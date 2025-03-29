Ivermectin: Uses, Side Effects, Dosage and Drug Interactions (2025)

Ivermectin

Ivermectin, a drug initially used to treat parasitic infections, has caught the attention of many. This medication, available in various forms, including ivermectin tablets, has sparked discussions about its uses beyond its initial purpose.

This blog aims to shed light on ivermectin, covering everything from its basic definition to its uses and dosage. We will explore how to use ivermectin tablets, possible side effects, and necessary precautions. Additionally, we will delve into how ivermectin works in the body and how it interacts with other medicines.

What is Ivermectin?

Ivermectin is an antiparasitic medication. It has gained significant attention in recent years. Initially discovered in the 1970s, it was first used as a veterinary medicine for the treatment of parasitic infections in animals. In 1987, it was approved for human use and has since become a vital tool in treating various parasitic diseases.

Ivermectin belongs to a class of drugs called anthelmintics that combats parasitic worms. This medicine is a mixture of two types of avermectins derived from the bacteria Streptomyces avermitilis. Due to its effectiveness & safety profile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has included ivermectin on its List of Essential Medicines. The medication works by paralysing and killing parasites, effectively stopping their reproduction and spread within the body. Ivermectin's versatility and ease of administration have made it a crucial asset in the fight against parasitic infections.

Ivermectin Tablet Uses

Ivermectin tablets have a wide range of applications in treating parasitic infections.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends this antiparasitic drug for use in low—and middle-income countries to combat various worm infections.

Ivermectin is particularly effective against intestinal strongyloidiasis, a condition caused by Strongyloides stercoralis.

Ivermectin is also the preferred treatment for onchocerciasis, commonly known as river blindness.

This versatile medication also treats other parasitic infestations, including roundworm, whipworm, and filariasis (also called elephantiasis).

Ivermectin tablets are also effective against scabies, head lice, and tropical eosinophilia.

The drug's broad-spectrum antiparasitic activity makes it helpful in treating mite infestations.

With appropriate dosing adjustments, ivermectin's effectiveness extends to adults and children. Its practicality lies in its simple administration - often, a single, annual oral dose can treat various internal and external parasitic infections.

How to Use Ivermectin Tablets

Individuals should take ivermectin tablets on an empty stomach at least one hour before or two hours after having food.

Swallow the whole tablet with water.

Your doctor must determine the ivermectin dosage based on body weight. A single dose is sufficient for most parasitic infections. However, doctors may recommend repeat doses several months to a year later, especially for those with weakened immune systems.

It is important to follow your doctor's instructions precisely. Do not take more or less than prescribed.

If you miss the ivermectin dose, take it as soon as you remember. In case it's time for the next dose, skip the missed one and continue your regular schedule. Never double up on doses.

Store ivermectin tablets at room temperature, away from heat, moisture, and direct light. Keep the medication out of reach of children and avoid storing it in damp areas like bathrooms.

Side Effects of Ivermectin Tablets

Ivermectin tablets, while effective, can cause unwanted effects. Common side effects when treating intestinal infections include:

Joint pain

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Swollen lymph nodes

Itching

Rash

Diarrhoea

Fever

Eye problems, such as eye swelling, pain, and redness

More severe side effects, though rare, include:

Severe allergic reactions manifest as trouble breathing or swelling of the throat.

Neck or back pain

Unexplained drowsiness

Confusion

In extreme cases, ivermectin can cause liver damage, resulting in tiredness, nausea, and yellowing of the skin or eyes.

Precautions

Certain precautions must be taken when using ivermectin tablets. Inform your doctor about any allergies, ongoing medicines, herbal remedies, and vitamin or mineral supplements.

Certain precautions must be taken when using ivermectin tablets. Inform your doctor about any allergies, ongoing medicines, herbal remedies, and vitamin or mineral supplements. Medical History: Inform your clinician about your medical conditions, especially liver problems. Also, mention to your doctor that if you have travelled to West or Central Africa, you may be infected with certain parasites, affecting your treatment.

Inform your clinician about your medical conditions, especially liver problems. Also, mention to your doctor that if you have travelled to West or Central Africa, you may be infected with certain parasites, affecting your treatment. Avoid Substance Use: Avoid cannabis and alcohol while taking ivermectin, as it can increase the drug's concentration in your bloodstream, potentially enhancing side effects.

Avoid cannabis and alcohol while taking ivermectin, as it can increase the drug's concentration in your bloodstream, potentially enhancing side effects. Dizziness Precaution: Ivermectin may cause dizziness, so do not drive or operate machinery until you know how it affects you.

Ivermectin may cause dizziness, so do not drive or operate machinery until you know how it affects you. Pregnancy and Lactation: Pregnant women should only use ivermectin when clearly needed, and breastfeeding mothers should consult their doctor before ivermectin use.

should only use ivermectin when clearly needed, and breastfeeding mothers should consult their doctor before ivermectin use. Additional Treatment: Repeat treatments may be necessary for those with weak immunity (like HIV/AIDS infection). Always follow your doctor's instructions regarding dosage and timing, and never take ivermectin without medical advice.

How Ivermectin Tablet Works

Ivermectin tablets work by targeting specific channels in parasites. The drug binds to glutamate-gated chloride ion channels in invertebrate muscle and nerve cells. This binding increases cell membrane permeability to chloride ions, leading to hyperpolarisation. As a result, the parasite becomes paralysed and dies.

Ivermectin also affects the neurotransmitter gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA). It acts as an agonist, disrupting parasites' GABA-mediated central nervous system transmission. This dual action makes ivermectin highly effective against a wide range of parasitic infections.

The drug's effectiveness extends to inhibiting the release of microfilariae from female worms, further preventing the spread of parasites. The unique mechanism of action of ivermectin allows it to combat various parasitic infections with a single dose, making it a valuable tool in any health initiative.

Can I Take Ivermectin with Other Medicines?

Ivermectin can interact with various medications, such as:

Alcohol

Antibiotics like augmentin

Anticoagulants

Aspirin

Barbiturates like phenobarbital and butalbital

Benzodiazepine, such as lorazepam

Blood thinners

Orange juice

Valproic acid

Dosing Information

The dosage of ivermectin tablets varies and depends on the condition being treated & the patient's body weight.

For river blindness, adults & children weighing 15 kg or more receive 150 mcg per kg of body weight as a one-time dose. This may be repeated every three to twelve months.

For threadworms, the usual dose is 200 mcg per kg of body weight taken once.

Each ivermectin tablet contains 3 mg of the active ingredient. The number of pills prescribed depends on the patient's weight. For example, individuals weighing 65 to 84 kg may take four tablets for river blindness, while those weighing 66 to 79 kilograms may take five tablets for threadworms.

Follow your doctor's instructions precisely, and do not change the dose without medical advice. Take ivermectin tablets on an empty stomach with a full glass of water.

Conclusion

Ivermectin tablets have proven to be a game-changer in treating various parasitic infections. From river blindness to scabies, this versatile medication has shown its effectiveness across a range of conditions. Its simple administration and broad-spectrum activity make it a valuable tool in global initiatives in low- and middle-income countries.

While ivermectin is generally safe, using it under medical supervision is important. Proper dosing, awareness of side effects, and understanding of possible drug interactions are critical to its safe use. As research continues, ivermectin's role in medicine may evolve, opening up new avenues for treatment. For now, it remains an essential weapon in the fight against parasitic diseases, improving the lives of millions worldwide.

FAQs

1. Is ivermectin effective?

Ivermectin has proven effective against parasitic infections. While some studies suggest benefits, more research is needed to confirm its efficacy.

2. What if I forget to take a dose of ivermectin?

If you miss a dose, take it as soon as you remember. However, if it is almost time for your next scheduled dose, skip the missed one & continue with your regular schedule.

3. Is ivermectin safe?

When used as directed, ivermectin tablets are generally safe for humans. However, like all medications, they can cause side effects.

4. Can I take ivermectin every day?

Ivermectin is not typically prescribed for daily use. The dosage and its frequency depend on the condition and severity of the symptoms. Always follow your doctor's recommendations regarding the use of ivermectin.

5. What to avoid when taking ivermectin?

Avoid alcohol while taking ivermectin, as it can increase side effects. Also, inform your doctor about any other medications you are taking, as ivermectin can interact with certain drugs.

6. How long until ivermectin starts to work?

The time it takes for ivermectin to work varies and depends on the condition. For parasitic infections, it may take several days to see improvement.

7. How long after ivermectin can I eat?

It is best to take ivermectin on an empty stomach. Wait at least 30 minutes after taking the medication before eating or drinking anything.