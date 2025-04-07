Jennifer Aniston's latest move on Pedro Pascal sparks debate among fans | HELLO! (2025)

Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal sent the internet into a frenzy in March, when they were spotted togetherin West Hollywood on a lengthy dinner date.

TheFriends star stoked the flames again with a sweet birthday message to Pedro, who turned 50 on April 2.

Jennifer reposted a comic from the New Yorkerto her Instagram stories that saw a therapist telling his patient: "It's not strange at all – lately, a lot of people are reporting that their faith in humanity is riding entirely on whether or not Pedro Pascal is as nice as he seems."

"Can confirm – as nice as he seems," she wrote under the comic, alongside an emoji of a woman raising her hand.

"Happy birthday PP!" she concluded. Fans were left debating whether she and Pedro were in fact romantically linked, after he seemingly shut down rumors in a recent interview.

Her birthday tribute comes a week after speculation of a blossoming romance between the two went into overdrive following their dinner at Tower Bar.The pair were pictured laughing and talking to each otheroutside the venue as they waited for the valet, looking at ease in each other's company.

Some fans believed their dinner date was a business meeting, after Jennifer joked at the Critics Choice Awards that The Mandalorianstar should join her on her hit series,Morning Wars."Do you want to be on it?" she asked Pedro on the red carpet.

Her co-star, Reese Witherspoon, added, "Wait, we actually dohavea really goodpart for him."Pedro seemed intrigued, asking them to "Pitch it to me now." When questioned if the part involved "anything romantic with anybody", Jennifer responded, "All of us."

"I'm in," he joked. "All right, I'll be waiting to hearfrom my agents."

The Chilean-American actor quickly squashed dating rumors between himself and Jennifer days after their dinner date.

"We're friends, and we went to dinner with mutual friends. It happens," he told E! News.

Pedro is famously private about his love life, preferring to keep his past romances quiet.In 2008, he was linkedtoOrange is the New Blackactress MariaDizzia,after they appeared in an episode ofLaw and Ordertogether.

He thensparked dating rumors with hisGame of Thronesco-star, Lena Headey, after posting a cozy selfie of the couple.

"Lena is one of my [favorite people]," he later shared on Reddit, as per the Daily Mail.

"She is so funny and sosmart, such a good person, a good friend and a good mother, Ithink everyone on that set and anyone who comes in contact with her develops an instant crush. Talk about male or female, you'regoing to get a crush on her easy."

Fans also speculated that the 50-year-old was dating The Mentalistactress Robin Tunney in 2015, afterthey workedtogether on the show a year prior andmadefrequent red-carpet appearancestogether.

However, Robin had been engaged to her partner, Nick Marmet, since 2012, indicating that she and Pedrowere just friends.

Meanwhile, Jennifer's ex-husband, Justin Theroux, recently tied the knot with his fiancée, Nicole Brydon Bloom, after two years of dating.

