. They do not precisely coincide, but they are at the heart of an alienated division of labor that has been so important in the development of our western society. This division of labor separates thinking from doing and segregates those who think from those who do in a hierarchy of labor (Braverman 1974; Hounshell 1984; and Noble 1984 provide standard histories; Oilman 1971 is a powerful philosophical critique; Harding 1986 and Haraway 1989 contribute feminist positions on the issue). art

THE CRAFT OF ARCHAEOLOGY

It is in this system that the division between theoretical and rescue archaeology, for example, finds its roots in western political economy. Humans must think to act, and action invokes thought. The alienation of art from craft, reason from action, and theory from practice breaks apart those things that are naturally joined in human action, and makes one pole of the unity less than the other. Thus this system of oppositions may be described as ideological. The Arts and Crafts movement at the turn of the century sought to restore the unity of thinking and doing. The practitioners constructed craft as an aesthetic, a philosophy, in opposition to this alienation. A. W. Pugin and John Ruskin had established earlier in the nineteenth century a strong link between ethics and design. The movement is particularly associated in England with the work and writings of William Morris as a reaction against factory manufacture and the industrial revolution. Arts and Crafts guilds were set up by A. H. MackMurdo, C. R. Ashbee, William Lethaby, and Walter Crane. Visionaries such as Gustav Stickley and Elbert Hubbard brought the movement to the United States. In their guilds and companies they championed craft and workshop-based labor where tools served the craftsperson, as opposed to the machinebased labor of industrial capitalism where workers served machines. Arts and Crafts communities of workers such as the Roycrofters of East Aurora, New York, sought to break down the opposition of management and workers, designers and laborers. Craft was to be art in society, art not separated from life (Institute of Contemporary Arts 1984; Thompson 1977a; Tillyard 1988). We suggest that the notion of craft that developed in the Arts and Crafts movement mends those rips in modern archaeology: reason from execution, theory from practice. It focuses our attention on the labor that unifies all the different archaeologies as craft. Craft unifies theory and practice; in this unity neither pole can be the lesser. Thus craft erodes notions of hierarchy in archaeology including those that lead to inequalities based on gender. We will also show how it redefines archaeology in a way that escapes the gender-stereotyped images of the archaeologist as either a discoverer or a puzzlesolver. In the discovery image the hero, usually male, risks life and limb to discover or uncover archaeological knowledge in exotic and dangerous lands (Gero 1991b: 2). In the puzzle-solving image the archaeologist, again usually male, takes the pieces, the facts about the past provided by secondary specialists, often female (Gero 1985), and assembles these pieces to solve the puzzle of the past.

Craft: a sketch of positive cultural production Craft is productive work for a purpose: it is utilitarian, and avoids a separation of reasoning from the execution of a task. Craft is holistic. Craft resists this separation of work from what is produced because it is opposed to labor that separates reasoning from execution (as in management and workers) and divides activity into discrete tasks (as on an assembly line). Craft involves a rediscovery of subjugated knowledge, the recovery of practices made marginal in the rational organization of productive routines. The potter at the wheel must conceptualize the form desired even while pulling that form up from the lump of clay. The reasoning and labor of making pottery combine in the craft of throwing the pot and are embodied in the pot. The throwing of pots is at once an abstract intellectual activity and a concrete labor. 59

MICHAEL SHANKS AND RANDALL H. MCGUIRE Craft is located within productive relations, both economic and cultural. It crucially involves a dialogue with its 'client' or community, whose interests the craft serves. The potter serves clients who want certain items, yet shapes those wants by expanding on the needs and aesthetics found in the community. To do this the potter must be part of and participate in the life of the community to gain the knowledge, awareness, acceptance, and opportunity necessary for such a dialogue. Craft involves an immediate and practical unity of the intellectual or cognitive and the emotive or expressive. The pot must first be created as an abstraction in the mind but throwing the pot is a sensuous activity that is emotive and expressive. For the transformation of the pot from an abstraction to a concrete object to succeed, the craftsperson must respect and understand the properties of the craft material and incorporate an aesthetic - this is the interpretation of purpose and material within 'style'. The potter must understand the elasticities and limitations of the clay, master a set of techniques, and be able to use an aesthetic sense to apply these techniques to the clay and make a pot. Craft is a process of interpretation and involves taste and the judgment of quality; it is a process of design. The judgment of craft involves criteria that are social, technical, and aesthetic. Craft items are utilitarian: they serve needs, and these are social needs. Our social position and background help determine which vessel forms we will need for our table, in what number, and for what purpose. A finished teapot can be judged on technical criteria - is it free from cracks; does the lid sit level on the teapot; and does the tea flow freely from it? But it must also meet some sense of aesthetics, be pleasing to the eye and to the hand. The complex terms imposed by interpretation and taste apply to these judgments on the labor and products of craft. To conceive archaeology as craft invokes these aspects of this sketch: a labor both cognitive and expressive, which involves reason and execution and which applies to social and practical interests, whether these are addressed or not.

Archaeology as craft We believe craft is latent within archaeology — a potential that is already with us and that we need to recognize. A craft of archaeology manufactures archaeological knowledge. Archaeologists are not heroes who overcome great adversity to discover facts about the past; nor do they merely act as detectives gathering the facts of the past and assembling them like so many pieces of a puzzle. Rather archaeologists craft facts out of a chaotic welter of conflicting and confused observations: they modify them and reformulate them out of existing knowledge. Here we refer to the considerable and growing body of work in the sociology and philosophy of science, which contends that facts, objectivity, and scientific truth are social achievements and are the result of what scientists and archaeologists do. Objectivity and truth do not exist as abstract attributes of the material world, but are real, material, and located in our (scientific) relationship with the world (Gero 1991b; Haraway 1989; Harding 1986; Knorr-Cetma 1981; Knorr-Cetina and Mulkay 1983; Latour 1987; Latour and Woolgar 1979; Lynch 1985; Pickering 1992; Wylie 199la). The crafting of archaeological knowledge, like any scientific enterprise, requires great skill and creativity. The discipline of archaeology - method, theory, and philosophy - cannot be reduced to a set of abstract 60

THE CRAFT OF ARCHAEOLOGY

rules or procedures that may then be applied to the 'real' world of archaeological data. We do not simply 'discover' the facts, a single story, or account of the past, and the pieces of the puzzle do not come in fixed shapes that only allow a single solution. The craft of archaeology involves application of discipline to particular purpose: it is a logic of particular archaeological situations. The craft of archaeology is the skill of interpreting purpose, viability, and expression.

Purpose Purpose refers to the social and other significance of archaeological projects. Archaeological knowledge, we contend, is made rather than discovered or assembled. This making entails a relationship with a client or customer for whom the craft-worker labors. It necessitates a dialogue with that community so that the work will fit the need. Archaeological knowledge, as the product of archaeological practices, is utilitarian and incorporates purposes that may be established in dialogue with others and in the interpretation of need. These purposes and needs relate to specific communities that the craft of archaeology may serve: the government, the academy, a local village community, a city council, a Native American nation. This is an application of interests, in every sense of the word. Different interests may involve different archaeological products. In most cases the archaeologist must serve more than one community, and a single project may entail or require multiple products. Such an interchange between archaeologist and client community is not one way. Archaeologists are not simply to accept the terms and interests of the client. A good work of craft enhances, alters, and creates new possibilities of experience, however modestly. The work of the potter is a mediation or reconciliation of various spheres of interest and need. To produce work that is irrelevant to a community may be an expensive indulgence, even while perhaps adhering to a notion of avant-garde art. Yet to create something which simply panders to the supposed interests and fancies of the market can be an empty consumerism. There is also the community of fellow potters within which craftspersons ponder all aspects of the production of works in clay. Some of these musings are perhaps esoteric and of little interest to wider communities. The most respectable and edifying work of craft, we suggest, is one produced when the potter takes the needs and interests of the 'client' or customer and interprets these in a way that answers purpose while giving something more. The new teapot serves its purpose and pours tea, but the skill of the potter may succeed in providing it with a surface and form that enhance its use. It may be entertaining perhaps. It may provide satisfactions or vicarious experiences, and refer also to distinctive 'styles'. The potter's skill in making such an edifying teapot has many origins. One is certainly the character of the dialogue within the community of potters: the debate and polemic around styles, form, and surface, as well as more mundane information exchange. So too with archaeology. A discipline that simply responds to its own perceived needs and interests, as in the idea of an academic archaeology existing for its own sake ('disinterested knowledge'), is a decadent indulgence. But it is important nonetheless to respect the autonomy of the discipline and the community formed by archaeologists, if only de facto. The academy may well be a valid community served by the archaeologist; or it may not be. It depends on the dialogues within, their character, range, and creativity. And, of course, it is in the interests of archaeologists 61

MICHAEL SHANKS AND RANDALL H. MCGUIRE to enable dialogue as a context for creative work. Such liberal and democratic values of and within an autonomous academy are worth restating, especially given the pressure to wholly accommodate archaeological practice to external interests. So a craft of archaeology challenges a consumerist approach to archaeology. We commonly see such an approach in some cultural resource management in the United States and in the 'heritage movement' more generally. Archaeologists define the consumer of archaeological knowledge either in terms of limited but powerful interests (such as companies and firms needing to comply with legislation) (Fitting 1978) or in broad sweeping generalizations (such as the general public) that obscure and deny many varied interests (DeCicco 1988; Hills 1993; Knudson 1989). In the first case the archaeologist is called on to produce a very limited product to minimize the costs for the client, and in the second the archaeologist is asked to package what we have learned so that it will appeal to a mass market. Craft archaeology fosters an active dialogue between the discipline and those that it serves. A craft archaeology should find its clients among the diversity of communities and interests that it studies, works in, lives in, and draws funding from (Potter 1990).

Viability Whatever the craftworker wishes to do, the work must be viable and practical. Craft of necessity responds to the raw material, which dictates much of what the craft product will be. The archaeologist also needs a good technical understanding of the past and a respect for material objectivity. The facts of archaeological knowledge are created from observations of a reality, and the archaeologist must recognize that reality and master the technical aids that assist or allow us to observe it. But this does not mean giving absolute primacy to the object past. In the interplay between archaeological craftworker and object, both are partners in the final product. The archaeologist gains familiarity through working with the artifacts from the past, which defy this familiarity through their resistance to classification and categorization. The archaeological record can never quite be captured or pinned down — there's always more. Is this not also the experience of the potter? Even after a lifetime's work with clay, familiarity seems so partial and superficial. There is always so much more in the inert mineral body. Tight control of processing can achieve predictable results, as in industrial production. But this is a deadening and alienating of the craft encounter with clay. In the genuine dialogue the clay always replies somewhat unpredictably, perhaps in the response of the body to firing, spectacularly in the varied response of surface finishes and glazes. Much of the craft is in interpreting and channeling the quality of response, the resistance. We might ask why so much of the archaeological work done under the headings of cultural/archaeological resource management or rescue archaeology seems so wooden, uninteresting, and simply boring, especially when it has not always been this way. In the early 1970s many creative individuals struggled with the new imperatives of this work to craft an archaeology that served a mix of new and old interests. Those early years witnessed many exciting successes, and an equal number of dismal failures, that led to a call for a uniformity of product (McGimsey and Davis 1977). As a result, the craft was lost in much of this work and replaced by standardized procedures, evaluative criteria, and the routinized practice of industrial production 62

THE CRAFT OF ARCHAEOLOGY

(Paynter 1983; Raab et al. 1980). The extent to which organizations such as the Institute of Field Archaeologists (IFA) in the United Kingdom (founded in the early 1980s), with its Board of Trade approval and codes of practice (IFA 1988, 1990), escapes such routinization is a debated point. Interesting, exciting, and valuable research survives only where individuals resist the alienation of industrial work and struggle to do craft. Should the ideal of archaeological work not be a craft ideal - the notion of apprentices working with their teachers to master the doing of archaeology? The current reality of archaeology seldom fits this ideal because managers have broken apart tasks, and they expect individuals to specialize in a particular activity. The end result of this deskilling is that only those individuals managing or directing the work understand and can control the whole process (Paynter 1983). Rewards are differentiated according to imposed levels of task: interpretation over recovery, for example, with project directors reserving for themselves or controlling what is considered the more prestigious. The workers themselves are placed at the bottom of a top-down control hierarchy that seeks to maximize efficiency and profit instead of guiding apprentices to mastership. This is where the lessons of the Arts and Crafts movement are important. Unlike our analogy to the lone potter, that movement sought to integrate groups of workers and managers performing specialized tasks in a craft production. This was accomplished by cross-training individuals in various tasks, involving all in the decision-making process, and giving each individual control of their own segment of the work process. In this craft production knowledge and skills were shared, individuals contributed to the design and decision-making process in terms of their levels of skill and involvement, and individuals managed their tasks rather than the tasks managing the individuals. We suggest this approach should be applied to archaeological practice in order to confront the reality of an industrialized archaeology.

Expression Archaeologists have largely down-played or even denigrated the expressive, aesthetic, and emotive qualities of archaeological projects over the last three decades as they sought an objective scientific practice. Yet most of us cherish the experience of holding a just-recovered artifact, contemplating its beauty, feeling the tactile pleasure of its shape, and pondering the minor flaws and the unique peculiarities of form that reflect the person that made it. Many of us prize the solitude and oneness with nature that we experience on a survey transect through farmland or the desert, or the physical and emotional feeling of well-being, material accomplishment, and deserved rest we experience at the end of a day of excavation. In popular imagination archaeology is far more than a neutral acquisition of knowledge; the material presence of the past is an emotive field of cultural interest and political dispute. It is this that motivated most of us to be archaeologists, maintained us through the toil and struggle of becoming archaeologists, and sustains us as we do the myriad of other things we must to do to make a living as archaeologists. Archaeological labor is social as well as personal; it relates to the social experiences of archaeological practice and of belonging to the archaeological community and a discipline of academic discourse. It is mainly the expressive and emotive dimension of archaeology that attracts wider communities. Expression and emotion are what makes archaeology such a (potentially) 63

MICHAEL SHANKS AND RANDALL H. MCGUIRE significant feature of cultural politics. We clearly see this in the experiences of the World Archaeological Congress (WAC) in Southampton, England, in 1986 and Delhi, India, in 1994. Issues of academic freedom and apartheid greatly shaped the Southampton congress (Ucko 1987), and extraordinary scenes of violence erupted, partly over religious difference, at the end of the Delhi congress. Craft is essentially creative: taking purpose, assessing viability, working with material, and expressing interpretation to create the product that retains traces of all these stages. The creative element in craft contains an aesthetic of skill and of workmanship. Craft's expressive dimension is also about pleasure (or displeasure) and is certainly not restricted to the intellectual or the cognitive. The genuine craft artifact embodies these emotions, and the response to it is a multifaceted one. Pleasure is perhaps not a very common word in academic archaeology, but a craft archaeology must recognize its role and embody it in the product we make. This means addressing seriously and with imagination the questions of how we write about the past, how we address our activities as archaeologists, and how we communicate with others (Hills 1993; Hodder 1989a; Hodder et al 1995; Tilley 1990).

Designing archaeologies In the craft of archaeology the past is designed, yet it is no less real or objective. Some archaeologists fear a hyper-relativism. They think that if knowledges of the past are constructed then anything may be done with the past. They worry about how the past can be constructed when its reality happened in its own present. Recognizing that we as archaeologists craft our knowledge of the past is not, however, the same as saying we make up the past. The realities of the past constrain what we can create, just as the clay constrains the potter when she makes a teapot. We do not worry if a teapot is real or not because it was created by human hands. We are more commonly concerned with whether it is pleasing to the eye, and if it works or not. Hence the question of archaeological design is 'What kind of archaeology do we want, and will it work?' The craft object, the product, is both critique and affirmation; it embodies its creation, speaks of style, gives pleasure in its use, solves a problem perhaps, performs a function, provides an experience, signifies, and resonates. It may also be pretentious, ugly or kitsch, useless, or untrue to its materials and creation. In the same way each archaeology has a style; the set of decisions made in producing an archaeological product involves conformity with some interests, percepts, or norms. As with an artifact, the judgment of an archaeological style involves multiple considerations. We need to consider its eloquence, that is, how effective and productive it is. We should also make an ethical appraisal of its aims and purposes and possible functions. Technical matters are implicated, of course, including how true it has been to the material past, and the reality and techniques of observation that it uses to construct facts. Judgment refers to all these aspects of archaeology as craft: purpose, viability, and expression. In the skill of archaeology, hand, heart, and mind are combined; it is an embodied experience. In such a skill know-how is as important as know-that. Archaeology as craft implies notions of apprenticeship and mastery, rather than the application of (cognitive and abstract) method. Formalized method can never substitute for skill. This is also to recognize the importance of experience (in every sense) and of 64

THE CRAFT OF ARCHAEOLOGY

subjective knowledge and familiarity with archaeological materials. Important also is the social and political character of the archaeological community, the context for mastering these skills. Craft values wisdom more than technical knowledge, more than the right, or correct, answer. Wisdom involves knowledge, insight, judgment, and a wise course of action.

A unified discipline We propose that archaeology could form a unified discipline in its craft. Archaeology's craft is to interpret the past. The archaeologist is one of contemporary society's storytellers. Archaeologists forge interpretations that provide systems of meaning between past and present in order to help orient people in their cultural experiences. This skill is the basis of the archaeologist's authority, but everyone has not mastered the craft of dealing the past archaeologically. The craft of archaeology unifies the discipline through its practice, both in terms of uniting the activities of archaeology and in terms of divisions that appear to divide us. We use the present tense here, but a hierarchy of archaeological practice presently exists giving the highest position to those who discover the knowledge, assemble the puzzle, or instruct us in how these things are to be done (Gero 1985) - the 'archaeological theorists.' Lower positions are accorded those who support the discoverer, and provide the pieces of the puzzle to be assembled. In this scientific mode of commodity production the higher levels of analysis each appropriate the products of the lower in their practice so that the theorist is accorded greater renown than the prehistorian, the field director a higher position than the laboratory assistant, and the synthesizer more attention than the faunal analyst. We divide the practice of archaeology into those of us who manage and sit on committees, synthesize, generalize, and theorize and those of us who sort, dig, and identify. As Gero (1991b) points out, this hierarchy does more than just rank activities; it has a more profound social dimension. Embedded in this hierarchy of practice is a gender division of labor that relegates women's knowledge and production or practices gendered feminine to the lower rungs of the hierarchy of practice thus depreciating them as real contributors. There is also another mode of scientific production centered around a growing class of'archaeological engineers', scientific technicians whose standing is related to their control of scientific analysis, usually of materials. Much central and university funding has been invested in Great Britain in this form of archaeological science, and special funds exist in the U.S. National Science Foundation to equip such research. The distinction between the two forms — theorists and engineers — of archaeological science is analogous to that between physics and engineering (Latour 1987). We would contrast the modern hierarchy of practice with a unified practice of archaeological craft where there is a range of endeavors from the interpretive to the technical, to the practical, to the creative. Each of the different activities necessary to craft archaeological knowledge embodies some mix of these endeavors, labors of the hand, heart, and mind. There is no single correct route to the final product - the archaeological work. There is no hierarchy of archaeological practices, from washing sherds to theory building; the craft involves both theory and more modest operative functions. The skill and the experience accord both significance and respectability. All archaeological activities can be reconciled in terms of their 65

MICHAEL SHANKS AND RANDALL H. MCGUIRE contribution to unalienated practice and their relation to the elements of archaeology's craft: purpose, viability, and expression. All archaeological activities are subject to judgment and critique on this basis. The craft of archaeology unifies all archaeologies but does not reduce them to a single thing. Archaeology as craft must lead to multiple archaeologies and diverse archaeological products as it enters into dialogues with different interests and communities. As such, archaeology has a practice, a topic, and obligations, but no necessary methodology. The craft of archaeology has particular responsibilities to both past and present, rooted in the character of archaeological experience and not in an archaeological rule book or cookbook (Shanks 1995). To celebrate a creative diversity of archaeological results that attend to different needs automatically opposes those impulses to get on with doing archaeology and opposes the impulse to cut out the critical reflection. By celebrating the diversity of archaeological research addressing different needs, we are resisting the impulse to simply get on with 'doing archaeology' and to reflect critically about our profession. What is there to fear from an examination of our practices, the interests and desires they attend, and the emotive worlds they serve? To the question 'What is archaeology?' we would answer that it is archaeology's craft — the skill of interpreting archaeological experiences and situations — that makes us archaeologists and not sociologists or historians. It is archaeology as a craft, a mode of cultural production, that makes archaeology different from digging ditches.

The political economy of archaeology Much of what we have said in this essay concerns the political economy of archaeology, the discipline, its organizations, and its practices. We hope we have made it clear that such matters are inseparable from the structure of contemporary society. Our following remarks are brief, intending to sketch fields of debate rather than provide definitive comment. The oppositions that bedevil archaeologists are not foibles peculiar to our discipline and practice; rather they originate in the pervasive alienation of contemporary capitalism. The separation of reason from action and theory from practice found in archaeology is at the root of modern life. The maximization of profits dictates that complex crafts be deskilled, or broken down into constituent parts, enabling minimally trained individuals to complete work rapidly. This deskilling divorces knowledge from practice: each worker comprehends one small piece of production while highlevel managers oversee and understand the entire process. This factory model of production permeates most aspects of our lives and consciousness. In Christmas movies even the elves work on an assembly line with Santa Glaus as the benevolent manager. The shifts in the United States and United Kingdom to a 'Post-Industrial' or 'Information Age' have only furthered this alienation as the training and technical know-how to control 'knowledge' has increased and the need for the skilled craftsperson declined (Bell 1974; Grint 1991; Touraine 1974). Our discussion also provokes debates on the cultural politics of higher education and its institutions. Thinking about archaeology as a technology of cultural production forces us to consider the proper role of university courses in archaeology, and of the research efforts of academics. The traditional home of archaeology has been in

THE CRAFT OF ARCHAEOLOGY

the academy, but today the vast majority of archaeologists do not work in the academy. Instead they are employed in some aspect of contract or rescue archaeology, or in public planning. It remains the case, however, that all archaeologists pass through the academy to receive the credentials needed to practice archaeology. The academy has always had an ambiguous position in the United States and the United Kingdom. On the one hand, it ultimately derives from an ecclesiastic model of the life of the mind aloof from the grubby realities of day-to-day life. On the other hand, public monies finance the academy, and with this funding comes the expectation that the academy will pragmatically serve society (Giamatti 1988; Kerr 1964; Rosovsky 1990). Current conservative educational policies tend to champion this expectation. The academy has always resisted the factory model of production and sought itself a community of scholars. This community models itself on medieval guild principles of long apprenticeship (graduate school and junior faculty status) to be followed by master status (tenure). Scholars, having proven themselves through an arduous process, are granted security and freedom to pursue their intellectual interests freely. Students embrace a liberal education freeing their minds to explore, and to connect with others in a search for truth (Giamatti 1988: 109). This model is, of course, the ivory tower, and it implies an academy estranged from society. In the public universities of the United States, and in the tradition of the red-brick universities of England, the community-of-scholars model persists alongside, and often in conflict with, the principle that the university exists as a business to serve society (Kerr 1964; Giamatti 1988). National and state governments fund the academy to further economic development and address the needs of the state. Universities do this by training professionals (doctors, lawyers, teachers, engineers, military officers, and others) and by conducting research related to the technical advance of farming, manufacturing, and war. The public tends to regard the university as another level of education necessary for children to enter the middle class. Governments in Great Britain and the United States have responded to the general economic decline that began in the mid-1970s by stressing the public service obligations of the university. They have put greater emphasis on business models to structure the university. In the United States university administrations have become enamored with management models such as 'Total Quality Management'. These models treat the university as a business marketing a product to consumers (the students) and demand more accountability from faculty as to their time and effort. Neither of these models is conducive to archaeology as craft. The self-indulgence of the ivory tower leads us not to the discovery of truth, but rather to the creation of esoteric knowledge of interest to a few. In the last decade a profusion of authors have arisen to denounce the academy as wasteful, and the professorate as lazy, and to call for universities that serve the public interest (Bloom 1987; Sykes 1988). They wish to reduce the university to a factory that efficiently produces uniform, dependable, monotonous products: practical knowledge to advance industry, and uncritical, technically trained students to staff it (Lynton and Elman 1987). The factory model has firmly taken hold in contract or rescue archaeology. Increasingly in the United States, competing profit-taking private firms dominate this realm of archaeological practice. In the United Kingdom archaeology has been opened up to developer funding (Department of the Environment 1990; Welsh Office 1991).

67

MICHAEL SHANKS AND RANDALL H. MCGUIRE The largest arena of archaeological practice has largely abandoned the apprentice model in favor of the factory approach. The traditional scheme of archaeological fieldwork was an apprentice structure where students learned through participation under a master (Joukousky 1980: 27). Archaeologists undertook fieldwork with two fundamental goals: to gain knowledge of the archaeological record and to train students to become masters. While contract and rescue archaeology began in this idealistic setting, it did not always serve this type of archaeology well; there were a number of spectacular failures, such as the New Melones project in California, that led to calls for a more businesslike approach (Cunningham 1979; Walka 1979). By the late 1970s apprenticeship had given way to the scientific management models of factory labor. The scientific paradigm of the New Archaeology aided in this transformation. The New Archaeologists were (and many remain) openly contemptuous of the mastery model (Flannery 1982; Redman 1991). They advocated instead a 'scientific' approach based on specialist teams. This encourages a hierarchy of both effort and reward. Today contract and rescue archaeology exist in a highly competitive realm that exaggerates the importance of efficiency. The factory model of production maximizes efficiency by standardizing the product, and by breaking tasks down into component activities (Paynter 1983). Efficiency maximizes profit and leads to greater top—down control. Once the task of archaeology has been broken down into its components, only the managers at the top can control the whole process. In both the United States, and in the United Kingdom, national and government institutions now audit archaeological services, and dictate the form and content of reports (Cunliffe 1982; Cunliffe 1990; Department of the Environment 1975; English Heritage 1991; Society of Antiquaries of London 1992). While there are strong arguments, of course, for quality control and standardization, the negative results have included a degenerative homogenization of the archaeological product, and in many arenas the dulling of creativity and satisfaction in the work. Ultimately issues of the sociology and politics of education, and of the organization of archaeological practices, should be placed within the context of large-scale changes in society. These may be summarized as the shift to economic structures of flexible accumulation from managed 'Fordist' economies (Harvey 1989; Rose 1991). The considerable debate over the character of postmodernity deals with the effects of these changes (Shanks 1992a; Walsh 1992). Obvious features of the changes in archaeology are the rise of the heritage industry, the commercial exploitation of the material past, and the tying of academic effort to outside interest. Floating labor forces servicing contract archaeology, competitive bidding (tendering) (Swain 1991), and the rise of archaeological consultants (Collcutt 1993) are further aspects of this new political economy of archaeology.

The politics of craft We cannot think a craft archaeology into existence, or create it through some act of pure will. Nor can we with a wave of our hand transform the larger political and economic structures that archaeology exists within. In this section we will gather some comments about the implications of a craft archaeology. 68

THE CRAFT OF ARCHAEOLOGY

A first step, however, must be to critically discuss and debate what the goals of archaeology should be. Through such debate we can consider alternative practices for archaeology and learn how to 'do' a craft archaeology. We face the same problems as the Arts and Crafts movement of a hundred years ago. We may do well to look at the successes, and the ultimate failure, of this movement as a place to start. We would begin with the realization that a craft archaeology is subversive, in that it requires us to resist the dominant structures that shape contemporary archaeological work. We have commented that work done in a contract or rescue context is often dull and uninspired. Yet this is not always the case; there are many examples of exciting, interesting, and creative research done in these contexts. In all of these cases, however, the archaeologists had to resist the pressures for routinization, and work beyond the specifications of contracts and laws. They either sacrificed efficiency and profit, or put in extraordinary efforts over and above what they were paid for. Such exciting work does not result from the structure of the enterprise but rather in spite of it. Breaking hierarchies of expertise and managerial authority may involve new management structures, and new project designs. There is a need for the 'experts in the trench' - archaeologists who bring technical and scientific specialized knowledge to the point of the trowel, rather than delegating technical reporting as a post-excavation task. Computerization already allows for much of what happens in the lab or research office to occur on-site, and in the hands of those who excavate. Data collection should not be so radically separated from analysis and interpretation because we may search for methodological strategies that allow flexible renegotiation of project aims and objectives in the light of finds in the field (Shanks and Hodder 1995). Fundamental to an archaeological craft that recognizes itself as cultural production is the relative positioning of communities of workers and their publics. It is people who practice and 'consume' archaeology, and there is need to take careful, and sensitive, account of the characteristics of their communities. This brings us to a most important aspect of archaeological craft: our obligation to take responsibility for what we do and produce. A craft archaeology cannot hide its interests behind a notion of knowledge for its own sake, detached from the needs and interests of contemporary communities.

Conclusions As craft, archaeology can be both science and humanity. The place of science is that of technical understanding of the material past and of opening archaeological awareness to the empirical richness of the things found — from the mineral inclusions and character of a clay fabric revealed in petrological examination, to the variability within a ceramic industry explored in statistical analysis. But analogy with craft also shifts concern away from epistemology and methodology (which pose the question of how to achieve a true and objective image and explanation of the material past and have been the focus of so much attention in the last 25 years). Judgment of archaeological work need have little to do with method and adherence to a particular epistemology of how to achieve 'knowledge' — of the past. Judgment and assessment occur according to contribution to an archaeological practice that is not alienated. The shifts from epistemology and method can also overcome the split between the subjective and objective elements of archaeology, the empirical and expressive, in 69

MICHAEL SHANKS AND RANDALL H. MCGUIRE that the labor of craft is a constant dialogue between archaeologist and material, archaeologist and community — an expressive and interpretive experience within which the past is created. To conceive archaeology as craft is also to confirm the importance of theory, but not so much as an abstract model of procedure, belief, explanation, or description. Archaeology is now familiar with the format of many papers: they begin with a theoretical statement, premise, or argument that is then 'applied' to a body of material. Being theoretically aware, however, is less about this 'top—down' application. It is rarely good to make pots by beginning with an abstract aesthetic and then applying it to a piece of clay. Theoretically informed practice is simply being reflective, applying critique (aesthetic, philosophical, ethical, political, whatever) to the practice at hand. Looking at pottery decoration may also require examination of ideas such as style, ideology, indeed, art and craft, which inform an interpretive and creative understanding of material. Finally, the analogy with craft points to the importance of recent developments in archaeological work, calling for a more humanist discipline which accepts the place of subjectivity and the affective. But rather than splitting the discipline into objectivists and relativists, scientists and historians, processualists and postprocessualists, we can effect a reconciliation and dialogue, and a unity of diversity through the concrete sensuous practice we experience as archaeology.

Randy McGuire would like to thank his colleagues, Al Dekin and Sharon Brehm, at Binghamton University who discussed the place of the academy in modern US life with him and loaned him many sources.

5 MATERIALISM AND AN ARCHAEOLOGY OF DISSONANCE* CHRISTOPHER TILLEY

Some of the major criticisms directed against an 'object' referred to as post-processual archaeology by defenders of so-called 'scientific' approaches have been that it embraces a hopeless relativism and a rampant subjectivism thus destroying the very possibility of a serious study of the past (e.g. Binford 1987, 1989; Earle and Preucel 1987; Schiffer 1988; Renfrew 1989). Such a reaction was perhaps only to be expected. The aim of this paper is to demonstrate that underlying many of the new approaches that have developed over the last decade (see e.g. Hodder 1982a, 1986, 1990a; Miller and Tilley 1984a; Shanks and Tilley 1987a, 1987b; Tilley 1990; Bapty and Yates 1990; Tilley 1991) resides a deeply materialist philosophy running counter to extreme forms of epistemic relativism, while simultaneously advocating the need to recognize and embrace cultural and contextual difference. Nine points of difference are drawn between the epistemological and ontological structure of 'post-processual' archaeology on the one hand and scientific archaeology on the other. Turning the tables, as it were, I shall argue that scientific archaeology embraces a hopeless idealism and leads us to an impasse in which we simply cannot hope to make sense of the past. The idealism embraced by scientific archaeology, while referring to itself as a materialism, has to be replaced with a fresh kind of materialism capable of coping with the complexities of trying to make sense of the past. The future of an adequate philosophy of archaeology lies in a revised materialist position accepting some of the basic tenets of a Marxist dialectical materialism perspective while going substantially beyond the views of Marx himself to include a number of ideas drawn from post-structuralist thought.

The death of grand theory and the birth of dissonance For 'scientific' archaeology, resting on the twin pillars of functionalism and positivism, a true knowledge of the past was felt to reside in following delimited sets of procedural rules such as the hypothetico-deductive method linked to an explanatory theory stressing 'systemness' and notions of material culture as constituting a means of societal adaptation to particular sets of ecological and social circumstances. More generally *First published in Scottish Archaeological Review (1991), 8, 14-22. 71

CHRISTOPHER TILLEY the aim of philosophy in archaeology was seen as a way of adjudicating between competing knowledge claims and producing a harmonious relationship between archaeologists and their data. Ideally there would be a philosophy of archaeology, a methodology of archaeology, and a set of concrete results of investigation which would eventually be built up in a systematic knowledge of the past in a manner analogous to the knowledge embodied in a medical textbook concerned with human physiology. What was lacking, and what was required was a theory of the formation of the archaeological record (middle-range theory) linked to higher level interpretative theory and lower-level empirical observations. Archaeologists would be striving for a general theory of material production and use linked perhaps to a general theory of the social. Behavioural links would be set up between particular patterns of social action and particular sets of material remains. This is clear enough in the work of Binford and others who conceive of a body of archaeological knowledge as being in some ways equivalent to that found in a dictionary. If you don't know the meaning of a word you simply look it up; in the archaeological middle-range dictionary, eventually to be published, clues could similarly be found to understand particular deposits. Whatever the details of the projects of individual archaeologists, the aim has been to strive towards a systematic knowledge of and study of the past linking together in a cosy way a community of investigators with shared aspirations and (hopefully) shared theories and methodologies. For 'scientific' archaeology this has always remained a goal rather than a reality. Diversity of opinion and debate, however muted at times, has always been present. This striving for a grand theory that could both explain everything and unite all participants in a quest to understand the past is hardly unique to archaeology. The natural sciences have always been united at some basic level which, of course, has shifted historically. History, by contrast, with its deep distrust of the general has always been short on grand theories, while the history of sociology and anthropology has been a succession of attempts to produce the synthesis that will finally unite the world and produce understanding of it. From Spencer and Kant to Weber, Durkheim and Marx to Parsons to Levi-Strauss to, most recently, Bourdieu and Giddens. A notion of totality has always provided the key concern - society as in some fundamental sense a holistic unity that can hopefully be appropriated by a totalising body of theoretical knowledge. Recipes and panaceas: systems theory, structuralMarxist base-superstructure model; structuration theory. All these and many more provide simplistic remedies to what in reality are very complex problems concerned with an entire nexus of relations to do with the construction of social identity, material culture production, use and meaning. 'Structural-Marxist; Cognitive; Dialectical-Structuralist; Symbolic; Structuralist; Contextual; Radical; Critical; Relativist; Idealist; Post-Structuralist; Hermeneutic; Leftist; Marxist; Reactionary; Nihilist; Soft-Focus . . .'. These are just a few of the labels attached to 'post-processual' archaeology by its equally eager proponents and detractors over the past years. One reaction to all this is may be that it merely signifies a group of confused people who tend to change their ideas expediently every five minutes and a series of opponents who don't really have much idea of what is precisely going on. I want to suggest that all these labels, brands of archaeology, have much more fundamental significance. What we are witnessing today is the break-up of 72

MATERIALISM AND AN ARCHAEOLOGY OF DISSONANCE

grand theories, both of the social totality, and ways to acquire knowledge of'it'. The pretence that there might be one way of properly studying the past has been exploded. While we can to a certain extent describe what a 'scientific' archaeology is (was?) there is no such entity as post-processual archaeology. This development might be described as a kind of archaeological glasnost moving us away from the Stalinist one party state of functionalist empiricism. Instead we have a process of democratization, argumentation, debate. Archaeology is becoming a discipline that no longer aims to provide for its practitioners the solace of a cosy, conceited unity. The comfortable world which 'scientific' archaeology hoped to provide has been turned upside down. The plurality of different approaches we have today changes both the terms on which we debate and the way which we think about the past. What we have are a whole series of competing and different perspectives that we can label in various ways with cross-overs and differing linkages between them. The most important of these labels today appear to be: structural/semiotic approaches; hermeneutic approaches; post-structuralist approaches; Critical Theory approaches; Marxist approaches; and Feminist approaches. Each may be and is combined with parts of one or more of the others. All reside in an uneasy and contradictory relationship. I happen to believe there is much of value in all of them. Equally, any desire to combine them all into a new-found unity is both impossible and undesirable. What we can do is use the vast variety of perspectives now at our disposal to play with empirical evidence and specific problems in different ways. These frameworks provide alternative ways of looking and approach. Each will highlight some elements of the social while neglecting others. Some other archaeologist will, of course, wish to situate themselves more deeply within one of these thought traditions. They will have their choice; I will have mine and an exciting and productive exploration of the past and the present can begin. How has this development towards plurality taken place and what wider significance has it? First, it reflects a much wider trend in the social sciences as a whole, of which archaeology has now become, belatedly, firmly a part. Second, it appears to signal a sea-change in the social sciences in the English-speaking world, particularly highlighted in Britain. Sceptical empiricism and a deep distrust of theoretical abstraction have often been claimed as a fundamental part of the British 'national character'. Such ways of thought have been traditionally associated with our distrusted continental neighbours. A flood of translations during the past two decades has exposed a British and an American audience to a mass of competing authors and views from Sartre to Gadamer to Derrida and Foucault, setting the scene for our current debates. By contrast, and to give an opposed example, I read with amazement that Foucault had only heard of the Frankfurt School of Critical Theory a few years before his death. In Britain we appear to have been peculiarly open to all the translations of the continental schools and this has provided a unique opportunity for the kinds of debates going on today and a radical diversification of approach. The end of grand theory which I have described, is rooted in these material conditions. It is also a movement in a materialist direction because it involves a realization that to think we can capture everything in one model or framework of thought is a sheer idealism that reduces the complexity of the social to a simplistic pattern that

73

CHRISTOPHER TILLEY has no basis in reality. The analyst or defender of the framework being proposed, of course, may acknowledge that this is the case. He or she is inevitably reduced to the tactic of claiming that the model, framework, or whatever has isolated the truly essential aspects of the real and that left out is trivial or unimportant. Such inclusionary and exclusionary reasoning has, of course, provided the very stuff of sociological debate. But rather than adopt this position or strive towards the (forever delayed) grand synthesis, the materialist alternative I want to advocate is to explore the tension, feel the friction. This has the radical effect of creating a massive arena for creative debate and argumentation which has been sadly lacking in archaeology. The ultimate, unrealistic, and idealist goal of all archaeologies produced to date is one in which we should all be striving to produce consensus, shared aspirations, ways of working, frameworks for understanding. The harmony to be fostered by the Stazis or thought control police of 'scientific' archaeology has given way to what might be termed an archaeology of dissonance: clashing cymbals, a cacophony of competing sounds, contradictory perspectives in tension. As already made clear it is only too easy to claim that unbridled relativism has thus been spawned and embraced. In the social context of late capitalism, in an age of the 'post-modern' we have simply lost our faith, our belief in anything. Truth, rationality, knowledge, have been discarded to be replaced by a babble of voices which have no basis, no purpose, other than to make themselves heard. The result: incommensurability, a neverending proliferation of equally valid pasts. The effect: impotency, sterility, a sapping of purpose and confidence. Such a view is a regressive one in which the terms of the debate, and therefore the conclusions to it, have already been set by the idealism of positivist 'science'. The alternative to this is a kind of rejuvenated materialism in archaeology that is sufficiently subtle to capture the actual day-to-day practice of archaeological research. Lying behind what I have termed the archaeology of dissonance is a materialist kernel running contrary to any form of idealism and the background notion that one past is as valid as another.

Varieties of materialism Materialism is a particularly tricky term to use because virtually all archaeologists today are happy to refer to their work of theoretical position as being 'materialist' in one sense or another. To be a materialist for many archaeologists goes no deeper that to make reference to the fact that 'data', 'material' is being studied. Others advocate a 'cultural materialism' in which the social is simply considered to be a second nature. This position, at the heart of much scientific archaeology, is an idealism because it is incapable of recognizing the difference between communities of plants and animals and human societies. The notion of materialism has a much deeper sense in the Marxist positions of'dialectical materialism' and 'historical materialism', the former referring to a particular way of working with the external world via the concept of the dialectic, the latter referring to a theory of history in which 'social being determines consciousness'. History has to be understood as an effect of the changing material conditions of life as mediated and transformed through technology. The forces of production provide a spur for social change. The materialism I wish to advocate accepts that knowledge is to be derived from studying a real object world existing 74

MATERIALISM AND AN ARCHAEOLOGY OF DISSONANCE independently of mind (the reverse of this position is an extreme idealism) and that the Marxian concept of the dialectic provides a useful way of proceeding. But it is a materialism which aims to extend beyond the object to include the investigating subject, his or her sociopolitical context, and notions of truth and knowledge. It embraces a number of interlinked theses which, for the sake of ease, I will unpack. 1. Argumentation as a material process From a materialist perspective the relationship between theory and data is a dialectical one. Each stands apart and has effects on the other and simultaneously helps to constitute this other. This is a process in which it is realized that knowledges are made, not found. This emphasis on the production of knowledges inevitably refers us to the determinate social conditions in which the 'making' takes place and moves us away from an overemphasis on the external object world. Because theory and data help to form each other without simply collapsing into one another, there can be no question of an external process of testing out theories against data. This is an idealism failing to recognize the manner in which we constitute the 'real', the 'external' in thought before working further on it. A materialist explanation cannot ground claims to truth in a notion of a solid bedrock of fact standing outside the archaeologist simply deflecting his or her hypotheses through a testing process. A materialist explanation intimately involves the subjectivity of the archaeologist and therefore involves choice: deciding what to write and what not to write, how to conceive of the past. This burden of choice between alternative pasts cannot be simply removed by an idealist reference to a supposedly concrete object world standing apart from the archaeologist and passing judgement on his or her subjectivity. Archaeological evidence provides resistances to theoretical appropriation. A materialist perspective demands that we respect the evidence without supposing it has the final say. We need to be empirical without being empiricist. 'Scientific' archaeology is idealist because it supposes that the archaeologist has no effect on the form and nature of that which is being investigated. 2. Taking responsibility So a materialist explanation is one that has to be actively argued for and against. This means taking responsibility for what we say and do not say. It makes doing archaeology intensely personal involving defence or attack on various positions. 'Scientific' archaeologists, while always acting to the contrary, like to tell us that their theories are not like children, their relationship to what they say and do is impersonal and distanced. References to a positivist science involve the relief of any burden of responsibility - the data simply decides for us what is right or wrong, true or false. This is an irresponsible idealism - there is a material connection between what we believe, do and produce. The data never decides and we must learn to do so and then defend what we have managed to say. 3. The materiality of writing An anecdote: No man is equipped for modern thinking until he has understood the anecdote of Agassiz and the fish:

75

CHRISTOPHER TILLEY A post-graduate student equipped with honours and diplomas went to Agassiz to receive the final and finishing touches. The great man offered him a small fish and told him to describe it. Post-Graduate Student: 'That's only a sunfish.' Agassiz: 'I know that. Write a description of it.' After a few minutes the student returned with the description of Icthus eliodiplodokus, or whatever term is used to conceal the common sunfish from vulgar knowledge, family of Heliichthinkerus, etc., as found in textbooks of the subject. Agassiz again told the student to describe the fish. The student produced a four-page essay. Agassiz then told him to look at the fish. At the end of three weeks the fish was in an advanced state of decomposition, but the student knew something about it. (Ezra Pound, 1961) The idea here is that the eye, our gaze, captures the world outside it. All we have to do is stare long enough and hard enough and the secret meanings inhering in the artefact will reveal themselves to us. Our gaze, the gaze of the post-graduate student, is supposedly theoretically innocent and when we write we simply put down our acquired knowledge in the form of words on a page which transparently represent the world beyond the text. A double idealism, a double innocence, thus pervades 'scientific' archaeology. It believes it can know by simply looking harder and that the text, the medium for expression does not matter. But our seeing is never unmediated. In the anecdote from Pound the student was not simply learning about 'reality', the sunfish, but a way of approaching that reality — a discourse bound up in a particular thought tradition (empiricism). The plurality of different archaeologies and their theoretical apparatuses mean that today we have a whole variety of different discourses that will produce different realities. All these have to be written and the movement from things to text transforms. Meaning is created in the text. It does not reside outside it. Writing is a material process actively creating meaning and the reality of that which we investigate.

4. Power-knowledge-truth as material relations For 'scientific' archaeology, truth and knowledge do not have anything to do with power. They remain ideal states standing apart from all human beings and untainted by them. We strive to reach these things — certainty in our knowledge which provides us with the satisfaction of making true statements. A materialist position, by contrast, regards power as investing knowledge and truth. Power decides what is true or false, what can count as knowledge. This firmly situates archaeology in a sociological field and underlines the fact that all speech, all knowledge, all truths are bound up with the social institutions and the individuals within them producing the past and particular sets of validation procedures (never the only ones) giving a measure of selfconfidence that we are capturing the real in our discourses. Archaeologists always make 'true' statements and these truths, curiously enough, change from day to day, week to week. Today's truths are tomorrows falsehoods. Rather than setting up an 76

MATERIALISM AND AN ARCHAEOLOGY OF DISSONANCE asocial ideal of truth and continuously finding it doesn't exist, a materialist archaeology will shift the focus of the debate and examine the network of power, tradition, authority - all determining what can be said and what must be left unsaid.

5. The materiality of subjective experience A 'scientific' archaeology fears the subject - his or her values, politics, ethics, intentions and aspirations. The person doing the investigation should be screened out. In a sense the ideal archaeologist would be a programmed machine with no feelings, no identity, no sociological background. This ideal archaeologist would attain the ideal of true knowledge through a stripping away of context and tradition. In addition his or her ideal knowledge would be the production of generalities transcending particular archaeological contexts (sites or regions). Such an ideal archaeologist has never existed and will never exist. Any striving towards attaining such an ideal moreover would mean the archaeologist could not speak or write. It is only through accepting the materiality of our social context, where we are at and where we are going, that any archaeology is possible. Rather than decrying subjectivity we rather need to celebrate it. This does not mean a relativism in which each archaeologist is locked into producing his or her distinctive past. What is implies, rather, is working with our subjectivity to understand something outside it through a dialogic encounter — asking questions of the past and evaluating answers. The questions we ask are, of course, crucial because our answers are dependent on them. The questions themselves come from the community of investigating archaeologists and their competing theoretical and conceptual apparatuses. In thinking about questions and answers we need to distinguish between two senses of relativism. Cultural relativism is an assertion of the importance of context, the material conditions of life. What goes on in London and Port Moresby will not be the same. It is simply irrational and idealist to reject this. The cross-cultural generalization of much 'scientific' archaeology represents an idealism because it either does not respect context or selects from it in an unacceptable manner. If you take a series of foreign coins, grind them down, erase the valuations, faces, etc. they all become the same — pieces of metal. But what was important about them is, of course, lost. Abstracting in this manner 'science' in archaeology simply produces worthless base metal. A defence of cultural relativism does not mean we have to accept epistemic relativism — that all the statements we make have equal value and that we cannot decide between them. This also represents an idealism in supposing that anything goes, that archaeology does not form a field of debate in which positions are put forward, attacked and defended and that these statements have little or nothing to do with evidence. Without working on evidence we would have nothing to say.

6. The materiality of time-space Time and space are fundamental concepts involved in all archaeological work, for the 'scientific' archaeology they are simply dimensions. Space provides co-ordinates for mapping sites and artefacts, time provides a medium for looking at how the spatial co-ordinates alter. A 'scientific' archaeology reveres the distribution map on which sites are reduced to dots and, of course, one dot (representing, say, a megalith) is exactly equivalent to another. The aerial photograph provides another medium for inspection, 77

CHRISTOPHER TILLEY the archaeological gaze. This vision of time and space as abstractions divorced from the social: time as a series of dates and space as a vacuum, a container of events and social practices is quite clearly idealist. Social conceptions of space and time have not been and are not always the same. The manner in which people situate themselves in a particular time and a particular space has material effects on the entire gamut of social practices. Time and space, in a materialist conception, are recursively related to the social and cannot be divorced from it. They are not abstractions, dimensions, but form part and parcel of social life. The factory clock provides a medium of, for and in capitalist production. A time of memories and social tradition has a fundamentally different effect on production and social relations in pre-capitalist social forms. The archaeologist, with the eye of the eagle, peering at the distribution map or the aerial photograph 'knows' everything but such a knowledge is idealist in that it does not attempt to accommodate itself to the real, does not appreciate the fundamental fact that, for example, the megalith builders did not know where all (or most) of the other megaliths were and certainly did not regard them with a relation of equivalence. Thomas (1990a) has recently made this point strongly — megaliths and other structures funnelled movement, helped to construct social relations. To appreciate this simple fact we need to return to the ground, simulate movement and the effects of architecture in an hermeneutic appropriation of space. This is certainly not an 'objective' practice like studying the distribution map because it requires the infusion of our subjectivity in a material relation with that being studied. Such a practice permits us to speak. Dots on a map are ideal for statistical manipulation but such a knowledge always remains an abstraction and does not lead us very far to an appropriation of meaning. The dot divests meaning in the asocial co-ordinate space of the map. Equivalence becomes substituted for difference.

7. The materiality of the body and its desires For a 'scientific' archaeology, ideally, the relationship of everyone to the past is an equivalent one. This permits scholarly communication and the transmission of knowledges. Such a position is inadequate. Our gender, our race, our social context dramatically effect our relationship with the 'Otherness', the foreignness of the past and what we want out of it. This idealism of 'scientific' archaeology has two main consequences: (i) there can logically be no place for a feminist archaeology or an archaeology rooted in the experience of a particular class or culture; (ii) it always tends to produce the past in the image of the present. An extension of the notion of an equivalent relationship between all scholars and the past is found in the very conception of past social actors. Palaeolithic and neolithic peoples, we are told over and over again, behaved just like us, rationally exploiting their environments. This is sometimes referred to as 'uniformitarianism'. A pan-human form of rationality has to be presupposed. A materialist position understands, by contrast, that human agency is always constituted and this process of the formation of subjects and their desires alters according to time, space and circumstance.

8. Relationality and materiality Meaning for the 'scientific' archaeologist generally resides on the surface of things. It almost always stems from a process of functional identification. A pot is a pot, 78

MATERIALISM AND AN ARCHAEOLOGY OF DISSONANCE and an axe is an axe. The attribution of a function to an object becomes the primary way of investigating meaning. A materialist position, by contrast, is one that does not in an idealist manner pre-judge the issue. It remains open to the materiality of the object. A pot may not just be a pot; its meaning may be of an altogether different significance. A materialist perspective realizes that the social world is one made up by a networking of signs that inhere in things. Analysis attempts to go beyond the surface to look at relationships generating meaning, what we actually see. Depth knowledge is substituted for surface knowledge. Knowledge of the tangible and the observed flows from the unobserved. This involves a process of the mediation of the object through the subject. It begins from the object in context. This object is considered not as a thing to which automatically a function is to be attributed but as a signifier. Understanding the object as signifier requires a process of dissemination: tracing links between it and other objects (signifiers), links which can only be made through the operation of a theoretical and conceptual labour. This labour materially works on the object as signifier until the moment when it is made to speak through the text. The archaeologist presences the past, draws it out of its shell through the materiality of his or her relationship with it.

9. Contradictions and the plurality of meaning A 'scientific' archaeology wants harmony, agreement, a place for everything and everything in its place, a total and totalizing documentation of the past. It wants a firm body of knowledge to convey about the past and to speak with authority to the non-archaeologist. It wants to foster disciplinary autonomy (a distinctive body of archaeological theory and knowledge). It always wants to resolve disputes, search for consensus. It cannot bear contradictions either in a text or between positions. It believes at heart that there is a meaning in the past, to material culture which we all ought to try and approach. Again, this is an idealism. Perhaps there is one thing that we can be certain about life, living and working, and that is the fact that human social existence is riddled with aporias, contradictions, uncertainties. Rather than be surprised by contradictions between positions, within ourselves as persons in our lived relation with the world, this is the very stuff of human life. Imperfection rather than perfection, meanings not meaning. To suggest that material culture has a meaning which we should try to capture in our discourse results from the idealism in supposing that people are separate from what they produce and use. The meaning of material culture inheres in subject—object relations and these are always changing from the past to the present. Meaning is created and read into things in the past and the present from different sets of subject—object relations. The polysemy characterizing all material culture resides in the very materiality of object—subject relations; that subjects work on objects to produce meanings which change according to the circumstances of the subject.

Conclusions It might be argued by some that, despite protestations to the contrary, some glimmers of a 'grand theory' are being proposed in the nine strands of what has been claimed to be a 'revised materialism'. But this is not the intention. The points are meant to constitute a series of proposals framing an arena of debate at an exciting and productive 79

CHRISTOPHER TILLEY time for archaeology. I have no right whatsoever to tell anyone what they ought to be doing. What I want to do by proposing these strands of materialism is to explode the myth of'scientific' archaeology, lift the shackles of the dominant discourse which would say: 'Do as I do or you cannot be taken seriously'. To be taken seriously the 'scientific' archaeologist always tries to claim that he or she is a materialist opposed to a wishy-washy idealism. What I have tried to do is show that their position is in fact an idealism, masquerading as a materialism, and providing no realistic (materialist) entry point into the past and its relation to our present. The decline of grand theories means that we can no longer set up massive theoretical frameworks and then attempt to apply them to the past. Instead we need to relate theory much more intimately to evidence. In so doing we will realize that the entirety of archaeology becomes a series of differing theoretical practices in which theory dialectically arises and changes from linkages with the object world. The way forward in reconstructing the past from the standpoint of the present may be in the production of archaeological ethnographies in which we actively use our competing subjectivities to presence the past and make the life-blood flow in its veins. Archaeology will become much more daring and bold, a series of experiments with conceptualization and writing producing alternative linkages, alternative ways of understanding. A gallery of the past full of different pictures, a flood of meanings which can be debated and discussed.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS This paper, or rather a version of it, was originally presented at a conference organized by the Glasgow University Archaeological Society in February 1990. I am grateful to the organizers for the invitation to speak and to have a material trace of that event published in SAR. At the conference I did not present a prepared paper, a formal document to be read out. In preparing this paper I have tried to re-capture some of the spontaneity of the conference event by reducing a 'scholarly' apparatus of reference and quotation to a minimum and trying to write as if I were speaking. Whether this exercise has been at all successful the reader can judge.

PART II INTERPRETATION, INFERENCE, EPISTEMOLOGY

INTRODUCTION

For the New Archaeology, epistemology was central to the project of creating a reliable knowledge of the past. As we have seen, much of the unity of the New Archaeology derived from its belief that there were universal principles of investigation and repeatable methodologies which could be applied irrespective of cultural and historical context. As Linda Patrik argues here, the optimism of the early New Archaeology was vested in a particular understanding of the material evidence, whereby static traces were linked in a lawlike fashion to the human actions that produced them. If the relationship between dynamics and statics really were this straightforward, then archaeology could be reduced to the simple matter of finding the right method for reading the evidence. And presumably, there would be only one right method. However, later and more sophisticated forms of processual archaeology disrupted this picture of action and its record, arguing that more complex inferential mechanisms were needed to render the evidence meaningful (e.g. Binford 1983a; Schiffer 1972a). These approaches none the less continued to adhere to the notion of a 'science of the archaeological record', albeit a more flexible form of science than was envisaged in the first flush of enthusiasm for hypothesis-testing. Yet as Alison Wylie points out, rhetorical references to 'the scientific method' can still prove limiting once we start to come to terms with the complexities of the relationships that exist between people and the material world. Linda Patrik's argument is that one of the principal distinctions which can be drawn between processual and post-processual archaeologies lies in the ways in which they conceptualize 'the archaeological record'. While the former broadly consider the evidence to be the equivalent of a fossil imprint, for the latter it is more like a written text, which implies that it is in some way encoded. If the record is composed of material symbols its significance may be culturally relative, and the 'messages' which it conveys may be ideologically distorted, and may mask the past 'reality'. Much of Ian Hodder's work in the 1980s and 1990s can be seen as an attempt to step back from the potential chaos which a textual model of the archaeological record threatens. For him material culture is meaningfully constituted, and the meaningful character of things renders them powerful in social strategies. Thus the material world is not a passive product of social life, but an active element of day-to-day practice. As Patrik and Barrett (this volume, Chapter 2) imply, these arguments start to do 83

INTRODUCTION damage to the understanding that archaeological evidence is a 'record' in any sense at all, for material culture is evidently integral to the very processes it supposedly records. Hodder rejects the universal logic of the hypothetico-deductive method, but argues that something like a post-processual methodology can be founded on the notion of context. While any object, like any word or sound, can have a virtually limitless range of meanings, Hodder suggests that these meanings are limited by the context in which the object occurs. Just as we can pin down the meaning of a word by looking at the sentence and the paragraph in which it is deployed, so an artefact's significance depends upon its material associations: the other objects it is found with, and the grave, house-floor or pit in which it is located. This means each object is part of the context of other objects, so that where such an analysis begins and ends must be somewhat arbitrary. Despite this, Tim Yates objects that context places an artificial limitation on the signifying potential of material culture. If we are to define context as 'the totality of the relevant environment' surrounding an object, someone must define what is and is not 'relevant', drawing a distinction between an inside and an outside. In place of a contextual archaeology which he sees as domesticating the limitless productivity of material symbols, Yates advocates an exploration of difference which will never finally come to rest. Clearly, this takes us still further away from any idea of an approved method that can lead us to a point of rest where our questions about the past have finally been answered. But what kind of a knowledge is it that archaeology is trying to produce? Hodder's answer is unequivocal: if we are interested in the meaning of material culture, then we are necessarily concerned with the ideas that were in the heads of past people. It was for this reason that Hodder reassessed the historical philosophy of R.G. Collingwood, who had advocated a mental reliving of historical events from the point of view of the protagonists. In this way, it might be possible to appreciate the 'inside of the event', the cultural significance as opposed to the outward appearance of a happening. In their paper, Johnson and Olsen suggest that this position is rather close to that maintained by the early German hermeneutic historians, Humbolt and Droysen. The implication is that archaeology is increasingly moving away from the natural scientific model of explanation, in which the causal relationships between a series of discrete variables are identified, and toward interpretation, which assesses the contextual significance of phenomena. For Droysen and Dilthey this distinction between Erklarung and Verstehen provided the ground for appropriate methodologies for the natural and human sciences, respectively. However, such a division has the effect of enshrining the split between culture and nature, implying that two separate realms exist which are to be investigated in entirely different ways. It might be more helpful to suggest that explanation and interpretation represent two different modes of investigation which can be applied equally to human and non-human phenomena, and which might be expected to produce different kinds of understanding. Johnson and Olsen suggest that archaeologists should progress beyond the early, romantic hermeneutics to consider the philosophical hermeneutics of Hans-Georg Gadamer. Gadamer denies the possibility of leaving our own historical context behind and getting inside the skin of past people. Indeed, it is the very set of assumptions and prejudices which we acquire through living in a particular place and time that

84

INTRODUCTION make us care what the past was like at all. We cannot produce a knowledge of the past which is identical with that which past people themselves would have written, but we can enter into a conversation with a past cultural horizon in which we gain some kind of enlightenment. Our engagement with the past produces a knowledge which is of and for the present.

85

6 SYMBOLISM, MEANING AND CONTEXT* IAN HODDER

For many people, one of the most fascinating aspects of archaeology is that it straddles the gulf which separates the arts from the sciences. More specifically, it brings together the 'softer' humanities and social sciences with the 'harder' physical and natural sciences. The underlying reason for this link is the dual character of material culture. The artifacts studied by archaeologists tell us about history but not in the language of the historian. The archaeologist deals in things and not words. Material culture is both the product of human purpose and yet it is material following the laws of the non-human world. The term itself captures the duality of'material' and 'culture'. Archaeologists increasingly use a battery of scientific techniques to deal with the material side of this duality. In the 1960s and 1970s, however, so-called New Archaeologists tried to extend a natural science approach into all areas of the discipline. Even cultural issues were thought to be accessible using a philosophy derived from the natural sciences, emphasising general laws, hypothesis testing and independence of theory and data. This approach was most successful in areas of cultural life such as subsistence which were more closely integrated with the natural environment. It paid little attention to the social world and even less to symbolic and ideological issues. Using the metaphor of the natural sciences, archaeology was seen to be dealing with only one hermeneutic. By this I mean that archaeologists and the data they studied were thought to be within one framework of meaning, one hermeneutic, called western science. But it is also possible to view material culture as part of cultural expression and conceptual meaning. It is possible to go beyond the immediate physical uses and constraints of objects to the more abstract symbolic meanings. In this case, understanding material culture is more like interpreting a language because it is dealing with meanings which are only loosely, if at all, connected to the physical properties of objects. These symbolic meanings are organised by rules and codes which seem to be very different from culture to culture and which do not seem to be strongly determined by economic, *First published in I. R. Hodder (1992), Theory and Practice in Archaeology, London: Routledge, pp. 11-23.

86

SYMBOLISM, MEANING AND CONTEXT biological and physical matters. Faced with this historical indeterminacy, the natural science model for archaeology breaks down. Using the metaphor of the humanities and social sciences, archaeology can be seen to be dealing with a double hermeneutic. As well as the framework of meaning of western science within which archaeologists work, there is also the framework of meaning, perhaps constructed very differently and according to different rules and principles, of the culture being studied. The problem then becomes one of how to translate from one hermeneutic to the other. In Symbols in Action (Hodder 1982b) and 'Burials, houses, women and men in the European Neolithic' (Hodder 1984a) (hereafter 'Buildings, houses. . .'), the point is made that material culture has to be interpreted within its own hermeneutic. However, at the time they were written I had not recognised the problem of translating from one culture to another. Indeed, I had not even recognised the world of western science within which I worked as cultural. My aim was simply to show the inadequacy of a universalising natural science approach which treated objects as if they were only products of the physical world. As a result of detailed ethnoarchaeological work undertaken in Africa and published in Symbols in Action (1982b), I wanted to make three points (see also Hodder 1986). First, material culture is meaningfully constituted. I understand this to mean that there are ideas and concepts embedded in social life which influence the way material culture is used, embellished and discarded. All human action is meaningful not simply because it communicates messages to other people. Information-processing approaches have the danger of reducing the meanings of objects to 'bits' of information which are studied simply in terms of their effectiveness in conveying messages. But whether material culture is functioning as a tool or as information, it is organised by concepts and ideas which give it meaning. While I would now doubt that these concepts are necessarily rigidly organised into 'codes' and 'sets' and 'structures', I take the line in Symbols in Action that some form of structuralist analysis is appropriate. In 'Burials, houses . . .', on the other hand, the organising scheme that 'tombs mean houses' derives from, although it cannot be reduced to, a specific social and economic context and is not seen as being organised by abstract structures. Whether one thinks that our concepts are deeply structured by binary oppositions and the like (the approach taken in Symbols in Action) or whether the meanings are closely tied to a specific social context (as is attempted in 'Burials, houses...'), the claim is made that material culture is constituted within frameworks of conceptual meaning. Although material culture is always meaningfully constituted, it can be given conceptual meanings in different ways. For example, it is important to distinguish meaning from intention. At one level, it is to ask questions about intentions such as 'What was the purpose of the shape of that ditch?', 'Why is this wall made of turf and that of stone?', 'Why does this tomb look like that house?' Merriman (1987) has shown that prehistoric archaeologists can answer questions about even the most abstract intentions. He shows that a wall built in Iron Age central Europe was built like examples in the Mediterranean in order to gain prestige by association with the exotic Mediterranean civilisations. Indeed, archaeologists routinely argue that certain items have high value, indicate high status or give prestige. In all such cases, the archaeologist must be assuming that to some degree the participants in the culture being studied purposively gave prestige connotations to the objects concerned. After 87

IAN HODDER

all, it would be difficult to see how an object could give prestige if nobody at the time recognised it as such. Even if the initial producer of an artifact did not intend it to have prestige, a prestigious object would normally be used intentionally. But the intentions do not exhaust the meanings of the objects. This is because there may be conceptual meanings which are not recognised by the makers and users of objects. Unrecognised and unintended meanings can perhaps be distinguished. Unrecognised meanings: on the one hand, there are the realms of meaning of which actors are unconscious or only dimly and infrequently conscious. We are able to act effectively without calling up into our conscious minds all the cultural meanings of the things we do. For example, I might show a visitor to my house the living room and dining room but not the bedroom and kitchen without realising that I am using a code common in England which separates public from private in a particular way. Unintended meanings: on the other hand, different people will read different things into actions. The producer or user of an object is always to some degree uncertain about how the object will be given meaning by others. Different people might link the same object to different conceptual schemes. With speech, it is possible to some degree to monitor the effects of what one is saying and then emphasise, recapitulate, rephrase a sentence so that the intended meaning is got over. But with writing, and with much material culture, the text and the object become separated from the author and producer. Over space and time, distant from their production, texts and objects can be given numerous meanings in different contexts. One has only to look at the different meanings which have been given to Stonehenge (Chippindale 1983) to appreciate the way in which archaeological objects, enduring for millennia, can be given new interpretations. Because of these unrecognised and unintended areas of meaning, and because different groups in society can give their own, often contrasting, meanings to the same objects, the emphasis placed in Symbols in Action on structured 'wholes' needs to be tempered with a fuller understanding of socially embedded, conflicting meanings. In other words, conceptual schemes and symbolic meanings need to be related to practice. In the practices of daily life, whether they be primarily economic, social or ideological, actors draw upon conceptual schemes and resources, but they do so differently depending on their economic, social and ideological position and intentions. In the Nuba case discussed in Symbols in Action, it is quite possible that deeper study would have shown that men and women viewed the pure/impure = cattle/pig — male/female oppositions differently (see Hodder 1986). Barrett (1987b) has pointed out in relation to the study presented in 'Burials, houses . . .' that no account is given of whether tombs meant houses to all or just some people. It may of course be the case that the different meanings given by groups within society are in some sense subsets of a larger 'whole', but such integration needs to be demonstrated rather than assumed. The second general point that resulted from writing Symbols in Action followed on from the first. If material culture was meaningfully constituted, and if the conceptual meanings were at least partly arbitrary, then material culture had to be studied contextually. The notion of arbitrariness needs some clarification. I have argued above that the abstract and symbolic meanings of material culture objects cannot be reduced to their biological and physical properties nor to the uses to

88

SYMBOLISM, MEANING AND CONTEXT which they are put. For example, there is no intrinsic religious significance in two pieces of wood nailed together in the form of a cross. To say that the meanings of material culture objects are partly arbitrary is to say that those meanings cannot be determined from cross-cultural scientific study of the material properties and functions of objects. While material culture meanings may be historically arbitrary in this sense, they are not arbitrary in another sense. Any use of an artifact depends on the previous uses and meanings of that artifact or of similar artifacts within a particular historical context. However fast that context is changing the meanings of artifacts at time t are not arbitrary because they are partly dependent on the meanings of artifacts at time t-l. The symbolic meanings of artifacts are thus not entirely arbitrary because they are bounded within contexts. For the archaeologist wishing to understand past meanings of objects it is thus essential to define the context within which an object has associations which contribute to its meaning. I will discuss the definition of context more fully in a further paper (Hodder 1992). For the moment, I would define context as the totality of the relevant environment (Hodder 1991b: 143). The context of an archaeological 'object' (including a trait, a site, a culture) is all those associations which are relevant to its meaning. This totality is of course not fixed in any way since the meaning of an object depends on what it is being compared with, by whom, with what purpose and so on. There is thus a relationship between the totality and the question of relevance. The definition of the totality depends on perspective and interest and knowledge. In addition, there is a dynamic relationship between an object and its context. By placing an object in a context, the context is itself changed. There is thus a dialectical relationship between object and context. The context both gives meaning to and gains meaning from an object. Contextual archaeology thus involves 'thick description' (Geertz 1973a) in the sense that it emphasises the need to understand the meanings of an object by placing it more and more fully into its various contexts. But on the other hand, as is made clear in Symbols in Action, any such contextualisation depends on generalities. Any account of the past involves translating the 'other' into 'our' terms. We cannot even begin to make sense of the archaeological data without making general assumptions. But the danger has been in archaeology that these generalisations have been applied without sensitivity, without recognition of that aspect of human culture which is historically non-arbitrary. It is necessary to interpret generalisations in relation to specific contexts. As such, a contextual archaeology is not relativist. By this I mean that it accepts the ability to move between cultural contexts, using generalisations, in order to understand the 'other'. But it does argue that these generalisations have to be accommodated to the 'other' context in sensitive and 'thick' ways. The generalisations are, in the process, themselves transformed. The movement between generalisation and context, like that between context and object, is continual and unstable. The third main point that resulted from Symbols in Action was that material culture is active, not passive. This essential point underlies the first two. It argues that material culture is not a passive by-product of human behaviour. In essence an argument is being made here against a mechanistic view of society. With the attempt to see societies and human culture through approaches championed in the natural sciences, archaeologists had come in the 1960s and 1970s to emphasise predictable relationships 89

IAN HODDER between behaviour, material culture and environment. Thus we were told with statistical precision that settlements with a certain floor area would contain a certain number of people, or that burial complexity related to social complexity in some direct manner. In fact, of course, societies are not made up of people doggedly following ahistorical rules. Groups in society have different goals and strategies for attaining them and they give different meanings to the world around them. As a result, individuals face some degree of uncertainty in applying historical rules in social action. Because of the unrecognised and unintended meanings and consequences of action, monitoring and interpretation of action are continually needed. All human action is thus creative and interpretive. General rules have to be interpreted in relation to context in the same way that archaeologists have to interpret generalisations in relation to the contexts they are studying. In both cases the meanings are not selfevident. They cannot be passively absorbed. They have to be actively constructed.

Verification The three points discussed above raise a host of difficult questions. For example, if material culture is meaningfully constituted, how can archaeologists reconstruct the different meanings given to objects by long-dead people? If meanings are contextual, how do we know what the relevant context in the past was? If material culture is active and the meanings constructed, how can we use generalisations? Is not the whole attempt to get at 'their' meanings doomed? How can we hope to get into 'their' minds? Some archaeologists find these questions so difficult that they prefer to throw up their hands and argue that we should not try to get to 'their' meanings. Clearly there is a view, which I will discuss in Chapter 11 [of the original work], that we should simply accept that archaeologists cannot reconstruct the past. All they can do is construct it, impose our meanings on the data and leave it at that. In Chapter 11 [of the original work] I will reject this view as too extreme. I will argue that we can to some extent accommodate our constructions to an understanding of 'their' meanings. But for those who do aim to reconstruct rather than just construct the past, what I do find totally incomprehensible is the view that we can do this without getting at 'their' meanings. Many people seem to accept that human culture is meaningful and purposive and yet at the same time they seem to convince themselves that human culture can be studied without recourse to meaning. Originally, the idea that it was difficult for archaeologists to gain access to past symbolic meanings was encouraged by an empiricism and scepticism expressed in Hawkes' (1954) ladder of inference. According to this ladder it was possible for archaeologists to reconstruct past technologies and economies with relative ease in comparison with past social organisation and ideas. This separation of the material and the cultural has often been associated with a materialism, from Childe to Binford, according to which it is possible to infer the social and ideational from the material. Many archaeologists would today reject such approaches and would accept that material culture is both materially and meaningfully constituted. But because of the hangover from empiricism, positivism and materialism, such archaeologists, in the same breath, deny the possibility of getting at past minds. For example, Earle and Preucel (1987) accept the importance of symbolism but say we cannot get at the minds of prehistoric people. The same is true of Bintliff (1990: 13). But what would 90

SYMBOLISM, MEANING AND CONTEXT be the point of interpreting past symbols (as symbolising prestige, status, inside or outside) if we did not think they had those meanings to 'them'? Binford has often argued that it is necessary to avoid making interpretations of the role of mind and symbolic meanings in understanding both archaeological and 'actualistic' data. But then he suggests the following generalisation that 'if one plans to occupy the site for some time and does not care to have the debris from one activity inhibit the performance of another, one develops special use areas peripheral to the domestic area' (1989: 256, my italics). At the heart of this generalisation is a belief or perception which 'they' held: 'one does not care to'. At the core of all generalisations about discard are such assumptions about 'their' minds. As another example, Barrett (1987b) argues that it is dubious and unnecessary to claim that we can understand 'their' world. He says we can study discourse without discovering ideas in people's heads, and that we can reject a 'text' model for material culture even though he sees social action as meaningful, as constructed, as active. 'I do not believe that such texts are capable of adequate translation' (Barrett 1987a: 6). Yet his whole approach to discourse accepts that material culture does not have single objective meanings (ibid.: 9), that the material world is used to give signification, and that it is invested with meaning. He asserts that authoritative codes are signified by symbols through which 'the participants know' (ibid.: 10) and accept the validity of the conditions under which they act. Since Barrett seems to reject a naive materialism, he must, in order to apply his approach, interpret meanings in 'their' heads, despite his rhetoric to the contrary. And this is indeed abundantly clear in his own applied work. For example, he has stated the need to get at the 'subjective geography' of how people 'perceived' their landscape (Barrett 1989b: 122—3). He has interpreted the location of a cemetery on the edge of agricultural fields as being determined 'by the acts of growth and fertility' (ibid.: 124). For this interpretation of how the burials gave authority to people in the past to make any sense at all, it must be assumed that, at some level, the ideas of growth and fertility were in 'their' heads. Willy-nilly, Barrett has, like the rest of us, found himself interpreting conceptual meanings in 'their' heads. I have never read an archaeological text in which some interpretation of what 'they' were thinking has not been a necessary part of the argument, however much it might be denied by the author. When I call some remains on a site a house or dwelling I must mean that 'they' used it and recognised it in a house-like way. Otherwise, presumably would call it a storage facility or something else. Of course, I can claim that the term 'house' is a neutral label but I suspect that the analysis would proceed rather differently, with different conclusions if I were to give the remains other supposedly neutral labels such as shrine, cattle byre, or even dance floor or gambling den! Similarly, interpretations of what things meant to 'them' underlie 'neutral' labels such as settlement, wall, pit. If'they' did not see the settlement as settlement-like and therefore did not use it in a settlement-like way, it would be meaningless to talk of it as a settlement. Even when I reconstruct an economy from animal bones on a site I must at least be assuming that 'they' thought of the animals from which the bones derive as useful for food, clothing, etc. When Renfrew (1982a) reconstructs an ancient system of weights and measures, we must assume that 'they' understood the system themselves. Otherwise, how could it have worked? I have already given the example of artifacts which archaeologists designate as 91

IAN HODDER prestigious or of high or low status. How could an object have had prestige or have given status if'they' did not perceive it as prestigious or of a particular status? In my view, the idea that archaeologists can get away without reconstructing ideas in the heads of prehistoric peoples is pure false consciousness and self-delusion. It derives from an earlier commitment to empiricism, positivism and materialism and from a narrow view of what scientists do. It should be clear, however, that the ideas that archaeologists reconstruct are not necessarily the conscious thoughts that would have been expressed if we could travel backwards through time and talk to people in prehistory. As I made clear above, there is a difference between meaning and intention. No social actor can be aware of all the extent and levels of meanings within a particular context. For the ethnographer as for the time-travelling prehistorian, what is said can never exhaust all the levels of meaning. On the whole, archaeologists will often concentrate on larger and longer-term scales of context, which help to frame meanings of which 'they' may rarely have been consciously aware. If it can be accepted that archaeologists do indeed attempt to reconstruct past conceptual meanings which are in some sense in 'their' heads, the onus is on us to try and get as close as possible to those past meanings. But how are we to know how close we have come to getting it right? And if another archaeologist comes up with a competing theory, how can we verify our different claims? An important initial step in answering such questions is to return to the dual nature of material culture. As much as artifacts are organised by conceptual schemes, they are also made to do something in the world. They are real objects which people made; held, used, exchanged, buried, discarded, etc. We need also to return to the idea that conceptual meanings exist in relation to social, political and economic contexts. They are not purely abstract. They are embedded in real world contexts. The emphasis on symbols in action is that conceptual meanings both give meaning to and derive meaning from action. Theory and practice are in a relation of dependence and tension. Conceptual schemes thus have effects on the material visible world. They contribute to the patterning of the material world and they are themselves constrained by that world. Although heavily transformed by survival and recovery factors, the patterning of material remains is recovered by archaeologists. The associations of artifacts of different types in layers and pits, in sites and regions, in cemeteries and landscapes, retain a trace of an original patterning which was itself produced by actions informed by conceptual schemes. It would be wrong to claim that the surviving archaeological patterning can be interpreted in a simple and objective way. We cannot hope to avoid dealing with the problems raised by the double hermeneutic. Rather, we have to accept that, in order to make sense of the patterned remains, we have to approach them with questions and a relevant general anthropological and historical understanding. As noted above, archaeologists sometimes approach the search for and interpretation of patterning by placing too much emphasis on the universality of their ideas and measuring devices. Indeed, in the study presented in 'Burials, houses . . .' (Hodder 1984a), I made a number of invalid cross-cultural assumptions about women, labour and land. These ideas were simply imposed on the data in ways that were typical of much processual archaeology (cf. Barrett 1987b), I made no attempt to understand the tomb-house link in terms of particular strategies as I was later to do by using the concept of the 92

SYMBOLISM, MEANING AND CONTEXT domus (Hodder 1990a). In other cases, too, I had too much hope in universal 'objective' links between material culture and its meanings. For example, I assumed that material culture was organised by a universal 'language' (Hodder 1986). While it clearly is the case that we need to use generalisations and that we need to work on refining them and understanding how they work in different contexts, they can never be claimed to be neutral or objective. The more universal a relationship, the more likely we are to have confidence in it, but in the end we always have to accept that the past may have been different. If they did things differently there, we always have to interpret our generalisations in relation to those differences. While now embarrassed by the processual aspects of'Burials, houses. . .', it is useful in demonstrating another aspect of the verification procedure that archaeologists routinely use. As well as referring to generalities to support their arguments, they also try to find as much of the evidence that they can account for in their theories. The more data that can be accommodated by a particular theory, the more likely we are to find it preferable. In 'Burials, houses . . .' the claim that tombs meant houses is a claim about prehistoric meanings which at some point and at some time were in some people's heads. This claim about an historically non-arbitrary and contextual meaning is supported by the fact that this 'thought' was translated into physical evidence by making the tombs look like houses. The claim also uses generalities which allow us to label evidence 'houses' and 'tombs'. But no claim is made in this work that tombs mean houses cross-culturally. Neither is it argued that in certain social and economic conditions tombs are universally built like houses. Rather an attempt is made to support the theory that tombs meant houses by looking for internal links and associations. This interpretation is plausible because a good number of specific formal links can be made between the houses and the tombs and because of temporal and spatial overlaps between the occurrences of the two types. Similarly, the interpretation of the Orkney evidence in Symbols in Action is supported by the repetition of the same schemes within different categories of material. I do not think that it would be possible to 'verify' these interpretations in any absolute or final sense. Indeed I doubt whether one can reach this type of certainty with any but the most banal of archaeological statements. But I do think it is clear that further evidence could be collected which would either strengthen or weaken the interpretations made. For example, in the cases of the European tombs and houses, further evidence might show a considerable gap in time between the houses and tombs, thus weakening the hypothesis that the tombs copied the earlier houses. Or else, further evidence might show that the internal ordering of space in the two types of monument is clearly different. One of the reasons for reviewing Symbols in Action and 'Burials, houses . . .' is that since they were written new material has been excavated which confirms rather than weakens the suggested meanings. In my undoubtedly partisan view the hypotheses have been positively 'tested' by new evidence. Take for example the hypothesis that tombs meant houses in 'Burials, houses . . .', and take the eight points of similarity. Some of these now seem ruled out (Hodder 1990a). For example, it is now clear that the pits along the sides of the houses are an early feature and thus cannot be compared with the ditches along the sides of the later tombs. And there seems to be little evidence for the use of decoration in the houses. But in other ways the points 93

IAN HODDER of similarity have been increased. Both Midgley (1985) and Bogucki (1987) have argued that the Polish tombs are like houses in that they tend to form clustered patterns similar in form to the Kujavian 'villages' of houses. Perhaps the strongest evidence, however, is that in many areas in northern Europe the tombs seem to be located directly over earlier settlements (Midgley 1985) and over dumps of domestic rubbish. There does seem to be a close association between the tombs and houses. Other supporting evidence has come from excavations which have shown links between the Danubian cultures which built the long houses and the construction of the tombs (Hodder 1990a). For example, the trapezoidal tomb of Les Fouaillages in the Channel Islands has pottery from a late Danubian tradition (Kinnes 1982). In Burgundy, at Passy, a series of linear funerary monuments associated with Danubian material culture shows the appearance of the idea of linear tomb burial even within cultures associated with long houses (Thevenot 1985). Indeed, the evidence for a link between houses and tombs was recently seen to be strong enough for Sherratt (1990) to suggest a general interpretation for the processes of transformation in north and west Europe. It is not necessary to assume that builders of burial monuments throughout northwest Europe 'remembered' their derivation in central European houses. But it is possible to argue that the tradition that tombs represented houses was a long one, as is suggested by the frequent siting of tombs over settlements or houses. Further evidence to support a local link between tombs, other ritual monuments and houses in Orkney, as argued in Symbols in Action, has come from recent excavations at Barnhouse (Richards 1992). Here Structure 2 (Figure 6.1) has close similarities to the tombs, with six recessed chambers (as at Quanterness) or rooms placed around a central area with hearth. Structure 8 allows parallels to be drawn between houses, tombs and the henge at the nearby Stones of Stenness. Richards (1991; 1992) emphasises the common use of similar types of central hearth. Despite the chronological difficulties with the arguments presented in Symbols in Action (see Sharpies 1985), new evidence, which could easily have undermined the interpretation of meaning, has in fact supported it. I do not conclude from these examples that I have in some ultimate way been proved right in my interpretations of these meanings in the heads of prehistoric peoples. I fully expect other interpretations to be suggested which overthrow or transform my own. This must always be the case with any historical or anthropological reconstruction. But I do conclude from these examples that it is possible to make statements about past meanings which can be strengthened or weakened by consideration of the evidence. On this basis it is possible to prefer one hypothesis, which fits the data better, over another. Of course, archaeologists also have other grounds for preferring one particular hypothesis. And it is undoubtedly the case that the data themselves can be redefined to favour preferred hypotheses. Much as they may seem to be, the data are not 'set in stone'. And yet, however subjective it may be, the patterning in the data is real and there is only so much that can plausibly be distorted. There is a very real sense in which my hypothesis that tombs meant houses in Neolithic Europe will have to stand the test of time, both as perspectives and theories change and as more data are collected and old data re-examined. 94

SYMBOLISM, MEANING AND CONTEXT

Figure 6.1 Barnhouse, Orkney, Structure 2 (with permission of C. Richards)

A final aspect of the strengthening of interpretation of meaning is to provide a plausible social and economic context within which the meaning can be situated as discourse (Barrett 1987b). After all it is only by showing how the meaning worked in practice that we can say we have properly provided it with a context. The attempts to provide such a context in the following chapters are relatively unsuccessful, especially in 'Burials, houses . . .' where, as already mentioned, there was too much dependence on cross-cultural hypotheses based on inadequate social theories. A fuller account (see Hodder 1990a) would interpret the tombs as often providing a stable 'home' in a dispersed and relatively mobile settlement pattern. In a northwest European context without long-term stable houses or villages, the tombs provided the only focus for stable long-term social structures which were needed in an agricultural system increasingly based on delayed returns for the input of labour. Symbols in Action and 'Burials, houses . . .', then, present a contextual approach to past symbolic meanings. They demonstrate the potential for interpreting specific, not general meanings. Unlike most other approaches in archaeology, the contextual 95

IAN HODDER

approach, close to thick description, seeks to ask questions such as 'Why was this particular shape or decoration of pot used rather than any other?', 'Why were the tombs this shape?', 'What specifically did the tombs mean?' It is only by asking such questions that we can understand the way in which material culture was socially active and was involved in long-term change. What these works do not do, however, is adequately consider the social context, incorporate different and competing 'voices', and explore the relationship between 'their' and 'our' contexts.

96

7 HERMENEUTICS AND ARCHAEOLOGY' On the Philosophy of Contextual Archaeology HARALD JOHNSEN AND Bj0RNAR OLSEN

From the late 1960s to the early 1980s, theoretical positions within Western archaeology were dominated by the idea that the objectives and logic of archaeology are more or less the same as those of natural science. Indeed, these were the only acceptable objectives if the discipline was to be classified as scientific at all. To become a proper science, archaeology was to model its practice on the natural sciences, a strategy the proponents associated with hypothesis testing, formulations of law-like assumptions, and an unquestioned faith in the cumulative growth of scientific knowledge (e.g., Binford 1972a, 1983b, 1987; Clarke 1968; Fritz and Plog 1970; Schiffer 1976, 1988; Watson et al. 1971). During the last decade, however, this naturalist conception of archaeology has fragmented. Various critics, whose critiques are often lumped together under the heading 'postprocessual' (Hodder 1985), have strongly challenged the positivistic foundation of the preceding 'new' or 'processual' archaeology (e.g., Barrett 1987a; Hodder 1982d, 1986; Leone 1982b; Miller and Tilley 1984a; Patterson 1989; Shanks and Tilley 1987a, 1987b, 1989a). Central to this development is the so-called 'contextual' archaeology proposed by Ian Hodder (e.g., 1982b, 1982d, 1986, 1987f, 1990a, 1991a, 1991c), in which archaeology is focused on as an interpretative practice. This 'interpretative turn', which at first sight seems to be a verstehen antithesis to the explanatory framework applied by the new archaeology, constitutes the background of the present paper, which is a critical discussion of contextual archaeology in relation to its hermeneutic-philosophical background. It is remarkable that there has been little or no reference to the German hermeneutic tradition in these attempts at establishing an interpretative archaeology. Instead, the English historian and philosopher R. G. Collingwood has frequently been cited as Hodder's main source of inspiration (e.g., Hodder 1986, 1987e: 353; see also Melas 1989: 143). It is quite understandable that Collingwood's approach to history, an approach that can be described as not so much concerned with the *First published in American Antiquity (1992), 57(3), 419-36.

97

HARALD JOHNSEN AND BJORNAR OLSEN explanation of external phenomena as with their internal significance, was attractive to dissenters to the processual school because it strongly challenges the naturalistic conception of historical causality. However, Collingwood's philosophy of history represents well-known hermeneutic positions that have been widely debated and criticized within Continental philosophy and historiography. Thus, we argue that Hodder's position would have been clarified, enriched, and probably altered had he considered this long debate. Hodder's latest papers on interpretive archaeology support the validity of this argument (Hodder 199la, 1991c). We shall consider his latest turn in more detail in the final section of this paper. The main aim of our paper is to show the significance of philosophy to the present archaeological debate, or more specifically, of hermeneutics to archaeological interpretative theories. The concerns of hermeneutic philosophy intersect with a fundamental concern in the epistemology of archaeology: What are the (pre) conditions for our understanding of past human society? The hermeneutic question is not so much what we understand as how we understand: What conditions make understanding of otherness, past or present, possible? Unfortunately, in archaeology, as in many other social and human sciences, these conditions have often been dismissed as subjective and unscientific prejudices to be eliminated (or concealed) through the application of rigorous scientific methods through which objective knowledge can be obtained. However, our aim is not to propose hermeneutics as a superior 'method' for understanding the past (or as a method at all). What is important to us is an examination of the epistemological 'problems' inherent in the task of understanding past traces in a present context. This paper is in three parts. First, we give a brief introduction to early hermeneutics from Schleiermacher to Dilthey. Then we discuss the work of Hodder and Collingwood in the light of this tradition. Finally, we discuss parts of Gadamer's philosophy and his critique of early hermeneutics in relation to the contextual archaeology proposed by Hodder. Before we start we should state that we are well aware of the limitation of the present paper. We have deliberately left out several areas of clear relevance to the present thematic, such as the critical hermeneutics of Habermas (1986) and Apel (1986), the 'structural' hermeneutics of Ricoeur (1981), and the radical theories provided by French poststructuralism (Tilley 1990). By choosing a more limited approach we want to distance ourselves from what we see as a worrying trend of 'intellectual potlatching' in the current theoretical debate in archaeology. In this debate it often seems to be more important to cite as many (new) philosophical and theoretical works as possible, than to seriously discuss some of the fundamental problems raised in one or two of those works (not to say considering some of the contradictions between them). Since we find it more fruitful to conduct a thorough discussion of a limited hermeneutic field than to provide a superficial account of all interpretive theories, we have resisted the temptation to include the abovementioned approaches in this paper.

Part one: early hermeneutics The term hermeneutics derives from the Greek word hermeneuein (to interpret or understand) and is etymologically connected to Hermes, the messenger god of the

HERMENEUTICS AND ARCHAEOLOGY Greeks (Wind 1976: 7). Today, the term is associated with a theoretical orientation, which in very general terms can be referred to as the verstehen approach, used in various disciplines in the human and social sciences such as philosophy, sociology, ethnography, history, and literary criticism. Modern hermeneutics grew out of two fundamental intellectual movements at the turn of the eighteenth century in Europe: on the one hand Romanticism and its nostalgia for the past, and on the other hand the Aufklarung (Enlightenment) and its struggle against prejudice (Ricoeur 1981: 66). In earlier, pre-Romantic conceptions of interpretation hermeneutics was regarded mainly as a technical-interpretative method ensuring the proper and correct interpretation of past texts. This pre-Romantic quest for validity was questioned by Friedrich Schleiermacher (1768-1834), who is regarded as the founder of modern hermeneutics. According to him, hermeneutics is used to illuminate the conditions for the possibility of understanding and its modes of interpretation (Mueller-Vollmer 1986: 9). His famous and influential doctrine for a proper (textual) understanding is formulated in the following claim: 'Before the art of understanding can be practised, the interpreter must put himself both objectively and subjectively in the position of the author' (Schleiermacher 1986: 83). To put oneself objectively in the position of the author is to know his or her language as completely as possible. If one is able to speak a language (i.e., to master the grammar), one is also able to understand its utterances. A shared linguistic competence bridges the gap between the speaker and the listener, or between the author and the interpreter. This is the grammatical or technical mode of understanding. However, a complete understanding requires a psychological positioning too. Thus, the interpreter must know the unspoken assumptions and intentions of the author's thought, his or her internal or mental history, as well as the life context (including the standards and norms of the society) in which he or she was situated (Schleiermacher 1986). In their attempt to introduce the hermeneutic dimension into the study of history and into historical understanding, a similar approach was advocated by German historians, such as Wilhelm von Humboldt (1767—1835). Understanding is founded in language and, as for Schleiermacher, speaking and understanding are connected by a shared linguistic competence in the speaker and the listener: 'One can understand a word which one hears only because one could have spoken it oneself, Humboldt wrote (Mueller-Vollmer 1986: 14). According to Humboldt, historical understanding is ensured by a similar correspondence between subject and object: the historians can understand history because they themselves are part of the historical process they are studying. Humboldt called this bond between history and the historian investigating this history 'the pre-existing basis of understanding'. In certain respects this echoes Giambattista Vice's claim that humans can only have true knowledge of what they themselves have made, i.e., we can have true knowledge only of history and not of nature (Vico 1961). This distinction also forms the philosophical background for the claim made recently in sociology by Anthony Giddens. He asserts that the primary difference between the natural sciences and the social sciences is that the latter is involved in a 'double hermeneutic'. The social sciences cannot be kept insulated from their 'object world', they are themselves part of the society they are studying (Giddens 1987: 30; see also Shanks and Tilley 1987a: 108). 99

HARALD JOHNSEN AND BJORNAR OLSEN This insight laid the ground for the famous and influential distinction made by Johann Gustav Droysen (1808-1884) between 'understanding' (Verstehen) and 'explanation' (Erklarung). Verstehen refers to the nature and method of the historical or human sciences as opposed to the causal explanations identified with the natural sciences. According to Droysen, historians are able to understand historical things because they are dealing with nothing alien: 'The possibility of this understanding arises from the kinship of our nature with that of the utterances lying before us as historical material' (Droysen 1986: 121). This kinship is expressed in the notion of intentionality. Historians study the intentionality of actions, and Droysen stressed the point that such intentions cannot be depicted from causal analysis in the manner of the natural sciences. The intention of an action can be grasped only through an understanding of the concrete situation (or context) in which the action takes place. Following Schleiermacher's conception of textual understanding, Droysen asserted that the only appropriate approach to history is a hermeneutic one relating the whole and its parts: 'The part is understood within the whole from which it originated, and the whole is understood from the part in which it finds expression' (Droysen 1977: 35). As historical interpreters, we must break into this hermeneutic circle and make an intuitive leap in order to share the understanding being explored. We can then explore the dialectical relations that exist between the parts and the whole. Droysen and Humboldt are considered representatives of the so-called 'Historical School' traced back to Johann Gottfried Herder (1744-1803). These historians regarded historical evolution as an organic process: cultures are born, grow, and finally die Qohannessen 1985). Following Schleiermacher who advanced the conception of the organic unity of a text, these historians conceived all cultures as organically and internally coherent. Each culture should be considered as an independent unity bound together by a spirit, the Volksgeist. These views were developed into ideas about the nation in the Romantic period, which led to the widespread interest in tracing the lineage of the Volk, a quest that motivated early archaeological research as well (Trigger 1989b). The contributions of this historicism to historical research are summarized in the following points Qohannessen 1985: 61): (1) All understanding is historical understanding, which provides a guideline for any understanding of texts, art, and actions. (2) Historical understanding requires sympathetic identification (Einfullung) with a distant period or person. This method of 'empathy' can be followed only if historians erase their own time and person in favor of that of their subject matter. (3) The knowledge objects of historians are not so much the concrete traces of the past as such, as the consciousness of those who produced them. (4) Every period has its own values and historians must avoid judgements based on values and moral concepts drawn from their own time. They should describe, analyze, and interpret without any prejudices.

Wilhelm Dilthey In the German hermeneutic tradition, the work of Wilhelm Dilthey (1833-1911) is both the culmination of Romantic hermeneutics and a starting point for the

HERMENEUTICS AND ARCHAEOLOGY twentieth-century turn leading to Heidegger and Gadamer. In response to the rise of positivism as a philosophy, Dilthey set as his project the following: to provide the human and social sciences (the Geisteswissenschafteri) with their own philosophical foundation, distinct from, but with a status comparable to (and as respectable as) that of the natural sciences (Ricoeur 1981: 49). Dilthey contended that Kant's epistemology, concerned with the explanation of external phenomena, is valid only for the natural sciences. Following the distinction employed by Droysen between the human and the natural sciences, Dilthey turned to hermeneutics to secure the epistemological basis of the Geisteswissenschaften in the concept of understanding: 'understanding introduces procedures which have no analogy in the methods of science. For they rest on the relationship between expressions and the inner states expressed in them' (Dilthey 1986: 163). Contrary to preceding hermeneuticians such as Schleiermacher, Dilthey did not ground understanding as a methodological concept in language or linguistic competence. For him, understanding is rooted in the experience of human life itself: it is primarily a 'category of life' (Lebenskategorie) (Mueller-Vollmer 1986: 25). The basis for our understanding of other persons in other historical situations is to be found in our own experience of life, the world as we live it. Through this experience we have already achieved the categories for thinking about human beings (Dilthey 1986: 149; Waterhouse 1981: 10). In Dilthey's view, all human beings have to 'understand' their social and cultural environment. This 'elementary form of understanding' of a 'lived experience' (Erlebnis) is reflected in our actual behavior, it is manifested (or objectified) in a 'life expression' (Lebensausserung). This manifestation of human life is what we as human scientists understand. The source of a 'life expression' is the 'lived experience', and we understand its expressed meaning in the form of an experience 'lived again' (the process of'recreating' or 'reliving') (Dilthey 1986: 153159; Mueller-Vollmer 1986: 20-26). Dilthey's life philosophy based on the life experience of the individual is contradicted by his adoption of Hegel's theory of the 'objective mind' or spirit (Geist) (Dilthey 1986: 155—156). This adoption was an attempt to solve the problem of bridging the distance between the individual's self-understanding and historical and social-scientific understanding of permanently fixed life expression (Gadamer 1975: 198; Warnke 1988: 30). Influenced by Hegel and the early writings of Husserl, Dilthey found the ultimate answer in the objective mind, an overarching and intersubjective consciousness in which 'what individuals hold in common has objectified itself in the world of the senses' (Dilthey 1986: 155). Dilthey (1986: 155) locates our possibility of historical understanding in the existence of this objective mind: In this objective mind the past is permanently enduring present for us ... It is the medium in which the understanding of other persons and their lifeexpressions takes place. For everything in which the mind has objectified itself contains something held in common by the I and Thou. Every square planted with trees, every room in which seats are arranged, is intelligible to us from our infancy because house planning, arranging and valuing — common to all of us — have assigned a place to every square and every object in the room . . . Thus the individual orientates himself in the world of the objective mind.

HARALD JOHNSEN AND BJ0RNAR OLSEN

Dilthey's movement from the experiences of individuals to those of the species is achieved through the attainment of an objectivism according to which the possibility pertains of historians and social scientists transcending their own historical position to attain purely objective and unconditioned knowledge of the life and experiences of others. Paradoxically, having criticized Kant for ignoring the historicity of'reason', Dilthey himself proposes a conception of knowledge that has no traces of the historical, contextual, and partial (Gadamer 1975: 205-210; Warnke 1988: 33).

Part two: archaeology and hermeneutics Archaeology can be defined as a discipline in which archaeologists interpret past societies by reading the 'traces' or 'life expressions', those societies left behind. In a similar way, hermeneuticians are concerned with understanding or interpreting textual manifestations without the immediate presence of, or access to, the societies in which the texts originated. This has been noted by Anthony Giddens who writes: If there are two disciplines, then, whose intersection concerns the limits of presence, they are surely those of archaeology and hermeneutics: archaeology because this is the subject par excellence which is concerned with relics or remains, the bric-a-brac washed up on the shore of modern times and left there as the social currents within which it was created have drained away; hermeneutics, because all survivals of 'a conserved past' have to be interpreted, regardless of whether they are pots or texts, and because this task of discovering is conceptually and methodologically indistinguishable from mediating the frames of meaning found in coexisting cultures. (Giddens 1987: 357) Despite the obvious conjuncture of objectives and aims in archaeology and hermeneutics, and regardless of the influence of hermeneutics on historical research, sociology, and anthropology, its direct influence on theoretical positions within archaeology has been limited. During the 1980s, however, its incognito influence on the archaeological scene can be traced through the works of Ian Hodder. Other than a superficial reference to Dilthey (Hodder 1986: 91), Hodder never refers to the German tradition in his works from the 1980s, and he does not use the term hermeneutics at all in relation to his own approach. (Most recently, however, he has recognized this tradition (Hodder 1991a, 1991c). We shall return to this 'discovery' in the final section of the paper.) Since the early 1980s Hodder has consistently emphasized how the role of the individual as well as the interpretive position of the archaeologist have been ignored in explanations and explications of prehistoric societies. The individual perspective is neglected not only in the ecological functionalism of the new archaeology, but also in Marxism and in what he terms 'high' structuralism (Hodder 1982d: 6). The alternative Hodder proposes is 'contextual archaeology', an interpretative strategy based on the claim that all understanding is historically and culturally situated. Although the sources of his contextual archaeology sometimes seem to be mixed, Hodder (1987e: 353) has claimed himself to be 'a child of Collingwood'. This close kinship is further revealed through such assertions as 'history in the sense intended here involves . . . getting at the inside of events, at the intentions and thoughts of 102

HERMENEUTICS AND ARCHAEOLOGY subjective actors' (Hodder 1986: 77), and, 'it is only when we make assumptions about the subjective meanings in the minds of people long dead that we can begin to do archaeology' (Hodder 1986: 79). These assertions clearly echo his proclaimed intellectual ancestor, who wrote that 'All history is the history of thought' (Collmgwood 1946: 15). We now explore aspects of Hodder's archaeology during the 1980s in relation to Collingwood's philosophy of history and situate both within a broader tradition of early hermeneutics.

History vs. nature: the inside and the outside of the event One of the most central themes in Collingwood's philosophy of history is the rejection of the idea that historical reasoning should be modeled on an analogy to the natural sciences. In accordance with the conceptions advanced by the Historical School and by Dilthey, he maintains that the past, consisting of particular events located in specific historical contexts, cannot be comprehended by the tools of a science in which this situating is irrelevant (as is the case for the objects of mathematics). Moreover, natural-science knowledge is verified through observation and experiment, while the historian's ideas of the past never can be tested that way (Collingwood 1946: 5). In Collingwood's view, natural and historical processes should not be confused. Their differences are exemplified by comparing the work of a paleontologist with that of an archaeologist: The archaeologist's use of his stratified relics depends on his conceiving them as artifacts serving human purposes and thus expressing a particular way in which men have thought about life; and from this point of view the palaeontologist, arranging his fossils in time-series is not working as an historian, but only as a scientist thinking in a way which can at most be described as quasi-historical. (Collingwood 1946: 212) According to the Historical School, historical understanding is the understanding of things 'inner' by means of their outward expressions. Von Humboldt (1986) asserted that every concrete work of the past, written or material, contains an inner idea or essence that constitutes its real truth. In his philosophy of history Collingwood develops this into a basic distinction between 'the inside' and 'the outside' of an event, which separates the concerns of history from that of the natural sciences. The outside of an event is everything 'which can be described in terms of bodies and their movement', in other words, the concrete physical characteristics of what happened at a particular place at a particular time. The inside of an event is 'that which can only be described in terms of thought', in other words, the thoughts and intentions behind the event. The unity of the inside and the outside of a past event constitutes the action, which Collingwood (1946: 213) claimed is the historian's proper object of study. Thus, while both the natural scientists and historians are concerned with events, only historians are concerned with those that are the outward expression of thought: His work may begin by discovering the outside of the event but it can never end there; he must always remember that the event was an action, to discern the thought of its agent. (Collingwood 1946: 213) 103

HARALD JOHNSEN AND BJ0RNAR OLSEN I take it to be the role of history to understand human action, rather than events. To get at action is to get at the subjective meanings, at the inside of the events. There is thus a close link between history and idealism. (Hodder 1986: 79; emphasis in original) In Hodder's work, this dichotomy between the inside and the outside of an event reappears as a distinction between two main types of (contextual) meaning (Hodder 1986: 121—122): the structured system of functional interrelations and the structured content of ideas and symbols. The first is achieved through knowledge of the human and physical environment. Here the objects are given meaning by studying how they function in relation to factors such as ecological conditions, subsistence activities, the organization of labor, social and economic exchange, etc. According to Hodder, processual and Marxist archaeologists have contributed significantly to these areas, which more or less correspond to what Collingwood denoted as the outside of events. The second type of meaning, i.e., the content of ideas and symbols, involves more than saying 'this fibula functions to symbolize women'. Rather, it implies asking question such as 'what is the view of womanhood represented in the link between female skeletons and the fibula in graves?' (Hodder 1986: 121). Such contextual meaning represents an abstraction from the symbolic function of material objects to reach the meaning content behind them. The question to be asked is how we can reach this level of meaning, or, to put it another way, how to reach the inside of the events, 'to grasp the intentions, values and organisational schemes within human action' (Hodder 1987f: 2).

Reenactment, meaning, and intention According to Collingwood, there is only one way in which a historian can discern the thoughts of past agents: by rethinking them in his or her own mind. This is his essential concept of reenactment. 'The history of thought, and therefore all history', Collingwood (1946: 215) wrote, 'is the reenactment of past thought in the historian's own mind'. Even if there is considerable ambiguity in Collingwood's concept of reenactment (Saari 1984), a plausible interpretation is that it implies discovering an agent's intention by asking ourselves what questions he or she was trying to solve with a given action. Thus, to understand the actions of Julius Caesar within politics and warfare implies envisaging the concrete situation in which Caesar stood, the strategic problems he was trying to solve, and the possibilities that were open to him (Collingwood 1946: 215). According to Hodder, in archaeology this reenactment of the past implies such questions as 'why should anyone want to erect a building like that, what was the purpose of the shape of that ditch, why is this wall made of turf and that of stone?' (Hodder 1986: 94). It is obvious that the topics to which such questions can be addressed are quite limited. One would hardly ask questions such as 'why should anyone want to construct a social system like this?' However, the main problem with this approach is that it presupposes that the course of history conforms to the intention of the individual actors. Because many consequences of actions clearly are unintended they cannot be adequately understood within this framework of reenactment (Barrett 1987b: 469).

HERMENEUTICS AND ARCHAEOLOGY In more general terms, the meaning of any product of the past, lying in front of us as historical material, is equated with the intention of the producer/author. This is explicitly formulated by Collingwood (1946: 282): When a man thinks historically, he has before him certain documents or relics of the past. His business is to discover what the past was which has left these relics behind it. For example, the relics are certain written words; and in that case he has to discover what the person who wrote those words meant by them. This means discovering the thought . . . which he expressed by them. A line of connection runs here from Collingwood via Dilthey to Husserl. In his phenomenology, Husserl established that mental life is characterized by intentionality. Mental life, as such, cannot be grasped, but we can grasp the intention through the intentional product, 'the objective and identical correlate in which mental life surpasses itself (Ricoeur 1981: 50). In a similar vein, Hodder conceives the meaning of past material culture as the one intended by the producer/user. Thus the primary goal of Hodder's contextual archaeology is to understand prehistoric peoples on their own terms and to develop tools for recapturing their conception of the world: In the constitution of the cultural world, all dimensions. . . already have meaning associations. An individual in the past is situated in this historical frame, and interprets the cultural order from within its perspective. The archaeologist seeks also to get 'inside' the historical context, but the jump is often a considerable one. (Hodder 1987b: 7) Rather than translating the text into something other than itself, the aim is, as far as possible, to understand it in its own terms. (Hodder 1987f: 8) By 'contextual', I mean an analysis which attempts to 'read' or interpret the evidence primarily in terms of its internal relations rather than in terms of outside knowledge. In particular an emphasis is placed on internal symbolic relations rather than on externally derived concepts of rationality. (Hodder 1990a: 21) Interpretative approaches at least try to understand the other in its own terms in that they look for internal rather than external criteria of plausibility in order to support their arguments. (Hodder 1991a: 15) Methodologically, to get at the meaning of an object we have to know its context as fully as possible. Since our concern has moved from the outside to the inside of events, 'to understand material culture adequately, in its meaning context, will involve long-term participation in the cultures studied' (Hodder 1986: 103). This, however, is an unobtainable condition for an archaeologist studying the past. Thus, the solution is to get to know 'the totality of the relevant dimensions of variation around any object' (Hodder 1986: 139). Hodder is aware, of course,

HARALD JOHNSEN AND BJ0RNAR OLSEN

of the problems involved in defining the relevant dimensions of contextual relations among artifacts: There seems to be no easy answer to this problem, except that it is important to know all the data as thoroughly as possible, and gradually to accommodate theory to data by trial-and-error searching for relevant dimensions of variation, cross checking with contextual information and so on. (Hodder 1986: 141) Because the meaning of past material culture is equated with the one intended or thought by the producer/user, the only way to grasp it is to know the relevant context as completely as possible, relating the whole and the parts in a hermeneutical circle. Consider the following statement by Schleiermacher (1986: 84): The vocabulary and the history of an author's age together form a whole from which his writings must be understood as a part, and vice versa. Complete knowledge always involves an apparent circle, that each part can be understood only out of the whole to which it belongs and vice versa. All knowledge that is scientific must be constructed in this way. To put oneself in the position of the author means to follow through with this relationship between the whole and the parts. Even if Hodder does not explicitly articulate his understanding as early hermeneuticians did, he clearly shares their conception of a proper understanding. By putting oneself in the position of the author, one is able to understand the bits and pieces of the text in light of the contextual wholeness of the author herself or himself. In accordance with this tradition, the relevant contextual relations are limited to those in effect when the past material originated and do not include those in which the archaeologist is situated. Further, the dialectical nature of this material itself, as present traces of the past, is ignored.

Contexts: past and present Against this view, one can argue that Hodder actually discusses contextual relations on two levels. He is concerned not only with the context of the archaeological record itself, or more precisely, the context in which it originated, but also with our contemporary contexts, i.e., the historical and cultural location of the archaeologist. Discussing our own context, Hodder (1986: 106) urges us to be selfcritical in the imposition of meaning, to avoid 'intellectual colonialism', and he asks if the meaning we impose on the past is particular to our own cultural and social background (Hodder 1986: 122). He postpones the answer to this question, and when he eventually attempts to deal with it, his conclusions remain vague and contradictory. On the one hand, Hodder (1986: 170) asserts that 'there is a dialectical relationship between past and present: the past is interpreted in terms of the present.' On the other hand, however, he claims that 'the subjectivity of other objects can be comprehended without imposing our own "objective" subjectivities' (Hodder 1986: 170). He repeats this claim in his latest major work where he asserts that his contextual archaeology is an attempt to 'interpret the evidence primarily in terms of its internal relations rather than in terms of outside knowledge' (Hodder 1990a: 106

HERMENEUTICS AND ARCHAEOLOGY 21, see also Hodder 199la: 13, 15). (There is a similar ambiguity in Collingwood's (1946: 247-248) work.) Hodder considers the main task of archaeological interpretation to be the recovery of buried or lost meaning. This implies giving essential importance to the 'original context', and subordinating the contextuality of the archaeologist in achieving the meaning of an object. This priority is evident in statements such as 'an object out of context is not readable' (Hodder 1986: 141), where original context is clearly meant: [A] symbol painted on a cave wall when there are no deposits in the cave, when there are no deposits in the region that contain other depictions of the symbol or other objects, and when there are no graves containing the symbol, is scarcely more readable. It is partly for this reason that historical archaeology is an 'easier' approach . . . In prehistoric archaeology, the further one goes back in time, so that survival rates diminish, the more difficult it becomes to ground hypotheses in data . . . In many areas contextual archaeology can hardly begin until more data have been collected. (Hodder 1986: 141-142) In this very explicit statement the conditions for readability or understanding are clearly limited to the past. The context in which the symbol originated exclusively enables one to understand its meaning (see Hodder 1986: 51). One's present context, and experiences from living and reading in the present, are irrelevant to this understanding. Hodder may of course argue that he is concerned with methodology not with epistemology (see Hodder (1991a, 1991c) for statements on this), but this escape is hardly a good solution, since there are no 'methods' outside of epistemology. We still have to ask: Why is the original context given priority? It seems to us that this can be only because meaning is equated with intention. Thus, when one reads a book, one has to know the context of its production, to grasp the intention of the author, in other words, the meaning of the text. The author and the original context become the only entrance to a proper interpretation of the text. This position seems to be a basic point in Hodder's contextual archaeology, at least the way it was presented until the beginning of this decade. However, in some of Hodder's works from the late 1980s this advocacy of historical 'empathy' is contradicted by radical approval of'free reading'. Consider, for example, his reply to Bell's (1987) critical review of Reading the Past: 'The book is real but different readers .give it different realities' (Hodder 1987g: 87). In relation to the arguments referred to above, the following conclusion is rather confusing (Hodder 1987g: 91): I do not want to argue that my interpretation of 'my own' book is right and that Bell is wrong. The book is divorced from me. Its meaning does not depend on the author but on the reading of it that is given. I do not wish for any authority in relation to the text. This, of course, is a legitimate theoretical point of view, associated with the poststructuralist position in literary theory and philosophy (Hodder 1989e: 68—70; Olsen 1990; Yates 1990a). However, serious problems arise when it is held simultaneously with the historicism of early hermeneutics that is embedded in his contextual approach. At least Hodder should explain why the way his own book 107

HARALD JOHNSEN AND BJORNAR OLSEN is interpreted should be kept epistemologically distinct from the way past cultures are interpreted. Such serious inconsistencies appear even in less marginal parts of his work (e.g., Hodder 1986, 1989c, 1989e, 1990a).

Contextuality and universality Similar to the contradiction inherent in Dilthey's philosophy, Collingwood's idealism of grasping the intention of historical agents is contradicted by his attempt to give thought a universal status that denies time: Acts of thought certainly happen at definite times . . . but they are not related to time in the same way as mere feelings and sensations. It is not only the object of thought that somehow stands outside time; the act of thought does so too. (Collmgwood 1946: 287) According to Collingwood, historians cannot apprehend an individual act of thought 'in its individuality'. What they apprehend of that individual act of thought is only something others might have had and which the historians themselves have had: 'It is the act of thought itself, in its survival and revival at different times and in different persons; once in the historian's own life, once in the life of the person whose history he is narrating' (Collingwood 1946: 303). Accordingly, to be a proper object of historical study, an event must have a universality and possess a significance valid for all people at all times (Collingwood 1946: 303). Thus, the task of getting inside the past event is realized by obtaining a universal or objective thought. Hodder seems to arrive at a similar conclusion. We can grasp the particularity of the past 'because historical meanings, however "other" and coherent to themselves, are nevertheless real, producing real effects in the material world, and they are coherent, and thereby structurated and systematic' (Hodder 1986: 154). In other words, because historical meaning is manifested in a 'life expression', it has become an objectified expression of human life comprehensible for all of us. Note that this emphasis on the 'objectified thought' comes close to the view of Childe, who himself disclaimed the possibility of reenacting in our own minds the thoughts and motives of the agents: In practice the separation of subject from object is transcended. Real thoughts of the past have issued in action. Real thinking has already been objectified. To study a past society there is no need to turn real thoughts into objects, for that has already been done. The relics and monuments studied by archaeologists are patently objects, and need no translation into an alien conceptual framework. (Childe 1949: 25) The objectivism expressed in Childe's materialism is at least theoretically coherent. He is a determinist who does not pretend to take hold of the subjective intentions of the prehistoric agents. However, the contradiction between particularism and universalism is embedded in the very foundation of Hodder's archaeology. Although he does not formulate it very explicitly, Hodder seems (at least partly) to ground the possibility of historical understanding in our own life experience. Discussing Collingwood's conception of universal meanings Hodder (1986: 124) states that 'The universal principles of meaning which I wish to suggest lie behind 108

HERMENEUTICS AND ARCHAEOLOGY such experiences are only those followed routinely by all of us as social actors, and by archaeologist in interpreting the past.' In another work he argues in a similar vein that 'The archaeologist. . . uses the same methods and assumptions to reconstruct past cultural orders as were used to construct and live within them' (Hodder 1987b: 10). Thus, Hodder's solution to the problem of historical understanding follows the one adopted by Dilthey and Collingwood, namely, the introduction of an objective mind capable of bridging the distance between the intentional meanings of past individuals, permanently fixed life expressions, and our own understanding in the present (see Hodder 1986: 170). According to Hodder (1986: 123), another basis for such universals of meaning is the assumed similarity between past material language and our contemporary verbal language, 'that there are some very simple rules underlying all languages'. Even if these ideas are clearly drawn from Saussurian linguistics and structuralist theory at large, they are also concordant with the attempts made by Schleiermacher to ground understanding in language. Each human being has a basic linguistic disposition, and this competence enables one to understand utterances by others. Even if Hodder is aware that we translate the meaning of 'the Other' into our language, he makes the a priori assumption that 'our language is flexible and rich enough to identify and perceive differences in the same way words are used in different contexts' (Hodder 1986: 170). Situated in a non-English linguistic context, we are not quite sure what Hodder puts into such terms as 'our language'. However, one of the many problems with this assumption is that if'our language' were not flexible and rich enough, how could we ever be aware of it?

Conclusion: contextual archaeology and early hermeneutics We have shown how Ian Hodder's contextual archaeology of the 1980s, an approach he himself describes as an attempt at 'filling in and extending Collingwood's account' (Hodder 1986: 119), is closely linked with early hermeneutics. Their common ground is articulated in the conception of understanding primarily as a methodological concern, that interpretation is the understanding of things 'inner' by means of their outward expression, that the aim of understanding is primarily a reproduction of an original production and could be gained through a reliving or reenactment of the forces and motivation that led to that particular manifestation. The equation of meaning and intention, context and origin, reveals further dimensions of this nostalgic project. Furthermore, the retreat to a universal mind or an objectified thought is a common solution adopted by Dilthey, Collingwood, and Hodder to the problems inherent in this project. Finally, we have pointed out that the theoretical ambiguity in Hodder's writing makes both Reading the Past, and some of his later works (see Hodder 1987b, 1987e, 1987f, 1987g, 1989c, 1989e, 1990a) seem bewildenngly confused between this 'historicist' position and poststructuralism. The very term 'contextual' archaeology is redundant. After all, can approaches to understanding be anything but contextual (see Yates 1990a: 271)? The main task is rather to specify which contextual relations are central to our understanding. In Hodder's archaeology of the 1980s, 'context' is used in a deterministic and narrow sense to reduce any possible signification of an object to its immediate condition of origin. To take this approach is to ignore the dialectic between past and present 109

HARALD JOHNSEN AND BJ0RNAR OLSEN

embedded in past material culture itself that lies before us as present traces of a past. This dialectic between the 'no more' and the 'still' strikes the very core of archaeological epistemology, but is nevertheless ignored in most theoretical reasoning in archaeology.

Part three: contextual archaeology revisited We now move from tracing the genealogy of Hodder's contextual archaeology to explore Gadamer's critique of early hermeneutics and his own proposals for historical understanding. Apart from judging Gadamer's work to be an important critique and corrective to the epistemological foundation of contextual archaeology (as Hodder (1991a, 1991c) recently has acknowledged), we also use it to start a discussion regarding the relevance of hermeneutics to the epistemology of archaeological understanding and to the present theoretical debate in archaeology more generally. This also moves the debate on analogy and inference in archaeology beyond its present methodological level.

The hermeneutics of Hans-Georg Gadamer The philosophy of Martin Heidegger in Being and Time (1962) marks a turning point in philosophical hermeneutics. Understanding is no longer to be a textual concern or to be conceived as a method for securing a sympathetic identification with a distant reality. It is to be primarily a concern with life itself. Rather than being outside reality, a subject vs. an object, understanding is a way of being in the world. In Truth and Method (1975), Hans-Georg Gadamer developed the dense thinking of Heidegger into a more accessible interpretation. Like earlier hermeneuticians, Gadamer takes the art of interpretation of texts as his starting point, and he conceives of it as a model for the experience of life itself (Lindseth 1981: 9). According to Gadamer, his hermeneutics is an attempt [to] clarify the conditions in which understanding takes place. But these conditions are not of the nature of a 'procedure' or a method, which the interpreter must of himself bring to bear on the text, but rather they must be given. (Gadamer 1975: 263) For Romantic hermeneuticians, hermeneutics was considered as a set of necessary methodological tools for overcoming the historical distance between the interpreter and the historical phenomenon. This distance in time, they argued, causes misunderstanding due to the changes in the meanings of words, world views, and modes of perception. Thus, the meaning of a text or an object must be recovered by a disciplined reconstruction of the historical situation or life context in which it originated (Gadamer 1977: 7; Linge 1977: xiii). 'Starting from the documents, artifacts, action and so on that are the content of the historical world, the task of understanding is to recover the original life-world they betoken and to understand the other person (the author or historical agent) as he understood himself (Linge 1977: xiii-xiv). The context of the interpreter affects the interpretation in a negative way by being a source of prejudices and distortions. Thus the achievement of a correct interpretation depends on the interpreter's ability to free himself or herself from prejudices. Despite the assertion made by early hermeneuticans such as Schleiermacher and Dilthey about the finitude and historicity of humans, they 'continue to pay homage to the Cartesian 110

HERMENEUTICS AND ARCHAEOLOGY and Enlightenment ideal of the autonomous subject who successfully extricates himself from the immediate entanglement of history and the prejudices that come with that entanglement' (Linge 1977: xiv). This, what Linge (1977: xiv) calls 'the methodological alienation of the knower from his own historicity', is precisely the focus of Gadamer's criticism of early hermeneutics. Following Heidegger in asserting our own historicity as an ontological (rather than methodological) 'existential', Gadamer conceives the interpreter's own historical location and the distance separating him or her from his or her object as a productive precondition of understanding: Time is no longer a gulf to be bridged, because it separates, but it is actually the supportive ground of process in which the present is rooted. Hence temporal distance is not something that must be overcome. This was rather, the naive assumption of historicism, namely that we must set ourselves within the spirit of the age, and think with its ideas and its thoughts, not with our own, and thus advance towards historical objectivity. In fact the important thing is to recognise the distance in time as a positive and productive possibility of understanding. It is not a yawning abyss, but is filled with the continuity of custom and tradition, in the light of which all that is handed down presents itself to us. (Gadamer 1975: 264-265) One of the most controversial points in Gadamer's philosophy is the concept of prejudice. The negative connotation that is attached to this concept today is, he claims, a product of Enlightenment thinking, 'the prejudice against prejudice itself (Gadamer 1975: 240). Originally, it meant a prejudgement, a judgement given before all elements determining a situation are investigated. Gadamer sees prejudices as the very condition for experience and understanding; they are 'biases to our openness to the world. They are simple conditions whereby we experience something whereby what we encounter says something to us' (Gadamer 1977: 9). In this sense, prejudices are the precondition for any experience of the past and the present, and should be regarded as productive rather than repressive. The past plays an essential role in Gadamer's concept of understanding, a role he felt was ignored by philosophers before Heidegger. The role of the past is not only to supply the material or events that constitute the object of our interpretation: 'As prejudice and tradition, the past also defines the ground the interpreter himself occupies when he understands' (Linge 1977: xv). Understanding the past is not simply reconstruction, an attempt to grasp the past in itself; it is rather a mediation or translation of past meaning into the present through which the past already functions in and shapes the interpreter's present horizon (Linge 1977: xiv—xvii). Each interpreter encounters the past with a particular set of prejudices. Thus understanding and interpretation are not an historical quality, but an effect of history: 'Understanding is essentially an effective-historical relation' (Gadamer 1975: 267). When we as archaeologists try to understand a historical phenomenon, we are already subject to the effects of history, including the history of research and our personal biographies. These determine in advance both what seems to be worth inquiring about and the objects of investigation. Thus, history is not just something we interpret as an object divorced from us, but is actively involved itself in shaping this understanding. This ignorance of the effect of history and tradition in our own 111

HARALD JOHNSEN AND BJ0RNAR OLSEN encounter with the past is a main failure of the historical objectivism advocated by archaeologists of the processual school (e.g., Binford 1983b, 1987; Schiffer 1988): Historical objectivism, in appealing to its critical method, conceals the involvement of the historical consciousness itself in effective-history. By the method of its fundamental criticism it does away with the arbitrariness of cosyrecreations of the past, but it preserves its good conscience by failing to recognise those pre-suppositions . . . that govern its own approach to understanding. (Gadamer 1975: 268) Effective-historical consciousness does not imply a final state of self-knowledge. As historical beings, we are always 'on the way' to self-knowledge that can be achieved only in the dialectical interplay with the 'other' (Bernstein 1983: 143). Thus, for Gadamer, the interpreter's present situation loses its privileged position and 'becomes instead a fluid and relative moment in the life of effective history' (Linge 1977: xix). The reflexivity of this position is explicated by use of the concepts of 'horizon' and 'fusion of horizons'. Gadamer (1975: 269) defines a horizon as 'the range of possibilities that can be seen from a particular vantage point'. Living within a horizon does not imply a closed and limited existence. Rather, a horizon is essentially open, enabling us to look beyond it, not to look away from it, but to see it better within a larger perspective. Just as the individual does not exist only in himself or herself, but always is involved with others, the closed horizon of a time period or culture is a false abstraction, too. As such, a horizon is 'something into which we move and that moves with us' (Gadamer 1975: 271). In other words, when a historical conscious person places himself or herself in a historical situation this does not imply that he or she moves out of his or her own horizon. It is rather a question of constructing a comprehensive horizon which the limited horizons of the text and the interpreter fuse: There is no more an isolated horizon of the present than there are historical horizons. Understanding, rather, is always the fusion of these horizons which we imagine to exist by themselves . . .. In a tradition this process of fusion is continually going on, for there old and new continually grow together to make something of living value, without either being explicitly distinguished from the other. (Gadamer 1975: 273) Returning to the problem of the proper interpretation of the meaning of a historical text, we briefly recapitulate that for the early hermeneuticians, this task was identified with grasping the subjective act of authorial intention. Understanding is a transaction between the creative consciousness of the author and the receptive or reconstructive consciousness of the interpreter (Linge 1977: xxiv). Against this, Gadamer holds that the meaning of a text cannot be identified with a preconceived intention. A received text gains meaning, becomes understandable, only when presented and applied in new historical contexts. People in every historical period have to interpret a text in their own way: 'The meaning of a text surpasses its author not occasionally, but always. Thus understanding is not a reproductive procedure, but rather always also a productive one' (Gadamer 1975: 280). The text outlives both the author and the various interpreters, and none of them has any privileged 'last word'. 112

HERMENEUTICS AND ARCHAEOLOGY Gadamer has produced an essential critique of the early hermeneutic project, a criticism that also reveals some of the epistemological limitations (as well as methodological alienations) of Hodder's contextual archaeology. However, Gadamer's own hermeneutics have been subject to serious criticism, so we end this section by posing some of the critical questions. One critical point is Gadamer's notion effusion of horizons: How can one know when a fusion of horizons take place? In other words, how do we distinguish such a fusion from a mere projection of our own worldview on an alien culture? Further problems are related to his notion of authority as a norm for distinguishing between 'legitimate' and 'illegitimate' prejudices (Warnke 1988: 107-138). This authority is claimed to be both personal ('that the other is superior to oneself in the judgement and insight and that for this reason his judgement . . . has precedence over one's own . . .. It rests on the recognition that others have better understanding' [Gadamer 1975: 248]) and transpersonal ('That which has been sanctioned by tradition and custom has an authority that is nameless, and . . . has a justification that is outside the arguments of reason' [Gadamer 1975: 249]). It is obvious that this part of Gadamer's philosophy runs into serious difficulties when confronted with the question of the role of power and ideology in sustaining and legitimating tradition (cf. Habermas 1986). Paradoxically, Hodder's latest major work, The Domestication of Europe (1990a), can be used to exemplify this criticism against Gadamer. In contrast to his earlier work, Hodder now appeals to an effective historical consciousness that seems inspired by Gadamer's work (even if he does not refer to Gadamer). He does this by claiming that we think about the past through structures determined by the past itself: At the same time as contextualizing past events, I have been trying to make those past events probable and plausible to us in the 'present'. In doing so I have tried to erode the idea of a separate present and have focused on the degree to which our thoughts and actions are created through the past . . . I have tried . . . to show that those interpretations are themselves logically constructed over the long term. (Hodder 1990a: 279; emphasis added) Hodder maintains that the interpretation he derives at is at least partially constructed by European (pre)history itself in a continuity extending back not only to the Neolithic period, but even to Lower Paleolithic time (Hodder 1990a: 283-293). Partially he legitimizes this view by using old IndoEuropean concepts such as domus, foris, and agrios. These concepts, he suggests, helps him to think of the European past in its own terms (Hodder 1990a: 45-46, 130, 275). As an unintended(?) effect, his interpretations achieve an authority that is nameless; they are, to borrow a Gadamerian term 'sanctioned by tradition'. Hodder then (re?)writes a metahistory in which the essence is that the desire to control and domesticate a dangerous wilderness determined the course of European prehistory. These desires were constructed as early as in the Lower Paleolithic period when the objectification of a culture-nature distinction within stone tools allowed the creation of a symbolic order in which the 'wild' could be constructed in relation to 'cultural.' From then on, basic emotions, fears, and desires were increasingly played upon in order to generate a social order. (Hodder 1990a: 288; see also Hodder 1990a: 293) 113

HARALD JOHNSEN AND BJORNAR OLSEN However, the critical question to be posed is: From where do Hodder's thoughts about wild and domesticated derive? Hodder never discusses from which cultural and historical period he has learned to think in terms like joy of life', 'comfort of the home', or 'the danger of the wild' (see Hodder 1990a: 28-29). However, we have a suspicion that he might have learned this from the effective history of his own English society as it developed since the seventeenth century, and from late Western history at large. From this perspective Hodder's fears and emotions toward the wild are both 'natural' and 'historical'. Thus, Lentricchia's critical comments on Gadamer's notion of the authority of tradition may even be valid for Hodder's account of the European past: The long temporal unity of historical consciousness, the very basis of shared tradition and the bond of a community of meaning: are these determinations of established power and the effects of massive repression? (Lentricchia 1983: 154) The lack of a notion of power is clearly a serious limitation of Gadamer's philosophy. Moreover, the danger that his problematic notion of authority may be transposed into moral legitimation of repressive politics poses questions that no serious students of his work can avoid. On the other hand, we oppose those who use these limitations in Gadamer's work as a reason for dismissing the rest of his philosophy.

Conclusion The (post-)positivist debate in Western universities during the 1970s involved challenges of many of the theoretical foundations of most human and social sciences. However, while the positivistic conception of historical and social causality was questioned and more or less rejected by most sociologists, social anthropologists, and historians, archaeologists were more than ever attracted by the explanatory and scientific framework supplied by the natural sciences (Kohl 1981). Not until the 1970s was the naturalism associated with the new archaeology challenged by postprocessual archaeologists. So far though, no verstehen approach has been proposed in archaeology comparable to that of Winch (1963) in sociology and Geertz (1983b) in anthropology. One reason might be that while sociology and anthropology are highly informed philosophically, archaeologists seem to be unfamiliar with much of the philosophical debate outside that of the logical-empiricist conception of the natural sciences to which their scientific aspirations have been tied. We have given a brief introduction to hermeneutic philosophy to situate the contextual archaeology of Ian Hodder within this tradition. Although the theoretical foundations of his archaeology are mixed and can be located in philosophical positions as varied as Marxism, structuralism, and post-structuralism, his interpretative approach during the 1980s was closely related to that of early hermeneuticians such as Schleiermacher, Droysen, and Dilthey. As we have shown, the English historian and philosopher R. G. Collingwood constitutes Hodder's link to this philosophical tradition (see Hodder 1991c). The historicism of Hodder's approach derives from his conception of understanding as primarily a reproduction of an original production, a creation and reliving of the inner forces and motivations of past events. This position contains both an idealism 114

HERMENEUTICS AND ARCHAEOLOGY and an objectivism. The claim that Hodder's archaeology is idealist is a well-known characterization and common to most critics and commentators (e.g., Barrett 1987b; Binford 1987; Trigger 1989b). This is due to his setting the task of getting inside or reliving the past event ('It is only when we make assumptions about the subjective meaning in the minds of people long dead that we can begin to do archaeology' [Hodder 1986: 79]). However, what is generally overlooked is that this approach contains simultaneously an objectivism. It implies that an archaeologist can transcend his or her own historical and cultural location to attain a privileged vantage point outside the constraints of histories and cultures, 'where the subjectivity of other objects can be comprehended without imposing our own "objective" subjectivities' (Hodder 1986: 170). This attempt to make oneself contemporary with the 'total' history is in fact attainable only if one has an 'objective mind' (Hodder 1986: 124, 154, 170). To conclude, we return to the problem with which we began this paper: What is the relevance of hermeneutic philosophy to archaeology? First, archaeological interpretation, as any other interpretation, always takes place from the vantage point of the present. As Dilthey foresaw, such understanding is primarily a 'category of life'. Instead of disregarding the present as the appropriate context for understanding the past, we should acknowledge it as the very precondition for making this understanding possible. The failing of Romantic hermeneuticians was that they dismissed this temporal distanciation by making the subjective intentionality of the author the ultimate standard of valid interpretation. We have identified a similar shortcoming in the most elaborated archaeological interpretative theory, the contextual archaeology of Ian Hodder. The failure of his theory as it was advocated during the 1980s derived from his emphasis on limited horizons, where priority is given to the past horizon in which the past material text once originated (even if this priority is sometimes collapsed into the horizon of the present reader). Despite its open reflexivity, a main argument against Hodder's contextual archaeology is that it reflects his disregard for the fact that understanding is essentially dialectical, that 'a new concretization of meaning . . . is born of the interplay that goes on continually between the past and the present' (Linge 1977: xxvi). Rather than regarding past and present horizons as immovable bedrocks, we should explore their dialectical relation, in which understanding the otherness of the past is more like dialectic than observation. However, this dialectical relation should not be confused with a simplistic notion of question and answer, where intentionality or any other 'determining structures' (Wylie 1989d) can be used to discover a final meaning. This dialectic is rather a never-ending process where new meanings are continuously produced as the past text enters new historical contexts. In this way, and keeping parts of Gadamer's hermeneutics at a distance, we think that a notion of changing, intersecting, and reacting horizons is more useful than a idealistic notion of'fusion of horizons'. Second, this dialectic character of archaeological understanding tells us that we can also learn something about ourselves from studying the past. Trying to elicit what is unique to this Otherness (in the sense of discovering its difference, even its incommensurability), we can come to a sensitive and critical understanding of our own biases and prejudices. Discovering our own incapacity to understand prehistoric features within a frame of instrumental reason may be a good lesson for us. We may learn that our own utilitarian conception of the world is not a 'natural' feature 115

HARALD JOHNSEN AND BJ0RNAR OLSEN

of humanity, but a culturally and historically situated phenomena. Living in a world heavily burdened by the cultural hegemony of our own Western societies, this knowledge is undoubtedly valuable. On this point we totally agree with some of the views proposed recently by Hodder (Hodder 1990b: 15). However, in this understanding we must avoid the 'two extremes' referred to by Bernstein: The extreme of a type of romantism that assumes that what is alien is necessarily superior, and the ethnocentrism of thinking that there is nothing more to the world than lies within our own 'philosophy' - that is, our own well-entrenched beliefs, attitudes, standards, methods and procedures. (Bernstein 1983: 91) Our third conclusion is that hermeneutics, and especially Gadamer's philosophy, can contribute to some of the most central theoretical issues in contemporary archaeology because it points to the situated character of historical, social scientific, and even natural scientific understanding. By illuminating the inadequacy of the idea that objectivity can be obtained via a restricted set of simplistic methods (e.g., Binford 1983b: 47—49), it makes any claim of'objective' and 'value-free' conceptions of the past or of the scientific process impossible. Archaeology itself, its objectives, observations, criteria for evaluation of data, etc., is a product of effective history that refers to tradition, semantic fields, and prejudices. However, this effective historical consciousness has to do with ontology. It concerns more how we understand than what we understand. Thus, it cannot be used as a method for a proper understanding of the past as Hodder is proposing in some of his latest work (Hodder 1990a, 199la, 1991c). Finally, our general conclusion is that archaeologists can learn something from the debate that began in Continental philosophy more than 200 years ago. Such knowledge will help us avoid some theoretical pitfalls, and to develop more fruitful approaches to archaeological interpretation than they have done so far. To obtain this knowledge will need hard work, and one cannot expect to accomplish it within the deadline of one's next paper or book. However, it will pay out in the long run.

Postscript All publishing involves a certain time lag between submittal and appearance. Sometimes this creates problems. After your paper is submitted to a journal, something else that should have been considered is published. This is annoying and frustrating, but nevertheless an inevitable part of communication through the publishing system. After this paper was submitted to American Antiquity, Hodder published two papers where he, for the first time, deals explicitly with hermeneutics and Gadamer's philosophy. Having declared himself as a 'child of Collingwood' in 1987 (Hodder 1987e: 353), Hodder (1991a: 7) now dismisses Collingwood's view as 'outdated' - in that it 'fails sufficiently to examine the relationship between past and present' (Hodder 199Ic: 34). He also finds this to be a weakness of his own account (Hodder 1991c: 34). Due to the above-mentioned circumstances we have not been able to adequately include Hodder's 'new' approach in our discussion. We still find our paper worth publishing for two reasons: First, Hodder's work during the 1980s is a real product that still has an important impact on theoretical discussions in archaeology. Second, although we regard his latest contributions as a positive turn, we still find his account 116

HERMENEUTICS AND ARCHAEOLOGY ofhermeneutics insufficient (Hodder 1991a: 1-11, 1991c: 33-34). This even counts for his (self-)criticism of Collingwood which is superficial (Hodder 1991c: 34). Even if we do not intend to start a new discussion here, we shall end this added section by spelling out some of our disagreements with Hodder's (new) account of hermeneutics. Hodder discovers hermeneutics in a search for a proper postprocessual method (Hodder 1991 a: 1—12). Thus, his account ofhermeneutics and the philosophy of Gadamer is placed in a section titled 'some comments on method' (Hodder 1991c: 33). In his fight against a dangerous and reactionary relativism, Hodder claims 'a guarded objectivity of the past' (Hodder 1991a: 10) and that 'the organized material has an independence' (Hodder 1991a: 12). However, since the 'objectivity' of the data is hidden, in the sense that 'things are not what they seem' (Hodder 1990a: 307), Hodder needs some transformation rules, e.g., a method. His advocacy ofhermeneutics therefore boils down to a quest for a new method that can secure a proper interpretation of the past. However, while early hermeneutics clearly was concordant with this aim, the late hermeneutics of Heidegger, Gadamer, and Ricoeur clearly is not: The hermeneutics developed here is not, therefore, a methodology of the human sciences, but an attempt to understand what the human sciences truly are, beyond their methodological self-consciousness, and what connects them with the totality of our experience with the world. (Gadamer 1975: xii) We would also like to state that Hodder runs into serious problems when he tries to give his notion of a 'guarded objectivity of the past' a moral justification by arguing that this 'allows subordinate groups to use the archaeological past to empower themselves through the evidential aspects of archaeology' (Hodder 1991a: 15). This moral argument for an objective past (and for a method that can ensure its proper interpretation) may seem acceptable when related to specific cases such as South Africa. Here it is possible to show unambiguously that indigenous black communities inhabited the area before the arrival of white settlers, and that an 'objective' past can serve progressive politics in the present. However, in other contexts (and we know several ones) such simplistic objectivity can be used as part of reactionary politics; e.g., as a means to repress ethnic groups arriving later to a region than the 'original' population. Thus, the political 'progressiveness' of an 'objective' past is subtle and can even prove dangerous. However, this problem illustrates the basic argument of our paper: that the interpretation of the past, the meaning we give it, and the way we receive it cannot be kept insulated from our present being in the world.

8 IS THERE AN ARCHAEOLOGICAL RECORD?* LINDA E. PATRIK

It has become clear that every archaeologist has thoughtfully or unthinkingly chosen to use concepts of a certain kind. (David L. Clarke 1973a) Archaeology is coming of age as a rigorous science in its methods and explicit commitment to the testing of results and hypotheses. Important theoretical work in archaeological epistemology has also been undertaken that clarifies archaeological inference and the utility of various strategies and analytic models. There are, however, certain problems in archaeology that fall under David Clarke's heading of archaeological metaphysics: 'Archaeological metaphysics is the study and evaluation of the most general categories and concepts within which archaeologists think; a task long overdue' (Clarke 1973a: 12-13). These problems are perhaps more hidden than problems of methodology, inference, and analysis - and probably more pervasive - because these metaphysical problems do not plague ordinary archaeological practice, and thus can be ignored in the dayto-day, hard work of archaeology. Instead, these metaphysical problems are the burden of archaeological theory; they concern basic concepts and basic assumptions used by archaeologists when they conceptualize the entire Gestalt of their field, and how their work connects with reality. Some of these metaphysical problems are packed into the very language of archaeology in a way that is difficult to extricate without unduly alarming those archaeologists, who are even more partial to the language of archaeology than to its theories. The phrase archaeological record is certainly one of these favorites in archaeological language, but it is not without its problems. First among them is ambiguity: the concept of the archaeological record is used by different archaeologists in different ways, and thus lacks rigor as a theoretical concept within the discipline as a whole. A second set of problems concerns the concept's status as a model of archaeological evidence: as a model, it brings metaphysical implications to *First published in M. Schiffer (ed.) (1985), Advances in Archaeological Method and Theory, 8, New York: Academic Press, pp. 27—62.

IS THERE AN ARCHAEOLOGICAL RECORD?

archaeological theory and suggests strategies for drawing inferences on the basis of archaeological evidence. In the following pages, some of the metaphysical implications of the concept of the archaeological record are outlined to show that there are actually two different models of archaeological evidence as a record, each with its own conceptual and methodological implications. The reason for focusing on the concept of the archaeological record is to clarify some of the issues in the current debate between 'New' Archaeologists and structural or contextual archaeologists (Hodder 1982a; Leone 1982a, 1982b). This debate concerns basic metaphysical assumptions made by archaeologists about their evidence, as much as it concerns different methodological approaches to this evidence. Looking closer at this debate, one discovers that even though both sides conceive of archaeological evidence as 'the archaeological record', they mean radically different things by the concept: New Archaeologists conceive of the archaeological record along the lines of a fossil record, but the structural archaeologists conceive of the archaeological record along the lines of a text, that is, a record composed of material symbols. Behind their different conceptions of the archaeological record is their more fundamental disagreement about the formation processes that have produced the record, especially those processes involving human behavior: new archaeologists emphasize adaptation and cross-cultural laws, whereas the structural archaeologists emphasize social action and culturally specific rules by which meaning is encoded in symbols. These basic differences are reflected in two distinct models of the archaeological record, as the following pages show.

What is the archaeological record? The archaeological record is an insufficiently defined, catch-all concept, that postulates a unified and practically inexhaustible reservoir of archaeological evidence. The concept is used by archaeologists as a model for their evidence, because it implies something about this evidence that is not directly observable — namely, that the evidence records something. What archaeological evidence records and even that it records are not observable facts; the former is inferred from the evidence, the latter presumed as a basic hypothesis for the purpose of inference. The question is, however, do all archaeologists construct the same model of their evidence when they call it the 'archaeological record'? Many archaeologists speak with confidence about doing something to or with the archaeological record. But what they do varies from archaeologist to archaeologist: for example, applying scales to it (Binford 1968: 25); giving meaning to it (Binford 1982a: 129); extracting, obtaining, or eliciting information from it (Watson et al. 1971: 25, 112); testing hypotheses against it (Renfrew 1972: 18, 44); and making observations on it (Schiffer 1976: 17). Most of these 'treatments' suggest that the archaeological record is objective and accessible. Other archaeologists speak of it, perhaps not with less confidence, but with the conviction that it is malleable by the present (Leone 1973: 131, Leone 1981a). Leone (1982b: 751), for example, warns that the archaeological record can be misunderstood because of subjective biases held by archaeologists. Hodder (1985) emphasizes how meaning is given to the archaeological record in terms of current cultural paradigms. These same archaeologists, along with a number of others, also speak knowingly about what is in the archaeological record. Here is just a short list: there are 'differences and 119

LINDA E. PATRIK similarities in the archaeological record', sometimes called Variability in the archaeological record' (Binford 1968: 26, 27); 'past human behavior as it is preserved in the archeological record' (Watson et al. 1971: 161); 'materials . . . - artifacts, features, residues - [that] are no longer participating in a behavioral system' (Schiffer 1976:27-28); 'ethnic groups . . . "hidden", in the archaeological record'(Hodder 1982b: 187); 'the idea of the individual (Leone 1982b: 755); as well as such concrete contents as 'battered pieces of stone, lumps of corroded metal, fragments of indestructible pottery, shapeless banks of earth and amorphous hollows in the ground — axe-heads without handles, whorls without spindles, hinges without doors and unfurnished rooms' (Childe 1956a: 12). A further complication is that archaeologists refer to different things, or different stages of archaeological evidence (by my count, at least five), when they use the phrase, archaeological record. These are usually referred to collectively as the archaeological record, but sometimes a single thing or one member of a population is referred to individually as an archaeological record. These five things or populations are (1) what exists prior to deposits as a receptacle for them (i.e., the ground), (2) material deposits, (3) material remains, (4) archaeological samples, and (5) archaeological reports. 1. The archaeological record is a kind of preexisting receptacle for material deposits: Predispositional and depositional theory - covers the nature of the relationships between specified hominid activities, social patterns, and environmental factors, one with another and with the sample and traces which were at the time deposited in the archaeological record . . . (Clarke 1973a: 16) 2. Material deposits, collectively, comprise the archaeological record: The loss, breakage, and abandonment of implements and facilities at different locations, where groups of variable structure performed different tasks, leaves a 'fossil' record of the actual operation of an extinct society. (Binford 1964: 425) 3. Material remains, collectively or singly, comprise the archaeological record: the durable objects constituting the archaeological record - pottery, metal, obsidian, emery - offer only a small part of the possible range of commodities traded. Much evidence for early trade has perished . . . slaves, wine, wood, hides, opium, lichens even . . . make up a considerable repertoire of traded materials which are only rarely recorded archaeologically. The range and volume of trade could thus have been far greater than the record now documents. (Renfrew 1972: 441) Although the humans themselves are long dead, their patterned behavior can be investigated by the hypothetico-deductive method of science because archaeological remains and their spatial interrelationships are empirically observable records of that patterning. (Watson etal. 1971: 22) 120

IS THERE AN ARCHAEOLOGICAL RECORD?

4. Archaeological samples, collectively, comprise the archaeological record: The aim of this book is therefore to explain how archaeologists order their data to form a record and how they may try to interpret them as concrete embodiments of thoughts. (Childe 1956a: 1) In order to achieve this representative assessment [of the range of surviving archaeological traces] it is first necessary to appreciate the factors which cause variability in cultural systems (e.g., land use potential), and in the archaeological record itself (e.g., selective recovery by field-workers). (Cherry et al. 1978: 11) 5. Archaeological reports constitute archaeological records: [I]s not the archaeologist's most urgent task the actual research into the ground for new evidence, carried out with all necessary precautions and the most modern techniques, so that no data escape his scrutiny? It is an equally important task to re-evaluate, in highly critical mood, the results of the most notable excavations made in the past. This is the only short route towards providing a larger number of archaeological records of dependable value. (de Laet 1957: 81) Considering the variety of such statements about the archaeological record, it seems that archaeologists are familiar with what the archaeological record is — familiar enough to know what methods to apply to it and what kinds of data can be expected from it. But at the same time, this wide variety of statements suggests that in the discipline as a whole, there is no working consensus on what the concept really means, and no explicit definition of it as a theoretical concept. The concept of the archaeological record is certainly one of the most basic concepts used by archaeologists; it is not only used frequently in theoretical writings, but is also taught to, and taken for granted by, students of archaeology as part of their enculturation in the discipline. But the widespread acceptance and use of the concept should not be grounds for leaving it unexamined. On the contrary, the widespread use of the concept in such a variety of ways is a clear symptom that the concept is in need of philosophical examination. As David Clarke remarked, 'the more fundamental the metaphysical controlling model, the less we are normally inclined to rethink it' (Clarke 1973a: 14; original emphasis).

The archaeological record as a scientific model From a Kuhnian perspective, the concept of the archaeological record can be viewed as part of archaeology's disciplinary matrix (Kuhn 1970: 184, 1977: 297). Such a matrix includes a variety of cognitive, methodological, and evaluative elements, the most important being the symbolic generalizations, models, and exemplars that are the common possession of the community of specialists comprising the discipline. It would appear that the concept of the archaeological record is part of such a disciplinary matrix because it expresses the shared commitment of archaeologists 121

LINDA E. PATRIK to a model of archaeological evidence, namely, the model of a record. According to Kuhn: Models... are what provide the group with preferred analogies or, when deeply held, with an ontology. At one extreme they are heuristic: the electric circuit may fruitfully be regarded as a steady state hydrodynamic system; or a gas behaves like a collection of microscopic billiard balls in random notion. At the other, they are the objects of metaphysical commitment: the heat of a body is the kinetic energy of its constituent particles, or, more obviously metaphysical, all perceptible phenomena are due to the motion and interaction of qualitatively neutral atoms in the void. (Kuhn 1977: 297; original emphasis) Whether the concept of the archaeological record is a metaphysical or heuristic model, it functions by drawing archaeological evidence into a comparison with other kinds of records. It is beyond the scope of this essay to examine the roles of analogies and models in science, especially because this topic has received extensive treatment by philosophers of science and archaeological theorists (e.g., Black 1962; Clarke 1972a; Hesse 1966; Salmon 1982a, 1982b). But a few points can be drawn from these discussions to indicate some of the possible theoretical and methodological problems raised by the concept of the archaeological record in its function as a model. According to these discussions, a model does not simply compare two phenomena, one to the other, but relates these phenomena in a more complex way that brings the different systems of ideas associated with each phenomenon (e.g., the system of ideas about sound and the system of ideas about waves) into a mutual interaction (Black 1962). The result of this interaction is that any system of ideas comprising a scientific theory will be pervasively altered by the introduction of a new model or by radical change of the prevailing model (Black 1962: 25, 219). Now when a model is rigorously defined and applied, it is tied into a theory so that the theory's logical consistency, explanatory force and predictive capacity are preserved and actually furthered by the model. But because a scientific model is so closely woven into the theory's entire system of ideas, if that model is flawed, ambiguous, or unclear, it can afflict the entire theory with its 'disease' and weaken the theory's overall cogency. Thus it is important to analyze the model of the archaeological record for its wider metaphysical implications for archaeological theory. This is especially crucial if there happen to be two models, each embedded in a different theory. For without such analysis, the metaphysical implications of the two models may easily be confused, and their corresponding theories hopelessly tangled. A second point concerns the methodological applications of models. When scientific models assimilate one phenomenon (e.g., sound) to another phenomenon (e.g., waves), they do not simply express the known similarities between the two phenomena, that is, the positive analogies. Instead, they also include what the philosopher of science, Hesse, calls 'neutral analogies' — namely, possible but yet unknown or untested similarities. It is Hesse's view that one of the greatest advantages of using models in science is the promise that the neutral analogies of models hold for making new kinds of predictions (Hesse 1966: 8). Thus, depending upon exactly what the model of the archaeological record implies for archaeological evidence, it 122

IS THERE AN ARCHAEOLOGICAL RECORD?

may include neutral analogies that could open up new areas for future research. If, however, there are two distinct models of the archaeological record, different avenues for research might be projected by the models. Without a careful analysis of what each model means for archaeological inference and research, proponents of the two models may be headed off in different directions without knowing why, or the same archaeologist may end up bounding first in one direction, then the other, like a ping-pong ball. For these reasons, the following section undertakes a philosophical analysis of the concept of the archaeological record and discovers that the model, as it is currently used by archaeologists, actually comprises two models — the physical model and the textual model. Consequently, the concept of the archaeological record brings two distinct sets of metaphysical and methodological implications to archaeology, corresponding to the current split in archaeological theory between New Archaeology and structural, or contextual, archaeology. The physical and textual models of the archaeological record Although the dictionary definitions of record include meanings that range from document to Olympic record, from phonograph record to court record, there are two meanings that seem more appropriate for archaeological evidence. One of these definitions of record would draw the archaeological record into a comparison with static, physical things that are the causal effects of what they record. The other meaning would compare the archaeological record to a text, comprised of material symbols that signify what they record. Examples of the first meaning of record are fossil records. They record past animals and plants because of physical processes that transform organic bodies into static, patterned physical marks in rocks; these marks are the physical effects of the original bodies and of other natural processes (Shipman 1981). In the case of fossil records, the recording connection between the record and what it records is a strict causal connection, maintained in a physical medium. Given sufficient knowledge of the laws governing this causal connection, the original organic body can be inferred from the fossil record. Such inferences require the uniformitarian principle, which 'might be called the first law of taphonomy and paleoecology' (Shipman 1981: 11). Finally, a physical record (e.g., a fossil record or phonograph record) is 'passive' in the sense that it records its causes by preserving the static effects of these causes; its recording occurs simply because it bears an imprint. In contrast, the meaning of 'record' included in 'historical record' implies a far more complicated connection between the record and the event it records - a connection that involves the encoding of ideas as much as it involves the causation of marks on pages. Human authors, not physical processes, produce historical records and establish the language code by which these documents actually record past events. This is true both of records that describe events that have already occurred and of records that embody the event itself (e.g., the Declaration of Independence). Although the physical actions of the authors (e.g., how the muscles in their hands function) and the physical properties of the texts themselves are determined by causal laws (e.g., laws of human anatomy, laws of gravity determining how ink flows out of pens), this is not true of all the formation processes of historical records. Because the writing 123

LINDA E. PATRIK of historical records is also a matter of author's choice and cultural conventions of discourse, historical records vary from culture to culture, and from author to author: style. Kinds of evidence used, argument structure, language, and other relevant elements of historical records are not determined by cross-cultural causal laws. Moreover, an historical record does not simply bear a physical imprint, but it comprises a body of signs that encode ideas and information about past events. In a certain sense, historical records are 'active', because they actively communicate messages and information that may transform the reader's ideas or behavior: they may even be used as part of an educational or political strategy to shape social structures. A final feature that distinguishes historical records from physical records is that textual records may lie, exaggerate, or mask the truth, either through deliberate or unconscious choice on the part of the author. These two different definitions of record are used by the disciplinary neighbors to archaeology, paleontology and history, for their own basic evidence. But this is not surprising because paleontology initially derived its concept of the fossil record from the metaphor of an historical record: the fossil record is like a book that holds in its strata, as a book holds in its pages, the story of the earth, ancient organisms, and their evolution. The metaphor originated with the belief that a divine creator was responsible for the formation processes of the fossil record: just as authors produce texts, the divine creator produced the earth and creatures on it. (This general view still echoes in Cuvier's 1812 theory of divine intervention in the earth's history [Rudwick 1979: 379—383].) The gradual change in geology and paleontology to a nontextual interpretation of the fossil record involved a different theory of its formation processes (Gillispie 1959). Instead of a creator's choices, physical and biological processes were now held responsible for the formation of earth's strata and for the fossilization of the creatures captured within them; instead of being evidence of a divine plan, the patterns in the fossil record were now attributed to causal laws. Presently the fossil record is a theoretical model by which paleontological evidence is conceived as a physical record, not a textual record. But the case is slightly different for the archaeological record. Because archaeological evidence is presumably the product of both natural processes and behavioral processes, rather than the product of either one of these alone, there is disagreement amongst archaeologists over what kind of record archaeological evidence forms: Is it more like a fossil record or an historical record? On the one hand, it is like fossils, because it comprises the enduring physical effects of past physical objects, events and residues; it is also similar in some of its formation processes. But archaeological evidence is also like historical evidence because it has been produced by human activity, and much of it has been distributed spatially through behavior that was regulated by convention. Because many of these conventions were culturally specific, they are more like rules of grammar, which guide the ordered distribution of words in sentences, than like the natural laws that determine fossilization processes of organic bodies. In this debate, most new archaeologists follow Binford in identifying the archaeological record as a kind of fossil record: 'The loss, breakage, and abandonment of implements and facilities at different locations, where groups of variable structure performed different tasks, leaves a "fossil" record of the actual 124

IS THERE AN ARCHAEOLOGICAL RECORD?

operation of an extinct society' (Binford 1964: 425). Many historical archaeologists also conceive of archaeological evidence along the lines of a fossil record, rather than an historical record. South, for example, adopts Binford's general view of the archaeological record (South 1977: xiii. 277, 296—299), as well as Binford's advice to historical archaeologists to tackle historic sites in ways that can test general hypotheses about 'the processes responsible for the formation of the archaeological record' (Binford 1972c: 123, South 1977: 14-17). Deagan (1982) presents another belief shared by many historical archaeologists about the difference between the archaeological record and historical records. She argues that there may be inaccuracies in historical records that could be detected and even corrected by the information gained from the archaeological record because the latter is more objective (Deagan 1982: 171). On the other side, Wylie's recent discussion of structural archaeology (Wylie 1982) suggests that the structural or contextual archaeologists are working with the possibility of treating the archaeological record as a text. Wylie also recognizes that this textual or linguistic model has important metaphysical implications concerning the formation processes of the archaeological record: This argument [given by Leach for the structural approach] establishes that the archaeological record is at least a potential subject for a linguistic type of analysis: that it is reasonable to attempt to disembed the underlying ideas, or at least the principles of articulation by which ideas effectively structured the materials encountered in the archaeological record. In fact, however, it establishes considerably more. It introduces the linguistic source model as, in effect, a metaphysical theory which claims to have brought a crucial and otherwise overlooked dimension of the phenomenon into view, namely, that it is meaningful in the sense that systems of meaning are instrumental in its formation. (Wylie 1982: 41) Because of these two very different meanings of record a clearer distinction should be drawn between the two corresponding forms that the model of the archaeological record takes in theoretical archaeology: I call them the physical model (Modelp) and the textual model (Modelt) (Table 8.1). Since one function of a model is to bring out the similarities between the properties of a model and what is modelled on it, each of these models emphasizes certain properties of archaeological evidence over others. Some of the important differences between these two models have been sketched in Table 8.1, which is based on Hesse's schema for outlining the positive, negative, and neutral analogies between a model and what is modelled upon it (Hesse 1966: 57—60). These analogies are charted horizontally and marked by: + (positive), — (negative), or 0 (neutral). Certain properties of archaeological evidence that seem more debatable are indicated in parentheses, followed by a question mark. In essence, the two models differ in how they describe the basic components of the archaeological record, how they define what is recorded, and how they construe the formation processes of the present features and spatial order of these components.

LINDA E. PATRIK Table 8.1 Analogies packed into the two models Modelp: properties of fossil records

Archaeological evidence: properties of archaeological evidence

Modelt: properties of historical records

+

Physical marks

Primarily physical remains or features

-

Linguistic signs

Past organic bodies and traces

Past human artifacts and residues; (behaviour?)

+

Past human actions, ideas, and events with human import

+/0 Physical laws

(Correlates, c- and ntransforms? symbolic principles?)

Author's choice, rules of grammar, and conventions of discourse

+

Excavated and analysed

Excavated and analysed; (decoded?)

Decoded, read, and analysed

Passively bear imprint of past, living organisms

Used to draw inferences about past behaviour

Communicate ideas and information

Not deliberately deceptive

Reflects past behaviour (or can disguise it?)

Can lie, mask, or exaggerate the truth

+

Excavated only once; can be analysed again

Excavated only once; can be analysed again

-

Can be read and analysed again

Cannot be exactly duplicated

Cannot be exactly duplicated

-

There may be copies

Loss, fragmentation, disorder, intervening transformation processes; (loss of code?)

+/0 Loss, fragmentation, disorder; loss of code so that records cannot be translated

+

+/0 Loss, fragmentation, diagenesis

Table 8.2 summarizes these basic differences. Where the two models do not differ is in their implication that there are patterns in the archaeological record that can be accounted for by regularities in the processes forming the record. But Modelp attributes these regularities to causal laws alone. Modelt on the other hand, attributes many of these regularities to codes or rules that regulated human behavior, but did not determine it causally. Such rules function as grammatical rules do, guiding, but not dictating, language use. They usually form the unconscious, skeletal structure of behavior, which is fleshed out by individuals' own behavioral strategies, in the way that grammatical rules are unconsciously manipulated by an author and fleshed out by the author's chosen 126

IS THERE AN ARCHAEOLOGICAL RECORD?

words. And like grammatical rules, behavioral codes undergo change over time. Modelt also allows a place for individuals' idiosyncratic actions, creativity, or protest; just as some authors break new ground (and perhaps break a few grammatical rules in the process), so, too, certain individuals produce, use, or discard material items (in Hodder's (1985) words, they 'bring things off) in unique, unpredictable ways. Table 8.2 Basic differences between the metaphysical implications of the two models Metaphysical implications of Model p

Metaphysical implications of Model t

The record consists of physical objects and features that are static effects of past causes.

The record consists of physical objects and features that are material signs or symbols of past concepts.

What is recorded are physical objects or processes.

What is recorded are human actions, ideas, and events of human importance.

The features and spatial order of the record's components are due to physical and behavioural processes that exhibit causal regularities; these regularities can be expressed as universal or probabilistic laws.

The features and spatial order of the record's signs are due to behavioural processes that exhibit creative strategies and rule-guided regularities, in addition to the causally determined processes covered by Model p , the rules guiding behavioural processes can often be expressed as culturally specific conventions.

Notice in Table 8.2 that Modelt does not completely exclude causal laws in accounting for the present physical composition of the archaeological record. Because signs and their spatial ordering are, in one sense, also physical effects of behavioral and physical causes (e.g., any letter on this page is a physical mark, which is the physical effect of such causes as the printing machine and my own typing behavior), all signs have a material dimension formed in accordance with causal laws. But to these causal laws Modelt adds three things: (1) It attributes a special sign or symbol function to archaeological evidence, over and above any causal connection between this evidence and what it is evidence of. (2) It postulates culturally specific sets of behavioral rules as well as the more flexible behavioral strategies of individuals, by which these signs were created, ordered, used, and deposited; these rules are not, strictly speaking, causal laws, primarily because they are not invariable in time and space. (3) It attributes a 'non-passive' power to material signs: it emphasizes the creativity of (some of) the individuals who produced or used these material signs, the dynamic integration of material signs within social action, and the active transformation of social structures through human use of such signs.

LINDA E. PATRIK The two models in the current debate It is interesting that New Archaeologists are some of the most frequent users of the phrase, the archaeological record. In general, they are committed to Modelp because it is considered necessary for the justification of archaeological inferences. Their basic argument is that laws are required in scientific inference; hence, behavioral laws, as well as natural laws, are sought in order to formulate, test, and confirm archaeological inferences in a rigorous, scientific way. (See Salmon [1982a] for a thorough discussion and critique of this general argument.) Because Modelp of the archaeological record includes the implication that all archaeological evidence has been formed by processes determined by causal laws exclusively - laws of human behavior as well as of nature - Modelp provides a preliminary description of archaeological evidence that coincides with the New Archaeologists' program of making the inferences based on this evidence scientific. Modelp also coincides with New Archaeology's optimism about all that can be discovered about the past through archaeological evidence (Binford 1968: 21—23). Consider Binford's famous statement, 'The formal structure of artifact assemblages together with the between element contextual relationships should and do present a systemic and understandable picture of the total extinct cultural system' (Binford 1962: 218-219; original emphasis). In terms of Modelp, archaeological evidence is determined by invariant universal or probabilistic laws. These laws are not simple, unilinear, causal laws, but complex laws that determine systemic relations between multiple variables. Viewing archaeological evidence in this way, Binford and other New Archaeologists regard the archaeological record as 'a faithful remnant of the causal conditions operative in the past' (Binford 1981b: 200) and regard their own task as understanding those causal conditions. Although New Archaeologists generally dispute the Pompeii promise, which would cast the archaeological record as a distorted record of a cultural system stopped in time, they do at least regard the archaeological record as a static context that is causally linked to dynamic cultural systems of the past. Their hypothesis, then, is that the linkages between dynamics and statics are lawlike, and thus allow one to draw deductive inferences. Armed with this basic hypothesis and systems theory, New Archaeologists feel justified in extracting information about nonmaterial aspects of culture from the archaeological record (Binford 1968: 22). This methodological principle is related to Modelp's implication that archaeological evidence, in its spatial distribution, does not merely record 'lifeless' material culture, but records past living behavior, in the way that a fossil bears the imprint of a past living organism. Thus archaeological evidence is presumed to be potentially informative about past behavior and social structures, those nonmaterial aspects that gave 'life' to past societies. Proponents of the new approach concentrate on the positive aspects of the archeological record by emphasizing the systematic order of the surviving remains. This order is related to pre-historic activities and events in ways the archeologist can ascertain. Thus, he can obtain from the archeological record information on many aspects of an extinct cultural system. (Watson etal. 1971: 112)

128

IS THERE AN ARCHAEOLOGICAL RECORD?

Thus Modelp attributes two very important features to archaeological evidence: it has been formed by law-determined processes, and it records its causes in the way that a fossil records a past living organism. These features have not been proven to be true of archaeological evidence, but are only neutral analogies of Modelp. They have important implications for archaeological theory and practice, but cannot be taken for granted yet. Recently many archaeologists have criticized New Archaeology's emphasis on cross-cultural laws and its ecological functionalism. Some have even embarked upon alternative approaches, which draw upon structuralist or Marxist theories developed in the other social sciences. (See Hodder 1981: 10-11, 1982a, 1982b 1982c, 1982d, and this volume [of the original work]; Kohl 1981; Leone 1982a, 1982b; Renfrew 1982b, for some indications of the ferment amongst the critics of New Archaeology.) There are important differences between the theories of these 'postprocessual' archaeologists, such that it would be an oversimplification to say that they all have exactly the same model of archaeological evidence. But many of the structural, symbolic, or contextual archaeologists do lean towards the textual model of the archaeological record, without explicitly formulating it as their basic theoretical model of archaeological evidence. Hodder, for example, uses the phrase, 'archaeological record', infrequently, yet he makes implicit use of Modelt throughout his most recent work. Hodder may stop short of outright adoption of Modelt, but Hodder's theory does incorporate some of the most basic features of this model. Hodder's regard for archaeology as an historical discipline draws archaeological evidence into a comparison with historical evidence (Hodder 1982d: 4), and his criticism of cross-cultural laws of human behavior and his emphasis on specific cultural contexts can be viewed in terms of Model's implication that the formation processes of archaeological evidence include behavior that is regulated by culturally specific rules (Hodder 1982d: 5). But clearly most important is his general discussion of material symbols, and of structures as codes or rules, because these points imply the kind of recording connection packed into Modelt. According to Hodder, artifacts, architectural structures, residues, graves, etc. are not merely products of people's response to their environment — they are material symbols that encode meaning. Moreover, the structures that ordered these symbols are not the observable systems, patterns, or styles, postulated by various functionalist and systems theory approaches (Hodder 1982d: 6—9); consequently, these structures might not be captured by multivariate analysis of observable traits and spatial distributions of finds. Instead, Hodder speaks of these structures as the underlying logic by which material symbols are given meaning and combined. His emphasis on ideational structures and his treatment of archaeological evidence as material symbols imply that the connection between this evidence and what it is evidence of is the signification connection of Modelt, not the physical recording connection of Modelp. Besides Hodder, other archaeologists have recently moved towards Modelt, some of them explicitly recognizing their use of a more linguistic model (e.g., Glassie 1975). But because structural, symbolic, or contextual archaeology is somewhat new, the exact formulation of its model of archaeological evidence is still in the making. Most archaeologists working in this field seem to be exploring their new paradigm (Hodder 129

LINDA E. PATRIK 1982d: vii) rather than dictating all of its implications. But from the theoretical discussions and general direction of research taken by those who align themselves with structural archaeology, their model of archaeological evidence is shaping up along the lines of Modelt, not Modelp. The difference in how these archaeologists conceive of archaeological evidence, as compared to New Archaeology's conception of the evidence in terms of Modelp, is related to the different set of theories forming the background of their thinking. Instead of drawing heavily upon the philosophy of science (e.g., Hempel, Kuhn, Popper, and Salmon), many 'postprocessual' archaeologists have been focusing on theories in anthropology that have been influenced by linguistics, for example the theories of Levi-Strauss, Leach, Douglas, Bourdieu, and Sperber, to mention just a few. Because this theoretical background may be unfamiliar, let me sketch the textual model's roots in structuralist and semiotic theory, and then some of the model's theoretical implications for structural archaeology. After this elaboration of the textual model, the following section returns to Modelp, and discusses some of its implications for archaeological inference. The textual model: its theoretical roots and its implications for archaeology Because Modelt represents archaeological evidence as a body of material symbols, the model relates archaeological evidence to semiotics, the general study of signs, and to recent theories of symbols. Peirce (1955), Saussure (1966), Barthes (1968), and Eco (1976) provide the standard works on semiotic theory; also see Hawkes (1977) for a bibliography of semiotics, and Culler (1976) for a summary of Saussure's theory. Recent theoretical works on symbols or symbolic behavior include Douglas (1970), Sperber (1975), and Bourdieu (1977); see Schwimmer (1978) for a collection of essays on symbolic anthropology. Semiotics is closely related to structuralism, which is the study of the underlying unconscious structures of ideas embodied in human language, artifacts, and activities (Levi-Strauss 1963: 18—25, 62, 87; Piaget 1970; see Leach [1974] for a summary of Levi-Strauss' theory; see Pettit [1975] for a critique of structuralism). These structures are held to represent the mind's most basic rules of categorization, its most elementary symbolic schemes (Leone 1982b: 742-743; Levi-Strauss 1963: 46-51, 202-204, 206-231; Levi-Strauss 1966; Piaget 1970: 52—73). Though related, semiotics and structuralism differ from one another slightly in that semiotics focuses on the actual products and behavior of humans, treating these as signs (e.g., Barthes 1968; Baudrillard 1968). Structuralism focuses on the mind's processes of categorization, treating sign production as a basic categorizing operation (e.g., Leach 1971: 124—136; Levi-Strauss 1966, 1969, 1970; Miller 1982a). Both semiotics and structuralism analyze material artifacts, rituals, gestures, images (e.g., advertising, films), and other nonlinguistic things as sign systems (Barthes 1968, 1979; Leach 1976: 10; Peirce 1955). In addition, both use analytic techniques and models that have either been drawn from linguistics, or been developed so as to be applicable to nonlinguistic as well as linguistic signs (Barthes 1968: 9—12; Levi-Strauss 1963: 31-80, 364-365). Although this linguistic bent has been criticized recently by some of the theorists working on symbols (Bourdieu 1977; Sperber 1975), semiotics and structuralism are still generally recognized as providing the theoretical background 130

IS THERE AN ARCHAEOLOGICAL RECORD?

for the analysis of symbols. Thus, anthropologists and archaeologists who have been influenced by any of these approaches tend to speak of the 'symbolism' and 'grammar' of artifacts and behaviour (Conkey 1980, 1982; Deetz 1977: 108; Douglas 1970; Classic 1975: 17-18; Hodder 1982b; Leach 1976: 10) in the shared belief that nonlmguistic things can be (1) as symbolic of meaning as words are, and (2) as well-ordered in larger cultural systems of artifacts and behavior as words are in sentences. The above two points are central to Model t , of the archaeological record and distinguish structural, symbolic, or contextual archaeology in important ways from new archaeology. Because these points draw archaeological evidence into a comparison with linguistic signs and other symbols, they imply that archaeological evidence is not merely a body of physical effects of past causes, but is a body of signs that encode and communicate past human ideas, actions, and events. Thus Modelt and Modelp imply radically different views of the recording connection between archaeological evidence and past artifacts, human behavior, events, residues, etc. This difference is important for archaeological method, because it is precisely this connection that justifies drawing inferences from archaeological evidence (i.e., the record) to past artifacts, behavior, and events (i.e., what it presumably records). For Modelp, the recording connection is a causal connection between physical effects and their causes. For Modelt, the recording connection is a signification connection between material signs and the meanings they encode and communicate. Most structuralists and semioticians argue that the signification connections between signs and their meanings cannot be reduced to causal connections, because if they were causal, they would be fixed and thus invariant in all times and places. Although they range widely in their arguments, they generally follow Saussure (1966: 65-70), one of the founders of modern semiotics, in arguing for the arbitrariness of signs (cf. Hodder 1982d: 9; Levi-Strauss 1963: 88—96). Arbitrary here does not mean chaotic or lacking associative content — it means that the signification connections of signs and their meanings are 'not necessary', 'not caused naturally', 'not law determined'. For example, Leach makes use of Saussure's argument about the arbitrariness of signs in his outline of different kinds of communication, including nonlinguistic communication through behavior and artifacts (Leach 1976: 12—16). Hodder also draws upon Saussure's argument when he claims that 'The ability of material objects to have different meanings in different contexts is a common characteristic of all symbols' (Hodder 1982b: 202). Hodder extends this argument about the arbitrariness of signs in his discussion of the evocative power of material symbols and the contextual meaning of such symbols. Because a material symbol is arbitrary in Saussure's sense, the connection between a material symbol and its meaning is not fixed by causal laws: there are no cross-cultural, psychological, or behavioral laws that determine which meaning must go with which symbol, at all times and places. Instead, there is great flexibility in how humans create, use, and interpret specific material symbols (for a similar argument about language, see Chomsky's [1959] critique of Skinner.) Hodder takes this basic point further with his argument that the connection between a material symbol and its meaning is not fixed in any one-to-one relation, even by convention. Instead, the meaning of a material symbol is 'evoked' out of the wide range of practical uses and implicit associations of the symbol, when that symbol appears in active use. Evocation is a flexible signification connection that cannot be codified in a 131

LINDA E. PATRIK 'dictionary' giving the meanings of material symbols. Evocation draws upon implicit meanings, it relies upon people's memories of past associations, it expands through improvisational manipulations of symbols so that there can be generation of new meaning, and it is always contextual. From this it follows that the meaning of any material symbol is ambiguous without sufficient knowledge of the implicit values and associations of the symbol, as well as knowledge of the social actions by which that material symbol is manipulated as an active instrument in a social context. Although the signification connections of material symbols are flexible and evocative rather than fixed and formularized, the meanings of these symbols within a particular culture are recognizable and roughly consistent for the people within it. The reason is that there are rules or codes, usually implicit, that regulate the patterning of the traits and combinations of material symbols. These rules or codes are like grammatical rules, mutually accepted by members of a group and passed down between generations, so that, on the one hand, there are design traditions and accepted production methods for material symbols (Deetz 1977: 108-117; Glassie 1975), and on the other hand, there are ordered ways in which material symbols are combined with other symbols and with behavior in active use. Semiotic theory accounts for this double patterning of material symbols by arguing that symbols, like words, are always units within larger sign systems, such that their meanings depend upon their systematic relations to other signs in these larger systems (Hodder 1982b: 212; Levi-Strauss 1968a: 31; Saussure 1966: 111-122). There are two dimensions in which each sign can be said to exist within a larger sign system (Saussure 1966: 122-131). (1) The first is the dimension of all the possible, alternative signs available for encoding meaning; that is, the paradigmatic or associative dimension. In archaeology, this dimension comprises the available range of traits or behaviors from which a social actor chooses; this is also the dimension in which signs show analogy of form or show contrast to one another. (2) The other is the dimension of all the signs and behavior actually combined together by social actors; that is, the syntagmatic dimension. By virtue of this dimension, no bit of archaeological evidence can function effectively as a material symbol when isolated from its patterned context. Hodder provides an example of an archaeological analysis that distinguishes these two dimensions of material signs. In his study of Dutch Neolithic pottery, he charts the possible decorative motifs available to potters (Hodder 1982e: Figure 16, adapted from Van de Velde) as distinct from the actual combinations of motifs in real pots (Hodder 1982e: Figures 3, 4, 6, 9—14, 17). These two dimensions are systems in the sense that a code, or underlying set of rules, orders signs within these two dimensions (Hodder 1982d: 7). According to an argument advanced by Hodder and other structural archaeologists, these codes or rules are not cross-cultural causal laws, nor can they be reduced to purely adaptive mechanisms, because they distinguish the cultural life of humans from the kind of life that other organisms have in the same ecological conditions (Sahlins 1976: 55—125). (This point contrasts sharply with Binford's [1962: 218] acceptance of White's [1959: 8] definition of culture as 'the extrasomatic means of adaptation for the human organism'.) And even though these rules or codes regulate the creation, manipulation, and discard of material signs, there is also great leeway in the human behaviour by which signs are made, used, and deposited. This is primarily because material signs are not simply used for adaptation within 132

IS THERE AN ARCHAEOLOGICAL RECORD?

a certain environment, but are used creatively as a part of individuals' strategies for wielding, gaining, or subverting power. Bourdieu (1977) and Hodder (1982b) have both analyzed the ways in which individuals construct architectural spaces or manipulate artifacts for the purposes of negotiating their power within a group or of indicating their opposition to other groups. As Hodder (1985) puts it, 'The effective use of material symbols is thus part of the negotiation of power. It has no set lines and everything is to be played for.' Summarizing the metaphysical implications that Modelt brings to bear upon archaeological evidence: (1) The components of the archaeological record are not merely the effects of past causes, but are signs that encode and communicate certain meanings (Hodder 1982b: 186). (2) No component of the archaeological record can function as a sign in isolation from its patterned context, but each requires a contextual reading in order to be a functional and meaningful sign (Hodder 1982b: 217). (3) The patterning of material signs, both in their traits and spatial distribution, derives from three interrelated sources: culturally specific behavioral codes, which have functioned like grammatical rules; individuals' strategies for plying and fleshing out these codes; and causally determined behavioral and natural processes. These metaphysical implications may be viewed as neutral analogies of the textual model; they may prove fruitful for extending the explanatory capability of the model and for opening up new areas for archaeological research. On the other hand, these implications may prove to be too disanalogous to the features of archaeological evidence and thus be limitations of the textual model — this can only be decided by archaeologists themselves after more theoretical and practical work with Modelt. Recall that two basic metaphysical implications of Modelp were that the archaeological record has been formed by law-determined processes, and that it records its causes in the way that a fossil records a past living organism, that is, through a physical recording connection. These implications contrast with the above three implications of Modelt, in ways that are important for the methodological applications of the two models. For the two models do not merely represent archaeological evidence differently; they also imply different principles for archaeological inference based upon this evidence. In the following sections, discussion focuses on how the two models imply different principles and raise different problems for archaeological inference. The physical model and its implications for archaeological inference Hand-in-hand with New Archaeology's adoption of Modelp, has been their emphasis on the Hempelian deductive-nomological model of inference (Binford 1968; Fritz and Plog 1970; Salmon 1977; Watson et al. 1971). New Archaeology's approach to archaeological inference includes the demand for laws in the premises of archaeological arguments, and Modelp provides the theoretical service of representing all archaeological evidence as collectively comprising a physical record, which was formed by processes determined by causal laws. With the conception of archaeological evidence presented by Modelp, a certain optimism about what can be inferred from the archaeological record arises, because everything in the record is not only modeled as predictable by the Hempelian model of inference, given the proper hypotheses, but is also modeled as recording the past in a strict, lawlike way. 133

LINDA E. PATRIK If archaeology relied on the Hempelian model of inference alone, it would not be justified in deductively inferring the past causes of the record, because you cannot deduce a cause from an effect, even on the basis of knowledge of the causal laws determining the formation of the effect. This would be the fallacy of affirming the consequent, that is, the fallacy of deducing p from the two statements, 'If p, then q' and 'q'. (An instance of this fallacy is, 'If an animal is pregnant, then it is female. This animal is female. Hence, it is pregnant.') Philosophers and theoretical archaeologists have readily acknowledged the fallacy as a pitfall to be avoided, yet have also sometimes discovered that it has not always been avoided by practicing archaeologists (Morgan 1973: 270; Stanislawski 1978: 29). But when Modelp is used for all archaeological evidence a way around this fallacy opens up, because the model makes archaeological inference from q to p justifiable. It works this way. The hypothetico-deductive method of verification is explicitly used in New Archaeology. In terms of this method, any evidence in the record would be an explanandum (i.e., an item to be explained). It would be deducible or predictable from (true) premises stating established or hypothetical causal laws that determined the formation processes of the record, and hypothetical premises stating what the past materials and events were that initiated these formation processes (i.e., statements of general laws and of antecedent conditions are the explananas, that is, the items that do the explaining). If archaeological excavation and analysis turn up evidence that conforms to such predictions, the hypothetical premises stating laws and those stating the conditions of past materials and events again support (Salmon 1975, 1976; Watson 1976: 61); they are not actually verified, but they are at least tested in this way and strengthened in their hypothetical possibility. What Modelp does is add a further hypothesis that facilitates archaeological inference: the model implies that there is not merely a causal connection between archaeological evidence and past materials and events, but a physical recording connection. A recording connection of the kind implied by Modelp involves a tighter fit between cause and effect, so that the effect is conceived under this model as an unambiguous indicator of its cause. This additional hypothesis of a tight, unambiguous recording connection is essentially what Binford has recently argued for: he states that archaeologists 'must develop a theoretical understanding of certain properties of the archaeological record that will have unambiguous referents in the past and will be uniformly relevant to the past' (Binford 1982a: 131; original emphasis). There are three kinds of physical recording connections that link present physical things to 'unambiguous referents in the past' - in other words, these connections make the effect an unambiguous indicator of its cause: (1) the recording connection of physical remains (e.g., skeletons); (2) the recording connection of what is substantially equivalent to something (e.g., fossils); and (3) the recording connection of unique, nomological traces (e.g., fingerprints). A skeleton is sufficient and unambiguous evidence of the existence of the body, of which it is the physical remains. Although a skeleton may be ambiguous about certain features of that body, it is at least unambiguous in indicating that there actually was a body, and that whatever features this body had, these features must be consistent with those implied by the skeleton. In a sense important for logic, a skeleton is 134

IS THERE AN ARCHAEOLOGICAL RECORD?

materially equivalent to the body: if the body exists, its skeleton must also exist; if the skeleton exists, the body had to exist at one time. Much the same is true of a fossil. Because a fossil retains the imprinted form of at least some part of an organic body, although not always - its matter (Moore et al. 1952), a fossil is the inorganic, substantial equivalent of that organic body. Not all organic bodies cause fossils, but if a fossil does exist, the organic body it records had to exist at one time. (Paleontologists distinguish body fossils from trace fossils: the former represent body or plant parts, whereas the latter only represent behavior of animals e.g., tracks, trails, burrows, and other activities [Frey, 1975]. Generally, the latter do not provide as hard evidence for the existence of animals as the former do [Finks 1979: 328; Hantzschel and Frey 1975], but they do provide more potential evidence about animal behavior [Seilacher 1967].) Finally, a fingerprint is a patterned trace, whose singularity of patterning indicates only one finger as its cause. If the fingerprint exists, the finger causing it also had to exist. Work by paleoecologists, taphonomists, and other paleobiologists have shown that skeletons, fossils, and unique nomological traces all undergo deterioration or complete destruction through natural and cultural processes (Behrensmeyer 1978; Behrensmeyer and Hill 1980; Gifford 1981; Shipman 1981; Thomas 1971). Consequently, the stratigraphy, quantity, or features of these physical records at a site cannot be used to make direct inferences about species population, duration of occupancy, cooccupancy, habitat, or other features of paleocommunities (Olson 1980: 5-19; Shipman 1981: 3-9). But these problems affect inferences about paleocommunities, not inferences about whether or not a single animal or plant existed, made on the basis of its own skeleton, fossil, or unique nomological trace. This is because the recording connections assumed for each of these physical records make possible direct inferences about the existence of their causes. Skeletons, fossils, and fingerprints are all effects q of past causes p. In their case, the effect q is conceived as an unambiguous indicator of its cause p, because it is presumed that q could only have been caused by p, thus q is sufficient evidence for p. This means that there is a tight logical connection between q and p, that warrants the deduction of the cause p from the effect q. Once you find a skeleton, you do not treat it as simply confirming the hypothesis that there once was a body — you immediately conclude that there was a body of which the skeleton was part, and do not think it necessary to seek further corroborating evidence for this conclusion. Body fossils and fingerprints are treated as evidence that is almost as strong. Given certain basic hypotheses about lawlike, natural processes occurring in fossilization (Finks 1979) and in taphonomic events (Behrensmeyer 1978), or generalizations about the uniqueness of line patterns on fingers, one also deduces p from q in the case of fossils and fingerprints. Because Modelp represents archaeological evidence as a physical record that records its causes in the way that fossil records do, Modelp implies that archaeological evidence has the same kind of physical recording connection. So just as a fossil, skeleton, or fingerprint points back to what it records as an unambiguous indicator, archaeological evidence by Modelp presumably points back to its causes in the same way. This tight recording connection implied by Modelp may even be conceived as warranting the deduction of the cause from the effect, in the way that a body can be deduced 135

LINDA E. PATRIK from a skeleton, an organic body from a fossil, and a finger from a fingerprint. Thus Modelp, especially when combined with the Hempelian inference model, raises the possibility (one might say the optimism) of inferring past causes from their effects, of inferring past materials and events from their archaeological record, without falling prey to the fallacy of affirming the consequent. The logic of archaeological inference, and its apparent susceptibility to the fallacy of affirming the consequent, can be sketched as follows (derived from Morgan 1973). A valid hypothetico-deductive inference would have this basic structure: I. 1. In C, if p, then q. In certain antecedent circumstances, if a certain (past) cause p has occurred, then a certain effect q occurs in the archaeological record. Hypothetical causal law. Archaeological hypothesis that certain circumstances 2. C occurred. Archaeological hypothesis that the cause occurred. l.p Archaeological prediction of effect to be found in 4. therefore q archaeological record.

In contrast, the fallacy of affirming the consequent would have the following structure: II. 1. In C, if p, then q. (Same as I.I above) 2. C (Same as 1.2 above) 3.4 Archaeological evidence found in the archaeologial record (effect). Archaeological conclusion about the occurrence of 4. therefore p past cause.

However, if Modelp implies a physical recording connection between p and q that is like the recording connection of fossil records, then q unambiguously records p in a way that justifies deducing;? from q. Just as there is a concrete material equivalence between an animal and its skeleton, and just as there are tight, indexical connections between organic bodies and their fossils, and between fingers and fingerprints, there is presumed to be a similar connection between the archaeological record and what it records. Insofar as archaeologists use Modelp and accept its metaphysical implication of a physical recording connection between archaeological evidence and items or events in the past - a connection that is like a fossil's recording connection - they make use of this implication as an additional, albeit implicit, assumption in their inferences. Because of this additional assumption, Modelp basically cancels out the fallacy of affirming the consequent because the inference now works this way:

III. 1. In C if p, then q. (Same as above) (Same as above) 2. C Recording connection between q and p; metaphysical 3. If q, then p. implication of Modelp 136

IS THERE AN ARCHAEOLOGICAL RECORD?

4.q

5. therefore p

Archaeological evidence found in the archaeological record effect Archaeological conclusion about the occurrence of the past cause

Thus Modelp has important consequences for archaeological inference. Its metaphysical implication of a physical recording connection between archaeological evidence and past items or events — a connection that is like that of fossil records, skeletal remains, or unique nomological traces - allows for the inference of these past items or events from their archaeological record. Modelp justifies the inference of cause from effect, while avoiding the fallacy of affirming the consequent. But certain questions must still be faced: Is the physical model of the archaeological record a ruse by which archaeologists skirt the fallacy of affirming the consequent? Or have archaeologists actually identified certain features of their evidence — that it can record its causes through an unambiguous physical recording connection — so that, in truth, there is no fallacy inferring these causes from the evidence?

Rethinking the physical model New Archaeology has not been without its critics, even amongst its progeny, and some of the recent debate over its basic premises can be viewed as a critical rethinking of its adoption of Modelp as the exclusive description of the archaeological record. Some of these critiques borrow phrases that derive from Modelt; others explore some of the implications of Modelt without adopting the model as a whole. Gould, for example, criticizes the attempt by New Archaeologists to read the patterns and regularities in archaeological evidence as 'the basis for general laws of human behavior' (Gould 1980: 40). Yet Gould's own attempt to forego laws in favor of 'general propositions about human behavior that posit relationships that are invariable in time and space and are susceptible to testing without assigning them the exalted status of law' (Gould 1980: 42; original emphasis) still misses the logical difference between statements (call them laws or propositions) that are invariable in time and space, and statements that express behavioral rules that function like grammatical rules (Gould 1980: 116-137). The crucial expression here is 'invariable in time and space'. By retaining the status of invariance in time and space, Gould's general propositions about human behavior are still laws, just redubbed. Because Gould ignores this logical difference, he finds no problem in 'leapfrogging' (the term is Tringham's 1978: 172) from behavioral rules to behavioral laws: Thus the empirical attitude of the ethnoarchaeologist in studying anthropological processes leading to human residues enables him to move from his discovery of'rules' of behavior as they occur in particular human societies to the possibility of discovering in residue formation 'laws' of behavior that are universal to mankind. (Gould 1978b: 8) In his own ethnoarchaeological studies, Gould seems to recognize that Modelp is too narrow, with its implication that all the patterns exhibited in archaeological evidence are due to uniformitarian causal laws (Gould 1978a: 250-259, 1980: 36-42). In Living

LINDA E. PATRIK Archaeology, he even toys with Modelt when he employs such textual metaphors as 'the archaeological signature', 'the grammar of lithic technology,' and 'the grammatical structure of material relations' (Gould 1980: 115, 121, 137). In the end, however, it is clear that he is committed to Modelp5 when he holds out for general principles of human behavior that are not conventional, but ecological (Gould 1980: 48—53). Such principles relate human behavior, including the use of symbols (Gould 1978b: 6), to ecological conditions in ways that are presumably valid for any human society, given the same conditions. This, however, makes these principles laws, not 'grammatical' structures or rules. The results of this approach so far in Australia are promising, and living archaeology now is clearly applicable to the study of general principles that determine material relations in any human society [emphasis added]. It even offers the opportunity of making reliable discoveries in the real or ideational behavior. As long as living archaeology addresses problems related to general principles in human residue behavior, it will serve as the baseline for archaeology as a social science.

(Gould 1980: 251-252) So although Gould uses phrases that seem to be derived from Modelt, ('the grammar of lithic technology', 'the grammatical structure of material relations'), his general theory does not provide the overall conceptual framework for these phrases - they remain mere metaphors without Modelt to back them up. Michael Schiffer also attempts to rethink some of the basic premises of New Archaeology, among them the concept of the archaeological record (Schiffer 1972a,b, 1976, 1983; Schiffer and Rathje 1973). His work is a clear attempt to recast the concept of the archaeological record into a more rigorous form, so that it can stand as a scientific model, tightly integrated into an overall theory of formation processes (Schiffer 1972b, 1976). Instead of simply presuming, as many archaeologists do, that archaeological evidence forms a record, Schiffer tries to show how this evidence has been formed into a record, and what processes have intervened between the record and the past artifacts, features, and residues it records. He rejects the principle that archaeological remains, in their present spatial distribution and material condition, directly record patterns of past behavior and social organization. For in many cases, these remains have been altered by natural and cultural processes between the time that they were output materials, deposited by a past cultural system, and the time that they are excavated and 'read' as a record by archaeologists: If we desire to reconstruct the past from archaeological remains, then these [cultural and natural formation] processes must be taken into account, and a more generally applicable methodological principle substituted for the one that asserts that there is an equivalence between a past cultural system and its archaeological record. (Schiffer 1976: 11-12) What makes Schiffer's theory interesting for the present discussion is that it verges upon archaeological semiotics, not by the usual route of French structuralism, but by its own analysis of the distortions introduced into the archaeological record by 138

IS THERE AN ARCHAEOLOGICAL RECORD?

intervening cultural and natural formation processes. Schiffer approaches the textual model without actually adopting it when he treats archaeological evidence as a record that can be read once the complex code that structures that body of evidence is deciphered and purified of distortions. Yet he is not committed to all of the metaphysical implications of the textual model or to all of the theoretical baggage of structuralist theory, because he uses this model only to analyze distortions in the archaeological record, not to describe the evidence comprising the record itself. In Schiffer's theory, correlates, C-transforms, and N-transforms are treated as archaeological tools of translation, needed to decode (or to borrow a term from poststructuralism, 'to deconstruct') the archaeological record. It is as though he is reaching for a notion of textual distortion without having to buy the whole textual model of the archaeological record. The more realistic principle is that the structure of archaeological remains is a distorted reflection of the structure of material objects in a past cultural system. Such distortions are caused by cultural and noncultural formation processes. These distortions are taken into account and corrected by constructing appropriate conceptual and methodological tools to act as lenses through which the structure of the past can be perceived by observing the structure of the present. Just as all information needed to produce a sharp print is encoded in even the most poorly focused negative, the information for reconstructing the past is encoded in the structure of the present — but instead of applying holographic restoration techniques, we apply c-transforms, n-transforms and justifiable stipulations to eliminate the distortions introduced by formation processes. (Schiffer 1976: 42) Schiffer's work on the distortion introduced by intervening formation processes also raises several interesting questions about archaeological inference. For according to Schiffer, these intervening processes do not simply disturb, erase, or distort patterns in the components of the archaeological record; they are not merely a kind of entropy that diminishes patterns. Instead they are regular in a way that can be expressed by laws (i.e., C- and N-transforms), and thus they create new patterns of their own within the archaeological record (Schiffer 1983). Thus in order to make inferences about past behavioral systems, it is first necessary to identify which kind of processes are responsible for the identifiable patterns in the evidence — past behaviour processes or intervening formation processes. But notice that Schiffer alters the model of the archaeological record slightly, because what is recorded by the components of the record could be the past behavioral system, the intervening processes, or both. In other words, most other archaeologists speak of the archaeological record as a record of past behavioral systems only. Schiffer has shifted the model so that the archaeological record is understood as a record of everything that has occurred up until the present, including all of the intervening processes (also see Sullivan 1978). To use two analogies, the archaeological record would either be like a taped radio broadcast that has been distorted by noise, gaps, and other disturbances, but still remains a record of music or of someone speaking. Or it could be like a sign that has been covered with layers of graffiti, so that it is a record not 139

LINDA E. PATRIK only of the original message, but also an accumulated record of all the intervening graffiti messages as well. It seems that Schiffer's theory of formation processes has led to an implicit redefinition of the concept of the archaeological record, so that the scale is tipped towards the latter analogy: like the sign covered with graffiti, the archaeological record is a record of intervening processes as well as past behavioral systems. This redefinition is to be expected and can be justified by recalling the nature of a scientific model. A model is so much a part of scientific theory, that any alterations in the theory will be likely to affect the model, and vice versa. Because Schiffer's theory is one of the few archaeological theories that tries to transform the concept of the archaeological record from a metaphor into a rigorous scientific model, the physical model inherited from new archaeology was bound to change in Schiffer's hands. This shift in Modelp broadens the sense in which the archaeological record is a record, but the model may still need to be rethought. For there may be some problem with the very concept of a record if there is no distinction between what distorts the record and what is recorded by the record. Another look at the textual model and its implications for archaeological inference will make it clear that Modelt has its problems, too, so that neither Modelp nor Modelt can presently claim archaeology's uncritical acceptance. Perhaps a mutual understanding of the problems with the two models will lead to a synthesis of the two or even to a completely new model of archaeological evidence, rather than leading to battlelines drawn firmly around each model by its respective camp. The textual model and its implications for archaeological inference Structural archaeologists face their own problems of inference - some inherited from French structuralism, others arising out of their own emphasis on a contextual, historical approach. Most of these problems are recognized by Hodder and the other archaeologists exploring this approach (Hodder 1982a). The problems are basically four, all of them methodological in a broad sense: (1) the problem of how to discover the unobservable, underlying codes that structure material symbols (the problem of paleopsychology); (2) the problem of never having archaeological access to the complete material, behavioral, and social context of any material symbol (the problem of incomplete context); (3) the problem of attempting generalizations about a culture from fragmentary material symbols, which may have belonged only to an elite, to certain classes, or to a certain gender (the general problem of history); (4) the problem of relying upon material symbols that may have been used to mask or subvert the power relations in past cultures (the problem of ideology). Without trying to resolve these problems, I think that a few brief comments can show why these problems are theoretically important. The first problem might be considered insuperable by new archaeologists (e.g., Binford 1982a, 1982d), but it is assumed as a justifiable task by archaeologists who aim for a more complete picture of specific cultures than can be provided by strict scientific method (e.g., Glassie 1975: 185). The problem is to discover the structures or symbolic principles, by which meaning is encoded in material artifacts, even though these are not observable patterns but underlying codes. Ardener (1978) discusses this general problem by distinguishing 's-structures' (the observable patterns) from 'p-structures' (the underlying codes). He argues that when the calibrations of these 140

IS THERE AN ARCHAEOLOGICAL RECORD?

two different structures do not exactly match up, the analytic methods used for studying observable patterns will not reveal the underlying codes (Ardener 1978: 306-307). The code itself is 'either inaccessible - a black box - or unfalsifiable' (Hodder 1982d: 8), or a projection of the archaeologist's own cultural code (Ardener 1978: 310). The second problem is that all material symbols require a contextual interpretation because their meanings are a function of the specific associations they evoke in a culture and of the actual ways they are combined with other symbols and behavior. Because the complete context of material symbols includes many items, social actions, and natural events that do not survive as archaeological remains, archaeological research is at a greater disadvantage than ethnographic research in its access to the contexts that make material symbols meaningful. Further, ethnographic analogies, which cut across cultural contexts, have little, if any, use in the interpretation of the meanings of material symbols because these analogies downplay the uniqueness of specific cultural contexts in order for the analogy to be seen. Even if there are certain basic structures or principles, common to all humans, 'they may be combined in ways peculiar to each cultural milieu, and be given specific meanings and associations' (Hodder 1982d: 9). The third problem is that not all important human behavior gets encoded in language or material symbols. Even if one managed to 'crack the code' of a past material culture and were able to 'read' its material symbols accurately, one would still not be able to infer everything archaeologists want to infer about past human behavior. (Even though classicists know ancient Greek and can read ancient Greek texts, they are still in the dark about a great deal of ancient Greek behavior.) Deetz (1977) provides another angle on the problem when he notes that historians face the problem of reconstructing the past from evidence left by a literate elite, but archaeologists have access to 'small things [used and] forgotten' by those who make up the vast majority of the population. Still, material symbols can be as tightly controlled and as rarefied as literacy; not everyone in a culture can use all symbols. Such differences in the rights to own or manipulate certain symbols usually indicate important political differences in the population, and these can be revealed archaeologically, for example, in graves (however, also see Hodder 1982c: 152—153). But just as there is a silent, illiterate majority in history, so there are large numbers of people in the past who had minimal access to material symbols. Finally, the fourth problem is the possibility that material symbols, like written and spoken language, can be used to mask, exaggerate, or even disrupt the true behavior or power relations in a society (Braithwaite 1982; Leone 1982b: 749). The artifacts found by archaeologists do not come stamped with a guarantee of their sincerity. Consequently, any archaeological interpretation of their meanings will involve the kinds of hermeneutic problems attendant upon any attempt to discover the 'true' meanings behind the manifest ones (Ricoeur 1970, 1974). Further, an archaeology that focuses on the power relations behind material culture, instead of limiting its attention to the symbols themselves, will require ideology critique (Althusser 1971a, 1976, 1977a; Habermas 1971; Meltzer 1981; Shanks and Tilley 1982). These four problems are not unique to structural or contextual archaeology, because they arise for historians and anthropologists as well. They need not obstruct the development of this approach in archaeology, but they do deserve theoretical 141

LINDA E. PATRIK consideration by all who enter this field: Can the underlying code of past symbols be recovered? Can material symbols mean much outside of their original cultural context? Can material symbols expose enough of the truth about past cultures?

Conclusion: can there be a synthesis of the two models? To conceptualize archaeological evidence as an archaeological record is to adopt a model of this evidence that has important implications for archaeological theory. When that model is ModeL it supports the optimism of the New Archaeologists about discovering laws of human behavior, invariant in time and space, that would make archaeological inference sufficiently rigorous to qualify archaeology as a science. In contrast, construing archaeological evidence in terms of Modelt promotes a structural, symbolic, or contextual approach. Because Modelt includes recognition of individual ingenuity and of culturally specific rules, it de-emphasizes the role of laws in archaeological inference. Further implications of the two models evince other important contrasts. Modelp's physical recording connection means that archaeological inference should move from material components of the record to material phenomena in the past. Model's signification recording connection means that archaeological inference should move from material phenomena to mental phenomena, from material symbols to the ideas and beliefs they encode. As a final point, Modelp's overall comparison of archaeological evidence to fossil records lends itself to New Archaeology's emphasis on adaptation: past artifacts are treated like past organisms, adapted to their environment. Modelt, on the other hand, compares archaeological evidence to historical records and thus makes theoretical discussion of individuals' strategies for manipulating cultural codes more likely than discussions of adaptation. Clarifying their positions in a recent set of papers, Binford and Hodder have made the following remarks, which point up some of the contrasts mentioned above: We do not have to try to study mental phenomena. In fact we study material phenomena. (Binford 1982d: 162) [H]ow material culture relates to society depends on the ideological structures and symbolic codes. (Hodder 1982c: 153) Thus the behavioural and adaptive interrelations, and the self-regulation, take place within a framework of ideas. The objects found by archaeologists are not just functional tools but must be treated 'always and exclusively as concrete expressions and embodiments of human thoughts and ideas'. (Childe 1956a: 1; Hodder 1982c: 151) We do not find 'fossilised' ideas, we find the arrangements of material which derive from the operation of a system of adaptation culturally integrated at some level. I don't have to know how the participants thought about the system to investigate it as a system of adaption in a knowable natural world. (Binford 1982d: 162) 142

IS THERE AN ARCHAEOLOGICAL RECORD?

Considering all of their disagreements over cross-cultural laws, material and mental phenomena, and ecological functionalism, I think that the differences between their positions cannot be overemphasized. Their adoption of different models of archaeological evidence coincides with more far-reaching theoretical differences that cannot be bridged by a simple synthesis of the two models. Nonetheless, I venture the following suggestions for allowing both models their place in archaeological theory. I must confess to qualms, however; a philosopher should not tread where only an archaeologist can stand. But because my own philosophical orientation inclines me towards the structural approach, I do not want to see it dismissed by American archaeologists. If the following remarks simply provide food for thought, so that archaeologists reflect upon bridging the two models or inventing a completely new one, then these remarks will serve their intended function. Perhaps the two models apply to different levels of archaeological evidence: the physical model seems more appropriate for archaeological remains, and the textual model for the original material artifacts in use and as deposits. They could be synthesized by treating one as the temporal, causal consequence of the other: archaeological evidence conceived in terms of Modelp is itself the record of archaeological deposits conceived in terms of Modelt. Archaeological evidence is like a fossil record of a past body of material symbols; when these symbols were produced, actively manipulated and deposited, they were composed like a textual record. In terms of Binford's 'simple' scheme of archaeological tasks (Binford 1982d: 160), Modelp describes what the world is like now - it applies to archaeological remains as they presently exist, and compares these remains to a fossil record. Modelp's explanatory value lies in its account of why archaeological remains are in their present state and spatial distribution: causal laws connect the present state and distribution of archaeological remains to past material artifacts, features, and residues, as well as to intervening processes. Modelt describes what the world was like then — it applies to past material artifacts, features, and residues, in use and in deposit, and compares these to a textual record composed of material signs. Modelt's explanatory value lies in its account of why these past 'material phenomena' were formed and combined in specific ways: namely, because they were material symbols of'mental phenomena', structured by underlying codes and manipulated by individuals in social actions. This way of distinguishing the two models accords with the theoretical interests of New Archaeologists and of structural or contextual archaeologists. Binford and especially Schiffer concentrate on methods for justifying inferences from present materials to past material culture, taking into account all distortions introduced through intervening processes. Hodder and other structural archaeologists focus on material symbols in active use; they say less about justifying inferences from present, lifeless, material fragments. Hodder's contextual theory really applies to manipulable objects when these were whole and in use, not to sherds, flakes, and other scanty materials. This way of synthesizing the models suggests that New Archaeology's methods for inferring past material culture from presently existing materials may be regarded as preliminary steps to structural or contextual archaeology's interpretation of the meaning of past material symbols. Before the past textual record of material symbols can be decoded, it first has to be reconstructed and purified of distortions: New Archaeology focuses on the latter task, structural archaeology on features that 143

LINDA E. PATRIK functioned as material symbols: its inference can also show which cross-cultural laws provide the boundary conditions within which cultures differ; its analyses can show the past natural conditions to which people had to adapt. Structural or contextual archaeology draws inferences beyond those of New Archaeology, moving from 'material phenomena' to 'mental phenomena', analyzing artifacts and behavior in terms of culturally specific codes, and studying individuals' symbolic and social strategies for living in groups and for tackling the environment in creative ways. Stepping back onto more familiar philosophical ground, and leaving the archaeological field to those who not only tread it but dig it, I would like to raise the question expressed in the title of this paper: 'Is there an archaeological record?' For the question hints that archaeological evidence may not form any kind of record at all, even though it is presently conceived as a record (or as two kinds of record) by virtue of archaeologists' choice of concepts - really their choice of concepts through their choice of words. If neither the physical recording connection nor the recording connection of signification seem exactly right for an appropriate conception of archaeological evidence, if neither seems to capture the actual connection between archaeological evidence and what it is evidence of, then perhaps the whole concept of recording is not appropriate for the evidence. After all, even if paleontologists are still working with an old metaphor — the fossil record — there is no need for archaeologists to do the same. And if material symbols cannot, in the end, be analyzed on a linguistic model; then they need not be compared to textual records. Might there be a new model of archaeological evidence that does not borrow at all from the concept of a record?

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS I wish to thank Michael B. Schiffer, who commented on earlier drafts of this essay, supplied me with one of his unpublished papers, and encouraged me to discuss structural archaeology. My thanks also go to Merrilee Salmon, Robert Baker, Jan Ludwig, Felmon Davis, and Stanley Kaminsky for their critical comments. In acknowledging the help I gained from these critics, I do not mean to burden them with any responsibility for the errors or omissions in the paper. I would also like to express my gratitude to the American School of Classical Studies in Athens, especially to its former director, Henry Immerwahr, for allowing me to use its library for research. I also benefited from discussions with John Overbeck, Elizabeth Schofield, Tucker Blackburn, Jack Davis, Galewood Overbeck, and Miriam Caskey at the site of Kea. Finally, an old debt of gratitude is owed to Margaret Alexander.

9 ON 'HEAVILY DECOMPOSING RED HERRINGS'* Scientific Method in Archaeology and the Ladening of Evidence with Theory ALISON WYLIE

Oppositional debate These are difficult times for philosophy in archaeology. On the one hand, there is a vast and increasing constituency within archaeology that would be happy to see the last of all who insist on the importance of questions about the epistemic status and the limits and aims of inquiry. And on the other, the tenor of debate among those who do take such issues seriously has been so acrimonious, so deeply adversarial and so sharply polarized, that there is often very little constructive engagement of the issues raised. Indeed, the attacks and counter-attacks frequently seem simply to miss each other; adversaries joust with such gross caricatures of opposing views they can hardly be taken seriously, and then reinscribe in their own platforms the very contradictions they mean to transcend.1 Not surprisingly, a recurrent charge is that critics or opponents have simply failed to see what is really important, that their positions turn on irrelevancies, that red herrings abound. Two such charges are especially intriguing, they work so completely at crosspurposes. Binford inveighs against the 'big red herring' of over-extended claims about the theory dependence of observations which he finds 'basic' to the relativist, antiscience positions he attributes to Hodder and, indeed, to all 'yippie' ('post-processual') archaeologists (1989d: 35). In direct opposition to this pro-science (processualist) position, Shanks and Tilley enjoin Renfrew to 'dispose of his heavily decomposing scientific red herring', to 'stop wafting . . . in front of our noses' the 'myth, mirage, obfuscation' of appeals to a reified and simplistic conception of scientific method. In what follows, I want to examine the concerns that lead some to take these red herrings seriously and others to dismiss them as inflammatory irrelevancies. And I want to argue, in this connection, that the highly charged rhetoric now typical of debate obscures considerable common ground between processualists and anti/postprocessualists.2

*First published in L. Embree (ed.) (1992), Metaarchaeology, Dordrecht: Kluwer, pp. 269-88.

145

ALISON WYLIE Scientific method vs. theory ladenness Where the red herring of scientific method is concerned, I find I have considerable sympathy for Shanks and Tilley's insistence that abstract ideals of 'science', as sometimes invoked by Binford and by Renfrew, should be problematized (1989b: 43). The close historical and sociological analyses of scientific practice spawned, in the last several decades, by the demise of positivism have seriously undermined any presumption of a unity of scientific method - or of a coherent body of'techniques, now well established . . . for the investigation of the natural world', to use Renfrew's terms (1989: 38) - that could be appropriate to all the various disciplines we call 'science' and that differentiate them clearly from various forms of 'fringe' and nonscientific practice. 3 Indeed, Renfrew's own (parenthetic) acknowledgement that the techniques of science are 'always evolving', and Binford's frequent description of science as a process of'learning how to learn' (1989: 230, 250, 487), suggest that the hallmark of the traditions of inquiry we commonly call 'scientific' is precisely their flexibility (their adaptive responsiveness, as it were) under complex and diverse conditions. It would seem to follow that any boundaries between science and nonscience, any criteria of demarcation or conception of what counts as 'scientific', must be enormously plastic - both across fields and over time.4 This is not necessarily to endorse Feyerabend's argument that the only principle of practice which holds across the board is that any rule can be transgressed: 'anything goes' (Feyerabend 1988, revised edition of 1975). But it does suggest that Shanks and Tilley are right to object that appeals to 'science', or the 'scientific method' are, at best, unhelpful in determining how to proceed when a return to the innocence of 'empiricist' ideals is no longer tenable. On the other hand, where the red herring of theory-ladenness (or, paradigm dependence) is concerned, the position of anti/post-processualists is exceedingly paradoxical. They have made good use of contextualist (specifically, Kuhnian) arguments to establish that even the identification of archaeological data, and certainly the construal of data as evidence, is inevitably mediated by some interpretive theory. In a typical passage, Shanks and Tilley argue that 'what makes the archaeological data speak to us, when we interpret it, when it makes sense, is the act of placing it in a specific context or set of contexts' (1987a: 104). They go on to argue, on this basis, that there is, therefore, no foundational 'realm of fact' that can serve as a final, autonomous, basis for judging the 'truth' or credibility of'theory' (1987a: 111). In this spirit, Hodder once insisted that archaeologists simply 'create facts' (1983: 6; see also 1984b), while Shanks and Tilley conclude that there is 'literally nothing independent of theory or propositions to test against' (1987a: 111). And yet, even as anti/post-processualists endorse a 'radical pluralism' according to which 'any interpretation of the past is multiple and constantly open to change, to re-evaluation' (Shanks and Tilley 1987a: 109), they have been eager to distance themselves from those forms of relativism that enforce an 'anything goes' tolerance of all imaginable constructs. In recent discussions Shanks and Tilley declare, quite simply, that they 'don't accept any view of the past' (1989b: 50). This is by no means a new theme. In Re-constructing Archaeology they were quite clear on the point that, if archaeology is to fulfil its potential as a basis for critique of, and active intervention in, the present, the threat of an 'anything goes' relativism must be resisted: 'we cannot 146

SCIENTIFIC METHOD IN ARCHAEOLOGY afford the essential irrationality of subjectivism or relativism as this would be cutting the very ground away from under our feet' (1987a: 110). Given this, it would seem incumbent on Shanks and Tilley to give some further account of how, exactly, archaeologists are to judge the relative credibility of evidential, as well as of interpretive and explanatory claims, to say how archaeologists are to 'be empirical' rather than 'empiricist'.3 And yet, as their critics, and even some of their fellow travellers, point out, it is unavoidable that they, and anti/post-processualists generally, have failed to give any very satisfying account of how archaeologists can (or do) make and justify judgements about the credibility of competing claims about the past. This is a point Hodder has made at length in a recent discussion of the approach he now advocates, which he terms 'interpretive' archaeology (1991 a). He objects that, in their reaction against the failure of processual archaeology, anti/post-processual archaeologists remained too exclusively preoccupied with theoretical questions. They were primarily concerned to theorize the 'internal', meaningful aspects of the cultural subject that processualists had left out of account but in the process, failed to come to terms with what amount to methodological questions about the nature and practice of interpretation. While this call for closer and sustained attention to these issues is welcome, the critical assessment on which it is based seriously underestimates the centrality of epistemological concerns in anti/post-processual discussions since the early 1980s (see, for example, contributions to Hodder 1982a). And it has to be said that, in setting the agenda for 'interpretive archaeology', Hodder himself offers few concrete suggestions as to how such issues might be addressed, beyond endorsing a 'guarded commitment to objectivity' (1991a: 10), and invoking philosophical hermeneutics as a promising source of insights about interpretive practice.6 It might seem illegitimate to require of Shanks and Tilley a methodological programme, given their principled stand against the alleged methodolatry of processualism, the preoccupation with abstract, 'mechanistic procedures of so-called scientific or objective analysis' (1989a: 2), with 'predefined methods' (1989b: 45) capable of assuring that, in Binford's terms, 'we [will not be] led to construct a false past' (Binford 1989: 39). However, accounts of method need not be arbitrary or prescriptive in the ways Shanks and Tilley find objectionable; there seems a perfectly good sense in which the reflexive dimension of practice that they endorse could, and should, include the 'hammering out' — the articulation and critical appraisal — of flexible, provisional principles of method that are emerging in practice. Indeed, they themselves seem to recognize this when they insist on the need to address the question, 'what are the most fruitful strategies' for inquiry, for 'reading and writing' the past into the present (1989b: 44). The challenge Shanks and Tilley face, given their insistence that 'the entire world is always already a vast field of interpretive networks' (1989a) and that objects of inquiry are always theorized objects, is to explain how some types of theoretical construct can constrain the construction of others, such that some are properly regarded (for some purposes, and at some moments in the process of inquiry) as 'objects' or as evidence - 'as a network of resistances to theoretical appropriation' (1989b: 44) - while others function as tools of appropriation. This will not be a distinction that ascribes any permanent status to specific components of discourse; those claims that function as resistances, that are treated as 'objects' at one juncture, 147

ALISON WYLIE are always open to reassessment as interpretive or explanatory or generalizing constructs at another. So part of the task at hand is to explain how and why, under what constraints or with what warrant, the status of various kinds of constructs changes. This will require a nuanced account of how archaeological data — facts of the record - are constituted as evidence, how they are 'laden' with theory such that they can have a critical bearing on claims about the cultural past and can, in turn, sustain what Shanks and Tilley call a 'particular and contingent objectivity' (1989b: 43). Whether or not this is properly termed a theory of'testing', or constitutes an analysis of 'scientific' (or 'systematic') inquiry, seems to me a semantic quibble, a genuine irrelevancy. It is here that I see the convergence between the interests of processualists and anti/post-processualists. While polemical appeals to 'science' as a model of practice are surely a red herring, these by no means exhaust the response of processualists to their critics. In particular, Binford's long preoccupation with the 'question of accountability' (1989: 34), specifically, the question of how archaeological 'inferences' are, or can be, 'justified' (cf. Binford 1989: 3, 10, and throughout), is quite explicitly motivated by a concern to show that it is possible to sustain what he calls 'relative objectivity' (Binford 1989: 230, with reference to 1982a), in face of the threat of complete cognitive anarchy that he finds implicit in the 'open relativism' of anti/postprocessualism (e.g., Binford 1989: 34). Although he is vehement in denying that general questions about theory-ladenness have any relevance to practice (1989: 34), the middle range practices he advocates of building and exploiting 'source side' resources (Wylie 1985a) are, in a quite straightforward sense, strategies for securing, or rendering systematic, the 'inferences' by which archaeological data are laden with theory. And in this Binford actually provides many of the resources necessary for dealing effectively with the problem of method — for determining 'the most fruitful strategy of inquiry' (Shanks and Tilley 1989b: 44) - faced by anti/post-processualists like Shanks and Tilley. In arguing this I reject Binford's own disclaimers to the effect that 'seeking middlerange research opportunities does not address itself to the bogeyman of paradigm dependence' (1989: 38); on the contrary, substantive work on the 'theory' that is to laden evidence would seem absolutely fundamental to any responsible treatment of problems or circularity and nepotic theory-dependence. I would also qualify Shanks and Tilley's claim that 'vital philosophical and social questions of the theory dependence of "data" . . . are glossed over in the archaeological literature in general' (1989b: 43). Because they reject processual analyses out of hand as dependent on a naive conception of 'science' and scientific method, I believe they fail to see the relevance of many of the specifics of analyses like Binford's to the problem of understanding how 'data' can be both theory-laden - itself a construct, and constructed as evidence - and also a source of'resistances' to theoretical appropriation. And finally, in recognition of a shared concern to come to grips with these problems, I would question Binford's insistence that no one but he takes seriously the 'fundamental' epistemological problem of establishing 'how . . . we have confidence in or render secure the inferences and descriptions of the past offered by virtue of our study of artifacts' (1989: 10), how we go about 'developing reliable means for inference justification' (1989: 3). He underestimates the persistence of these concerns 148

SCIENTIFIC METHOD IN ARCHAEOLOGY historically (see Grayson 1986) and, faced with inflammatory critical claims about paradigm dependence, fails to recognize the constructive elements of anti/postprocessual responses to them in contemporary contexts.

Common ground In the spirit of exploring this common ground, let me first identify three points on which there is now grudgingly consensus, and then sketch an account of how archaeological observations are constituted as evidence such that, despite being richly 'theorized' — indeed, undeniably a 'construct' — they do routinely turn out differently than expected, and can play (at least provisionally) a constraining role in the formulation and evaluation of knowledge claims about the cultural past. By now all parties to the debate accept, by way of a first point of agreement, that neither data nor evidence are given, stable, or autonomous of theory. Although processualists resist its more extreme formulations, this is a point they have been prepared to accept since at least the early 1980s. It is central to Binford and Sabloffs' lengthy discussion of 1982, and is acknowledged in Renfrew's more recent observation that 'post-positivist philosophers of science . . . agree that the material record can only be studied and data elicited by working within some kind of theoretical framework: the data can never be entirely free of the theoretical framework which produces them' (1989: 39).7 Second, by extension of this, all recognize that the identification of archaeological data and their constitution as evidence relevant for understanding the cultural past depend, inevitably, on some body of linking principles: 'source-side' or background knowledge; middle-range 'theory'; mediating interpretive principles. Finally, all seem agreed that, although archaeological data and evidence are radically constituted - they are richly 'theorized' constructs - the process of'ascribing meaning' (to use Binford's terms) is not necessarily viciously circular; the dependence on linking principles by no means guarantees that the resulting evidence will conform to expectations. The main reason for this, on which Binford has commented extensively and which Shanks and Tilley, among other anti/post-processualists, routinely exploit in practice, is that the ladening or linking theories on which archaeologists depend are enormously diverse and disjointed they often derive from contexts that are wholly unrelated to any of the theoretical presuppositions (or interests) that inform the choice of archaeological questions, the selection of descriptive categories, or the explanatory and interpretive models of the past that are to be evaluated in the course of inquiry. In short, the 'theory' that ladens observations or data is rarely monolithic or allpervasive (Wylie 1989c). Moreover, these theories are themselves at least potentially subject to evidential constraint; they are by no means necessarily a body of knowledge, an 'edifice of auxiliary theories and assumptions', that 'archaeologists have simply agreed not to question (Hodder 1983: 6; emphasis in the original). The result is that archaeologists can, and routinely do, make quite closely discriminating empirically and conceptually reasoned judgements about the relative credibility of claims about the evidential significance of archaeological data; these are by no means certain, but neither are they entirely arbitrary. A concern to make sense of the considerations that shape these judgements as they figure in the natural sciences has been a central preoccupation, in the last decade, 149

ALISON WYLIE in philosophical contexts, especially in post-positivist philosophy of science. Dissatisfaction with the perceived excesses of social constructivist accounts of science takes a number of forms. Many object that the reaction against positivism has simply inverted positivist priorities, privileging theory or interests over observation (see, for example, Galison 1987: 7-9) and is no more adequate than the manifestly problematic (positivist) theories they displace. The result is a range of positions which provide, at best, 'partial insights into the character of observation' (Galison 1987: 12) and which are, in consequence, unable to make sense of the difficulty of doing science, or of cases in which scientific practice shows little of the instability and arbitrariness of construction on which some of the stronger Strong Program sociologists of science (among others) have insisted. In response to this impasse, there has been considerable interest among historians and philosophers of science in reassessing what it means to say that observations are theory laden. This is one concern that informs the recent philosophical work on experimental practice (e.g., as described by Galison 1988, and Hacking 1988). And it is evident in Shapere's analysis of the role played by 'prior information' in determining what will count as an 'observation' in physics (Shapere 1982: 505). He insists that although nothing can provide observation an 'absolute guarantee' of efficacy (Shapere 1985: 22, 36), it is simply not the case that observational beliefs are all (equally) doubtful or unstable; the analysis he gives of why this is the case is extended in important ways by Kosso (1988, 1989) and by Hacking (1983). Comparing these analyses with those emerging in archaeology at the intersection between contested positions, I am struck by some persistent similarities in the factors found to be crucial in stabilizing and warranting evidential claims. To be specific, I discern two categories of factor - security and independence - as especially relevant for understanding how evidence-constituting inferences are established in archaeological contexts (see Wylie 1992). First, in both contexts, the key to stabilizing evidential claims is very often taken to be the security of the sources on which is based the imputed linkage between a surviving archaeological record and the antecedent contexts, conditions, events, or behaviours presumed responsible for it. But security is a complicated matter. On one hand, what counts is security in the sense of'freedom from doubt' (Shapere, 1985: 29), or entrenchment, in the source fields from which linking principles are drawn, a judgement which concerns both the credibility of the source field and the degree to which the appropriated 'theory' is uncontested. On the other hand, however, an important consideration in archaeological contexts has to do with the nature of the imputed link, viz., whether or not, or to what degree, the background knowledge in question establishes an exclusive and determinate connection between archaeological remains (whether these be classes of artifactual material or structural features of the record) and the specific antecedent conditions or processes thought to have produced them. 8 The ideal of security in this sense is realized when the available background or source knowledge supports a biconditional linking principle to the effect that a surviving archaeological trace could have been produced by only one kind of antecedent condition, event, or behaviour. This is, of course, the 'deductivist' ideal once endorsed by Binford and still implicit, despite his recent repudiation of strict deductivism (1987 reprinted in 1989: 242, 261; 1989: 17), in his tendency to privilege the sort of middle-range theory that captures 150

SCIENTIFIC METHOD IN ARCHAEOLOGY systemic and ecological determinants; these are areas in which source-side inquiry is seen to promise unconditional, 'uniformitarian' linking principles. Ironically, this ideal also figures in Hodder's appeals to universal principles of meaning-constitution when, for example, he finds in Collingwood the 'implicit' conclusion 'that a universal grammar exists when he [Collingwood] suggests . . . that each unique event has a significance which can be comprehended by all people at all times', and then subsequently appeals to 'universal principles of meaning which . . . are followed by all of us as social actors' (1986: 124). The suggestion that such reliable structural, cognitive principles might underwrite inferences from material remains to the intentional dimension of past human lives was a key component of Hodder's argument that archaeology can and should take into account the 'insides' of human action and cultural contexts. More closely controlled and qualified assessments of security in this sense figure in Shanks and Tilley's analyses of Swedish tombs and grave goods (Shanks and Tilley 1982, 1987a, and Tilley 1984), for example, in their analysis of 'structural homologies' operating across categories of material associated with these tombs (Tilley 1984: 136), and in the arguments they give for referring these to structuring principles underlying the social relations and systems of control operating in prehistory (Shanks and Tilley 1982: 150). In a similar vein, I have argued that the judicious use of analogical inference turns on systematic empirical assessments of the degree to which it is plausible to impute, to the subject context, what Weitzenfeld describes as 'determining structures' (1984) — a nexus of causal, intentional, or functional processes and mechanisms that may not, in fact, be literally determining - which link compared and inferred properties with some specified degree of reliability (Wylie 1988). There is, finally, a third sense of security relevant to archaeological assessments of evidential claims which has to do with the number and complexity of the linkages required to connect some body of archaeological material to those dimensions of the cultural past that are of investigative interest. It is assessed in terms of something like the considerations of directness, immediacy, and amount of interpretation or degree of'nesting' of inferences described by Kosso in amplification of Shapere's analysis of observation in physics (Kosso 1988: 455; Shapere 1982, 1985). In archaeological cases there can be no question of literally 'interacting in an informationally correlated way' with the cultural past, such as is relevant in discussions of experimental practice in physics and biology; in this sense any direct measure of 'immediacy' is otiose. Nevertheless, the length and complexity of the causal chain by which archaeological remains are produced (i.e., the number of interactions and of different kinds of factors involved) are clearly a relevant analog of the 'directness' and degree of'nesting' (or, amount of interpretation) that Kosso finds crucial to the credibility (qua potential objectivity) of physically mediated observation. Clearly, when you depend on linking principles that postulate probable, or incompletely determining, antecedent causes - the typical case, where you lack strictly biconditional linking principles — the possibility of error in a judgement of evidential import increases exponentially as you expand the number of such links on which you depend. I take it that Schiffer's interest in delineating the range of interacting 'transform' processes (cultural, natural, depositional and so on) that work together to produce what survives as an archaeological record (e.g., Schiffer 1983) is at least in part motivated by a concern to improve security (or, to mitigate insecurity) of this sort. 151

ALISON WYLIE There are, then, (at least) three sorts of security at issue in archaeological assessments of evidential claims: security as a function of the entrenchment or freedom from doubt of the background knowledge about the linkages between archaeological data and the antecedents that produced them; security which is due to the nature of the linkages, specifically, the degree to which they are unique or deterministic; and security that arises because of the overall length and complexity of the linkages involved. In addition to considerations of security, Binford has famously insisted on the importance of'independence'. Appeals to independence take at least two general forms in his recent discussions and, significantly, in the interpretations that anti/postprocessualists have used to illustrate the fruitfulness of their alternative approaches to the archaeological record. The first, and perhaps the most straightforward sense of independence is between the linking principles used to constitute data as evidence and any of the theoretical presuppositions involved in framing the explanatory and interpretive models of the past on which this evidence is meant to bear. For example, Binford urges that archaeologists base their 'ascriptions of meaning' on principles that presuppose background knowledge about 'processes that are in no sense dependent for their characteristics or patterns of interaction upon interactions [that constitute the subject of the reconstructive hypothesis under evaluation]', in this case, interactions between 'agricultural manifestations or political growth' (Binford 1983b: 135; see also Binford and Sabloff 1982). In this Binford appeals to exactly the sort of independence that Hacking (1983: 183-185) and Kosso (1988: 456) find crucial in determining whether an observation can stand as evidence for or against a given test hypothesis in experimental contexts (mainly in biology and physics). It is an independence between the constituents and the conclusions of an inference that runs along what amounts to a vertical axis from some element of a given data base, via claims about how it may or must have been produced, to conclusions about its significance as evidence of some aspect of the cultural past. It is this sort of independence, as exploited in micro-biology, physics, and astronomy, which leads Hacking to declare that, although observations are clearly 'loaded with theory', it is very often theory which has no connection with the subject under investigation, on current understanding of the relevant subject domains (Hacking 1983: 185). A second sort of independence, operating on a horizontal dimension, arises when a number of different linking principles are used to constitute data as evidence of the cultural past. In some archaeological cases, this is analogous to the independence Hacking finds exploited by the makers and users of microscopes, where completely different physical processes -different interaction chains, and different bodies of ladening 'theory' — are used to detect the same microscopic bodies, or structural features of these bodies. This independence serves to underwrite a localized 'miracle' argument to the effect that it would be highly implausible that independent means of detection should converge if the body or structure under 'observation' did not exist (Hacking 1983: 202). As Kosso puts this point, 'the chances of these independent theories all independently manufacturing the same fictitious result is small enough to be rationally discounted' (Kosso 1989: 247).9 Certainly this sort of triangulation on a single aspect of an archaeological subject is sometimes possible and important. It is perhaps part of what Binford has in mind when he argues the value of varying the descriptive categories in terms of which 152

SCIENTIFIC METHOD IN ARCHAEOLOGY analyses of patterning inherent in a given body of data are carried out (Binford 1989: 242), and it is what makes the use of different methods of dating compelling in determining the antiquity of an archaeological feature or record. But in addition, there is the horizontal independence that arises between lines of inference when diverse resources are used to constitute evidence of quite distinct aspects of a past context, cultural system, or series of events. On the assumption that these are interconnected, the requirement that they yield a coherent model of the past context, taken as a whole, sets up a system of mutual constraints among vertically constituted lines of evidence. And these can be as important in determining the credibility of any given bit of evidence as are security (in any of the senses described) or independence between the individual linking principles and any broader claims they may be used to support or refute. This seems the sort of independence Binford means to exploit when he argues the need to use 'alleged knowledge warranted with one set of theory-based arguments as the basis for assessing knowledge that has been warranted or justified in terms of an intellectually independent argument', to set up 'an interactive usage of our knowledge . . . to gain a different perspective on both sets of knowledge' (1987 reprinted in 1989: 230). The significance of this final consideration is that, when independently constituted lines of evidence fail to converge, assumptions thought unproblematic may suddenly be thrown into question; they expose an area of'ambiguity', to use Binford's most recent terminology (1989: 224, 230; this is reminiscent of Gould's proposal of a 'method of anomaly', 1980). As Shanks and Tilley argue, this strategy of setting up lateral constraints can make clear ways in which the past context in question is different from, and often more complex than, standing assumptions had allowed (Shanks and Tilley 1982). It is, in fact, dissonance between (independent) lines of inference and analysis that originally led anti/post-processualists to insist on the need to consider 'internal', 'ideational' or 'cognitive' dimensions of the cultural past, a point which some processualists have accepted (e.g., Renfrew 1989). When independently constituted lines of evidence do converge, they provide much more compelling support for the model(s) of past systems or activities with which they are consistent than any individual line of inference could do. As Tilley argues, with reference to the analysis of parallel formal and temporal structures emerging in a number of lines of evidence related to Swedish megalithic tombs - e.g., the orientation and structure of tombs, the distribution of grave goods in association with them, the (divergent) elaboration of ceramic design both in association with tombs and settlement sites — it is the demonstration of 'links between different aspects of the material-culture patterning' that 'lends some credibility to the (interpretive) arguments presented' (1984: 144).

Conclusion What emerges as common ground in the current debates is, first and foremost, a commitment to some form of mitigated objectivism. Although Shanks and Tilley reject all abstract, universalistic conceptions of objectivity, they do maintain that the interesting question is not whether objectivity 'exists', but 'what it is' (1989b: 43), and they explicitly endorse what they describe as 'a particular and contingent objectivity' (1989b: 43); they even conclude that it is meaningful to 'speak of the final primacy of objectivity' (1989b: 44). There are striking parallels here, not only 153

ALISON WYLIE with Hodder's recent promotion of a 'guarded commitment to objectivity' (199 la), mentioned above, but also, ironically, with Binford's post-positivist notion of'relative objectivity' and Renfrew's argument, in comment on Shanks and Tilley, that 'it is not necessary to claim that the data must be in some absolute sense "objective" . . . in order to propose their use in the evaluation of truth claims' (1989: 36). Thus, even the strongest advocates of 'science' in archaeology abandon claims to epistemic absolutes where the stability and autonomy of evidence are concerned, while their critics have substantially qualified their original rejection of any notion of objectivity as incoherent and radically unobtainable, and seem prepared to countenance it, in mitigated form, as a regulative ideal that is crucial to archaeological practice. In addition, I find substantial convergence in how this mitigated objectivity is understood, at least in outline. Where evidence cannot be treated as a stable, foundational given, the crucial factors affecting judgements of objectivity, in this sense, have to do with the inferences by which, and the grounds on which, archaeological data are ascribed 'meaning' as evidence. Mitigated objectivity is achieved insofar as the ladening theory — the body of middle range, linking principles — used to constitute archaeological data as evidence is, itself, secure in the various senses described, and independent along vertical and/or horizontal dimensions. It is a fine irony, where independence is concerned, that what lends archaeological evidence some credibility on this account - what secures for it, and the claims based on it, a degree of 'relative' or 'particular and contingent' objectivity — is precisely the disunity of the sciences, the fact that archaeologists, like physicists or biologists (the common objects of philosophical attention in the parallel discussions I have been citing), cannot expect to find in the theories orienting their labours all the resources they need in order to bring their data to bear (as evidence) on these theories. Finally, I am intrigued by a further irony that would seem to reveal another important point of convergence. Despite disclaiming any concern with the 'red herring' of paradigm dependence, Binford does recommend that, to control for the residual blinkering effects of such dependence, archaeologists should deliberately shift frameworks; they should bring into play 'multiple perspectives' (1989: 486). It is important, he argues, to seek 'some external frame of reference with respect to which we can appreciate [the] content [of our own paradigms] . . . another paradigm is a good frame of reference, a different base from which to view experience' (1989: 486). With this, it would seem, Binford advocates just the sort of pluralism that Shanks and Tilley have tried to promote as a means of enhancing the potential 'objectivity' of archaeological knowledge, in the newly 'relativized' and fallibilistic sense endorsed by all parties to the debate. I conclude, then, that far from being antithetical to 'scientific' modes of practice, recent manoeuvrings in the debate between processualists and their critics make it clear that pluralism and theory-ladenness are essential to it. And with this, the red herrings brandished on both sides of the current divide decisively lose their rhetorical force.10

NOTES 1 Binford asks whether debate is worth it and observes that 'antagonists rarely perform at very admirable levels' (1989: 486). More specifically, he bewails the prevalence of ad hominem and

SCIENTIFIC METHOD IN ARCHAEOLOGY ignoratio elenchi (straw man) fallacies (1989: 4, 78), but indulges in them with evident glee (see 1989: 9), formulating such crude caricatures of the positions he rejects it is hard to describe them as anything but 'straw men'. I have in mind his 'field guide' to archaeological positions (1989, chapter 1) and his seemingly more serious (and repeated) attribution of empiricist commitments to every party to the debate but himself and, it would seem (ironically) Dunnell. I say ironically because of Pat Watson's characterization, which I think accurate, of Dunnell as the only consistent empiricist currently engaged in the debate (1986: 446). Likewise, Shanks and Tilley insist that they have 'a duty to engage in constructive dialogue and to take our critics seriously' (1989b: 42), and declare that the 'adoption of rhetorical strategies . . . does not free us from the responsibility of dealing directly with the issues vital to the development of our archaeology' (1989B: 48). But despite this they reaffirm the value of engaging in quite deliberate rhetorical provocation for the purpose of unsettling the orthodoxy of archaeological (and other) conventions (see their discussion of Chapter 1, Re-Constructing Archaeology, 1989a: 8). And, as noted by virtually every commentator who contributed to the Norwegian Archaeological Review forum on Shanks and Tilley's work, this has resulted in a programmatic stance riddled with 'serious contradictions' (e.g., Bender, Hodder, Trigger, Renfrew, 1989) or, at least, 'incompatibil[ities]' (Olsen 1989). Shanks and Tilley retain, at the heart of their own position, substantial elements of most of the orthodoxies they reject: they continue, in some contexts, to privilege evidence and related (empiricist and realist) presuppositions of foundationalism (Trigger 1989a: 29, Olsen 1989: 19); they embrace various structuralist assumptions (Bender 1989: 13); their critique of the 'subject' is compromised by a failure to fully incorporate the insights of post-structuralism (Hodder 1989d: 16); and their political stance exploits, or leaves unchallenged, many aspects of their own privilege and location within institutions of the establishment (Bender 1989: 12; Olson 1989: 20). 2 Renfrew (1989) has objected that the positions identified by Hodder and others as 'post-processual' (Hodder 1985) do not, in fact, displace or transcend processual archaeology, they are, more accurately, 'anti-processual'. Because I want to articulate some common ground between the divergent views represented by this terminology, I will refer to the former positions as 'anti/postprocessual' in what follows. 3 Certainly, Renfrew's appeal to Popper is unhelpful, given that Popper's criteria of demarcation and falsificationism have proven seriously problematic, both descriptively and explanatorily, as a general account of scientific practice. Binford does not invoke any specific philosophical models or conceptions of science in recent discussions, but rather presupposes what seems a vernacular conception of science and 'the scientific method'. In this connection, he frequently objects that 'post-processualists' put inappropriate demands on scientific method; these are likened to the hypothetical demand that science should provide an understanding of'life after death' by a group that thinks this crucial to the completeness of our knowledge and well-being, and that rejects scientific method when it proves not to serve these goals (1989: 27-28). The point of this allegory seems to be that the failure of'science' to provide access to the intentions and beliefs of past agents - to 'internal' and ethnographic dimensions of the cultural past (Hodder 199la) - cannot be taken seriously as grounds for concluding 'that science is useless', and that it should be abandoned as 'a learning strategy so far as the world of experience is concerned' (my emphasis, Binford 1989: 27). Presumably the goals of inquiry should be revised so that they are amenable to investigation by 'scientific method', i.e., so that they concern only claims referable to 'experience'. Elsewhere, when differentiating processual archaeology from both its traditional antecedents and the 'post-processualism' that presumes to supersede it, Binford identifies, as the major problem to which processualists have responded, the need to systematically 'evaluate] the utility and accuracy of ideas'; 'the method [for effectively meeting this problem]', he says, 'was science' (1989: 17).

ALISON WYLIE 4 A central point of contention in which the question of boundaries figures centrally in the Norwegian Archaeological Review discussions of Shanks and Tilley's post-processualism, has to do with the worry that Shanks and Tilley's anti-objectivism must entail complete abandonment, or erosion, of any distinction between archaeological discourse (as scientific) and pure fiction. Renfrew challenges Shanks and Tilley to demonstrate that this is not a consequence of their position, clearly assuming that it is manifestly untenable; in effect, he charges that anti/post-processualism is threatened by a reductio ad absurdum. The general failure of all attempts to establish a coherent and plausible demarcation theory suggests, however, that we need a thorough rethinking of what it would mean to distinguish scientific from fictional discourse. As Helen Longino observes, 'the novelists among us might remind us that if there is a fiction in the discourses of truth, so there is a truth in the discourses of fiction' (1990a: 174). Surprisingly, however, Shanks and Tilley seem to share Renfrew's conviction that such boundaries must hold, as when they argue that 'there is no simple choice to be made between a subjective or an objective account of reality unless one is to abandon science altogether and write novels instead' (1987a: 110). 5 This is a paraphrase of Shanks and Tilley's declaration, both in Re-Constructing Archaeology and in response to comments in the Norwegian Archaeological Review discussion, that archaeologists should recognize a distinction between 'being empirical and being empiricist' (1989b: 50; see also 1987a: 115, point #5). 6 Hodder appeals, more specifically, to Gadamer and post-Gadamerian theorists (especially Ricoeur), as offering analyses that have the special virtue of explicitly dealing with the problem of a disabling relativism which he now finds implicit in the advocacy of pluralism. His main concern, in this connection, is to secure a 'boundary between an open multivocality where any interpretation is as good as another and legitimate dialog between science and American Indian, black, feminist, etc. interests' (1991a: 9). To this end, he advocates an 'interpretive position' which 'give[s] science a context in archaeology as methodology', thereby avoiding an 'ungrounded undermining of knowledge claims by interested groups and . . . a subsuming of the past within a homogenized theoretical present' (1991a: 10). 7 Renfrew hastens to add that 'when the chips are down, however, it is the data which have the last word' (1989: 39). He then cites Braithwaite (1953) to substantiate this claim: not a notably post-positivist discussion! 8 Well entrenched background knowledge which suggests that the linkages in question are radically unstable or idiosyncratic will obviously undermine, rather than secure, any inference which relies on them, so security in the first sense never functions alone. 9 Although Kosso is mainly concerned with arguments that exploit the independence between the background knowledge used to constitute observational evidence and the claims this evidence is used to support or refute - he develops a formal measure of independence of this sort - he also considers the role played in stabilizing evidential claims, and thus securing their objectivity, by the use of multiple lines of evidence that bear on a single subject. It is perhaps significant that, when he makes this point, he refers to the way in which evidence is used to establish claims about 'ancient history'. Although this is presented as an extension of Hacking's discussion of multiple methods for detecting the same entity or determining the value of a constant, my argument here is that there is, in fact, an important difference between cases in which the variety of evidence is mutually reinforcing because it bears on the same entity or aspect of the subject domain, and cases where it bears on different aspects of a subject domain presumed to be interdependent in some specific way. This is the case I consider below as a second, distinct sort of 'independence' consideration.

SCIENTIFIC METHOD IN ARCHAEOLOGY 10 This paper was written while I was a 'visiting scholar' in the Department of Anthropology, University of California at Berkeley, and with the support of a research grant awarded by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada. I gratefully acknowledge the generosity of both institutions, and especially their commitment to support interdisciplinary research which does not fit easily within standard disciplinary categories. A draft of this paper was presented at the 1991 annual meeting of the Society for American Archaeology (New Orleans, April 1991); it is dedicated to Dr. James F. Pendergast who received an SAA Distinguished Service Award at those meetings. He was responsible for my early exposure to archaeological field work, from which has grown my continuing fascination with the discipline as a whole.

10 ARCHAEOLOGY THROUGH

THE LOOKING-GLASS* TIM YATES

We have only to understand the mirror stage as an identification, in the full sense that analysis gives the term: namely, the transformation that takes place in the subject when he assumes an image . . . This form would have to be called the Ideal-I, if we wished to incorporate it into our usual register, in the sense that it will also be the source of secondary identifications, under which term I would place the functions of libidinal normalisation. But the important point is that this form situates the agency of the ego, before its social determination, in a fictional direction . . . I am led, therefore, to regard the function of the mirror stage as a particular case of the function of the imago, which is to establish a relation between the organism and its reality. (Lacan 1977a: 2-4)

Framing the past In some way yet to be determined, a genuine historicity is possible only on condition that this illusion of an absolute present can be done away with, and the present opened up again to the drift from the other ends of time. (Jameson 1972: 187)

Narcissism and the text The dominant metaphysical conceptualisation of the 'archaeological record' in postprocessual archaeology is that of the text. As defined by Ian Hodder - the archaeological text is a web of similarities and differences from which is built up the network of meaningful associations through which we know the past. The concept of the text, of course, serves to denote the epistemological shift away from the identity (passive) of the 'record to the networking (active) of differences. The emphasis is placed upon the chains of signifiers, making any particular item or artefact * First published in I. Bapty and T. Yates (eds) (1990), Archaeology after Structuralism, London: Routledge, pp. 154-202.

ARCHAEOLOGY THROUGH THE LOOKING-GLASS referent to the other signifiers with which it is articulated. The artefact, studied in isolation by the functionalists, is engulfed in a system of difference, which locks it into a framework of ever-shifting reference. But Hodder perceives that it is necessary to suspend this movement, for otherwise the boundaries of the text will never appear and we will be led off into a labyrinth from which no return is possible. A 'text', as such, ought to have borders, boundaries (covers, chapters, spine . . .?) to hold it together. At the conceptual level, therefore, the chains must be closed (at the practical-interpretative level, they are already closed, as we shall see) and the signifiers will have to be fixed by returning them to points which are stable and no longer shift. The theory of context which has consumed all structuralism under a common banner, steps into the breach formed by the disappearance of the signified. Context operates to close these chains of signifiers, allowing us to conceive of a totality - a 'text' - once again, a totality which produces definable, stable relationships between the signifiers of the differential matrix, and allows us to pass down, once more, to the signified. 'The totality of the relevant dimensions around any one object can be identified as the context of that object' (Hodder 1986: 139). The meaning of a particular signifier, 'X', is contextually determined, in its relationship to 'all those aspects of the data which have relationships with "X" which are significantly patterned' (Hodder 1986: 139). Thus the context of a burial would be the edges of the grave, which determine what is within it and what is to be conceived as outside, as part of the exterior. At the borders of context, the shifts and exchanges of difference are no longer possible. Hodder introduces the concept of context at a crucial point, therefore, in order to reintroduce into the radical horizontality of Saussurian structuralism, at least as it is mediated within post-structuralism by Derrida (and, in a different way, Lacan), the notion of depth, the vertical relationship as the passage back to a signified, which will never have been wholly absent. He endorses the notion of the differential signifier, and recasts the archaeological record as a web of similarities and differences which are constructed in the process of interpretation, arranged in order to form meaningful associations. However, there have to be, for this process to take place, points which escape the play of differences which a reading of Saussure's work must force us to accept. Conceptually, the notion of context operates to close down the chains of signifiers and to forestall difference, the effects of which would be too unsettling if let loose to play out their will through the domain of an archaeology. What this amounts to is the delimitation of practice around an object rather than a domain, though it is now to be called context rather than 'the past'. We decentre the archaeological text, rendering its component parts only differential marks within a system of differences, only to panic at the prospect and to recentre that text on an element that escapes this movement - for context cannot, to perform its promised function, itself be a part of the movement it serves to forestall. If it is to be a part of these differences, then it cannot, at the same time control them. The arche is dispatched on a journey by Hodder along a signifying chain, meeting on the way politics, the present, androcentrism, whatever, and then returned to its place at that moment when, seeking to stabilise the forces that this interest in Saussurian theory has set loose, context is defined non-differentially, non-contextually. Context is allowed to become transhistorical and, in the process, to cease to signify - the borders of the text take place 159

TIM YATES in 'lack', in the absence of any significant (signifying) differences and similarities (1986: 139), a point without significance, without difference, without text. Thus far, the function of context has been purely conceptual. It amounts, in fact, to a systematic exploration of the limits of the paradigm, but it succeeds only in recasting the paradigm in new terms, to modify certainly, but not to change it beyond recognition. We have lost signifieds, opened outwards onto a surface apparently without features, and been saved by these points outside of signification which no longer signify. The problem becomes that of locating these functions. Context reassures the archaeological structure that there is the possibility of a distant presence waiting to be discovered or rediscovered, of a return to the vertical. To do this, and in order to set it to work to recover this arche, we must dispense with any further flirtation with the concept of difference. 'The abstract analysis of signs and meanings is particularly a problem in archaeology which is primarily concerned with material culture' (1986: 47). What archaeology seeks to do is to discover how non-arbitrary meanings 'come about', and to do this, evidently, we require that our theories be centred. And to centre them on the outside of difference, we must centre them on that which escapes the rule of the sign - on the materiality of material culture. The role of context cannot, of course, be kept at a purely conceptual level, for it needs to be located within the terms of analysis. It is therefore placed within its material dimensions, material being defined as that which does not signify, as that which is meaning-less. Structuralism would thus appear to have come full circle with the reintroduction of the referent which had, from the very beginning, been written out of its frames of reference, bracketed off. Thus for John Barrett, whose work represents a different emphasis but nevertheless still parallels that of Hodder, the 'architecture' of the material world is reciprocally related within a dialectics of structure/action, but is nevertheless still more permanent and stable than the mere memories of past experience (Barrett 1987a: 8). Unable to refind the signified directly, and so to reintroduce the vertical passage to the arche, the referent is returned to its place, on the outside of the text, and the polarity ideal-material is reified. The problem of the horizontality of structure or, in Derrida's phrase the structurally of structure, which the whole elaboration of context has sought to solve, is finally bypassed by refinding that which, since ever there was an archaeology, has named its terrain, its cipher, mute and silent but containing the codes of the past: Even though written language may have the same basic principles as material culture language, a written language is always very difficult to decipher even when much of it survives. This is partly because it is very complex, designed to express complex ideas and thoughts, and has to be fairly precise and comprehensible. But there are no grammars and dictionaries of material culture language. Material culture symbols are often more ambiguous than their verbal counterparts, and what can be said with them is normally much simpler. Also, the material symbols are durable, restricting flexibility. In many ways material culture is not a language at all - it is more clearly action and practice in the world. In so far as it is a language, it is a simple one when compared to spoken or written language. For these various reasons, material culture texts are easier

ARCHAEOLOGY THROUGH THE LOOKING-GLASS

to decipher than those written documents for which we do not know the language. (Hodder 1986: 123) Material culture as a sign is turned against itself, such that the materiality of artefacts acts to break the flows of difference. Referentiality is tamed in the face of the referent. But, because we have already adopted these terms of discussion, and because this materiality, as the site of the absent context, cannot be outside the text without being, at least partially, 'inside' (which is to say that context has a thickness), the referent is indistinguishable from this function of context as the signifier outside of signification. Where processualism has proposed and maintained the identity and ontology of the signified - the unmediated passage to the signified of an object, namely its 'function' - post-processualism overturns the hierarchy and rests upon the perceived ontology of the signifier, where stability is offered to the structuring of meaning by the 'lack' that is context and which is filled by the material world which intervenes from the outside in order to break the flows of differing and reference. Hodder's context and Barrett's field of discourse, both coupled to this materiality, are conceived on the basis of a signifier without a signified, without any necessary requirement having been placed upon it to mean, since its function is to perform this break in flow which threatens to carry off, once and for all, the objects of archaeological study (as the institution still defines them, and guards them, jealously), linearly, horizontally, and without return. For what is the alternative? The flows must be broken, for otherwise we will drown in the flood that will break over the institutional practices and rituals of this science. The present would be opaque and we would be trapped within it, like a prisoner. And it is precisely the arche, the ontology of the origin, that is at stake. The radical difference and horizontality that holds structuralism together as an epistemological challenge is shocking because it threatens to overturn the conventional metaphor which requires that we conceptualise our work vertically as a return to the origin or to the originary point. Excavation promises to pass from surface to depth, absence to presence, present to past. We all know that archaeology is not just about digging up the past from the plough-soil, but we still think it possible for us to excavate — by induction, by deduction, by strategies of reading through context(s) which break up and divide this featureless plain of the signifier. We still think in terms of the passage from the manifest to the hidden. So, for instance, context is resolved around two poles, one of the past and the other of the present, a conceptualisation that is anticipated in the division between primary and secondary evidence and which, to a greater extent than is recognised, it repeats. It reproduces this 'original' distance and spacing, only now we want to try to think them in terms of each other, in terms of a single context. Conceptually, neither has priority, and the intervention into the chain of signifiers that is necessary to write the past is structured by a dialectic between production and reproduction, construction and reconstruction, telos and arche, present and past. But this is not enough, it cannot be sufficient, to make us overlook that this writing is still an intervention, the chain has still been broken, the past has still been produced.

TIM YATES Someone has had to decide what to put into the context and what to exclude, and this cannot be forgotten. If context is to contain the past and the present, then we know that these poles are not complete, for chains have been rearranged and fixed around the enclosure, in order to prevent this context from being carried off linearly. This structure therefore, still reassures the arche, the ontology of the past, precisely because it attempts to stabilise all that signifies with this context. In order to allow the arche to confront the present from a position of relative autonomy, from its outside, Hodder already has to decide what form this past will take. What matters here only appears on the outside, that which determines every configuration of the structure, starting with what is chosen to be placed within it and which prevents it from following off in a spiral of supplementary significations along chains of differences of which past and present, subject and object and so on are only spacings on the level. The emphasis upon the already-interpreted, upon the irreducibility of interpretation, is a strategic blow against empiricism and positivism, but it offers us no escape from the system which holds us and imprisons us in the present, despite the supposed relative autonomy of the past. It is not a question of a failure within context, of a component part which can be added or subtracted in order to guarantee the function. It is a question of the difference of the past failing to arrive because it has been prevented from appearing before it is given the option of a contextualised arrival. Difference here means not only a space, a spacing of the past from the present, but also a structural incompatibility, a contradiction - so we may say that context, to which we would now have to append a great deal that calls itself hermeneutics, protects the present from the past. Universalised categories are inserted into the past through context — the domestic, for instance, becomes a structuralised difference (it is already a signified) to be compared across cultures and genres, such that the frame for the past is already set, its form dictated in advance, so that all that remains for the archaeologist is to fill this frame with a landscape, the elements of which will be permitted to signify through this prefix. The structure of male/female is a similar problem, where a radical division between form and content allows Barrett (1987a) to be vociferous in his opposition to the notion of material culture as 'text', because the past can only signify in its own terms, while at the same time preserving the hope that unique structures can still be identified. We ought first, surely, to have thoroughly diagnosed the problem, but instead the past becomes only a reflection of the present, where it is no longer clear where the forms with which we wish to populate the past originate. The past is therefore claimed to have a relative autonomy, for the arche is not dismantled (context, in fact, situates the arche in order only to reassure it), but we remain trapped within the present, which takes on the form of an inevitable and irresistible super-ego (to use Freud's term for that which guarantees obedience to the social and cultural laws of the present). The present sets the rules for interpretation, and no possibility is offered for reflexivity with respect to these categories. Sorensen's (1987) framework has two poles, male and female (where do they come from? what are they? how do they function? - these questions should have been considered), which are set to work through a space in the Late Bronze Age (but where are they 162

ARCHAEOLOGY THROUGH THE LOOKING-GLASS really going?). Within this framework, no further dissent is possible, because there is no longer anything left to question - these questions belong to the outside of context (this dialectic of past and present) which is not recognised as such. Like Narcissus gazing into the pond, we mistake what is actually our own image for that of another, the self for other, out of a desire to break with that which imprisons us - within our own bodies, which is always our own space and our own time. Reading these accounts of the Neolithic, the Bronze and the Iron Ages, we should emphasise the colonisation, by a hoard of little Oedipuses, carrying with them the message that some things are outside of meaning, outside of history and beyond question - that some things just never change. The past, to which hermeneutics and contextual archaeology claim to assign a relative autonomy, is already silent, already unable to respond, dispute or debate, to enter into a discussion with the present. The prison house of difference, which carries off the arche along chains of signifiers, is recovered by context only as a distant mirror, endlessly reflecting back our own image. Context becomes not only the point of incision into a signifying chain but the point of entry for this narcissism. What we want to do is not peer through or beyond the mirror - for there is no space into which we may pass beyond the shiny surface which is not already a mirror, an illusion; no space from which we may confront the present as it were from the outside, and by believing that any of these possibilities are open we will continue to run the risk of mistaking the same for other, identity for difference. We do not and cannot gaze beyond, for this beyond is infinitely veiled, preluded by a limitless hall of mirrors. We must shatter the looking-glass, open outwards and sideways, never back or down. In order to conduct this rethinking of the past on the inside of the present, to build beyond context, and to release the radical differentiality of the past, its challenge to and against the present, the metaphor must be shifted back from depths to surfaces, back from the signified to the signifier, from all that holds us to the context of the past at the expense of its form, back to the past in the present. This means reasserting the horizontality or structurality of structure and the signifying chain, by which the past is active in the present only as a trace, and is effective through the processes and powers of the unconscious. What we need to theorise, to elaborate, is a means of breaking out of the cycles of reproduction and production, of pasts and presents, to break with this security, and to mix strategy with adventure. We need to theorise this silence, the silence of the border and the voicelessness of context. What I propose here is to rethink the difference between past and present, silence and voice, self and other, within the terms or supplementary significations of the unconscious/ conscious, in the present. This is why it seems useful and legitimate to ask of every production what it tacitly implies, what it does not say. Either all around or in its wake the explicit requires the implicit: for in order to say anything, there are other things which must not be said. Freud relegated this absence of certain words to a new place which he was the first to explore, and which he paradoxically named: the unconscious. To reach utterance, all speech envelops itself in the unspoken. (Macherey 1978: 85)

TIM YATES On the unconscious Let us therefore compare the system of the unconscious to a large entrance hall, in which the mental impulses jostle one another like separate individuals. Adjoining this entrance hall there is a second, narrower, room - a kind of drawing room - in which consciousness, too, resides. But on the threshold between these two rooms a watchman performs his function: he examines the different mental impulses, acts as a censor, and will not admit them into the drawing room if they displease him . . . But even the impulses which the watchman has allowed to cross the threshold are not on that account necessarily conscious as well; they can only become so if they succeed in catching the eye of consciousness. We are therefore justified in calling this second room the system of the preconsdous. (Freud 1917: 336-7) Freud's spatial and topographical model for the structure and operations of the psyche has, to a certain extent, become sedimented within the conventions of western culture, although certainly more sympathetically in Europe than in Britain. It is fairly commonplace to speak of an unconscious, in the sense of something unintended or not anticipated, but this is much less specific and more diluted than Freud's own usage. The human mind does not, of course, function homogeneously in Freud's model of consciousness. From his work with Breuer on hysteria, making use of hypnosis in the clinical research, Freud had been led to postulate the existence of other kinds of consciousness and motivation. 'The possibility of giving a sense to neurotic symptoms by analytical interpretation is an unshakeable proof of the existence or, if you prefer it, of the necessity of the hypothesis — of unconscious mental processes' (1917: 13). The symptom is the result when these unconscious thoughts and impulses make their appearance in the conscious system (though their significance remains in the unconscious). From the quotation above it should be clear that the conscious is not a thing or an identifiable space - it is not a separate room. What is conscious for Freud is that which is being thought at any one time. The fundamental distinction, therefore, is not between conscious and unconscious but between thoughts available to consciousness and thoughts not so available. The conscious has no space within the terms of this metaphor, but is rather like the host wandering around the drawing room, engaging with those whom the doorman has allowed access. The conscious takes place within the pre-conscious, which is divided from the unconscious by the operations of a censor, who acts to repress all impulses originating there and prevent them from becoming available to consciousness. What is of interest here is the way in which unconscious material becomes available to consciousness, and is manifested consciously by evading the repressive threshold and adopting a form which is acceptable to the censor. In The Interpretation of Dreams (1900), Freud draws a distinction between the manifest content of the dream, which is what it appears on the surface to mean, and the latent dream thoughts, which are the real motivation for the dream, its proper, correct unconscious meaning. Between the two is the action of the dream work which, by processes of condensation, displacement and secondary revision, forms out of the latent dream thoughts the manifest content. So the original impulse can lose some of its elements, having diverse meanings 164

ARCHAEOLOGY THROUGH THE LOOKING-GLASS concentrated onto single symbols, condensed from many to a few; it can have its centre displaced and its symbols replaced by others which are apparently without connection; and its lacunae will be revised in order to form an apparently complete narrative structure. All this creates a path whereby the cathexis of energy imputed to the unconscious material can gain conscious release via a detour. 'The dream, in short is one of the detours by which repression can be evaded' (Freud 1905a: 44). The same processes of psychic distortion account for the formation of the symptoms that form neuroses. Thus, in Breuer's treatment of Fraulein Anna O, a 21-yearold woman suffering from various forms of hysteria, the shock and disgust felt at seeing a friend allow a dog to drink from a glass of water was distorted into an hysterical thirst and an inability or refusal to drink (Freud and Breuer 1895). The formation of the substitute for the ideational portion has come about by displacement along a chain of connections which is determined in a particular way . . . The result is fear of a wolf, instead of a demand for love from the father. (Freud 1915a: 155) This latter is, of course, a reference to the 'Wolf-Man', who was the subject of Freud's most celebrated case history, in which an obsession with a particular symbol took the place, by displacement, of the original emotional and ideational content of the neurosis. If we look at another of the case histories, that of Little Hans (1909), we see exactly how distortion operates. Hans was a five-year-old boy living with his parents in a suburb of Vienna, and his neurosis arose within what Freud called the Oedipus or Castration complex. It originated in his own personal obsession with his penis, which was prominent among his erotogenic zones, and the threat of castration for masturbation, which attaches itself to an object remote from the original meaning but in some way connected to it. This object performs the role of substituting for the original symbol. According to Freud's interpretation Hans tried to repress his love for his mother and his desire to masturbate by his fear of horses, the latter becoming the symbol for his father in his unconscious. The choice of this symbol was not random, but was 'determined' by certain points of similarity between the horse and his father, and by his not-too-distant childhood games where he would ride on his father's back. In the neurosis, therefore, certain points became of significance and acted as these points of contact — the emphasis on the black around horses' mouths (muzzle) was linked to his father's moustache, so also the blinkers worn by drays were connected in Hans' mind to his father's glasses. The distortion operating between the latent and manifest content of the neurosis was the means by which repression was bypassed. Freud emphasised that repression is not a part of the process of substitution of content by symbols, since the aim of repression is only a withdrawal of the cathexis of energy from unconscious material. What repression does is to create a substitutive formation — it leaves behind traces of the original meanings, the symptoms. So symptom-formation is a part of the process of repression via substitutive formation, but where the repressed has been allowed to return to consciousness, to cross back over the threshold that separates the entrance hall from the drawing room. What is clear here is the similarity of these processes to the linguistics that launched structuralism into cultural analysis. Thus repression works linearly- so that displacement 165

TIM YATES is a movement along a chain of signifiers, so that the place of the father can be taken by that of a horse or a wolf. Psychic distortion is part of the processes that articulate the signifying chains of meaning. Thus a symptom is not a single signifier connected to a signified that exists only in the unconscious. Writing about the case of Ida Bauer to whom Freud gave the pseudonym Dora - a young hysteric, Freud emphasised that ' . . . at least one of the meanings of a symptom is the representation of a sexual fantasy, b u t . . . no such limitation is imposed upon the content of its other meanings' (1905a: 80; 1910: 37). The connection between the manifest and the latent meanings, the dynamics studied by psychoanalysis, can thus be linearised, so that they are linked as different points of focus along a signifying chain. These shifts and focuses constitute the dream symbolism, which — although the emphasis is upon the individual history of a neurosis — need not always be personal, as is underlined in Freud's description of the symbols found in dreams, where many of the connections derive from mythology, folk stories and fairy tales (Freud 1900: 466ff; 1910: 64; 1917: 186ff). Indeed, Freud depicted the field of psychoanalysis as extending, necessarily, beyond medicine to the humanities and social sciences (1926: 351ff). It is Lacan who most particularly pursues this potential for reading Freud in the terms of Saussure. To a certain extent, he had been prefigured by Freud himself who, as far back as 1900 had begun to conceive of the necessity of a linguistic metaphor for the unconscious. Opening Chapter VI of The Interpretation of Dreams, on the dream work, he comments that the apparently nonsensical content of dreams can be solved if, instead of trying to take the dream as a whole, 'we try to replace each separate element by a syllable or word that can be presented by that element in some way or another' (1900: 382). Many of the dreams analysed by Freud contain similar uses of a linguistic analogy. For Lacan, the dream symbol becomes the signifier, and it is precisely this linguistic structure that allows us to read dreams. It is 'the very principle of the "significance of the dream", the Traumdeutung , (Lacan 1977a:159). Thus the movement of displacement and condensation that is fundamental, not only to the manifestation of the dream but also to its interpretation, and therefore to the hypothesis of an unconscious, can be approached linguistically, as (following Roman Jakobson) metonymy and metaphor. Displacement becomes metonymy, a relation which exists only in 'the word-to-word* (Lacan 1977a: 156), that is, between signifiers, without involving the signified as a determinant factor, since it is (for Lacan as for Derrida) always divided from the signifier by a barrier resisting signification. Metaphor, which now describes the movement of condensation, articulates the appearance of the signified only as one signifier taking the place of another signifier - the function of two equivalent signifiers combining into a relation such that one appears to become the signified for the other. The processes of signification/consciousness are therefore detached from the mythical vertical dimensions in which they had been contained — signifier signified

as

conscious unconscious

or, as in the dream symbolism -

ARCHAEOLOGY THROUGH THE LOOKING-GLASS

manifest latent and forced into a horizontal structuring in which what moves are the relations of difference amongst signifiers. It is thus possible to account for the unconscious and its effects wholly at the level of the signifier. Thus Lacan allows the content of the unconscious to float, as the signified floats, under the barrier which prevents it from surfacing by connection to a signifier. Reading Edgar Allan Poe's short story 'The Purloined Letter' (Lacan 1988), the content of the letter, which is a metaphor for Lacan for the contents of the unconscious, are never revealed to us, as it moves from point to point, engaging with different supplementary signifiers and significations attracting different meanings. However, it is still returned to the point from which it started out and its meaning as ontology is assured. 'At every moment each of them [the characters in the story], even their sexual attitude, is defined by the fact that the letter always arrives at its destination' (Lacan 1988: 205). Lacan insists on the non-differential status of the phallic signifier, Lacan's name (drawn from the Freudian concept of the Oedipus/Castration complex) for the point where the signifiers of the signifying chains are determined. It is this that, like the letter/unconscious which in the story is displaced, determines its return to its proper place. It is at this point therefore that Lacan compromises by insisting on the status of the unconscious as a veiled and virtual presence, something that can be located and isolated and whose meaning-effects can be returned to where they belong. So Dupin the detective in the story, recovers the letter and fulfils his contract. Just when the unconscious appears to become on the level with consciousness. Lacan leads us back to the truth, to a truth which itself cannot be lost. He brings back the letter, shows that the letter brings itself back to its proper place via a proper itinerary . . . the signifier has its place in the letter, and the letter refinds its proper meaning in its proper place. (Dernda 1988b: 436) Derrida's reading focuses upon the status of the phallic signifier which, by being the point at which difference as references ceases, is the point where the symbolic order is established. It refers, of course, to the Oedipal triangle (Mama-Papa-Me) where the chains of the symbolic are arranged around the hierarchy of the presence/absence of a penis. Lacan, however, emphasises that the concept of the phallus refers to many things as well as the organ in this myth. It is the means by which the subject (ego) is produced and against which the pre-symbolic self (the Id) appears only as a negative. The proper place to which the letter is returned, therefore, is the place of the phallus, the place of the Oedipus or Castration complex — 'woman as the unveiled site of the lack of a penis, as the truth of the phallus, that is of castration' (Derrida 1988b: 439). But where Lacan emphasises the singularity and indivisibility of the letter/phallus, thus determining the unconscious and the symbolic through the point of closure of the Oedipal triangle, Derrida emphasises the differential status even of this signifier, its belonging to difference and to text, such that, where before the letter's arrival appeared guaranteed, its status is now open to question:

TIM YATES Its 'materiality' and 'topology' are due to its divisibility, its always possible partition. It can always be fragmented without return, and the system of the symbol, of castration, of the signifier, of the truth, of the contract, etc., always attempt to protect the letter from this fragmentation . . . Not that the letter never arrives at its destination, but it belongs to the structure of the letter to be capable, always, of not arriving . . . Here dissemination threatens the law of the signifier and of castration on the contract of truth. It broaches, breaches the unity of the signifier, that is, of the phallus. (Derrida 1988b: 444) By taking apart the status of the phallic signifier (the signifier that is not a signifier because difference/reference at that point are no longer possible) Derrida's reading insists on the horizontality of signifying relations, such that the unconscious as a defined place, a present signified, is no longer possible. 'The irreducibility of the "effect of deferral" — such, no doubt, is Freud's discovery' (Derrida 1978: 203). The textual metaphors found throughout Freud's work — as in, for instance, 'A Note upon the "Mystic Writing Pad"' (1925) where the occurrence of memories existing only in the unconscious is addressed - are taken to their fullest extent. The conscious or manifest dream text is not a transcription of a latent meaning: because there is no text present elsewhere as an unconscious one to be transposed or transported . . . The text is not conceivable in an originary or modified form of presence. The unconscious text is already a weave of pure traces, differences in which meaning and force are united - a text nowhere present, consisting of archives which are always already transcriptions. Originary prints. Everything begins with reproduction. Always already repositories of a meaning which is never present, whose signified presence is always reconstituted by deferral. (Derrida 1978: 211) In place of that space to which Freud gave a thoroughly metaphysical name (that is, one invoking surfaces and depths, signifiers and signifieds, manifest and latent meanings . . . etc.), Derrida has only 'a certain alterity': . . . the unconscious is not, as we know, a hidden, virtual, and potential selfpresence. It is deferred - which no doubt means that it is woven out of differences, but also that it sends out, that it delegates, representatives or proxies; but there is no chance that the mandating subject 'exists' somewhere, that it is present or is 'itself, and still less chance that it will become conscious . . . the unconscious can no more be classed a 'thing' than anything else; it is no more a thing than an implicit or muted consciousness . . . With the alterity of the 'unconscious', we have to deal not with horizons of modified presents — past or future — but with a 'past' that has never been nor will ever be present, whose 'future' will never be produced or reproduced in the form of presence. (Derrida 1973: 152) The unconscious becomes, we may say, not a space to be discovered beneath consciousness, but a spacing within consciousness, within consciousness as writing and consciousness as text. The id is neither the being-present that Freud seems to

ARCHAEOLOGY THROUGH THE LOOKING-GLASS suggest not the being-absent of which Lacan writes. The id is not to be conceived on the basis of presence or absence, but as difference. If the pre-symbolic is all that does not appear in the symbolic, then we may align the unconscious with all that the symbolic — in the form of the ego, the subject and the super-ego — seeks to repress. The id would contain all that must be excluded from the symbolic/the present in order for them to exist. The id is 'primitive and irrational' (Freud 1933: 107) without being the simple negation of consciousness: 'There are in this system no negation, no doubt, no degrees of certainty: all this is introduced by the work of the censorship between the Unconscious and the Preconscious' (Freud 1915b: 190). The unconscious, removed from the metaphysical function given it by Freud and retained by Lacan, becomes all that, inside the symbolic and cultural order, is also its outside, that which threatens from the inside (there is no outside) but cannot be contained there.

Archaeology through the looking-glass In the multiplicity of writing, everything is to be disentangled, nothing deciphered; the structure can be followed, 'run' (like the thread of a stocking) at every point and at every level, but there is nothing beneath: the space of writing is to be ranged over, not pierced. (Barthes 1977a: 147) Archaeologists, despite many of their claims, are fetishists. They eschew antiquarianism (the very antithesis of science), the sheer possession of objects regardless of meaning, but our museums continue to overflow with artefacts. They try to lend theoretical legitimacy to this preference. Binford denounces structuralism as idealist, but his materialism and functionalism rest upon the idealism of the sign conceived as an immediate and tangible unity. A clever deception. Hodder dissents, but only to renew the contract (albeit in a modified form) after a circuitous detour through structuralist logic. He rejects the notion of the arbitrary sign, because what is of concern is material culture. Barrett endorses this view, and despite attempts to suspend material and ideal dialectically, still valorises the difference by preferring the former as a vessel to limit and contain the latter. The material world maintains discourse because of its materiality. After the sign, after the signified, after difference, postprocessualism arrives at the signifier without signification, without a signified, without difference — a material culture that is no longer divisible through or by difference. Material culture is related to meaning and the sign as the indivisible is related to the divisible. Its very properties signify permanence, the raw, the hard, the physical, the tangible. Where Saussure threatens to carry us off sideways, laterally, along the horizontal chains of signifiers leading off everywhere at once, Hodder restores the signifier to its place (the place from which it had been deferred, purloined) and reintroduces the depth and the truth that assures us of a contract with the signified, an intelligible descent to the arche. Saussure, like the minister in Poe's short story, purloins the signifier and with it the arche, and takes it from its place, diverts its course. The past is forced back into signification, and in this flat and featureless plain of difference, we choke. We've got signifiers everywhere, cloaking the horizon, and none of us know which way 169

TIM YATES to turn or what to do with them. We don't know where the past is any more, all we've got are these signifiers. The archaeologist is sought out and contracted. Hodder pursues it, and returns it to its place, its proper context, the context out of which it would not have been readable (1986: 141) - which is to say that there are contexts and there are contexts, and we must establish the proper context and return the signifier (arche) to its place. He leads us back, back from the spectre of structuralism released (by Derrida) even from the limits set it by Saussure, back to the truth of archaeology and back to David Clarke's indivisible disciplinary identity ('Archaeology is archaeology is archaeology') which assures and reassures this truth, back to the material culture with which archaeology has always been concerned. Back to the context without which it could never have operated and which functions ultimately to protect structuralism from subversion by its own logic. Materialism without (proper) context is antiquarianism; materialism with (proper) context is archaeology (Hodder 1986: 120). An obvious sigh of relief; the horizon clears, the signifiers dissipate. Someone spots the arche, it is found and returned. An archaeology becomes possible once again. Context is indispensable. To divert the signifier (the arche) from its context is to dispense with archaeology, to break with its rules and its truth. The signifier, forced through difference into a labyrinth of referential traces (in which the arche, too, would be carried off) is returned to its proper place, is 'contextualised', and the verticality of the signifying relationship re-established. 'To affirm the importance of context thus includes reaffirming the importance of archaeology as archaeology' (Hodder 1986: 120). The arche, diverted and purloined by an unfettered and structuralist logic, is refound through a material culture that intervenes (has intervened) to foreclose the difference of difference and the structurality of structure. Material culture is indivisible. We can talk therefore of the phallusy of context for, like Lacan's concept of the phallus (which performs the same function) it operates on the singularity and indivisibility of the letter/signifier, which breaks through the shifting chains of discourse in order to lock them in place and in order to recover the identity, possibility and stability of presence and truth. At this point, through the phallic law of the indivisible signifier, an archaeology becomes practicable, because it is precisely this truth and the potential for this truth that will have been protected and preserved. But the materiality of the signifier is not the identity and integrity of its form, but its ever possible partition, through difference that works along a line that runs between the signifier and itself. This phallus/material culture is broken up by 'the delicate levers that pass between the legs of a word, between a word and itself (Derrida 1988b: 78). Post-processualism articulates material culture as text, as writing, but makes of this graphic metaphor only a further fetish, a further identity that reassures the arche. 'But the pen, when you have followed it to the end, will have turned into a knife' (Derrida 1981: 302). The signifier in material culture is cut up, the arche dissected, by difference, and set loose to wander again, a nomad in an infinite plain without points that can be fixed or mapped out in advance. Beyond context as/and the rule of the phallus, beyond this version of materiality, there is the horizontal structure, through which excavation works laterally not vertically. The past is to be disentangled in the present, not deciphered. No arche, 170

ARCHAEOLOGY THROUGH THE LOOKING-GLASS

no marginal text, no original meaning. No context can deliver. Nothing is hidden any more, everything is on the level and is in this sense manifest. It is a question of connecting signifiers on a horizontal plain, pursuing traces of difference and identity through difference. Past and present are bound on this surface, out of which we do not pass. There is no beyond, no beneath into which the archaeologist can pass, no 'before' to be made present, no potential presence for the past. There is only and always difference. Only a chain of signifiers articulating a further chain of signifiers: there are only, everywhere, differences of differences and traces of traces. Where contextual archaeology (the last gasp of the old order and the first breath of the new) sought to presence the possibility of the arche through a glorious, ontological signifier, to assert the radical horizontality of archaeological production is to open archaeology onto a discourse no longer concerned with the past or present as alternatives — as if it were possible for them to rise and separate, for us to choose one and not the other, for one to become present and the other to be made absent. All these perspectives - past not present, object not subject, etc. - are founded upon a mutual exclusivity which forms the topography of an innocence so ingrained within archaeology that it is not so much 'merely' in the name, in its etymology, as a part of the walls and foundations which enclose the institution. We are beginning to break down the barriers which enclose the arche from the outside. When the horizontality of the signifier and the signifying chains is asserted, the past cannot appear without the present, and the arche as pure signification is delayed indefinitely. It forces us to abandon a project centred on the past or the present and commits us to a practice firmly spaced within difference. Without the various ontological centrings that have protected the fortress, our historical labour shifts to being focused upon differences rather than identity, on the dividing line between identity and nonidentity, subject and object, presence and absence, surface and depth, past and present, conscious and unconscious and to what opens these binaries onto a signifying chain. It was never our wish . . . to transform the world into a library by doing away with all boundaries, all frameworks, all sharp edges . . . but that we ought rather to work on the theoretical and practical system of these margins, once more, from the ground up. (Derrida 1979: 84) A systematic discourse on the borders and margins. But these borders and margins will not be those immediately of the past and present. The hermeneutic project will always have reassured identity lent to it a stability and put the arche back in place. The relative autonomy of the past can only be thought, first of all, from the present. Like the unconscious, the past is 'structured like a language'. The arche is produced as a space or spacing in a horizontal surface of signifying traces. It is a question of the present displacing itself onto this space now called 'the past' and distanced from the present rhetorically, horizontally. And it is a question of condensation, of the elements of this writing representing many other elements, a dialogism to use Bakhtin's term. Age is a measure of lateral distance, and 'the past' is a rhetorical signifying space, a space in a horizontal chain. It is a 'contemporary' space, a space contemporaneous with the present in which the utterance takes place, a space in the present. 171

TIM YATES What we use to measure this space — a radio-carbon date, for example — does not launch us into the past. It is no more the past than a railway timetable. They are part and parcel of a rhetorical system of writing designed to create a regulated and controlled spacing on a horizontal signifying plain and to give to this space, thereafter, the associated meanings of past and present. The designation 'X number of year BP (before present)' is a rhetorical gesture designed to distance the remarks hung on it from the present and provide them with a different stage, one spaced from me, the present and the conditions of my writing. It should not be allowed to deceive me into thinking that the referentiality of these remarks is anything other than contemporary. Don't think that chronology has anything to do with temporality, with being outside the present, with anything we might call 'history'. The spatial representation of time is not enough to establish distance but, because of the nature of this writing, this would be its rhetorical function. All it does is to create the effect or impression of distancing (from the present) through a process of regulation and ritualisation within signifying effects articulated on a horizontal surface. The effect of depth, the signified, is thus produced on this horizontal surface, amongst signifiers and signifying chains arranged laterally. Lacan's formula for describing metaphor expresses this succinctly:

(Lacan 1977a: 164), which can be described as the function of two signifiers combining in a relation such that one appears to take the place of the signified for the other.1 It should therefore be possible to account for the production of the past in archaeology wholly on the level of the signifier. The arche is differed and deferred, displaced and condensed - it is no more than a signifying trace, an effect, which is not a virtual presence or a presence to be placed (discovered, rediscovered, reconstructed) in a context. It has to be thought on the basis of difference, not a difference (past/present) already prescribed in advance, but of difference from the present. The past, produced in this way, is the experience of difference, but it is not a foreign country, it is a little England, a home from home. This narcissism is assured at every moment because rhetorical and formal strategies and the sedimented symbolism of archaeology create the impression of space on a signifying chain as temporal remoteness. Thus contextual archaeology is caught up in these cycles of specular identification of self as other and finds, not the relative autonomy of the past mediated by the present but the doorway that opens onto a hall of mirrors. What we need is a means of breaking with the present, in order to find the past from the inside of the codes and regulations that protect and guarantee the present. The past appears and has value, therefore, not as a reconstruction of the past but as a deconstruction of the present, the strategies of which explicate 'the relationship of the work to itself (Derrida 1986: 124). Like the unconscious, the past only appears when a rupture of the present can be effected, when the 'thetic' (to use Julia Kristeva's term), which originates in the mirror stage and is completed in the full inauguration of the symbolic, is broken through. We should, therefore, align ourselves with the Id, with Kristeva's semiotic, which 'constantly tears it [the symbolic] open, and this 172

ARCHAEOLOGY THROUGH THE LOOKING-GLASS transgression brings about all the various transformations of the signifying practice that are called "creation" . . . what remodels the symbolic is always the influx of the semiotic' (Kristeva 1984: 62). So, to paraphrase Sellers' comments on the novel, the past is the way in which society speaks to itself, and it signifies the ways in which the subject must live in order to be accepted there. It provides the codes of instinctive reference, the exercise of its power, 'the key to its everyday unconscious, mechanical, shut' (quoted in Laing 1978: 99). And yet it is possible to use the resources of this signifying practice to explore the present, to chart its limits and work through its fissures, to explore the real, the possible, the tangible. The present is not the prison it appears to be, and we are not necessarily condemned to be contained within its walls: 'There is a crack there. Construction and deconstruction are breached/broached there. The line of disintegration, which is not straight or continuous or regular . . .' (Derrida 1987a: 132). Writing is not a discovery, or a rediscovery, of something located elsewhere, 'It is something newly raised up, an addition to the reality from which it begins' (Macherey 1978: 6). It is not passive with respect to reality, but it adds and produces and changes the real. An emphasis upon production ruptures the unidirectionality of our epistemologies. From a critical knowledge of our present we can start to explore that unconscious that sustains the present through the mirror of the past, in order to release another unconscious which is capable of remoulding and reshaping the present. The 'past' is only of any value if it can break out of these cycles of projection and introjection, and this must involve an identification of the past with the unconscious — with all that lies 'outside' the present (while always being 'inside'), with all that is forbidden, with that forged on the difference between the intelligible and the possible, the spoken and the silent. The 'distant mirror' must be shattered, not pierced. No passage across boundaries but their fragmentation. It is in the difference between the conscious/spoken/ intelligible and the unconscious/unspoken/silent in the present, rather than in the simple difference between the past and the present that we find the space of our writing. Our task as archaeologists is not to administer the scene in order to locate the past (the arche) here, there or wherever, but to work the scene in order to break with the present and to allow 'the past' to wander through its corridors unfettered.

Reading the unconscious No 'theory,' no 'practice,' no 'theoretical practice' can intervene effectively within this field if it does not weigh up and bear upon the frame, which is the decisive structure of what is at stake, at the invisible limit at (between) the inferiority of meaning (put under shelter by the whole hermeneuticist, semioticist, phenomenologist and formalist tradition) and (to) all the empiricisms of the extrinsic which, incapable of either seeing or reading, miss the question completely. (Derrida 1987a: 61)

TIM YATES Cambridge, 1989 (framing) Otherwise we miss the question completely. What becomes of concern in context, therefore, is the thickness of its walls, the silence of its borders, the function of the frame, the dividing line (always active, never passive) that wedges between interior and exterior, forcing them apart. We always try to forget about this frame, Kant reduced the parergon (hors d'ceuvre, accessory, supplement, addition) to a secondary status with respect to the ergon, the essence of the aesthetic, beauty itself. The drapery on the body of the statue, the ornamental frame that surrounds the painting, the columns of the classical building - all are parerga, secondary, detachable, and we would lose nothing if we were to discard them. Always, we must know what belongs on the inside, and what is therefore to be valued, and what remains external, on the outside, what can be removed from our attention and disregarded. It is precisely the strategic legitimacy of this move that is at stake. 'No text,' Umberto Eco writes, 'is read independently of the readers' experience of other texts' (Eco 1981: 21). There is only a radical intertextuality where everything is text, is already text. Every text is a multiple reading head for further, other texts. 'An apocalyptic super-imprinting of texts: there is no paradigmatic text. Only relationships of cryptic haunting from mark to mark. No palimpsest (definitive unfinished-ness). No piece, no metonymy, no integral corpus' (Derrida 1979: 136-77). What is important then is the marginal and the question of the marginal. And perhaps we should also say that what is of interest is less of the form of a context than of a 'reading formation', which 'would be the question of studying texts in the light of their readings, readings in the light of their texts' (Bennett 1987: 74). A question always of refusing to separate the reading of an archaeological text from my experience of other texts, from experience as text itself. Vienna, 1905 (posing the question) Psychoanalytic research is most decidedly opposed to any attempt at separating off homosexuals from the rest of mankind as a group of special character. By studying sexual excitation other than those that are manifestly displayed, it has found that all human beings are capable of making a homosexual objectchoice and have in fact made one in their unconscious . . . On the contrary, psychoanalysis considers that a choice of an object independently of its sex — freedom to range equally over male and female objects — as it is found in childhood, in primitive states of society and early periods of history, is the original basis from which, as a restriction in one direction or the other, both the normal and the inverted types develop. Thus from the point of view of psychoanalysis the exclusive sexual interest felt by men for women is also a problem that needs elucidating and is not a self-evident fact based upon an attraction that is ultimately of a chemical nature. (Freud 1905b: 56-7)

ARCHAEOLOGY THROUGH THE LOOKING-GLASS

The framework of heterosexuality is not natural or originary, but a secondary development. It is already a parergon. The choice of sexual object could go either way, and 'normality' — heterosexuality, my heterosexuality, for example — appears as the child takes on the rules and regulations of culture, and learns to structure not only its thoughts, attitudes and actions but its whole being around these provisos. Stephen Frosh writes - 'heterosexual genitality is not a natural organisation of sexual instinct, but a channelling of, or restriction on, potential to be found in the child' (Frosh 1987: 46). Normality is a work of repression, passing through a series of stages, but the perverse character of human sexuality remains within the subject, repressed and subdued, but capable of breaking out of the unconscious to form, in conscious life, the parapraxes, the dreams, the neuroses and their symptoms. Although I am a heterosexual I am still capable, Freud tells me, of making a homosexual object-choice in my unconscious. I have already done so, and thus everything depends upon how well I keep these forces walled up there. The 'unity' of the unconsciousconscious/preconscious is, therefore, a bisexual unity. 'And I am accustoming myself to the idea of regarding every sexual act as an process in which four persons are involved' (Freud 1954: 289). I am not one; I am divided, dissipated, my maleness is distributed on all sides: I am already a crowd. No rigid division can thus be drawn between normal and abnormal sexuality. Normality is not a function of reproduction, but, on the contrary, the elevation of reproductive sex to a position that condemns all else to a position from which, henceforth, they will always be described as deviant or perverse. The 'natural' state of libido - if it makes sense to think of it in this way - would be the free combination and articulation of desire (see Nordbladh and Yates, chapter 8 [of the original work]). What we seem to be incapable of understanding is the extent to which the organisation of our lives, down to the most intimate aspects and preferences of our ego, is cultural and historical. And this is, of course, a major problem in a science which (processual or post-processual) is attempting to understand culture before the emergence of a Christian morality, let alone those more recent developments which have precipitated on our doorstep the concept of'Man', upon which so much now depends. We have to read sexuality always as a supplement, always as an addition, always as a parergon - something without a point of origin, a point of presence. This takes away from anything an immunity to the question. Freud understood it: that we must explain the normal as much as that which deviates from its rules; we must account for its appearance, its conditions, and its functions. Bohusldn, Sweden, 3000 BP (becoming a sexed body in the Bronze Age) If one were to describe the problematics of the Bronze Age — or, indeed, any periodisation in archaeology - then it could be put like this: (1) it ought to be possible to isolate proper identities, and - as a corollary - (2) it ought to be possible to arrange them properly — i.e. normally — so that they obey some expected regularities, fall within established borders, arrange themselves around a recognised and recognisable centre.

TIM YATES The material of concern here is the rock carvings of northern Bohuslan, situated on the west coast of Sweden, abutting on the Norwegian border. I want to discuss this material in a very preliminary fashion, in a marginal manner, suspending questions of chronology, typology, spatial analysis, structural analysis, as I will suspend the question inaugurated by context along with all the regulated symbolism. What is at stake here is not an interpretation, but what may be put into an interpretation, what is inserted into the past through the thickness of context - the pre-contextual (as we would have to call it in Hodder's formula), the 'absolute presents' which, as Jameson stresses, bar the way to a genuine historicity. It is necessary to suspend these questions because, first, these are derivative of a certain organisation of which we are only very dimly aware, and it requires examination and, second, because until we have diagnosed the situation, we do not know what status or value these strategies deserve. We begin with the marginal, because we recognise it as the displaced centre, as the point where we must begin if we are to attempt to know the centre. We begin not with what is said so much as what is not said, with the journey to silence which is the hidden history of the work, its prehistory. These are insidious questions, those which come from behind. Let me start, then, by describing the rock carvings as a structure of signifying chains whose circuit remains to be completed. In so far as this rock art is 'the sign of the past' it confronts us today as a potential crisis of the Oedipal. For what is absent in the rock art, as always in an unfamiliar semiotic system, is precisely this triangulation, this third term which enters to determine the signifying chains, the Name-of-theFather as Lacan calls the phallic signifier which determines and establishes the codes of normality. What is absent from the rock art is precisely this authority, and so it is this authority that must be added whenever there is a requirement, less to say something than to prohibit it, to render a possibility, a possible or potential arrangement or configuration, impossible. Proper identities become through a proper framework, which rests on a division between what is permissible amongst a set of signifiers and what is not permissible — a division which determines for a generative structure what combinations are and will henceforth be possible (the possible always being inseparable from sanction). Interpretation is an Oedipalisation — the rewriting of a signifying chain according to a grand code whose contingency is hardly perceived, and whose status appears to be natural, ordained, governed from without. It is the territorialisation of the drives which set up over an unformed sexuality the division which will force conformity to a norm and confirm all other organisations as, by comparison, both polymorphous and perverse. Confronted by a chain of signifiers that intrude into the present, the first step of an archaeologist is to territorialise these chains, to execute an occupation of the signifying space. The past cannot be allowed to roam in the present unattended, going where it will — it needs a chaperon, it must be located, given a place, a name, a neighbourhood. Interpretation is always the conflict of the sedentary with the nomadic. And yet we meet our first hermeneutic problem — although it is really more of an inconvenience. We cannot in the rock art identify properly (i.e. as binary exclusivity) male and female figures. Bohuslan has the highest proportion of human figures in all the rock carvings of northern Europe (Malmer 1981), and yet we cannot, 176

ARCHAEOLOGY THROUGH THE LOOKING-GLASS

Figure 10.1 Being male as our point of contact with this origin, locate those two poles which will give us access to this 'otherworld', a point of entry into its symbolic codes. All that we can do is determine whether the figures are phallic or whether they are non-phallic whether or not they are depicted with erect penises. The phallus is what tends to the signifier (the figure as signifier) a substance - sexlessness reterritorialises around this point, this attribute. Men are there to be found, and they rise up out of a mass of undifferentiated (unsexed) bodies, erect and proud (Figure 10.1). Women, on the other hand, elude the eye. They cannot be identified by anytode of reference that we are capable of recognising. Females have become invisible - for their sexual organs offer us that horror of there being nothing to see, nothing to represent (the horror of the castration threat fulfilled): A defect in this systematics of regulation and desire. A 'hole' in its scoptophilic lens. It is already evident in Greek statuary that this nothing-to-see has to be excluded, rejected, from such a scene of representation. Women's genitals are simply absent, masked, sewn back up inside their 'crack'. (Ingaray 1985a: 26) A whole artistic and social tradition separates us, not simply from the past — the Bronze Age, etc. — but (and this is what we really mean) from the possibility of representation in a different way. The artist, then, looked upon the male and, in common sympathy with us, found an organ to represent, something worthy of attention, but looked upon the female and found no such organ and - in its absence - nothing to represent. And this would provide us with a topography of 'the Bronze Age' cultural lens, a snapshot of the land refracted through it. It would be composed, on the one side, of figures which are 'incontrovertibly' male, and on the other of figures whose sex is, strictly speaking, indeterminate - they may or may not be female, for we cannot rule out the possibility that these non-phallic figures are - to use Gro Mandt's (1987) delicate little expression - not as 'potent' as the others - an expression which converts the phallic—non-phallic couple into the binary active—passive, always reserving the

177

TIM YATES possibility that this division may be located a little more specifically on a subsequent occasion. It is into this latter class that women disappear. Thus the phallic/active equation becomes signified as 'male', while the nonphallic/passive equation becomes, by default, female or a passive male. Man as the presence of the phallus, the engorged organ (which need not, we should remind ourselves, follow the more modest dimensions of reality) and woman as the figure without the organ, the site of the absence of the penis, the state of'phalluslessness'. Woman becomes as the non-male, not as a species of being in her own right. Woman possesses - and Freud is as much in line with this opinion as anyone else - not so much a genital as the absence of a genital, not a vagina but a not-penis, the nonpresence of the 'proper' organ. A little boy submits to the symbolic order in Freud's account of the Oedipus complex because he fears castration, a becoming-female; the little girl, however, submits because, in this valuation, she is already castrated, already a castrate, a submissive, and so no alternative strategy is offered. So, in what we call 'the Bronze Age' and in this art which we assign to that space, we would be confronted with a twofold sexual system, the phallic and the non-phallic, which need not be strictly equivalent to that of male and female, but which is perhaps beginning to signify these identities through an association with the active-passive couple. The absent phallus could still be signifying male, and anyway this structure remains homosexual because, however great the signifying opportunities open to interpretation, however heterogeneous the divisions active: passive/erect: flaccid/ present: absent appear, they are always referent to the male organ, the identity of which is never open to question, and find their territory defined from that point. The symbolic world of the carvings is, therefore, divided into a realm of sexual certainty, the phallic/active/male, and a secondary (and therefore derivative) realm of sexual ambiguity, the non-phallic/passive/malefemale. The feminine world of the Bronze Age therefore takes place and is played out in the absence of identity, identity always rising up erect and proud in the form of the male organ with which it is always synonymous. If we were to formalise an anatomy of the sign, as a geography of the body, then it would look something like this: PRESENCE: absence PHALLIC: non-phallic POSITIVE: negative POTENT: passive IDENTITY: ambiguity MALE: 'female' A fairly typical collection of structural oppositions. All very neat. 'Female' is still suspended within quotation marks because it is a provisional assignment depending upon some cultural supplementations. Interpretation aligns itself with the side of presence, with the molar/male, and attempts to fuse or graft on to it, from a position of (phallic) identity, all that is to be related within the same context and to be determined from that point. Man becomes in the rock art through the identity of his phallus, while, because she is lacking, woman is denied this opportunity, and becomes only as an uncertainty, an incompleteness, the conceptual and cultural absence of the male. It is the task of the archaeologist to forge from this absence an identity and a 178

ARCHAEOLOGY THROUGH THE LOOKING-GLASS stability. From a position of certainty established on the basis of a single and exclusive erotogenic zone, a whole principle of hermeneutic method is to be elaborated. And yet, the indeterminacy of the female almost strikes a familiar note in a society (today) which offers women a discourse based on the values of inadequacy, inconstancy, inferiority and relative irrationality. Women don't know their own minds, they are fickle, inconsistent - whereas to be a man (we are brought up to believe) is to be solid, fixed, like a rock. Does not our own culture arrange its signifiers around these phallic/active: non-phallic/passive dichotomies, and while woman is taught to identify with the latter side, men live with the threat of passing over and joining them. A male can be caught up in a discourse of non-phallic passivity which can precipitate him into the processes of cultural elaboration connected up to a feminine-becoming. It is part of the codes by which patriarchy establishes control not only over women but over any form of dissent from its own ranks. The ideals of the active and erect phallus are also the ideals around which contemporary male peer groups are organised, 'the "strongest" being the one who has the best "hardon", the longest, the biggest, the stiffest penis, or even the one who "pees the farthest" (as in little boys' contests)' (Irigaray 1985a: 25). Is not impotence, for instance, a betrayal of male identity, an act of infidelity to the gender, a sign that marks the passage from identity to process, from a being-male to a becoming-female? And there are many other means of such a betrayal. Thus also a man who breaks away from the presumed unity and identity of the male world, who dissents over adopting the regulated symbolism that conditions masculine identity - he drifts from the security and culturally acceptable 'being a male' (ontology) into a shady world of ambiguous or uncertain significations. He produces contradictory signs to which society, rigidly normalised (Oedipalised), finds enormous difficulty in assigning a place within the symbolic order of things. Those who mix the accepted norms of representation - Boy George might be one such example - are condemned to a world of shadows and uncertainties, to a liminal territory in which there is no real ontology, no 'proper' identity. A 'gender bender' has, for that very reason, ceased to signify his phallic/active/masculine identity and is rationalised as no longer being-male, but a becoming female. Felix Guattari writes: To understand homosexuals better we tell ourselves that they are somewhat 'like a woman', and even some homosexuals join in this convention to help normalise the situation. The feminine-passive/masculine-active couple thus remains a kind of obligatory model, dictated by authority, to enable us to situate, localise, territorialise and control the intensities of desire. (Guattari 1984: 234) The topography of the rock art, as it is manifested as interpretation (and interpretation as supplementation) takes on a field of signifiers organised only by difference, but it is already a form of inheritance, since this topography is already territorialised. Each signifier here, each body, becomes the focal point of an intensity of desire, a libidinal tension, and it falls to the archaeologist, not so much to interpret as to patrol the territory and survey the scene. S/he who paints a picture of Bronze Age sexuality, provides the body with a frame, such that interpretation is always already a frame-up.

179

TIM YATES Tanum, c. 1000 BC (the marriage ceremony at Vitlycke) When it comes to humans in the rock carvings, it is almost only men that are represented. They often have strongly emphasised sex organs, but this is not marked all the time. Of course, they are found in the scenes, the marriage pictures, where even women are depicted, characterised by their long hair . . . (Almgren 1975: 73-4; my translation) Figures of women occur rarely amongst the rock pictures . . . Where a woman is identified, it is in most cases quite certain. That holds especially for the rather dispersed 'marriage scenes'; there one clearly sees that it is a man and a woman that are depicted. The woman is drawn with long hair, the man with a phallus and sword. (Elverheim 1986: 8; my translation) This territorialization of sexuality is effected, performed, carried out. A certain combination of figures, perceived in a particular way, are described as belonging to marriage scenes, which strikes us as familiar, proper even appropriate. Of these scenes, the most famous is located at the top of the large panel at Vitlycke (Figure 10.2), in the heart of Tanum and a few miles south of the town from which the parish takes its name. It is composed of two figures, apparently locked in an embrace and sealing their attachment with a kiss, watched over by a larger, phallic figure who carries a sword and holds an axe above the couple. This latter figure is often described, cautiously, as the priest, which matches the convention that the union here occurring is a legitimated one. The priest would, therefore, be blessing a union between partners in marriage (a union which, we cannot fail to suspect, is already in the act of being consummated). 'The marriage scene'. This descriptive appellation does not belong on the inside and yet neither can we think it wholly on the outside. It stands in an ambiguous

Figure 10.2 The marriage ceremony 180

ARCHAEOLOGY THROUGH THE LOOKING-GLASS

Figure 10.3 Being married

relation to the picture it depicts, neither inside nor outside. It is the addition that bridges the differences and explodes the border. It is the supplement. It is added because it must be added, because there has never been anything without the supplement. Take one away and there would still be supplements, because the ergon is always preceded by a lack, which overturns the hierarchy and installs the parergon in its place. No metacommentary can exhaust this lack, nor could we go back so far as to find a text without a commentary. Discourse multiplies infinitely. So the verbal appellation could not be either secondary or primary with relation to the origin - it is both at the origin and spaced from it. If we were to represent this by the formula signifier signified

181

TIM YATES then it would only be to accept that the signified appears only by foreclosing a chain of signifiers — the frame intervenes — while, at the same time, being no more than a signifier. 'The marriage ceremony' cannot be judged from any external objectspace (no 'past'), it can only be taken apart from within, read for the frame, through the frame, by the frame. It is not the past that must be made to appear, but the parergon that anticipates all statements, all significations, all signifying production. It is the difference of the signifier, a line which passes through 'the marriage ceremony' as a line of force, that offers itself up as an opening for reading. 'The marriage ceremony' What is a version? What is a title? What borderline questions are posed here? I am seeking here merely to establish the necessity of this whole problematic of judicial framing and of the jurisdiction of frames. (Derrida 1979: 88) A further seventeen scenes follow essentially the same pattern, depicting the figures more or less schematically than at Vitlycke - although the priest would appear to be an optional extra, a walk-on part, since it is depicted at only one other site (see Figure 10.3 for eight of the scenes). Again, conventional attitudes have dictated the way in which these scenes have been approached. At Vitlycke, the figure on the right is described as the male, with a sword and penis, while the figure on the left becomes, de facto, female, lacking either sword or penis, but depicted with long hair (Elverheim, 1986, considers this feature the one certain indication of female sex). Length and style of coiffure are not, of

Figure 10.4

182

ARCHAEOLOGY THROUGH THE LOOKING-GLASS course, universal, cross-cultural and transhistorical sexual symbols (they are not even stable gender signs in our own culture, as the fashion of the last thirty years amply demonstrates), and so it is worth looking at the scenes a little more closely. Only three of the nine 'females' who appear in these scenes actually have long hair — in two cases the heads of the figures are, or are no longer, visible, while in the remaining four examples the 'female' would be indistinguishable from the male on the basis of this feature. It is, indeed, only clear in two cases (Figure 10.3—1 and 10.3—2) to which figure the penis actually belongs (and then only because the artist has troubled to depict the testicles). Thus, we must also note, there are cases where long-haired figures are depicted with weapons (Figure 10.4), an attribute which would, if we had accepted the conventional view, distinguish male from female. Indeed, in the same example, one figure with long hair is quite clearly phallic. According to P. V. Glob, whose monumental work (1969) on the Danish rock carvings of the same period devotes space to a consideration, and formalisation, of these relationships, the cup mark (small, circular depression), which is found between the legs of human figures on carvings in Denmark and right the way up the Swedish west coast as far as 0stfold in Norway, is a female symbol, indicating her genitalia (this argument is repeated ad infmitum in the literature, most notably by Burenhult 1978 and Mandt 1987). It is found with figures with long hair, as in Bohuslan (Figure 10.4-5), including the adorant figure from Aspeberget (Figure 10.4—6), but it is not confined to those alone. It is found with figures which otherwise lack any distinguishing or characteristic marks (Figure 10.4—1;10.4—2). There might be a certain logic to this argument - if the penis is depicted by a line or a stroke protruding from the front of the figure, then the vagina, as the opposite of the penis, its absence might well be depicted by a dot, denoting the opening. But this proves as difficult to sustain as the other diagnostic markings. Firstly, the cup mark is not only found with figures whose sex is otherwise uncertain, but with those which are indisputably male - either in front of the figure proximal to the penis (Figure 10.5—1) or between the legs of the figure in what we are told is the 'feminine' position. Similarly, at Aspeberget, a few hundred metres from Vitlycke, the cup mark is found associated with the male bulls which process across the top of the central panel. If it does in any way designate anatomy, then the cup mark would indicate, not simply the hole that is the vagina but that which forms the urethra and the anus as well. Indeed, if we look back to the embracing figures at Vitlycke, we must note that the marriage couple are accompanied by a cup mark, but beneath the feet of the male, phallic figure, not those of the 'female'. The cup mark cannot be tied down to a self-identical and fixed sexuality, therefore, be it male or female. The problems involved with these positions and interpretations, and their delicate but by no means uncontradictory choreography, are well illustrated by the blatant circularity of Glob's argument: 'It [the "female" cup mark] is thus seen in the carving at Rished in Bohuslan under a woman standing beside a phallic man . . .. As cups are not otherwise found in this scene, the location of the cup-mark cannot be fortuitous' (Glob 1969: 306). The cup mark floats, engaging with many different types of figure. It is what we might call a floating signifier, one that travels the signifying chains, traversing the differences that articulate their components. It 183

TIM YATES

Figure W.5 'becomes' a female sex indicator only if we first presume that the figure it accompanies is female, and if there is, first and foremost, and certainly not interior to the rock art, the necessity of assigning a figure a determinate identity, a determinate sexual identity, particularly a determinate female identity. What is interesting here is not simply that this designation has taken place - that, of course, might seem to be reasonable — so much as why it has occurred. Why is it necessary to depart from that model which accepted the ambiguity of the nonphallic figures in the rock art in order, now and here — in these particular scenes — to draw determinacy out of indeterminacy? It can only be out of a desire to close off that possibility that at Vitlycke and the other eight scenes are depicted, not a man and a woman in a sexual embrace, but a man and a man. What a shocking possibility! The model of the phallic:non-phallic and active:passive suggests to our cultural eye that there ought to be a woman here, the counterpart for the engorged 184

ARCHAEOLOGY THROUGH THE LOOKING-GLASS male organ, but in scenes as suggestive as these it becomes necessary to close off the latent but nevertheless possible signification. As soon as we find a woman here, we have already passed under a prohibition. The possibility that these are homosexual scenes cannot be left open. Therefore (and it is principally at these points, the marriage scenes) the monolithic system of sexuality — already homosexual because it recognises the presence of only one organ, one sex, the phallic male — is displaced to make room for the appearance of woman, in order to prevent another but different form of homosexuality. Under these specific circumstances, Bronze Age woman becomes determinate, is dragged into presence. But not for her own sake. She appears, we note, only when a set of sexual prohibitions is brought to bear upon the range of possible significations. The marriage scene. Women have use value for men (pleasure) but are also a commodity which has exchange value (prestige) amongst men. If, then, this is to be a marriage scene, then we should expect to find a woman here, at the locus of the ceremonies by which she is circulated and exchanged between patriarchal heads. Especially if there is to be a kiss, an act of copulation, then there must be a woman. Always, we read, she is a commodity, necessary for exchange, necessary for reproduction, necessary when the male requires a space into which he may plug his penis. This we cannot forget. Woman only becomes necessary when something threatens the phallic directionality and unity of the male. She is not a subject, not an individual with an identity, she is no more than a prop, one that post-Oedipally takes the place of the hand which is forbidden by taboo from continuing to gain satisfaction auto-erotically: 'The vagina is valued for the "lodging" it offers the male organ when the forbidden hand has to find a replacement for pleasure-giving' (Irigaray 1985a: 23). Woman appears, therefore, in interpretation only as a structural necessity, as the recognised object of the drives and the correct locus of desire, the regulated destination of the semen. 'She' is not a person, not a 'subject': she is part of the process by which ideology patrols the territory of masculine identity, she is needed to validate that identity. But this sudden determinacy cannot be maintained. Glob notes two scenes from the rock carvings of Denmark that are comparable to those in Bohuslan. The first, which he claims as a marriage scene, is too stylised and too schematic for us to distinguish either sexual partner. The other, which is carved on the Maltegard stone from northern Zealand (Figure 10.5—5) depicts a male figure on the left, with an erect penis depicted by a line, and a 'female' (sic) figure on the right, her genitals apparently indicated by a vertical line between 'her' legs. This time the convention that establishes the formula VAGINA = HOLE = CUP MARK is abandoned, and the vagina is to be represented in the same way as the phallus, by a single straight line. 'Undoubtedly we see in this unique piece a depiction of the "sacred" wedding, the May wedding, known from classical lands and recent folklore' (Glob 1969: 294). And yet this scene and its execution are by no means as unique as Glob suggests. What strikes us here is that the apparently 'female' figure is depicted with what would otherwise, under different circumstances, have been described as a phallus—depictions of non-erect phalluses in just this way are by no means unheard of amongst the carvings of southern Scandinavia. Depicting the penis passively rather than as 'potent' (erect) is a means of representation which, while not as common as the erect or non185

TIM YATES phallic figures, is found all the way up the east coast of the Skaggerak/Kattegat (e.g. Figure 10.5-4), and in these cases it seems a little unlikely that anyone would not regard these figures as male. For what we would otherwise have to face is the possibility that the scenes identified in Bohuslan at eighteen sites and, crucially perhaps, on the Maltegard stone from Denmark, represent not heterosexual but homosexual coitus. The coupling of erect (active) and non-erect (passive) figures is certainly to be maintained, but by examining the circumstances by which these have become, in interpretation, 'women', we must be led to seriously doubt the frameworks within which we have worked. There is no reason to assume that both these figures are not male, nor is there any contemporary reason why they should not be so. In any case, we must accept that there is an ambiguity that is not undesirable but in fact as original as the identities we think we see, which allows these scenes to signify either form of sexuality, and to perform upon the present a deterritorialisation of the rules and structures, the codes and signs, the signifying production, of desire. The action of making women 'appear' in the otherwise 'homosexual' structures of praxis is only motivated in opposition to this threatening possibility - is only in order to exclude and so deny it, to make women appear in order to make this unspeakable 'other man' disappear. Always there is a kind of male, a certain male, but only under circumstances that it is possible to describe does there become a female: interpretation is traversed by a line of sodo-psychic repression. She appears, not for herself, not to find herself in herself, as her own identity, but as the portable vagina to be deployed strategically whenever masculine self-identity is threatened or brought into question. The designation 'the marriage ceremony', which delimits this process, teems with significations which should become the object of an archaeology. The fact is that women are the only authorised repositories of the process of becoming a sexed body. If a man breaks away from the phallic rat race inherent in all power formations, he will become involved in various possible ways in this sort of feminine becoming. Only then can he go on to becoming animal, cosmos, words, colour, music. (Guattari 1984: 234) no place, no date (becoming human) I am convinced — as the experience of psychoses and serious neuroses makes clear - that, beyond the ego, the subject is to be found lying in scatters all over the world of history. (Guattari 1984: 27) If we descend to the least evolved societies . . . Here, the individual himself loses his personality. There is a complete lack of distinction between him and his exterior soul or totem. He and his 'fellow animal' together compose a single personality. The identification is such that man assumes the characteristics of the thing or animal with which he is united. For example, on Mabuiag Island 186

ARCHAEOLOGY THROUGH THE LOOKING-GLASS people of the crocodile clan are thought to have the temperament of the crocodile: they are proud, cruel, always ready for battle . . . The Bororo sincerely imagines himself to be a parrot: at least, though he assumes the characteristic form only after he is dead, in this life he is to that animal what the caterpillar is to the butterfly. (Durkheim and Mauss 1973: 6-7) Gregor Samsa woke up one morning to find that he had become a gigantic insect. What shocks us, perhaps, is that the criteria for being-human have been torn back and a metamorphosis has taken place. Such an event should not, strictly, be allowed: man may have been an ape, but he is now (being) that which is absolutely prohibited from mixing with other forms, especially that of the insect. And so, in the end, Gregor is sacrificed in order to preserve the rules of existence, the Oedipalised codes of ontology and of the family (Bogue 1989: 111-12). But — and presuming from the start that the two are separable rather than internal to each other - we might say that fact is stranger than fiction. If Gregor abandons being for a becoming (and there was never any question of choice), then this horror of a becoming-other is by no means confined to the imagination of literature. Stephen D., for instance, dreamt one night that he was a dog, and woke to find that the transformation of which he had received a premonition was already complete. He awoke to find himself in a world unimaginably rich and significant in smells, the becoming-animal here marked by the sudden ascendancy of one sense over the others. 'I had dreamt I was a dog — it was an olfactory dream — and now I awoke to an infinitely redolent world — a world in which all other sensations, enhanced as they were, paled before smell . . . I see now what we give up in being civilised and human. We need the other — the "primitive" — as well'. (Sacks 1985: 149-51) And it is this becoming-other which we fear as the absolute deterritorialisation of the human. Gregor had to be destroyed less because he had ceased to be human than because he had ceased to be anything in particular — he does not turn into an insect, for he remains Gregor Samsa. He remains a man-becoming-insect, between ontological realms, and so outside of the liberal values that would protect the hallowed space of the human individual. The body-ego is not fixed and inviolable. It is not something upon which we can rely and assume to be the basis - fundamental and unquestionable - of all experience. The notion of a knowable body-self- which is without doubt an historical one, and therefore one that is socially and culturally determined - cannot confront the transiency and arbitrary nature of the ego and its alliance with the conception of the complete and homogeneous body. From Lacan and the formulation of the mirror stage we know that the vision of the homogenised-body is a specular image with which the ego identifies in order to become signifiable. Fold back the ego (the ego which humanism continually reifies and reproduces) and you find a very different organisation, a whole kaleidoscope of possibilities. Christina, perhaps, whose mind separated one day from her body, or the man whose legs detached themselves and were replaced by those

187

TIM YATES of another man, which would not obey any of his commands (Sacks 1985: 42ff; 53ff). Beyond the ego we start by finding only that which we regard as abnormal or deviant, the unusual, denoting a certain alienness to our society, a lack of fit within our ontologies and their recognised identities. Beyond the egos and the super-egos that dominate our perspectives, our sanctioned literature, our official histories and prehistories, there is the fragmentation of that unity which has dominated western thought since classical times. Do we forget that, if this science of man is a recent development, then the concept of man is scarcely of any greater antiquity? A different relationship existed before the dominance of this ideology - a dialogue, for instance, between madness and reason (Foucault 1973), but certainly a madness always within reason, on the inside - today, as much as in all those yesterdays. We experience the folding back of'the real' today only in the terms of what clinical psychology and psychoanalysis (already from positions charged with upholding the tyranny of the normal) call illness, psychosis, neurosis, paranoia, schizophrenia, insanity — all the terms which seek to stabilise the situation by normalising the cracks in the ego's surface. Explorations of alternatives, which attempt to explode the identity of men - becoming-animal in Kafka, becoming-mineral in Beckett become neutralised by being regarded as 'mere metaphor', since this becoming-otherthan-it-appears-to-be is strictly prohibited by the identity, and most particularly by the self-identity, of the ego. And yet all these 'disorders' remind us that the ego is fragile, that it is traversed by lines of stress and strain, by cracks and fissures, and that it is within this fragmentation that history is to be found within the science of man. History shines through these tears and rips in the surface of the body-ego, and beneath the smoothness and pristine quality of the homogeneous and homogenising skin of the antique statue, the self shines through as the lived experience of a Picasso or a Munch. Why shouldn't Gregor turn into an insect? Why shouldn't Stephen D. enter a course that precipitates him in a becoming-dog one which although (or perhaps because) not complete is mourned. Homo sapiens opens on to history only as it bursts at the seams - the zoomorphisation of the body and its organs, so that the anus can become wolf, or a rat which is already also a penis, already the worm that burrows as the rat would burrow into the anus of the victim. And, before either of these processes will have taken place — before we speak, following Freud, of a Wolf-Man or a Rat-Man (analysis formalising the transformation as it seeks to reverse it and bring the man back out of the animal) - before the becoming-animal of the body there is already a becoming-female, an unbecoming-male. Everyone, even the most unembodied person, experiences himself as inextricably bound up with or in his body. In ordinary circumstances, to the extent that one feels one's body to be alive, one feels oneself to be alive, real and substantial. Most people feel that they began when their bodies began and that they will end when their bodies end. (Laing 1969: 66) But what, we must ask, after all, is a body? This image, this contemporary experience of myself and my body, is the image reflected to my ego for its own purposes. When shaken a bit (and it doesn't take a lot) it proves to be a mirage and a chimera. Daniel Paul Schreber - to speak only of an obvious case - 'lived 188

ARCHAEOLOGY THROUGH THE LOOKING-GLASS

for a long time without a stomach, without intestines, almost without lungs, with a torn oesophagus, without a bladder, and with shattered ribs, he used sometimes to swallow part of his own larynx with his food, etc.' (Freud 1911: 147). When the body in question reformed, the judge awoke from one neurosis only to find that he was now a woman, possessed of the structures that 'give the female skin its peculiar softness' and with 'nerves of voluptuousness' that envelop the whole body producing on his chest (periodically) female breasts, and covering his entire body with those feelings of sensual pleasure 'such as are found only in the genital region in men' (Schreber 1955: 204-6). Beyond the ego, then, we find a wholly different world, which reminds us how much our ontologies coincide with our ego's and our body ego's — the fragmentation of the body, the involvement in a series of becomings (becoming animal, mineral, female) which would threaten to articulate man with all that we are used to thinking of in opposition to him. Beyond the ego and the limits it imposes upon signification, beyond its controls, regulations codes and taboos, anything is possible — 'Man' ceases to be the centre of meaning and becomes merely an arbitrary signifier, floating and engaging with other signifiers. The body can be experienced in different ways, it can be conceptualised and reconceptualised in chains of production that are as limitless as the signifying units that compose them. The molar identity of man is shattered, and it no longer makes any sense to attempt to understand history on the basis of a monolithic category of the person — 'the science of man' is a theatrical farce, 'the antiquity of man' a charade: games we play in front of the mirror. Beyond the ego/cogito which inaugurate the modern period - as the state of being - there is only a state of becoming and unbecoming. If we are to approach prehistory, which must begin at the edges of this modern period, then we must abandon the science of man and work to obliterate his memory. We may read Kafka or Beckett instead of Descartes or Giddens. It is not sufficient to erase Being as does Heidegger any more than it is sufficient to attempt to define it. We must conceive it on the basis of difference, on the basis of equivalence with all the other signifiers of the meaning system. It is in disturbing identity, and the identity of'man' as exclusivity and as something specifiable in advance and applicable in all times and places, it is in disturbing these cycles of production and reproduction that govern our own image and our own self-image, our time, our place, that history is to be found. And yet these are not mere dreams or fantasies, these becomings that cut across and dissect the body of'man'. Respond in this way and you miss the point, you will already have begun on a path that leads back to ontology via a total destruction of history. They are perfectly real, since what is at stake here is always the specular identity of identity. Doesn't deconstruction differ from classical (Hegelian) dialectics precisely because it insists upon the non-identity of identity? That things differ from themselves: . . . it is clear that the human being does not 'really' become an animal anymore than the animal 'really' becomes something else. Becoming produces nothing other than itself. We fall into a false alternative if we think you either imitate or you are. What is real is the becoming itself, the block of becoming, not the supposedly fixed terms through which becomes passes. (Deleuze and Guattari 1988: 238)

189

TIM YATES You must comprehend the difference, for if identity must be iterable in order to be identified, then we will always already have ruptured the conditions of ontology (Derrida 1977). The becoming-other of being ruptures its self-circuit - the becoming always lacks a subject, a point of pure reference, since that space, too, 'is' not without also and at the same time being caught up in various becomings. Juxtapose fact and fiction, subject and object, ideal and material, and you will never comprehend the movement of a becoming. When it comes to a becoming, no further separation between fact and fiction is possible — or, rather, the becoming produces at once both fact and fiction, it is a material force. In Andalusia in 1977 no one doubted any of these possibilities: If masculine behaviour, for the men of San Bias, has its conceptual focus in the male genital region, then feminine behaviour is concentrated linguistically on the anus. Men show themselves to be constantly aware that the anus can be used in homosexual encounters, in which case the passive partner is perceived as playing the feminine role, and indeed of being converted symbolically into a woman. It is this sexual transformation that men fear. (Brandes 1981: 232-3) Do not suppose that because the transformation is symbolic that it is therefore, in some sense, less real than the real. The symbolic not only represents but, because the real is lacking in anything more, it also performs. Of course, the cuckold does not really sprout cuernos, the horns, and there will be nothing visible, no physical transformation resulting from the infidelity of the wife. And yet the metamorphosis is still as real: To be cuckolded is to be transformed symbolically into a woman. The horns, originally associated or belonging to the woman, are placed on the head of a man, thereby feminizing him. The cuckold not only wears horns but also simultaneously becomes symbolically converted into a cabron, or super-goat. (Brandes 1981: 229) And this transformation is irreversible, the male is 'forever branded with this female symbol'. A man-becoming-horned (-becoming-goat-) becoming-feminine. It is as real as the being-male or the being-female. In Samoa, a man must guard his behaviour and appearance against the ever present possibility of becoming/a 'afafine, like a woman, a latent potential within every male (Shore 1981: 209-10). We have to get outside ourselves (our time, our place) in order to appreciate the difference — the Californian man-becoming-bear, for example, which is a culturally recognised category (Kroeber 1952: 315; Whitehead 1981: 101), could not be comprehended in a society which imposes an absolute taboo on the mixing of the category 'human'. And so 'the marriage scene' produces an endless stream of ontological significations, and it is these that we need to question. It adds to the rock art not simply what is necessary or sufficient to make it intelligible, but an interpretative excess. To talk of humans as beings, of human-beings, makes a claim upon libidinal organisation that extends far beyond the accredited concepts of'male' and 'female', forcing its signifying production into little territories, into self-limiting circuits. The marriage scene protects and preserves identity and ontology by conferring upon it legitimacy — by forcing out the possibility of a homosexuality, which is more generally the possibility of 190

ARCHAEOLOGY THROUGH THE LOOKING-GLASS breaking with ontology and precipitating man on a course of becomingpassive/becoming-female. Legitimacy, here, is the buttress of identity, and it is without doubt to legitimate and validate the identity of man that woman is called into existence. So that all these categories of'being' — subject, ego, cogito, agent, as also man, woman, animal — all these designations, presuppose a certain organisation of libido, using the 'concept' to refer to that force which charges a body and its organs in relation to other bodies, without presupposing that there need be any particular unity, hierarchy or axiology. All these signs in the rock art, all signs and all significations, are charged with libido - they offer the possibility of 'man' becoming articulated in a series of becomings that relate humans to all that would lie outside their bodies, and it is this possibility that interpretation has always foreclosed. Re-examining the production of signs and their relationships as essentially the production of libido,2 we can begin to re-examine the ways in which the self and body — the body-ego — were signified in what we call (as though it were a place) 'the Bronze Age'. As is clear from what was said above, 'the marriage scenes' cannot support the notion of a rigid and exclusive organisation of the sexual drives than may

Figure 10.6 Becoming animal

191

TIM YATES be generally the case in western societies today, but libidinal deterritorialisation is extended much further to directly assault the integrity of human identity (as we recognise it). Thus the sex organ can be used for copulating with animals (Figure 10.6-1 and 10.6-2) such that the division that separates nature from culture, man from animal, is torn down. The phallus loses its transcendent status, its unimpeachable self-identity. It becomes a weapon, a bow, or an axe that is already, at the same time, the head of an animal (Figure 10.6—6). The penis can integrate the body within an architecture — the boat, as the prow of a ship, which is already signifying an animality (Figure 10.6-3 and 10.6-4). Indeed, so acutely does this masculine ontology come into question that the male can become fully integrated, in the act of copulation, into the body of a deer (Figure 10.6—5). Human and totem as one. What we see here is the incision, right into the heart of the masculine/phallic principle of identity, of those values which have hitherto been regarded as belonging to a subsidiary 'feminine'/non-phallic discourse within the reading formation that has been analysed here - the values of ambiguity, flow and process- that offers itself, in the marriage scenes, as potentially subversive. It speeds up signification, forcing it forward and shifting it out of the molar and through the molecular. At Kallsangen (Figure 10.7) there are only becomings - these are neither man nor animal but something between terms and between these alternatives, something between 'man' and 'animal' and therefore unnameable. These are, at one and the same time, both men and birds, a man-becoming-bird or a bird-becoming-man (who knows from which place to start?). We do not know what to call these unfamiliar figures, but the fact of being unnameable does not alter the fact of the becoming. Nor does it matter that these creatures are not 'real', since nothing can alter the power of the

Figure 10.7 Becoming animal 192

ARCHAEOLOGY THROUGH THE LOOKING-GLASS becoming, of representation and presentation. Man articulates with animal - they share features — and if the becoming animal is always incomplete, it still remains more real than the being-human. (In historical work we ought to be able to say that anything can happen. The value of the past ought to be its potential to untangle the threads that hold us, anchored, to the present.) But what would be at stake here would be the parergon of the human, the parergon of the body, the body as parergon. For there is no doubt that the body is framed - by the sex organs that shift us into a gender system, by the concept of'being-human' and its subsiduaries being-male, being-female, being-animal, etc., so that everything that would claim to be the ergon or to represent the ergon man is implicated in a system of lateral restriction. The ergon is characterised by lack, so it must be framed, prevented from following off in every direction. Because of the lack which calls forth the parergon, we go so far back into the body in our attempt to isolate this ergon that there is nothing left - it is not simply the drapes or the hoods that are removable, for everything is detachable and there would still be more. The ergon is occupied only by absence, the absence of being. The body is always a part of the signifying chain, and this phallic/molar/symbolic level as the principle for the interpretation of rock art discourse and for an ontology 'in the Bronze Age' is problematic. At the level of the semiotic (approaching the rock art not on the basis of the symbolic dimension but only according to relations of difference amongst signifiers) the whole principle that seemed to converge around the phallus as the discourse of identity, subjected to taboo and regulation, collapses in upon itself. Designs (signifiers) can be recombined without any restriction placed upon their possible combinations. Thus, taking only the most common motifs, a ship can be articulated with a man, an animal, a disc, a foot, as each design opens and closes in multiple relations with its others. Not only combinations of two signifiers, but four, five or more motifs are conjoined. And not only combinations of whole signifiers, but an exchange of parts — the legs of a man seed off and become those of a disc, an animal head leads a ship. Although pure or basic figures still outnumber these combinations, it is nevertheless important that, in terms of what signs can be conjoined, all possible permutations appear to be equivalent and none is prohibited. The structure of libidinal production, which convention has sought to force into the directionality and legitimacy of 'marriage' as the only sanctioned combination of motifs, the only permitted signifying union, is blown open, and man combines freely with all the other signifiers and points of focus within the system. At Kyrkestigan (Figure 10.8), there are various becomings: the warp and weave of identity and identification, the clutter and process of deterritorialisation and reterritorialisation. Where you may see men and animals, ships and circles, I see only the free production of signs, into which man as we know him would disappear, since there would be nothing left against which he could validate his identity, and something new emerge. I see man-becoming-beast, becoming-mineral (becomingship, becoming-wood), man-becoming-abstract (becoming-disc), animal-becomingship, and so on. I see the rupture of exclusivity and the opening up of new possibilities, the liberation of self, the historicisation of man predicated upon his deconstruction. 193

TIM YATES

Figure 10.8 Various becomings Rather than being based upon the symbolic dimension which would claim for a certain signifier an essential and indispensable status, and fail to realise that these are already caught up in a system of value which organises the range of possible combinations, the rock art signifies according to a more molecular and semiotic structure. Each sign, each apparent state-of-being, is no more than a punctuation point in chains of signifying production, which indicate a relationship of the body to external objects, and therefore to itself, that persists within a less territorialised system of libidinal investment. The identities that occur in the rock art are libidinally charged, but they are not regulated in the way that we, in our society, would recognise as 'natural'. It is not that the discourse is unfixed or without points of identity and an 'organisation', not that we have moved beyond into a space beyond structure, but that the dividing line between fixity and lability is no longer clear. Signifying production is so many becomings as deterritorialisation and reterritorialisation of ontological flux.

(Instead of a) conclusion not yet

(beyond man) Writing has the aim of unleashing these becomings from ontology, a fracture of the image in the mirror (stage), of man. It is man, with all his self-limiting production, that must be destroyed. An act of liberation and of infidelity to the present, a destruction of the ego, a deconstruction and a destroying, a complete scouring of the unconscious, of identity and its structures. An intervention within man, within the regime of signs that 'he' names. Nietzsche said: man has imprisoned life, the superman is he who will liberate life within man himself- to the profit of another form . . . What is the superman? It is a formal composite of forces within man with these new forces. It is the form which flows from a new relation of forces. Man tends to liberate life, work

ARCHAEOLOGY THROUGH THE LOOKING-GLASS and language within himself. The superman is, according to the formula of Rimbaud, man laden with the animals themselves (a code which can capture the fragments of other codes, as in the new schemes of lateral and retrograde evolution). It is man laden with the rocks themselves, or the inorganic (where silicon reigns) . . . As Foucault would say the superman is much less than the disappearance of existing men and much more than the change of a concept, it is the advent of a new form, neither God nor man, let us hope that it will not be worse than the two preceding forms. (Deleuze 1986: 139-141)3

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS This chapter was originally two papers. The first was presented in different forms to the Society for American Archaeology Annual Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona, April 1988, and then subsequently to the Cambridge Seminar on Poststructuralism and Archaeology in June 1988. The second was written for a one-day seminar on iconography held in Cambridge in May 1989. Both papers were modified and presented at the Institutionen for Arkeologi, Goteborgs Universitet, in October 1989. I wish to thank all those at these sessions and elsewhere who have helped it to develop: Grant Chambers, Knut Helskog, Mike Shanks, Chris Tilley, and especially Ian Hodder and Jarl Nordbladh.

NOTES 1 Lacan's gloss is as follows: '. . . the metaphoric structure indicating that it is in the substitution of signifier for signifier that an effect of signification is produced that is creative or poetic, in other words, which is the advent of the signification in question. The sign + between () represents here the crossing of the bar - and the constitutive value of this crossing for the emergence of signification' (Lacan 1977a: 164). 2 I anticipate the criticism that these interpretations are underdetermined. The point here, however, is not to establish a definitive claim upon what this material 'meant' or 'means' but what it can mean - to establish a different way of reading and therefore of seeing man, one that has been concealed by the ontologies with which 'history' has been approached. 3 The problems of finding a new name for this form when it emerges are obvious - 'Man' is self-evidently inadequate, but we must beware that, by a simple change of nomenclature, we think the problem solved. I am grateful to Grant Chambers for drawing my attention to Deleuze's work, and for providing a suitable translation.

195

PART ill

SOCIAL RELATIONS, POWER AND IDEOLOGY

INTRODUCTION

While much of the reaction against the New Archaeology was concentrated at the level of epistemology, an equally important development has been the reconsideration of the kinds of social relationships which may have existed in the past. For the most part, processual archaeology has been dominated by a variety of forms of functionalism, in which societies are conceived as bounded entities within which people and subgroups have set roles to play, contributing to the success and survival of the whole. This stress on social function articulates in various ways with evolutionary or ecological concerns, so that the goal of human activity may be understood in terms of adaptation or the normalisation of relations with the environment. Under these conditions, a central concern has been 'complexity', the degree of internal differentiation and hierarchy identifiable within social formations. This has tended to encourage the categorisation of past communities according to a series of ideal types: bands, tribes and chiefdoms, or egalitarian, ranked and stratified. Necessarily, this promotes the impression that social units are relatively fixed in their internal structure, and that social change is a reaction to external stimuli. Successive social types enable energy, information and matter to be processed more efficiently, so that increasing social differentiation is identified with the management of resources. As Barbara Bender argues here, the consequence of this view of social evolution is that changes in subsistence practice are identified as a correlate of social complexity. The earliest direct challenge to these arguments within archaeology came from Marxism: either the anthropological structural Marxism which was practised in the 1970s at University College London (e.g. Friedman and Rowlands 1977b), or the critical Marxism which developed within American historical archaeology (Leone 1978). Above all else, Marxist archaeology demonstrated that societies - even so-called 'egalitarian' societies — are neither homogeneous nor harmonious. Social relationships involve tensions, coercion and inequality, and these can themselves represent the sources of social transformation. This fundamental point has been taken up in a variety of different ways by 'post-processual' archaeologists. Ian Hodder (this volume, Chapter 2) and Matthew Johnson (this Part) have emphasised the importance of the individual as an active constituent of the historical process. In stressing the adaptive behaviour of the social whole, processual archaeology was claimed to have played down human agency and creativity, creating a de-humanised past. Other archaeologists (e.g. Barrett 199

INTRODUCTION 1987b; Shanks and Tilley 1987b) were more anxious to see people positioned within a set of historically specific social relationships. This perspective manifests itself variously. Some have turned to the sociologist Anthony Giddens (1979, 1984), who stresses the connection between social structure and human agency, such that people are 'created' in a particular way by their social and historical circumstances, yet institutions are only carried forward by human action. Others have preferred Michel Foucault's emphasis on power, which offers the possibility of transcending any opposition between 'individual' and 'society', phenomena which are better seen as products of history than given entities. In this section, two analyses inspired by Marxist thought are presented. Randall McGuire discusses the development of the cultural landscape of Broome County in New York State as a manifestation of social tensions generated under industrial capitalism. Barbara Bender, in contrast, looks back to the European Palaeolithic, and argues that the emergence of art and artefactual elaboration can be identified with developing social asymmetries. It is arguable that the most important concept which post-processual archaeologists have derived from Marxism is that of ideology. As we have seen, the early New Archaeology relied heavily upon the notion that the archaeological record could be correlated directly with human behaviour in the past. This is nowhere so clearly identifiable as in a series of contributions which discussed the significance of mortuary practice as a means of group adaptation (Binford 1971; Saxe 1970). The gist of these arguments is that funerary activity constitutes a form of communication in which information concerning the social identity of the dead person is conveyed to the living members of the community, so that they can collectively adapt to the loss. This same information can be read from the record by the archaeologist, who can then use the degree of differentiation (in terms of body treatment, grave goods, and interment facilities) as an index of social complexity. However, as Parker Pearson argues in his paper, there is good reason to doubt that mortuary practice provides us with such a clear and undistorted image of past social relationships. Marx and Engels (1970) originally argued that people often do not rebel against social inequality because their understanding of their own circumstances is obscured by ideology. As Althusser (1971b) puts it, ideology is a real relationship with an imagined reality. Our everyday doings in the world are always conducted in the context of an imperfect (and even warped) understanding of how things are. Parker Pearson's suggestion is that mortuary ritual is likely to be a form of representation which is ideological in character, expressing not so much the reality of social relationships as the way in which they are understood within the particular set of dominant ideas that existed at the time of burial. One of the more recent tendencies in archaeology has been a growing willingness to question the usefulness of the category of'the society'. This takes us still further away from the functionalist model of the social as a machine or an organism with set roles for its constituent parts. Marxists have long argued that rather than society objectively existing, it has to be continually reproduced. In their article, Shirley Strum and Bruno Latour present a more radical proposal: society has to be 'performed'; people do not dwell within a society but continuously struggle to define one for themselves. This shifts the focus away from 'society' as an object, and toward 'the social' as a field of relationships within which personal identities (such as 'the individual') and collectivities are defined, but remain unstable.

11 THE ROOTS OF INEQUALITY* BARBARA BENDER

A major concern of recent work has been to elucidate the different ways in which the term 'complexity' has been constructed, and how these relate to specific historically and socially defined perceptions and preoccupations. Other authors have discussed the intricacies of the lineal, 'progressive' notion of complexity that has been in vogue in Europe and America since at least the late 19th century. I want to focus on something that indirectly relates to this, which is the almost universally held and taken for granted assumption that the starting point for 'complexity' (however defined) was the development of farming. If gathererhunters are mentioned it is as a foil, a counterpoint, to the discussion. This way of dichotomizing things means that somehow the discussion and definition of 'complexity' make little reference to 2 or 3 million years of hominid evolution. I want to analyse why it is that farming is construed as a necessary condition for the development of'complexity', which, for my purposes here, I simply define as involving a degree of institutionalized social inequality — and why divisions in gatherer-hunter societies are desocialized and therefore ignored. I shall use an example taken from the south-west European Upper Palaeolithic to show how social inequality might be inaugurated and institutionalized within a gatherer-hunter milieu.

Farming as a precondition What is it about farming that makes it appear to be both a precondition and an attribute of'complexity'? Food production per se is a technological innovation that lies at one end of a spectrum of plant and animal manipulation (Higgs 1972). It can be, and often has been, simply a minor element in an otherwise wild procurement existence. When, and if, it becomes a more significant subsistence strategy, it makes certain demands on social practice. It often requires a degree of sedentism; it requires labour inputs on which there are delayed returns; land clearance and agricultural practices mean that one generation quite literally feeds off the labour of an earlier * First published in D. Miller, M. Rowlands and C. Tilley (cds) (1989), Domination and Resistance, London: Unwin Hynian, pp. 83—95.

201

BARBARA BENDER generation, and this tends to reinforce generational bonds (Meillassoux 1972; Bender 1985). This generational debt becomes a potential source of inequality —junior service, senior authority. The fact that land takes on value and therefore becomes something material, something that can be possessed, something to which access can be restricted and the products of which can be controlled, again creates conditions for inequality. Moreover, farming permits a control over nature which, at the cost of high labour inputs, yields greater returns, and these are also open to manipulation. Thus, the assumption is that technology (farming) is the tail that wags the social dog (complexity). Such assumptions have been present across a wide spectrum of social theorizing for a long time. Engels (1972: 117) wrote: 'the dominance of animals . . . developed a hitherto unsuspected source of wealth and created entirely new social relations', and Morgan (1963: 19) pronounced: 'It is accordingly probable that the great epochs of human progress have been identified more or less directly with the enlargement of the sources of subsistence.' In this century Childe continued to stress the significance of changes in the forces of production. The Neolithic Revolution permitted 'the escape from the impasse of savagery' (Childe 1942: 48), and the more ecologically minded 'schools' have been content to accept these readings. In recent years a slightly different version emerges. Woodburn (1980) contrasts the immediate return system of most gatherer-hunters, which is associated with egalitarian social relations, with the delayed returns of some gatherer-hunter groups that technically mimic farming practices and thus have similar social configurations. This very widespread acceptance of a technological prime-mover or, at least, a technological precondition, must in some part relate to our own embeddedness within heavily industrialized societies in which the very process of industrialization seems to act as a significant force for change, and in which technological change and increased complexity become almost interchangeable concepts. This recourse to farming as prime-mover seems also to legitimate and naturalize concepts of property and control by relating them to the exigencies of subsistence practices. Social phenomena are brought into line with nature, creating a form of environmental legitimation of'the scheme of things'.

'Natural' divisions in gatherer-hunter societies This 'naturalization' of social complexity created by tying it to subsistence requirements is echoed in the explanations offered for the development of gatherer-hunter societies. The lack of complexity, the supposedly egalitarian nature of gatherer-hunters, is linked to the inability to control resources, the inability to prevent access, etc. Social differentiation — as opposed to inequality — is acknowledged and linked to age and gender, both of which are then linked to the mode of subsistence. Elders have power because they have experience and are the repositories of knowledge on how to do things. To that extent they have some control over juniors. In many accounts this is adjudged to be only a temporary 'inequality', for juniors will eventually become seniors. As O'Laughlin (1977) pointed out, a wonderful myopia creeps in, for the seniors tend to be male, and the juniors on their way to becoming seniors are also male, so only one half of the population is involved in this inoffensive social progression. This Eurocentric (indeed more widespread) bias which only discusses 'power', or lack of it, in terms of male activities, also permeates the discussion on gender 202

THE ROOTS OF INEQUALITY division. It has become much clearer in recent years how, unconsciously, the reconstruction of early hominid societies has been used to naturalize gender divisions within our own societies (Conkey and Spector 1984). For example, it is assumed that a characteristic of early hominids, something that set them apart from other primates, was a division of labour. A division in which the male, endowed with greater strength and unencumbered with infants, was the hunter, taking on the dangerous 'outside' world, and woman was the child-rearer and localized plant gatherer, centred on the domestic sphere. A 'macho' version of this scenario in which the men got credit for inventing tools and weapons, and for promoting the complex sharing strategies that put a premium on intellectual development, was set out by Washburn and Lancaster (1968); a more gentle-manly version by Isaac (1978) still maintained the division of labour, but gave full credit to the women for being the more reliable foragers and for being the probable inventors of carrying equipment. Feminist protestations notwithstanding, this insistence on the naturalness of the division of labour was iterated in a recent article which was presumably meant to be taken seriously (Quiatt and Kelso 1985). The authors insisted that the early hominid division of labour was the most 'natural' way of going about things, since the women would be 'house-bound' (3 million years ago, in the middle of the African savannah!). There would be pair-bonding because it made food-sharing easier, the family would be nuclear - 'child serving and child centred' — and the juveniles would baby-sit and run errands and, in the process, would learn 'the complex routines of bulk food collecting, transporting and processing' (clearly such juveniles would do as well, if not better, in the jungles of New York or London). Interestingly, the feminist critiques written in the 1970s by Slocum (1975), Tanner (1971) and Zihlman (1981) did little more than reverse the scenario - 'Man the Hunter' (the title of the 1968 symposium) is replaced by 'Woman the Gatherer' (Dahlberg's symposium, 1981). They stress that gathering is more important than hunting in the early time ranges and, while both males and females gathered, it was the females that began the process of sharing, for they would have shared food with their increasingly dependent offspring. Moreover, sharing required collecting as opposed to gathering, and this too, with its associated technology, would have been inaugurated by women. In this scenario the division of labour remains intact and, moreover, current notions of child-rearing are accepted as the norm — that women succour, carry, and provide for their own infants. Indeed, it reads like a legitimation of the one-parent family. In reality none of these divisions or obligations is written into nature. There are plenty of societies where women succour babies that are not their own, or where child-rearing is communal. There is recent evidence from the Philippines of Agta women who hunt large game on a regular basis, who stop hunting for a couple of weeks prior to giving birth, and take it up again a month later, leaving their infants to be suckled by other women at the camp (Estioko-Griffen and Griffen 1981). It may be that males do have some advantages over females as hunters, in terms of size and body weight and because of their more extensive foraging range, but these are not sufficient advantages to enforce a sexual division of labour; that division, when it occurs, has much more to do with social distinctions and social taboos. On quite pragmatic grounds it seems most likely that early hominids - small and highly vulnerable, in no position to hold onto game in the face of determined opposition 203

BARBARA BENDER from carnivores — would have been opportunistic scavengers, and the sharing would have been equally opportunistic. Shipman (1986) notes that the African savannah of 3 million years ago would have had more game — both prey and predator — than today, and that the form of cut- and gnaw-marks on animal bones found in the early deposits suggests a 'cut-and-run' strategy, possibly linked with a retreat to the treetops, rather than a hunting-home base existence. Hamilton (1984) points out that the strong sexual dimorphism found in early hominid populations may not only indicate the polygynous nature of the males, but a female adaptation which permitted a reduced calorie intake and thus a reduced foraging range. The need for such a physiological adaptation would suggest that females were not significantly dependent upon the males for food. It seems probable that, rather than divisions of labour, flexibility would have been the key to survival. The increase in types of foods consumed, the volatility and complexity of relationships among these ranging, foraging, scavenging, vulnerable groupings, with dependent offspring, with rudimentary technological skills to be passed on, would from the outset accentuate the need for social interaction and communication. There have been some moves towards the scavenging model for early hominids (Leakey 1981), but this has simply meant that the introduction of a 'natural' division of labour and of ensuing changes in social organization are pushed forward in time. The Mark II version of Man the Hunter moves on to the Middle Palaeolithic, around 200 000 years ago, and the emergence ofHomo-sapiens, or even the Upper Palaeolithic (c. 35 000 years ago) and sapiens sapiens. In this version it is suggested that groups adapting to the rigours of the European climate under extreme glacial conditions had to depend upon big-game hunting. This required skill and co-operative action by unencumbered males. Increased co-operation required a more systematic network of contacts which ran counter to an earlier pattern of open breeding networks and forced a degree of social closure. A precondition for such closure was a reasonable density of population, which was not attainable until the Middle to Upper Palaeolithic. Social closure created tensions, since those on the periphery of the network were at a disadvantage compared with those at the centre, and these would be relieved by increased ritual, emphasizing social solidarity between and within groups (Wobst 1976). Social closure and ritual are the hallmarks of culture, so, once again, men, because they are the big game hunters, set the evolutionary process in motion. The resilience of the Man the Hunter-Woman the Home-maker model is really quite remarkable, yet, again on pragmatic grounds, it has little to recommend it. Europe, during parts of the Upper Palaeolithic, undoubtedly suffered severe climatic conditions, but big-game hunting was by no means the only response. For example, in Cantabria in the earlier Upper Palaeolithic, base-camps in the upland areas exploited a range of animals including red deer, roe deer, ibex, chamois and horse. In the later Upper Palaeolithic a dispersed pattern of small sites is associated with a greater reliance on red deer and on a wider range of resources, including shellfish and small game (Freeman 1973). As Gilman (1984) points out, Upper Palaeolithic techniques were so advanced that groups could and would either exploit a wider range of species or specialize in a single species 'as conditions rendered either strategy more cost effective'. Many of these strategies would not have required co-operative tactics. Undermining the biggame hunting hypothesis still further are the findings that in other parts of the Old 204

THE ROOTS OF INEQUALITY World, unaffected by the glacial advances, and with varied subsistence strategies, there is again evidence of social closure and ritual in the Middle and Upper Palaeolithic. The purpose of this long exegesis is to demonstrate how the explanation of social phenomena, be it the division of labour, age-sets or potential inequalities in both gatherer-hunter and early farming societies, have tended to be naturalized and made law-like by stressing the dominance of techno-environmental/alias subsistence forces. We legitimize the division and inequalities in our own societies by making them the inevitable outcome of inevitable forces. This use of history is part of our dominant ideology, just as alternative 'histories' are often part of an attempt to undermine or demote aspects of contemporary social relations. If we want to understand the roots of social differentiation and social inequality, we will have to look at quite specific prehistoric and historic social configurations and see how it is that in some societies ideology and practice — including, no doubt, past history — was used to create, maintain or subvert sets of social relations that are by no means written into nature or subsistence. I am not suggesting that the level of technology does not impose constraints upon forms of social relations, but it does not explain change or variability. Farming of itself does not create the necessary surplus to underwrite more hierarchized positions; surplus is relative and is initiated by society: 'There are always and everywhere potential surpluses available. What counts is the institutionalised means of bringing them to life' (Parker Pearson 1984a). I want to consider the way in which such 'institutionalization' might occur and social differences and inequalities might be promoted in the context of certain prehistoric gatherer-hunter societies living in south-west Europe towards the end of the Ice Age. It is, at most, a partial analysis concentrating only on a limited aspect of social relations. An example from the Upper Palaeolithic of south-west France The cave and mobile art of north-west Spain and south-west France have been extensively analysed and explained. Leaving to one side the structural analyses of LeroiGourhan and Laming, much recent theorizing emphasizes that this art must be seen as an aspect of social action. Both Conkey (1978) and Gamble (1982) equate art with 'style', and 'style' with the signalling of social identity. Conkey recognizes that style is not simply a 'reflection' of social action and ritual, but rather 'it IS ritual communication' (Rowntree and Conkey 1980). Nevertheless she views it as reflexive in an adaptive sense. It is 'an information regulator', a 'parsimonious response to stress' (Conkey 1978). Conkey has undertaken an interesting analysis of stylistic variation in the portable art at the great cave of Altamira in northern Spain, and has quite convincingly demonstrated that a number of local groups must have come together at the site and that it was the locus of regional interaction. She suggests, following Johnson (1982), that such aggregation creates scalar stress which has to be met with shifts in social organization towards a sequential hierarchy, shifts which are formalized and negotiated through ritual. The explanation for both aggregation and ritual remains, again, techno-environmental. In earlier writings Conkey tended to view aggregation as a response either to the need to congregate in order to pool information about the environment, or as a response to demographic circumscription. More recently she seems to see it as a response to subsistence needs — the salmon are running, the deer congregating (Conkey 1985). The resultant stress is dealt with by a temporary shift 205

BARBARA BENDER in social strategy, mediated by ritual. When the groups disaggregate, the ritual goes away. Whereas Conkey's recent writings shade off towards less adaptive modelling, Gamble continues to provide a more straightforwardly environmental-demographic explanation (Gamble 1982; Champion et al, 1984: 84-7). He ties 'style' to alliance networks, and alliance networks to problems of resource predictability. Jochim, too, proposes a stress model. He suggests that extreme glacial conditions between 25 000 and 17 000 years ago led to the abandonment of northern and much of central Europe, and the consequent retreat into south-west Europe created population pressure (Jochim 1982). These 'stress' scenarios sit uneasily with the empirical evidence. The major period of cave art was from 18 000 to 8000 years ago. It coincides at most with the end of the glacial advance. From 17 000 BP climatic conditions were ameliorating, and large tracts of northern central and northern Europe were being colonized (Champion et al. 1984: 54—7). It is difficult to get a realistic notion of population densities, but one estimate suggests that in Cantabria site densities were around 0.2 per millennium in the Mousterian (Middle Palaeolithic), 1.2 in the Aurignacian-Perigordian (Early Upper Palaeolithic), 11.00 in the Solutrean, 11.7 in the early Magdalenian and 12 in the Late Magdalenian (Straus 1977). White (1982) believes that population increases in Perigord were of the same magnitude, but stresses that the figures for the later periods may well be 'inflated' by better site preservation. He suggests that there was a very gradual population increase, and this would accord more readily with Bordes' famous description of south-west France as 'a human desert swarming with game', than with Jochim's more extreme scenario (Bordes, cited in Leakey 1981). An alternative reading requires that we re-socialize art, and in the process re-socialize gatherer-hunters. Art, then, is part of what Wolf (1984) has called 'insistent signification' part of the ideological imprinting. It is 'the coercion of a fan of potential connotations into a few licensed meanings'; part of a process of institutionalization, not only of what is to be said and thought, but how it is to be said and who is to say it — part, therefore, of an on-going process of negotiation and renegotiation of social relations. With art, ideology takes material form. In kin-based societies, as Munn (1970) and Weiner (1985) have so elegantly shown, objects are not 'property' in our sense of the word, they are 'inalienable'. Among the Walbiri or the Maori — and surely among late prehistoric gatherer-hunters — objects 'belonged to particular ancestors, were passed down particular descent lines, held their own stories and were exchanged on various memorable occasions' (Weiner 1985, cited in Rowlands 1987b). They are 'inalienable' and related to specific sets of relations, to particular groupings in particular contexts. They 'anchor' and celebrate a 'socio-moral' order in which authority runs from the ancestor to the senior to the junior in an unending process (Munn 1970). The generational ebb and flow may or may not be gender-specific. Among the Walbiri ritual objects anchor an authority that runs from father to son. Women are acknowledged - in myth and ritual - as 'begetters', but their fecundity is socially appropriated by the males (Miller 1987).1 It is the process of such appropriation that can dimly be perceived among certain societies in the later Upper Palaeolithic of south-west Europe. While I shall continue to use the term 'art', and to concentrate upon Upper Palaeolithic cave and mobile art, it must be acknowledged that this reflects the reification of'art' in our own societies, and sets up a false division within the gamut 206

THE ROOTS OF INEQUALITY of material culture. Upper Palaeolithic art must be seen as a facet, no more, of ideological and ritual expressiveness. It reiterates and elaborates concepts that permeate every material and non-material aspect of life. At El Juyo in northern Spain we almost catch the ephemeral action: the creation and recreation of mud 'rosettes', the construction of small pits and hummocks, the precise placement of needles and bone points, the location of a rough stone carving placed so that from one position the human face is visible, from another the feline face (Freeman and Echegaray 1981). Further afield, at Mezhirich on the Central Russian Plain, we see very clearly how house form is another expressive medium: the tents were encased in layer upon layer of mammoth mandible and long bone, carefully arranged in patterned and often mirrored formations (Soffer 1985). At Gonnersdorf, near Cologne, hut floors were covered with schist plaques with rough female engravings on the undersides. In the Ukraine six different musical instruments made of mammoth bone have been found and two six-hole flutes from Russia and France again extend the range of expressive media. We only have the durable remains. The faint traces of paint found on some of the figurines hint at other, non-durable, forms (Marshack 1987). Not only is there material reiteration, but also social action is confirmed, given depth and continuity by re-use and invocation. Material objects show signs of long usage, of touch and wear; the sculptures, engravings and paintings of objects and on cave walls are touched and retouched over and over again, the animal representations are splattered with markings (Marshack 1977, 1987). Within the caves earlier representations are reincorporated and, no doubt, re-interpreted (cf. Lewis-Williams and Loubser 1986). The actual durable, immovable fabric of cave and rock-shelter again creates a sense of continuity and makes them part of the process by which the landscape is socialized and 'claimed' (Layton 1986; Miller 1987). We can be fairly sure that artefact, cave and landscape demarcate a ritual rather than an economic homeland. As Munn (1970) puts it: 'the importance of these sacred countries is not economic in the sense that it does not define the limits over which those who reside may forage . . . Rather [it is] a symbol of stability'. Yet this sense of stability and continuity remains an ideological construct, and it masks the process by which social relations are subtly re-evaluated and re-aligned. For example, when an earlier painting is re-incorporated, it both crossreferences the past, and takes on new meaning (Layton 1986). To get a sense of this process of re-evaluation and alignment — and thus of change — we need also to keep in mind the immense timespan within which this cave and mobile art occurs (Conkey 1985; Marshack 1987). Within a 20 000-year span (35 000 to 10 000 BP) the 'domains of discourse' must vary very greatly. For long millennia social relations may have been such that the 'signification' of these material expressions was open to all members of the group, forming part of the process of socialization from birth to death. Objects made of imported shell or fine stones, small sculpted or engraved animals and female figurines, annotated objects, are found in habitation sites right across Europe. Form, distribution and significance changed at different times and places. For example, Marshack (1987) noted that it is only towards the end of the Palaeolithic that there are engravings that have quite specific seasonal connotations. Nevertheless, however varied, this repertoire has in common that it is visible and found in domestic contexts. It is accessible (Hahn, cited in Conkey 1985; Marshack 1987). Personal adornments were often placed in burials, and the 207

BARBARA BENDER lavish endowment of some children's graves (for example, at Sungir in Russia) would also be an expression of communal ritual, since the children can have attained little in their own right. However, there are times, and places, when part of the art and ritual becomes circumscribed, when there is a degree of social closure — by gender, age or status. Access to social knowledge is curtailed and thereby inequalities, however minor, are institutionalized and legitimized. In the earlier part of the Upper Palaeolithic, entrances to the caves of south-west France and northern Spain were often used as habitations, and entrances, accessible passages and chambers were painted and engraved. Socialization and ritual seem wide open. At some time after 17 000 BP the pattern changes.2 Certain caves, such as Altamira, Castillo, Lascaux and Pech-Merle, become the foci of regional aggregation and ceremonial activity. In Perigord four of the 86 known Magdalenian sites (Laugerie-Basse, La Madeleine, Limeuil and Rochereil) have 80 per cent of the embellished artefacts (White 1982, cited in Conkey 1985). In Cantabria two of the eight Early Magdalenian have 60 per cent, and in the Late Magdalenian one has 30 per cent. In the Pyrenees, Isturitz and Mas d'Azil stand out. As the arena of ritual and ceremony, such sites would have been associated with intense activity. Things would have to be collected together, made and exchanged. There had to be provisioning for feasting as well as for everyday subsistence. In this later Upper Palaeolithic, the number of paintings in the big caves increases enormously, but part of the ritual now moves inwards. The large, accessible chambers, at Lascaux or Altamira, with their great tableaux, may have remained 'open', but small side chambers and passages show a much more intensive retouching of animals and innumerable 'annotations' (Marshack 1987). At Tuc d'Audoubert in the Pyrenees the ceiling of a small chamber has an engraved horse's head, surrounded by 84 P signs, made in various styles with various tools, and sometimes renewed. An almost identical configuration is found in the neighbouring cave of Trois Freres (Marshack 1987). Often the paintings and engravings are placed far from the cave entrance (Rouffignac 2 km from the entrance; Niaux between 500 m and 2 km; Tuc d'Audoubert and Trois Freres about the same), access is difficult, and the space cramped. Exclusivity can take other forms — at El Juyo in Spain the roughly sculpted stone placed near the entrance reads from the outside as a man's head, but from inside the cave it becomes a feline (Freeman and Echegaray 1981). Who, then, is being excluded? A strong possibility is that these secret places were an arena for the initiation of young males, and the 'capturing' of the animals in the painting was part of the capture of hunting as a male preserve. They become part of the process by which the 'female controlled biological power of reproduction is subsumed by male cultural control over social reproduction' (Miller 1987). There is — as was noted earlier — no reason in nature for the sharp gender divisions found in many gatherer-hunter societies, they have to be created by proscription and taboo, they have to be 'naturalized' through ideology and ritual. Other aspects of the later Upper Palaeolithic art of this region, both cave and mobile, may substantiate this notion of increased exclusiveness. Although the animal representations have received most of the attention, there are, in reality, many more geometric signs in the caves. These signs are less frequently found on mobile art, they fall into fairly well-defined classes and have tight regional groupings — there is 208

THE ROOTS OF INEQUALITY none of the widespread dissemination associated with mobile art (Leroi-Gourhan 1977-8). They increase in number and variety and become more abstract in the later Upper Palaeolithic. They are often used to 'annotate' animal representations (Marshack 1977). Increased abstraction permits increased ambiguity, creates a code that is harder to crack — an individual sign may carry different meanings depending upon the context of use and specific juxtapositions (Munn 1973). There can be a multiplicity of codes that are differentially available to groups within groups. Layton (1986) notes how a North Arnhem Land artist explained that if he were representing the subject matter in an exclusive male context rather than an open camp, he would use 'geometries'. Another interesting feature is that not only are there very high concentrations of decorated pieces at the large sites in Perigord, the Pyrenees and Cantabria, but certain artefacts — spear-thrower, shaft-straightener, harpoon and rod — begin to be highly embellished (Bahn 1982). We seem to be witnessing part of the process by which symbolic representation extends and engulfs the surface of other media, to which access is again limited. Munn (1973: 213) noticed such a development in the male iconography of the Walbiri. Such artefacts have tight distributions; they move in constrained spheres of exchange, available only to socially designated partners. Social differentiation hinges, in the first instance, on differential access to social knowledge. However, this can be 'converted' into more material control. There is the possibility of exclusive exchange, there are the demands made on people's labour as part of the whole process of ritual, of material creations, of display and feasting. The labour of elder or shaman, young initiate or uninitiated male or female appears, both to us and to the people involved, as a form of communal appropriation. This 'ideology' of communality disguises the way in which the labour is called into being and used by only a limited number of people within the society. It would seem that the social configuration of areas of south-west France and northern Spain during parts of the Upper Palaeolithic was different from that of contemporary groups, and that the art was part of a process of social negotiation, part of a symbolic 'naturalization' of increased social differentiation. No doubt the seasonal aggregations at the great sites in Perigord, Cantabria and the Pyrenees were made possible by their optimal locations for culling herds or catching salmon, but their ecological setting does not explain the size of aggregation or the intensity of ritual. People came together to celebrate, and they chose locations and seasons that permitted such congregations. No doubt they intensified their subsistence strategies to meet their temporary needs —just as Australian aborigines dug artificial eel runs to permit large ceremonial gatherings (Lourandos 1980). It may even be that the emphasis on reindeer hunting was as much a response to a demand for antler to make into fine artefacts as a demand for meat (White 1982). No doubt such seasonal aggregations permitted the pooling of much practical information, but it also permitted the control rather than dissemination of social knowledge. The ceremony and ritual of the great caves was part of a process of social reproduction which need not have been to the advantage of each and every member of the society. It is obvious that the developments charted above are still immensely crude. With tighter control of the evidence it may be possible to chart cyclical developments within the different regions. There were perhaps times when the demands made on labour and resources became too great, and a more egalitarian configuration re-emerged. 209

BARBARA BENDER Conclusions Marx once exclaimed: 'Man's innate casuistry'! To change things by changing their names. And to find loopholes for violating tradition while maintaining tradition, when direct interest supplie[sj sufficient impulse' (cited in Engels 1972: 120). I have tried to suggest that to understand the emergence of social divisions and inequalities we need to examine the way in which ideological constructions, material and immaterial, promote change. I have not, in this chapter, taken up the question of how such constructions mesh with other aspects of evolving social relations, particularly those of alliance and exchange (but see Bender 1978, 1985). Binford (1982b) has said: one of the greatest confusions to have plagued the social sciences is the confusion between regularities in the internal dynamics of cultural systems (synchronic and internal-functional) and the nature of the dynamics which conditioned changes in the organization of systems themselves and in their evolutionary diversification and change (diachronic and external-ecological). One purpose of this chapter is to stress that no such internahfunctional adaptive/ external: ecological causative dichotomy is permissible. Societies attempt to reproduce themselves — as societies, not as biological units. The strategies employed may seem adaptive to the participants, they may even be adaptive in the short term, but they are frequently less viable in the longer term. Thus, they hold the seeds of their own destruction, or rather, since human societies are immensely flexible, of change. Ideological representations are integral to relations of power and control. In some instances these relations make demands on labour and on production, and these demands may, in turn, promote technological developments. The beginnings of inequality do not start with the onset of farming, or with any other ecological input, they lie far back in the varied social configurations and ideologies of gathererhunter societies.

NOTES 1 Munn (1970) describes a Walbiri myth which gives a sense of the social appropriation of female fecundity. At the behest of the son, the father snake emits a design-marked board which changes into women with digging sticks. The women move from place to place creating water-holes with their digging sticks, into which their progeny go. They are followed by men who pick up the women's faeces and turn them into sacred boards which they make into head-dresses. Then they dance. When they go into the women's camp they leave the boards outside so that the women cannot see them. In this myth the women are portrayed as life-givers and providers (digging sticks-water-holes-progeny), but this natural fecundity is 'socialized' and pre-empted by the male. In the first instance the ancestral male (snake father) is transformed into a cultural artefact (decorated board) which 'creates' the female. The female then creates in nature, but her (natural) products, her faeces, are taken by the male and re-socialized (into boards and head-dresses) which are then used in ritual. Artefacts and ritual are then kept outside the female domain. The myth also shadows the process whereby the young male is removed from the female 'hearth' and joins the domain of the male initiates. 2 Layton (1986) contrasts the 'open', communal and person-orientated art of some Australian aboriginal groups and the southern African San, and the 'closed', hieratic art of other, totemic, societies in Australia and Upper Palaeolithic groups of south-west Europe.

210

12 CONCEPTIONS OF AGENCY IN

ARCHAEOLOGICAL INTERPRETATION^ MATTHEW H. JOHNSON

As I was going up the stair I met a man who wasn't there. He wasn't there again today. I wish, I wish he'd stay away. (Hughes Mearns, 'The Psychoed')

Introduction Much of the polemical literature associated with 'postprocessual', 'contextual', or 'structural and symbolic' archaeology has placed great emphasis on the role of 'the individual' as active social agent in promoting historical change, and the inadequacy of a holistic interpretive framework that denies, bypasses, or ignores such agency. Yet it is the contention of this paper that this problem has not been remedied in the case studies accompanying such polemical statements. The individual has been triumphantly reinstated at the centre of the stage in theory, but quietly relegated to the wings, or written out of the script altogether, in practice. This paper attempts to trace the origins and development of this concern with archaeological thought, and endeavours to demonstrate how the individual has been 'lost' by consideration of several avowedly 'postprocessual' case studies. It will proceed, not through some fresh theoretical formulation, but by consideration of an issue raised in the author's own fieldwork: the interpretation of a particular episode of sudden change and diversity in material culture where a combination of archaeological and documentary evidence can be brought to bear on the questions of social formation and structure, human intentionality, and so on. In conclusion, the implications of this study for historical and prehistoric archaeology as a whole will be discussed. The approach taken throughout is a deliberately informal one, preferring to assess the way a standpoint or opinion seems to work in practice rather than spending time teasing out its finer theoretical points.

*First published in Journal of Anthropological Archaeology (1989), 8, 189-211.

211

MATTHEW H.JOHNSON It is worth stressing at the outset two important points. First, the category of the individual or person is not a straightforward concept. Notions of what constitutes individuality, the 'category of the person', vary widely across time and space (Carrithers et al. 1985) and no commonsensical, cross-cultural definition can be put forward. It is not the purpose of this paper to explore this concept at length, but to note its absence in any real form, however defined, from much of the literature. Second, it is an oversimplification and a misconception to confuse the search for human agency with the archaeological identification of individuals. The former is a theoretical concern, to fill a gap in our understanding of the cause of material culture variability: it is the proposition that we cannot understand such variability without reference to active agency. The latter, on the other hand, is a practical concern with those superficially exciting moments, present particularly in historical archaeology where one can identify 'real people' and relate them to traces in the archaeological record. This paper has nothing to do with the latter project (for this see Hill and Gunn 1977). However, it does propose that in a situation where both the material traces and the social context of an individual can be outlined in some detail using a combination of written and archaeological sources, a fascinating empirical study of agency could be conducted. In other words, it expects that the use of'individuals' known through the documents offers one means of attaining the end of tackling the theoretical question of'the individual'. As will be explored below, this has not been the case.

History As with so many elements of current thinking, stress on human agency can be traced back directly to reactions against the major tenets of the New Archaeology in the late 1970s and early 1980s. In particular, Hodder attacked the holistic nature of systemic interpretation, identifying it in general as functionalist and specifically as allowing no place for social action in its stress on interactions between functionally related variables: 'individuals are not simply instruments in some orchestrated game and it is difficult to see how subsystems and roles can have "goals" of their own. Adequate explanations of social systems and social change must involve the individual's assessment and aims' (Hodder 1982d: 5). Two related strands lie behind this attack. One is empirical: any form of social explanation which does not include some account of human agency is often seen to be patently inadequate when applied to a concrete historical event, for example in the case of Punks (Hebdige 1979), the 18th Brumaire (Marx 1977), or any account of political history (the objection that these arc all 'surface events' and that longerterm processes can be studied without reference to such factors will be dealt with adequately elsewhere: see for example Shanks and Tilley 1987b: 122). In archaeology, this empirical dissatisfaction was raised with reference to stress on environmental/ adaptive explanations of cultural phenomena, a dissatisfaction never totally masked by the rise of the 'social archaeology' school. As one member of the latter put it, 'while the behavior of the group, of many individual units, may often be effectively described in statistical terms without reference to the single unit, it cannot so easily be explained in this way. This is a problem which prehistoric archaeology has yet to resolve' (Renfrew 1972: 496). 212

CONCEPTIONS OF AGENCY The second is more fundamental, with its roots in the social sciences as a whole. The structure/agency question did not arise in specific terms while 'Anglo-Saxon' social theory was dominated by the functionalist legacy of Durkheim and Malinowski: no successful integration of the Weberian and Parsonian theory of social action with holistic models was ever achieved (Cohen 1968: 49). It is clear that the problem could be painstakingly traced back in broader terms through methodological individualism (Bell 1987: 79) to Weber (1947) and beyond to Hobbes, but this is not necessary. The sea change in social theory of the 1970s produced at least one coherent statement of a theory of'the knowledgeable social actor', namely that of Giddens (1979: 49—95). Giddens proposed an analytical framework within which the social actor was assumed to know a great deal about the way in which society operated, and to be more or less capable of reasserting, manipulating, or transforming those rules within a given social situation. It is worth emphasising, however, that even in this avowedly nonstructuralist conception of social action the actor can only pursue such a strategy with reference to some pre-existing and 'external' 'structure' or habitus at any given moment in time, even if historically that structure or habitus is constantly shifting and fluid. The implications of this point will be followed up below. It is clear, incidentally, that Giddens owes a great debt to Bourdieu (1977) and also to Weber (1947) in this work. A brief acknowledgement of Marxist thought should be made at this point, though a full historical study of this aspect would fill another paper. Marx himself clearly does not deserve the accusations often levelled that his actors are pawns in the grip of'vast impersonal forces', emphasising that 'men (sic) make their own history, but. . . under circumstances directly encountered, given and transmitted from the past' (Marx 1977: 300). At the same time, in the hands of many later Marxists, particularly Althusser to whom we shall return, historical materialism becomes an inexorable process capable only of halting by specific historical conjunctures. However, elements of Marxist thought, particularly its stress on social formation, conflict, and more sophisticated versions of its theory of ideology, clearly have a role to play in exploring the question of agency: Shanks and Tilley for example build on Althusser's Marxist conception of social formation when considering these issues in the context of Neolithic burial practices (Shanks and Tilley 1982), while Hodder acknowledges the use of such concepts in his 'contextual' model of archaeological interpretation (Hodder 1986: 118). The most coherent statement to date in archaeological thinking is that put forward by Shanks and Tilley in their volume Re-constructing Archaeology (Shanks and Tilley 1987a: 116—134). They argue that 'individuals are competent and knowledgeable while at the same time their action is situated within unacknowledged conditions and has unintended consequences' (Shanks and Tilley 1987a: 116). Rejecting functional explanation of social action as 'manifestly inadequate', they attempt to deny the dualism usually set up between individual and society and subject and structure. Rather, the agent is an active decentered subject, and his/her actions are conceived of as purposive, determined, and knowledgeable at least at the level of practical consciousness (Bourdieu 1977). Structure in this conception is constituted by 'principles and resources orientating social conduct' (Shanks and Tilley 1987a: 130), including the cognitive ordering of the world, and can embrace contradictions and noncorrespondences: it is underlying, visible only through its effects as translated into social action.

213

MATTHEW H.JOHNSON There are several problems with this account of structure and agency. In particular, it is unclear exactly how Shanks and Tilley have transcended the 'disabling dualisms' (Shanks and Tilley 1987a: 120) they attack, and it is difficult to square their emphasis on the active subject engaged in 'a realisation of teleological positioning' (in other words purposive action) with their insistence that all social action is overdetermined by structures, encapsulated in the notion of'structuration'. One can also argue with their insistence that the cognitive ordering of the world can embrace contradictions. Nevertheless, the relevant point for this discussion is that Shanks and Tilley have raised the conception of agency in archaeological theory to a sophisticated level, and integrated it with corresponding notions of structure, system, contradiction, and so on.

Examples The proof of the pudding, however, is in the eating: how, in practice, do postprocessual interpretations of material culture make use of these notions? I shall consider Shanks and Tilley's analysis of Swedish and British beer can design from the same volume. Shanks and Tilley take a systematic sample of Swedish and British beer cans and bottles and subject their design to a statistical analysis. They elegantly demonstrate that the Swedish cans show far more design complexity than their British counterparts in the number and style of words used and in the images presented. Related differences are also seen in the sample of beer advertisements presented. These differences are understood in terms of different ideological resolutions of the contradiction within capitalist society between the profit gained in the development of production of alcoholic drink and the need to maintain a sober, disciplined workforce. This contradiction is resolved in different ways due to the particular antecedent historical conditions pertaining in the two countries: in Britain, the early development of urban capitalism and the attendant rise of working-class public houses as places of leisure and sociability gave the consumption of beer an integral place in the reproduction of a disciplined labour force. In Sweden, however, beer is both less easily classified as a drink (Shanks and Tilley 1987a: 238) and is predominantly consumed in the home. It was therefore more vulnerable to the attacks of the temperance movement and is more readily problematised by the welfare state today. The can designs and advertisements act to gloss over these tensions and contradictions and, since these are more apparent in Sweden than in Britain, their imagery, wording, and symbolism are more elaborate. This argument is a scholarly and rigorous one, but it is difficult to see how the active social agent fits into it, decentered or not. Ultimately the beer can variability is explained with reference to its function in masking various contradictions within British and Swedish class systems. The main protagonists depicted are social classes, and the main dynamic forces are the social and ideological concomitants of economic change, in particular the contrasts between Britain and Sweden in the particular historical trajectory of nineteenth-century industrial capitalism. Within this explanatory framework social action, as seen in the tangible result of beer can design, is really no more than the execution of a strategy (or even grammar?) narrowly dictated by the position of that class within the social configuration. Nowhere, indeed, do we even see a subordinate social class acting in any way as an active group: the British public house as a place where working-class consciousness 214

CONCEPTIONS OF AGENCY is developed is briefly mentioned (Shanks and Tilley 1987a: 190) but this interesting point is never developed, despite its relevance as part of the antecedent conditions to can design. Nor is the reaction of the working class either to past and present alcoholic restrictions in Sweden or to the images presented in beer advertisements in both countries explored. In other words, Shanks and Tilley's agents are no more than what Giddens criticises as Althusser's 'cultural dopes', with the 'meat' of the explanation residing in the places and functions that the agents, when aggregated into social groupings, occupy. And even the active social groupings are those at the top of the social scale: here it is implicitly the British and Swedish bourgeoisie attempting to maintain a disciplined labour force. A second example, this time drawn from historical archaeology, is Leone's discussion of the Paca Garden in Annapolis, Maryland, where Leone is able to reconstruct the complex design of a Georgian garden, the property of one William Paca, merchant and lawyer (Leone 1984: 32). Leone discusses the layout of the garden, relating its spatial organisation, choice of shrubs, and so on to a wider set of attitudes and perspectives on the world also manifested in Georgian architecture and other classes of material culture. These attitudes and perspectives are in turn seen as an ideology, a set of beliefs simultaneously masking the inequality of power and wealth in later eighteenth-century Chesapeake society and making it appear part of the natural order. This ideology, Leone continues, is asserted with greater emphasis as the social order it legitimates comes under increasing strain. Supplementing this account is a good deal of information about the personal circumstances of William Paca himself. As a prominent lawyer and exponent of rational argument, Leone shows that Paca's life and circumstances exemplified the tensions and contradictions he is seeking to demonstrate in Chesapeake society at large. Paca was prominent at and before the Revolution, arguing with all his legal and logical powers for universal principles of human freedom and equality: yet he himself owned a hundred slaves. The garden thus emerges as his personal 'glossingover' of the contradictions in his own life. At first sight this argument encapsulates all that is best in 'postprocessual' archaeology; and indeed, it remains one of the most elegant and convincing demonstrations yet of the Marxist view of ideology. But on closer critical reading one encounters problems. Leone explicitly derives his concept of ideology from Shanks and Tilley's critique of Althusser (Leone 1984: 26; Shanks and Tilley 1982: 13—133). He fails to consider, however, their chief contribution, namely that a given ideology is not a monolithic entity, 'duping' the vast majority of the oppressed in any straightforward or unproblematic fashion (Shanks and Tilley 1982: 131). Nowhere does Leone discuss, consequently, how those who viewed the garden interpreted it, and how their interpretations differed according to their class, gender, ethnicity, or other interests - in short, their goals as active social agents. Second, Paca's life is treated by Leone as an exemplification of the trends he is discussing, rather than as a unique conjuncture. Paca's particular circumstances are treated as those of the ruling classes in general writ small. His particular strategy in the design of the garden, therefore, is seen as no more than the blind execution of what everyone else is doing. In short, we are back yet again with Althusser's 'cultural dopes'. 215

MATTHEW H. JOHNSON A prehistoric study should be discussed to complement these points. In a study of the Dutch Neolithic, Hodder (1982e) presumably aims to follow up his earlier assertion in the same volume that the active individual must be taken account of (Hodder 1982d: 5). He relates changes in pottery decoration, in particular an increase in contrasts and oppositions, to developments in battleaxe and burial variability. The tombs are seen as representing corporate groups, legitimating both rights to place and lineage heads, and acting to mask emergent tensions between age and gender groups. The tombs also place emphasis on the ancestors at a time of shifting, short-term settlement. It is difficult to see any place given to agency in this interpretation. Indeed, at one point the pots themselves take over this role: 'there is less concern in the LBKRossen pottery with symbolically marking out and forming social categories and the boundaries between them' (Hodder 1982e: 175). As with both the studies discussed above, there is no account of how subordinate social groups reacted to the ideology presented, in this case by the tombs and pottery decoration. Again, the dynamic for change, the understanding of the variability, resides in what Hodder sees as emergent contradictions arising from social structure and settlement organisation as a whole.

The transformation of the medieval house Rather than propose some new theoretical reformulation of an old problem, I want to explore the issue less formally through the use of a case study drawn from my own fieldwork. This is part of a contextual study of vernacular houses in western Suffolk, England, A.D. 1400-1674 (Figure 12.1). To simplify a little for the purposes of this article, this period can be divided into three phases, based on typological analysis

Figure 12.1 Location of area discussed

CONCEPTIONS OF AGENCY of the spatial layout of the houses: houses of'medieval' plan-type, c.!400-early sixteenth century; the dominance of fully 'postmedieval' plan-types after c.1580; and a 'transitional' period between these two. (It should be noted that these terms apply only to the Old World context and that there is no straightforward relationship with, for example, Deetz's (1977: 39) use of the term 'medieval'.) Our concern here is with the central, 'transitional' phase in this sequence. This is remarkable in two ways. Quantitatively, it marks a peak in housebuilding in Suffolk over the three centuries. So far, 85 buildings have been surveyed, of which at least 35, and probably more, were either built or substantially altered during this 50year period. Most areas of England experienced a 'great rebuilding' somewhat later than this, some commentators putting the height of rebuilding around 1580—1630 (Hoskins 1953) or even later (Machin 1977: Graph One; Johnson 1986). Spatially, the houses of this period are even more remarkable. Medieval houses, as we shall see, have a narrow range of subtypes, and the same is broadly true of postmedieval houses. Yet the transitional period displays a wide range of combinations of old and new forms, including a few very conservative houses whose arrangements barely differ from the medieval antecedents, and several whose plan form alone would be judged fully postmedieval. Why this sudden upsurge in building? And why this wide variation in adoption and rejection of old and new forms? It is a truism to state that the forms of houses must represent, though not in a reflective or straightforward form, the social strategies and ideologies of their owners (Moore [1986] has provided a full discussion of the relationship between the organisation of space, ideology, and social reality). Let us start by discussing the preceding habitus available to 16th century house owners and builders: the form of, and system of values and meanings associated with, the medieval house.

Houses and meanings in thefifteenth century The conventional typological definition of a 'medieval' house, as a vernacular standing structure, is that it has at least one room, invariably the hall or central living-space, open to the roof (Mercer 1975: 19). The conventional reason given for this is that before the advent of chimney-stacks at the vernacular level, an open hearth had to be used, and therefore space was needed for the smoke to disperse among the rafters of the roof or to be let out through a louver at one of the hipped ends. On one side, or more frequently both sides, of this room, further rooms with ceilings dividing them into two storeys were placed. At one end the 'parlour' or 'upper' end of the house would provide space for the master and mistress of the household, while at the other the 'service' or 'lower' end of the house provided space for service and kitchen functions. Within the central hall itself this categorisation of upper/lower: master/service can be seen in microcosm, and is emphasised by the use of fixed architectural features and of movable furniture. The 'upper' end of the hall next to the parlour was frequently placed on a raised dais, particularly in larger buildings such as Oxford and Cambridge colleges: before it stood the open hearth, while on the other side stood symmetrical, opposed doorways to the outside world and access to the service area (Figure 12.2). Literary references indicate some of the ways in which this arrangement of space was used to enforce social distinction, particularly at mealtimes in the hall. Langland

MATTHEW H.JOHNSON

Figure 12.2 Plan and reconstruction of a medieval farmhouse: based on Popples Farm, Brettenham. S: service/lower end; H: hall; P: parlour/upper end

makes reference to the way in which members of the household and guests were placed at the upper or lower ends, or towards the centre or sides of the hall, according to their status and value (Burrell 1931). Architectural details confirm this picture: the facade of the parlour/hall partition, marking the 'upper end' of the hall and backing the area where the master sat at mealtimes, is often elaborately treated, with extravagantly wide pieces of timber being used to brace the walls and often canopies (Mercer 1975: 90). The roof structure is often unnecessarily elaborate, with a highly ornamented 'crown-post' directly over the centre of the hall above the open hearth forming a central feature. Again, in larger buildings, the upper or 'dais' end is lit by a large bay window, making the organisation of space within the hall visible from the outside (Wood 1965: 112). The variation around this norm is quite small. A few buildings have only one storeyed end, but these are generally early and very rare by c.1450. Many more have, instead of a rectangular shape, a cross-wing at parlour, service, or even both ends, giving extra space and again marking out the internal arrangement of the house from the outside by providing opportunities for impressive projecting jetties and gables. As one would expect, these wings are more usually found at the 'upper' than the 'lower' ends, and are more highly decorated and project forward more boldly at the upper/parlour end. In all these cases, the tripartite division with a central hall as the dominant architectural feature is never varied. It is clear that the organisation of space within such buildings relates to the organisation of the family and household they accommodate, and that this relationship

CONCEPTIONS OF AGENCY is far more than being a merely functional one. The role of the master of the house as provider is emphasised by his position at head of the hall, while the careful gradation of those lower down is emphasised by their relative seating at mealtimes and in their position at the 'lower' end as a whole. At the same time, the lack of physical barriers within the hall acts to obscure the inequalities of master/servant and gender relationships attested by social historians (Laslett 1965) by appearing to be nonsegregated space (hence Langland's indignation at the master and his mistress failing to uphold this piece of ideology by eating in the parlour [Burrell 1931: 138]). The metaphor of the family is extended to cover the wider household, a metaphor seen in Langland, implied by commensality and more clearly perceived in later periods (Kussmaul 1981: 8). Such buildings are notoriously difficult to date in any absolute way within the century (Mercer 1975: 5): even tree-ring dating can prove problematic, since many houses have a high proportion of reused timbers that are often difficult to detect. Some are even likely to be early 16th century; other writers have generally taken the 'medieval' tag to refer to pre-A.D. 1530 structures (Mercer 1975: 21). But this difficulty in dating may be interpreted to our advantage. If plan forms remained stable to the point of identity for over a century, the question of why the sudden change after c.1530 becomes even more acute.

Tradition and transition The 'transitional' buildings identified fall into two categories: new buildings and conversion of earlier, medieval structures. The latter will be put to one side for the time being. Of the former category, many houses have been so heavily altered since the period of interest that their original form is hopelessly problematic. This leaves a total of 19 houses meriting further consideration, of which only a few will be discussed. It would be easy to interpret these houses in both a normative and a fetishistic way, seeing each particular house as an oscillation or unhappy compromise between 'medieval' and 'postmedieval' ideals or mental templates, or to see their peculiarities as the result of 'faulty' or 'imperfect' execution of such an ideal. Rather, I want to regard these houses as intentional creations of their owners, as unique conjunctures of their goals as social agents and the limitations and constraints imposed by the wider social, ideological, and technical systems. First, I will consider particular houses and their owners before relating these to wider problems.

Langley's Newhouse and Wolfe Hall Archaeologically, Langleys Newhouse, Hawkedon, can be dated to the mid 16th century on typological grounds. This is confirmed by the attribution to Sir John Langley, who was rector of Hawkedon from 1554 to 1560 (Pleydell-Bouverie 1980: 15). This attribution is first mentioned in an indenture of 17941 and may alternatively be a corruption of the topographical description 'Long-Leys', but the similarity in date between the house and Langley's occupancy at Hawkedon makes this unlikely. Langleys Newhouse is one of a class of houses (including Wolfe Hall, Denham Priory, and Black Horse Farmhouse) standing in an unusually isolated position. Though it is an impressive site, claimed to be the highest house in Suffolk and standing on a rise commanding views both to the west and overlooking the village and church at Hawkedon about 1 km to the south, it is one at variance with the medieval preference 219

MATTHEW H. JOHNSON for sheltered sites in low positions near water; the present owners inform me that the house is exposed, cold, and rattles in the winter gales. In addition, one would expect the rector Langley to choose a site closer to the church and the village community for convenience. We may therefore infer that display of his new house was important to Langley, and that he was not unduly concerned about either distance from his vocation or spatial distance from other members of his congregation and community. Concern for display is also seen in the orientation and architectural detail of the exterior of the house. It stands facing northwest, squarely into the full force of the prevailing wind but at a point of maximum visibility from the road running c.30 m away: the studding (close setting of timbers for partly decorative purposes) on the front of the house is closer than that at the back. Finally, the chimney-stack is one of the most impressive of its kind, a 'Tudor' arrangement with four flues, each with a different moulded brick design. The ground plan and three-dimensional form of Langley's Newhouse (Figure 12.3) are a combination of old and new features. It comprises two rooms on the ground floor, separated by an internal stack with back-to-back fireplaces. There may have been a third room at the lower end of the hall, but on balance this is unlikely. The fireplaces are elaborate: that in the hall is very large, while those in the parlour and the room over this have fine plastered brick arches. The hall and parlour fireplaces also had coloured plaster friezes overhead, with vineleaf patterns and motifs. Next to the hall fireplace was sited a bread oven. Langley chose to arrange his hall according to a 'medieval' pattern with opposed doorways at the lower end, but replaced the central hearth and open arrangement to the roof with a ceiling and stack. He also placed a stair next to the stack giving access to the upper floor, complete with 'husband-step', one step a few centimetres higher than the others, placed according to Suffolk oral tradition so that a wife engaged in adultery in the chamber over the parlour would be warned of her husband's impending appearance by his stumble on the stairs. The arrangement of

Figure 12.3 Langleys Newhouse, Hawkedon, c.1550: simplified ground plan

CONCEPTIONS OF AGENCY

the upper end of the house, in particular the back-to-back fireplaces, the site and form of the stair, and the ceiled hall, are all new features, as is the provision of upstairs accommodation; the lower end, with its opposed doorway and provision for cooking facilities in the hall rather than as later in the service range, is old. Some features appear to evoke old values of emphasis on the hall as a central area of social interaction, particularly at mealtimes, but to use new signifiers to do so. For example, the elaborate ceiling in the hall shows that this room continued to be an area for symbolic display, though the ceiling replaced the former open roof as a means for so doing. Again, the colourful ornamentation round the fireplaces, and the large scale of the fireplace in the hall, stresses the centrality of the hearth area as before, though this hearth is now housed in a brick stack. Above the ground floor is a full storey with at least one heated room, above which again is a range of attics. The clasped-purlin roof structure is of a type introduced around this time, technically efficient but less ornate than the earlier crown-post system, and clearly not an object of visual display. The new forms found in Langley's house are not major innovations: the chimney stack had been used in 'polite' architecture such as castles since their inception (Platt 1978), while ceilings were present in medieval houses (see above). It was the use of the stack at this social level and the rearrangement into back-to-back fireplace and continuous ceiling that were novel. From these details, we can reconstruct a hypothetical picture of Langley's goals, and the way in which he pursued these through the medium of material culture. Langley chose to cut himself off from the nucleated hamlet of Hawkedon, away from the nuclei of his own parish church and the manor house of Hawkedon Hall (Rotherham 1887: 88), itself a formerly medieval building rebuilt around c.1500. He was anxious to display and confirm his status through an impressive house with ornate stack and close studding at a time when concepts of status, particularly that of the clergy, were under considerable threat (Brigden 1984: 94-96). Most significantly, he used a combination of features evoking elements of the medieval system of values already discussed, particularly around the hall and lower, service end of his house where the activities of the other, inferior members of the household took place. This is not to say that his servants necessarily accepted the ideology most explicitly seen in the organisation of space: they may have had other readings. These are difficult to explore given lack of direct documentation of social classes below the middling level, but reports from this period of resentment and lack of active cooperation in servants (Kussmaul 1981: 44-8) and the petty physical sanctions often needed and used by masters (Stone 1977: 167) show that such classes were far from being blindly 'duped' by the values of family and loyalty. At the same time, the nature of the institution of service as an age class, a stage of transition between childhood and adult life, as well as the inequality between male and female servants (Kussmaul 1981: 37, 71-93), probably militated against the formation of a coherent or at least explicit 'alternative' perspective at this time. Just as Langley's servants may have had alternative readings, so also may have the women of the household. Distinctive female perspectives on the social order of the time are attested empirically, though these are visible only indirectly through the writings of men (Roberts 1985: 122-4). These are difficult to see directly, however, 221

MATTHEW H. JOHNSON

Figure 12.4 Wolfe Hall, Barrow, c.1550: simplified ground plan in the spatial structuring of the household, since that structuring, as argued above, relates primarily to master/servant relations. Just as inequality among servants probably militated against a coherent status/class perspective at this time, so the class divisions between women probably hindered the development of a coherent female perspective. A striking similarity can be seen between the siting and spatial organisation of Langleys Newhouse and that of Wolfe Hall, in the parish of Barrow, some 10 miles to the north (Figure 12.4). Though we know the builder with less certainty here, we do know from the annotation of a tithe map of 1594 (reprinted in Gage 1838: 17) that the house was then owned by the Warner family. The Warner householders are mentioned in the tax records of Barrow throughout the sixteenth century (Hervey 1909: 257, 1910: 340) and it is reasonable to suppose that one of this family built the house. Archaeologically the house may be dated to the mid-sixteenth century: the architectural detail is no later than c.1570, while the stack incorporates reused moulded stonework, probably from the Abbey of Bury St Edmunds 6 miles away, dissolved in 1539. From their valuation in the tax records, the Warners appear to have been upwardly mobile. Like Langleys, their new house combined old and new elements of plan, and was placed in an isolated but commanding spot about a mile south of the village. There are the remnants of a moat to the north of the house, probably an indication of former medieval occupation of the site, and again the framing is more elaborate on the facade of the house facing the village. Inside, the novel two-room plan with back-to-back fireplaces and stair next to the stack is again combined with opposed doorways at the lower end of the hall, an ostentatious hall ceiling and emphasis on ornamentation of the fireplaces. The posts of the fireplaces are, as mentioned, made of reused ecclesiastical moulded columns, a practice religious conservatives of the period shied away from (Howard 1987). When this evidence is coupled with the sober religious text inscribed over the fireplace we may speculate that the Warners were religious radicals. Socially, we can see that the Warners situated themselves carefully within Barrow as a parish. Their siting of Wolfe Hall away from the village can be seen in general

CONCEPTIONS OF AGENCY terms as a spatial metaphor for the rejection of the values of the medieval village community, but also in particular terms, if our ascription of religious (and therefore political) radicalism is correct, as a rejection of the prevailing influence within the village: that of Sir Clemment Heigham, whose great moated house stood in the centre of Barrow and who was nationally known as a religious and political conservative (Macculloch 1986). As an upwardly mobile family, and arguably as religious radicals, the Warners in their interests and social goals show similarity to those of Langley. We can see their common solution to the questions involved in building of a new house to express and approach those goals. At the same time, variations in approach show that each house is a unique conjuncture rather than simply an exemplification of the trends under discussion. So their strategies, though obviously similar and related in some sense, are not identical. The Warners probably chose an old moated site for their house, another means of invoking aspects of medieval values for their own purposes. Langley's site was a new one, as far as can be ascertained without excavation. Langley chose to decorate his fireplaces with friezes of vine/hop designs and roundels; the Warners chose an improving, Protestant religious text. In each case the reasons for such variations can be partially traced back to wider conditions (for example the reuse of an older site at Wolfe Hall may be related to the unusual landscape and manorial structure within which it stands in relation to the parish as a whole) but must ultimately rest on the choices made by the protagonists as active agents pursuing particular strategies.

Back to structure The discussion of two houses so far could be extended, given the space, in several directions. First, other plan variants of this period could be discussed in similar terms, as conjunctures of old and new plan elements, conjunctures formulated to meet the demands of particular social strategies. Several larger houses, for example, combine a novel hall ceiling, placed impressively high, with the usual tripartite division into hall, parlour, and service, and stacks and staircases projecting in wings off to the rear (see for example Hawkedon Hall) (Figure 12.5). These appear conservative in plan for their date: their builders appear to wish to reaffirm more strongly the traditional medieval set of social relationships placing them at the head of the parish social structure, while attaining the relative practical comfort and lessened risk from fire of a smoke-free hall. Also, 'compromise' arrangements such as smoke-bays, or smoke-hoods, where the smoke from an open hearth is channelled into a narrow area of the roof rather than a brick stack, can be discussed in these terms. Second, the complicating additional factor of what the skilled craftsmen could actually build, and how far their technical limitations and interests conditioned the final result, needs to be considered. There are several houses, for example, where the chimney stack is either awkwardly placed at the end of the building (No. 39, Pages Lane, Higham) or, despite a continuous ceiling and therefore no provision for an open hearth, all stacks appear to be 'inserted' (Block Farmhouse, Bradfield Combust, and Greyhound Cottage, Egremont Street, Glemsford). These appear to be conflicts between the client's demand for a ceiled house and the craftsmen's inability or lack of willingness to build one. 223

MATTHEW H.JOHNSON

Figure 12.5 Hawkedon Hall, Hawkedon, c.1550: simplified ground plan Lack of space, however, makes a full discussion of these topics impossible here. What does need to be outlined, however, is how this diversity of strategies in the mid-sixteenth century cohered into a fresh structure by c.1580, namely the twoor three-cell farmhouse, ceiled throughout and in Suffolk usually with back-to-back fireplaces. This retained the three-cell medieval structure and with it some of the system of values, but with much higher emphasis on privacy, with the parlour now a heated room, free circulation at both ground and upper floor levels, and lack of direct entry into the hall, an entry now giving access to a lobby giving access to hall, parlour, and stairs (as at Majors Farmhouse, Chedburgh) (Figure 12.6). This plan form is present from the 1540s, Quays Farmhouse, Risby for example being of this form, but reached striking domination of all other forms parallel to that of the medieval open-hall house only in the later sixteenth century. Its rise from the earlier diversity can be seen in parallel with the rise of a more settled social order, in particular the much-debated rise of the gentry and yeoman classes (Stone 1957). This is not an extreme holistic explanation. Rather, as society became more stable, the interests of both gender and class groups became more clearly articulated and individual social strategies therefore became more clearly and closely determined by society at large.

Figure 12.6 Majors Farmhouse, Chedburgh, c.1620: simplified ground plan 224

CONCEPTIONS OF AGENCY The rise of these classes, in houses with a greater emphasis on privacy in general and segregation from servants in particular, functional differentiation between work and domestic areas, greater material comfort in terms of architecture and movable goods (Garrard 1982), can be seen in conjunction with the rise of'rural capitalism': the breakdown of the communal ties and restrictions of the medieval village community, the notion of land as a more alienable commodity, and the practice of farming for profit (Williamson and Bellamy 1987). So the structuring quality of the organisation of space in Langley's house and other houses played its part ultimately in the formation of early modern and industrial society.

Implications and conclusions In the first part of this paper, the individual was seen as 'the man [sic] who wasn't there': in postprocessual explanation, the active agent present in a variety of theoretical forms but absent in practice. In the second part, I have tried to help remedy this fault by briefly outlining individual agency in a case study. This has been done by considering some isolated examples of individual housebuilders, but only, it is worth reiterating, as a means to an end: we need not have known who Langley was, merely inferring his social and economic position from the house he built, or have outlined the general circumstances of housebuilders at this time from contextual evidence. In reaction to the studies discussed at the beginning, I have tried to emphasise the way these actors creatively manipulated existing structures of ideas, that these are not simply reducible to their places and functions within wider social changes, and to include consideration of possible subordinate perspectives on the ideology set up. I have also tried to show how decisions made at a small-scale level relate back in an active way to wider social and economic changes, rather than simply being instances of those changes. Perhaps the central conclusion to be drawn is that a study of agency cannot be separated from a study of structure: that agency is a manipulation of an existing structure, a structure that is external to the individual in the Durkheimian sense and appears to that agent as a synchronic construct, as something to be drawn upon. Thus, to the mid-sixteenth-century housebuilder and owner, the antecedent house forms could be seen in a very normative way as described above. These forms, and the values they signified, could be drawn on and manipulated. Two implications flow from this point. The first is that when seeking to understand human agency, the archaeologist must be prepared to describe the antecedent historical conditions, the habitus from which the actor draws, in a synchronic and normative way in order to gain understanding of those actions. Parallels may be drawn here with certain themes in social history. For example, Isaac's (1982) discussion of changes in eighteenthcentury Virginia is set against a backdrop of an 'ethnography' of the area in the mideighteenth century, an ethnography described as a synchronic, stable moment. Of course, such a description is an analytical procedure rather than a description of'reality', since that moment is itself the product of changing historical forces. The stance taken towards a particular period will therefore depend on its position relative to the period of interest. In discussing the antecedent conditions of the mid-sixteenth century, I discussed medieval houses in a very normative way, making no mention of their own places as products of social action, or the way in which

MATTHEW H.JOHNSON subordinate social groups reacted or reinterpreted the ideology they represented. This was a deliberate omission for heuristic purposes. If my problem had been to discuss agency in the context of medieval houses, a different stance would have been taken: the social strategies pursued by the middling classes in the late medieval countryside would have been the focus of attention, with the early medieval period being seen as the preceding habitus. It would then have been valid to see the rise of late medieval standing buildings as a novel expression of permanence at a vernacular social level, and to tie this expression into social strategies adopted by yeoman farmers and the lower gentry. These strategies would be interpreted as denying the: feudal lord/vassal: permanence/ impermanence: power/dependence links in values and ideas set up through material culture in the preceding early medieval period. These links would again be described and explicated in a normative way as the antecedent historical conditions for this particular problem. The second point counterbalances the first: that such a normative outline is not necessarily a repressive, prescriptive one. While to the social agent it appears to be a coherent body of values, it is one to be drawn upon selectively, manipulated and even inverted: sixteenth-century house-builders felt free to invoke medieval values towards their inferiors at the lower end of the hall while modifying those values in other contexts. Thus, norms should be seen as 'tools' for fulfilling strategies rather than necessarily as prescriptive devices (a point made in more detail by Swidler 1986). Another implication is that agency and structure are analytically distinct but nevertheless intertwined: each is the product of the other when seen from different points within the flow of history. It is difficult therefore to see how the study of one can be separated from the other, as for example Bailey seems to imply in his assertion that different timescales should be subjected to different modes of analysis, each irreducible to the other- 'time perspectivism' (Bailey 1983, 1987: 18). Longterm structures in history do exist (Braudel 1958). This paper has argued, however, that in order to explain their persistence one has to look at the conditions of their replication at the level of the individual and of day-to-day social interaction (as is done, for example, by Lane 1987). It is perhaps a little simplistic to analyse agency and structure in this way. Some consideration needs to be given to social groupings, such as classes in the Marxian sense or gender or age groups, which may act on a level over and above the individual (Shanks and Tilley's classes are a good example) but still operate as active entities within the social structure as a whole. Such active groupings cannot replace the individual at a conceptual level, since the concern still arises as to how they come to articulate individual interests and why social actors choose to affiliate to a particular group. At the same time, they clearly interact with agency: for example, the probable lack of a coherent perspective of women and servants on Langley's ideology was understood in terms of the divisions within these groups as not allowing a coherent alternative perspective to be articulated. So an unavoidable dualism remains between individual and society, though it is mediated by intervening groups (Heller 1984: 28-40). The particular form in which dualism will appear in a society will also vary according to that society's conception of the person (Carrithers et al. 1985). 226

CONCEPTIONS OF AGENCY Finally, at a methodological level it is interesting to note that the search for agency seems best to be conducted using small-scale studies as representatives of wider changes, in both a temporal and spatial sense. The transformation of sixteenth-century Suffolk architecture is but part of a much wider change embracing Western culture as a whole over the last six centuries and even beyond (Glassie 1975: 193). Again, this technique is one commonly used in historical analysis (Boyer and Nissenbaum 1974; Le Roy Ladurie 1979; Thompson 1977b are but three examples). I have tried to demonstrate that the questions arising from the search for agency involve much wider theoretical problems, in particular a parallel concern with structure, and that further thought is needed before these wider problems are resolved. This thought should include further consideration of the long term along the broad lines laid down by Hodder (1987f), a rethinking of our conceptions of social structure and system, but above all more case studies of areas where the contextual information and temporal clarity afforded by the archaeological evidence are detailed enough for us to explain variability in these terms, while at the same time with enough time depth to be able to link the substantive conclusions gathered to wider, long-term structures and changes. Such opportunities arise most frequently in historical archaeology: in such contexts, the combination of documentary and material culture evidence may finally allow the shadowy figure on the stair to descend and be recognised.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS I thank Dr Ian Hodder for several stimulating discussions on this topic and much help with earlier drafts of the paper and also Andy Black, with whom I have discussed these issues over many pints.

NOTE

Held at Suffolk Record Office, Bury St Edmunds, Accession No. HD.976.

13 BUILDING POWER IN THE CULTURAL

LANDSCAPE OF BROOME COUNTY, NEW YORK, 1880-1940* RANDALL H. McGuiRE

In the first two decades of the twentieth century, capitalism in the United States faced a crisis born of the inherent contradictions in the system and the resistance of labor to existing class relations. In the political arena progressives and yellow journalists attacked the capitalists, and Congress legislated previously unheard of controls on business. Labor was militant and the black flags of anarchy and the red flags of socialism hung in many union halls. Most fundamentally, capitalism faced a realization crisis manifest in the great depression of the 1890s and the declining rate of profit in the last decades of the nineteenth century. The crisis of the early twentieth century did not result in the long hoped for socialist revolution nor in a radical transformation of capitalism. Rather, capitalism evolved into a more mature form of monopoly capitalism which we still labor under today (Mandel 1978; Amsden 1979: 15-17; Brodhead 1981). Important aspects of this transformation were the advent of consumerism and the renegotiation of capital-labor relations. This renegotiation preserved the essential capitalist relations of production while co-opting the socialist goals of labor. Integral to the transformation was the formulation of a new ideology of class relations which, rather than naturalizing class inequalities, denied the existence of class. The creation and modification of the cultural landscape in Broome County, New York both reflected and participated in this process of ideological transformation.

Late nineteenth-century capitalism Capitalist production in late nineteenth-century America was based on the extraction of absolute surplus value (Amsden 1979: 13). As was discussed by Marx (1906), increasing absolute surplus value involves the intensification of labor and the lengthening of the working day. Integral to the maintenance and intensification of this type of extraction was the existence of a dynamic reserve army of the unemployed which was constantly replenished by immigration from Europe. One of the main *First published in R. McGuire and R. Paynter (eds) (1991), The Archaeology of Inequality, Oxford: Blackwell, pp. 102-24. 228

BUILDING POWER IN BROOME COUNTY, NY characteristics of this factory work-force was extremely high turnover averaging 100 percent a year (Slichter 1919: 16; Nelson 1975: 85-6). With the exception of a limited number of skilled workers the capitalist regarded labor as a replenishable resource to be consumed just as his factories consumed coal. Craft workers thus gained power and special status because of the skills which the capitalist required and they controlled. Unions gained real strength and permanency only among these aristocrats of labor. With the combined force of skills and organization, craft workers attained benefits which granted many of them the trappings of a middle-class lifestyle (Guerin 1979: 57—61; Walkowitz 1978: 102—10). The capitalist, however, constantly sought to deskill production and the proportion of skilled workers in the labor force declined throughout the late nineteenth century. In addition to the reserve army of unemployed and the high turnover rates which worked against the organization of non-craft workers, coercion was central to the capitalist control of labor. The capitalist hired foremen to drive the workers on the shop floor through a combination of threats, abuse and often physical violence. The foreman hired the worker, fired the worker, supervised the work and in many cases could set the level of compensation (Nelson 1975: 34-54). Capitalists did not hesitate to employ violence in the handling of strikes, and cases like the Homestead strike of 1892 where management fortified the mill and fought pitched gun battles with the strikers differed only in degree from the usual tactics for strikebreaking. The nineteenth-century capitalist reaped enormous profits but little of this reached the mass of workers. Throughout the later half of this period most workers lived in conditions of poverty working 10 to 16 hours a day and sending their children into the mills and factories to survive (Walkowitz 1978: 102-7; Tender 1979; Guerin 1979). Workers could afford few of the products of their labor and maintained very low levels of consumption, especially of durable goods (Ewen 1976; Matthaei 1982: 235). The class relations of the late nineteenth century were rationalized (for the elite) and obscured (from the workers) by an ideology that equated society with nature and derived the apparent inequalities from the characteristics of individuals. The writings of authors such as Conwell (1905) and Sumner (1963) proclaimed this ideology of Social Darwinism and the gospel of wealth. Social Darwinism provided a model for the social world derived from the natural world. Life was a struggle for survival and success and only the fittest would survive: in the natural world this led to the improvement of the species, also a desirable process in society. Success was attainable by all. Its determinates lay in the characteristics of the individual: hard work, thrift, intelligence, sobriety, cleanliness and a little luck guaranteed success. Failure resulted from a lack of these qualities or, more importantly, their opposite: laziness, extravagance, stupidity, slovenliness, and drunkenness. The 'gospel of wealth' proclaimed that wealth was the emblem of success, the reward of a good life and personal ability. The forms and appearances of late nineteenth-century reality reinforced and validated this ideology. Clear material differences delineated those who had succeeded and were the most fit from those of lesser character and ability who had failed. The failures lived in squalid quarters, possessed little or nothing of value, wasted what little they earned on strong drink, frequently were without work and violated the sanctity of the home by sending their women and children into the mines, mills, and factories. 229

RANDALL H. MCGUIRE The ideology both originated in the stark material differences between classes and perpetuated these differences. The cultural landscape figured prominently in this ideology. It was both a model of and a model for social action. It fulfilled the expectations of the ideology and guaranteed the continuance of the relations which created the reality. Even in the paternalistic company towns, where the capitalist installed his workers in clean, familyoriented dwellings for their own betterment, the form, substance, and spatial relationships of homes and other edifices clearly reflected each individual's position in the factory order (Nelson 1975: 90-5; Walkowitz 1978: 48-75). The maturation of capitalism in the early twentieth century The workers of the late nineteenth century did not bend to their yoke willingly but resisted in violent strike after violent strike. Three main periods of labor unrest stand out, the late 1870s, the early 1890s and finally after the turn of the century from 1905 to 1919. By the early 1900s the distinct segregation of classes, abuse of workers, and conflict with capitalists had produced the strongest and most radical militancy in the history of American labor (Amsden 1979; Guerin 1979). During the first two decades of the twentieth century unions called not only for the improvement of working conditions, increased wages, and shorter hours but also for the establishment of a socialist economy. When the Industrial Workers of the World (IWW) won the American Woolen Company strike in Lawrence Massachusetts, in 1912, the strikers celebrated by singing the Internationale (Guerin 1979: 79). The Bolshevik revolution in 1917 further radicalized workers and for the first time the capitalists were faced with the reality of a socialist revolution. Radicalism peaked in the strikes of 1919 when both the railroad workers and the United Mine Workers called for the nationalization of their respective industries. These strikes were brutally put down with the arrest, deportation, imprisonment, and execution of suspected radicals. The industry of the late nineteenth century had been built primarily on the production of the means of production and secondarily on the production of consumer goods for the middle and upper classes (Ewen 1976: 24; Mandel 1978: 184—92). By the end of the century these markets had been saturated and capitalism faced a realization crisis. The industries of the USA, in order to survive, had to produce far more than the market which existed for their products. This crisis revealed itself in the great depression of 1893 and the falling rate of profits from 1873 to the 1890s (Mandel 1978: 83, 120-1). Resolution of the crisis of the early twentieth century lay in two interrelated movements which altered the system of production in the United States without compromising the essential relations of capitalism (Brodhead 1981). The first of these is what Antonio Gramsci called 'Fordism', marked by the introduction of assembly line mass production and a shift to the extraction of relative surplus value. The second movement was an ideological movement which sought to restructure production in the form of an industrial democracy. In 1910 Henry Ford reorganized his Highland, Michigan plant along an assembly line and by 1914 had cut the assembly time for an automobile chassis from 12.5 hours to 33 minutes (Chandler 1967: 26-7; Meyer 1981). Mass production involved the 230

BUILDING POWER IN BROOME COUNTY, NY use of highly specialized single purpose machines with equally highly specialized and easily trained workmen to produce goods at rates that seem astronomical when compared to late nineteenth-century production (Ewen 1976: 23-4). The capitalist extracted increasing amounts of relative surplus value by replacing skilled workers with machines. Mass production dehumanized labor while offering workers greater material benefits for their labor. Principles of scientific management sought to fully integrate the worker with the machines so that human and machine worked in perfect synchronization (Nelson 1975: 55-79). The worker became little more than an extension of the machine in this ultimate dehumanization of the productive process. Ford drew workers to his plants with the famous promise of $5.00 a day and, more importantly, he sought to make products for consumption by the workers, thereby transforming them into consumers (Ewen 1976). This transformation of the productive process also necessitated a renegotiation of the relationship between capital and labor. Capital no longer depended on the workers solely as a source of human energy; it now also depended on them for markets (Ewen 1976: 23-39; Edsforth 1987: 19). Capitalists expressed this new relationship in terms of a functionally integrated circle beneficial to all: 'They [workers] have time to see more, do more and incidentally buy more. This stimulates business and increases prosperity, and in the general economic circle the money passes through industry again and back into the workman's pocket' (Ford 1929: 17). For the worker to consume, the material conditions of the working class had to be modified (Ewen 1976). Consumption required the worker to have leisure time and therefore a shorter working day. Higher pay rates would give the worker more to spend and time payment plans and credit would stretch that buying power further. The capitalist stressed home ownership by workers to increase consumption, and modern advertising techniques were developed to encourage and educate the workers in their new role. These innovations co-opted some of the demands of the nineteenth-century labor movement, such as the eight-hour day; they also required a transformation of the highly mobile, erratically employed labor force of the late nineteenth century into a stable, continuously employed population. This transformation of the relationship between capital and labor and of the material conditions of labor created the new markets required to overcome the realization crisis but it also undermined capital's traditional means of controlling labor. Scientific management centralized hiring in personnel departments and reduced the power of the shop foreman (Nelson 1975: 55—101). Having a vast reserve army of the unemployed would be counter-productive because its members would not have the money to be consumers. Violent actions against labor engendered bad feelings toward companies and alienated consumers. All in all, these changes favored a shift in labor control from coercion to manipulation (Ewen 1976: 26; Filene 1924; Carver 1926; Edsforth 1987). The ideological basis for this shift lay in the notion of an industrial democracy. John Leitch (1919: 1) wrote, 'Have we not talked rather too much about working people as a class and too little of them as human beings?' The concept of an industrial democracy reformulated the mystification of the capitalist relationship by denying the reality of class stratification. The industrial reformers of the early twentieth century blamed the abuses, poverty, violence, and exploitation of the nineteenth century not 231

RANDALL H. MCGUIRE on capitalism, but on deviations from the democratic principles which had founded the United States (Carver 1926; Allen 1952). Not only were labor and capital functionally and beneficially linked in the economy, but also a social revolution was afoot (Allen 1952). 'It is a revolution that is to wipe out the distinctions between laborers and capitalists by making laborers their own capitalists and by compelling most capitalists to become laborers of one kind or another' (Carver 1926: 9). These reformers preached that success in industry required that the capitalist do away with the social and material differences that set him apart from his workers. They also called for the creation of worker councils and company unions. These later reforms did not secure widespread favor but did enhance the ideological shift. The advocates of industrial democracy drew the form and substance of their new ideology from the past. The late nineteenth century was portrayed as a short-term quirk in the democratic growth of the country. Thomas Nixon Carver (1926: 261—2), a Harvard economist, wrote: 'To be alive to-day, in this country, and to remember the years from 1870 to 1920 is to awake from a nightmare.' The prophets of an industrial democracy remade the colonial past in places like Colonial Williamsburg to sanctify their vision and avidly advocated the Colonial Revival movement in architecture and design. The imagery of a naturally set order was replaced by a vision of a mythic past. However, this new ideology did not abandon all the conceptual baggage of the late nineteenth century; the cult of individual achievement remained a key facet of the mystification. Success and failure still sprang from the abilities of individuals, but the definition of success changed. In a democratic society, where all were partners in industry, success was a relative phenomenon. Whereas in the tenets of Social Darwinism all men had the opportunity to succeed, in the industrial democracy all men could gain some degree of success. The ideology of industrial democracy both arose from and created the reality of the 1920s. The identification of success with conspicuous consumption was inherited from the past. With the spread of mass production conspicuous consumption became possible for much of the working class. A form of commodity fetishism had been created which confused material things with human relations: once the availability of things changed, the illusion of change in human relations was created (Edsforth 1987: 35). In Middletown of the 1920s working-class housewives described how, in their childhood, classes had existed in the community because only the rich had cars, washing machines, and their own homes, but now everyone had these things and only differences of degree remained (Lynd and Lynd 1929: 82-3). Class had seemingly melted away. The cultural landscape was an active participant in the creation of this new ideology. The Colonial Revival movement in architecture and design begat a new metaphor for the wealthy, a metaphor that downplayed ostentatiousness and reinforced the mythic past of the industrial democracy. The capitalist aided the illusion of classlessness by modifying the landscape to create the image of equality and continuous gradation. In the industrial democracy the fetishism of commodities, which replaced relations of stratification with things, became the answer to the socialist alternative. In 1934 a delegation of Soviet shoe producers toured the EndicottJohnson shoe factories in Broome County, New York. A company history published the next year noted that the Soviets were shocked by the number of workers'

BUILDING POWER IN BROOME COUNTY, NY automobiles surrounding the factory and they exclaimed 'All these belong to workers? . . . Impossible! in Russia only officials have cars' (Inglis 1935: 111). At that moment, in those factories, men, women, and teenagers labored as extensions of specialized machines doing one small task in the shoe-making process over and over again, several hundred times a day. The transformation of the cultural landscape in Broome County The ideological shift that ensued in the early twentieth century is clearly visible in the cultural landscape of Broome County, New York. The contributions to the landscape by two of the most prominent capitalists in the history of the county, Jonas M. Kilmer and George F. Johnson, provide a basis for looking at how that landscape served as both a model for and a model of social action. The cultural landscape of Broome County was not just a passive vessel collecting meaning, from the action of people. The elites of Binghamton consciously used the landscape to reinforce their view of the world and to give reality to that view. The opacity of the reality so created gave form and substance to the ideology. However, it affected the day to day experience and consciousness of the working class in ways never intended by its creators: in ways of resistance. The landscape also provided the physical environment structuring interaction. Physical proximity has a strong effect on the extent and nature of interaction between individuals and groups. The landscape can be manipulated to invite interaction between groups in some contexts and discourage it in others; it can be used to link the activities of the home with those of work or to sharply split them. The landscape is not simply backdrop and props, it is the stage of human action. In the history of Binghamton no one ever totally rebuilt the cultural landscape. People sought (and still seek) to shape it to their purposes, but at no time did anyone have the means to totally destroy what had gone before and replace it with their own vision. Each new addition to the landscape entered into a dialogue with the past, a dialogue which reinterpreted the past in terms of the new ideal. The opposition between the new forms and the old creates a tension and a continuing dynamic not totally controlled by those who create the landscape. The industrial history of Broome County reflects well the general trends seen in the nation as a whole. Manufacturing grew to be the main economic activity in the county after the Civil War. The largest city in the county, Binghamton, became a center for cigar production along with a variety of other industries; among them, glassblowing, metalworking, furniture making, and patent medicines were also present. Most of these industries experienced wild fluctuations in prosperity during the late nineteenth century and few firms lasted more than a decade (McGuire and Osterud 1980). Through the nineteenth and into the early twentieth century the Irish and migrants from rural Pennsylvania made up the majority of the work-force. Turnover in the plants was great and the work-force highly mobile: less than 50 percent of the people counted in the 1880 census appear in the 1890 census. Wage levels were relatively low with an 1880 average annual wage of $351 for all workers, both manufacturing and white-collar: Walkowitz (1978: 103), in his study of the upstate New York town of Troy, estimated that in 1880 a yearly income of $365 would be needed to support a family of four.

233

RANDALL H. MCGUIRE During the late nineteenth century labor became more and more militant in Binghamton. The glassblowers' union struck often and in 1890 the cigar workers walked out of every factory, paralyzing the community (McGuire and Osterud 1980). By the start of the twentieth century many saw Binghamton as a center for the radical union, the Knights of Labor, and a hotbed of labor unrest. Jonas M. Kilmer came to Binghamton in 1878 after 18 years as a merchant in New York (Bothwell 1983: 68-72). He became a partner with his brother in the production of Dr Kilmer's Swamp Root Cure and in 1893 he bought his brother out, taking on full ownership of the company. He also expanded his ventures by publishing a newspaper, the Binghamton Press, and establishing a bank. At the turn of the century he was probably the wealthiest man in the county. He died in 1912 passing on a sizeable financial empire which his son consolidated and expanded through the first half of the twentieth century. The Binghamton Press ran a full front page obituary for him and proclaimed his occupation as 'capitalist'. A few old people in the community today remember Jonas Kilmer and he lives on in a handful of myths. All of the tales relate to the power and opulence of his life. Rooms in his mansion were wallpapered with tooled elephant hide and in the last decades of his life he is said to have walked the streets with a riding quirt in his hand. In the 1880s Kilmer built a new factory for the production of the swamp root cure (Figure 13.1). He located it prominently on one of Binghamton's main streets in a position where it dominated the view from the passenger depot for the railroad; thus one of the first things a visitor to the community would see was Kilmer's industrial palace. Kilmer had the plant faced and embellished with granite. A bank of large, bronze framed, display windows, now bricked up, pierced the first floor. Behind this ornate

Figure 13.1 Jonas Kilmer's Swamp Root Cure Factory, Binghamton, New York (photograph by R.H. McGuire)

234

BUILDING POWER IN BROOME COUNTY, NY Figure 13.2 The Binghamton Press Building, Binghampton, New York (photograph by R. H. McGuire)

Figure 13.3 The Jonas Kilmer mansion, Binghamton, New York (photograph by R. H. McGuire)

RANDALL H. MCGUIRE facade lay a rambling assortment of brick buildings which housed the activities of several hundred workers. In 1904 Kilmer still retained control of his financial empire and in that year his son ordered the erection of the 12-storey Binghamton Press building as a lasting memorial to his father (Figure 13.2). Located in the center of town this ornate tower was the most prominent building in Binghamton, validating Kilmer's claim to fame in the community. Local legend says that the Kilmers held up construction of the building until the nearby Security Mutual building was completed; they then added several floors to their building to make it taller than the new Security Mutual building. The Binghamton Press building dominated the city's skyline until the 1960s when a state office building rose to compete with it, and it still dominates the horizon from many vistas. Kilmer built his mansion on the west side of the Chenango River, away from his factory, businesses and workers (Figure 13.3). The house sat at the end of a mansion row near the Kilmers' extensive horse farm. Built of stone in a late Victorian chateau style the building confronted people approaching it from town with two massive towers, giving the air of a fortification. Facing the horse farm the roof falls off in a much more gentle country style. The mansion holds many stained-glass panels and has bas-relief carvings on its face. The structure is even today a grand expression of opulence, power, and success in late nineteenth-century America. The working class of nineteenth-century Binghamton lived in housing markedly different from Kilmer's castle. They occupied multiple family houses and tenements across the river and downtown from the homes of Kilmer and other local capitalists. The majority of these buildings were overcrowded wooden fire traps lacking in basic comforts (Figure 13.4). There could be little doubt in nineteenth-century Binghamton as to who were the fit and the unfit. The squalor and crowded condition of the working-class neighborhoods clearly showed why their occupants had failed in the struggle for success. Kilmer had prepared well in advance for his death in 1912. In 1893 he had a major part in the founding of a new rural cemetery in Binghamton, Floral Park. Here the new wealthy manufacturers of Binghamton could create a landscape where their positions and power would endure for the millennium. Equally important, the cemetery was a park where the masses could view the social relations of their world sanctified for eternity (McGuire 1988). On the highest point in this cemetery Kilmer built his mausoleum (Figure 13.5). This building is the grandest mortuary monument erected in Binghamton and larger than the apartments in which many of Kilmer's workers would have lived. In his manipulation of the cultural landscape of Binghamton Kilmer realized and reinforced the late nineteenth-century ideology of class relations. He and his fellow capitalists built a city clearly divided into class boroughs. The conditions in these boroughs were the reality that the ideology of Social Darwinism demanded. Kilmer's factory and the Binghamton Press building were status offerings in Kilmer's competition with other capitalists and the fact that no others raised comparable structures cemented Kilmer's position as the leading capitalist of his time. Finally in the cemetery, Kilmer gave form to a landscape that he hoped would perpetuate his success and the class relations of his day for eternity. 236

BUILDING POWER IN BROOME COUNTY, NY

Figure 13.4 Late nineteenth-century tenement building, Binghamton, New York (photograph by R.H. McGuire)

Figure 13.5 The Kilmer mausoleum, Johnson City, New York (photograph by R.H. McGuire)

RANDALL H. MCGUIRE

The segregation of the working class into their own boroughs facilitated class solidarity. Men and women from the same households worked side by side on the shop floor; at the end of each day they returned to a common neighborhood, so that class, work, and family networks all overlapped. In 1890 the working class of the community united when the cigar workers, all on the same day, walked out of every cigar factory in town. They turned the ideology of Social Darwinism on its head. They protested that wages had decreased to the point that they were forced to send their wives and daughters into the factories. These workers did not belong to a union and the solidarity of the strike sprang from the informal networks of family and neighborhood (McGuire and Osterud 1980: 61). The unions that followed the strike built on these networks. In 1881 George F. Johnson came to Binghamton as a foreman in the Lestershire boot and shoe factory where he rose to the post of assistant superintendent. In 1890 the company moved its plant to farmland west of the city of Binghamton and away from the labor turmoil of that community. In that same year the company went broke and one of its creditors, Henry B. Endicott, took control of the factory. Endicott had no interest in running the plant and he put George F. Johnson in charge of the operation. In 1897 Johnson became a partner and in 1899 the company was renamed the Endicott-Johnson company. Endicott died in 1919 leaving Johnson in full control of the company, and Johnson set about to realize his vision of an industrial democracy in Broome County. From the early 1900s until the 1930s the Endicott-Johnson company boomed. By 1934 it had 29 factories in Broome County employing 19,000 people, over 60 percent of the Broome County manufacturing work-force (Inglis 1935). The company engaged in all stages of the shoe manufacturing and marketing process from the tanning of the leather to the retail sale of the shoes. Johnson brought his family into the operation starting in the 1890s: first his two brothers, Harry L. and Fred, and then in the early 1900s he put his son in charge of the tanning plant and his nephew Charles in charge of the shoe factories. The Johnsons lived amongst their workers, went by their first names and mixed with the workers at picnics and sporting events. The Johnson family provided a metaphor for the company; all workers were told that they were part of the Endicott-Johnson family. Throughout its history the Endicott-Johnson company sought to forestall worker unrest and unionism. The original Lestershire factory had been built to the west of Binghamton to remove workers from the influence of Binghamton's union workforce. After World War I the company had to deal with high turnover rates and demands for higher wages; it reacted to these problems by instituting a system of welfare capitalism designed to keep wages at low levels, to build worker loyalty to the company and to maintain a stable, dependable, work-force in Broome County (McGuire and Osterud 1980: 78; Zahavi 1983). The welfare system had several facets. The company provided free medical care, inexpensive cafeterias for noon meals, and public farmer's markets; it made many highly visible donations to the communities in the county, among them, parks and carousels. To encourage a stable labor force the company bought up broad tracts of land in the county, hired contractors and built large numbers of single-family homes which were then sold back to the workers, priority in these sales being given to workers with large families (Zahavi 1983). The company's policies 238

BUILDING POWER IN BROOME COUNTY, NY were built around the image of the family and encouraged workers through company propaganda, free maternity care and other means to have large families. As the company grew during the early 1900s Johnson built two industrial villages west of Binghamton. These sites removed the workers from the union influence of Binghamton but, more importantly, they allowed Johnson to construct a new cultural landscape, to create the surface reality necessary for his industrial democracy. Johnson built these communities with a definite image in mind: 'my picture of a real factory was the shop out in the open country, with the homes of the workers around it in a little village' (Inglis 1935: 25). He argued that workers and employers should live as friends and neighbors in a community of mutual interest (Inglis 1935: 97); he thus created a cultural landscape that mystified the reality of class relations at Endicott-Johnson by denying the existence of class differences and class interests. The first of these communities, eventually named Johnson City, grew up around the original Lestershire factory, while the second, Endicott, was located about four miles further west. The map of Johnson City shows how Johnson integrated the factories, parks, churches, workers' homes, and the homes of his own family in a single whole (Figure 13.6). No clear spatial distinction was made in the community between work and home, boss and worker, or industry and leisure. Endicott was even a truer rendition of this plan because Johnson controlled more of the construction in this town. Although not visible on a map, the community was split into ethnic enclaves. At least a third of the company's work-force were immigrants and the children of immigrants, and most of the rest were migrants from rural Pennsylvania. A total of more than 18 ethnic groups were present and most of these had their own neighborhood or block. Johnson favored this division through the use of zoning ordinances, by building churches and halls for ethnic associations and by encouraging ethnic floats and the wearing of ethnic dress in company parades and celebrations.

Figure 13.6 Map of Johnson City, New York (photograph by R. H. McGuire)

239

RANDALL H. MCGUIRE However, the company did not group workers by ethnicity on the shop floor (the only exception to this pattern occurred in the tannery where most of the workers were Italians). In the shoe plants work groups were multi-ethnic and workers spoke English; when they returned to their neighborhoods they lived with fellow ethnics and spoke their native tongue. Every working-class family had multiple members, men, women, and teenagers, in the factories (McGuire and Woodsong 1990). The jobs in the factories were segregated by sex, however, so that men and women did not work together. The cultural landscape of the Endicott-Johnson (EJ) villages united all workers in the EJ family and maintained highly visible differences only within the work-force itself. The networks of home, neighborhood, and work intersected but by and large did not overlap. The spatial and conceptual locus of this intersection was the EJ family. The factories themselves were utilitarian buildings set back from major roads (Figure 13.7). The company built each factory so that the output of one plant passed as directly as possible to the next. Production inside was scientifically organized to minimize any wasted motion and maximize the flow of the product. All of the EJ plants differ markedly from Kilmer's industrial palace. Johnson erected a variety of buildings as part of his welfare capitalism scheme, many of which remain in use today: these include the Ideal Hospital in Endicott, Your Home Library in Johnson City, and Recreation Park in Binghamton. Johnson left no monument to himself in the form of an elaborate building and, after the factories, the largest edifices he built were for the welfare capitalism program. But many monuments to Johnson do exist in Broome County: in Recreation Park the city of Binghamton erected a bronze statue to Johnson at the dedication of the

Figure 13.7 An Endicott-Johnson shoe factory, Johnson City, New York (photograph by R.H. McGuire)

240

BUILDING POWER IN BROOME COUNTY, NY

Figure 13.8 The Endicott-Johnson arch, Endicott, New York (photograph by R. H. McGuire) park, and EJ workers placed a bronze plaque on a granite boulder near Your Home Library in Johnson City. The most prominent monuments are two granite arches erected by the EJ workers at the eastern boundaries of both Johnson City and Endicott (Figure 13.8). These monuments are in fact complex statements of social relations which the appearance, and surface perception of the monuments mask. The EJ company often maneuvered workers to gain expressions of worker loyalty and appreciation to the company. In 1916, when Johnson introduced the eight-hour day, the workers staged what the official company history referred to as a massive spontaneous parade through Endicott to Johnson's home (Inglis 1935: 158). The company provided the paraders with a souvenir pamphlet published at company expense. Johnson encouraged shop supervisors to pass around loyalty petitions when he expected worker unrest (Zahavi 1983: 615). In the early 1920s shop supervisors also initiated the construction of the granite arches in Johnson City and Endicott, soliciting funds from workers on the shop floors (Bothwell 1983: 75). George Johnson's home no longer stands in Endicott but the company history described it: The house is of frame construction, of generous size, in plain Colonial style, with a broad porch, well shaded, and it is painted in Colonial Yellow tint. Wide beds of flowers surround it. Compared with the mansions of most captains of industry, this home of the chief of a $36,000,000 corporation is of Spartan simplicity. The establishment is a model of comfort, without a trace of show, a sort of big brother to the many E. J. Workers homes that lie close at hand. (Inglis 1935: 118) 241

RANDALL H. MCGUIRE

Figure 13.9 The Charles F.Johnson home,Johnson City, New York (photograph by R. H. McGuire)

Figure 13.10 Endicott-Johnson workers' homes, Endicott, New York (photograph by R. H. McGuire)

242

BUILDING POWER IN BROOME COUNTY, NY The homes of several of the other members of the Johnson family still stand including that of Charles F. Johnson Jr, the nephew of George, Vice-President of the company and supervisor of all the shoe manufacturing plants. This home, on the main street of Johnson City, is also a Colonial Revival style house (Figure 13.9). It differs from the homes sold to the EJ workers primarily in its size. Most of the EJ workers' homes were craft style bungalows and box-like four-by-fours but many also were simple Colonial Revival structures, the Johnsons' homes in smaller scale (Figure 13.10). The Johnsons chose the styles and plans for the workers' housing. In company photographs and descriptions these working-class dwellings looked solidly middleclass. They had neatly manicured lawns and a car in every drive. The company literature did not show the large gardens and pens for geese, goats, or rabbits that lay in each backyard. The workers turned their backyards into small farms because their wages did not allow them to meet all of their needs (McGuire and Woodsong 1990). To partake of the consumer society they had to engage in subsistence production on their 50 x 150 foot city lots. When Johnson built his new industrial villages he also provided for a cemetery, which would recreate for eternity Johnson's industrial community. In the center was an area reserved for the Johnson family and the resting place of George F. Johnson himself (Figure 13.11). Johnson's welfare programs included provisions to help workers purchase plots in this cemetery, and markers, so that Johnson lies resting today surrounded by the graves of his workers (Figure 13.12) - the beneficially integrated community preserved for eternity. The cultural landscape that George F. Johnson created entered into a dialogue with that left by Jonas Kilmer and the other capitalists of his time, a dialogue which validated the new ideology. Even though Johnson located his industrial democracy outside of Binghamton, in part to obtain a tabula rasa upon which he could leave his mark, Binghamton remained close at hand and in sharp contrast to his industrial villages. One of the major messages of industrial democracy to the working class was that the socialist revolution was not needed because industrial democracy had already wrought a revolution in the United States. The company history said of George Johnson: 'Karl Marx urged labor to take capital by the throat and seize its rights; George F. Johnson has taken labor by the hand and led the way to their mutual welfare' (Inglis 1935: 288). No stronger validation existed in Broome County for this statement than the contrast between the tenements of the east side and the EJ workers' bungalows, or between the castle of Jonas Kilmer and the Colonial Revival homes of the Johnsons. But what this contrast and apparent change masked was the lack of any real change in the capitalist nature of relations in the factory. The material demands of the late nineteenth-century labor movement had been met to the advantage of capital, but labor had lost far more than it had gained. Mass production meant a dehumanization of labor, as workers became little more than extensions of their machines. Workers lost control of their actions on the shop floor, and their actions off the shop floor were increasingly manipulated by the welfare policies of their bosses or by advertising which sought to redefine their most basic perceptions of self (Ewen 1976; Edsforth 1987). The Endicott-Johnson company's policies succeeded in forestalling strikes and union activity until the late 1940s; workers did, however, resist authoritarian 243

RANDALL H. MCGUIRE

Figure 13.11 The grave of George F.Johnson, Endwell, New York (photograph by R. H. McGuire)

Figure 13.12 Endicott-Johnson workers' graves, Endicott, New York (photograph by R. H. McGuire) 244

BUILDING POWER IN BROOME COUNTY, NY supervisors and changes in work discipline. When grievances arose the multi-ethnic shop floors were quite capable of shutting down the floor and demanding to talk to one of the Johnsons. The workers used EJ's welfare capitalist philosophy to negotiate with the company, turning the company ideology back on itself so that the company had to either give in or openly deny the ideology (Zahavi 1983). For example, in the depth of the depression the company laid off workers in the tannery. The president and officers of an Italian fraternal and beneficial organization, the Sons of Italy, went to George Johnson. They said: 'Padron, when we came here you promised us a square deal. If we worked well for the company the company would take care of us. The men you laid off have families and you must keep your part of the deal to care for them.' These Italian workers had incorporated the company philosophy into their own ethnic framework and used the reciprocal implications of the philosophy to resist a company action. The men in question were called back to work, but a general work slowdown was imposed in the tannery. However, the EJ workers' power to use the company's ideology to resist and negotiate their wants with the company did not give them the power to alter the company's position in a world economy. During the depression the company started to slowly dismantle the welfare programs of its founder. A multinational corporation bought the company in the 1940s; in the 1950s the company started losing production to the Orient and by the end of the 1960s EJ had shrunk to only a handful of manufacturing plants in the county.

245

14 MORTUARY PRACTICES, SOCIETY AND IDEOLOGY' An Ethnoarchaeological Study MICHAEL PARKER PEARSON

Introduction In the last ten years there have been many developments in the reconstruction of past social systems from the material remains of mortuary rituals. There have been several attempts to provide linking principles between the material culture associated with mortuary practices and the form of social organisation (Saxe 1970; Binford 1972b; Brown 1971; Shennan 1975; Goldstein 1976; Tamter 1977; Peebles and Kus 1977). Although there is no 'cookbook' on the derivation of social information from burial remains, certain major assumptions are generally shared by workers in burial studies. Firstly, the deceased is given a set of representations of his or her various social identities or roles when alive so that their status or social position may be given material form after death (e.g. grave goods, monuments, place of burial etc.). Secondly, the material expressions of these roles may be compared between individuals. Thirdly, the resulting patterns of role differentiation may be ranked hierarchically as divisions existing within the society under study. Consequently, the social organisation of any society may be reconstructed and that society can be placed within a larger evolutionary framework according to its degree of organisational complexity. This procedure is very clearly illustrated by Saxe (1970) who uses role theory, componential theory, systems theory, information theory, and evolutionary theory to devise a set of hypotheses linking social complexity with mortuary practices. Studies of available ethnographic information on differentiation between individuals in death do seem to confirm the relationship between dimensions of disposal and the form of social organisation (Saxe 1970; Binford 1972b; Goldstein 1976; Tainter 1978). The basic principles originally outlined by Saxe have been modified by later workers; Goldstein (1976) has considered the value of a spatial framework in the interpretation of mortuary differentiation; Tainter (1978) develops Saxe's quantitative measure of social complexity and introduces the notion of energy expenditure on deceased individuals for determining rank gradings; in their study of the archaeological correlates of *First published in I. Hodder (ed.) (1982), Symbolic and Structural Archaeology, Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, pp. 99—113.

MORTUARY PRACTICES, SOCIETY AND IDEOLOGY 'chiefdom' societies, Peebles and Kus (1977) integrate the burial evidence with other archaeological forms (settlement hierarchy and placing, craft specialisation and societywide mobilisation); O'Shea's study of nineteenth-century Plains Indians and Early Bronze Age communities in Hungary (1979) emphasises the importance of the specific cultural context and suggests that mortuary studies are most sensitive in the analysis of ranked societies (between egalitarian and advanced chiefdom/state societies). The reconstruction of social organisation through the identification of roles (whether in burial, craft specialisation, settlement hierarchies etc.) can be challenged by the theoretical stance that social systems are not constituted of roles but by recurrent social practices. The theoretical position adopted here comes from a tradition of social theory which considers power as central to the study of social systems. Social relations between humans take the form of relations of dominance and influence between groups of individuals who share mutual interests. These regularised relations of interdependence between individuals or groups constitute social practices. Practice is made up of individual actions which reflexively affect and are affected by explicit or implicit rules of conduct or structuring principles (which themselves are constantly being modified and changed). These structuring principles, within which systems of domination are formulated, are legitimated by an ideology which serves the interests of the dominant group. Ideology hides the contradictions between structuring principles by giving the world of appearances an independence and an autonomy which it does not have. Larrain puts this simplistically but clearly when he states that 'In capitalist societies class differences are negated, and a world of freedom and equality re-constructed in consciousness; in pre-capitalist societies, class differences are rather justified in hierarchical conceptions of the world. In both, ideology negates contradictions and legitimates structures of domination' (1979: 48). Ideology is a term which has proved remarkably hard to define. It can be seen as a system of beliefs through which the perceived world of appearances is interpreted as a concrete and objectified reality. It is the way in which humans relate to the conditions of their existence; their 'lived' relation to the world as opposed to their actual relation to the world (Althusser 1977a: 252). As Hirst has pointed out, ideology is not false consciousness or a representation of reality but people's 'imaginary', lived relation to the conditions of their existence (1976: 11). In perceiving and explaining their surroundings, humans develop concepts which articulate with systems of signification (both verbal and non-verbal). Ideology is a form of signification, a 'pure ideographic system' where the signifier becomes the very presence of the signified concept (Barthes 1973: 27-8). That signification is carried out through a signifier (word, object etc.) connotating a signified concept. The notion that material culture (defined here as man's transformed environment — portable artefacts, food, fields, houses, monuments, quarries etc.) is a part of human communication and signification is by no means new in archaeology — Childe stated that artefacts should be treated 'always and exclusively as concrete expressions and embodiments of human thoughts and ideas' (1956b: 1). Material culture can thus be seen as a form of non-verbal communication through the representation of ideas (Leach 1977: 167). It is externalisation of concepts through material expression, a 247

MICHAEL PARKER PEARSON supposedly autonomous force which acts reflexively on humans as they produce it and is thereby instituted as a form of ideological control. It must be stressed that material culture is not a somehow 'objective' record of what is actually done as opposed to what is thought or believed (as in literary evidence or the testimony of the native subject); it does embody concepts but in a tacit and non-discursive way, unlike writing or speech. Archaeologists can study incomplete systems of material culture communication (which itself is fragmentary since it is all that is left of a fuller system of verbal and non-verbal communication) since the relationships and associations embodied by material culture can be reconstructed into a system of relationships between signifiers (see Sperber 1979: 28). It is generally accepted that the context of death is one of ritual action and communication as opposed to everyday practical communication. Mortuary remains have to be interpreted as ritual communication if we assume the existence of ritual in all societies of Homo Sapiens (and probably even before). The definition and explanation of ritual have long concerned anthropologists; it can be very simply defined as stylised, repetitive patterns of behaviour (Keesing 1976: 566) in which a society's fundamental social values are expressed (Huntingdon and Metcalf 1979: 5). There is no clear boundary between ritual activity and other types of action, although ritual does have a peculiar fixity since it is clearly and explicitly rule-bound (Lewis 1980: 7); it is not necessarily 'irrational' and non-technical behaviour (Lewis 1980: 13-16) and may constitute the communicative aspects of any action. Ritual can be seen thus as a kind of performance in the same way as a play where there is a prescribed routine or expression (Lewis 1980: 10—11 and 33). Recent views have challenged the traditional explanation of ritual as the communication of social values which are expressed as unambiguous and believable statements. Bloch sees the formalisation of ritual action as resulting in a rate of change slower than other social actions with a consequent loss of prepositional meaning and an increase in ambiguity (Bloch 1974); for Lewis, what is clear about ritual is how to do it but its meaning may be clear, complicated; ambiguous, or forgotten in different societies - it may mystify or clarify depending on cultural context (Lewis 1980: 8, 10—11, 19 and 31). Whether or not the meaning of the performance is clear to the participants, mortuary ritual is a time when roles are clearly portrayed (Goody 1962: 29; Bloch 1977: 286): 'rites of passage are the rare occasions when it is possible to hear people giving lists of rights and duties, and even quite literally to see roles being put on individuals as is the case of'ceremonial clothing or bodily mutilation' (Bloch 1977: 286). In ritual communication time is static and the past is constituted in the present: The presence of the past in the present is therefore one of the components of that other system of cognition which is characteristic of ritual communication, another world which unlike that manifested in the cognitive system of everyday communication does not directly link up with empirical experiences. It is therefore a world peopled by invisible entities. On the one hand roles and corporate groups . . . and on the other gods and ancestors, both types of manifestations fusing into each other . . . (Bloch 1977: 287)

248

MORTUARY PRACTICES, SOCIETY AND IDEOLOGY

The roles that are portrayed in death ritual are expressions of status which must be seen as relating to, rather than 'reflecting', social position. Roles and corporate groups are, to Bloch, 'invisible halos' which must be appreciated within their specific context of death ritual rather than the wider framework of social hierarchy. In any rite of passage the subject passes through a 'liminal' stage (Turner 1969) between two socially ascribed roles; in any analysis of status among the dead, the role of those individuals as members of the dead, as apart from the living, must be considered. Goody found that the Lodagaa dressed the corpse in the apparel of a chief or rich merchant, regardless of the person's social position in life (1962: 71). Among the Merina of Malagasy individuals are automatically classed as ancestors once dead. Status is expressed through membership of one of three 'castes' (nobles, commoners and slaves) and is manifested in the size and location of family tombs. However, the significance of this form of ranking is severely diminished in social life (slavery was abolished in 1896, while the power of the nobles is not political but exercised through minor ritual privileges; Bloch 1971: 69—70) and it has been replaced by a capitalist-influenced economic and political system. The old traditional roles are maintained in death as part of a reaffirmation of the past although the structure of power has shifted and new roles are economically important. Thus in death ritual it is not necessarily the case that the actual relations of power are displayed. It does not follow that those social identities which embody the greatest degree of authority will always be expressed (contra Saxe 1970: 6); however, it is important to understand why certain roles are expressed in death as well as in other spheres of social life (e.g. house form, dress, display of material possessions etc.), and also to understand the extent to which they are used as social advertisements between competing social groups. The use of the past to orientate the present has long been recognised in social theory: 'men make their own history, but they do not make it just as they please; they do not make it under circumstances chosen by themselves, but under circumstances directly encountered, given and transmitted from the past' (Marx 1970: 96). The past, especially through ritual communication (including the context of death), is often used to 'naturalise' and legitimate hierarchies of power and inequality which would otherwise be unstable. The dead are often an important part of the past in the present especially in the form of ancestors, deities and other supernatural beings. The construction of visible monuments, commemorating them collectively or individually, is one means of giving them material expression and recognition in the affairs of humans. The dead are consequently susceptible to manipulation by certain groups to maintain or enhance their influence over others. This can be done by idealising certain aspects of the past through the dead. Within this framework mortuary ritual, along with other aspects of tradition, ritual and custom, must be accommodated in theories of social and cultural change. The following case study of contemporary British mortuary practices and their development since the Victorian period attempts to place the treatment of the dead in such a framework.

The case study This two-part study of British mortuary practices was based on data for Cambridge 1977, and involved 270 deceased individuals out of 3000 in that year in Cambridge and the surrounding area (15 km radius). Temporal variation in patterning could thus 249

MICHAEL PARKER PEARSON be controlled and connections between status among the living and status after death could be investigated. In the second part of the study these results were placed within a framework of social change over the last 150 years. Without the historical perspective the correlation could not be understood as relationships which had developed through time between mortuary practices, material culture and social trends. A random stratified sampling strategy was used with stratification designated by the undertaker hired. In this way a cross-section of different funeral establishments, different disposal areas and the complete social spectrum in Cambridge could be analysed. The records of four funeral establishments were used to provide information on individuals relating to occupation, religion, rateable value of property, age, sex, notification of the death in the mass media, number of cars hired for the funeral, type of coffin and fittings, style of dress and treatment of the corpse, whether inhumed or cremated, place of inhumation or disposal of the ashes, and finally the construction, if any, of a monument. Unfortunately, the data on wreaths and flowers were incomplete and could not be included in the analysis. Although a scale of income groupings has been devised for classifying professions within Britain (see Goldthorpe and Hope 1974), this could not be applied since the records of the profession of the deceased only permitted a two-fold division between males into blue-collar and white-collar workers. The funeral directors' information was given in the strictest confidence and I was expressly asked not to make enquiries with the bereaved families; consequently any more complete information on job and family background was unobtainable. There are a number of ways in which status may be expressed: through ownership of private wealth, type of occupation, family background and accent, and through material expression such as type and number of cars, size and location and internal decoration of houses and style of dress. In other words status should be regarded not as an innate quality inherited or achieved by individuals but as a collection of different forms of social expression and advertisement between groups as well as between individuals. For example, there need not be any correlation between class accent and ownership of private wealth yet both are important expressions of status. The most reliable measure of status which could be used in this study was another form of material expression — rateable value of private residential property. This is a measure of house size, type of neighbourhood and range of internal amenities. There were certain problems in relating this measure to 'status' - influential families might shun the ostentation of living in a large residence, elderly people might move into smaller, more manageable properties than those they had been living in, certain individuals might own several residences, and type of property owned might be different for different age groups. The information gained from funeral directors, the council rates office and from graveyards and cemeteries was encoded as twenty-one variables which were divided into three groups; social position of the deceased, the form and expense of the funeral and the form and expense of the memorialisation of the deceased. These variables were cross-tabulated using the SPSS statistical package (Nie et al. 1975). However, there were very few correlations between the twenty-one variables. In correlating property value with funeral cost, memorial cost and total cost, r2 equalled 0.002, 0.018 and 0.005 - there was no correlation at all, with rateable value accounting for little or none of the variance (Figure 14.1). Although the use of 250

MORTUARY PRACTICES, SOCIETY AND IDEOLOGY

Figure 14.1 The cost of funerals in Cambridge in 1977 as compared with the rateable value of residential property inhabited by the deceased

only one measure of status cannot be relied upon too heavily, this evidence ties in with statements made by funeral directors and other investigators regarding the simplicity and lack of ostentation involved in the purchasing of a 'funeral package'. Undertakers do not always agree on which classes of clients spend most on a funeral one Cambridge funeral director denied any class differentiation (supporting the results above) and other undertakers have stated that members of the lower class often spend most on a funeral (Farthing 1977; Toynbee 1980: 8). Since it was considered that Cambridge might not be a representative sample, interviews were carried out with members of a London undertaker's firm who also stated that expenditure at funerals and on monuments did not correspond with social position. There were, however, certain indications of class differentiation. Different funeral establishments catered for different classes of people even though fees were very similar - this was confirmed by the location of these establishments within certain areas of the town. One dealt with clients from the university and also with people from the more select areas of town. Two dealt mainly with middle and middle/upper class housing areas and two with the lower and lower/middle class housing areas on the east side of Cambridge (see Figure 14.2). Although the same basic materials were used by all funeral services (coffins, coffin furniture, hearses) and monumental masons (gravestones), there were certain differences in their use. One of the establishments in a lower class area apparently maintained the distinction of more 'delicate' O-ring coffin handles for women and bar handles for men. In 70 per cent of the cases handled by establishments associated with the upper classes cremations took place, while these only accounted for 50 per cent of cases handled by one of the firms employed by lower classes (in 1977 the national average of deceased 251

MICHAEL PARKER PEARSON Figure 14.2 Class distinctions in the choice of undertaker by households in Cambridge. Residence using services of middle/upper class undertaker. Residence using services of middle class undertaker. ii Residence using services of lower/middle class undertaker (a). o Residence using services of lower/middle class undertaker (b).

Figure 14.3 The Roman Catholic part of the Cambridge City cemetery

MORTUARY PRACTICES, SOCIETY AND IDEOLOGY

cremated was 62 per cent). This would suggest at least some degree of class distinction in choosing between cremation and inhumation, although that relationship has become more complex and blurred. Financial outlay probably had little influence on this decision since at the time cremation was no cheaper. However, it would be more likely with inhumation to place a monument over the final resting place of the deceased and therefore to incur extra expense. Religious affiliation did not directly match any class groupings although certain ethnic and religious minorities tended to go to certain undertakers and live in the less affluent areas of town (according to undertaker's remarks). Whereas all Roman Catholics have RIP inscribed in their nameplates and a crucifix attached to the lid, those Catholics that were members of the Polish, Italian and Irish communities in Cambridge displayed certain idiosyncratic characteristics; cremation was rare and burial monuments often ornate and expensive. The stone type selected was mainly polished black or grey granite (two of the most expensive types) and decorative motifs were either religious 'pictures' cut into the stone or small marble angel statuettes (under 60 cm in height). Italians and Poles might also mount a small photograph of the deceased on the stone. Catholics, Jews and Moslems were buried in certain areas of the city cemetery which were separated from the main area (Figure 14.3). Moslems are also buried on a different orientation (northeast-southwest), diagonal to the closely packed, well-ordered rows of graves. Burials of members of nonconformist churches are not spatially differentiated within the city cemetery although certain graveyards separated from their churches in the rural centres around Cambridge were specifically for nonconformists (e.g. Melbourne URC burial ground, Cottenham Dissenters' burial ground; see Figure 14.4). Within the city cemetery there were two groups of monuments which were not physically bounded from the other graves but were easily distinguishable by the style

Figure 14.4 The Nonconformist cemetery at Cottenham near Cambridge

253

MICHAEL PARKER PEARSON

Figure 14.5 A gypsy monument in the Cambridge City cemetery

Figure 14.6 The showmen's monuments in the Cambridge City cemetery 254

MORTUARY PRACTICES, SOCIETY AND IDEOLOGY of monument. These were the gypsies and showmen (the latter are fairground owners and workers, often with kinship links to gypsies). They are generally recognised as occupying the lower levels of the British class system despite their often considerable accumulation of money stored as ready cash or converted into moveable valuables such as Rolls Royces, expensive china, large caravans and brasses (see Okely 1979). Both groups use brick-lined graves and vaults for interment (only very rarely are they cremated although this will increase now that vaults may no longer be built). One showman's vault was decorated with bath tiles. Showmen and their families favoured the distinctive and expensive polished red granite monuments standing up to two metres high in cross or block form (Figure 14.6). The gypsies commemorate their dead with large white marble angels which also stand to two metres or more (Figure 14.5). These groups hold the most expensive funerals in Cambridge with funeral director's fees and monument costs sometimes amounting to over ^3000 (expenditure above ^500 by anyone in Cambridge is rare). Costs of flowers, food and drink may also be more substantial than other Cambridge funerals. They are some of the few groups in our society where death is regarded as an acceptable area for overt, competitive display between families. Class differences are also reflected to a certain extent in variation between burial areas. St Giles' cemetery is strongly connected with members of the university while the city cemetery holds the majority of the deceased town dwellers. The surrounding village churchyards and their extensions now contain the remains of many commuters and retired people who have moved into the countryside. This movement by wealthier elements of the urban population has resulted in major changes in the structure of village communities; in the nearby village of Foxton only 25 per cent of the community are still residents from birth (Parker 1975: 234). The class differences are also apparent in the undertakers' use of different churchyards and cemeteries. The two firms associated with the lower classes carried out thirty-four of the fifty-eight inhumations in the city cemetery as opposed to nine out of thirtyeight inhumations by the upper class establishment. The majority of the Cambridge population are cremated (64 per cent in the 1977 sample, just higher than the national average of 62 per cent for that year). In 1979 at the Cambridge Crematorium, out of 2943 cremations, 2255 were scattered in the grounds, thirty were interred at the crematorium, four were placed on shelves in the Columbrarium, one was placed in a temporary deposit and 655 were taken away for burial or scattering elsewhere. By 1969 one tenth of Catholics in Britain were receiving cremation rites (Ucko 1969: 274), six years after the ban was lifted by the Pope in July 1963. The decision to cremate or inhume the deceased is not as arbitrary as has been suggested elsewhere (Clarke 1975: 51—2). The trend in cremation since the Second World War has been one of extremely even growth (see Figure 14.7) with a rate of increase of 1—2 per cent p.a. Furthermore the cremation movement has spread to a large extent as a class-associated phenomenon through the emulation of upper class preferences in the twentieth century. There are very few studies of modern western death rituals. Gorer's study of death, grief and mourning (1965) is useful for his attention to religious observance as well as to the treatment of the dead. His questionnaire survey covered the whole of Britain with a sample of 359 cases and was aimed at understanding how people coped in 255

MICHAEL PARKER PEARSON

Figure 14.7 The gradual increase in cremations in the twentieth century

mourning their dead rather than how status and other factors might account for variability in funeral ritual. One study was carried out thirty years ago in America and was specifically concerned with the manifestation of status in funerals (Kephart 1950). Although he had little quantitative data relating to status during life, Kephart noted that in Philadelphia there were class differentials in the relative cost of funerals, frequency of cremation, elapsed time between death and burial, viewing the body, flower arrangements, public expression of grief, mourning customs and placing within the cemeteries (Kephart 1950: 639-43). Despite funeral cost being status-related, he suggested that a reversal was taking place, with display in death becoming more and more a dwindling upper class phenomenon (1950: 636). This, and the frequency of cremation and placing within cemeteries, seems to match the Cambridge data for 1977, but cost of funerals in Britain is no longer a clear indication of social position. Trends in mortuary ritual in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries Changing material culture forms, and relationships between these forms, are here divided into four categories; the siting of burial areas, the placing and marking of burials within these areas, cremation and subsequent treatment of the ashes, and the material culture associated with the funeral and treatment of the corpse. This is an essentially 'archaeological' description which will be followed by a 'social' explanation of these patterns as relations between living and dead and social relations between the living. The growing industrial and urban centres of the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries used churchyards of parishes subsumed under urban growth for the burial of the 256

MORTUARY PRACTICES, SOCIETY AND IDEOLOGY majority of the population. These churchyards had been grossly over-crowded since the seventeenth century (Curl 1972: 33). By the nineteenth century, the crowding and filth of living conditions in industrial towns and cities resulted in cholera outbreaks and a high mortality rate (Morley 1971: 7—10 and 34—40). The construction of larger burial grounds in areas of open ground on the outskirts of cities from the 1820s until the early twentieth century was part of a massive onslaught against the insanitary conditions which existed (Curl 1972: 22, 131 and 139-40; Morley 1971: 48; see Chadwick 1843; General Board of Health, 1850). These cemeteries were planned as large parks for the public to use as leisure areas in which the achievements of the dead were glorified and consequently where the moral education of all classes could be improved (Morley 1971: 48; Rawnsley and Reynolds 1977: 217). Whereas members of the upper classes, had been buried on their estates (Curl 1972: 359) or within churches, the Public Health Act of 1848 disallowed intra-mural interment and consequently traditional members of the gentry and aristocracy, as well as new members of the upper classes, shared the new burial areas with the rest of the population. The dead were no longer buried at the centre of society but removed from their immediate association with the church to a location separate from the focus of the community. In the new burial grounds space was allocated according to accessibility and view (Rawnsley and Reynolds 1977: 220). Consequently spatial patterning within the cemetery was a visual representation of the emerging hierarchy. This was further enhanced by the types of memorials constructed over the graves. The most magnificent monuments were mausolea — actual houses of the dead. There was a myriad of changing fashions in smaller monumental forms: urns on pedestals, broken columns, obelisks, crosses, sarcophagi and caskets, and the more common and more traditionally English horizontal or vertical slabs. Interestingly, archaeology was a major factor in the design of funerary architecture (Curl 1972: 23) with Classical, Ancient Egyptian and Gothic styles copied for all sizes of monument. This re-interpretation in miniature of the huge monuments of man's past can be seen as an association with the dignity and splendour of past civilisations and an implicit legitimation of the current social order in terms of those values. There appear to be few regional variations in funerary monuments today although styles have changed in several major ways. The amount of individual variation has always been large but reducible to several common themes. The major trend has been one of the simplification and reduction in size — monuments were replaced by headstones with stone kerbs delineating the grave plot (mainly between the 1910s and 1960s) and recently monumentalisation has become restricted (in both cemeteries and churchyards) to small headstones without kerbs. This latest phenomenon, the lawn cemetery, was introduced in Cambridge in 1957 and allows easier maintenance of the cemeteries since bereaved families can no longer be relied upon to maintain their individual plots. Since the First World War styles have been simple, plain and 'modern', without any of the fancifulness of Victorian monuments. There have been a number of associated changes in gravestone fashions. Traditional English building stone has been replaced by foreign white marble and red, black and grey granites. In the last twenty years the cheaper Portland Stone and white marble have become less popular than the more expensive granites, although the association of taste with simplicity helps to explain the new trend in plain slate or sandstone headstones. It 257

MICHAEL PARKER PEARSON is extremely rare to find the profession of the deceased mentioned on gravestones in the last fifty years but this was quite a common occurrence among the upper and middle classes of Victorian society. Today the epitaph symbolises the role of the nuclear family member although designs on the stone can represent profession, hobby, manner of death or religious affiliation. In the 1977 study there were six religious scenes and eighteen flower designs out of seventy-nine headstones — the former were generally associated with Catholics and the latter with Anglicans. No other design symbolism was apparent on any of the other stones. The construction of bricked graves and vaults was banned by the Cambridge City Council in 1978. The wealthier company owners abandoned their family vaults after the Second World War and have since opted for cremation (Wilson, pers. comm.). The showmen and gypsies were among the last to keep up the use of vaults or bricked graves. Before 1974 the burial plots in Cambridge could be sold in perpetuity but now the Council plans the recycling of cemetery land within the next hundred years with 99 per cent of the population being cremated by the year 2000, thus making cemeteries redundant. Apart from the religious and ethnic divisions apparent in the cemetery, there is a distinction between privately owned and Council owned graveplots. The latter may not have any markers on the grave and are reused every fifteen years. They were traditionally for the poorest section of the community after the cemetery was opened in 1902 but that distinction has since become blurred. The stigma of a pauper's grave has largely vanished and been replaced by the desire for simplicity and lack of ostentation in death among all classes, although welfare burials are still arranged and financed by the Council for those too poor to pay. The giving of bodies to anatomy schools was legalised in 1832 (Poison and Marshall 1972: 613) and has become a growing trend in the last 30 to 40 years. In the 1950s and 1960s this was connected with members of the upper and middle/upper classes but has since spread to all classes (Hindley, pers. comm.). Until the 1970s most anatomy donations, after use, were buried in the 'poorer' area of the cemetery but now most are cremated at no expense to the bereaved. The marking-off of the 'paupers' area' is similar to a tradition found in churchyards of the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries where the south side was generally preferred for burial and the north side reserved for the bodies of murderers, suicides and unbaptised children (Johnson 1912: 335 and 350-1). Today there are no distinctions in death for the mentally ill, criminals, suicides or still-borns, despite the Victorian tradition of burial in the prison or asylum, or outside the burial ground or even in certain parts of the churchyard (where they still remained 'out of sanctuary'; Johnson 1912: 359). Cemeteries have outlived their Victorian function as leisure amenities for the display of the achievements of the dead and have become storage areas for the disposal of dead bodies; graves are tightly packed in well regimented ranks and oriented east—west or north-south to make maximum use of space. This is summed up by Poison and Marshall writing on laws relating to the disposal of the dead in Britain: In principle, ground consecrated for burial or unconsecrated ground, set apart for burial, may not be used for any other purpose. Considerable modification of this principle has become inevitable during the present century, owing to the growing demands of an increasing population for living space. Land in cities

258

MORTUARY PRACTICES, SOCIETY AND IDEOLOGY

and large towns is at a high premium. The community cannot afford to ignore the potential uses to which disused burial grounds can be applied and the needs of the living have priority over consideration for the dead. (1972: 247) The development of cremation was in direct opposition to the Christian doctrine of the resurrection of the body. The campaign for cremation was started in Britain in the early 1870s primarily to introduce a more sanitary precaution against disease and also to make funerals cheaper, keep the ashes safe from vandalism, have the ceremony completely inside and to prevent premature burial (Anon, Cremation Society Pamphlet 1975: 1). Early cremations were placed in caskets and buried under small memorial tablets within the crematorium grounds. In the 1920s and 1930s ashes were stored in the Columbrarium and marked by small plaques. After the Second World War the numbers of cremations greatly increased and ashes were strewn in the crematorium's Garden of Remembrance to save space. At first, trees, shrubs, birdbaths and sundials were set up as memorials to the deceased individual. These were followed by small bronze plates but now the only feasible means of memorialisation is considered to be commemoration of the name in the Book of Remembrance kept in each crematorium (Poison and Marshall 1972: 192—4). In 1972 65 per cent of cremations were strewn in the Gardens of Remembrance and 12 per cent were taken away for burial or strewing in a churchyard or cemetery, scattering at sea or in the country. Interestingly, in Cambridge in 1977 many more ashes were scattered or interred in local churchyards rather than in the city cemetery. There are over 200 crematoria in Britain, centralised disposal areas turning over 400,000 corpses each year, pulverising and then scattering the ashes or collecting them in plastic containers. Crematoria have been criticised for their poor design (Curl 1972: 186); many look more like suburban houses with outsize chimneys rather than places of religious ritual (Figure 14.8). The emphasis is very much on disposal rather than on ceremonies of remembrance and respect to the dead. The whole disposal sequence associated with modern crematoria allows for the saving of space for the

Figure 14.8 A crematorium in Yorkshire. Note the plain and 'functional' style of the architecture

MICHAEL PARKER PEARSON living, with the remains of the dead closely concentrated in an area of 1—8 hectares well away from residential areas and with a minimum of memorialisation for the individual or even collective dead. The pomp and ceremony of the Victorian funeral has recently attracted great interest from historians (e.g. Curl 1972; Morley 1971). Much greater a percentage of personal income was spent on funerals then than today. In 1843 the average cost of a funeral was ^15, a considerable sum for many people, with the most lavish costing ^1500 and the cheapest .£5 (Morley 1971: 22). The funeral was a conspicuous display of wealth consumption, and expenditure was closely graded according to one's social position (Morley 1971: 22 and 112-13). Families competed with each other so as not to be outdone in respectability (directly equated with wealth and with salvation; Morley 1971: 11). This social competition was manifested by all classes and even the poor would spend comparatively large sums of money on a funeral rather than suffer the shame and loss of dignity connoted by a pauper's burial (Lerner 1975: 99-100; see Bosanquet 1898). The specialist profession of undertaker (along with associated trades of monumental masons, cabinet maker and draper) developed in the early nineteenth century both making possible and encouraging such lavish expense. Formal mourning costume (crepe and black jewellery) and all the paraphernalia of death (black ostrich feathers, large ornate horse-driven hearses, 'mutes' or attendants accompanying the procession, a solid wood coffin, expensive handles and plates, mourning cards) were part of the huge quantity of material culture produced specifically to honour and remember the dead. In the twentieth century, despite the undertakers and stonemasons having a strong economic interest in maintaining the role of the funeral, there has been a gradual but marked decline in the ceremony of death ritual. Even as early as the 1840s and 1850s funerals were made more simple (Morley 1971: 27-31) and today only royalty and major national heroes and some ethnic minorities receive expensive ceremonies in death. The minorities are the only groups that can still be said to actively compete between themselves in death ritual. Although undertakers have received some criticism for their commercial and exploitative attitude (Mitford 1963: 186—7), it must be remembered that the change in public attitudes towards the celebration of death has made funerals appear as unnecessary expense when previously much more was expected to be spent on them. No longer is the context of death a platform for overt self-advertisement between family groups. The First World War was a watershed between Victorian and 'modern' funerals (Lerner 1975: 91). The massive scale of death, the government decision not to bring bodies home and the large number of unidentified corpses were major factors in bringing this about. Mourning clothes and elaborate processions became more and more unfashionable. Monuments became smaller and more regimented and more simple in decoration, and the coffin and coffin fittings were increasingly of much poorer quality. Although coffins are a major part of the undertaker's bill (on average .£100 out of £200) they are mostly chipboard with oak or elm veneer. Traditional styles of handles and plates are retained but these are of thin brass, chrome plastic or plastic, a far cry from the ornate gold, silver and brass decoration of Victorian coffins (Curl 1972: 2). Coffins were considered luxury items not available to the poorer classes until the seventeenth century (Cunnington and Lucas 1972: 156-7). By the Victorian period they were universal objects for display as well as containers 260

for preserving their contents as long as possible (Curl 1972: 29). Since then they have become temporary receptacles for corpses before final removal from society. One funeral director commented on this change: Strangely the public accept the veneered coffins quite happily, the desire for a simple and inexpensive funeral overcoming any traditional thought of a solid oak or elm coffin. It is a personal observation that where traditional thoughts as to the coffin occur, these are frequently found in the less well-off section of the community who will spend more on a funeral than the affluent. There have been a number of changes in the treatment of the body. Embalming has become more and more common as a temporary means of arresting decay - about 75 per cent of corpses are embalmed in London (W. G. Garstin & Sons, pers. comm.) although under 30 per cent in Cambridge receive this treatment (embalming is a process where a formalin-based red liquid is substituted for the blood and a green solution is pumped into the stomach). The corpse's shroud is very similar to a nightdress — the same basic form since the nineteenth century. Among European immigrants (Poles, Greeks, Ukrainians, Italians), gypsies and showmen there is a tradition for burial in best clothes although this is less strong than it used to be. Until just after the Second World War, toys were sometimes placed in children's coffins and females were dressed in their best clothes with jewellery in northern England (Hindley, pers. comm.). In the rural parts of the British Isles in the nineteenth century, beer mugs, jugs, bottles, candles and coins might be placed in the grave (Johnson 1912: 294—5) but this tradition seems to have long died out. In conclusion, the funeral can be seen as changing from its role as a celebratory rite of passage into more of a consumer package deal where low expense is a major factor in deciding the nature of the funeral. This is clearly highlighted in the magazine Which? for February 1961, pages 43 to 45, which gives advice on funerals purely as commercial products where cheapness is a major concern.

Towards an explanation of British mortuary practices It has been suggested that two interconnected relationships have to be investigated in order to explain the symbolism of mortuary ritual. The first is the categorisation or 'placing' of the dead by the living. The second is the way in which the dead may be used as one of many modes of social advertisement between competing groups. Mortuary practices should be regarded not as a microcosm of social organisation but as the material expression and objectivation of idealised relationships formulated about the dead by different individuals or groups within society. All archaeological evidence is made up of relationships or associations within different symbolic systems. These associations, expressed in material form, are social constructions of category classification. In any society symbolic links are expressed as specific associations between material forms. The treatment of the dead can be studied in terms of these relationships. Some of these can be outlined as follows: the spatial and topographical positioning of the dead in relation to the living (what kinds of boundaries exist to separate the places of the living and the dead - not just rivers, fences etc. but also spatial distancing, e.g. burial under the settlement, burial on a hill overlooking the settlement); the relation between the physical abodes of the living and the dead 261

MICHAEL PARKER PEARSON (the place of the dead in the form of a bed, a house, a settlement, a rubbish pit; how much energy is invested in the places of the dead as opposed to those of the living); differentiation among the dead (what groups and roles are expressed and idealised in death ritual and why (e.g. why might all dead have the status of chiefs?); what artefacts are expressly associated only with the dead, what artefacts from the living are 'hidden' with the dead (e.g. why might weapons be buried but tools inherited?); the relation of disposal contexts to other forms of death-related expression (e.g. ancestor shrines, cenotaphs). All of these factors will affect the way in which death is seen as the context for social advertisement; which social groups compete against each other (families, sodalities, neighbourhoods etc.) and in what ways is that competition acceptable (how does it compare with other expressions of personal wealth or power such as house design, clothing and jewellery, ownership of possessions etc?)? Some of these issues have been explored in the previous section but an explanatory framework is still needed to interpret the changes in the symbolism in mortuary ritual. Our changing relation to the dead can be explained in terms of the replacing of traditional agencies of social control, notably religion, by the new agencies of rationalism, science and medicine within the frameworks of modern capitalism. The reduction of ceremony and monumentalisation as well as the increase in cremation may be partly explained within this framework. Available studies of patterns of religious belief indicate an increase in secular ideologies of death; no assumptions need to be made about life after death (in 1965 50 per cent of Britons were likely not to believe in or to be uncertain about an afterlife; Gorer 1965: 33) and the corpse is seen more and more as an unwanted piece of matter which should be disposed of in as hygienic and efficient a way as possible. Many writers have commented on the effect of this attitude in causing psychological problems among the bereaved who are unable to cope effectively with the death of their loved ones without the aid of imposed ritual sanctions (Curl 1972; Hinton 1972; Kastenbaum and Aisenberg 1972; Parkes 1975; Gorer 1965; Schoenberg et al. 1975). The dead are no longer seen to exist in the material world of the living. Cremation in our society solves two supposedly uncontentious problems; the efficient and hygienic disposal of the dead and prevention of any wasting of space in the storage of those disposed remains. However, it is just as hygienic to inter a corpse in a cemetery as it is to burn it (see Curl 1972: 167). Also the notion of saving the land for the living presupposes a shortage of land yet there is plenty available for leisure activities. In 1951 a mere 0.13 per cent of the land surface was used for burial — hardly a massive use of space (Curl 1972: 162). In the Victorian period public health and hygiene, sanitation and medical services became integral features of every day life and became incorporated with religion and scientific and technological progress as a means of power legitimation. There was a direct equation of class with hygiene, health, cleanness and neatness of residence (Morley 1971: 7-10); the dirtiest members of society were naturally the lowest. Victorian attitudes to hygiene and health have been well documented elsewhere (see Dubos 1965; Salt and Elliott 1975; Sigerist 1944, 1956). Interestingly, The approval of cremation came at a time when major advances were being made in drainage and water supply, refuse and sewage disposal and production of frozen and tinned foods (see Salt and Elliott 1975: 37-8, 42, 56-7 and 60). There have been numerous studies of the role of medicine as a form of social control (see Ehrenreich 1978; Illich 262

MORTUARY PRACTICES, SOCIETY AND IDEOLOGY 1975; Navarro 1976, 1978; Zola 1975). Death can be said to have been appropriated by the medical profession since hospitals and nursing homes are the main places of death, with doctors as important as undertakers and clergy. In their attempts to prolong life as long as possible, doctors are involved in a self-frustrating war against death. It has become a medical failure rather than a natural process. Death is invariably associated with old people who are increasingly removed from their family environments. Most deaths occur in hospitals or nursing homes (c. 60 per cent) and the likelihood of deaths of children or young people has become far more remote. What was in the Victorian period a natural process of transition is now the end of a living person whose recognition after death is more and more slight. These changes have reduced the power of the dead as symbols manipulated by the living, and we are losing a language of death celebration (Curl 1972: 337). A further factor in this change is the general context of social advertisement in twentieth-century Britain. The Victorian conspicuous consumption and display of wealth was not limited to burial ritual but occurred in other rites of passage, dress, housing, diet and all forms of social interaction. The reason for such ostentation in death has been interpreted as the result of mass urban migrations and the development of a new mode of production with its re-ordered social structure. In this 'world of strangers' the demonstration of financial power was achieved through conspicuous consumption both at the funeral and in the monument construction (Rawnsley and Reynolds 1977: 220). During the twentieth century the expression of social position seems to have become less overt in all spheres. In our post-industrial technocratic society the upper classes define themselves less by property and money ownership and more by education and managerial control (Giddens 1972: 346; Tourraine 1974 : 41 and 206). The symbols of class allegiance are progressively less clear and less numerous (Tourraine 1974: 37) while the managerial classes shy away from conspicuous consumption, controlling by manipulation rather than imperiousness (Tourraine 1974: 49). In a society of supposed equality of opportunity there are large differences in inherited and earned personal wealth ownership. In 1960 12 per cent of British adults owned 96 per cent of the personal wealth of Britain (Revell 1966); the identification of the members of this elite is not an easy task, with symbols of class often being ambiguous and confusing. Various attempts have been made to recognise this elite; the monarchy, members of Parliament, directors of large firms, top civil service officials, the heads of the military, TUC council members, bishops and archbishops, directors and large shareholders in mass media, vice-chancellors of universities and judges have all been listed as belonging to this group (Giddens 1972: 361). With the exception of the monarchy and some MPs, these individuals do not make themselves socially conspicuous as public figures to the mass of society. Indeed it is only the monarchy and certain individuals of national acclaim who still receive a ceremonial funeral of major proportions. Instead of symbolising the hierarchical differentiation of British society, these state funerals are symbols of national identity to the people of Britain and to the rest of the world. The fact that state funerals are lavish and well-attended does suggest that the relationship between living and dead does not completely account for the decline in death ceremonialism but that changing attitudes of social display are also important. 263

MICHAEL PARKER PEARSON A major class of memorials commemorating the dead are the war memorials - the Cenotaph in London and cenotaphs scattered all over Britain. They are similar in style and design to other kinds of twentieth-century funerary architecture and yet are not disposal contexts for corpses. They are foci of ceremonies held annually to commemorate the British dead of two world wars. The war dead are commemorated as 'warriors' who died fighting for their country and the ideals of freedom and equality which it enshrines. Nationalism as an ideological means of control is thus legitimated through remembrance of the war dead of Britain (as opposed to the dead of all countries involved in the World Wars). The fact that the soldier buried in Westminster Abbey is named the 'Unknown Warrior' further advances the cause of nationalism since he is related solely to his country, transcending all kinship, regional and class connections. In summary, two main processes can be held to account for the major changes in mortuary practices in nineteenth- and twentieth-century Britain. The social context of death affects the way in which it is used as a platform for social advertisement - what is considered 'tasteful' is no longer directly related to expenditure of monument size since religious beliefs and medical and hygienic attitudes have changed the status of the dead as a part of our society. Also there is some evidence that social advertisement is no longer accomplished through such conspicuous wealth consumption as was the case in Victorian Britain. In this way class categories as represented and objectified through all forms of material culture may be less pronounced.

Conclusion This study has been concerned with deriving theories of material culture associated with death ritual from a wider perspective of social theory and an ethnoarchaeological investigation of changing practices and their social correlates. It is hoped that the results can be used in studying societies where only the material culture exists or be re-examined in further ethnoarchaeological analysis. A number of propositions can be advanced: (1) The symbolism of ritual communication does not necessarily refer to the actual relations of power but to an idealised expression of those relations. (2) Relations between living groups must be seen as relations of influence and inequality where deceased individuals may be manipulated for purposes of status aggrandisement between those groups. Ideology as manifested in mortuary practices may mystify or naturalise those relations of inequality between groups or classes through the use of the past to legitimise the present. (3) The relationship between living and dead should be integrated in studies of mortuary practices; in particular the new role of the deceased individual and the context of death as a platform for social advertisement must be accounted for. (4) Social advertisement in death ritual may be expressly overt where changing relations of domination result in status reordering and consolidation of new social positions.

MORTUARY PRACTICES, SOCIETY AND IDEOLOGY Proposition (4) is similar to a rule developed by Childe which is worth quoting in full here: in a stable society the gravegoods tend to grow relatively and even absolutely fewer and poorer as time goes on. In other words, less and less of the deceased's real wealth, fewer and fewer of the goods that he or she had used, worn, or habitually consumed in life were deposited in the tomb or consumed on the pyre. The stability of a society may be upset by invasion or immigration on a scale that requires a radical reorganization or by contact between barbarian and civilized societies so that, for instance, trade introduces new sorts of wealth, new opportunities for acquiring wealth and new classes (traders) who do not fit in at once into the kinship organization of a tribe. (Childe 1945: 17) Exceptionally wealthy tombs are cited as support for this argument since Childe notes that they occur at the transitional stage of early state formation in Early Dynastic; Egypt, Shang China, Mycenaean Greece, Late Hallstatt Europe and Saxon England. In conclusion, the ideological dimension of mortuary practices must be considered as a major line of enquiry in studies of all human societies. For the contemporary British material more needs to be done on the relationships between capitalism, nationalism, secular beliefs and attitudes to medicine and hygiene as ideological principles manifested in the material culture associated with death. Secondly, material culture from other contexts (transport, residences, personal possessions, dress, food etc.) should be integrated in a broader study of the degree and direction of social advertisement. Mortuary ritual can no longer be treated as a field of archaeological enquiry which is based on intra-cemetery variability since the treatment of the dead must be evaluated within the wider social context as represented by all forms of material remains. In this way the archaeologist can investigate the social placing (or categorisation) of the dead as constituted through the material evidence of the archaeological record by developing general principles which relate material culture and human society.

15 REDEFINING THE SOCIAL LINK* From Baboons to Humans SHIRLEY S. STRUM AND BRUNO LATOUR

This paper was presented at an interdisciplinary symposium on 'Political Behaviour as a Primate Social Strategy', organized by Glendon Schubert and Shirley Strum at the Xth Congress of the International Primatological Society in Nairobi, Kenya, 24 July 1984. Three articles of the Symposium series have already appeared in the journal Social Science Information: James Schubert, 'Human Vocalizations in Agonistic Political Encounters', 25 (2) 1986: Glendon Schubert, 'Primate Polities', 25 (3) 1986, and Nicholas G. Blurton-Jones, 'Tolerated Theft, Suggestions about the Ecology and Evolution of Sharing, Hoarding and Scrounging', 26 (1) 1987. In the last decade, a wealth of data on human and non-human societies contain a hidden challenge to existing ideas about the nature of society and the social link. The ambiguities and discrepancies in these data have completely swamped earlier attempts to define society in simple terms. Are these incongruities and inconsistencies merely the result of 'practical difficulties' that will be eliminated with more data, better methodology and better insulation of scientific endeavours from ideology and amateurism? In this paper we will not take this conventional position but rather offer a different way to approach the problem. What if the discrepancies are real and the frame of reference is wrong? In order to explore the implications of such a shift in framework, we will first consider alternative paradigms of society and then take a specific case: the history of ideas about baboon society. Next we will investigate the consequences of adopting a different meaning of social for our ideas about the evolution of the social link. We conclude by suggesting the usefulness of our new framework in resolving several existing problems in human and non-human sociology including the evolution of'polities'.

Redefining the notion of social Sciences of society currently subscribe to a paradigm in which 'society', although difficult to probe and to encompass, is something that can be the object of an ostensive *First published in Social Science Information (1987), 26, 783-802.

REDEFINING THE SOCIAL LINK definition. The actors of society, even if the degree of activity granted them varies from one school of sociology to the next, are inside this larger society. Thus, social scientists recognize a difference of scale: the micro-level (that of the actors, members, participants) and a macro-level (that of society as a whole) (Knorr and Cicourel, 1981). In the last two decades this ostensive definition of society has been challenged by ethnomethodology (Garfmkel, 1967) and by the sociology of science (Knorr and Mulkay, 1983), especially of the social sciences (Law, 1986) and the sociology of technology (Latour, 1986a). In the light of these studies, the conventional distinctions between micro- and macro-levels become less clearcut and it is more difficult to accept a traditional definition of society. Instead society is more compellingly seen as continually constructed or 'performed' by active social beings who violate 'levels' in the process of their 'work'. The two positions, the ostensive and the performative model, differ in principle and in practice, with crucial consequences for how the social link is characterized. These two views can be summarized as follows.

Ostensive definition of the social link 1

It is, in principle, possible to discover the typical properties of what holds a society together, properties which could explain the social link and its evolution, although in practice, it may be difficult to detect them.

2

These properties or elements are social. If other properties are included then the explanation of society is economic, biological, psychological, etc.

3

Social actors (whatever their size — micro or macro) are in the society as defined in 1. To the extent that they are active, their activity is restricted because they are only part of a larger society.

4 Because actors are in the society, they can be useful informants for scientists interested in discovering the principles of society. But because they are only part of society, even if they are 'aware', they can never see or know the whole picture. 5

With the proper methodology, social scientists can discover the principles of what holds society together, distinguishing between actors' beliefs and behaviour. The picture of society as a whole, thus devised, is unavailable to the individual social actors who are within it.

According to the traditional paradigm, society exists, actors enter it adhering to rules and a structure that are already determined. The overall nature of the society is unknown and unknowable to the actors. Only scientists, standing outside of society, have the capacity to understand it and see it in its entirety.

'Performative' definition of the social link 1

It is impossible, in principle, to establish properties which would be peculiar to life in society, although, in practice, it is possible to do so.

SHIRLEY S. STRUM AND BRUNO LATOUR 2 A variety of elements or properties contribute to the social link as defined by social actors. These are not restricted to the purely social and can include economic, biological, psychological, etc. 3

In practice, actors (no matter what their size — macro or micro) define, for themselves and for others, what society is, both its whole and its parts.

4 Actors 'performing' society know what is necessary for their success. This may include a knowledge of the parts and of the whole and of the difference between beliefs and behaviour. 5

Social scientists raise the same questions as any other social actor and are themselves 'performing' society, no more and no less than non-scientists. They may, however, have different practical ways of enforcing their definition of what society is.

According to the performative view, society is constructed through the many efforts to define it; it is something achieved in practice by all actors, including scientists who themselves strive to define what society is. To use Garfinkel's expression (1967), social actors are transformed, in this view, from 'cultural dopes' to active achievers of society. This shifts the emphasis from looking for the social link in the relations between actors to focusing on how actors achieve this link in their search for what society is. Going from the traditional to the performative framework creates two sets of inverse relationships, one that reveals a strange symmetry among all actors and another that points out a new asymmetry. The first inverse relationship is the following: the more active the actors, the less they differ from one another. This shift in definition is tantamount to saying that actors are fully fledged social scientists researching what the society is, what holds it together and how it can be altered. The second inverse relationship is this: the more actors seen to be equal, in principle the more the practical differences between them become apparent in the means available to them to achieve society. Let us now see how we can apply these principles in the case of baboon societies.

Baboons: history of ideas When Darwin wrote that we could learn more from baboons than from many of the western philosophers, he knew very little, in fact about baboons (Darwin, 1977). It was the Darwinian revolution that initiated the modern scientific study of the behaviour and society of other animals; Pre-scientific folk ideas about baboons claimed that they were a disordered gang of brutes, entirely without social organization, roaming around at random (Morris and Morris, 1966). A picture of an orderly society emerged with the first 'scientific' studies. The early laboratory studies of monkeys (Kempf, 1917) and studies of captive baboons (Zuckerman, 1932) incorporated only a very small amount of knowledge about the behaviour of the animals in the wild (Marais, 1956, 1969; Zuckerman, 1932). Despite this, the studies did demonstrate that baboons had a society, albeit very simply organized. Sex and dominance were the primary factors at work (Maslow, 1936; Zuckerman, 1932). Sex held society together, or rather the desire of males for sexual access to females. Baboons were thus both 268

REDEFINING THE SOCIAL LINK the earliest and the most classic representatives of the orderly and simple society of primates. The modern baboon field studies initiated in the 1950s (DeVore, 1965; DeVore and Hall, 1965; Hall, 1963; Washburn and DeVore, 1961) were among the pioneering attempts to understand primate behaviour in its natural, hence evolutionary, setting (Washburn and Hamburg, 1965; Washburn et al, 1965). The data suggested that society was not based on sex; the social structure was, instead, provided by the effects of male aggression and the dominance hierarchy it created. Social not sexual bonds held the group together. Comparing their results, Washburn, DeVore and Hall (DeVore and Hall, 1965; Hall and DeVore, 1965; Washburn and DeVore, 1961) were impressed by the similarity of their baboons, although three species were involved and the different populations lived from a hundred to thousands of miles apart. Not only were baboons paragons of orderly social life but they persisted in that same society regardless of geography or even species distinctions. As primate field studies proliferated in the 1960s and 1970s, so did studies of baboons (e.g. Altmann and Altmann, 1971; Ransom, 1984; Rowell, 1966, 1969; Stoltz and Saayman, 1970). Some observations of baboons in a variety of habitats challenged accepted ideas about baboon society. Forest-living baboons in Uganda (Rowell, 1966, 1969) lacked a stable male dominance hierarchy and a variety of 'adaptive' male behaviours documented earlier. Kinship and friendship appeared to be the basis of baboon society (Ransom, 1984; Ransom and Ransom, 1971; Strum, 1975a, 1982) rather than the male dominance order. These new discoveries were made possible by new methods which included following individually recognized animals over long periods of time. Soon, each baboon troop under observation diverged from the norm, and variations in its behaviour undermined both the nice species pattern and its evolutionary interpretation. One way out of the dilemma of intra-species variability, a way to eliminate the accumulating discrepancies (and, by implication, the increasing unpredictability of baboon behaviour), was to reject data and the views of the observers. A common position was this: other baboons did not behave differently, they were just inaccurately studied. Baboon social structure did exist in a stable way underneath the variety of observations. Yet the amount of variation documented among baboons (and for other primate species) eventually subdued, to a degree, the methodological argument. Scientists accepted the idea that both behaviour and society were flexible (e.g. Crook, 1970; Crook and Gartlan, 1966; Eisenberg et al., 1972; Gartlan, 1968; Jay, 1968; Struhsaker, 1969). The difficulty was to find principles that governed the variability. The best candidates at that time were ecology and phylogeny but only the socio-biological approach of the mid-1970s (Wilson, 1975) provided a new synthesis. This revamped evolutionary framework supplied a compelling solution to the question of the principles of society. Stable properties were not in the social structure itself but rather in individual genotypes. Groups were not selected, as earlier evolutionary formulations had implied, individuals were. The society itself was a stable but 'accidental' result of individual decisions, an Evolutionary Stable Strategy (ESS) and ESSs varied with circumstances (Maynard Smith, 1976; Maynard Smith and Parker, 1976; Maynard Smith and Price, 1973). 269

SHIRLEY s. STRUM AND BRUNO LATOUR The socio-biological solution left moot the question of the proximate means by which society could be achieved. Smart gene calculators might be appropriate actors in an 'ultimate' scenario but whole individuals coexisted, competed or co-operated as real participants in society. It is the most recent stage of baboon (and primate) research which had addressed this proximate level. The information comes primarily from long-term studies of baboons in the wild (field sites: Kenya - Amboseli, Gilgil/Laikipia, Mara; Tanzania — Gombe, Mukumi; Botswana — Okavango). The recent research is of great interest to our argument. The trend has been in the direction of granting baboons more social skill and more social awareness (Griffin, 1981, 1984) than the socio-biological 'smart biology' argument allowed. These skills involve negotiating, testing, assessing and manipulating (Strum, 1975a, b, 1981, 1982, 1983a, b, c, in press; Western and Strum, 1983). A male baboon, motivated by his genes to maximize his reproductive success, cannot simply rely on his size, strength or dominance rank to get him what he wants. Even if dominance was sufficient, we are still left with the question: how do baboons know who is dominant or not? Is dominance a fact or an artefact? If it is an artefact, whose artefact is it - is it the observer's, who is searching for a society into which he can put the baboons? (Even in the classic dominance study, the investigator had to intervene by pairing males in contests over food, in order to 'discover' the dominance hierarchy.) Or is it a universal problem, one that both observer and baboon have to solve? If baboons are constantly testing, trying to see who is allied with whom, who is leading whom, which strategies can further their goals, as recent evidence suggests, then both baboons and scientists are asking the same questions. And to the extent that baboons are constantly negotiating, the social link is transformed into a process of acquiring knowledge about 'what the society is'. To put it in a slightly different way, if we grant that baboons are not entering into a stable structure but rather negotiating what that structure will be, and monitoring and testing and pushing all other such negotiations, the variety of baboon society and its ill fit to a simple structure can be seen to be a result of the 'performative' question. The evidence is more striking in reverse. If there was a structure to be entered, why all this behaviour geared to testing, negotiating and monitoring (i.e. Strum, 1975a, b, 1981, 1982, 1983a, b, c; Boese, 1975; Busse and Hamilton et al, 1981; Hausfater, 1975; Kummer, 1967, 1973, 1978; Kummer et al, 1974; Nash, 1976; Packer, 1979, 1980; Popp, 1978; Post et al, 1980; Rasmussen, 1979; Rhine, 1975; Rhine and Owens, 1972; Rhine and Westlund, 1978; Sapolsky, 1982, 1983; Seyfarth, 1976; Smuts, 1982; Stein, 1984; Walters, 1980, 1981; Wasser, 1981)? And baboons are not alone among the nonhuman primates (e.g. Bernstein and Ehardt, 1985; Chepko-Sade, 1974; ChepkoSade and Olivier, 1979; Chepko-Sade and Sade, 1979; DeWaal, 1982; Drickamer, 1974; Gouzoules, 1984; Kaplan, 1978; Kleiman, 1979; Parker and MacNair, 1978; Seyfarth, 1977, 1980; Silk, 1980). We can summarize the baboon data and argument as follows: first, the traditional, ostensive definition of baboon society has been unable to accommodate the variety of data on baboon social life. As a result, some information has been treated as 'data' and other information as discrepancies to be ignored or explained away. Second, more recent studies demonstrate that baboons invest a great deal of time in negotiating, testing, monitoring and interfering with each other.

REDEFINING THE SOCIAL LINK A performative definition of society allows us to integrate both sets of'facts'. Under this definition, baboons would not be seen as being in a group. Instead they would be seen as striving to define the society and the groups in which they exist, the structure and the boundaries. They would not be seen as being in a hierarchy, rather they would be ordering their social world by their very activity. In such a view, shifting or stable hierarchies might develop not as one of the principles of an overarching society into which baboons must fit, but as the provisional outcome of their search for some basis of predictable interactions. Rather than entering an alliance system, baboons performing society would be testing the availability and solidity of alliances without knowing for certain, in advance, which relationships will hold and which will break. In short, performative baboons are social players actively negotiating and renegotiating what their society is and what it will be. The performative version of society seems better able to account for the longitudinal data from one baboon site than can the traditional model. This is true when examining predatory behaviour (Strum, 1975b, 1981, 1983a), male interactions (Strum, 1982, 1983a, b), agonistic buffering (Strum, 1982 ), social strategies (Strum, 1982, 1983a, b, in press), the evolution of social manipulation (Western and Strum, 1983), and the fission of the main study troop (Strum, in press). Baboons 'performing' society might also allow a more consistent interpretation of the cross-populational data and data from other species of monkeys and apes.

Social complexity and social complication When we transform baboons into active performers of their society does this put them on a par with humans? The performative paradigm suggests an important distinction. What differs is the practical means that actors have to enforce their version of society or to organize others on a larger scale, thereby putting into practice their own individual version of what society is. If actors have only themselves, only their bodies as resources, the task of building stable societies will be difficult. This is probably the case with baboons. They try to decide who is a member of the group, what are the relevant units of the group that have to be considered, what is the nature of the interaction of these other units, and so on, but they have no simple or simplifying means to decide these issues or to separate out one at a time to focus upon. Age, gender and perhaps kinship can be taken as givens in most interactions. To the extent that dominance systems are linked to kinship, dominance rank may also be a given (Chapais and Schulman, 1980; Hausfater et al, 1982). But even age, kinship and kinship-linked dominance may be the object of negotiation at critical points (Altmann, 1980; Cheney, 1977; Chepko-Sade and Sade, 1979; Popp and DeVore, 1979; Tnvers, 1972; Walters, 1981; Wasser, 1982; Wasser and Barash, 1981). A profusion of other variables impinge simultaneously. This is the definition of complexity 'to simultaneously embrace a multitude of objects'. As far as baboons are concerned they assimilate a variety of factors all at once. For the rest of our discussion we will consider that baboons live in COMPLEX societies and have complex sociality. When they construct and repair their social order, they do so only with limited resources, their bodies, their social skills and whatever social strategies they can construct. A baboon is, in our view, the ideal case of the COMPETENT MEMBER portrayed by ethnomethodologists, a social actor having

SHIRLEY S. STRUM AND BRUNO LATOUR difficulty negotiating one factor at a time, constantly subject to the interference of others with similar problems. These limited resources make possible only limited social stability. Greater stability is acquired only with additional resources; something besides what is encoded in bodies and attainable through social skills is needed. Material resources and symbols can be used to enforce or reinforce a particular view of 'what society is' and permit social life to shift away from complexity to what we will call complication. Something is 'complicated' when it is made of a succession of simple operations. Computers are the archetype of a complicated structure where tasks are achieved by the machine doing a series of simple steps. We suggest that the shift from complexity to complication is the crucial practical distinction between types of social life. To understand this point better, we might look at what baboon-watchers do in order to understand baboon social life. First, individuals are identified and named, and the composition of the group is determined by age, sex and kinship, and perhaps also dominance rankings. Items of behaviour are identified, defined and coded. Then attention is consciously focused on a subset of individuals, times and activities, among the variety of interactions that occur simultaneously. Of course we could interpret this procedure as merely a rigorous way of getting at the social structure that exists and informs baboon societies. This interpretation of the scientific work fits nicely with the ostensive definition of society. In our view, however, the work that human observers do in order to understand baboon societies is the very same process that makes human societies different from baboon ones. Modern scientific observers replace a complexity of shifting, often fuzzy and continuous behaviours, relationships and meanings with a complicated array of simple, symbolic, clear-cut items. It is an enormous task of simplification. How does the shift from social complexity to social complication happen? Figure 15.1 illustrates how we imagine this progression. The first line represents a baboonlike society in which socialness is complex, by our use of that term, and society is complex but not complicated because individuals are unable to organize others on a large scale. The intensity of their social negotiation reflects their relative powerlessness to enforce their version of society on others, or to make it stick as a stable, lasting version. The second line positions hypothetical hunter—gatherers who are rich in material and symbolic means to use in constructing society compared to baboons, although impoverished by comparison with modern industrial societies. Here language, symbols and material objects can be used to simplify the task of ascertaining and negotiating the nature of the social order. Bodies continue their social strategies in the performation of society, but on a larger, more durable, less complex scale. Material resources and the symbolic innovations related to language allow individuals to influence and have more power over others thereby determining the nature of the social order. Line 3 represents agricultural societies where even more resources can be brought to bear in creating the social bond. In fact, the social bond can be maintained in the relative absence of the individuals. These societies are more complicated and more powerful than hunter-gatherer groups and the performation of society is possible on a larger scale because negotiations at each step are much less complex. Modern industrial societies are depicted by the fourth line on the diagram. Here individuals are able to organize and 'mobilize' others on a grand scale. According 272

REDEFINING THE SOCIAL LINK

Figure 15.1 Complexity versus complication: the trade-off

to our scheme, the skills in an industrial society are those of simplification making social tasks less complex rather than making them more complex by comparison with other human and animal societies. By holding a variety of factors constant and sequentially negotiating one variable at a time, a stable complicated structure is created. Through extra-somatic resources employed in the process of social complication, units like multinational corporations, states and nations can be constituted (Latour, 1987). The trend as we have sketched it, is from complex sociality, as found among baboons, to complicated sociality as found among humans. Starting with individuals who have little power to affect others, or enforce their version of society, or make a lasting social order, we encounter a situation where individuals employ more and more material and 'extra-social' means to simplify social negotiations. This gives them the ability to organize others on a large scale, even when those others are not physically present. By using additional new resources, social actors can make weak and renegotiable associations, like alliances between male baboons, into strong and unbreakable units (Gallon and Latour, 1981; Latour, 1986a).

The evolution of the performative social bond Our use of a performative framework produces two important permutations. First, it grants full activity to all social participants. Individually and together they create

SHIRLEY S. STRUM AND BRUNO LATOUR society and, in theory, they are all equal. But, secondly, new asymmetries are introduced when we consider what practical means actors have to enforce their own definition of the social bond and to organize others according to individual views of what society is. This suggests a novel way to examine the evolution of the social bond. What follows is really a classification of meanings of social which may have implications for an evolutionary scenario. We can begin with the common definition of social — 'to associate'. But how does an actor make the social link hold? Some associations are weaker while some are stronger and longer lasting. Our comparison of complexity and complication, from baboons to humans, suggests that resources play a role in the construction of society and in social stability. The etymology of the word social is also instructive. The root is seq-, sequi and the first meaning is thus 'following'. The Latin 'socius' is a fellow sharer, partner, comrade, companion, associate. 'Socio' means to unite together, associate, to do or to hold in common. From the different languages, the historical genealogy of the word 'social' is construed first as following someone, then enrolling and allying and, lastly, having something in common. These three meanings are quite appropriate for baboons. The next meaning of social is to have a share in a commercial undertaking. 'Social' as in the social contract is Rousseau's invention. 'Social' as in social problems, the social question, is a nineteenth-century innovation. Parallel words like 'sociable' refer to skills enabling individuals to live politely in society. As is clear from the drift of the word, the meaning of social shrinks as time passes. Starting with a definition which is coextensive with all associations, we now have, in common parlance, a usage that is limited to what is left after politics, biology, economics, law, psychology, management, technology and so on, have taken their own parts of the associations. The performative framework we are advocating, in effect, gives back to the word 'social' its original meaning of association. Using this definition we can compare the practical ways in which organisms achieve societies. Figure 15.2 summarizes our views about the possible evolution of the performative social bond. We focus on the types of resources that actors have with which to create society and to associate, but we do not restrict the idea of 'resources' in any sense. Aggregations of conspecifics is the first meaning of social in various accounts of the origin of society (see Latour and Strum, 1986 and references included there). However, most accounts fail to distinguish between this aggregation and the origin of social skills. Once aggregation occurs, whatever its cause (e.g. Alcock, 1975; Hamilton, 1971), two different strategies are possible in our model. The first is for the actor to depart, fleeing others as soon as possible. This option generates asocial animals who exist alone except for brief reproductive interludes and temporary associations. The second option is of greater interest. If the aggregated individual is not going to flee, he or she must adapt to a new environment of conspecifics. This is the meaning of social most common in the animal behaviour literature: to modify one's behaviour in order to live in close proximity to others of the same species. Acquiring the skill to create society and hold it together is then a secondary adaptation to an environment made up, in large part, of conspecifics. In order not to be exploited 274

REDEFINING THE SOCIAL LINK Causes of aggregation Aggregation

asociality

secondary adaptation to conspecifics

manipulate genotypes to obtain different phenotypes: Eusocial Insects

manipulate phenotypes of similar genotypes through social skills:

build society with somatic resources only: nonhuman primates

build society with extra-somatic resources: humans

minimal extra-somatic resources: 'primitive' societies

increasing extra-somatic resources: 'modern' societies

Figure 15.2 The evolution of the performative social bond by their new social environment, individuals must become smarter at manipulating and manoeuvering around each other. Once the social option has been chosen, two other possibilities appear. In the first, it is the genotypes that are modified until they are socially distinct. Insect societies are an example where the actors' own bodies are irreversibly moulded. In the second possibility we find a different meaning of social. In this case the genotypes produce similar phenotypes. These phenotypes are then manipulated by the ever-increasing social skills of individuals. This option also branches into two alternatives. Baboons provide an example of the first. Social skills are necessary to enroll others in the actor's definition of what society is. But baboons have only 'soft tools' and can build only 'soft' societies. They have nothing more to convince and enlist others in their definition than their bodies, their intelligence and a history of interactions built up over time. This is a complex task and only socially 'smart' and skilful individuals may hope to be successful in baboon society. The second possibility is to acquire additional means of defining and strengthening the social bond. Here we have the human case where the creation of society uses material resources and symbols to simplify the task. Social interactions become more complicated but not more complex. Much of the skill necessary to achieve society in the other, baboon-like, option now resides in the creation of symbolic and material 275

SHIRLEY S. STRUM AND BRUNO LATOUR bonds. The result is that actors, rather than appearing to create society, now appear to be inserted into a material society that overpowers them (the traditional paradigm discussed earlier). For human societies there is an additional branching: 'primitive' societies are created with a minimal amount of material resources; increasing such resources produces 'modern' societies. Thus technology becomes one way of solving the problem of building society on a larger scale. In this sense even modern technology is social. It represents a further resource in the mobilization of individuals in the performation of society. To summarize our theoretical model, once individuals are aggregated and choose not to avoid each other, there must be a secondary adaptation to a new competitive environment of conspecifics. Two strategies are possible: manipulate the genotypes to obtain different phenotypes (eusocial insects) or manipulate the phenotypes of similar genotypes through increasing social skills. Similar bodies adapting to social life have, themselves, two possibilities: build the society using only social skills (non-human primates) or utilize additional material resources and symbols, as necessary, to define the social bond (human societies). In the human step different types of societies are created depending upon the extent of new resources that are used.

Politics What relevance does our exploration of the meanings of social have for politics? The answer depends, of course, on how politics is defined (Mackenzie, 1967). At the simplest and broadest level, politics is simply that which is characterized by policy, of'sagacious, prudent, shrewd persons' or of'expedient, skilfully contrived actions' (Oxford English Dictionary). Schubert (1986) proposes a definition of politics that would allow crossspecies, evolutionary comparisons. For him, politics is the manner in which individuals seek to influence and control others who are not closely related to them but live together in large social groups. In these groups there are subgroups that co-operate or compete for control over the policy that determines the group's cultural rules.1 Both our approach and Schubert's suggest that the ability to influence and control conspecifics is an important aspect of political behaviour. In shifting to a performative definition of social, we conceive of the social link as an active exercise in negotiation and control. What is different, between different species and between different human groups, is the scale on which others can be organized, mobilized and influenced. In our model, material resources and symbols play a significant role in creating the difference between a 'soft' society with limited stability, where individuals have minimal power to influence others, and a 'hard' and stable society, where others can be influenced without even being present. Can we identify the beginnings of political behaviour in the beginnings of socialness, as we have redefined it and traced its development through our version of the evolution of the social bond? Certainly the traditional view that individuals are relatively passive and enter into a society that overpowers them would lead us to believe that political action begins when individuals become 'actors', taking the initiative in determining 'what society is'. In this view such initiative comes very late in the evolutionary time-scale. But if all social actors 'perform' society to some degree, are active participants from the beginning, probing and investigating, negotiating and renegotiating, where 276

REDEFINING THE SOCIAL LINK would we comfortably place the beginnings of political behaviour? Should we exclude the eusocial insects because the major negotiations occur before the phenotypes appear? Should we exclude non-human primates because their sphere of influence is limited by the extent of their material and symbolic resources? While the thrust of Schubert's 'biopolitical behavioralist' definition is to urge caution when attributing political behaviour to non-human primates, at least as some recent animal studies have done (e.g. DeWaal, 1982), the thrust of our argument is to draw a closer parallel between what we call 'social' and what has been defined as political. These efforts do not erase the significant differences between ants, baboons and, for instance, the technocrats of the Pentagon. Rather they highlight the source of those differences in a new way: the resources used and the practical work required in mobilizing them. In our definition of resources, genes, power, language, capital and technology, for instance, are all seen as strategic means of enhancing one's influence over others in increasingly more durable ways. Politics is not one realm of action separated from the others. Politics, in our view, is what allows many heterogeneous resources to be woven together into a social link that becomes increasingly harder and harder to break.

NOTE 1 Until recently, 'cultural rules' might have excluded non-human animals, a priori. Now the evidence is striking for animal 'mental models' (e.g. Griffin, 1981, 1984).

FEMINISM, QUEER THEORY AND THE BODY

INTRODUCTION

In the Introduction to this volume, I suggested that the 'post-processual era' in archaeology has been defined by a willingness to explore the radical theoretical perspectives which are current in the humanities as a whole. It is the implication of most of these approaches that as well as studying the past we should also reflect on the present circumstances within which we conduct our archaeology. However, some of the most powerful and critical strands in contemporary philosophy and social thought were somewhat underrepresented in the debates of the early 1980s, and have come to be more influential in recent years. These include post-colonial theory, feminism, and now queer theory. All of these approaches emerge from ongoing political engagements, and continually remind us of the political character of the statements that we make about the past. In his article here, for instance, Thomas Dowson points to the ways in which contemporary archaeological writings bolster the claims to universality which are made on behalf of modern Western family values. But it is the strength of feminism and queer theory that as well as stressing the fundamental importance of a politicised archaeology they also enable us to see the world differently. In the ways that they address science, the body, materiality, gender, identity, space and social relations, queer theory and feminism dramatically expand the kinds of knowledge that we can create about the past. It is their status as forms of political action (as well as philosophy) which explains why traditions like feminism, queer theory and post-colonial theory have produced such important insights. In each case a particular critique of Western society has been developed by those who are obliged to occupy cultural locations in which they are, to a greater or lesser extent, oppressed. These cultural and social positions necessitate a critical response, simply in the attempt to explain why one's life should be the way that it is. But at the same time they afford a critical distance on the mainstream, and for this reason if no other it is important for those of us who are male, white, middle-class and heterosexual to take these arguments very seriously indeed. An excellent example of the importance of these insights is provided by Moira Gatens' piece, which argues that Western scientific reason is not merely sexist in some superficial sense but constituted in and through the repudiation of a cluster of cultural categories which are associated with the female. As Joan Gero goes on to argue, this means that female scholars effectively have to struggle with systems of knowledge 281

INTRODUCTION from which they have been excluded. Similarly, Gatens points to the legal and political institutions of the modern West, which implicitly assume a male subject, able to engage in civil society in a very specific set of ways. This in turn affects our expectations of the past, as Gero demonstrates in the case of Palaeoindian studies. Here it is the fluted stone point, and the male practices of big-game hunting with which it is associated which stand as the signatures of human presence. In her article, Ruth Tringham presents the case that gender and the study of households have been neglected by archaeologists as a result of a series of deeply embedded prejudices. Gender is considered to be difficult to identify in the archaeological record, and consequentially it is commonly treated as if it were some metaphysical phenomenon whose very existence cannot be tested. Moreover, because gender relations operate at the interpersonal level, they are not seen as having any impact on the course of macro-scale social and political evolution. But as Alison Wylie (1992) has pointed out, archaeologists are frequently content to discuss entities that they have never actually 'seen', like settlement systems, subsistence economies, and social hierarchies. What makes them avoid any consideration of gender is a perception that it is 'unimportant'. The recognition that if we are to deal with gender relations in the past we will have to go beyond the kinds of statements which can be directly corroborated by the evidence has had a radicalising effect on archaeology, especially in the United States. As Tringham argues here, it forces a recognition that archaeologists have an active role to play in creating their interpretations. This in turn requires that they take responsibility for what they write. While much gender archaeology has aspired to little more than the recognition that women existed and had social roles in the past, recent feminist theory has much more fundamental implications for the ways in which we think about past people. Moira Gatens makes the point that gender is not something which is added on top of some kind of human essence, which resides outside of time and history. Similarly, human biology does not provide a fixed substance which remains unchanging throughout the centuries. Archaeologists talk of'anatomically modern humans', as if all that separated us from the Cro-Magnons was a bit of technological development. Human beings do not precede their gendering, and gender is one of the means through which we become recognisable as human. We should not expect gender identities to be held stable through time, and as Dowson adds there is nothing fixed and universal about homosexuality. The challenge to archaeologists inspired by feminism and queer theory is to imagine gender orders, sexualities and desires which are quite unlike our own. Of course, if gender is not a fixed set of categories, and is not determined by a universal biological order, it must be created and performed in the material world. This compels us to think again about materiality: the materiality of the human body itself, as Judith Butler (1993) has argued, but also the materiality of our everyday world. In her paper, Henrietta Moore presents a striking analysis of the ways in which gender pervades the lived environment. In the process of growing up and living in a world of material things, people learn, perform and reproduce gender codes. The material traces which we investigate through archaeology are, among other things, technologies through which gender orders different from our own were produced and handed down.

16 HOMOSEXUALITY, QUEER THEORY AND ARCHAEPOLOGY THOMAS A. DOWSON

In the final years of the twentieth century gay and lesbian people, their culture and politics are both enjoying and suffering considerable attention. Homosexuality is a topic that is widely discussed and hotly debated. People from all walks of life with wide-ranging positions of prominence and influence are increasingly finding it easier to 'come out'. Groups of political activists have united around the world to challenge homosexual discrimination. Despite these great steps forward the struggle to secure basic human rights remains a pitched battle against increased bigotry and intolerance. Homophobia is as rife now as it has ever been over the last hundred or so years. Archaeology is not detached from these debates and anxieties. Classical scholars have been aware of same-sex relations between men in Ancient Greece and Rome since the last century. It was, however, largely ignored until the 1960s, since when it has become acceptable to mention and discuss 'homosexuality' in the context of Classical Greece and Rome. More recently, Matthews (1994) has used material from the Classical world to call for an archaeology of homosexuality. Despite this recent explicit interest in the construction of ancient homosexuality, archaeology has in fact always implicitly influenced the way in which we all think about homosexuality — past and present. In this paper I explore that relationship between archaeology and homosexuality. More particularly, I suggest archaeology has been consistently underpinning a heterosexual artifice of human prehistory — archaeologists produce constructions that provide the origins for modern, Western family values. Consequently, archaeology has developed a strong (and conservative) tradition of establishing a norm that has influenced all archaeological method and practice. I begin my challenge of normative archaeology by outlining the way in which archaeology has informed contemporary homophobia, and how, more recently archaeology is used to sanction same-sex relations in the present and so construct an essentialist homosexuality. I then discuss the manner in which queer challenges the universality of homosexuality, and in so doing empowers a rethinking of desire, power and truth. I end by demonstrating * First published in Cola Zero (1998), 14, 81-7 (original in Catalan)

THOMAS A. DOWSON how queer theory disrupts the normativity of archaeological practice, truly enabling a radical rethinking of the past in ways that post-processualism has failed to accomplish.

Homosexuality and archaeology Archaeology has always been implicated in discussions concerning homosexuality. Just as men were and to some extent still are assumed to be superior to women, heterosexuality definitely is considered the norm. The idea of heterosexual relations, based on male supremacy, has therefore influenced all archaeological constructions of the prehistoric family, community and society (cf. Rubin's discussion of'obligatory heterosexuality' in anthropology, 1975). When re-constructing prehistoric living structures archaeologists impose modern, Western notions of a family unit; father, mother and children, and perhaps grandparents. Archaeology serves to provide the origins of modern family values. The possibility of other constructions of the family unit are not explored, despite considerable anthropological evidence. Yet in seeking the origins of the family some archaeologists excuse the present by suggesting the roots of homophobia lie in prehistory. For instance, Taylor (1996: 164-166) argues the development of permanent structures in the Neolithic allowed parents to monitor the reproductive lives of their sons and daughters. He explicitly states 'the Neolithic period saw the true birth of homophobia' (1996: 165). Such approaches are implicitly homophobic. Other constructions are more explicitly homophobic in that the authors forcibly deny the existence of homosexuality in the past. For them homosexuality is an aberration of the present. An example of this can be seen in a recent book that attempts to construct the daily life of Egyptians in the age of the pyramids (Andreu 1997). Andreu, citing uncritically the writings of an ancient Egyptian sage, states that Ptahhotpe advises young men to found a household and watch over their wives [and] gives stern warning against the attractions of homosexuality and paedophilia: 'Do not copulate with an effeminate boy . . . do not allow him to spend the night doing what is forbidden; . . . thus he will be calm after staving off his desire'. In one literary tale, homosexuality is presented as ridiculous behaviour, the more so as it is attributed to a pharaoh suspected of maintaining a special friendship with the head of his army. This was a basic violation of Egyptian morality and of the code regulating the good conduct one had the right to expect of everyone and, a fortiori, of the highest personage in the state. (Andreu 1997: 84) Such an ignorant dismissal of homosexuality is prevalent in many archaeological studies. This particular example, however, offers two interesting insights into archaeologically negotiated homophobia. First, homosexuality is more often than not linked to paedophilia. Nowhere is this better seen than in the modern studies of homosexuality in Ancient Greece. Here writers concentrate on the erotic appeal of youths to older men. The relationship between an active, adult erastes and an effeminate, submissive, younger eromenos has been characterised by many scholars, starting with Dover (1978), as 'culturally sanctioned pederasty/paedophilia'. But as Sparkes (1998: 257) points out, such a view is 'too sanitized a version of a reality that was altogether more complex'. Sparkes' 284

HOMOSEXUALITY, QUEER THEORY AND ARCHAEOLOGY remark leads me to the second insight into the way in which archaeologists, in general, and Andreu's, in particular, constructions of the past are influenced by homophobic attitudes. Modern homophobic attitudes are to blame for the sanitized and clinical discussions that so quickly link homosexuality with what is perceived to be unsocial behaviour. Pathologising homosexuality in this manner simply justifies the manner in which other evidence, that would allow for a more complex discussion, is ignored. For instance, in Athenian life same-sex unions did not only exist between men and younger boys; same-sex relations were also present in the army where both partners were older (Sparkes 1998: 257). Similarly, there exists evidence in Egypt that same-sex relations between men were in fact permissible in ancient times. At the necropolis of Saqqara there is a tomb that was purposefully built for two men, Niankhkhnum and Khnumhotep. Although both men were married to women, and had children, the manner in which these two men are depicted together in the bas-reliefs found in their joint tomb suggests they were in fact 'lovers' (Reeder n.d., see also Norton 1997). Homophobic attitudes, then, heavily inform the way in which the past is produced today. At the same time, the presentation of the past also both informs and sanctions homophobic attitudes for consumers of that past. Homophobia is an obvious response to the way in which homosexuality in the past is interpreted and represented, and then consumed as deviant and pathological. Archaeology's complicity in Western society's institutionalised homophobia requires challenging. I briefly outline the way in which the past has been used by gay and lesbian writers to challenge our marginalisation. While there is a long and powerful history of a number of groups in various places around the world challenging institutionalised homophobia (see, for example, Marcus 1992; Miller 1995) it is generally accepted that the Stonewall riots represent the birth of gay and lesbian liberation. Riots between gay men and police at the Stonewall Inn in New York on June 28, 1969, provided a powerful catalyst for gay and lesbian activists around the world (see Duberman 1993). Further, the outbreak of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s provided a shocking reminder of the institutionalised homophobia that exists in our society. As a result of renewed political activism a very distinct gay and lesbian identity began to emerge. And, that identity, like all identities, requires a legitimising history. From the 1980s on, there has been a proliferation of homosexual histories. These histories wrote of great men and women who were believed or known to be homosexual, and of turning points in homosexual history. Scholars began to explore further back in time. Boswell, for example, studied homosexuality in Western Europe from the beginning of the Christian Era to the fourteenth century (1980) and in the Greco-Roman word (1994). Archaeological studies from Classical Greece and Rome provided essential evidence for the origins of homosexuality in antiquity. Some writers explored even further back in time. Spencer (1995) traces homosexuality through mammalian sexuality, prehistory, early civilisation, the Roman Empire, the Celts, Medieval Europe, Renaissance England and Western Civilisation from then until the age of AIDS. The purpose of this grand sweep of human history is to show that 'homosexuality has been a constant theme in the sexuality of all societies' (1995: 11). In other fields of discourse similar approaches are employed. For instance, by adopting the widest possible definition of what constitutes 'gay male literature', Woods

285

THOMAS A. DOWSON (1998) has identified a tradition that he argues is central to the world's major cultural traditions. That definition encompasses works from ancient Greece and Rome, the Middle Ages, the Orient; major writers such as Marlowe, Shakespeare and Proust; and such common themes as boyhood and masturbation. These grand sweeps through history and culture serve to remind the world, homosexual and homophobe alike, of the universality and importance of homosexuality and homo-eroticism. These new gay and lesbian histories provide an interesting twist in the way in which the past is used and consumed. Whereas archaeology as it is professionally produced serves to sanction homophobia (with few exceptions), gay and lesbian writers use history and archaeology to challenge our cultural and historical marginalisation to expose contemporary homophobia. The archaeological past is thus becoming an integral part of a very powerful political ideology. An ideology that asserts both the internationalism of homosexual culture and a continuity of homoerotic traditions between prehistoric and ancient worlds and the present. By insisting on an ahistorical and asocial character this ideology legitimates a 'natural' gay and lesbian identity that is then mobilised and negotiated in contemporary politics for rights of equality. Modern gay and lesbian identity is thus grounded in a positive truth, and it is the task of gay and lesbian activists to reveal that truth to challenge modern institutionalised homophobia. But, as Weeks (1989a: 207) and many others argue, 'Identity is not inborn, pregiven, or 'natural'. It is striven for, contested, regulated, and achieved, often in struggles of the subordinated against the dominant.' Today gay and lesbian identity hinges on their same-sex desires and behaviours. Sexuality in general and homosexuality in particular are in fact critical phenomena in the construction of the modern gay and lesbian identity. But as Foucault (1984) and Weeks (1977, 1989b) point out, such phenomena are historically and culturally situated. Thus both the assumption of the internationalism of homosexuality, and the idea of a continuity of homo-erotic traditions between past and present are flawed. Consequently, through the voices of many people, there has emerged in the 1990s a challenge to the assumed stability of sexual identities - homosexual and heterosexual alike. A challenge that has far-reaching implications, including for the practice of archaeology.

Queer theory Queer theory derives from, and continues to be actively grounded in, political movements outside the academy. But it is also drawn into challenging the academic establishment, in that that establishment forms an integral and influential part of a wider set of hegemonic social and cultural formations. In contrast to gay and lesbian identity, queer identity is not based on a notion of a stable truth or reality. As Halperin (1995: 62) explains, 'queer' does not name some natural kind or refer to some determinate object; it acquires its meaning from its oppositional relation to the norm. Queer is by definition whatever is at odds with the normal, the legitimate, the dominant. There is nothing in particular to which it necessarily refers, (original emphases) Consequently, queer theory is not about providing a positivity, rather 'a positionality vis-a-vis the normative' (Halperin 1995: 62). 286

HOMOSEXUALITY, QUEER THEORY AND ARCHAEOLOGY

To effect that positionality queer theory 'takes on various shapes, risks, ambitions and ambivalences in various contexts' (Berlant and Warner 1995: 343). In so doing, it allows for 'reordering the relations among sexual behaviours, erotic identities, constructions of gender, forms of knowledge, regimes of enunciation, logics of representation, modes of self-constitution, and practices of community — for restructuring, that is, the relations among power, truth, and desire' (Halperin 1995: 62; see also de Lauretis 1991). Queer theory is thus very definitely not restricted to homosexual men and women, but to any one who feels their position (sexual, intellectual or cultural) to be marginalised. The queer position then is no longer a marginal one considered deviant or pathological; but rather multiple positions within many more possible positions - all equally valid.

Queering archaeology Recently Meskell (1998b) has suggested that a variety of constructions of Ancient Egypt, both popular and scholarly, are queer in terms of Halperin's definition of queer. According to Meskell the consumption of Ancient Egypt from early modern times until the present has centered around an eroticisation of the dead. Necrophilia explains the literal consumption of Egyptian bodies in Europe from the sixteenth century on. Since the nineteenth century Ancient Egyptian sex and death were captured in more visual and literary media - in paint, film and the novel. While I advocate strongly the queering of archaeology, I find the manner in which Meskell argues that our consumption and constructions of Egypt is queer to be misinformed. As Halperin (1995: 62) explicitly states queer 'does not designate a class of already objectified pathologies or perversions' as in necrophilia. Nor is it about embracing 'all species of sexual outlaws' (Halperin 1995: 64). To identify and define the West's consumption of Ancient Egypt in terms of necrophilia in fact runs counter to the queering project in general, and the queering of archaeology in particular. Meskell's misappropriation of queer highlights the misuse of the term. As Halperin warns: What makes 'queer' potentially so treacherous as a label is that its lack of definitional content renders it all too readily available for appropriation by those who do not experience the unique political disabilities and forms of social disqualification from which lesbians and gay men routinely suffer in virtue of our sexuality. (See also Butler 1991.) By identifying necrophilia as queer Meskell's queer Egyptian legacy merely serves to support the contemporary, right-wing restigmatization of lesbians and gay men. Rather than representing a deep and meaningful encounter with queer, studies like Meskell's are nothing more than superficial attempts to be politically and academically fashionable. Queering archaeology does not involve looking for homosexuals, or any other supposed sexual deviant for that matter, in the past. Nor is it concerned with the origins of homosexuality. Such is the agenda of an 'archaeology of homosexuality' (Matthews 1994) that proposes to use the experiences of gay men living in the twentieth century to provide a theoretical model of homosexual behaviour and material culture. Ethnographic evidence shows such an archaeological agenda to be futile.

287

THOMAS A. DOWSON The Berdache of Native American peoples and the Hijras of India, amongst others, are often seen as anthropological evidence for the universality of homosexuality. But if we examine carefully the constructions of these peoples' identities, it becomes clear that those identities are based on the modern construction of Western homosexuality (Whitehead 1981; Nanda 1993; Bleys 1996). The Berdache and the Hijras do not construct or define their identities on the basis of who they have sex with, as is true of a Western homosexual identity. Essentialist models of same-sex relations deny the diversity of sexual identities around the world, and the socio-historical contexts within which these identities emerge and transform. Queering archaeology not only involves moving away from essentialist and normative constructions of presumed and compulsory heterosexuality (male: female deviant third sex), but also the normative nature of archaeological discourse. A parallel to this can be seen in feminist archaeology. Feminists are at pains to point out that a feminist archaeology is more than simply looking for women in the past, and introducing women into constructions of the past. Feminist archaeology is about challenging the dominant masculist values that shape the nature of archaeological constructions. In this sense queer archaeologies are not at odds with feminist archaeologies. But queer archaeologies draw on the critiques of presumed and compulsory heterosexuality and its influence on masculist discourse from social and intellectual movements outside of feminism. Queer theory is thus uniquely situated to challenge masculist practice and the reverse discourse of archaeological feminism (cf Butler 1990, 1997). To demonstrate, very briefly, a queer archaeology I consider a restructuring of the forms of knowledge as constituted in the study of rock art in Sweden and South Africa. In spite of recent advances in the study of rock art, this imagery is still studied in a very traditional manner. That tradition involves describing and classifying rock art imagery and then producing a chronological sequence. It derives from thinking about rock art in terms of a post-industrial revolution definition of art, where a description of the formal qualities of a piece of art enables it to move in a dealercritic system. This modern, Western definition of art provides the foundations of normativity inherent in much rock art research. In a study of Swedish rock carvings, Yates (1993: 35) suggests that 'the way forward for rock art analysis, is not to address issues of chronology but to theorize the art - a theorization which must extend beyond the stale discussions of terminology — and study its appearance and meaning in local and regional terms.' Such a suggestion is not merely a subtle, albeit critical, shift, rather it is a radical, queer challenge that allows rock art scholars to break free of the debilitating normativity that permeates our research. Yates's paper was published while I was writing a paper in which I was thinking about how to use rock paintings from the Drakensberg mountains of South Africa, for which we have no reliable dates, to write a new kind of history (Dowson 1994). In South Africa, because of the extensive ethnographic research, some researchers have been able to move beyond the empiricist methodology (see Dowson and LewisWilliams 1994), but they have retained much of the normativity inherent in archaeological practice. I was trying to find something more in the art than representations of religious belief. Particularly as at the start of the 1990s new questions were being asked in and of South Africa. I was exploring a new way of theorizing 288

HOMOSEXUALITY, QUEER THEORY AND ARCHAEOLOGY the art to answer these new questions. In attempting to write a new kind of history I encountered considerable opposition, indeed open hostility, from archaeologists because I did not have a 'firm chronological framework' for the rock paintings. I was stepping away from accepted methodologies of both archaeological and historical practice. Like Yates, I was stepping away from the normative. Approaches such as these are not just critical of established methodologies in archaeology, but queerly critical. They explore what the establishment regards as deviant methodologies for archaeological practice. Since 1994 discussions about dating in rock art have reached fever pitch. One only has to page through recent issues of academic journals to see how obsessed rock art researchers are becoming with their quest for dates and chronologies. I am not suggesting that knowing how old the images are is unimportant. Rather I am becoming increasingly concerned with the chronocentric character of rock art studies. There is a strong feeling that without dates we do not have much to go on. So researchers feel compelled to establish a chronological framework. This chronocentricism I argue derives from the very core of masculist practice in archaeology. In fact, dating is a key component of most archaeological narratives, particularly those of origins - which are decidedly masculist in character (see Conkey and Williams 1991). Chronocentricism is the phallocentricism of archaeology - without a chronology your research is worthless. I do not believe, however, the path to methodological rigour is paved by normativity. Instead we should look more closely at what we do have, but without the masculist, hetrosexist values and assumptions that rule our society today. Challenging the prominence afforded the direct and indirect dating of rock art imagery and the chronocentric nature of archaeology in general is decidedly QUEER. But, as Yates, myself and others have demonstrated, such an overt disruption is certainly not deviant, and no less methodologically rigorous. Being explicitly queer in one's approach provides a constant and necessary reminder of the need to challenge hegemonic social and cultural formations.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS I thank Yvonne Marshall, Ben Albert! and Jayne Gidlow for commenting on drafts of this paper. Also, I have been fortunate to be able to discuss various issues raised here with other colleagues and students; in particular I thank Robert Wallis, Sally Titmus, Stephanie Moser, Mary Baker and Sue Pitt.

17 POWER, BODIES AND DIFFERENCED MOIRA GATENS

Over the last two decades the diversification of feminist theories has rendered the rather convenient tripartite division into Marxist feminism, liberal feminism and radical feminism virtually useless. These divisions no longer capture the salient features of the multiple ways in which current feminist theories interact with dominant sociopolitical theories.1 Most noticeably, feminist theories today no longer feel compelled to carry their allegiances 'on their sleeves' (Marxist feminism, liberal feminism) in order to signal their authority to speak. In this sense, both Marxism and liberalism provided, and sometimes still provide, a legitimizing or patronymic function. Radical feminism distinguished itself from other forms of feminist theory by avowing its independence from so-called patriarchal theories. It alone claimed to be 'unmarked' by the name of the father. The reluctance of contemporary feminisms to identify themselves with a theorypatronym may be seen as an indication of the profound suspicion and distrust which many feminists display towards dominant socio-political theories. Many contemporary feminist theorists no longer have faith in the utility of existing socio-political theories to explain or clarify the socio-political status of women. This 'loss of faith' in what has variously been named malestream, phallocentric or simply masculinist theories signals that many feminists no longer believe that these theories are marred by only a superficial sex-blindness, or sexism. The problem is now located at a much more fundamental level. It cannot be simply a matter of removing superficial biases from socio-political theories, since the bias is now understood as intrinsic to the structure of the theories in question (Gatens 199 la). For example, feminist philosophers have argued convincingly that reason is not something from which women have been simply excluded. Rather, rationality itself has been defined against the feminine and traditional female roles.2 Likewise, it has been demonstrated that women's exclusion from the political body is not a contingent feature of their history but a consequence of the dominant conception of political society. Women have been *First published in M. Barrett and A. Phillips (eds) (1992), Destablising Theory: Contemporary Feminist Debates, Cambridge: Polity Press, pp. 120—37.

POWER, BODIES AND DIFFERENCE constructed as 'naturally deficient in a specifically political capacity, the capacity to create and maintain political right' (Pateman 1989: 96). These studies have shown that the application of dominant theories of social and political life to the situation of women inevitably involves the devaluation of women and all that women have been associated with historically. The reason is that these theories harbour fundamental, not superficial, biases against women. This analysis may be seen to imply that many contemporary feminist approaches to theory are themselves forms or varieties of radical feminism. This would be a rather simplistic description, since many recent developments in contemporary feminist theory explicitly stress the necessity to engage with dominant or 'malestream' theories of social and political life - an attitude not easily identified with radical feminism. Such engagement is active and critical. These feminist theorists do not go to Marxism or liberalism hoping for 'the answer'- or 'the solution' to 'the woman question' but, more probably, will approach dominant theories, and their implicit biases, as themselves part of the problem. For this reason it seems appropriate to name these contemporary feminist approaches to dominant socio-political theories 'deconstructive'. For the purposes of this essay the term 'deconstructive' will not be used in the strict Derridean sense. Rather, it will be used to identify feminist approaches which eschew viewing theories such as Marxism, liberalism, existentialism, psychoanalysis and so on as essentially sex-neutral discourses through which an understanding of women's situation may be 'truly' grasped. Deconstructive feminism is concerned to investigate the elemental make-up of these theories and to expose their latent discursive commitments. For example, much political theory typically treats the family as a natural rather than a social phenomenon. A deconstructive approach highlights what is at stake in opposing the family, understood as natural, to the public sphere, understood as a social construct. It is this assumption which allows political theorists to mask the specifically political features of the relations between the sexes by treating these relations as natural.3 A feature common to most, if not all, dominant socio-political theories is a commitment to the dualisms central to western thought: nature and culture, body and mind, passion and reason. In the realm of social and political theory, these dualisms often translate as distinctions between reproduction and production, the family and the state, the individual and the social. As many feminists have argued, the left-hand side of these dualisms is more intimately connected with women and femininity and the right-hand side with men and masculinity. It is also important to note that it is only the right-hand side of these distinctions which is deemed to fall within the realm of history. Only culture, the mind and reason, social production, the state and society are understood as having a dynamic and developmental character. The body and its passions, reproduction, the family and the individual are often conceived as timeless and unvarying aspects of nature. This way of conceptualizing human existence is deeply complicit in claims such as 'women have no history'4 and 'reproduction involves the mere repetition of life' (de Beauvoir 1975: 96). It is this deep interrogation of the discursive commitments of socio-political theories that marks off current forms of feminist theory from their predecessors. 291

MOIRA GATENS It distinguishes what has been termed deconstructive feminist theory from any feminist theory which theorizes women's existence by attempting to extend the terms of 'malestream' theories; for example, Marxist feminism, liberal feminism, existentialist feminism and so on. Yet deconstructive feminism is also distinct from radical feminism in that it does not take woman's essence or biology as somehow enabling her to produce, ex nihilo, pure or non-patriarchal theory. On the contrary, deconstructive feminisms view such claims with extreme scepticism. Michele le Doeuff, for example, claims that: [w]hether we like it or not, we are within philosophy, surrounded by masculinefeminine divisions that philosophy has helped to articulate and refine. The problem is to know whether we want to remain there and be dominated by them, or whether we can take up a critical position in relation to them, a position which will necessarily evolve through de-ciphering the basic philosophical assumptions latent in discourse about women. The worst metaphysical positions are those which one adopts unconsciously whilst believing or claiming that one is speaking from a position outside philosophy. (le Doeuff 1977: 2) The last sentence of this passage may serve as a caution to those who believe that it is possible to create feminist theories which owe nothing to the culture from which they emanate. To acknowledge this is not, however, to take up a nihilistic or resigned attitude to the possibility of working towards alternatives to existing socio-political theories, where this might involve critically engaging with their 'latent assumptions'. Suppressed or marginalized philosophies — for example, those of Spinoza5 or Nietzsche - also may be of use to feminist theorists in that they may emphasize features of existence which have been obscured or elided by traditional discourses. It is obviously impossible to present a fair or extensive treatment of the great variety in contemporary feminist theories in the space of a single essay. Indeed, it is not possible even to present a fair outline of what have been named deconstructive feminisms. Rather, this chapter will attempt to offer an outline of what I take to be some of the most important conceptual shifts between feminist theories of the 1970s on the one hand, and contemporary deconstructive feminisms on the other. This contrast will be achieved by concentrating on shifts in the use of three key terms: power, the body and difference. These terms are used by both deconstructive and other feminist theorists; nevertheless it will be argued that they are used in quite different and incompatible ways. Inevitably, in an essay of this sort, there will be many generalizations. The aim is not to belittle feminisms of the 1970s but rather to show that deconstructive feminisms have developed in a historical context, where previous feminist research plays an integral and indispensable role in the articulation of contemporary feminist concerns. This is simply to say that if previous feminists had not attempted to use dominant theories to explicate women's socio-political status, the difficulties inherent in that project would not have come to light. Deconstructive feminisms assume and respond to these difficulties.

292

POWER, BODIES AND DIFFERENCE

Power Both liberal and Marxist political theories have tended to conceptualize power as something which an individual, or a group, either does or does not have. Power is conceived as something which is intimately connected with authority, domination or exploitation. In liberal political theory the role of the state is conceived in terms of the exercise of legitimate power over its subjects to ensure the peaceable and equitable opportunity of exchange. Power is thought to reside in, and radiate out from, sovereignty. Marxist political theory, of course, takes a quite different view of the matter. Power is not thought to be the exercise of the legitimate authority of the sovereign. Rather, the state is conceived as being in the service of the ruling class and the exercise of power in society is the exercise of the power of one class over another. In this sense, power is held by one group which uses this power in order to dominate and exploit another group which lacks power. However, both philosophies assume that power is principally manifested in the regulation and control of politicoeconomic relations. It is in relation to these that power assumes material forms, although Marxists would also claim that power is exercised by ideological means. Louis Althusser formulated the difference between these two distinct forms of state power in terms of repressive state apparatuses, which include the police, judiciary, army and so on; and ideological state apparatuses, which include schools, religion, the family and so forth (Althusser 1977b: 121-73). When feminist theorists seek to make use of these socio-political theories, the kinds of problem that they address tend to centre on the manner in which the power of the state operates in relation to women. Liberal feminists conceive the problem of women's confinement to the private sphere as central to their low socio-political status. Equality, wealth and opportunity are located in the public sphere. Hence the issue of providing women with access to power becomes the issue of providing them with equal access to the public sphere. The state is obliged to provide women with the same opportunities it provides for men. Thus, the struggle for liberal feminists tends to involve equality of opportunity in education and the workplace, equality under the law and so on. These demands inevitably spill over into related demands for child-care or maternity leave. However, since these demands must be put in terms that are sex-neutral, maternity leave must be matched by paternity leave and equal opportunity must be phrased in terms which include men. The fundamental premise of liberal philosophy to provide equal access to power can be articulated only in terms that are sexually neutral. What this involves, for women, is the difficulty, if not impossibility, of occupying the public sphere on genuinely equal terms with men. Put simply, given that the public sphere has historically been an almost exclusively male sphere, it has developed in a manner which assumes that its occupants have a male body. Specifically, it is a sphere that does not concern itself with reproduction but with production. It does not concern itself with (private) domestic labour but with (social) wage-labour. This is to say that liberal society assumes that its citizens continue to be what they were historically, namely male heads of households who have at their disposal the services of an unpaid domestic worker/mother/wife. 293

MOIRA GATENS In this sense, the (traditionally male) public sphere of liberal society can be understood as one which defines itself in opposition to the (traditionally female) private sphere. The status of women in liberal theory and society presents feminists with a series of paradoxes.6 Equality in this context can involve only the abstract opportunity to become equal to men. It is the male body, and its historically and culturally determined powers and capacities, that is taken as the norm or the standard of the liberal 'individual'. Women can achieve this standard provided that they either elide their own corporeal specificity or are able to juggle both their traditional role in the private sphere and their new-found 'equality'. This situation fails to take account of the specific powers and capacities that women have developed in their historical and cultural context, a point which will be treated in the following section. Marxism also tends to concentrate on a rather narrow use of power, one in which economic relations are taken to be the origin of all power relations. The effect of this, in the context of studying women's socio-political status, is that those forms of power which are specific to women's existence can only be perceived in their relation to the economic structure of society. It is tempting to suggest that women would first have to become genuine members of liberal society in order to lend credence to the relevance of the Marxist critique to their situation. This is particularly pertinent to those varieties of Marxism which take the structure of society to be determined by its economic base. It was the economism of much Marxist theory which placed the so-called domestic labour debate high on the agenda for Marxist feminists of the 1970s. This highlights the way in which theories can determine which questions are 'central', irrespective of the specificity of the object being studied. It is an example of how the deep biases in socio-political theories can obscure features of women's existence that may be crucial to an understanding of their situation, while emphasizing instead issues that appear prominent not because of women's situation but because of the underlying commitments of the theory in question (see di Stefano 1991). The difficulties involved in offering a Marxist analysis of women under patriarchal capitalism are obviously tied to the fact that, in Marxist terms, women cannot be seen to constitute a class. Consequently, Marxist feminist theory found it difficult to offer an account of the operations of power in the lives of women. The theory, like the culture, could conceive women, qua women, only on the model of appendages to men. Capital extracts surplus-value from wage-labour, the price of which assumes the subsistence of not only the wage-labourer but also his household. Those women who do perform wage-labour were conceived as unsexed labour, while those women who do not perform wage-labour have only an indirect connection to capital and social relations. Power, as it operates in the lives of women, was largely conceived on the model of the power of ideology. Hence it is not surprising that many Marxist feminists welcomed the addition of psychoanalytic theory in order to explain the way in which the ideology of masculinity and femininity constructs men and women as appropriate patriarchal subjects in capitalist society. Moreover, in that many Marxist feminists took (traditional) women's work to involve the reproduction of labourpower, psychoanalysis offered a theoretical perspective from which to examine the way in which appropriate kinds of labourer are produced. 294

POWER, BODIES AND DIFFERENCE The most prominent exponent of the utility of psychoanalytic theory to Marxist feminism was Juliet Mitchell, in her extremely influential book Psychoanalysis and Feminism (Mitchell 1974). Mitchell claimed that Marxism offers an account of class and capital whereas psychoanalysis offers an account of sex and patriarchy. Significantly, these two theories were understood as concerned respectively with the economic infrastructure and the ideological superstructure. Men's exploitation centres on the state and class society whereas women's specific oppression centres on ideology and patriarchal society. Mitchell, following Althusser, thus managed to achieve the reduction of psychic life to the domain of ideology. This is an important consequence, primarily because it was often used to 'justify' the postponement of womens struggles or, more benignly, to tie the outcome of women's struggles to that of the class struggle. This view of the operation of power and oppression in women's lives involved an unconvincing analysis of how gender operates in society, as well as of the way in which sexual difference intersects with power and domination. Kate Millett, for example, argued that '[s]ince patriarchy's biological foundations appear to be so very insecure, one has some cause to admire the strength of a 'socialisation' which can continue a universal condition 'on faith alone', as it were, or through an acquired value system exclusively' (Millett 1972: 31). This passage reveals the way in which Millett understood biology as referring to the sexed body (male or female) and ideology as referring to the masculine or feminine subject. Such an understanding fails to note the ways in which values are embedded in social practices that take the body as their target. The biology/ideology distinction treats 'value systemfs]' in an idealist manner and so obscures the ways in which social values are embedded in bodies, not simply 'minds', a point to which I will return. Both the liberal and the Marxist analyses of society suffer from similar problems in relation to the study of women's socio-political status. The implicit theory of power held by both approaches is narrowly economic, which is inadequate in the context of women's historically tentative relation to the public sphere and wage-labour. This view of power is arguably suitable for an analysis of some aspects of men's socio-political lives, but inadequate when applied to women, or indeed in relation to other issues such as racial oppression. Part of the problem here is the inability of both liberal and Marxist theory to address the issue of corporeal specificity in any terms other than those of biological 'facts' or ideology. Neither theory is able to think difference outside of the body/mind, fact/value or science/ideology distinctions. For example, these are precisely the terms in which the sex/gender distinction is couched. Sex concerns the body, facts and science (biology), whereas gender concerns the mind, values and ideology (conditioning).7 Both theories are committed to a form of humanism which assumes a fundamental universality across history and across cultures in relation to the needs, capacities and 'nature' of the human being or the human body. This is, in part, an effect of assuming that bodies and their needs are a timeless part of nature. This puts the emphasis on the way in which the biologically given human being becomes a socially produced masculine or feminine subject. Since masculinity and femininity are conceived as psychological traits, their genesis and reproduction must be located at the level of the mind, values or ideology. 295

MOIRA GATENS This approach to the issues of sexual difference, power and domination is not able to consider the ways in which power differentially constitutes particular kinds of body and empowers them to perform particular kinds of task, thus constructing specific kinds of subject. Put differently, one could argue that gender is a material effect of the way in which power takes hold of the body rather than an ideological effect of the way power 'conditions' the mind. To make this kind of claim would involve using quite a different notion of power and the body than that used in dominant socio-political theories. Perhaps the most prominent exponent of this alternative account of power is Michel Foucault. He stresses that dominant accounts of power tend to conceive power on the model of repression, where power is reduced to that which says 'No' (Foucault 1978). Foucault's work has concentrated on the body-power relation and on the discourses and practices which he takes to involve productive operations of power. This is not to say that he disavows the existence, or indeed the importance, of state power or repressive state practices. Rather, it is to say that his work seeks to emphasize the less spectacular but more insidious forms of power. Moreover, these non-repressive forms of power cannot be adequately captured by the notion of ideology. He summarizes his reservations concerning the utility of the term ideology in three points: [first], like it or not, it always stands in virtual opposition to something else which is supposed to count as truth. Now I believe that the problem does not consist in drawing the line between that in a discourse which falls under the category of scientificity or truth, and that which comes under some other category, but in seeing historically how effects of truth are produced within discourses which in themselves are neither true nor false. The second drawback is that the concept of ideology refers, I think necessarily, to something of the order of a subject. Thirdly, ideology stands in a secondary position relative to something which functions as its infrastructure, as its material, economic determinant. (Foucault 1980a: 118) Foucault's reservations about the concept of ideology overlap in an interesting way with the reservations which have been expressed here concerning the utility of Marxist and liberal socio-political theories to the situation of women. First, the science/ideology distinction has been relied upon in understanding women's oppression as linked to a patriarchal value-system which constructs gendered subjects, while the 'truth' of the sex of woman is to be determined by the scientific discourse of biology. Second, the notion that gender is a social addition to the human subject is coherent only on the condition that human subjects pre-exist their social contexts. Finally, the limitation in viewing patriarchy as operating primarily by ideological means is that it assumes that the determinant infrastructure of society is economic. For these reasons, the Foucauldian approach to the micro-politics of power is particularly appropriate to an investigation of the ways in which power and domination operate in relation to sexual difference. One of the main benefits of Foucault's approach is that its emphasis on the body allows one to consider not simply how discourses and practices create 296

POWER, BODIES AND DIFFERENCE ideologically appropriate subjects but also how these practices construct certain sorts of body with particular kinds of power and capacity; that is, how bodies are turned into individuals of various kinds (Foucault 1980a: 98). In short, it allows an analysis of the productiveness of power as well as its repressive functions. From this perspective one might also begin to appreciate how it may well make sense to speak of the body as having a history.

The body There is probably no simple explanation for the recent proliferation of writings concerning the body. Clearly, Foucault's work has been influential in making the body a favoured subject for analysis in contemporary philosophy, sociology and anthropology. However, the impact of feminist theory on the social sciences has no less a claim to credit for bringing the body into the limelight. The difficulties encountered by primarily middle-class women, who have had the greatest access to 'equality' in the public sphere, may well have served as a catalyst for feminist reflections on the body. One response to the differential powers and capacities of women and men in the context of public life is to claim that women just are biologically disadvantaged relative to men. From this perspective it seems crucial to call for the further erosion of the reproductive differences between the sexes by way of advances in medical science. On this view, social reform can only achieve so much, leaving the rectification of the remaining determinations of women's situation to the increase in control over nature; that is, biology. Simone de Beauvoir retains the doubtful privilege of being the clearest exponent of this view. In the 1970s, Shulamith Firestone's The Dialectic of Sex was influential in perpetuating the view that science could fulfil a liberatory role for women (Firestone 1970). Both theorists assumed that the specificity of the reproductive body must be overcome if sexual equality is to be realized. An alternative response to questions of corporeal specificity is to claim that women should not aspire to be 'like men'. Interestingly, this response comes from both feminists and anti-feminists alike.8 Recent feminist research suggests that the history of western thought shows a deep hatred and fear of the body (Spelman 1982). This somatophobia is understood by some feminists to be specifically masculine and intimately related to gynophobia and misogyny (Daly 1978: 109—12). In response to this negative attitude towards the body and women, some feminists advocate the affirmation and celebration of women's bodies and their capacity to recreate and nurture. In its strongest form this view argues that the specific capacities and powers of women's bodies imply an essential difference between men and women, where women may be presented as essentially peace-loving, 'biophilic' or caring, and men as essentially aggressive, 'necrophilic' or selfish (Daly 1978: 61—2). These theorists argue that there is an essential sexual difference which should be retained, not eroded by scientific intervention. These two responses to women's corporeal specificity are often taken to exhaust what has been termed the 'sexual equality versus sexual difference debate'. Yet both responses are caught up within the same paradigm. Both understand the body as a given biological entity which either has or does not have certain ahistorical 297

MOIRA GATENS characteristics and capacities. To this extent, the sexual difference versus sexual equality debate is located within a framework which assumes a body/mind, nature/culture dualism. The different responses are both in answer to the question of which should be given priority: the mind or the body, nature or culture. An alternative view of the body and power might refuse this dualistic manner of articulating the issue of sexual difference. Specifically, to claim a history for the body involves taking seriously the ways in which diet, environment and the typical activities of a body may vary historically and create its capacities, its desires and its actual material form (Foucault 1977). The body of a woman confined to the role of wife/mother/domestic worker, for example, is invested with particular desires, capacities and forms that have little in common with the body of a female Olympic athlete. In this case biological commonality fails to account for the specificity of these two bodies. Indeed, the female Olympic athlete may have more in common with a male Olympic athlete than with a wife/mother. This commonality is not simply at the level of interests or desires but at the level of the actual form and capacities of the body. By drawing attention to the context in which bodies move and recreate themselves, we also draw attention to the complex dialectic between bodies and their environments. If the body is granted a history then traditional associations between the female body and the domestic sphere and the male body and the public sphere can be acknowledged as historical realities, which have historical effects, without resorting to biological essentialism. The present capacities of female bodies are, by and large, very different to the present capacities of male bodies. It is important to create the means of articulating the historical realities of sexual difference without thereby reifying these differences. Rather, what is required is an account of the ways in which the typical spheres of movement of men and women and their respective activities construct and recreate particular kinds of body to perform particular kinds of task. This sort of analysis is necessary if the historical effects of the ways in which power constructs bodies are to be understood and challenged (see Gallagher and Laqueur 1987). This would involve not simply a study of how men and women become masculine and feminine subjects but how bodies become marked as male and female. Again, Foucault made this point well, arguing that what is needed is: an analysis in which the biological and the historical are not consecutive to one another, as in the evolutionism of the first sociologists, but are bound together in an increasingly complex fashion in accordance with the development of the modern technologies of power that take life as their objective. Hence, I do not envisage a 'history of mentalities' that would take account of bodies only through the manner in which they have been perceived and given meaning and value; but a 'history of bodies' and the manner in which what is most material and most vital in them has been invested. (Foucault 1978: 152) Foucault's studies tend to concentrate on the history of the construction of male bodies and are not forthcoming on the question of sexual difference. 9 However, a critical use of psychoanalytic theory, in particular the theory of the body image, 298

POWER, BODIES AND DIFFERENCE

in conjunction with Foucault's analysis of power can provide some very useful insights in this context. The works of Jacques Lacan, Maurice Merleau-Ponty and Paul Schilder offer an account of the body image which posits that a body is not properly a human body, that is, a human subject or individual, unless it has an image of itself as a discrete entity, or as a gestalt (Lacan 1953; Lacan 1977a; Merleau-Ponty 1964; and Schilder 1978). It is this orientation of one's body in space, and in relation to other bodies, that provides a perspective on the world and that is assumed in the constitution of the signifying subject. Lacan, in particular, presents the emergence of this gestalt as, in some sense, genetic. His famous 'Mirror Stage' paper, for example, offers ethological evidence for the identificatory effect produced by images and movements of others of the same species and even images and movements which merely simulate those of the species in question. 10 Lacan takes this 'homeomorphic identification' to be at the origin of an organism's orientation toward its own species. It would seem that it is this genetic basis to his account of the mirror stage that allows him, even while stressing the cultural specificity of body images, to assert the 'natural' dominance of the penis in the shaping of the gestalt (Lacan 1953: 13). Foucault's historically dynamic account of the manner in which the micropolitical operations of power produce socially appropriate bodies offers an alternative to Lacan's ethological account. Using Foucault's approach, the imaginary body can be posited as an effect of socially and historically specific practices: an effect, that is, not of genetics but of relations of power. It would be beside the point to insist that, none the less, this imaginary body is in fact the anatomical body overlaid by culture, since the anatomical body is itself a theoretical object for the discourse of anatomy which is produced by human beings in culture. There is a regress involved in positing the anatomical body as the touchstone for cultural bodies since it is a particular culture which chooses to represent bodies anatomically. Another culture might take the clan totem as the essence or truth of particular bodies. The human body is always a signified body and as such cannot be understood as a 'neutral object' upon which science may construct 'true' discourses. The human body and its history presuppose each other. This conception of the imaginary body may provide the framework in which we can give an account of how power, domination and sexual difference intersect in the lived experience of men and women. Gender itself may be understood on this model not as the effect of ideology or cultural values but as the way in which power takes hold of and constructs bodies in particular ways. Significantly, the sexed body can no longer be conceived as the unproblematic biological and factual base upon which gender is inscribed, but must itself be recognized as constructed by discourses and practices that take the body both as their target and as their vehicle of expression. Power is not then reducible to what is imposed, from above, on naturally differentiated male and female bodies, but is also constitutive of those bodies, in so far as they are constituted as male and female. Shifting the analysis of the operations of power to this micro-level of bodies and their powers and capacities has an interesting effect when one turns to a consideration of the political body. If we understand the masculinity or maleness 299

MOIRA GATENS of the political body and the public sphere as an arbitrary historical fact about the genesis of states, then sexual equality should be achievable provided we ensure that women have equal access to the political body and the public sphere. However, the relation between the public sphere and male bodies is not an arbitrary one. The political body was conceived historically as the organization of many bodies into one body which would itself enhance and intensify the powers and capacities of specifically male bodies.11 Female embodiment as it is currently lived is itself a barrier to women's 'equal' participation in socio-political life. Suppose our body politic were one which was created for the enhancement and intensification of women's historical and present capacities. The primary aim of such a body politic might be to foster conditions for the healthy reproduction of its members. If this were the case, then presumably some men would now be demanding that medical science provide ways for them to overcome their 'natural' or biological disadvantages, by inventing, for example, means by which they could lactate. This may seem a far-fetched suggestion, but it nevertheless makes the point that a biological disadvantage can be posited as such only in a cultural context.

Difference The crux of the issue of difference as it is understood here is that difference does not have to do with biological 'facts' so much as with the manner in which culture marks bodies and creates specific conditions in which they live and recreate themselves. It is beside the point to 'grant' equal access to women and others excluded from the traditional body politic, since this amounts to 'granting' access to the body politic and the public sphere in terms of an individual's ability to emulate those powers and capacities that have, in a context of male/masculine privilege, been deemed valuable by that sphere. The present and future enhancement of the powers and capacities of women must take account of the ways in which their bodies are presently constituted. Clearly, the sketch of power and bodies that has been offered here is not one which would lend itself to an understanding of sexual difference in terms of essentialism or biologism. The female body cannot provide the ontological foundation required by those who assert an essential sexual difference. On the contrary, it is the construction of biological discourse as being able to provide this status that is in need of analysis. The cluster of terms 'the female body', 'femininity' and 'woman' need to be analysed in terms of their historical and discursive associations. If discourses cannot be deemed as 'outside', or apart from, power relations then their analysis becomes crucial to an analysis of power. This is why language, signifying practices and discourses have become central stakes in feminist struggles. Writing itself is a political issue and a political practice for many contemporary feminists. For this reason it is inappropriate to reduce the project of ecriturefeminine to an essentialist strategy. The 'difference' which this form of writing seeks to promote is a difference rooted not in biology but rather in discourse — including biological discourses. It is unhelpful to quibble over whether this writing is an attempt to write the 'female body' or to 'write femininity', since it is no longer 300

POWER, BODIES AND DIFFERENCE clear what this distinction amounts to. 12 What is clear is that discourses, such as Lacanian psychoanalysis, and social practices, such as marriage, construct female and male bodies in ways that constitute and validate the power relations between men and women. The account of female sexuality offered by Lacanian psychoanalysis constructs female bodies as lacking or castrated and male bodies as full or phallic. This construction tells of a power relation where the actual understanding of sexual difference implies a passive/active reaction. Writing of a sexuality that is not simply the inverse or the complement of male sexuality presents a discursive challenge to the traditional psychoanalytic understanding of sexual difference, where difference is exhausted by phallic presence or absence. Irigaray's writing of the 'two lips' of feminine morphology is an active engagement with the construction of what here has been called the imaginary body. It is not an attempt to construct a true theory of sexual difference, starting from the foundation of female biology. Rather, it is a challenge to the traditional construction of feminine morphology where the bodies of women are seen as receptacles for masculine completeness. At the same time as Irigaray's writing offers a challenge to traditional conceptions of women, it introduces the possibility of dialogue between men and women in place of the monological pronouncements made by men over the mute body of the (female) hysteric. 13 Legal practices and discourses surrounding marriage also assume this conception of sexual difference by allotting conjugal rights to the (active) male over the body of the (passive) female. Significantly, the act which is taken to consummate marriage is legally defined as an act performed by a man on a woman. Needless to say, these legal, psychoanalytic and social understandings of the female body have been articulated from the perspective of male writers, who take it upon themselves to represent women, femaleness and femininity. From this perspective, it is not surprising that women are represented as pale shadows and incomplete complements to the more excellent type: 'man'. The project of ecriture feminine involves challenging the masculine monopoly on the construction of femininity, the female body and woman. It also involves a rejection of the notion that there can be a theory of woman, for this would be to accept that woman is some (one] thing. The works of Luce Irigaray, Helenc Cixous and Adrienne Rich are each in their own ways involved in investigating the manner in which women's bodies are constructed and lived in culture (Irigaray 1985a and 1985b; Cixous 1981; and Rich 1987). Each could be seen to be writing from an embodied perspective about the female body, femininity and women. Yet none of these writers claims to represent (all) women or the multiplicity of women's experiences. This would be for them to take up a masculine attitude in relation to other women. Significantly, all three writers critically address the dualisms which have dominated western thought. Addressing constructions of the feminine in history necessarily involves addressing those terms which have been associated with femininity: the body, emotion and so on. When Irigaray, for example, writes of the 'repression of the feminine', she is also alluding to the repression of the body and passion in western thought. To attempt to 'write' the repressed side of these dualisms is not, necessarily, to be working for the reversal of the traditional values associated with each but 301

MOIRA GATENS rather to unbalance or disarrange the discourses in which these dualisms operate. It is to create new conditions for the articulation of difference. To understand 'difference feminism' as the obverse of'equality feminism' would be to miss entirely the point of this essay. Difference, as it has been presented here, is not concerned with privileging an essentially biological difference between the sexes. Rather, it is concerned with the mechanisms by which bodies are recognized as different only in so far as they are constructed as possessing or lacking some socially privileged quality or qualities. What is crucial in our current context is the thorough interrogation of the means by which bodies become invested with differences which are then taken to be fundamental ontological differences. Differences as well as commonality must be respected among those who have historically been excluded from speech/writing and are now struggling for expression. If bodies and their powers and capacities are invested in multiple ways, then accordingly their struggles will be multiple. The conception of difference offered here is not one which seeks to construct a dualistic theory of an essential sexual difference. Rather, it entertains a multiplicity of differences. To insist on sexual difference as the fundamental and eternally immutable difference would be to take for granted the intricate and pervasive ways in which patriarchal culture has made that difference its insignia.

NOTES 1 An excellent collection of essays which offers an overview of feminist perspectives on political theory from Plato to Habermas is Shanley and Pateman 1991. 2 See Lloyd 1984, Gnmshaw 1986, especially chapter 2, and Le Doeuff 1989. 3 S. Moller Okin's critique of John Rawls' influential A Theory of Justice provides a good example of this approach (Moller Okin 1991). 4 For example, Andrea Dworkm has stated 'I think that the situation of women is basically ahistorical' (Pateman 1989, 236). 5 I have used a Spinozistic approach in 'Towards a Feminist Philosophy of the Body' (Gatens 1988). More recently, G. Lloyd has used Spinoza's monist theory of existence to appraise the sex/gender distinction critically in 'Woman as Other: Sex, Gender and Subjectivity' (Lloyd 1989). 6 I have argued against the possibility of including women in liberal society, on an equal footing with men, in Gatens 1991 a esp. ch. 2. 7 For a discussion of the difficulties involved in the sex/gender distinction see Gatens 1983. 8 For an example of the former, see Daly 1978, and for one of the latter, see McMillan 1982. 9 For a sympathetic feminist reading of Foucault's work, see Sawicki 1991. 10 Lacan writes: it is a necessary condition for the maturation of the gonad of the female pigeon that it should see another member of its species, of either sex; so sufficient in itself is this condition that the desired effect may be obtained merely by placing the individual within reach of the field of reflection of a mirror. Similarly, in the case of the migratory locust, the transition within a generation from the solitary to the gregarious form can be obtained by exposing the individual at a certain stage, to the exclusively visual action of a similar image, provided it is animated by movements of a style sufficiently close to that characteristic of the species. (Lacan 191%: 3) 11 For a recent feminist account of the aims of the masculine political body, see Pateman 1989, ch. 4; and Gatens 1991b.

POWER, BODIES AND DIFFERENCE 12 See, for example, Toril Moi's arguments in Sexual /Textual Politics (Moi 1985: 102-26), which misunderstand the conception of difference being employed by Cixous. 13 See, for example, the writings of Freud and Brcuer on hysteria and femininity in Freud 1974.

18 THE SOCIAL WORLD OF PREHISTORIC FACTS* Gender and Power in Paleoindian Research JOAN M. GERO

At the very heart of feminist scholarship is the visionary argument that modern arrangements - in human relationships as well as in scientific understandings - might be radically otherwise. Feminist scholars in all scientific fields must contend not only with the systematic exclusion of women from systems of knowledge, but also with a myth of science as rational and transparent. As long as we consider that the making of an item of knowledge emerges directly out of natural reality, we stipulate the grounds for universal and irrevocable assent (Shapin and Schaffer 1985: 23). But if we can identify the role of human agency in the making of knowledge, we identify the possibility that we - as women - and we as scientists - today could know other things in new ways. This chapter explores the historic and contemporary boundaries that are in place in the organisation of scientific knowledge in general, and of archaeological knowledge in particular, to clarify the role that gender ideology has played in erecting taken-for-granted paradigms, and to show that at least some of the historical judgements that have accumulated to produce archaeological 'facts' are not truly self-evident or inevitable. I take as my study case the North American Paleoindians, a set of widely known and firmly documented archaeological events (actually, among the best-known and most widely accepted archaeological events in North American prehistory), in order to account for their foundational assumptions and their organisational structure in gendered social terms. I shall want to demonstrate that the 'facts' about Paleoindians, the adequacy and objectivity of the knowledge claims we make about them, might be better seen as pragmatic decisions of a scholarly moment, as historical events unfolding in a series, as actors' judgements within a particular social and political context. Following Shapin and Schaffer (1985: 15), this will go a long way towards demonstrating how the solutions to these particular knowledge problems are embedded within solutions to the more general problems of social order . . . including gender. *First published in H. Du Cros and L. J. Smith (cds) (1993), Women in Archaeology: A Feminist Critique, Canberra: Australian National University.

THE SOCIAL WORLD OF PREHISTORIC FACTS

In order to look at the social - and engendered - world of prehistoric fact, then, this chapter will review the 'constructivist' model of how knowledge is produced. Following this, I draw out the historic implications of the constructivist position, arguing that, perhaps especially in archaeology, the strongly localised, craft-like aspects of scientific practice, coupled with the literary and social conventions that accompany scientific convergence, account for much of what is acknowledged as knowledge. Finally, I turn to the archaeological knowledge of Paleoindians in engendered, historised, constructivist terms. A non-discovery model of knowledge, or knowledge as creative construction Let me begin, then, by repeating Karin Knorr-Cetina's epilogue, quoting Dorothy Sayers: 'My lord, facts are like cows. If you look them in the face hard enough, they generally run away' (Knorr-Cetina 1981: 1): Dorothy Sayers' analogy between cows and facts [contains] both a philosophical and a methodological point . . . The philosophical point is that their nature is rather problematic — so much so that confrontation often scares them off. The methodological point is that the confrontation has to be long, hard and direct. Like cows, facts have become sufficiently domesticated to deal with run-of-themill events. (Knorr-Cetina 1981: 1) Most models of how-science-is-done operate with an idea of scientists using various strategies and devices in order to pull back some sort of curtain on pregiven truths which had been previously concealed (Latour and Woolgar 1979: 129). Scientists themselves, in fact, employ language that conveys the misleading impression that the presence of objects, facts, sometimes even laws, are pregivens, and that such facts and laws merely await the timely revelation of their existence by scientists (Latour and Woolgar 1979: 128). Archaeology is particularly prone to an objectivist 'discovery' view of science because, quite apart from the relational facts and conceptual objects we produce, a large part of our data is often underground, literally covered up, and we must in fact UN-cover it up, or DIS-cover it up. Thus, archaeologists intuitively believe that they 'discover' knowledge even more directly than scientists in other fields. In the constructivist view, however, science is not about discovery but about creativity and construction (Latour and Woolgar 1979: 129), about making order out of disorder, about finding the right statements that reduce noise in data, about chains of decisions and negotiations and selections that can only be made on the basis of previous selections (Knorr-Cetina 1981: 5). In this view, science is highly internally structured through the process of production, rather than being descriptive of a disarticulated, external reality. In the words of Latour and Woolgar (1979: 170), 'having an idea represents a summary of a complicated material situation' and results from a particular historical sequence of events and interpersonal exchanges. Facts themselves are not simply recorded as they are observed; they are crafted out of a welter of confusing and conflicting observations, modified and reformulated out of knowledge of what other scientists are working on, and accepted more readily if their proponent is well credentialed. Once a 'fact' is arrived at, it is quickly freed from the circumstances 305

JOAN M. GERO of its production and loses all historical reference to the social and contextual conditions of its construction (Latour and Woolgar 1979: 106). Thus, the processes that account for and produce scientific facts or knowledge are always invisible since practitioners themselves use language and concepts as though the knowledge they produce had no history, no social-life, no culture . . . and no gender. To view scientific investigation as constructive rather than descriptive, and to see scientific products - knowledge - as highly internally constructed in terms of the selectivity it incorporates (Knorr-Cetina 1981: 7) presents a serious challenge to an objectivist view of science. It has led to a research program that observes science close at hand, demystifying the 'facticity' of science and calling into question other scientific claims. For example, the constructivists' sociology of science gives grounds to doubt the purported independence of discovery and validation which is a prime feature of mature science. Observing science close at hand shows that the 'discovery' or fact production phase of research is actually inseparable from the validatior phase: in practice, scientists constantly relate their decisions and selections to the expected responses of specific members of the community of'validators' (their colleagues), or to the dictates of the journals in which they wish to publish. That is, discoveries are made with a very explicit eye toward potential criticism or acceptance, as well as with respect to potential allies and enemies (Knorr-Cetina 1981: 7) and do not set out neutral propositions to be assessed independently by supposedly non-interested 'other' parties. In a similar vein, constructivist science questions the effectiveness of science to filter out bias and self-regulate truth claims, recognising that admission into, and on-going practice within, the scientific 'community' directly depends on adopting and embracing that same 'community's' starting assumptions, its research agenda, its accepted methodologies and its standards. Thus, the truth-testing system is at once closed, internally structured to insure compatibility, and self-serving. The constructivist view of science, then, rejects the individualism and the spontaneity of discovery. It emphasises instead two different kinds of contingencies: first, historical contingency (or what Haraway [1988: 596] calls: the railroad industry of epistemology, where facts can only be made to run on the tracks laid down from [paradigmatic early work] out, and those who control the railroads control the surrounding territory). Second, it emphasises social or relational contingency, where the self-serving, internally-related community of knowledge-makers forecloses the very universality and transparency that science is said to embody. To understand the archaeological community of knowledge-makers in constructivist terms offers us the possibility of insights into the profoundly androcentric boundaries of present-day prehistoric knowledge, the privileged position of specific research priorities and theoretical frameworks, and indeed the very 'facts' of prehistory. Let us look now to one very charged arena of prehistoric research, the Paleoindian construct, to see what it indicates about gender in the social world of prehistoric fact.

Introduction to Paleoindian studies Paleoindian research, still widely known as 'Early Man' studies (for example, Lynch 1990) focuses on the aboriginal colonising and the earliest occupation of the 306

THE SOCIAL WORLD OF PREHISTORIC FACTS

American continent, including routes and dates of the first migrations from Asia, environmental features to which these earliest colonisers adapted, and the technology and means of subsistence that characterised the earliest American lifeways. As a research niche, Paleoindian studies stand out as particularly circumscribed within a closely interactive group of scholars contained by boundaries of specialised journals dedicated solely to Paleoindian research (for example, The Mammoth Trumpet, or Current Research in the Pleistocene, or the short-lived Megafauna Punchers' Review). Paleoindian research is featured in high profile sessions at national conferences, frequent lead articles in prestigious archaeology journals, and a remarkable number of monographs and edited volumes devoted exclusively to this single chapter of 'Man's' past.1 Not only is 'Early Man' highly contained and intensively pursued, but he is very well funded and enjoys perhaps the highest research status of any investigatory niche in North American prehistory. Amazingly, or perhaps predictably, women are almost invisible in 'Early Man' research, both as subjects and as objects of research. Almost any measure reflects this systematic bias; for instance, 17 of the 18 major Paleoindian books that have appeared between 1965 and 1990 were written or edited by males . . . or pairs of males. Of the 140 articles contained in the nine edited volumes among these, only 14 (10%) are single-authored by women while 115 (or 89%) have male authors. American Antiquity articles that treat Pleistocene megafauna (elk, caribou, mammoth and mastodon) are exclusively written by males. Conference papers delivered in Paleoindian sessions over the past 13 years at the national meetings of the Society for American Archaeology, combined with papers from the regional Plains Anthropology meetings (known for a heavy focus on Paleoindian research) show a similar distribution: women delivered only 11 per cent of these2 and are over-represented in the contributed sessions as opposed to the invited symposia.3 The Paleoindian literature thus presents a dramatic opportunity to understand the historical, theoretical and social relationships that function so centrally in determining the construction of archaeological knowledge in its androcentric form. It is here that we can start to unravel the technological, the literary and the social practices that are essential to success for research practitioners, the various arrangements and moral sensibilities that apply among these archaeologists, the historical events and contingent interpretations that manifest practical scientific solutions to larger economic and political problems (Shapin 1989: 562). The establishment of an antiquity for 'man' in the New World that goes back at least 10,000 years (that is, back into the Pleistocene or Ice Ages) has an almost canonical character in the history of American archaeology (Wormington 1957; Wilmsen 1965, 1974; Mounier 1972; Meltzer 1983). Following a bitter controversy which lasted several see-sawing decades of professional dispute, a discovery was made in 1926 that 'was to have the most far-reaching effects on the course of American archaeology' (Wormington 1957: 23). Eight miles west of the little town of Folsom, New Mexico, on a small tributary of the Cimarron River, a party of palaeontologists from the Colorado Museum of Natural History recovered bones of a type of fossil bison believed to have been extinct for thousands of years (ibid.). Digging through 13 feet of clay and gravel, several pieces of worked flint artefacts were recovered in direct association with articulated bones, and two of these stone

307

JOAN M. GERO fragments could be fitted together to form the readily distinguishable part of a projectile point: leaf-shaped with a concave base and ear-like projections, evidence of grinding along the lower edges and base, pressure naked on the blade portion and, most significantly, characterised by the removal of the classic grooved or channel flake on both faces of the artefact. It required another two seasons of excavations, however, and the total recovery of 19 of the same distinctive artefact type from the undisturbed Pleistocene matrix, before the last hold-outs admitted that 'the men who had flaked the weapon points were contemporaries of the extinct bison' (Wormington 1957: 25; also Meltzer 1983: 35). The Folsom finds, credited to the director of excavation — J. D. Figgins, were considered unequivocable: 'For once in the long battle over the antiquity of man, the archaeological record had played fair, and the evidence was clear' says one modern commentary (Meltzer 1983: 38). And, in the hindsighted words of a senior practitioner, 'everybody breathed a sigh of relief that finally what had been supported was proven' (E. Haury, cited in Meltzer 1983: 38). A deliberate effort to recover a larger sample of Folsom points spread quickly and was rapidly rewarded; the continued association of Folsom points with extinct bison stood up in every excavated occurrence, and they never occurred with a still existing faunal assemblage (Wormington 1957: 29). More ambitiously, the subsequent work in the late 1920s included a search for new classes of evidence: Folsom habitation areas that would yield a larger tool inventory than the bison-killing projectile points, and longer, deeper stratigraphic columns in which the relationship of Folsom materials to other types of tools could be established. Success on both counts was achieved in the 1934 excavations carried out at Lindenmeier (Roberts 1935); several thousand stone artefacts were recovered, including newly noted variations within the Folsom forms, a great many knives, scrapers of different forms and spokeshaves. 'All of these objects must have been useful in important activities such as shaping shafts for weapons, butchering animals, and preparing hides', says Wormington (1957: 35), still focusing exclusively on the meat and game of Paleo existence. But there is no comment on the function of the 'non-distinctive' artefact types; what do we make of the rubbing stones with red stains, ground cores of hematite, the bead and the carved bone disk? The question begins to form: might there have been more to Paleo life? It was at Blackwater Draw, in 1933 and later in 1949-50, that a second distinctive fluted point type - the Clovis - was recovered below the now easily recognised Folsom varieties. Longer and more parallel-sided, these points exhibit less invasive channel flaking and lack the basal ears of the Folsom type. Subsequently, a variety of Folsom and Folsom-like, as well as other kinds of fluted points were reported throughout the high plains region and along both the eastern and western slopes of the Rocky Mountains, giving rise to a confusing nomenclature and classificatory arguments until a 1941 conference in Santa Fe resolved much of this debate by dropping the 'Folsom-like', 'Folsomoid' and 'Generalised Folsom' terms. All points showing fluting or grooving on one or more faces were referred to as 'Fluted' while 'Folsom' and 'Clovis' were retained only for the classic types. Although Folsom points have not proved to be the oldest of the Paleoindian artefact types,4 because they were the first to be recognised as of Pleistocene age they emerged as a point of reference, 308

THE SOCIAL WORLD OF PREHISTORIC FACTS

Figure 18.1 'Men hunting game' is taken as the central fact of Paleoitidian life. Courtesy of Canadian Museum of Civilization, Hull, Quebec. Image no. S98-W743. with other distinctive Paleoindian cultural materials described as younger than or older than Folsom, and noted geographically in relation to the Folsom area. Bison, together with mammoth, remained the dietary datum, and paleoman was fixed in time, space, occupation . . . and gender. From these foundational beginnings, Paleoindian studies have converged with extraordinary single-mindedness on an uncontested (or perhaps only very recently questioned) research construct. In Gordon Willey's words: the big-game pursuit is the most characteristic and diagnostic feature of the culture shared by these particular early Americans. There can be no question that it was an activity of great and, probably, primary importance. Viewed in the perspective of all of pre-Columbian New World history, it imparted a design, a style to their lives (Willey 1966: 38) Paleoindians, as specialised and vastly successful big-game hunters, expanded to fill the continent within a short period of economic bliss. Sites with fluted points or related paleo materials were identified from all the 50 United States as well as from southern Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Nova Scotia, and even the Northwest Territories. Although opinions vary still on the precise location of the origin of this technological hunting innovation, there is widespread consensus that the distinctive lanceolot fluted point, invented on the American continent, was responsible for - or at least intimately involved with - the success of Early Man, the Paleoindian Hunter. No wonder that these artefacts are centre-fold, pin-up displays in so many books on prehistory.

309

JOAN M. GERO The Paleoindian period ends, then, when the fluted point and a few associated point types disappear from the archaeological record. Paleoindians 'evaporate' (in Marie Wormington's words) with a thoroughness that makes it hard to believe in even the biological, much less the cultural, continuity of humans in America. Without the fluted point there is no Paleoindian, and the construct falls off with a clarity of boundary. The historical contingency of the Paleoindian construction now begins to become clear: before the use of radiocarbon dating, the nature of evidence that might be used to demonstrate human presence in a Pleistocene America was limited. In fact, the identification of diagnostic Paleoindian markers could only be verified as 'early' by direct and incontestable association with extinct Pleistocene life forms. In its historic context, the equation of Early Man with hunting big game was integral, essential and convergent on proving 'man' early. Associated from the start with hunting big-game, Early MAN could only be a big-game hunter, with all the ideological loading that that entailed . . . and all that it left out: women! Furthermore, the elegant simplicity of a widely distributed and distinctive tool leads easily to a conflation of variability into a single Fluted point tradition, one that was only occasionally and roughly sorted by time and space and that conflated the western high Plains materials with early materials everywhere. In one of the earliest reports on Paleoindian materials from eastern North America, for instance, William Ritchie (1953) reviewed a substantial amount of data from the Reagan Site in Vermont and concluded that all except one of his trait categories 'have parallels in sites attributable to the Paleo-Indian in various parts of the United States' (Ritchie 1953: 251). Indeed, types are described as having 'characteristically convex' edges as well as bases that are 'concave as usual' (Ritchie 1953: 253), underscoring the comparisons to materials from the Plains. A set of weak 'single shouldered knives' are made to correspond to two types of the well known 'Sandia' points, and Ritchie concludes that Reagan: is unequivocally linked to that large constituent of early man sites characterised by a fluted point tradition . . . it appears to represent another variation, in a new locality, on a basic theme which . . . suggests . . . widely disseminated parallel developments . . . (Ritchie 1953: 255) Why this insistence on the 'likenesses outweighing] the differences, both as respects typology and technology, in end and side scrapers, flake knives, gravers and combinations thereof? Shouldn't we expect the differences to be seized upon as temporal and spatial markers, to increase the discriminations in paleo-dispersals and adaptations? And why dismiss the very intriguing engraved ground-stone pendants from Reagan, which clearly have no parallels in the Plains materials? The real question is, then: why has the Paleoindian construct been overlaid in eastern North America instead of viewing the at-least-partially distinct fluted materials as the earliest manifestations in a distinct regional sequence? What has been created in this flattening process, significantly, has been a national paradigm. The constructed universality of the Paleo-phenomenon, despite the lack of a fine-grained chronology, provided the classic origin story for all American peoples that the almost exclusively male-archaeologists could study everywhere in the country. 310

THE SOCIAL WORLD OF PREHISTORIC FACTS

Constructed not locally but nationally, Paleo-man is an earliest common denominator, a base-line of American technological prowess and ecological efficiency. It is entirely logical, within this model, that Paleoindian research has concentrated and still concentrates on modes of dispatching Pleistocene fauna, as well as on the ecological, climatic and geomorphological reconstructions of the Paleo-environment: what was available to eat back then, and how was it taken? The point is well illustrated by reviewing the content categories of the recent Paleoindian journal Current Research in the Pleistocene, founded in 1983, which circumscribes research areas thus: appearing first in every issue is: 'Archaeology' (which reviews recent field results); then, 'Lithic Studies' (descriptions of distinctive industries, modes of tool manufacture — especially production and resharpening sequences, distinctive flint-knapping styles and hafting techniques, patterns of tool breakage upon impact, and sources of raw stone used for tool production, with implications for quarrying behaviour); 'Methods' (statistical as well as high-tech investigatory innovations); 'Taphonomy-Bone Modification' (these include counts of butchered individual animals, age distributions and the seasonality of killings, or differential distributions of animal parts at sites). Then there are 'Paleoenvironments: Plants'; 'Paleoenvironments: Invertebrates'; 'Paleoenvironments: Vertebrates'; and 'Paleoenvironments: Geosciences'. What we get is a natural environment and the taking of food from it; males studying what ancient men might have done - but even such narrowly empirical and accessible questions such as how this food was prepared are ignored. Continental expansion is never translated into frequently pregnant women carrying out productive and reproductive activities, and the social, engendered world of which eating megafauna meat must have been only a tiny part is utterly absent.

Gender as afactor in Paleoindian research How, then, could Paleoindian studies be otherwise? And, most urgently, why are women archaeologists and women Paleoindians so depressingly and distortedly underrepresented in this research? The persistence of Paleo-man, and persist he does!, throws us back to constructivist notions of science. How has the railroad industry of epistemology kept Paleoindian facts running on these same tracks for 60 years, up to and including two very prominent 1990 publications on the big-game hunting of Paleo-man? To understand this is to come to grips with the structure of the modern research community, with its divisions of labour, its hierarchies and its gendered social world. It is also to understand in what ways successful practitioners of research are forced to follow precedent and paradigm in specific technological, social and literary practices defined as central to the research endeavour. I take these, loosely, one by one: the technological, social and literary practices of research. The technological practices demanded in paleo research involve producing, or gaining access to, previously unknown and unexamined Paleoindian material. Researchers need a data base, the 'means of production', and this presents an especially critical challenge in paleo-practice, where a central problem domain is defined by the challenges of fieldwork, marked by deeply buried components and complex stratigraphic displacements. It is here - in thefield- that the most fundamental access to knowledge production is allowed, and, as my earlier research already showed, a division of labour in archaeology heavily biases fieldwork as a male domain (Gero 311

JOAN M. GERO 1983, 1985, 1988). Women are not supported in archaeology for directing fieldwork projects but are heavily concentrated in non-field oriented (analytic) projects. Indeed, women are systematically excluded at the level of field project funding (Yellen 1983, nd.), receiving both fewer and smaller grants for field projects than do their male counterparts. Males do fieldwork and in Paleoindian research, they do even more of it: 93 per cent of it during the late 1980s!5 Not surprisingly, male researchers have made the field male by elevating the field component, or data collection, to a position of greater value than the production of new understandings. If we turn to the social practices of paleo research, the social relations of paleo research practice, we are tempted to pose the question another way. Do women archaeologists participate fully and equally in a broad spectrum of research events, or do women archaeologists construct a different kind of knowledge - or construct knowledge by a different process - than male archaeologists? Do women identify, construct and put forward different facts, and by different conventions of interaction and assertion, than men? And finding differences, what do such differences tell us about the version of paleo prehistory that we have gotten so used to hearing? To pursue this, I need to step back from Paleoindians for a moment (since the number of women involved in paleo research is too limited), and see what women do in related archaeological research niches. Let me start with lithic analysis, an area central to paleo research and one in which a relatively large number of women archaeologists have built reputations and made significant contributions, but also one in which women evidently fail to make significant contributions in paleo circles. A careful inspection of what is done and who does it reveals that studies under-taken by women are not representative of the full range of interests in lithics, and entire areas of modern lithic studies include virtually no women investigators at all. Flint knapping, for instance, where archaeologists demonstrate ancient lithic production techniques, is exclusively an area in which males publish (see Gero 199la), and we note that the tools replicated by modern (male) flint knappers concentrate exclusively on a narrow range of standardised tool forms dominated by the projectile point (and, most importantly, we note that the single most frequently replicated point in North American research is the fluted point!); beyond these, only a small suite of other elaborately retouched or heavily worked kinds of knives, core and blade technologies, polished celts and axes are reproduced by males. It is also exclusively male archaeologists who experimentally use these replicated, standardised tools in modern, analogical activities, with an overwhelming emphasis on exaggeratedly 'male' activities: felling trees, making bows or arrows, hunting, spear throwing, butchering — and note particularly the research on throwing projectiles into, and carving up, modern analogs to big game — mostly elephants or rhinos — to translate male researchers directly into Pleistocene hunters. It is fascinating - or embarrassing — to observe the very fine line between male replicative science and macho-drama; shooting arrows into newly killed and (very importantly!) still warm boar strung up in wooden frames (Fischer et al. 1984), illustrates a particularly lurid kind of research design in which only males participate. In contrast to the male-dominated areas of lithic studies, a very different line of investigation asks how tasks were carried out with stone tools. And it is female investigators who, in disproportionate and very over-representative numbers, have 312

THE SOCIAL WORLD OF PREHISTORIC FACTS

worked from a functional perspective to study expedient, non-standardised tools, at the level of micro-wear analysis, macro-wear analysis, or by means of studying the composition of assemblages (Gero 199 la). In fact, women represent a full 50 per cent of the research in micro-wear studies, although women account for only 20 per cent of the fully-employed research community in North America. Moreover, in contrast to males' experimental programs, women's replicative lithic studies focus on nutting (Spears 1975), leather-working (Adams 1988) and woodworking (Price-Beggerly 1976), all of which are done with modern analogs of unelaborated and nonstandardised stone tools. 'Male' lithics focus on arrowheads and spearpoints, axes and adzes, while 'female' lithics are (non-diagnostic) flake tools and nutting stones. Since the assumption has been that fluted points are what is paleo, and since we 'know' what they're used for, and because, in fact, microwear analysis is not conveniently conducted on highly retouched tool edges, neither women's research concentration on micro-wear nor the emphasis of women's research on non-standardised tool forms is admitted as an area of interest in Paleoindian research, and women are again invisible here, as lithics analysts. At the same time, the professional, colleaguial networks that are in place to share research interests and results operate to segregate males and females in their distinct arenas. This point is made clear by comparing general collected volumes on lithic studies edited by females (two volumes, edited by Robin Torrence [1989] and Susan Vehik [1985]) and by males (five volumes, edited by one or two males, from 1976-89). With women editors, an average of 39 per cent of the contributors are women, whereas in volumes edited by males, women overall average only 14 per cent of the contributors. Clearly, women's work is recognised and given venue when women edit volumes, and since they do not edit volumes of paleo research, their lithic studies have no support. A similar pattern of exclusion is found in faunal analysis. We have already noted that women archaeologists are almost entirely invisible in the 'Big Bone Circle' of Pleistocene mammals: males entirely dominate studies of bison, mammoth, mastodon, caribou and elk. In contrast, women's contributions in faunal research lie in the identification of diversity among large numbers of species in assemblages, or in assessing MNI's. Like the concentration on flake tools, this work goes beyond the mere production of recognisable paleo-data, the bringing home of paleo-bacon, to involve the more painstaking study of large assemblages of minimally distinguishable elements. This division, too, ramifies into larger knowledge constructs: big-game hunting, considered among the 'great events of prehistory' is privileged as a central all-male activity. Reconstructions of Pleistocene hunting, with all the awe and reverence ascribed them, then create a high-prestige research niche for studying events from which women are excluded, prehistorically and in contemporary research. Women are reaffirmed as secondary citizens, in the past for not being hunters, and in the present, as archaeologists, for being outside the 'Big Bone Circle'. Women's exclusion from Pleistocene lithic and faunal analysis, then, is intrinsic to, and necessary for, the bison-mammoth knowledge construct. It is brought about by preselected, pre-erected, anticipatory, paradigmatic constructs that are supported by gender separations, by sociological gender-influenced networking in the formation of research groups, and finally by the manipulation and practice of power extensions in knowledge construction. The material symbols of Early Man, 313

JOAN M. GERO the fluted points and the big-bone recoveries, are socially made, socially maintained, and socially reproduced. Finally, I want briefly to refer to the essential literary practices that also structure and keep Paleo-Man 'on track.' It is the reiteration of credibility in research that opens up fieldwork opportunities and offers technological and social access. In scientific knowledge-building, credibility is amassed by having work cited, and it will come as no surprise, here, that women in paleo studies, as part of a wider and more general pattern of citations in anthropology (Lutz 1990), are cited much less frequently than their male counterparts. Consider that we have very few women paleo researchers to follow up on here. Our almost lone heroine for North American paleo field research, Eileen Johnson, has been cited only two and three times respectively for her singly authored pieces in the 1978 and 1980 volumes of the Plains Anthropologist. In contrast, comparable site data reported in the same journal by Dennis Stanford in 1978 and by Joe Ben Wheat in 1979, are cited eight and nine times respectively. Note too that Eileen Johnson's two co-authored pieces, with [male] Vance Holliday (in the same journal), dated 1980 and 1981, are cited eleven times and seven times. Finally, note too that Eileen Johnson's non-Paleoindian publications, on taphonomy and faunal analysis techniques, are frequently cited. Literary practices, of course, go much deeper in the knowledge production process. The text of Paleoindian archaeological reports is expected to conform, not only to the basic narrative style demanded of all archaeological writing: (project goals, background research, project area, methodology, analysis, conclusions), but also to the specific vocabulary associated with this research paradigm. It is not just fad or fashion to use the right 'buzzwords'; this vocabulary provides strong demonstration that authors accept and will maintain the categorical boundaries that these terms set out, as well as the preselected knowledge constructions that underlie them. In many cases, the real significance of using the 'right word' is as what is called 'a speech act'; it provides a point of entry for disciplinary members into a domain of discourse that corresponds with practical requirements of their work: Paleoindian stone tool edges, for instance, are 'loaded' as in 'a sudden loading of weight from impact onto tool edges . . .' (Shea 1988), not because this is a better, more precise or more concise word for forceful exertions of pressure, but because 'loading' implicitly refers back to the mechanical robots that are often used in experimental designs to standardise force sustained by a replicated tool edge. We can, of course, follow out the gender implications of such speech acts in authorising and legitimating one's text; women may be less comfortable with this distancing or with this experimentation and select a more immediate and descriptive phrase, although I have yet to test this against a strong textual analysis of paleo writing. Assertive arguments are made unequivocally, with active verbs and power-laden vocabularies. They are amply illustrated with symbols of the authors' technological power in archaeological production: the photographs, or, more often, drawings of fluted points with their significant channel scars deliberately forefronted. We might well question why the preponderance of the paleo literature is illustrated by always another fluted point: what purpose is served beyond symbolic testimony to The Boys' Club? Again and again, these literary, semantic and symbolic features characterise the paleo literature, written by males in a male syntax with male words. 314

THE SOCIAL WORLD OF PREHISTORIC FACTS

Conclusion So, what can we say by way of a conclusion here? It is evident in Paleoindian research, and indeed probably in many scientific areas of knowledge construction, that the research is carried forward by an agreed upon set of practices recommended to practitioners as important constitutive elements in the making of matters of fact, and in protecting such facts from discord and conflict. In paleo research, the technological, social and literary practices all function to reiterate and reproduce a gender/sex system that represents a complex mix of gender ideology, gender sociology and gender politics, and that represents a political solution to a knowledge problem. The process of knowledge production as an engendered activity is, of course, amenable to analysis at different levels of organisational scale. At the extremely 'closeup' level, we might observe how the fine-grained, localised, deeply contextualised, heterogeneous and idiosyncratic constraints experienced by individual researchers, the particular encouragements and offers of research aid, the disapprovingly raised eyebrow at an interpretative solution, all play themselves out daily as part of the scientific and engendered conditioning of practice. At the same time and at the other end of the organisational range, much larger patterns are visible: note, for example, that the virtual exclusion of women in deep prehistory is matched by a full 50 per cent inclusion of women in historic archaeology in North America. Why are women allowed to play in the shallow pits of the past but not to penetrate the more limited resources of early time? The intolerable part of this scenario is not that the sexual division of labour in research produces a sexual division of knowledge. Rather, what is intolerable is the recognition that a sexual division of labour is actually a hierarchy of labour, part of a shift toward a new scientific mode of commodity production where the products of women's analysis can never accumulate into power-laden constructs such as paleoMAN. Female and male 'facts' are unequal in status, and the facts that have mattered in archaeology, in science, originate with men because, as Marx and Engels wrote, 'the ideas of the ruling class are in every epoch the ruling ideas'. The perplexing part of this scenario is whether and how it can continue to operate. How long can men researchers insist on the centrality of bison and Pleistocene mammals in paleo life, to the exclusion of virtually all other social and cultural experiences? Or on defining the category of 'tools' on the basis of the small fraction of lithic remains that exhibit extensive retouch? Strathern's (1987) 'awkward relationship' of feminism to traditional disciplinary methods and goals is relevant here: women's research has the potential to challenge fundamentally the categories, divisions, assumptions and meanings attached to knowledge. Perhaps the knowledge, the sets of facts that archaeology has already put in place, have so internally structured and pre-ordained our inquiry that archaeology will continue to contain women's scholarship in a low-status, low technology, theoretically irrelevant position. But the 'competitive premises' (Strathern 1979: 284) that characterise women's and men's scholarship suggest that a massive reorganisation of archaeological knowledge in general, and Paleoindian knowledge more specifically, may be necessary and inevitable. Finally, the exhilarating part of this scenario is the recognition and reclaiming of a social and engendered life for Paleoindians, reinforced and negotiated through 315

JOAN M. GERO interactions with a material world that includes a fuller range of animal species than merely megafauna, and a broader range of material remains than only fluted projectile points. It will be the fascinating playing out of new social and gender roles that eclipses hunting and tool production and mammoths and bisons; this is the work that women researchers can contribute to.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS I would like to thank Laurajane Smith and Hilary du Cros for providing the very stimulating forum in which this work was presented, and Sarah Colley, Dena Dincauze, Ruthann Knudson and Rita Wright for detailed comments on the text. Where their points are not addressed in this version, I have myself to blame. Stephen's mega-help deserves mega-applause.

NOTES 1 For four years, the Archaeology of Eastern North America was devoted exclusively to paleo research at the discretion of its editor, and no protest was voiced about this popularly supported bias. 2 My appreciative thanks to Melanie Cabak for her earnest research in assembling these data. 3 While men present only 29 per cent of their papers in general sessions, women present 36 per cent of their work as uninvited speakers. 4 The extremely lively controversy that dominates the current Paleoindian literature and provides a focus for the larger discipline's penchant for diatribe still relates to chronological matters, attempting to push back the date for the first human entrance into the New World earlier than the Clovis horizon. This debate is not taken up here although it clearly provides another fascinating case for examining constructionist versus objectivist claims, that matches the boundedness of the research community. 5 As reported in the years that Current Research in the Pleistocene has appeared.

19 BODIES ON THE MOVE: GENDER, POWER AND MATERIAL CULTURE* Gender Difference and the Material World HENRIETTA MOORE

Bodies take metaphors seriously. The phrase is Bourdieu's (1990c: 71-2), and its suggestive power has much to do with the immediate recognition that we all live our lives through actions performed in structured space and time. The material world that surrounds us is one in which we use our living bodies to give substance to the social distinctions and differences that underpin social relations, symbolic systems, forms of labour and quotidian intimacies. Theories of gender difference — and indeed other forms of difference - frequently give insufficient attention both to bodily praxis as a mode of knowledge and to the material context in which that practice takes place.1 The contemporary social sciences now take it as axiomatic that gender is a cultural construct, that, far from being natural objects, women and men are fundamentally cultural constructions. The obvious fact of biological differences between women and men tells us nothing about the general social significance of those differences; and although human societies all over the world recognize biological differences between women and men, what they make of those differences is extraordinarily variable. We cannot deal, therefore, with the observable variability in the cultural constructions of gender across the world or through historical time simply by appealing to the indisputable fact of sexual difference. This argument is an uncontentious one for many people, but it is none the less easy to lose sight of the analytical consequences of this position because of the way gender ideologies work to appear natural, pre-given and eternal. For example, it is in the natural order of things that men head households; that women are responsible for child care; and that women do not wage war. We find these naturalizations of gender relations made explicit in the material world. The apparently evidential nature of the sexual division of labour is almost everywhere concretized through material objects. The earliest theorizations of the sexual division of labour, like many of those which have followed since, naturalized the differences between women and men through appeal to the material world.

*First published in H. Moore (1994), A Passion for Difference, Cambridge: Polity Press, pp. 71-85.

317

HENRIETTA MOORE Division of labour was a pure and simple outgrowth of nature: it existed only between the sexes. The men went to war, hunted, fished, provided the raw material for food and the tools necessary for these pursuits. The women cared for the house, and prepared food and clothing, they cooked, weaved and sewed. Each was master in his or her own field of activity; the men in the forest, the women in the house. Each owned the tools he or she made and used; the men, the weapons and the hunting and fishing tackle, the women the household goods and utensils. (Engels [1884] 1972: 149) Thus, the world is divided into gender-specific domains and spaces, and into genderspecific tasks, and both domains and tasks are associated with particular material items. An established relationship between particular material items and persons of a specific gender seems to be common to societies all over the world, though more elaborated in some as compared to others. This makes it easy to fall into the trap of suggesting that gender-specific tasks and domains, with their associated material items, simply reflect the obvious division of the world into women and men. The relationship between gender and material culture remains unproblematic because the material world somehow reflects the appropriate cultural ideas about gender, and also demonstrates in a concrete and practical way the nature of relations between the sexes. There is something to be said in favour of this 'reflectionist' type of argument, and there was a time when it was very popular in the social sciences and humanities. An anthropological example drawn from Caroline Humphrey's work on the organization of space inside a Mongolian tent makes the point: In practice . . . the floor area of the tent was divided into four sections, each of which was valued differently. The area from the door, which faced south, to the fireplace in the centre, was the junior or low-status half, called by the Mongols the 'lower' half. The area at the back of the tent behind the fire was the honorific 'upper' part, named the xoimor. The division was intersected by that of the male or ritually pure half, which was to the left of the door as you entered, and the female impure, or dirty section to the right of the door, up to the xoimor . . . A woman's object was considered to pollute the men's area and a special ceremony might have to be performed to erase this. (1974: 26) Encoded in this passage, and made explicit in the rest of Humphrey's article, is a series of ideas about how the organization of space reflects the hierarchical nature of relations between women and men. Women are polluting and any object associated with them is also polluting, and the position of such objects within the tent must be controlled and monitored in order to make sure that they do not pass into the ritually pure, male part of the tent. Just as women themselves must be monitored and controlled by men. The divisions discussed by Humphrey also make appeal to a fairly common set of symbolic oppositions which are associated with the female and the male. So that women, or rather 'woman', as a symbolic category is associated with the left, the impure and the lower, while 'man' is associated with the right, the pure and the higher. Symbolic oppositions such as these, which may stand as transformations

318

GENDER, POWER AND MATERIAL CULTURE of or metaphors for each other, are by now the routine products of semiotic or structuralist analyses in the social sciences. The value of working out the inner logic and structural relations between cultural symbols, whilst emphasizing the contextual nature of symbolic meaning, is clear. Structuralist analysis has its place, as both Bourdieu (1977, 1990c) and Ricoeur (see Moore 1990a) argue, as long as it is recognized that the decoding of symbolic structures does not constitute an interpretation of those structures. In the traditional social anthropological view cultural beliefs, attitudes and symbols were seen as reflecting primary sets of social relations, and for this reason Humphrey links the hierarchy which apparently exists between the symbolic categories 'woman' and 'man' to the existence of relations of dominance or to particular sets of social relations between women and men. She is not incorrect in doing this, but the complexity of the relationship between cultural symbols or ideologies and specific sets of social relations - that is, between cultural representations and what people really do in their day-to-day lives - defeats any attempt to specify such a relationship as being merely one of reflection. Marxist scholars in a number of disciplines, including social anthropology, tackled this problem by reversing the relationship and arguing that cultural ideologies, far from reflecting social relations, actually serve to distort and mystify them, in order to maintain the status quo through a misrecognition of the sources of power and oppression. Recent critiques, however, have pointed out that what is missing in both the structuralist/semiotic and Marxist type of analysis is the social actor. Meaning does not inhere in symbols, but must be invested in and interpreted from symbols by acting social beings. Interpretation is the product of a series of associations, convergences and condensations established through praxis, and not the result of an act of decoding by an observer. This privileging of the interpretations of social actors inevitably results in a series of questions about how to connect individual interpretations with collective discourses or ideologies. How is it that actors construct an understanding of their world, an understanding of themselves as gendered individuals and an understanding of social relations through the dominant cultural ideologies or dominant cultural discourses about gender, whilst at the same time apparently dissenting from those cultural discourses to a significant degree? It is clear that people in a variety of contexts do this, as discussed in the previous chapter [of the original volume]. If we take contemporary British society as an example, it is evident that many women construct themselves as women in ways which do not subscribe to the dominant cultural definitions of womanhood.2 This point has particular pertinence when we come to consider the relationship between gender and material culture. If we look at Caroline Humphrey's analysis, we can see that it is assumed that all persons are equally affected by dominant cultural ideologies and symbol systems, and that people's behaviour and/or their social relations will in some sense conform to these dominant representations of gender relations. This assumption has to be there to some extent in structuralist and semiotic analysis in anthropology because the link between cultural ideologies and social relations is supposed to be one of reflection. But I want to return to the problem raised in the previous chapter [of the original volume], and use the medium of material culture to pose again the question of how we theorize the relationship between dominant representations or cultural 319

HENRIETTA MOORE discourses about gender and what people actually think and do. How is it possible for people both to consent to and dissent from the dominant representations of gender when they are encoded in the material world all around them?

Space, place and interpretation Pierre Bourdieu was one of the first analysts to try to integrate a structural analysis with what people do, and to try to integrate the self-images or self-representations people build up of themselves with dominant cultural ideologies or world-images, as Bourdieu would term them. He describes the interior of the Kabyle house: The interior of the Kabyle house, rectangular in shape, is divided into two parts by a low wall: the larger of these two parts, slightly higher than the other, is reserved for human use; the other side, occupied by the animals, has a loft above it. A door with two wings gives access to both rooms. In the upper part is the hearth and facing the door, the weaving loom. The lower, dark, nocturnal part of the house, the place of damp, green or raw objects — water jars set on the benches on either side of the entrance to the stable or against 'the wall of darkness', wood, green fodder — the place too of natural beings — sleep, sex, birth - and also of death, is opposed to the high, light-filled, noble place of humans and in particular of the guest, fire and fire-made objects, the lamp, kitchen utensils, the rifle — the attribute of the manly point of honour (nif) which protects female honour (humid) — the loom, the symbol of all protection, the place also of the two specifically cultural activities performed within the house, cooking and weaving. The meaning objectified in things or places is fully revealed only in the practices structured according to the same schemes which are organised in relation to them (and vice versa). The guest to be honoured is invited to sit in front of the loom. The opposite wall is called the wall of darkness . . . a sick person's bed is placed next to it. The washing of the dead takes place at the entrance to the stable. The low dark part is opposed to the upper part as the female to the male. (Bourdieu 1977: 90) Bourdieu is making a very familiar argument here, because he explicitly says that the Kabyle house is organized according to a set of oppositions — fire: water, cooked: raw, high: low, light: shade, day: night, male: female - and that these oppositions are all metaphors of each other. However, he goes beyond a standard structuralist analysis, and argues that these symbolic meanings are not inherent in the organization of space, but have to be invoked through the activities of social actors. It is only when you actually place a sick person against the wall of darkness or place an honoured guest in front of the loom that meanings are invoked. And, of course, failure to do such things also has significance, and may serve to confound the expectations of others, and thus potentially revoke or bring into question sedimented cultural meanings and values. Actors are continually involved, therefore, in the strategic interpretation and reinterpretation of the cultural meanings that inform the organization of their world as a consequence of their day-to-day activities in that world. Bourdieu suggests that for an actor to strategically invoke or revoke certain meanings, it is not necessary for the actor to be involved in conscious, intellectual 320

GENDER, POWER AND MATERIAL CULTURE reasoning about alternative interpretations and strategies, though there will be occasions when this is the case. The ability to pursue alternative strategies within symbolically structured space requires no more than the practical knowledge of how to proceed within that space, of what you should and should not do. Adapting a phrase of Proust's, one might say that arms and legs are full of numb imperatives. One could endlessly enumerate the values given body, made body, by the hidden persuasion of an implicit pedagogy which can instil a whole cosmology, through injunctions as insignificant as 'sit up straight' or 'don't hold your knife in your left hand', and inscribe the most fundamental principles of the arbitrary content of a culture in seemingly innocuous details of bearing or physical and verbal manners, so putting them beyond the reach of conscious and implicit statement. (Bourdieu 1990c: 69) This process of learning through practical enactment does not mean that actors can never bring these principles to discourse, nor does it mean that they are unable to manipulate meanings and outcomes — they can and do through day-to-day activities.3 Not all these instances of manipulation will be conscious in the sense of thought out strategies that can be expressed in language. Bourdieu is frequently charged with having developed a theory that allows little room for agency and/or social change.4 This is perhaps because his emphasis on the intersection of social location with sets of structuring principles that are embodied through repetition and enactment (habitus) implies that social reproduction and conformity are paramount. In fact, Bourdieu stresses, without providing many concrete examples, that because praxis is itself a moment of interpretation, if not actual manipulation, the role of the actor is crucial to his theory.5 There is room here both for creativity and for social change because actions themselves can be a type of critical reflection that does not necessarily have to involve conscious, discursive strategizing. When it comes to the question of the body and its enactment of cultural principles, Bourdieu emphasizes that embodiment is a process, and that the body is never finished, never perfectly socialized. Bourdieu's focus on the relationship between social location and embodiment means that a notion of position and positionality runs through his work. Bourdieu's analysis of power is closely linked to this notion of positionality through a consideration of distinctions based on gender and on class. Bourdieu makes it clear that actors' interpretations of the material world, and the kinds of activities they perform in socially structured space, are governed by their particular position within social relations and dominant cultural discourses. In the case of the Kabyle Bourdieu describes the different positions of women and men with regard to dominant discourses and social relations by concretizing them as a difference in physical perspective: One or other of the two systems of oppositions which define the house . . . is brought to the foreground, depending on whether the house is considered from the male point of view or the female point of view: whereas for the man, the house is not so much a place he enters as a place he comes out of, movement inward properly befits the woman. (1977: 91)

321

HENRIETTA MOORE Bourdieu's grounding of perspective in the body makes his notion of position rather more physically specific than the feminist notion of a standpoint. Standpoint theory stresses that the positionalities arising from structured inequalities are much more than a perspective because they are institutionalized and collective. However, the two theories are simply using the term perspective in different ways. Bourdieu does recognize structural inequalities and he argues that they give rise to social divisions which produce what he terms the 'habitus', that set of structuring principles and common schemes of perception and conception that generate practices and representations (1990c: 53). In fact, Bourdieu, like feminist standpoint theorists, tends to treat women as a class, thus obscuring differences within the category. But he does recognize that there is a link between the different positions of women and men with regard to dominant cultural values and their self-understandings and selfrepresentations as gendered individuals (1990a). The opposition between the centrifugal, male orientation and the centripetal, female orientation, which as we have seen, is the true principle of the organisation of domestic space, is doubtless also the basis of the relationship of each of the sexes to their 'psyche', that is, to their bodies and more precisely to their sexuality. (Bourdieu 1977: 92) This is no doubt Bourdieu's concession to a phenomenological view of the body, but its more powerful persuasiveness lies in the link he attempts to establish between the body and knowledge. Praxis is not simply about learning cultural rules by rote, it is about coming to an understanding of social distinctions through your body, and recognizing that your orientation in the world, your intellectual rationalizations, will always be based on that incorporated knowledge. Bourdieu's work contains a method for understanding the pervasive power of symbols and of the social distinctions on which they are based because he reminds us that whether we are actors or analysts we know that symbols are powerful because they do something to our bodies. Bourdieu appears to hold psychoanalysis in some contempt, and he does not develop a theory of the body that could incorporate a notion of the distinction between conscious and unconscious motivations and actions.6 Consequently, he does not focus on what happens when these different sets of motivations are in conflict. His strongly socialized and collective view of the body in its relationship to habitus means that he does not adequately theorize individual experiences and motivations. He does acknowledge that social actors have individual trajectories within social locations (fields), and this allows him to incorporate a certain conception of lived personal history, but one that is rather abstract. Bourdieu argues that the singular habitus of members of the same class is united through a series of homologies, and that each is a structural variant of the others. There is, therefore, room for something that Bourdieu terms 'personal style'. He acknowledges also that each individual has a singular trajectory based on a 'series of chronologically ordered determinations that are mutually irreducible to one another' (1990c: 60). He maintains that history is crucial since new experiences are always overdetermined by past ones, but, rather than seeing this as giving rise to distinct experiences for the individual subject, he chooses to emphasize instead that new experiences will be 'dominated by the earliest experiences, of the experiences statistically common to members of the same class' (1990c: 60).7 322

GENDER, POWER AND MATERIAL CULTURE Bourdieu is keen to transcend what he sees as the sterile antinomies of the social sciences, including those between the individual and the collective (1977). His theory of the body is part of this attempt. In his discussion of the sexed body he is particularly concerned to emphasize the relationship between knowledge and recognition that provides the grounds for the apprehension of difference through bodily praxis (1990a: 12). Both emotions and knowledge are embodied forms that can never be brought entirely into discourse. However, his tendency to treat groups as classes makes it extremely difficult for him to specify the consequences of the intersections of sets of different social distinctions for individuals in specific contexts. Like feminist standpoint theory, once questions are raised about differences within the identified categories as opposed to between them — for example, differences between women — then the theory provides little guidance as to how to handle difference. One consequence for Bourdieu is that his concept of positionality is devoid of any notion of a multiple subjectivity constituted through multiple positions. Bourdieu does raise the question of subjectivity, but he does not develop it theoretically in great detail.8 The strength of his approach is its insistence on the materiality of subjectivity. This stems, in part, from certain strands of Marxist thinking in his work. He explicitly says that the schemes of perception and conception that form the habitus are derived from the conditions of existence, and particularly from the social divisions of labour. 9 Bourdieu's analysis of cognition and symbolism is not one that floats free from the conditions under which people actually live. This emphasis on the materiality of subjectivity allows Bourdieu to transcend, to a degree, the antinomy between the subjective and the objective, between the individual and the world. His subject is one born of a world of objects, where schemes of perception and thought are inculcated through the activities performed in symbolically structured space and time (1990c: 76). The subject is never separated from the material conditions of its existence, and the world is never free of the representations that construct it: the acts of cognition that are implied in misrecognition and recognition are part of social reality and . . . the socially