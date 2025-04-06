Is Your Hair Thinning? Try These 9 Remedies (2025)

What helps thinning hair grow back if you notice more strands than usual left behind on your hairbrush? You might feel like the only person facing this, but the surprising truth is hair loss is very common in women and men. Hair regrowth may be possible with several types of hair loss, including female pattern hair loss (FPHL). Ways to regrow thinning hair include being gentle with your hair, reducing stress, and upping your iron and protein intake.



Gender Disclaimer This article uses the terms "female pattern hair loss (FPHL)" and "male pattern baldness" to describe hair loss in women and men, respectively. Healthrecognizes that not everyone with FPHL identifies as a woman, and not everyone with male pattern baldness as a man. People with FPHL or male pattern baldness may not identify as any one gender. Therefore, anyone assigned female at birth may develop FPHL, and anyone assigned male at birth may develop male pattern baldness.

Some risk factors for hair loss, such as genes, are beyond control. In contrast, some lifestyle changes may delay or protect against hair loss. Your well-being may impact your hair. Telogen effluvium is hair loss often due to emotional and physical stress. You may easily pull out handfuls of your hair just by combing, running your hands through it, or shampooing.

Telogen effluvium usually resolves within six to eight months but may return. Learning to manage your emotional stress may help reduce this type of hair loss and thinning.

There are several ways to manage and reduce emotional stress, such as:

Doing things you enjoy (i.e., listening to music, reading a book, and socializing with friends)

Eating a balanced, healthy diet

Getting plenty of sleep

Having a positive outlook on challenges that may typically cause you stress

Staying physically active

Trying relaxation techniques (i.e., medication, tai chi, and yoga )

Physical stressors that may lead to hair loss and thinning include certain medicines, childbirth, radiation therapy, and some infections. It may be difficult to manage physical stress. Typically, hair loss stops once the physical stressor resolves (i.e., after completing radiation therapy). Hair loss from childbirth may last six months to two years.

2. Make Dietary Changes

A lack of certain nutrients in your diet may cause hair loss. For example, hair loss is a common iron deficiency anemia symptom. You may develop iron deficiency anemia if you do not eat enough iron in your diet.

Sources of iron that you can add to your diet include:

Cereal fortified with iron

Dried beans

Dried fruits (i.e., apricots, prunes, and raisins)

Eggs

Lean red meat

Liver

Oysters

Salmon

Tuna

Whole grains

Vitamin C ups iron absorption. Try eating iron-rich foods with foods like citrus, potatoes, strawberries, and tomatoes.

Research has found that a low protein intake may increase the risk of hair loss. Try adding protein-rich foods to your diet, such as beans, meat, fish, and tofu. Low-fat dairy products are another source of protein.

Talk to a healthcare provider before starting a new mineral or vitamin supplement. They can take a blood test to see what nutrients you lack.

A natural supplement designed to boost hair growth can help. For example, biotin and folic acid supplements are common hair-loss treatments. Even multivitamins can strengthen hair growth,Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital, toldHealth.

Of note: There's not enough evidence to support the efficacy of those supplements for hair growth. Consult a healthcare provider, such as a registered nutritionist dietitian, before starting a new supplement. The Food and Drug Administration does not test the efficacy of supplements before they are available on the market.

4. Use a Topical Treatment

You might consult a healthcare provider about starting Rogaine (minoxidil), a topical treatment, for hair loss. Of note: Rogaine does not treat baldness or receding hairlines, which is common with male pattern baldness.

"Topical minoxidil is the gold standard of treatment," said Dr. Zeichner. "It helps lengthen the active growing stage of hairs and promotes healthy delivery of oxygen and nutrients to the hair follicle."

Rogaine is a liquid that you apply to your scalp, typically twice daily. Using more than the label instructs does not speed up hair growth. You must use Rogaine consistently for four months before you notice improvement. Some people may only see hair growth after using Rogaine for one year.

Rogaine may cause side effects, such as:

Burning

Dryness

Flaking

Itching on your scalp

Scaling

Skin irritation

Your skin may become sensitive to the sunlight after starting Rogaine. Avoid unnecessary prolonged sunlight exposure and wear a hat, sunscreen, and sunglasses if outdoors.

Research has found that essential oils are a natural, inexpensive alternative treatment for hair growth. A review published in 2021 noted that massaging pumpkin seed, rosemary, or tea tree oil into your scalp before bedtime may stimulate hair growth.

Still, the evidence is mixed, and it's unclear how safe essential oils are. Talk to a healthcare provider before using essential oils on your scalp.

6. Be Gentle With Your Hair

You can easily damage already fragile hair by pulling on it or using harsh chemicals. You'll want to treat it gently if it's falling out or thinning.

Here are some ways to switch up your hair care routine to protect against hair loss:

Apply conditioner after shampooing to help protect against breakage and split ends

Avoid tightly pulling your hair into a bun, braids, cornrows, pigtails, or ponytail. Those hairstyles may cause traction alopecia, a type of hair loss that may lead to permanent damage.

Do not pull on or twist your hair around your fingers

Gently brush your hair when necessary. Brushing your hair too much pulls on it, which worsens hair loss.

Look for a gentle shampoo. Some shampoos are designed specifically for hair loss.

Use a detangler or leave-in conditioner after shampooing and conditioning your hair

Coloring your hair too often damages it and may worsen hair loss. Avoid lightening your hair since bleaching typically uses a lot of peroxide, which damages your hair. Instead, opt for a dye that is close to your natural shade.

Bleaching your hair makes it more sensitive to the sun than normal, causing brittle, dry, and weak hair. If you bleach your hair, consider wearing a wide-brimmed hat.

8. Avoid Excessive Heat Styling

Like bleach and dye, heat damages already fragile hair and may worsen hair loss. Avoid blow-drying your hair. Instead, let your hair dry naturally or wrap your hair in a microfiber towel to soak up water.

Some hair tools may cause your hair unnecessary heat damage. Consider only using curling irons and hair straighteners for special events like a job interview.

Dandruff commonly affects the scalp, causing small pieces of dry skin to flake off. Dandruff does not directly cause hair loss, but it may cause itching of the scalp, which worsens hair loss.

"As flaking builds up or if the scalp itches and scratching ensues, inflammation can lead to excessive shedding,"Francesca Fusco, MD, an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, toldHealth.

Avoiding common dandruff triggers like cold weather and stress may help reduce itching. Some shampoos are designed to treat dandruff. You can purchase those over the counter at many stores.

Medical Treatments for Thinning Hair

A healthcare provider may prescribe medical treatments after diagnosing the cause of your hair loss. They may ask questions about your hair loss and take tests, such as a blood test or hair sample, to figure out the cause.

Medical treatments depend on what's causing your hair to fall out or thin and may include:

Antifungal shampoo and an oral medicine to treat ringworm on the scalp

Avodart (dutasteride) or Propecia (finasteride) to treat male pattern baldness

Hair transplant

Hormones that reduce hair loss and stimulate hair regrowth

Mineral and vitamin supplements to treat a nutrient deficiency

Rogaine

On average, the scalp has nearly 100,000 hairs. It's normal for people to lose around 100 of those hairs per day. Some people lose more hair than that or notice their hair thins, especially with age.

Androgenetic alopecia is one of the most common types of hair loss, affecting nearly 30 million women and 50 million men in the United States. Androgenetic alopecia is generally known as female pattern hair loss (FPHL) in women or male pattern baldness in men.

FPHL develops differently than male pattern baldness, which causes the hairline to recede in an "M" shape. With FPHL, the hair on the top of the head thins, resulting in a wide middle part. FPHL typically does not cause baldness.

Researchers are not entirely clear on what causes FPHL and male pattern baldness. Genetics and hormone changes are some of the likeliest factors.Androgens, or male sex hormones, help control hair growth in men and women. Too many androgens may shorten your hair's growth period, which causes short, thin hairs. People with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a hormone imbalance that causes increased androgen levels, may have a higher risk of FPHL than others.



When To Contact a Healthcare Provider

Some types of hair loss typically resolve on their own once emotional or physical stressors resolve. Still, consult a healthcare provider about your hair loss if you have any of the following symptoms:

A painful, itchy scalp

An abnormal menstrual cycle, acne, or excess facial hair growth

An unusual pattern of hair loss

Hair loss that begins at a young age

Rapid hair loss

Red, scaly skin on your scalp

Signs of an infection

They can help pinpoint the cause of your hair loss and prescribe treatments.



Several factors may cause your hair to thin or fall out, including changing hormones, genetics, and stress. Hair loss treatment depends on the underlying cause. Talk to a healthcare provider before starting a new medicine or supplement.

Some remedies may regrow thinning hair or at least disguise patches of thin hair. A new hairstyle, hair mascara, or volumizing dry shampoos help give thin hair fullness.