Interview With Kuwaiti Blogger Rawan (2025)

Known as the Brooke Shields of Kuwait, Rawan Bin Hussain is a 21-year old Kuwaiti law full-time student at the Westminster University. As a part-time blogger, she has a community of over 2.7 million followers.

With her gorgeous looks, inspiring persona, she is a motivated entrepreneur, working hard for all her success. At such a young age, Rawan has already worked with global beauty brands and appeared in the most prestigious magazines.

AM: Please introduce us to Rawan the person and the blogger? How do they differ?

Rawan the person and the blogger, they are practically the same person. I think that’s why people like me, it’s because I am real and whatever Rawan likes in real life, she likes it on social media. What Rawan wears, how she talks, and what she does on Instagram, reflect her actual beliefs.

AM: How did you start off as a blogger?

I was like any ordinary freshmen girl. I was in L.A. So, when I first moved to London, it was honestly a boom for me. When MBC gathered a couple of pictures of me and a couple of articles that I have written on my Instagram page and shared with my followers who were no more than 5000 followers. And all of a sudden, all my pictures started going viral. Gradually I started to get a couple of thousand followers every month. Until I reached 2.7 million in 2 years or so.

AM: How do you balance between tradition and modernity?

I don’t really see myself following the moderation standard of the Gulf. To a lot of people, my outfits are still very conservative and for a lot of them, my clothes seem to be very opposite of what the tradition and religion tells us to wear. So, I wouldn’t want to really say something without knowing who we are addressing this to. Different people have different aspects of moderation and I think, because I live in Europe, my outfits are quite moderate within the European community that I live within.

AM: In your opinion, what is a fashionable woman?

A fashionable woman is a woman who wears everything that she sees suits her the most, and everything that she feels comfortable and beautiful in. Because when a girl feels comfortable, she will feel beautiful and she will look beautiful. Honestly, as a person I don’t follow any fashion trends. I love women who make their own fashion trends. So, every woman has her different style and every woman is fashionable in her own way. To me, being fashionable is being simple yet classy yet sexy.

AM: What are some must have items that every woman needs to have in her closet?

For me three essentials that a woman must have in her wardrobe are a leather jacket, a little black dress, and a comfy pair of sneakers.

AM: What is a message you would like to send out to your loyal followers?

I want to send out a message to all the women in the world that you are beautiful as you are. Don’t try to be a copy of another woman. God created us all differently and that’s why we are beautiful. If you want to copy someone, you will never be someone else and you will never be yourself. So, you are beautiful because you are you, because you are unique, not like any other. And beauty comes in all sizes, all shapes and all colors. So, be confident and cheer up. Don’t let the society that you live in, don’t let them set a certain standard of beauty, that’s not healthy.

AM: An advice you would give to an Arab woman who wants to launch a blog

Be you. Never feel like you are better than anybody else. Always be humble because we are nobody without the people who made us.

AM: What is your proudest moment?

My proudest moment is when I saw my parents very proud of me. They were actually in tears when I graduated as one of the top 20 students at the national level in Kuwait in my senior year. A couple of days later, I got my scholarship to live in the United States and do political science in which I was so drawn to, and then later moved to London for it.

Rawan’s Favorites List:

Favorite Arab designer: Elie Saab and Amgad Al Adab

Favorite international brand: Chanel Haute Couture

Favorite model: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Favorite city: London

Everyday Rawan:

I can’t leave the house without: my lip balm

On a typical day you will see me wearing my: sneakers

My current perfume is: Sohan by Penhaligon’s and New York Nights by Bond No. 9

My relationship with the gym can be described as: we are not really friends, but we respect each other! Haha

My guilty pleasure is: chocolate

After a stressful week you will catch me: on my couch. I love spending my whole day on the couch doing nothing, thinking of nothing, eating junk food and watching my favorite shows on Netflix

