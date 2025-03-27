iWalk 3.0 Hands Free Crutch by iWalkFree (2025)

Table of Contents
Size Chart Guide Sleeves & Liners Socks & Textiles Personal Care Prosthetic Categories iWalk Free iWalk 3.0 Hands Free Crutch Description Benefits Who can use an iWalk 3.0 Features & Details Customer Reviews & Questions Prosthetic tips and DIY how-to articles, amputee news and all things prosthetics. References
Skip to content

Size Chart Guide

X

  • Below-Knee

STEP 1: Leg Length Diagram

Review the Leg Length Diagram to determine whether the iWalk 3.0 will work for your height.

iWalk 3.0 Hands Free Crutch by iWalkFree (1)

FREE SHIPPING FOR USA ORDERS OVER $85

Help
  • Contact Us
  • Start a Return
  • Shipping Policy
  • Gift Cards
  • Live Chat
  • Give Us Feedback
Log In Log in

  • iWalk 3.0 Hands Free Crutch by iWalkFree (41) Prosthetic Guides

  • iWalk 3.0 Hands Free Crutch by iWalkFree (42) Rewards

  • iWalk 3.0 Hands Free Crutch by iWalkFree (43)

  • Login
  • Create Account
  • iWalk 3.0 Hands Free Crutch by iWalkFree (44) Help
  • iWalk 3.0 Hands Free Crutch by iWalkFree (45) Customer Reviews
  • FAQ
  • Chat
  • Email
  • Text
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use

DONE

Prosthetic Categories

  • Personal Care
  • Shop by Brand

iWalk Free

iWalk 3.0 Hands Free Crutch by iWalkFree

iWalk 3.0 Hands Free Crutch by iWalkFree (50)

iWalk 3.0 Hands Free Crutch by iWalkFree (51)

iWalk 3.0 Hands Free Crutch by iWalkFree (52)

iWalk 3.0 Hands Free Crutch by iWalkFree (53)

iWalk 3.0 Hands Free Crutch by iWalkFree (54)

iWalk 3.0 Hands Free Crutch by iWalkFree (55)

iWalk 3.0 Hands Free Crutch by iWalkFree (56)

iWalk 3.0 Hands Free Crutch by iWalkFree (57)

iWalk 3.0 Hands Free Crutch by iWalkFree (58)

iWalk 3.0 Hands Free Crutch by iWalkFree (59)

iWalk 3.0 Hands Free Crutch by iWalkFree (60)

iWalk 3.0 Hands Free Crutch by iWalkFree (61)

iWalk 3.0 Hands Free Crutch by iWalkFree (63)

Roll over image to zoom in

iWalk Free

iWalk 3.0 Hands Free Crutch by iWalkFree

Size Chart Guide

Adding product to your cart

'); customRadioButton.insertAfter('.rc-selling-plans__dropdown'); customRadioButton.find('label').on('click', function() { var inputElem = $(this).prev('input'); inputElem.prop('checked', !inputElem.prop('checked')).trigger('change'); }); customRadioButton.find('input').data('value', value).on('change', function() { var selectedValue = $(this).data('value'); var selectElem = document.querySelector('.rc-selling-plans__dropdown'); selectElem.value = selectedValue; var event = new Event('change', { 'bubbles': true, 'cancelable': true }); selectElem.dispatchEvent(event); // Now, trigger a change on the product's variant dropdowns/radio buttons $('.single-option-selector-product-size-chart-template').trigger('change'); }); }); // Set the first radio button as checked by default $('.custom-radio-button input[type="radio"]').first().prop('checked', true).trigger('change'); observer.disconnect(); } } }; var observer = new MutationObserver(callback); observer.observe(targetNode, config);});

  • Return Policy: If opened and trialed a restocking fee will be applied.
  • iWalk 3.0 has just rendered crutches and scooters obsolete
  • Walk efficiently and safely using this hands free crutch
  • Is your Prosthetist servicing your BK prosthetic leg for an extended time? No problem, iWalk 3.0 is a suitable temporary alternative.
  • Eliminate underarm pain from crutches or save your wrists from walkers
  • Easily apply or remove your iWalk 3.0 in minutes. Learning is quick, walk confidently within 30 minutes.
  • Takes seconds to put on or take off. Learning is easy - walk confidently in only minutes - easy and comfortable to use. Navigate stairs and tight spaces in comfort and ease, hands free - something you cannot do with crutches or knee scooters.
  • iWalk 3.0 is for below knee amputees who need stability while walking. You must be of average strength and average balance. Before you buy, read the requirements listed in the description.
  • Stop crutching and start iWALKing today!

  • Return Policy: If opened and trialed a restocking fee will be applied.
  • iWalk 3.0 has just rendered crutches and scooters obsolete
  • Walk efficiently and safely using this hands free crutch
  • Is your Prosthetist servicing your BK prosthetic leg for an extended time? No problem, iWalk 3.0 is a suitable temporary alternative.
  • Eliminate underarm pain from crutches or save your wrists from walkers
  • Easily apply or remove your iWalk 3.0 in minutes. Learning is quick, walk confidently within 30 minutes.
  • Takes seconds to put on or take off. Learning is easy - walk confidently in only minutes - easy and comfortable to use. Navigate stairs and tight spaces in comfort and ease, hands free - something you cannot do with crutches or knee scooters.
  • iWalk 3.0 is for below knee amputees who need stability while walking. You must be of average strength and average balance. Before you buy, read the requirements listed in the description.
  • Stop crutching and start iWALKing today!

Buy all three

iWalk 3.0 Hands Free Crutch Description

iWalk 3.0 from iWalk-free is an ingenious solution for below knee amputees who are motivated to stay mobile. Maybe your Prosthetist needed to keep your prosthesis for servicing or you are awaiting your first leg. Regardless, walking with crutches can be painful on your wrists and underneath your arm. Start iWalking hands free and comfortably by evenly distributing your weight through your knee and shin areas for extended periods.

iWalk 3.0 Hands Free Crutch by iWalkFree (74)

Benefits

Secures onto your leg using only 3 straps. And once you adjust these straps your strap settings are saved. It typically takes 15-30 minutes to get the hang of it before you’re hands free. If you feel the need to use your hand, you can easily and comfortably grab the handle in the front along the thigh area.

iWalk 3.0 Hands Free Crutch by iWalkFree (75)

Who can use an iWalk 3.0

Rule of Thumb - If you can ascend or descend stairs, and you do not REQUIRE the hand rail for support or balance, then you absolutely have the physical capabilities to use the iWALK3.0.

iWalk 3.0 is not suited for you if: iWalk 3.0 Hands Free Crutch is not suited for you if: 1. You do not have average strength or balance; 2. You cannot bend your injured leg 90 degrees; 3. Your injury is to the knee or above the knee; 4. You had mobility limitations prior to your injury; 5. You have use limitations in your uninjured leg; 6. You are not motivated to use the iWalk 3.0; 7. You are not willing to follow our instructions on learning to use iWalk 3.0 initially; 8. You have proprioception impairment, i.e. diabetic neuropathy; 9. You are under 4'10" or taller than 6'6"; 10. You weigh over 275 lbs.

iWalk 3.0 will work great for you if:

  • You are motivated to use the iWalk 3.0
  • You are willing to follow our instructions on learning to use the iWalk 3.0 initially
  • You are between 4'10" and 6'6" tall
  • You weigh 275 pounds or less
  • You can bend your injured leg 90 degrees at the knee

Age Limits - There are none! But physical condition varies from individual to individual - especially in the elderly. iWalk 3.0 has been used successfully by users in their 70's and beyond. If age is a concern, before you purchase, read all of the qualifications above to determine if iWalk 3.0 will work for you. Personal assessment and sound judgement are your best tools to determine if an elderly candidate will succeed on the iWalk 3.0.

iWalk 3.0 Hands Free Crutch by iWalkFree (76)

What about Diabetics

Diabetic foot ulcer conditions are often accompanied by bi-lateral Neuropathy, or damage to the peripheral nerves in the feet. This can cause numbness and reduced proprioception, making basic balance difficult. If you have difficulty balancing on your non-affected limb, then you probably will not succeed with the iWalk 3.0. Try this- if, in addition to the other qualifications described above, you can stand unassisted on only your unaffected foot for 30 seconds, then you may be capable of using the iWALK3.0. In cases of Neuropathy, iWalk Free always recommends you check with your physician or therapist prior to using the iWalk 3.0.

Have product questions? We're here to help!

Chat

Features & Details

Part Numbers (SKUs)

iWalk 3.0SKU
Handsfree CrutchHFC30303

Returns

Return Policy: If opened and trialed your return will be subject to a restocking fee.

If you're not completely satisfied with your Amputee Store purchase, you can return your eligible items within 90 days of the original ship date. Items in new condition (unopened/unworn/unwashed) can be returned for a full product refund less original shipping costs. Please read our complete return policy for further instructions.

Shipping

iWalk 3.0 Hands Free Crutch typically ships within 24 hours.

Product Packaging: Box

Customer Reviews & Questions

Top Of Page

Prosthetic tips and DIY how-to articles, amputee news and all things prosthetics.

Use left/right arrows to navigate the slideshow or swipe left/right if using a mobile device

  • &nbsp

  • &nbsp

One or more of the items in your cart is a recurring or deferred purchase. By continuing, I agree to the cancellation policy and authorize you to charge my payment method at the prices, frequency and dates listed on this page until my order is fulfilled or I cancel, if permitted.

{"statementLink":"","footerHtml":"","hideMobile":false,"hideTrigger":false,"disableBgProcess":false,"language":"en","position":"left","leadColor":"#146ff8","triggerColor":"#146ff8","triggerRadius":"50%","triggerPositionX":"right","triggerPositionY":"bottom","triggerIcon":"people","triggerSize":"small","triggerOffsetX":20,"triggerOffsetY":20,"mobile":{"triggerSize":"small","triggerPositionX":"right","triggerPositionY":"bottom","triggerOffsetX":10,"triggerOffsetY":10,"triggerRadius":"50%"}}

iWalk 3.0 Hands Free Crutch by iWalkFree (2025)

References

Top Articles
Pod Technical Classicpod Micro Stethoscope Case for Littmann Classic S
Littmann vs MDF: Sound Quality and Price Compared - stethoscope.eu Blog
Littmann Classic III Monitoring Stethoscope: Raspberry Rainbow 5806 -
Latest Posts
10 Nail Art Tools For Beginners: The Ultimate Guide - CLEAR SKIN REGIME
Littmann Stethoscopes
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Rueben Jacobs

Last Updated:

Views: 5873

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (77 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Rueben Jacobs

Birthday: 1999-03-14

Address: 951 Caterina Walk, Schambergerside, CA 67667-0896

Phone: +6881806848632

Job: Internal Education Planner

Hobby: Candle making, Cabaret, Poi, Gambling, Rock climbing, Wood carving, Computer programming

Introduction: My name is Rueben Jacobs, I am a cooperative, beautiful, kind, comfortable, glamorous, open, magnificent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.