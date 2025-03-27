iWalk 3.0 Hands Free Crutch by iWalkFree (2025)

Who can use an iWalk 3.0

Rule of Thumb - If you can ascend or descend stairs, and you do not REQUIRE the hand rail for support or balance, then you absolutely have the physical capabilities to use the iWALK3.0.

iWalk 3.0 is not suited for you if: iWalk 3.0 Hands Free Crutch is not suited for you if: 1. You do not have average strength or balance; 2. You cannot bend your injured leg 90 degrees; 3. Your injury is to the knee or above the knee; 4. You had mobility limitations prior to your injury; 5. You have use limitations in your uninjured leg; 6. You are not motivated to use the iWalk 3.0; 7. You are not willing to follow our instructions on learning to use iWalk 3.0 initially; 8. You have proprioception impairment, i.e. diabetic neuropathy; 9. You are under 4'10" or taller than 6'6"; 10. You weigh over 275 lbs.

iWalk 3.0 will work great for you if:

You are motivated to use the iWalk 3.0

You are willing to follow our instructions on learning to use the iWalk 3.0 initially

You are between 4'10" and 6'6" tall

You weigh 275 pounds or less

You can bend your injured leg 90 degrees at the knee

Age Limits - There are none! But physical condition varies from individual to individual - especially in the elderly. iWalk 3.0 has been used successfully by users in their 70's and beyond. If age is a concern, before you purchase, read all of the qualifications above to determine if iWalk 3.0 will work for you. Personal assessment and sound judgement are your best tools to determine if an elderly candidate will succeed on the iWalk 3.0.