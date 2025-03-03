Jogos Mais Vendidos Da Atualidade - Jogos Steam Offline - Outros (2025)

💥ENTREGA RÁPIDA💥
JOGOS POPULARES, LANÇAMENTOS E OS MAIS JOGADOS PARA PC (STEAM)
✔️Comprou, Jogou!Assim que a compra for concluída, você receberá imediatamente uma conta compartilhada Steam para jogar no modo offline no seu computador. Simples, rápido e prático!
📌Não encontrou o jogo que procura? Pergunte nos comentários para adicionarmos ele para você!
━━━━━━━━━━━━━✦━━━━━━━━━━━━━
❔O QUE VOCÊ ESTÁ ADQUIRINDO?
• Umaconta compartilhada da Steampara jogar o título escolhido nomodo offline, sem interrupções.
• Garantia e suporte de até 30 dias, para garantir sua tranquilidade.
• Além disso, você ganha um jogo aleatório como bônus!
━━━━━━━━━━━━━✦━━━━━━━━━━━━━
❔POR QUE COMPRAR COM A GENTE?
•Privacidade Protegida: A sua conta principal da Steam continua segura.
•Facilidade e Segurança: Os jogos são baixados diretamente da Steam oficial.
•Atualizações Garantidas: Tenha acesso às últimas versões dos jogos.
•Progresso Salvo: Seus saves ficam armazenados no seu computador.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━✦━━━━━━━━━━━━━
📖PERGUNTAS FREQUENTES
Quanto tempo leva para receber o acesso?
⚡ A liberação ocorre automaticamente em poucos segundos após a confirmação do pagamento.
A conta é exclusiva para mim?
📂 Não, é compartilhada, mas você pode usá-la por tempo indeterminado no modo offline.
Posso jogar online ou com amigos no modo cooperativo?
🎮 Não, o serviço é exclusivo para jogos no modo offline, garantindo uma experiência estável.
Como faço para baixar os jogos?
🖥️ Utilize o aplicativo oficial da Steam para realizar o download.
O que faço se precisar de ajuda?
🛠️ Nosso suporte está disponível todos os dias para esclarecer dúvidas e resolver problemas.
Posso acessar a conta de qualquer lugar do mundo?
🌎 Sim, o serviço funciona internacionalmente.
É possível usar a conta em serviços como GeForce Now ou TV Box?
📡 Não, recomendamos o uso diretamente no computador para uma melhor experiência.
Posso alterar os dados da conta?
🔐 Não é permitido realizar alterações, para garantir a segurança e o correto funcionamento do serviço.
E se o jogo não rodar no meu PC?
💻 Verifique os requisitos mínimos do sistema do jogo antes de realizar a compra.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━✦━━━━━━━━━━━━━
⏳GARANTIA:Todas as contas incluem suporte e garantia por 30 dias, o limite máximo permitido para este tipo de produto.
❌Proibido Revender:Este serviço é para uso pessoal e não pode ser comercializado novamente.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━✦━━━━━━━━━━━━━
TOTAL DE JOGOS: 636
🕹️JOGOS DISPONÍVEIS:
• 10 Second Ninja X
• 6k Jogos Steam
• A PLAGUE TALE REQUIEM
• A way out
• Above Snakes
• Accident: The Pilot
• Action Taimanin
• Aegis Defenders
• Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
• Age of history 3
• Age of Wonders III
• Alan Wake
• Alan Wake's American Nightmare
• Alchemic Cutie
• American Truck Simulator
• Amnesia: The Bunker
• Anonymous Hacker Simulator
• Anvil Saga
• Aragami 2
• Ark survival evolved
• ARK: Survival Of The Fittest
• Arma 3
• Artifact Classic
• Artifact Foundry
• As dusk Falls
• Atlas Fallen
• ATTACK ON TITAN
• Attack on Titan 2
• Autobahn Police Simulator
• AX:EL
• Backrooms Escape Together
• BackRooms Lost
• Backrooms Media
• Bad ending theater
• Bad North
• Badlanders
• Baldis Basics Classic Remastered
• Banana Hell
• Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story
• Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
• Barotrauma
• Barro
• Batman™: Arkham Knight
• BattleBlock Theater
• Battlerite
• BEAMNG DRIVE
• Bellwright
• Beyond: Two Souls
• Big Drunk Satanic Massacre
• BIOMUTANT
• BioShock: The Collection
• Black Desert
• Black Desert (Retired)
• Black Desert SA Retired
• Black Squad
• Blackout Z: Slaughterhouse Edition
• Blood of Steel
• Bloons TD 6
• BMX The Game
• Bramble: The Mountain King
• BRAVELY DEFAULT II
• Bro falls
• Brotato
• Brothers
• Bubble Strike
• Bully: Scholarship Edition
• Bum simulator FULL
• Bus Simulator 16
• Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007)
• CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS
• CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS 1
• Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
• Call of Duty: Black Ops II
• Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009)
• Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) Multiplayer
• Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2011)
• Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2011) Multiplayer
• Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® 3 (2011)
• Call of Juarez Gunslinger
• Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium
• Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
• Car Mechanic Simulator 2018
• Cartel Tycoon
• Castle Crashers + DLC
• Casual Penalty
• CHAINED TOGETHER
• Chernobylite Enhanced Edition
• Chornobyl Liquidators
• Cities skylines 2
• Clone Drone in the Danger Zone
• Coloring Game 2
• Company of Heroes 2
• Control Ultimate Edition
• Coral Island
• Coromon
• Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
• Crash Bandicoot Sane Trilogy
• Cross talk simulator
• Crush Crush
• CryoFall
• Crysis 2 Maximum Edition
• Crysis® 3
• CULT OF THE LAMP
• Cuphead
• Cyberpunk 2077
• Dark deception
• Dark Deception
• DARK SOULS 3
• Daughter of volcano
• Day of Defeat
• Days Gone
• DayZ
• Dead by Daylight
• Dead Cells
• Dead Island 2
• Dead Island Definitive Edition
• Dead Island Retro Revenge
• Dead Island Riptide Definitive Edition
• DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation
• Deadside
• DeathlyStillness
• Deathmatch Classic
• Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
• Defense the Farm
• Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
• Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (Sem codigo familia)
• Descenders
• DEViL MAY CRY 5
• DEVOUR
• Diner Bros
• DIRT 5
• Disney Pixar Cars
• Dont Starve
• Dont Starve Together
• DOOM
• DOOM 3
• DOOM Eternal
• Dota 2
• DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS™ 2
• Dragon's Dogma 2
• Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
• Dungreed
• DYING LIGHT
• Dying Light 2: Reloaded Edition
• Dynasty Warriors 8
• DYNASTY WARRIORS 9
• DYO
• Dyson Sphere Project
• EFootball PES 2020
• eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
• Elden Ring
• Electrician Simulator
• Enter the Gungeon
• Escape Simulator
• Euro Truck Simulator
• Euro Truck Simulator 2
• Factorio
• Fallout 3
• Fallout 4
• Fallout Shelter
• Farming Simulator 19
• FATAL FRAME
• FATE SAMURAI REMNANT - FULL DLCS
• Fate Samurai Remnant Full DLC
• FINAL FANTASY
• FINAL FANTASY II
• FINAL FANTASY III
• FINAL FANTASY IV
• FINAL FANTASY V
• FINAL FANTASY VI
• Final Fantasy XVI
• Find Love or Die Trying
• Firewatch
• FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S HELP WANTED 2
• Flower girl
• Flower girl 2
• FNAF Help Wanted
• FNaF World
• Football Manager 2024
• Football manager 23
• For Honor
• For The King II
• Forspoken
• FORSPOKEN
• FORT SOLIS
• Forza Horizon 4
• Forza Horizon 4 + Full DLC
• Forza Horizon 5
• Fox Hole
• Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle
• Gang Beasts
• Garten of Banban
• Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy
• Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTORS CUT
• GHOSTRUNNER
• Ghostwire: Tokyo
• Girly Games
• Going Under
• Goose Goose Duck
• Gorilla Tag
• Gotham Knight
• Grand Theft Auto San Andreas
• GRANNY REMAKE
• graveyard keeper
• GRAVITY CIRCUIT
• GRID Autosport
• Griefer
• GRIS
• Grounded
• Gujian3
• Hades
• Hades II
• Half-Life
• Half-Life 2
• Half-Life Deathmatch: Source
• Half-Life: Blue Shift
• Half-Life: Opposing Force
• Hearts of Iron IV
• Heckabomb
• Hellboy Web of Wyrd
• Hello Neighbor 1
• Hello Neighbor 2
• Hello neighbour 2 alpha 1
• Heroes & Generals
• Heroes of the Three Kingdoms
• Heroes of the Three Kingdoms 2
• Heroes of the Three Kingdoms 3
• Heroes of the Three Kingdoms 4
• Heroes of the Three Kingdoms 5
• Heroes of the Three Kingdoms 6
• Heroes of the Three Kingdoms 7
• Hidden Western
• High on life
• HITLER: BDSM BUNKER
• HITMAN 2
• Hitman 3
• HITMAN 3 + ALL DLCS
• HITMAN World of Assassination
• Hitman: Absolution
• Hitman: Blood Money
• HITMAN™
• HITMAN™ 2
• Ho Tu Lo Shu: The Books of Dragon
• Hogwarts Legacy
• Hollow Knight
• Home Sweet Home 1 e 2
• House Flipper + DLC
• Hue
• Human Fall Flat
• Hungry Shadows
• ICARUS
• immortal Life
• INDIKA
• Infliction
• Injustice 2
• Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
• Inside the Backrooms
• Internet Cafe Simulator
• It takes two
• Journey
• Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash
• Just Cause 2
• Just Cause 3
• Just Die Already
• Katana zero
• Kena Bridge of Spirits
• KENSHI
• kholat
• Killing Floor 2
• Kingdom Heroes 8
• Kingdom Heroes 8 + DLC
• Knockout City
• KurtzPel
• Last Epoch
• Layers of Fear 2
• LAYERS OF FEAR 2
• Left 4 dead 2
• LEGO MARVEL SUPER HEROES
• LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham
• LETHAL COMPANY
• Life is Strange 2
• Listen to the Wind
• Little kitty big city
• Little Nightmares
• Little Nightmares 2 + DLC
• Lords Of The Fallen
• Lost ark
• Lost Castle
• Mad Max
• Madison
• Mafia
• MAFIA 2 DEFINTIVE EDITION
• MAFIA DEFINITIVE EDITION
• Mafia ll (Classic)
• Maneater
• Manor Lords
• Martha Is Dead
• Marvel's avengers
• Marvel's Midnight Suns + DLC
• METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN
• Metal Slug 3
• Metal Slug X
• Metal Waltz
• METRO EXODUS GOLD EDITION
• Middle-earth Shadow of War
• Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor
• Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™
• Minecraft Dungeons
• Minion Masters
• MOBIUS FINAL FANTASY
• Mon Bazou
• Monster Hunter: World
• Mortal Kombat 1
• Mortal Kombat 11
• Mortal Kombat X
• Mortal Shell
• Mount & Blade: Warband
• MultiVersus
• Muse dash
• Muse Dash
• My boss is weird
• NARAKA: PONTO DE LÂMINA
• NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2
• NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst
• NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4
• NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM
• Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition
• Need for Speed Most Wanted
• Needy Streamer Overload
• NEW CYCLE
• Night of the Full Moon
• NIGHTINGALE
• Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition
• Nioh 2 The Complete Edition
• No Man's Sky
• Noobs Want to Live
• Nubarron: The adventure of an unlucky gnome
• Oblivion Override
• Of Guards And Thieves
• One Military Camp
• ONE PIECE ODYSSEY
• One piece world seeker
• ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4
• ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS
• Outlast
• OUTLAST 2
• Outriders
• Overcooked! All You Can Eat
• PACIFIC DRIVE
• Pacify
• Paint the Town Red
• Paladins
• Palworld
• Panicore
• Path of Exile
• Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous
• PATHOLOGIC 2
• Patron
• PAYDAY 2
• Pc building simulator
• Penumbra: Necrologue
• PEOPLE PLAYGROUND
• Persona 5 royal
• PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
• Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
• PIPE
• Planet of Lana
• Planet Zoo
• PlanetSide 2
• POPPY PLAYTIME
• Port Royale 4
• Portal 2
• Possessed
• POSTAL
• Prey
• PRINCE OF PERCIA
• Professional Fishing
• Project Playtime
• Project Zomboid
• Protect your planet
• PROTÓTIPO 2
• Pubg battleground
• Quake Champions
• QUANTUM BREAK
• Quiplash
• RACE 07
• RAFT
• Ready or not
• Realm Royale Reforged
• Red Wings
• Redfall
• Redmatch 2
• Remnant: From the Ashes
• Resident Evil 3
• Resident Evil 4
• Resident evil 4 (2005)
• RESIDENT EVIL 4 REMAKE
• RESIDENT EVIL 5
• Resident Evil 6
• RESIDENT EVIL 7: BIOHAZARD
• RESIDENT EVIL RESISTANCE
• Resident Evil Revelations
• RESIDENT EVIL REVELATIONS 2
• Resident Evil Village
• RETURNAL
• REVEIL
• Ricochet
• RIMWORLD
• Rise of the Tomb Raider
• Road 96
• ROBOCOP ROGUE CITY
• Robocop: Rogue City
• RoBoRumble
• Romance of the Three Kingdoms Maker
• ROUNDS
• Rust
• Rusty Lake Hotel
• Saints Row 2
• Scorn
• SCP: Secret Laboratory
• Scrap Garden
• Scrap Mechanic
• SCUM
• Sea of Stars
• Sea of Thieves
• Sekiro Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition
• SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE
• Sengoku Dynasty
• Serena
• Serious Sam 3:BFE
• Serious Sam 4
• Session Skate Sim
• SEX with HITLER
• SEX with HITLER 2
• SEX with HITLER WW2
• Shadow Warrior
• Shadow Warrior 2
• Shadow Warrior 3 Definitive Edition
• Shadows of Doubt
• Sherlock Holmes The Awakened
• Ship of Fools
• Sid Meier's Civilization VI
• SIGNALIS
• Skater XL
• SLEEPING DOGS
• Slime Rancher 2
• Sniper elite 4
• Sniper Elite, Sniper Eli\te V2, Sniper Elite 3, Sniper Elite 4 e Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
• Sniper Ghost Warrior
• Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story
• Sonic Frontier Uncharted
• Sonic Generations
• Sons Of The Forest
• SOS Classic
• SOULCALIBUR VI
• Soulstice
• SoulWorker
• Spirit of the North
• SPONGE BOB SQUARE PANTS THE COMICS SHAKE
• Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy
• Star Wars Battlefront
• STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
• STAR WARS™: The Old Republic
• Stardew Valley
• Starfield
• SteamWorld Dig 2
• STRAY
• Streamer Life Simulator
• Street Fighter V
• Stunt Hill
• Subnautica: Below Zero
• Subway Midnight
• Successor to the Star
• Sunkenland
• Super Animal Royale
• Super Bunny Man
• Superstar Racing
• Supraland
• Syberia
• TABS
• Tasty Blue
• Tasty Planet
• Tasty Planet Forever
• Tasty Planet: Back for Seconds
• Team Fortress 2
• Team Fortress Classic
• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
• Tekken 7
• TERRARIA
• The Archotek Project
• The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
• The bridge curse road to salvation
• The Bridge Curse Road to Salvation
• The Callisto Protocol (all Dlc)
• The Crew 2
• The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
• The Descendant
• The Dream Machine
• THE ELDER SCROLLS V: SKYRIM
• The Escapists
• The Escapists: The Walking Dead
• The evil within 1 & 2
• The Forest
• The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
• The Last Hope
• The last of us part 1
• The LEGO® NINJAGO® Movie Video Game
• The Note
• The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition
• The Ruined King: A League of Legends Side Story
• The Scream
• THE SIMS III
• The Sims™ 3
• The Snowboard Game
• The Somnium Files
• The Street of Adrift
• The Thing: Space X
• The Third
• The Witcher
• THE WITCHER 3 WILD HUNT
• theHunter: Call of the Wild
• Thief Simulator
• This War of Mine
• Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord
• Thunderbolt
• Timberman
• Timberman VS
• Titan Quest Anniversary Edition
• Titan Souls
• To the moon
• TOGETHER BnB
• Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
• Tomb Raider
• Tomb Raider: Anniversary
• Torque Drift
• Total War: NAPOLEON - Definitive Edition
• Total War: SHOGUN 2
• Total War: THREE KINGDOMS
• Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
• Train Simulator Classic 2024
• Trek to Yomi
• Trials Rising
• Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy
• TROUBLESHOOTER
• two point hospital
• Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator
• ULTRAKILL
• UNCHARTED LEGACY OF THIEVES COLLECTION
• Undertale
• Vampire Survivors
• Wallpaper Engine
• War Thunder
• War thunder firebirds
• Warframe
• Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
• Webbed
• Welcome to ParadiZe
• Wide Cross
• Winter Memories
• Witch It
• Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
• World War Z
• Xenonauts 2
• Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links
• ZooKeeper Simulator
Será enviada uma conta com jogos aleatórios