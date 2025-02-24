Is The Grinch 2 Happening? Everything We Know (2025)

Summary The Grinch 2 is currently not confirmed and is only a rumor circulating since 2023.

Jim Carrey is unlikely to return as the Grinch in The Grinch 2, as he has expressed disinterest in participating in sequels.

The possible storyline for The Grinch 2 could be based on the official sequel book, in which the Grinch gets overly invested in a Christmas decorating contest.

There have been rumors about The Grinch 2 release date circulating since 2023, but are they true? Dr. Seuss wrote How the Grinch Stole Christmas in 1957 and since then, there have been four Grinch movie adaptations of the classic holiday children's book. Aside from the one unauthorized horror parody from 2022, each film closely follows the story of the green Grinch who hates Christmas, while all the Whos down in Whoville who adore the holiday. After the half-hour animated special, director Ron Howard's movie, How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), may be the best known.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas pads out the original plot with a backstory about the Grinch that shows just how he became so mean. Jim Carrey, covered head to toe in Academy Award-winning makeup and an Academy Award-nominated costume, stars as the grumpy Grinch. His physical performance and commitment to the role made what is at times a confusing and weird movie, a cult hit and box office smash, earning $346 million (via Box Office Mojo). The story ends with everyone becoming friends and the Grinch learning the meaning of Christmas, but The Grinch 2 could explore what happens after.

The Grinch 2 Is Not Confirmed

At the moment, The Grinch 2 is not confirmed. The only indication of something being planned comes from Giant Freakin' Robot in 2023. The article suggests that not only is The Grinch 2 in production but that Carrey would be returning to the series. However, because there has been no follow-up since and the article in question does not point to any quotes from producers, the filmmakers, or a studio, it has to be taken as a rumor.

The Grinch 2 Cast

With The Grinch 2 unconfirmed at this time, it is unclear who would be in the cast. If the sequel were to take place years after the first film, there would not be many characters from the original movie who would make sense reappearing, save for Cindy Lou Who, who is played by Taylor Momsen in the 2000 film. Her character could return to The Grinch 2, having grown older, which would allow for any actor to play her.

The one actor who is unlikely to return is Jim Carrey as the Grinch. Carrey has mentioned his disinterest in participating in sequels in general, calling them "...a function of commerce..." (via CinemaBlend). He's even referred to playing the Grinch as "...a challenge...", via Empire. From the jump, it was unlikely Carrey would be interested in returning to the role and then his own reps put out this statement, via People,

"There is no truth to Jim reprising his role as the Grinch in a sequel to The Grinch."

Carrey also discussed the possibility of retiring to People. Ultimately, The Grinch 2 is an unlikely prospect, and even if it does enter production, it appears that Carrey won't be attached.

The Grinch 2 Story

The end of How the Grinch Stole Christmas is a satisfactory finale to that particular story, but there are plenty of different ways a sequel could go. An official sequel book, Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Lost Christmas!, written by Alastair Heim and illustrated by Aristides Ruiz, was published in 2023. The new story takes place a year later and features the Grinch competing in a Christmas decorating contest that he takes a bit too seriously.

This could be a fun angle for The Grinch 2, seeing the titular character now loving Christmas but getting far too invested in the holiday the way that some people often do. However, that version of the story would require an all-new cast if it were to take place one year after the original film.

