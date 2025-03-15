Ionic Foot Bath Detox Machine - Foot... (2025)

Buyer's Premium Text

*** NO PICKUPS ACCEPTED ON WEDNESDAY *** 15% BUYERS PREMIUM will be added to the price of all purchases. You will receive a 3% discount on the buyer's premium if you pay with cash.





Condition of Online Auction Lots

All high bids are considered legal binding contracts and all sales are final. All items are sold "as is where is", with NO guarantee, warranty, or possible refund written, expressed, or implied. The working/running condition of an item may not be known and may not always be listed in the items description. Sometimes we do know and list the condition of the items, but many times do not. Please note that all sales are final regardless of the purchase items condition, unless the discretion of a MadCheetah Manager deems differently. All items sell AS IS - WHERE IS WITH ALL FAULTS and with no warranty of any type expressed or implied as to the merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any goods offered in this sale. All sales are made on an AS IS - WHERE IS WITH ALL FAULTS basis. All buyers are urged to physically inspect the item prior to bidding during the inspection period. No bids can be withdrawn once submitted before, during or after the auction for any reason. BUYER agrees that these terms as well as all other terms set forth below, can be amended or revised only in writing, signed by the auctioneer. BUYER also agrees that any oral representation made by the auction company or its agents shall not modify these "AS IS - WHERE IS WITH ALL FAULTS" terms. BUYER understands that any description given, written on the equipment, or advertised by any other means is not guaranteed, and BUYER will rely entirely on their own inspection. All information and descriptions contained in advertising this sale are believed correct, but no responsibility is assumed by Auction Co., or Seller for any errors or omissions.

Dynamic Bidding

Forklift & Loading Dock

Forklift & Loading Dock Available.

General Information

MadCheetah Auctions is a secondary marketplace. For this auction, we have inspected every item to make sure it works. Historically these are “good” items. We include manufacturer's photos for items (when available) for your reference. However, the additional photos on the item reflect what you will actually receive, so please review all pictures on an item before bidding. Items are selling from our location in Holland, MI (709 E 48th St, Holland, MI 49423) unless otherwise stated in the online listing/description. For questions on items at our Holland, MI location please call our auction customer service team at (616) 559-0047. NOTE: In the event of any conflicts in these terms (for example, in a listed period of time), the SHORTER of the two time periods takes precedence.

Inspection Times

For auction assistance, please call (616) 559-0047. You can also schedule a pickup at https://pickup.madcheetah.com

Payment Dates

*** NO PICKUPS ALLOWED ON WEDNESDAY *** We are open for payment and pickup on: Monday 9:30 a.m - 7:00 p.m Tuesday 9:30 a.m - 4:30 p.m WednesdayCLOSED Thursday 9:30 a.m - 4:30 p.m Friday 9:30 a.m - 4:30 p.m Saturday 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. SundayCLOSED To allow us time to prepare your order for pickup, we do not allow any pickups for this auction in the first 24 hours after the end of that auction, For example, if the auction ended on Thursday evening, you are not able to pick up your order on Friday. However, you are welcome to pick up purchases from any earlier auction on that Friday. We can be reached by phone at (616) 559-0047 Pickups are not available on Sunday or Wednesday at this time. We reserve the right to refuse pickup outside of these times, unless previous arrangements have been made. All the regularly scheduled online auction items are located here at our warehouse at: 709 E 48th St, Holland MI 49423 unless otherwise stated in the online listing/description. It is recommended for larger purchases that you contact us in advance to schedule a pickup time, to minimize your wait when you arrive at our warehouse. You can schedule a pickup here. Bidder agrees by placing a bid on an item that if they are the winning bidder, they will pay the winning bid amount plus all applicable taxes and fees and make arrangement for the item to be removed from MadCheetah's warehouse no later than 8 calendar days after the end of the auction. If product is still in MadCheetah's possession after 8 calendar days, a storage fee in the amount of $2 per item per day will be added to the invoice. Regardless of payment status, unclaimed product will be considered Abandoned and eligible for relist 14 calendar days after the end of the auction, without any compensation to the original bidder required or promised. MadCheetah reserves the right to pursue all legal means of collection in the event of an unpaid invoice, including referral to an outside collection agency and/or legal action. Bidder agrees to pay all fees associated with any collection action, including but not limited to court costs and attorney fees. Note that we may charge your credit card on file for the purchase price (not including any storage fees) on or after the 8th day from the end of the auction if you have not paid for your item(s) by that time. OUT OF STATE AND/OR NEW CUSTOMERS: Madcheetah RESERVES THE RIGHT to charge any credit card registered with your account for invoices of new customers or customers located outside the state of Michigan within 24 hours of the end of the auction. NO REFUNDS, RETURNS, OR EXCHANGES. All items sold "AS IS WHERE IS" with all faults.

Posted closing times and displays of MadCheetah's current time are approximate. MadCheetah reserves the right to close early or extend auctions at any time at its discretion. It is strongly recommended that bids be placed early to avoid losing out due to an ill-timed, last minute bid. All times based on Eastern Standard Time. Dynamic bidding - The dynamic bid on this website is a feature that does NOT allow an item to sell at the end of the auction until there is 5 minutes of bidding inactivity. Example - An item is bid on at 7:55pm. An auction is scheduled to close at 8:00pm. When this bid is placed the ending time will automatically extend to 8:05pm. When another bid is placed at 8:01 the auction will extend until 8:10pm. This will give bidder 9 minutes to place another bid. If no bids are placed this auction will conclude at 8:10pm. The key to your dynamic bidding feature is that the auction extends from the preset closing time in 5 minute intervals, NOT 5 minutes from when you placed your bid.

Qualifications for 3% Buyers Premium Discount

To receive the 3% discount on the buyer's premium, your entire invoice must be paid in cash. "Split" invoices (where part is paid with cash and the rest on a credit card) are not eligible for any discount.

Refund Policy

NO REFUNDS, RETURNS, OR EXCHANGES. All items sold "AS IS WHERE IS" with all faults. If you purchase a TV from our auction, MAKE SURE to inspect it prior to leaving the property. MadCheetah will not be responsible for any damage discovered after leaving the property.

Removal Times / Failure to Remove

All items purchased on the regular online auctions are to be paid for and picked up within 8 days from the auction date. After this 8 day period there will begin a $2 per lot/per day storage fee and after 2 weeks from the date of the auction (NOT from the date paid or picked up) there will be no refunds on any item purchased on the auction and upon this time full payment is also still required regardless of the condition or the availability of the item.

Sales Tax

We charge 6% Michigan sales tax on all orders. If you are tax exempt, we need a current tax exempt certificate on file before we can remove the sales tax from any invoice.

Shipping Options / Information

We are now offering shipping for larger orders. Please review our shipping guidelines below for more information. If your order does not meet ALL of the requirements below, you will be responsible for pickup of your item(s) at our warehouse location in Holland, MI. 1. ***NEW*** You can receive a quote for any item prior to bidding using the link included in the item listing.

2. SHIP MORE AND SAVE! If you purchase 5 or more items FROM THE SAME LOCATION (Holland or Grand Rapids) and have them shipped, you will receive a 30% discount on the per-item rate that our quoting tool shows (Some Exclusions Apply). 3. To request that an order be shipped, please email us at shipping@madcheetah.com with your name and invoice number. We will reply with the shipping cost and add that amount to your invoice. 4. We are not able to split an invoice (pick up some items and ship others). We can combine multiple invoices into one shipment, however. 5. For larger items/orders, we may need to ship on a pallet via FedEx Freight. The expected (not guaranteed) cost for one pallet in Michigan and the immediately surrounding states is approximately $350. Please contact us for a current rate. Note that pallet shipping is NOT quotable through our automated system at this time.

6. Shipping costs are NOT REFUNDABLE under any circumstances. In the event of a lost or damaged shipment, we will need to file a claim with the carrier for reimbursement. Transfers are also available between MadCheetah locations for most product purchased on auction. Normal transfer cost is $5 per item, regardless of size or destination. Transfers must be requested no later than 7 calendar days after the end of the auction. MadCheetah+ members get free transfers between all locations. For more information on MadCheetah+, click here.

Special Notes

Items are selling from our location in Holland, MI (709 E 48th St, Holland, MI 49423) unless otherwise stated in the online listing/description. For questions on items at our Holland, MI location please call our auction customer service team at (616) 559-0047.

Storage Fees / Restocking Fees

Madcheetah RESERVES THE RIGHT to charge any credit card registered with your account up to 20% as a non-refundable restocking fee (minimum $25.00 charge) based on total purchase price during the auction or immediately following the auction. The non-refundable restocking fee (minimum $25.00 charge) will be applied when invoices are not paid in full within 8 days of auction date. Note that the purchase price is the sum of the bid price, buyer’s premium, buyer's fee, and sales tax if applicable. At which time, all items are considered to be abandoned &/or forfeited to Madcheetah. Madcheetah reserves the right to relist/resell any and all items considered to be abandoned or forfeited when invoice is not paid in full and removed completely from auction location within 8 days of auction. We do not accept partial payments. Invoices must be paid in full. All payments must be in U.S. Funds.

Types of Payment