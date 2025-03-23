Issue #9: The Subversive Body with Tamara Santibañez (2025)

"I've always been interested in how the personal is political," says Tamara Santibañez (they/them), a Mexican American artist, oral historian, and trauma-informed tattooist based at Flower World, a private tattoo studio in Brooklyn, New York. Acclaimed for their Chicano-influenced tattooing style, Santibañez's allusions to Chicano culture and history subvert the status quo in an industry that has historically elevated white-washed aesthetics. Intertwined with Santibañez's artistry is a philosophy that inquires into what it means to give care to another human being, grounded in an understanding of systemic issues that impact the lives (and bodies) of the people they tattoo. Through their tattooing practice, Santibañez empowers people to reclaim their bodies - from shame, as a means of healing, and as an act of rebellion against the hierarchical structures hovering over their lives.

Their evolution as an artist prompted them to ask poignant questions about their approach to their art and cultural work - being less centered on chasing a magnum opus or transmitting an artistic culture. "My tattoo practice has become so much about connecting with people. That's the driving force," they state. This ethos behind their practice has been brewing since they emerged as an artist. Santibañez came up in the punk and anarchist scene in Georgia, where they were first exposed to DIY tattooing.

"A lot of tattooing around me was centered around moments of energy, emotion, or connection," they explain. Even as they ventured into more professional spaces, they saw the displays of vulnerability and intimacy when tattooing clients were no less charged than in personal spaces with friends doing DIY tattoos.

In 2017, Santibañez trained in crisis intervention. "That was a turning point for me because so much of what people brought into those (crisis intervention) spaces echoed what I heard people bringing into the tattoo exchange," they say, "and that's when I realized that it's already happening in tattooing, but we don't talk about it comprehensively." In their opinion, acknowledging the emotional work of tattooing is a crucial step in deconstructing Westernized perceptions of healing practices - it allows tattoo artists to consider how they can show up better for the clients and communities they serve.

Santibañez's work on developing and curating resources to support trauma-informed tattooing has made them a leading voice for client care in the industry. They began this work during a collaborative event with the Women's Prison Association (WPA) in 2019 when Santibañez was an artist at Saved Tattoos in Brooklyn. "WPA was looking to build a network of artists who would do cover-up tattoos for survivors of trafficking," Santibañez expounds, "many of whom were tattooed against their will."

Their clients needed to have a reparative experience with the cover-ups. Santibañez worked with WPA to create a pamphlet, Informed Consent and Trauma Aware Tattooing (Practical Guidelines for Artists), to guide tattooists participating in the event. They say the pamphlet was "to teach 101 things so the artist can avoid behavior that could retraumatize the survivor.'"

By 2021, the pamphlet had evolved into their book, Could This Be Magic? Tattooing as Liberation Work, which resonated with people from inside and outside the industry. The book was informed by Santibañez's work with crisis intervention and their time working as an art instructor at Rikers Island and Bedford Hills, which they credit with expanding their understanding of the political function of tattooing. "Tattooing can be marketed as a luxury good, but it has an urgent imperative for people whose bodies have been controlled by the state - through restricted access to gender-affirming and reproductive care, being forcibly institutionalized, etc." Santibañez asserts, "with having these experiences, what does it mean to reclaim your body?"

Through teaching at correctional facilities, Santibañez became more aware of the delineation between professional tattoo spaces and DIY/prison tattoo spaces and how the enforcement of that divide stigmatizes tattooing practices, symbolism, and artistry outside the norms of the white gaze. In prison spaces, Santibañez saw how certain symbols, with origins and usage in non-white cultures, are assigned to criminality because of racial profiling. Santibañez explains, “During my time at Rikers, there were gang identification posters saying, ‘Oh the Virgin of Guadalupe, this is a Latin Kings tattoo.’ By that standard, all my clients are Latin kings.”

On the other hand, it allowed them to see how classism, racism, and elitism in professional tattooing spaces can shape what is considered acceptable and perhaps alienate what exists outside of it. "It was a clarifying experience about how shop spaces - mostly white-American traditional (sometimes Japanese) tattooing spaces - were creating their stigma around tattoos they perceive to be low quality or who they considered knew what a good tattoo is," says Santibañez. In a society that over-polices people from minority backgrounds and builds surveillance databases to criminalize black/brown tattooed bodies, stigmatizing 'low quality' tattoos can make it easier for socioeconomically disadvantaged people to become targets.

Yet, it is interesting that some people are still willing to position their bodies as subversive. Even as the styling and symbolism of their (cultural) tattoo art are perceived as gang-affiliated or shunned as a lesser variation of the art form, it's more important to be represented as who they are than the ostracization, stigmatization or harassment they may be subjected to.

In Santibañez's practice, they have tattooed clients who have expressed this sentiment, “You’ll have a young brown man come in and ask for the Lady of Guadalupe, and being like I don’t give a f*ck because it’s part of my culture.” Having a more extensive base of information than previous generations allows people to engage with images and icons from a much more critical and nuanced perspective, and they are more willing to reclaim, recontextualize, and decolonize them. "There is something to be said for the defiance that people show in continuing to wear these symbols, knowing it could make them a target for profiling," they acknowledge, "there's something very punk rock about adopting that aesthetic and continuing in that lineage."