K-Beauty's Lastest & Greatest Is All on Amazon (2025)

If you weren't clued in yet, you can easily find the best Korean skin care on Amazon. Seriously, both familiar and new-to-me brands seem to pop up with each coming day. You've most likely heard of Cosrx and Laneige, but make no mistake—there's a treasure trove of innovative Korean skin-care brands just waiting to be discovered.
Ever since I started incorporating Korean skin care into my life—back when I was a baby beauty editor—my glowing complexion and I haven't looked back. I could go on and on about how much I adore double-cleansing products, hydrating essences, cast-free sunscreens, and dryness-reversing sheet masks, but that would defeat the purpose of the rest of the story. But, if I had to sum it up, Korean formulas are gentle, effective, and affordable. (The stakes are low, and the rewards are high, high, high!)
If you've ever been curious about the products and culture behind viral trends like glass skin and mochi skin, you've come to the right place. Or, if your goal is to simply better support and nourish your skin, we've got all the recommendations you need to build out a Korean skin-care routine with a few clicks on amazon.com.
- Best Overall: Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, $25
- Best Eye Cream: Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Cream Ginseng + Retinal, $16
- Best Cleansing Oil: Manyo Factory Cleansing Oil, $28
- Best Sheet Mask: Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask, $19 for a 4-pack
- Best Peel-Off Mask: Medicube Collagen Night Wrapping Mask, $24
- Best Hyaluronic Acid Serum: Torriden Dive In Low-Molecular Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $24
- Best Retinol Serum: Iope Retinol Super Bounce Serum, $50
- Best Vitamin C Serum: Dr.Althea Vitamin C Serum, $24
- Best Night Cream: Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Sleepair Intensive Mask, $45
- Best Body Lotion: Aestura Atobarrier 365 Ceramide Lotion, $32
Best Overall: Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
Why it's worth it: A Korean beauty best-seller that's all over your FYP, worth the hype, and a one-way ticket to glass skin? That's Cosrx's Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, whose namesake ingredient (96% snail mucin) soothes blemishes, brightens acne scars, and evens out hyperpigmentation. This sensorially pleasing formula keeps it simple with just 11 ingredients, including two classics, hyaluronic acid and allantoin, to hydrate and calm your barrier.
Tester feedback: Commerce editor Sarah Han is a longtime fan of this hit brand. "The texture is so fun and surprisingly not tacky seconds after applying," she says, "But more importantly, it gives my skin lots of love, glow, and bounce with every application. It's a must any time of the year."
Key ingredients: snail mucin, hyaluronic acid, allantoin | Who it's for: everyone | Fragrance-Free? yes
Best Eye Cream: Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Cream Ginseng + Retinal
Why it's worth it: You may know Beauty of Joseon for its viral sunscreen but don't sleep on (literally!) the Revive Eye Cream Ginseng + Retinal. Puffy undereyes meet their match, thanks to anti-inflammatory ginseng. I'm not the only fan, by the way. "I love the ultra-nourishing and soothing formula with the added (gentle) kick of retinal," says cosmetic chemist Ramón Pagán. But why is retinal, anyway? As Hee Jin Koh, MD, a board-certified dermatologist based in New Jersey, explains, "Retinal only requires a one-step conversion to the active form of retinoid acid, unlike retinol, which requires a two-step conversion." In layman's terms, retinal works faster and is less irritating than retinol.
Tester feedback: "I'm unconvinced eye creams provide long-term, visible results (e.g. minimizing the look of fine lines) without retinoids involved. Beauty of Joseon's Revive has been a staple in that regard. The custardy formula absorbs almost immediately and makes my undereyes look refreshed and slightly brighter," explains Han. "I even dab some onto my forehead lines (not super noticeable as of now, but you can't be too preventative)."
Key ingredients: retinal, ginseng, glycerin, niacinamide | Who it's for: anyone who wants to address/help prevent fine lines, those sensitive to regular retinol | Fragrance-free? yes
Best Cleansing Oil: Manyo Factory Cleansing Oil
Why it's worth it: Korean cleansing oils are elite—they never feel overly heavy or pore-clogging, even after they've been swiftly washed down the drain. Apply Manyo Factory's Cleansing Oil to dry skin and give yourself a gentle massage, rubbing the formula in circular motions to break down every last bit of makeup and sunscreen before emulsifying with a bit of water, and then washing it off completely. Once you experience it, you'll understand why it earned a spot on Olive Young's (a.k.a. the Sephora of South Korea) 2024 Awards List, which showcases the retailer's best-selling products across skin care, makeup, hair care, and more.
Tester feedback: "Oil cleansing for a few minutes every single night has taken my skin from good to great, and Manyo's Pure Cleansing Oil has been my go-to," says senior news editor Nicola Dall'Asen. "When my pores are particularly clogged, I can physically feel the sebum and dirt coming out after rubbing a couple of pumps of this gentle formula into my skin. It's the only reason my facialists are always telling me there's no need for extractions."
Key ingredients: argan kernel oil, jojoba seed oil, olive oil | Who it's for: people who wear makeup, people concerned with blackheads | Fragrance-free? yes
Best Sheet Mask: Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask
Biodance
Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask 4-Pack
Why it's worth it: The talk of the K-beauty town? Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask. This incredibly soothing gel mask subs regular ‘ol hyaluronic acid with oligo-hyaluronic acid, which the brand says penetrates and hydrates more deeply (because of its lower molecular weight) than the former. That’s not all: Low-molecular collagen helps refine enlarged pores, smooth the look of fine lines, and boost your skin with the bounciness it deserves. While many of you have heard about the overnight mask of it all, you don't necessarily need to leave it on all night (especially if you're a side sleeper or toss and turn). But, for the best results, give it three to four hours—or until the mask turns transparent, so you know everything has fully soaked into your skin. Maximum glowiness is the name of the game, and Biodance has a winner.
Key ingredients: low-molecular collagen, galactomyces, oligo hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide | Who it's for: everyone who likes a sheet mask | Fragrance-free? yes
Best Peel-Off Mask: Medicube Collagen Night Wrapping Mask
Why it's worth it: The K-beauty mask hype is real and well-deserved. Our next stop is the TikTok-viral Medicube Collagen Night Wrapping Mask, which may fare better for restless sleepers. Apply an even layer (as best as you can!) across your entire face, wait just 15 minutes for the mask to dry, and then snooze away. Come morning, gently peel off your mask and rinse off any remaining pieces with lukewarm water. While you're off in dreamland, all these good-for-skin ingredients—niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, collagen extract, and ceramide NP—sink in to make your skin look like a dewy dumpling and boost elasticity.
Tester feedback: "The way my skin looks with a layer of Medicube Collagen Night Wrapping Mask is exactly how I want my skin to look without it: glassy, glowy, and clear," says features director Dianna Mazzone Singh. And with each overnight—yes, overnight—application of its niacinamide- and hyaluronic acid-infused formula, I get a little bit closer to that goal. I've been using it once or twice a week, and never cease to be delighted by the satisfaction of peeling it away in the morning."
Key ingredients: niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, collagen extract, ceramide NP | Who it's for: everyone who doesn't mind a peel-off mask | Fragrance-free? yes
Best Hyaluronic Acid Serum: Torriden Dive In Low-Molecular Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Why it's worth it: Y'all, this isn't any run-of-the-mill HA serum—and you can trust me, because I consider those a waste of money. (After all, tons and tons of skin-care products have HA. You don't need a dedicated one!) Torriden's Dive In Low-Molecular Hyaluronic Acid Serum has a 5D Hyaluronic Acid Complex, a.k.a. five types of HA molecules that penetrate your skin at different levels for instant and long-lasting hydration. Panthenol and allantoin provide extra hydration and soothing benefits. It's also lightweight enough that you can mix it with another serum of your choosing—retinol, anyone?
Tester feedback: "There's something oh so satisfying about this serum's silky texture," says Han. "It dries down almost immediately and my skin always feels bouncier with each application. At nighttime, I often pair it with my retinol serum to offset any dryness."
Key ingredients: hyaluronic acid (five types across high, medium, and low weights), panthenol, and allantoin | Who it's for: everyone | Fragrance-free? yes
Best Retinol Serum: Iope Retinol Super Bounce Serum
Why it's worth it: Iope’s Retinol Super Bounce Serum blends a gentle yet effective proprietary Granactive Retinol—a stabilized retinoid complex—with soothing cypress leaf extract to soften signs of aging and boost bounciness in your skin. The serum’s formula activates quickly, releasing encapsulated retinol gradually to reduce irritation while maintaining all of its potent goodness. Just apply a pump or two in the morning and evening, follow with SPF, and you're all set.
Tester feedback: “It's as if the day I turned 30, this little voice in my head told me to start taking retinol more seriously—but in all seriousness, I've committed to finding a retinol that works for me and, for the most, sticking to it—because retinol is one skin-care ingredient I don't want to mess with,” commerce editor Sarah Han says. “Iope's been that brand for me. I alternate between the Best of Beauty-winning Retinol Expert and Retinol Bounce—the latter when my skin needs a hydrating boost. Retinol Bounce melts into my skin and my complexion is noticeably plumper after the fact. I think my moisturizer absorbs better, too.”
Key ingredients: pure retinol, encapsulated retinol, granactive retinoid, Bio-Seletinoid, Lactobacillus ferment | Who it's for: tk | Fragrance-free: yes
Best Vitamin C Serum: Dr.Althea Vitamin C Serum
Dr. Althea
Vitamin C Boosting Serum
Why it's worth it: Dr.Althea's Vitamin C Boosting Serum provides a double dose of brightening power with its tag-team of 63% vitamin C (via hippophae rhamnoides water, a sea buckthorn derivative) and tranexamic acid. Say goodbye to stubborn discoloration and dullness without any harsh side effects—thanks to hyaluronic acid, allantoin, and cica. If you do have particularly sensitive skin, give the Gentle Vitamin C Serum—which features a lower concentration of 20% vitamin C— a go.
Tester feedback: "Dr.Althea's Vitamin C Boosting Serum boasts eight types of hyaluronic acid and cica, alongside the main source of vitamin C, sea buckthorn (also known as Hippophae rhamnoides water). I really appreciate that there’s no off-putting scent and the silky formula absorbs instantly sans greasy residue—I can layer moisturizer and sunscreen with no problem."
Key ingredients: hippophae rhamnoides water, allantoin, cica, tranexamic acid, hyaluronic acid | Who it's for: people with dark spots and dullness | Fragrance-free: yes
Best Night Cream: Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Sleepair Intensive Mask
Why it's worth it: Ah, the satisfying powers of green goo—okay, but really, Dr. Jart+'s Cicapair Sleepair Intensive Soothing Repair Mask isn't messing around. This two-time Allure Best of Beauty winner has a refreshing gel texture chock-full of cica, niacinamide, and glycerin to calm redness and plump skin. Our tester said that her skin "instantly felt soothed," as if there was "a veil of calm coating her skin." Pro tip: Rinse off any residue in the morning.
Tester feedback: "Dr. Jart+'s Cicapair soothing powers are second to none," says Han, who deals with consistent facial redness. "Though just about anyone can use this green-tinted mask, ingredients like cica and allantoin are obviously well-suited for people with sensitive skin. The gel texture instantly melts into my skin—even after all of the essences and serums I slather on—and my skin looks soothed, plumped up, and revved up for a night of skin repair."
Key ingredients: cica, niacinamide, glycerin | Who it's for: everyone, especially those prone to inflammation and redness | Fragrance-free? yes
Best Body Lotion: Aestura Atobarrier 365 Ceramide Lotion
Why it's worth it: Allure editors are such big fans of the Aestura Atobarrier 365 Ceramide Lotion that it won a 2024 Best of Beauty Award for best light moisturizer. This ceramide-rich formula works wonders for both your face and body—and it's even safe for your baby. "It is gentle and great for those with dry, sensitive skin," Claire Chang, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, says.
Tester feedback: "This silky, milky formula absorbs at lightning speed and leaves my skin cashmere-soft," attests former Allure editor Devon Abelman. "I love a pump for body-care products and appreciate that Aestura has one for quick, mess-free application."
Key ingredients: triple lipid capsule (ceramide, fatty acid, and cholesterol) | Who it's for: everyone | Fragrance-free? yes
Best Lip Balm/Mask: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Why it's worth it: Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask is an all-time Allure editor-favorite—and it took home a 2024 Readers' Choice Award, proving it's a go-to among readers, too. This buttery formula softens and plumps lips overnight thanks to a moisture-boosting blend of coconut oil, murumuru seed butter, and shea butter. (Laneige also offers a lighter daytime balm, but you can also use this mask during the day for a heavier-duty option.) Plus, vitamin C makes an appearance to provide lasting protection against free radicals and environmental aggressors.
Tester feedback: "It moisturizes lips for hours on end—no reapplication needed. I apply the smallest amount of this stuff on my dry lips at night and am guaranteed to wake up with soft, hydrated lips in the morning,” says shopping editor Angela Trakoshis.
Key ingredients: coconut oil, murumuru seed better, shea butter, vitamin C | Who it's for: everyone | Fragrance-free? no
Best Chemical Sunscreen: Thank You Farmer Sun Project Moisture Sun Cream SPF 40
Why it's worth it: Not-so-hot take: Korean sunscreens are undoubtedly more elite than US sunscreens. (You can blame the FDA for being stuck in the ‘90s when it comes to approving sunscreen filters, okay?) Thank You Farmer's Sun Project Water Sun Cream feels like a lightweight lotion and is infused with similar ingredients, like moisturizing glycerin, vitamin E, and niacinamide.
Tester feedback: "It's supremely hydrating—so much so that I actually skip my daytime moisturizer, since I have combo skin—without feeling heavy or greasy and lends my complexion a delightful but not over-the-top glow," Han raves. "This lightweight cream truly melts right in without the slightest bit of cast."
Key ingredients: homosalate (9%), octinoxate (6.8%), octisalate (4.5%), octocrylene (4%), and vitamins B5, B3, E, and K (panthenol, niacinamide, tocopherol, and menadione) | Who it's for: people who prefer chemical sunscreen | Fragrance-free? yes
Best Mineral Sunscreen: Etude Sunprise Mild Airy Finish Sun Milk SPF 50+
Why it's worth it: If "nongreasy" is at the top of your list of sunscreen requirements, might we suggest Etude House's Sunprise Sun Milk. This zinc oxide-powered mineral formula has an airy finish that isn't overly glowy or matte—it's the Goldilocks of Korean sunscreens, you might say. As long as you're not sensitive to fragrance, this formula treats all skin types equally, thanks to a soothing and hydrating lineup of acai berry, aloe vera, and hyaluronic acid.
Tester feedback: "As someone who mainly wears chemical sunscreens, I'm very picky about mineral sunscreens," says Han. "Despite the initial jumpscare-white formula, Etude's Sunprise doesn't leave a ghastly cast on me—though it takes some patience to blend two fingers' worth of product. After a solid 20 to 25 seconds of blending, my skin evens out and is left with a soft glow.
Key ingredients: zinc oxide (17%), aloe, acai berry, and acerola | Who it's for: people who prefer mineral sunscreen | Fragrance-free? no
Best Lightweight Moisturizer: Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb
Why it's worth it: If we could somehow bathe in Belif's The True Cream Aqua Bomb, we'd jump right in. This blue-tinted formula has the most refreshing gel-burst texture that gives your skin a shot of coolness upon contact. It's the perfect year-round moisturizer but definitely scoop up one in advance of the summer months—trust us. Ingredients like nourishing lady's mantle (an antioxidant-rich herb that soothes redness), ceramides, and shea butter restore hydration levels and leave skin absolutely glowing.
Tester feedback: The cooling jelliness of the Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb is a godsend for my dry, red skin," says contributing commerce writer Annie Blackman. "It feels so comforting to rub on, and I know the hyaluronic acid is doing me favors I can't even understand yet." While it's free of synthetic fragrances, Blackman says it still smells super good, "like clean, cold water," she notes. (The fresh scent can also be attributed to natural extracts in the formula, like rosemary leaf oil and lime flower oil.)
Key ingredients: hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, oat kernel extract, calendula | Who it's for: everyone | Fragrance-free? yes
Best Rich Moisturizer: Klairs Rich Moist Soothing Cream
Klairs
Klairs Rich Moist Soothing Cream
Why it's worth it: Forget switching out your moisturizer based on the seasons—Klairs Rich Moist Soothing Cream is an all-year solution that's well-suited for all skin types including those who deal with sensitivity. When your complexion is dry, it restores hydration with anise and grapefruit extracts and oils. When your skin is overheating, it lowers the temperature and reduces redness with cooling, anti-inflammatory ingredients. When skin gets oily, it has rice extracts to soak up excess sebum. Consider all of your moisturizer bases covered.
Key ingredients: glycerin, shea butter, jojoba seed oil, vitamin E, beta-glucan, anise and grapefruit extracts| Who it's for: everyone | Fragrance-free? yes
Best Toner: Anua Heartleaf Soothing Toner
Anua
Heartleaf Soothing Toner
Why it's worth it: As the bottle suggests, this Anua toner has 77% heartleaf, a superstar soother and hydrator famous for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antibacterial properties. Dr. Koh recommends this watery, quick-absorbing formula for people with acne-prone skin since it can curb redness and calm angry pimples.
As with most Korean toners, it acts as a primer for the rest of your skin-care routine, allowing serums and creams to sink in more readily. "Your skin is like a dried-up sponge. If you put a thick cream on a brittle dry sponge, it won't accept it and isn't 'prepped' for moisture. But if you wet the sponge, the cream will sink in more easily," Charlotte Cho, the cofounder of Soko Glam and a licensed esthetician, previously told Allure.
Key ingredients: heartleaf (houttuynia cordata extract), glycerin, panthenol | Who it's for: everyone, especially those with acne-prone or irritation-prone skin | Fragrance-free? yes
Best Cleansing Balm: Banila Co Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm
Banila Co
Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm
Why it's worth it: No list of popular Korean skin-care products is complete without Banila Co's Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm, which sells one jar every few seconds globally. Similar to oil cleansers, this sherbet-like solid should be applied to dry skin and thoroughly massaged in—this is where it melts into a smooth oil—to break down all of the makeup (waterproof and otherwise) and dirt accumulated from the day. Spiked with antioxidant-rich vitamins C and E, it's impossibly gentle and never leaves skin feeling stripped, making it the perfect first step to any double-cleansing routine.
P.S. If you have specific skin concerns, like blackheads, the balm is also available in Clarifying, Calming, Brightening, and Nourishing versions.
Key ingredients: acerola berry (rich in vitamin C), vitamin E | Who it's for: people who wear sunscreen (so, theoretically, everyone!) and/or makeup | Fragrance-free? no
Best Face Wash: The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Foaming Cleanser
The Face Shop
Rice Water Bright Foaming Cleanser
Why it's worth it: To cap off your double cleanse, follow up with a water-based face wash like The Face Shop's Rice Water Bright Facial Foaming Cleanser. True to its name, this cream-to-foam formula features rice water (rich in vitamins A, B, and E) to provide a mild, brightening cleanse. In short, expect glowing skin that feels nourished, not tight, and provides a clean slate for the rest of your skin-care products to work their magic (and absorb properly).
Key ingredients: rice water, rice bran oil, soapwort extract (natural surfactant) | Who it's for: everyone | Fragrance-free? no
Best Leave-On Mask: Sulwhasoo Overnight Vitalizing Mask
Sulwhasoo
Overnight Vitalizing Mask
Why it's worth it: If your skin's feeling extra dry and chapped, swap your usual moisturizer for a heavy-hitting treatment like Sulwhasoo's Overnight Vitalizing Mask. This rich leave-on locks in moisture so your barrier is reinforced and strengthened all night long—and all of the next day. Jujube and pomegranate extracts, the two hero ingredients that make up the brand's Nutritive Red Elixir, are full of antioxidants to help soothe and repair skin. Gently rinse off in the morning with lukewarm water, and et voila, you’re glowing.
Key ingredients: jujube and pomegranate extracts, glycerin, squalane, shea butter | Who it's for: everyone, especially those with dry skin | Fragrance-free? no
Best Color-Correcting Cream: Erborian CC Red Correct
Erborian
CC Red Correct
Why it's worth it: As Disney Channel royalty once said, "You get the best of both worlds [with Erborian CC Red Correct]." Powered by soothing cica and moisturizing glycerin, this skincare-makeup-hybrid applies green but adjusts to match your complexion, blurring texture and tamping redness. You may even skip your usual concealer, saving you precious time during rushed mornings. There's a bonus SPF 25 to boot, but as always, we encourage you to apply a standalone sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.
Key ingredients: cica, glycerin, octinoxate (6%), octisalate (2%), titanium oxide (2.34%) zinc oxide (3.84%) | Who it's for: people who have redness, acne-prone skin | Fragrance-free? no
Best Exfoliator: Amorepacific Treatment Enzyme Peel
AmorePacific
Amorepacific Treatment Enzyme Peel
Why it's worth it: If the word "peel" usually has you (and your sensitive skin) running for the hills, Amorepacific's Treatment Enzyme Peel is about to change your perception. Unlike typical at-home peels, this is a gentle exfoliating powder that, when mixed in with water, turns into a weightless cleansing foam that hugs your face. Plant-derived enzymes derived from green tea deep cleanse pores, removing dirt and dead skin cells that can dull your glow. You can use it daily, or as often as you'd like. Simply dispense a quarter-size amount of powder into your palm, add a bit of water to emulsify, and massage the now-foamy formula into your skin.
Key ingredients: green tea-derived probiotic enzymes, allantoin, hyaluronic acid, cotton extract | Who it's for: anyone who wants a deep cleanse | Fragrance-free? no
Meet the experts
- Hee Jin Koh, MD, a board-certified dermatologist based in Clifton, NJ
- Ramón Pagán, a cosmetic chemist
- Claire Chang, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City
- Charlotte Cho, cofounder of Soko Glam and a licensed esthetician
How we test and review products
When Allure tests a product, our editors look at it from every angle in an effort to best serve you. We review ingredients, scrutinize brand claims, and, when necessary, examine peer-reviewed scientific and medical studies. In addition to testing each and every product that's included in each and every review, we rely on experts who shape their fields, including dermatology, cosmetic chemistry, and medicine, to help us vet the ingredients and formulas.
For our list of the best Korean skin care on Amazon, we considered each product's performance across five primary categories: product ingredients and efficacy, packaging, fragrance, texture, and product wear. Every product was determined to have excelled in each category by our editorial team, which is composed of in-house writers and editors as well as contributors—along with special consideration from dermatologists. To learn more information on our reporting and testing processes, read our complete reviews process and methodology page.
Our staff and testers
A beauty product is a personal purchase. You might be searching for a face cream to address persistent dryness or a new nail product to add to your Sunday self-care routine; you may simply be browsing around for the latest launches to hit the hair market. No matter what you seek or your individual needs and concerns, Allure wants to ensure that you love anything we recommend in our stories. We believe that having a diverse team of writers and editors—in addition to the wide range of outside testers and industry experts we regularly call upon—is essential to reaching that goal.
After all, can we really say a skin-care product is the "best" for people over 50 if the only testers we've solicited opinions from folks who have yet to hit 30? Can we honestly deem a high-end diffuser worthy of your hard-earned cash if it's never been tested on curls? We're proud that our staff spans a wide range of ages, skin tones, hair textures, genders, and backgrounds, which means that we are able to fairly assess any beauty product that comes into the beauty closet.
