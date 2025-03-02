Is This 4-Ingredient Drink Really 'Natural Mounjaro'? Dietitians Explain (2025)

For every health concern, someone on social media is touting a quick-fix solution—often in the form of a drink. Most of these concoctions are harmless, like the “Sleepy Girl Mocktail” and the “Adrenal Cocktail.” The latest to join the ranks is the so-called “natural Mounjaro” drink for weight loss.

Recipes vary slightly depending on which one you find, but the natural Mounjaro drink generally consists of water, lemon, honey, and ginger.

Fans swear this drink can lead to significant weight loss, like the injectable drug Mounjaro, which is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to help with blood sugar management in patients with type 2 diabetes and is also linked with significant weight loss.

Mounjaro is the brand name for tirzepatide, and research shows that people with overweight and obesity have lost up to 25% of their body weight on this medication.

“These medications are so effective, but there are hurdles to getting them,” said Mir Ali, MD, medical director of MemorialCare Surgical Weight Loss Center at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, CA. “People are looking for alternatives.”

Why Is Natural Mounjaro Drink So Popular Right Now?

Social media users have latched onto marketing techniques that equate the completely unrelated ingredients of natural Mounjaro drink with the medication’s weight loss results, said Stephani Johnson, DCN, RDN, an adjunct professor in the Department of Clinical and Preventive Nutrition Sciences at Rutgers University.

“Without a solid understanding of how medications like Mounjaro work or how specific food ingredients are metabolized in the body, consumers may be inclined to believe these bold claims,” she said.

Natural Mounjaro drink also promises to be a quick fix, which is appealing, fueling its popularity online, said Samantha Snashall, RDN, LD, a nutritionist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

“It’s easy, affordable, and doesn’t taste too bad,” Snashall told Verywell. “We love something that checks all those boxes.”

However, quick-fix trends are rarely the answer to any health issue. “That often overshadows the reality that sustainable weight loss requires consistent effort, discipline, and a comprehensive approach to health,” she said.

Can the Natural Mounjaro Drink Help with Weight Loss?

The truth is natural Mounjaro may help with weight loss, although it’s unlikely to deliver the same results as tirzepatide, Ali said.

The volume of liquid may help you take in fewer calories by replacing less-healthy foods and could contribute to weight loss, “but it’s going to be a modest effect, at most,” he added.

Plus, using this beverage as a full meal replacement is not sustainable, said Snashall.

“It is also completely void of a lot of important nutrients our body needs—protein, fat, and certain vitamins and minerals,” she added. “Not to mention you will more than likely become very hungry at some point, which often leads to over-consumption of food.”

Johnson also stressed that the concoction is not supported by research. “There is no scientific basis to suggest that drinking water mixed with lemon, honey, and ginger has any ‘magical’ properties,” she said.

“The validity of claims suggesting dramatic weight loss, such as losing 50 pounds in three months without making any other changes to dietary or lifestyle habits, warrants skepticism.”



Can You Take Mounjaro for Weight Loss?

Is the Natural Mounjaro Drink Safe?

As long as you don’t have a sensitivity to any of the ingredients, it’s perfectly safe to consume the natural Mounjaro drink, said Ali.

If you are looking to cut back on sweets, “it should be noted that although honey is a natural sweetener, it is still a source of sugar and should be used in moderation,” said Johnson.

Otherwise, if you enjoy the taste—drink it, Snashall said. “Ginger is great for digestion; honey has been shown to have traces of minerals and medical benefits; and lemon would provide some extra vitamin C,” she added.

Just know that it’s unlikely to lead to weight loss results on par with Mounjaro, Ali said. “If you have a significant amount of weight to lose, this is not the way to go.”