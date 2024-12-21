It’s Time to Level Up Your Manicures With These Nail Drills (2024)

Looking for a nail drill to DIY your own acrylic nails at home? Take a beat, pls. Nail drills—aka electric nail files—are seriously *professional* tools and a far cry from the manicure sets you can get from any ol' drugstore beauty aisle. They are powerful—as in strong enough to remove acrylics, gel nails, dip powder nails, buff hard calluses, and even cut and shape the thickest of nails—powerful. Got it? Cool. Now if you (1) work with regular clients/are a legit nail expert, and (2) want to make your manicure process way freaking easier, hi, welcome, I found and compiled the best nail drills on the market for you to add to your cart rn.



Whether you're in the market for an electric nail file that's key for mani-pedis, a portable one that's worth the splurge, or a nail drill that's safe for buffing your natural nails (gently!), I've got an option for whatever sitch you may be in. I also compiled expert reviews and tapped board-certified dermatologist Karan Lal, MD, about all the deets on nail drills and why only a professional should use one, below:

Now, keep reading for the full breakdown of the best nail drills, according to product reviewers and experts, along with tips from a dermatologist on how to choose the best electric nail files and what to look for before you buy.

