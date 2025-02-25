K-Beauty's Lastest & Greatest Is All on Amazon (2025)

If you weren't clued in yet, you can easily find the best Korean skin care on Amazon. Seriously, both familiar and new-to-me brands seem to pop up with each coming day. You've most likely heard of Cosrx and Laneige, but make no mistake—there's a treasure trove of innovative Korean skin-care brands just waiting to be discovered.

Ever since I started incorporating Korean skin care into my life—back when I was a baby beauty editor—my glowing complexion and I haven't looked back. I could go on and on about how much I adore double-cleansing products, hydrating essences, cast-free sunscreens, and dryness-reversing sheet masks, but that would defeat the purpose of the rest of the story. But, if I had to sum it up, Korean formulas are gentle, effective, and affordable. (The stakes are low, and the rewards are high, high, high!)

If you've ever been curious about the products and culture behind viral trends like glass skin and mochi skin, you've come to the right place. Or, if your goal is to simply better support and nourish your skin, we've got all the recommendations you need to build out a Korean skin-care routine with a few clicks on amazon.com.

Best Overall: Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $25 $19 Amazon Han applying Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence Sarah Han

Why it's worth it: A Korean beauty best-seller that's all over your FYP, worth the hype, and a one-way ticket to glass skin? That's Cosrx's Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, whose namesake ingredient (96% snail mucin) soothes blemishes, brightens acne scars, and evens out hyperpigmentation. This sensorially pleasing formula keeps it simple with just 11 ingredients, including two classics, hyaluronic acid and allantoin, to hydrate and calm your barrier.

Tester feedback: Commerce editor Sarah Han is a longtime fan of this hit brand. "The texture is so fun and surprisingly not tacky seconds after applying," she says, "But more importantly, it gives my skin lots of love, glow, and bounce with every application. It's a must any time of the year."