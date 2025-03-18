Is Cinnamon Toast Crunch Healthy (From a Nutritionist)? (2025)

Home » Product Reviews » Packaged Foods » Is Cinnamon Toast Crunch Healthy (From a Nutritionist)?
by Carrie Forrest, MBA, MPH, CHNon
Feb 21, 2025
In this blog post, I’ll review the question of whether Cinnamon Toast Crunch is healthy or not? Find out what this product’s nutrition pros and cons are, plus some better options to consider. Unless you had absolutely nothing else to eat, this is not a healthy food for almost everyone.
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Facts
Cinnamon Toast Crunch is a breakfast cereal known for its sweet, cinnamon-flavored taste and crunchy texture. It consists of small, square-shaped wheat and rice squares coated with cinnamon and sugar.
The cereal is manufactured by General Mills, a well-established American multinational food company known for producing a wide range of consumer foods.
Cinnamon Toast Crunch is primarily marketed towards families and children, appealing to those who enjoy a sweet and flavorful breakfast option.
Nutritionally, a typical serving of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, about 3/4 cup (27 grams), provides approximately 130 calories. It contains 3 grams of fat, including 24 grams of carbohydrates, 0.5 grams of saturated fat, and 10 grams of sugar. Each serving also offers 1 gram of dietary fiber and 1 gram of protein.
While Cinnamon Toast Crunch is popular for its taste and crunchiness, the cereal’s nutrition label reflects a higher sugar content than other breakfast cereals marketed as healthier options. The added sugars contribute to concerns about excessive sugar intake.
Additionally, the cereal’s relatively low fiber and protein content may not provide sustained energy or promote feelings of fullness, potentially leading to increased snacking between meals.
Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereals are available in various-sized boxes and various flavors, including the original Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Loaded, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Waffle, Tres Leches Toast Crunch, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Minis, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Rolls, and French Toast Crunch. Other Cinnamon Toast Crunch products include snacks, baking ingredients, hot drink products, toppings, and spreads.
The cereals contain whole grains, sugar, rice flour, canola oil, fructose, cinnamon, salt, and other flavorings and additives. Some variations contain additives and colors like Red 40, Yellow 5 & 6, and Blue 1.
Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal is made from the following ingredients:
- Whole Grain Wheat
- Sugar
- Rice Flour
- Canola Oil
- Fructose
- Maltodextrin
- Dextrose
- Salt
- Cinnamon
- Trisodium Phosphate
- Soy Lecithin
- Caramel Color
- BHT (added to preserve freshness)
Additionally, the cereal is fortified with vitamins and minerals, including:
- Calcium Carbonate
- Vitamin C (Sodium Ascorbate)
- Iron and Zinc (Mineral Nutrients)
- Niacinamide
- Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride)
- Vitamin B1 (Thiamin Mononitrate)
- Vitamin A (Palmitate)
- Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)
- Folic Acid
- Vitamin B12
- Vitamin D3
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Ingredients
Here is some additional information about several of the main ingredients in Cinnamon Toast Crunch and information on their potential effects on your health.
While whole grains like wheat is the first ingredient, the next ingredient is cane sugar.
Sugar
Sugar is a significant concern in Cinnamon Toast Crunch; it contains approximately 12 grams of added sugar per serving! This added sugar provides no nutritional value except for calories and can contribute to numerous health issues.
Excessive sugar consumption is linked to obesity, as it adds empty calories without providing essential nutrients, leading to weight gain over time. It can also cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels, contributing to insulin resistance and increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes.
The impact of sugar extends beyond metabolic effects. Its influence on energy levels and cognitive function can lead to brain fog and fatigue. Sugar’s addictive nature can also trigger food cravings and disrupt appetite regulation, potentially contributing to overeating and further weight gain.
Dental health is another area negatively affected by added sugar, as it promotes tooth decay, cavities, and gum disease.
Fructose
Fructose is a common sweetener added to processed foods.
Unlike glucose, which is metabolized by cells throughout the body, fructose is mainly processed in the liver. This metabolic pathway can increase fat production and triglyceride levels, potentially contributing to fatty liver disease, insulin resistance, and elevated blood sugar levels.
Over time, excessive fructose intake from processed foods may increase the risk of chronic health problems, including obesity, cardiovascular disease, and type 2 diabetes.
Canola and Sunflower Oil
Consuming canola or sunflower oil, commonly used in products like Cinnamon Toast Crunch, can cause various health issues, particularly for people with sensitivities or allergies.
Both are highly processed seed oils and are high in omega-6 fatty acids. When consumed excessively, these fatty acids can contribute to inflammation in the body.
This inflammatory response may exacerbate arthritis, cardiovascular disease, and inflammatory bowel disorders.
Additionally, some people experience digestive discomfort, including bloating, gas, or diarrhea, when they consume these oils, especially if they have underlying digestive conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or sensitivity to certain fats.
Canola and sunflower oils are often derived from genetically modified organisms (GMOs), raising concerns about potential health risks associated with GMO consumption.
Although these oils are generally considered safe, those with sensitivities or allergies should exercise caution.
BHT
Butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), utilized as a preservative in various processed foods, has raised health concerns due to its potential adverse effects.
Research indicates that BHT might disrupt hormone function and pose developmental and reproductive toxicity risks in animals, although its implications for human health remain debated.
Some people exhibit allergic reactions to BHT, ranging from mild skin rashes to more severe symptoms.
Additionally, BHT could contribute to oxidative stress and cellular damage, potentially heightening the risk of chronic illnesses such as cancer and cardiovascular disorders.
Despite regulatory approval for food use, the potential health risks associated with BHT warrant careful consideration, prompting consumers to opt for products without this additive whenever feasible.
Soy Lecithin
Soy lecithin is a food additive extracted from soybeans.
It is commonly used to enhance texture and extend the shelf life of various processed food products. Though generally deemed safe by food regulatory authorities, there are concerns about potential residual solvents like hexane used in its extraction process.
It’s important to differentiate between soy and soy lecithin. Soy is a plant-based protein with numerous health benefits, including being rich in protein.
However, it is controversial due to the high prevalence of genetically modified soybeans in the U.S. and concerns about potential thyroid function alterations in people with iodine deficiency.
Soy lecithin, in contrast, is derived from highly processed soy oil and contains virtually no soy protein. The extensive processing alters it significantly from whole soy, making it safe to consume for people with soy allergies.
Maltodextrin
Maltodextrin is a highly processed carbohydrate derived from corn, rice, wheat, or potatoes.
While the FDA considers it safe, it has a high glycemic index and can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels, posing a risk for individuals with insulin resistance or diabetes.
Additionally, due to its calorie-dense nature, frequently consuming maltodextrin can contribute to weight gain and obesity. For people with autoimmune diseases or digestive disorders like celiac or Crohn’s disease, maltodextrin may exacerbate symptoms, especially if it contains traces of gluten.
Nutrition Pros
Cinnamon Toast Crunch contains whole wheat, which can provide some fiber and essential nutrients.
Nutrition Cons
Cinnamon Toast Crunch has many nutritional cons, including its high added sugar content.
This cereal contains highly processed ingredients such as maltodextrin and artificial additives, which provide little to no nutritional value and may pose health risks.
For health-conscious people or anyone concerned about how food impacts health, it’s best to avoid highly processed cereals like Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
FAQs
Can I make my own healthier cinnamon toast crunch?
To make a healthier homemade version of Cinnamon Toast Crunch using simple ingredients, mix whole grain flour (such as oat flour, whole wheat flour, or almond flour) with a bit of coconut sugar, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt. Add melted coconut oil, avocado oil, or ghee and a small amount of honey or maple syrup to form a dough.
Roll it out thinly on a parchment paper lined baking sheet, cut it into small squares using a pizza cutter, and bake until crispy. For extra crunch, sprinkle the cereal pieces with more cinnamon sugar and coconut sugar after baking.
This homemade version of cinnamon cereal avoids refined oils, refined sugars, preservatives, and artificial additives while keeping the classic flavor. It also includes real cinnamon, healthy fats, and many more grams of fiber than the version from the grocery store.
Consider These Better-For-You Breakfast Options
Conclusions
Cinnamon Toast Crunch has a high sugar content and contains highly processed ingredients. It’s not a healthy breakfast choice. The cereal’s added sugars and artificial additives can contribute to health problems, including tooth decay, obesity, diabetes, and other chronic conditions.
If you want to maintain a nutritious diet, it’s best to avoid cereals like Cinnamon Toast Crunch and opt for healthier alternatives.
Unprocessed whole-grain cereals like oatmeal or homemade granola made with organic ingredients provide far more nutritional benefits and help support overall well-being. Choosing these more nutritious options can lead to better long-term health outcomes.
