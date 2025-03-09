Jair Bolsonaro | Election, Indictment, Party, Religion, & Facts | Britannica (2025)

president of Brazil printPrint Please select which sections you would like to print: verifiedCite While every effort has been made to follow citation style rules, there may be some discrepancies.Please refer to the appropriate style manual or other sources if you have any questions. Select Citation Style Feedback See Also Brazil's former President Bolsonaro has been charged over an alleged coup. What’s next for him? Thank you for your feedback Our editors will review what you’ve submitted and determine whether to revise the article. External Websites Presidency of the Republic of Brazil - Joir Bolsenaro Britannica Websites Articles from Britannica Encyclopedias for elementary and high school students. Jair Bolsonaro - Student Encyclopedia (Ages 11 and up) Also known as: Jair Messias Bolsonaro Written by Jeff Wallenfeldt Jeff Wallenfeldt was manager of Geography and History at Encyclopaedia Britannica. Jeff Wallenfeldt Fact-checked by The Editors of Encyclopaedia Britannica Encyclopaedia Britannica's editors oversee subject areas in which they have extensive knowledge, whether from years of experience gained by working on that content or via study for an advanced degree. They write new content and verify and edit content received from contributors. The Editors of Encyclopaedia Britannica Last Updated: Feb 21, 2025 •Article History

Quick Facts In full: Jair Messias Bolsonaro Born: March 21, 1955, Glicério, Brazil (age 69) Title / Office: president (2019-2023) , Brazil See all related content

News • Brazil Supreme Court justice orders Rumble suspension nationwide for alleged non-compliance• Feb. 21, 2025, 9:34 PM ET (AP) Brazil's top court justice orders X to pay $1.4 million fine for non-compliance• Feb. 20, 2025, 10:32 PM ET (AP) Trump media company sues a Brazilian Supreme Court justice investigating Bolsonaro• Feb. 20, 2025, 4:07 PM ET (AP) Lula says Bolsonaro’s push for amnesty means he's admitting guilt in Brazil coup plot• Feb. 20, 2025, 11:02 AM ET (AP) Brazil's former President Bolsonaro has been charged over an alleged coup. What’s next for him?• Feb. 19, 2025, 2:49 PM ET (AP)

Jair Bolsonaro (born March 21, 1955, Glicério, Brazil) is a Brazilian politician who served as president of Brazil from 2019 to 2023. A right-wing nationalist, law-and-order advocate, and former army captain who expressed admiration for the military government that ruled Brazil from 1964 to 1985, Bolsonaro came into office on a wave of populist antiestablishment indignation stirred by the massive Petrobras scandal that had tainted much of the country’s political class.

Early life and political career Bolsonaro was born on March 21, 1955, in Glicério, in São Paulo state, according to his family; months later, he was registered in Campinas, and his birth certificate identifies Campinas as his birthplace. He grew up in Eldorado, a town of some 15,000 people in Brazil’s Atlantic rainforest, where his father practiced dentistry without a degree until the arrival of certified dentists prompted him to shift to work on prosthetics. The third child in a family of three sons and three daughters, Bolsonaro attended the Preparatory School of the Brazilian Army and graduated from the Agulhas Negras Military Academy in 1977. He then served in the army for some 17 years, including a stint as a paratrooper, and rose to the rank of captain. Bolsonaro gained notoriety in 1986 when he wrote an article for the popular magazine Veja in which he was critical of the military’s pay system. That public stance earned Bolsonaro condemnation from his superiors but was celebrated by his fellow officers and military families. After leaving the army in 1988, Bolsonaro was elected to a seat on the Rio de Janeiro city council in 1989. Two years later he won a seat representing Rio de Janeiro in Brazil’s federal Chamber of Deputies that he would hold for seven consecutive terms. From his first term, Bolsonaro repeatedly praised the era of military rule and called for its return. He also began establishing a reputation for outspoken advocacy of deeply conservative positions on social issues and was branded by critics as a misogynist, homophobe, and racist. Among the many controversial remarks that he made over the years was his statement that he “would be incapable of loving a homosexual son” and that he would prefer his son to die in an accident rather than “show up with a mustachioed man.” When a female member of the Chamber of Deputies called him a rapist, Bolsonaro responded by saying, “I wouldn’t rape you because you don’t deserve it.” Later, having stated that he was not a rapist, he added that if he were, he would not rape the congresswoman in question because she was “not his type.” Commenting on the descendants of the fugitive African slaves who organized the quilombo communities, Bolsonaro said, “They do nothing! They are not even good for procreation.” Inflammatory comments such as those contributed to the perception of Bolsonaro as an extremist and consigned to the political margins. Thus, he was able to author little successful legislation during his long tenure in the Chamber of Deputies. Nonetheless, he served as the head of the Committee on Foreign Relations and National Defense. He also was a member of the Commission on Human and Minority Rights and an alternate member of the Committee on Public Security and Combating Organized Crime. Having entered elective office as a member of the Christian Democratic Party, in 1993 Bolsonaro shifted allegiance to the incipient Progressive Party, which joined forces with the Reform Progressive Party in 1995 to become the Brazilian Progressive Party. He changed party affiliation again in 2003, joining the Brazilian Labour Party, and in 2005, after a brief stint as a member of the Liberal Front, he returned to the fold of the Brazilian Progressive Party, which had readopted the name Progressive Party two years earlier. In 2016 he joined the Social Christian Party.

The 2018 presidential election Bolsonaro’s fortunes changed when Brazil’s political culture spiraled downward in the second decade of the 21st century and the country’s economy went along for the ride. At the beginning of the second presidential term of Dilma Rousseff of the Workers’ Party, the country sunk deeper into a recession that had begun in 2014 and became mired in what some observers characterized as Brazil’s worst economic crisis since the turn of the 20th century. In the meantime, the biggest political scandal in Brazilian history—the Petrobras scandal—was unfolding, swelling to seemingly engulf the majority of Brazil’s mainstream politicians in allegations of corruption. Accused of financial accounting improprieties, Rousseff was impeached and removed from office. Her successor, Michel Temer, was likewise the target of accusations of wrongdoing and saw his public approval rating shrink to single digits. At the same time, violence and crime in Brazil spiked. As the campaign for Brazil’s 2018 presidential election began in earnest, Rousseff’s political mentor, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (“Lula”), who had experienced tremendous popularity during his tenure as Brazil’s president (2003–11), became the clear front-runner, even though his involvement in the Petrobras scandal had led to his conviction on charges of corruption and money laundering in July 2017 (upheld in a January 2018 ruling) and to incarceration for a 12-year-plus sentence in April 2018. While Lula sought to be allowed to run for president in spite of his conviction, Bolsonaro, the candidate of the theretofore insignificant Social Liberal Party, mounted a populist campaign that sought to take advantage of Brazilians’ widespread disenchantment with the political establishment and rampant corruption. Using his outsider status to his advantage, Bolsonaro cast himself as an antiestablishment insurgent candidate with little concern for political correctness—in the vein of Donald Trump, who had successfully leveraged that stance to win the 2016 U.S. presidential election; indeed, Bolsonaro was soon labeled the “Trump of the Tropics.” Bolsonaro also won the support of the country’s considerable Evangelical Christian population with his steadfast opposition to abortion, and his championing of law-and-order policies appealed to Brazilians concerned with crime and violence. Are you a student? Get a special academic rate on Britannica Premium. Subscribe On September 6, while campaigning in Juiz de Fora, Bolsonaro was stabbed by a would-be assassin. His wounds required lifesaving surgery, after which he was forced to campaign from a hospital bed and then at home. However, Bolsonaro had already established a strong presence on social media, attracting more than 5.2 million Facebook followers and as many as one million viewers to some of his video posts. In early August the national convention of the Workers’ Party chose Lula as its candidate, but, after the Superior Electoral Court ruled on August 31 that he was “ineligible” to run for the presidency, Lula withdrew his candidacy on September 11 and threw his support to his running mate, Fernando Haddad, the former mayor of São Paulo. As result of Lula’s departure from the race, Bolsonaro became the prohibitive favourite in the contest. In the first round of voting on October 7, he far outpaced the rest of the 13-candidate field, capturing some 46 percent of the vote but falling short of the 50 percent necessary to prevent a runoff. Thus, the stage was set for a head-to-head battle on October 28 with Haddad, who had finished second in the first round with about 29 percent of the vote. Bolsonaro then swept to a commanding victory in the runoff, taking more than 55 percent of the vote, to become Brazil’s president-elect.

Bolsonaro’s presidency One of the issues on which Bolsonaro had run for the presidency was reform of Brazil’s generous national pension scheme, which accounted for some 40 percent of total federal spending. In October 2019, largely in response to the efforts of the minister of economics, Paulo Guedes, Congress approved a dramatic overhaul of the system, which hinged on raising the minimum retirement age for men and women from ages 56 and 53 to ages 65 and 62, respectively. This restructuring, which had eluded Bolsonaro’s predecessors as president, was a big policy win for him. Bolsonaro’s all-but-official championing of deforestation in the Amazon region proved to be much less broadly popular, though his reduction of the punitive powers of the country’s environmental agencies—which protected the Amazon rainforest and the interests of indigenous people who lived there—was warmly greeted by the business sectors that profited from the region’s exploitation. Bolsonaro’s government turned a blind eye to illegal logging concerns that clear-cut protected land and then burned the remaining trees to make way for cattle ranching and mining. However, in July and August 2019, when forest fires in the region were blazing at levels that had not been reached for some 10 years, there was an uproar both within Brazil and from an international community that was concerned about the impact the damaging of the rainforest would have on climate change. Bolsonaro responded by instituting a 60-day ban on fires set to clear land. He also deployed 44,000 military personnel to combat the fires and accepted the help of four firefighting planes sent by the Chilean government. By October the threat had abated, but some 2,930 square miles (7,600 square km) of rainforest had been deforested in the first nine months of the year. That Bolsonaro had shown little compassion for the indigenous people displaced by the deforestation and fires came as no great surprise, given his habitual disdain for them, a feeling that matched his frequently expressed intolerance of the LGBTQ community, which satisfied the prejudices of some of his supporters among conservative factions of Roman Catholics and Evangelicals. Many observers accused Bolsonaro of egregiously misleading the country when it came to Brazil’s unsteady and ultimately tragically inadequate response to the spread of the potentially deadly COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, cases of which had originally been reported in China in December 2019. In March 2020, after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global pandemic, state and local governments in Brazil began instituting aggressive social-distancing and lockdown measures to combat the disease. However, despite being taken in advance of the pandemic’s onslaught on Brazil, these efforts were undermined by the federal government’s lacklustre response, which took its cues from Bolsonaro. He repeatedly downplayed the disease’s severity, mocked the mask-wearing that provided the first line of defense against the spread of the virus, and blocked attempts to lock down elements of the economy to try to contain the public health crisis. As a result, a Brazilian health care system that was generally well positioned to combat the pandemic ultimately faltered badly. When he contracted the disease himself in July, during the first wave of the pandemic in Brazil, Bolsonaro continued to interact with others in public without wearing a mask or maintaining social distance. In addition, he claimed that he had benefited from taking hydroxychloroquine, a drug that not only proved to be ineffective against the virus but also had the potential to produce dangerous side effects. Though Brazil’s hospitals and health care workers were challenged, they weathered that first wave of the pandemic relatively well, and by August the number of virus cases and virus-related deaths had dropped dramatically. By November, however, a second wave of the virus had begun descending with a fury after many Brazilians relaxed their adherence to prevention protocols. The spiking spread of the disease was exacerbated by the slow rollout of the country’s vaccination program, which was not aided by the nay-saying of Bolsonaro, who speciously claimed that the vaccinations posed health hazards. As the disease proliferated in Brazil, it mutated into a new, more easily transmissible strain, P.1, which spread throughout the country after originating in Manaus late in 2020. In the process, Brazil became the epicentre of a raging outbreak that began extending throughout Latin America. By mid-May 2021, more than 15,000,000 people in Brazil had contracted the coronavirus and more than 428,000 individuals had died from COVID-19-related causes. Even as the situation became increasingly grim, Bolsonaro persisted in downplaying the crisis. However, as his popularity suffered, he began to walk back some of his criticism of the prevention measures, especially after a Supreme Court judge dismissed the corruption charges against Lula in March 2021, paving the way for the popular former president to challenge Bolsonaro for the presidency in 2022.

The 2022 presidential election Months before the election scheduled for October 2022, Bolsonaro began attempting to sow doubt in Brazil’s electronic voting system, claiming without evidence that it was vulnerable to fraud and indicating that he might not recognize the results of the election. Many political observers noted the similarities between Bolsonaro’s protests and Donald Trump’s baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. As tensions grew in Brazil’s hyper-partisan environment, fears of political violence increased. As the election approached, Bolsonaro began closing in on the lead that Lula had enjoyed in preference polling. Nevertheless, in the first round of voting, on October 2, Bolsonaro narrowly lost to Lula, as the two far outdistanced the other nine presidential candidates. Lula captured some 48 percent of the vote, whereas Bolsonaro claimed about 43 percent. Because neither exceeded the 50 percent threshold required to preclude a runoff election, they faced off again on October 30. Lula was again the narrow winner, this time taking nearly 51 percent of the vote, compared with just over 49 percent for Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro’s defeat meant that he was the first incumbent Brazilian president in more than 30 years not to be reelected. Supporters of Bolsonaro staged protests of the election across the country, used their vehicles to clog traffic on scores of roads and highways, camped outside military buildings, and called on the military to intercede. Bolsonaro was initially silent about the election results and never explicitly conceded defeat, but he eventually indicated that he would cooperate with the transfer of power to Lula. Nevertheless, at Bolsonaro’s behest the military undertook an investigation of the electronic voting processes employed in the election. Although the report issued from that investigation found no evidence of tampering with the voting, it did not rule out the possibility that fraud could have occurred, fueling the suspicions of some of Bolsonaro’s supporters that the election was illegitimate. On January 8, 2023, roughly a week after Lula’s inauguration as president, thousands of Bolsonaro’s supporters broke into the buildings that house Brazil’s Congress and Supreme Court as well as into the presidential palace, unleashing chaos and destruction in scenes similar to those enacted in the January 6 U.S. Capitol attack. In November 2024 Bolsonaro was one of more than three dozen people indicted in connection with an alleged conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2022 election. In a report that spanned nearly 900 pages, investigators detailed an audacious plot that involved the assassination of Lula, Lula’s vice presidential running mate, and a Supreme Court justice. Bolsonaro would then have been able to declare a “state of siege” and suspend the other branches of government while remaining in power as a caretaker president.

Jeff Wallenfeldt The Editors of Encyclopaedia Britannica