Jet Peel Facial Machine - Water Oxygen Jet Peel Facial Machine (2025)

KMSLASER OXY700 Jet Peel Facial Machine

KMSLASER jet peel facial machine is designed to improve the image or appearance to make it better. To enhance the skin to make it brighter texture in a speedy manner. It is a non-invasive and safe way of treatment. This machine stands as cleansing and makes your skin younger.

Jet peel facial machines can enhance all surfaces of the skin without feeling annoying during the entire. Jet peel facial machine is an ideal treatment for those who dream to have soft, warts free, and perfect skin.

KMSLASER jet facial machine is a professional treatment that can give the best result in the first session. This machine is not only to refresh your skin but also to remove the presence of dark spots, pores, and acne scars including wrinkles.

After treatment patients don’t need more time for recovery can continue their normal life and regular routine. Jet facial machine not only treating around the face skin but also in the neck and inline of the lower neck. This can also remove the stretch marks on the body’s skin.

After jet peel facial treatment, the amazing results will be visible and can see the difference. This treatment can also eliminate dead skin cells on the skin’s appearance, reduce blemishes. And also the pore size, ultra hydration of skin tissue, and oxygenation of skin tissue and stimulation of collagen production. It is very helpful in blackheads and other types of skin explosion as it easy and effortlessly eliminates them without any trouble and pain.

The KMSLASER jet peels the facial machine is highly effective in the advancement of skin’s texture, elimination of unwanted undesirable pigmentation, and all skin invention. The treatment leaves no dead or burned, skin superficial facial peeling, and improves wrinkles.

Jet peel machine is a kind of machine ideal for all skin types problems. Sun damage skin can also be treated using our beauty machine. Jet peel machine can stand as a skin smoothing and polishing, and hand beautifies.

KMSLASER offers a complete range of jet peel facial machine including anti-aging and aesthetic machines. We take extra steps to ensure that our clients not only look better but also feel better about themselves.

We are in the manufacturing industry for almost one decade. We dedicate our full attention to our valued clients. All members of our team including staff, engineers, designers, and technicians are well-trained and fully licensed to keep us a leading manufacturer of the newest technology, and other products.

KMSLASER provides at a very affordable but very effective jet peel facial machine and other beauty care machine. We find the perfect harmony between nature and the newest technology to achieve the best results. We are the one-stop solution for the clients who need a beauty machine. We pride to carry the best devices, systems, and equipment on the market.

If you are needing equipment for your business, come or contact us. We will be happy to provide and answer all of your queries.

What are the benefits of incorporating a Jet Peel Facial Machine into spa and salon services? Offering jet peel treatments using a Jet Peel Facial Machine can attract new clients, increase client satisfaction, and boost revenue. The treatment provides multiple benefits, such as improved skin texture, reduced fine lines and wrinkles, minimized pore size, and enhanced skin hydration, making it a valuable addition to any spa or salon’s skincare services.

What features should a high-quality Jet Peel Facial Machine have? A top-quality Jet Peel Facial Machine should offer adjustable pressure settings, allowing for customized treatments based on individual skin types and concerns. It should also include a variety of serum options, ergonomic handpieces, and user-friendly controls. The machine should be durable, easy to maintain, and come with a warranty and support package.

How does a Jet Peel Facial Machine differ from a Hydrodermabrasion machine? While both Jet Peel Facial Machines and Hydrodermabrasion machines combine exfoliation, extraction, and hydration, they differ in their method of application. Jet Peel machines use a high-velocity jet stream to deliver water, oxygen, and serums to the skin, while Hydrodermabrasion machines utilize a spiral tip and suction mechanism. Both treatments are non-invasive and provide similar benefits, but the Jet Peel offers an oxygen-infused experience.

Is a Jet Peel Facial Machine suitable for clients with sensitive skin or specific skin concerns? Yes, a Jet Peel Facial Machine is suitable for clients with sensitive skin and can be used to address various skin concerns, such as acne, hyperpigmentation, fine lines, and wrinkles. The treatment is gentle, and its settings can be adjusted to accommodate individual skin types and conditions.

How long does a typical Jet Peel Facial treatment take, and how often should clients receive treatments? A Jet Peel Facial treatment usually takes around 30 to 60 minutes, depending on the client’s skin concerns and desired outcomes. For optimal results, it is recommended that clients receive treatments every 4 to 6 weeks, allowing the skin to regenerate and maintain a healthy, glowing complexion.

What kind of training and certification is required for spa and salon professionals to offer Jet Peel Facial treatments? To provide Jet Peel Facial treatments, spa and salon professionals must undergo training and certification from a reputable provider. This ensures they are familiar with the equipment, treatment protocols, and safety precautions necessary for effective and safe treatments.

How easy is it to maintain and clean a Jet Peel Facial Machine? aintaining and cleaning a Jet Peel Facial Machine is relatively straightforward. Regular maintenance tasks include cleaning the handpiece and nozzles, replacing the water and waste containers, and sanitizing the machine according to the manufacturer’s guidelines. Proper maintenance ensures optimal performance and extends the machine’s lifespan.

What is the typical price range for a Jet Peel Facial Machine? The price of a Jet Peel Facial Machine can vary depending on its features, quality, and brand. Generally, prices range from $2,000 to $8,000, with more advanced machines costing more. It is essential to research and compare different machines to ensure the best value for your investment.