Is it safe to exercise with a hernia? | Top Doctors (2025)

Published: 25/02/2025
New Year is the time most people focus on ramping up their workout routine. However, for those living with a hernia, they need to be careful not to aggravate the condition.
Working out when you have a hernia can be both painful and dangerous. Here, we’ll look at whether it is safe to work out when you have a hernia and the key things you’ll want to keep in mind.
Is it safe to exercise with a hernia?
While caution should be taken, it can be safe to exercise with a hernia. However, there are certain exercises that should be avoided. Understanding which exercises you should avoid is key to working out safely.
Another thing to keep in mind is that it is advisable to work out under the guidance of an accredited physiotherapist or qualified personal trainer. They will be able to show you which exercises are safe. Generally speaking, the following exercises should be avoided:
- Crunches and other core exercises
- Contact sports
- Heavy lifting exercises
The above exercises can put extra pressure onto the abdomen, causing the hernia to worsen. So, it’s important to focus on exercises that produce low intra-abdominal pressure.
Understanding the different types of hernias
Another thing that affects the exercise you should do is the type of hernia you have. There are six main types but the most common is the Inguinal hernia. It is estimated that around 25 per cent of men will suffer from this type of hernia in their lifetime. It occurs in the groin area and most clear up by themselves.
Femoral hernias are less common and mostly develop in women. They also occur in the groin and they can be a cause for concern due to how close they are to the femoral artery. Exercising with this type of hernia can be dangerous so it is advised patients undergo surgery to remove it before partaking in a workout routine.
It’s important to establish what type of hernia you are dealing with before you come up with an exercise plan.
Tips for working out with a hernia
There are some tips you can follow to ensure your safety when exercising with a hernia. Avoiding the exercises mentioned earlier is the first thing to remember. The main exercises you should focus on include things like aerobic exercise, glute bridges and postural strengthening exercises.
Making sure you don’t overdo it, is also essential. You should take it easier on yourself until the condition has resolved.
Unfortunately, not all hernias will disappear on their own. There is also always a risk they will worsen when you start working out. Therefore, it is advised that patients seek treatment for their hernia prior to exercising. This is the only way to guarantee your safety.
Book a consultation today with Alan Woodward to see which treatment plan would be best to eliminate your hernia.
By Mr Alan Woodward
Surgery
Mr Alan Woodward is a highly respectedconsultant general and colorectal surgeon with a subspeciality in laparoscopic surgery. Over the duration of his career, which spans over 20 years, hehas acquired essential and outstanding skills and these have made him a leading consultant within his field. This repertoire of skill is used to perform his specialist procedures such ashernia surgery,includinglaparoscopic hernia surgery; colonoscopy;gallbladder surgery andhaemorrhoid surgery. He is also a specialist in performing the Rafaelo procedure, which is a revolutionary, effective and fast treatment for haemorrhoids.
He is dedicated to giving all his patients the highest quality of care possible. He treats patients of all ages; from young adults of over 16 years to all adults including the elderly. Among these patients are elite sportsmen and athletes for whom he has notable experience in groin repairs.
His training took place in Wales, Liverpool and in America. His extensive training lead him to become one of the few UK surgeons with the ability to perform a variety of hernia repair techniques, including hernia suture repair, which is a fitting alternative for patients who wish to avoid mesh. Furthermore, he developed groin hernia repair under local anaesthesia for those who cannot undergo general anaesthesia.
As well as his commitment to his patients, he has a strong commitment to research. In fact, Mr Woodward has one of the largest published series on inguinal hernia repair under local anaesthesia and he is widely published on ResearchGate. Furthermore, he devotes himself to the medical education of future surgeons. He is an honorary undergraduate lecturer in surgery at the Cardiff University Medical School and he is also an examiner for the Royal College of Surgeons.
View Profile
Overall assessment of their patients
