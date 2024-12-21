It’s Time to Level Up Your Manicures With These Nail Drills (2024)

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we love. Promise.
Looking for a nail drill to DIY your own acrylic nails at home? Take a beat, pls. Nail drills—aka electric nail files—are seriously *professional* tools and a far cry from the manicure sets you can get from any ol' drugstore beauty aisle. They are powerful—as in strong enough to remove acrylics, gel nails, dip powder nails, buff hard calluses, and even cut and shape the thickest of nails—powerful. Got it? Cool. Now if you (1) work with regular clients/are a legit nail expert, and (2) want to make your manicure process way freaking easier, hi, welcome, I found and compiled the best nail drills on the market for you to add to your cart rn.
Whether you're in the market for an electric nail file that's key for mani-pedis, a portable one that's worth the splurge, or a nail drill that's safe for buffing your natural nails (gently!), I've got an option for whatever sitch you may be in. I also compiled expert reviews and tapped board-certified dermatologist Karan Lal, MD, about all the deets on nail drills and why only a professional should use one, below:
Our top picks for the best nail drills in 2024:
Best Overall Nail Drill
Hugmaplepro Portable Nail Drill
Best Cordless Nail Drill
Beurer Rechargeable Manicure/Pedicure Device
Best Nail Drill for Calluses
Seamind Cordless Electric Nail File Kit
Now, keep reading for the full breakdown of the best nail drills, according to product reviewers and experts, along with tips from a dermatologist on how to choose the best electric nail files and what to look for before you buy.
1
Best Overall Nail Drill
Hugmaplepro Portable Nail Drill
Pros
- High-speed 30,000 RPM motor works super well on acrylic nails, reviewers say
Cons
- Testers note that it can overheat if used for an extended period of time
With a super high-speed rotation to tackle the strongest acrylic nails, an eight to 10-hour battery life, a portable design, and a super affordable price tag, this nail drill is the one to beat. The kit also comes with multiple attachments for buffing, shaping, and cuticle care for your nail needs.
- Portable? Yes
- RPM: 30,000
- Number of attachments: Seven
Glowing Customer Review: "I'm a retired nail tech and needed something to maintain my nails. This drill works as good as any expensive one I've used in the past."
2
Best Cordless Nail Drill
Beurer Rechargeable Manicure/Pedicure Device
Pros
- Has an LED light for preciseness
Cons
Reasons I love this cordless nail drill: It comes with a million little extras (11 attachments and a complete storage case!) and it has a relatively low RPM speed, meaning that if you were to ignore my advice and not leave the nail drills to the pros, this would be the best starting point nail drill to remove acrylics at home. It also has the option to rotate both clockwise and counter-clockwise, which makes it easier to work on both hands.
- Portable? Yes
- RPM: 3,200 to 4,400
- Number of attachments: 11
Glowing Customer Review: "I've been using some other similar products from other brands but found this one to be working the best. Very ergonomically designed and convenient to use. Battery life is also great and the machine has very good attachments supplied with it. My other machine was also Beurer but corded and I was very happy with it too. Very good brand overall."
3
Best Nail Drill for Calluses
Seamind Cordless Electric Nail File Kit
Now 23% Off
Pros
- Comes with attachments for both calluses and nails
Cons
- If you remove too much skin from your calluses it can cause pain and/or, more seriously, infection
If you, like me, suffer from thick calluses on your feet, and you're looking to alleviate some of the pain and/or pressure that they cause, consider this electric nail file that comes equipped with an attachment made for the thick skin on the bottom of your feet. However, if you have a severe case or suffer from a skin condition, it's best to see a podiatrist as improper removal (i.e., taking too much skin off) can lead to bleeding, pain, and even infection, Dr. Lal says.
- Portable? Yes
- RPM: 2900 to 4200
- Number of attachments: Five
Glowing Customer Review: "I often use the sapphire cone and callus sander to grind thick toenails and callus, they work really great! Speed is adjustable and it is quite sufficient for natural nails."
4
Best Nail Drill for Natural Nails
Own Harmony Electric Nail Buffer and Shine Kit for Natural Nails
Pros
- Low RPM of 2,000 is safe for natural nails
Cons
- The callus attachments may not do much because of the low RPM
Here's the thing: None of the other electric drills on this list are the safest thing to use on your natural nails if you're not a professional. But this pick right here happens to be the safest option for at-home use on your natural nails. In fact, the RPM is only 2,000, which is a super low, gentle speed. I suggest starting out with the buffer attachment and then working your way up from there to the file attachments when you get the hang of it.
- Portable? Yes
- RPM: 2,000
- Number of attachments: Six
Glowing Customer Review: "Rather than using a nail clipper, I use this to do both hands and feet. The file does a great job of getting [your] nails short without risking any bleeding."
5
Best Stationary Nail Drill
Subay Professional Electric Nail Drill
Now 21% Off
Pros
- Reviewers note it's super easy to use and comes with clear directions
Cons
- Some testers noted that the nail drill attachments wore out rather quickly
Looking for a heavy-duty drill to keep at your nail desk? This machine includes an easily-accessible area for your drill attachments, a stand for your drill to go in between filing, and a super easy-to-use speed control knob.
- Portable? No
- RPM: 20,000
- Number of attachments: Six
Glowing Customer Review: "Retired professional nail tech here, didn't think I would find a drill that matched what I used in salon; this unit is as good or better than professional units I've used in the past, and the price was great!"
6
Best Investment Nail Drill
Kiara Sky Beyond Pro Portable Drill
Pros
- Very sleek, durable design
Cons
- The priciest nail drill on the list
Alright, it's definitely on the pricier side, but if you're looking for a professional-grade nail drill that goes above and beyond, you can't go wrong with this pick. It's cordless, the battery lasts for up to 10 hours, it removes acrylics and gels with ease, and, best of all, it's super quiet. Not sure how it works? Peep this easy-to-follow lesson from YouTuber Vee Nailedit.
- Portable? Yes
- RPM: 35,000
- Number of attachments: None, compatible with standard bits
Glowing Customer Review: "It’s beautiful! It’s a bit on the expensive side, but it’s totally worth it if you are a pro or you're serious about your nail game; it’s a must have."
7
Best Nail Drill on Amazon
Airsee Professional Efile Nail Drill Kit
Pros
- Includes 11 nail drill bits and 56 sanding bands
Cons
- Some testers noted that the battery requires frequent charging
Coming in with almost 50,000 five-star reviews, this Amazon nail drill favorite has the hype to back it up. The adjustable speed/direction, quiet vibrations, and 11 nail attachment bits are great for prepping, finishing, and polishing nails. Plus, the sleek size makes it v easy to store and hold.
- Portable? Yes
- RPM: 20,000
- Number of attachments: 11
Glowing Customer Review: "I use this as a beginner nail tech and it works great, you can control the speed, and comes with different drill heads."
8
Best Nail Drill With a Foot Pedal
Makartt Nail Drill Electric Nail File
Pros
- The drill includes an in-depth tutorial video
Cons
- Reviews note that the machine is pretty loud
This high-powered nail drill model comes with a built-in foot pedal, so you can switch between the manual hand mode controls or the foot mode controls. It's also designed with a heat dissipation system meaning that the drill is less likely to overheat during use.
- Portable? No
- RPM: 30,000
- Number of attachments: Five
Glowing Customer Review: I’m a licensed nail tech and I needed a [replacement] drill quick. I would definitely recommend this product for the time being as I truly enjoy it."
9
Best Powerful and Quiet Nail Drill
MelodySusie Professional Nail Drill-Scarlet
Pros
- Despite it being super high-powered, it's still quiet, has a low vibration, and relatively low in heat
Cons
- Testers note that the actual weight of the nail drill is quite heavy, so it's not great for portability
This professional-grade nail drill operates at a high speed, but don't get it twisted: It's still super quiet and smooth. This bb has a place to store all your nail bits out in the open, a foot pedal and two rotation directions, and a lightweight, low-heat drill for easy shaping and handling.
- Portable? No
- RPM: 30,000
- Number of attachments: Six
Glowing Customer Review: "This drill is perfect! Very quiet, easy to hold, does a great job all the way around. Did I mention it's QUIET? Compared to some, the sound is non-existent!"
10
Best Portable Nail Drill
Flawless Finishing Touch Flawless Salon Nails
Pros
- Very lightweight and compact design
Cons
- Reviewers say that the drill may struggle with acrylic nails or thicker polishes
Looking for a nail drill that's small enough to bring on the go? This teeny design is great for last-minute nail appointments—and it definitely doesn't skimp on the bells and whistles (I'm talkin' attachments on attachments). And, I mean, who doesn't love rose gold?
- Portable? Yes
- RPM: Two speeds, unspecified
- Number of attachments: Six
Glowing Customer Review: "I can now get my nails done in less than ten minutes. I thought it being wireless would make it less powerful, but turns out you don’t need it to be that strong. I use it as instructed and my nails are so smooth and don’t snag on anything."
11
Best Nail Drill for Gels and Acrylics
Imene Professional Nail Drill Machine
Pros
- Can be recharged with a USB cable
Cons
- Definitely not a good option for those beginning in the industry
The 35,000 RPM speed on this nail drill means two things: It's definitely not for newbs, and it's also powerful enough to easily sharpen, grind, cut, buff, and remove gel, dip, and acrylic nails (shout out to its six attachments). If you're working with a lot of clients, you'll be doing yourself a favor by having this powerful cutie on your team.
- Portable? Yes
- RPM: 35,000
- Number of attachments: Six
Glowing Customer Review: "I loved this nail drill, very powerful and quiet. Doesn't get very hot and can handle long workloads. I'm a nail tech and would definitely recommend this nail drill—effortlessly takes off acrylic, dip, shellac—I use it throughout the day and it lasts a long time before I need to charge it."
12
Best Nail Drill With Lamp
YaFex Professional Nail Drill
Pros
- Comes with two USB ports where you can plug other tools or devices in
Cons
- The light sometimes moves from the position you set it in due to its weight, reviewers say
This nail drill has an LED dial, so you can easily customize the speed (it also makes it a bit bulkier but safety, ppl!). It even has USB plugs—so you can charge your phone, add a curing light, or attach other tools—and the base has its own removable LED light, so you can see every little detail brighter and clearer with a push of a button.
- Portable? Yes
- RPM: 35,000
- Number of attachments: Six
Glowing Customer Review: "Great product! Easy to use. Love that I can actually remove the light when I need to. And I love the option to have the light on or off at the push of a button depending on what I need."
13
Best Nail Drill for Touch-Ups
MelodySusie Portable Electric Nail Drill
Now 38% Off
Pros
- Testers love how easy it is to clean
Cons
- The battery length doesn't last very long, according to reviewers
This little aluminum nail drill is compact, lightweight, and super cute. With several drill bits and sanding bands, it's hard to get a better value for your money. It might not have the bells and whistles of other picks on this list, but if basic is what you're looking for—or a drill for touch-ups—look no further. Plus, you can't beat the price.
- Portable? Yes
- RPM: 20,000
- Number of attachments: Six
Glowing Customer Review: "This product is better than most brand names! Very lightweight, compact and simple to use. I love that it has enough power for sculpting acrylics and gels."
14
Best Oscillating Nail Drill
Bellasonic 4-in-1 Rechargeable Electric Nail File Set
Pros
- Most gentle nail drill on this list
Cons
- Won't be nearly as precise for shaping as other, spinning nail drills on this list
The coolest thing about this nail drill is that it comes with an oscillating head, meaning it moves back and forth (rather than spinning in one direction) for a smoother, more gentle approach. It also gives you a bit more control than the average e-file, making it a great pick for the beginning nail tech.
- Portable? Yes
- RPM: N/A
- Number of attachments: Three
Glowing Customer Review: "The first time I used it, my nails looked so much better and nail polish lasted longer/ Great for touch-ups and it's convenient to use. Easy to change the different discs. I recommend it."
15
Best Nail Drill With UV Dryer
Fancii Professional Electric Manicure & Pedicure Nail File Set
Now 45% Off
Pros
- Has a USB cable, which makes it very easy to charge
Cons
- Testers say that the motor is not very powerful on thicker nails
This might look like a boring ol' nail drill, but I promise it's so much more than that. Alongside five interchangeable heads for filing and buffing, it also comes with a built-in UV nail dryer to speed up your manicure process (which, score). The cordless design doesn't hurt either.
- Portable? Yes
- RPM: 20,000
- Number of attachments: Five
Glowing Customer Review: "I had a bigger and more expensive version that plugged in, and this is way easier to use. Quick to pull out when I need it; I've had it two months already and use it so often."
Do nail drills damage nails?
Yes, nail drills can damage nails, especially if you're not a professional. Dermatologist Karan Lal says that just because you can easily buy one online, doesn't mean you should. "Risks of nail drills include thinning out the nail plate too much, which can lead to thin, fragile nails."
Nail drills can also remove your cuticles, which protect your nail beds from foreign substances. Dr. Lal explains that damage to the cuticle could cause damage to the nail beds, which can result in the development of horizontal nail ridges—i.e., ridges that form due to injury, skin condition, or illness. TL;DR: leave nail drills up to the pros.
And if you are indeed a PRO, here are the specifications you should look for when considering your next nail drill...
How to choose the best nail drill
Pick the right RPM
The RPM—i.e., rotations per minute—is how fast an electric drill will rotate. It's important to clarify the specs beforehand, as the RPM levels of a nail drill indicate what you can do with it. Here's a general guide:
- 0-15,000 RPM typically works for natural nails, buffing, or little touch-ups.
- 15,000-25,000 RPM can tackle acrylics, remove or shape poly gel, remove gel polish, or shape your nails.
- 25,000-35,000 RPM is the maximum RPM speed and should only be used by serious professionals. Typically, you wouldn't max out the speed on your nail drill.
But again, let's just reiterate: these are pro tools that can do major damage if you're not careful. Know what you're getting into, and don't try them as a beginner with no experience.
Check out the accessories
As a nail tech, consider if it's most helpful to have a light, foot pedal, easy on-and-off functionality, or other accessories in your day-to-day routine. Also, check out the nail bits and attachments. If you prefer to use your own favorite brand of nail bits, make sure that your drill is compatible with other brands.
Meet the expert:
- Karan Lal, MD, is a double board-certified adult, pediatric, and cosmetic dermatologist at Affiliated Dermatology in Scottsdale, AZ.
Why trust Cosmo?
Siena Gagliano is an associate editor at Cosmopolitan who writes beauty, with over four years of experience writing in the makeup, skin, and hair spaces. She’s an expert at researching and writing beauty stories, like the best press-on nails and callus removers. She regularly reads reviews on nail drills, while working with the industry’s top experts to assess new products and brands.
Katherine J Igoe was a contributing editor at Cosmopolitan and has eleven years of experience as a freelancer—with nearly five of those years writing about beauty, fashion, and lifestyle, including nail dip powder kits and summer nail polish colors. Her nail drill picks were based on product reviews and ratings along with information from experts.
Siena Gagliano
Associate Editor
Siena Gagliano is the associate editor at Cosmopolitan, where she primarily covers beauty, fashion, travel, and lifestyle. Wanna know how to get the best brows of your life? Gotchu. What about how to find the best fashion deals of the season, the softest sheets on the market, or exactly how to use retinol without irritating your skin? Check, check, and check. Before joining Cosmopolitan, Siena was a writer at Bustle and several other media outlets. As her 2024 goal, she has vowed to find the best (extra) dirty martini NYC has to offer—and yes, that means ~attempting~ to try every cute cocktail spot in the city (hit her up with some recs, pls). Follow Siena on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes look at that magazine life.
Katherine J Igoe
Contributor
Katherine J Igoe (she/her) was a contributing editor for Cosmopolitan and is a freelancer covering style, lifestyle, culture, and beauty (she's obsessed with gift guides, best-of movie lists, and beauty products). She's been a freelance writer and editor for over a decade, previously working for Marie Claire (2018 to 2021) and Bustle (2021), with bylines in the The New York Times, Parents magazine, and elsewhere. She lives in Boston with her family, and you can follow her on Instagram or Twitte. It's "I go to dinner," not "Her huge ego," but she responds to both.