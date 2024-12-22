Kate Middleton and Kate Winslet Both Swear By This $12 Hairspray (2024)

Rewind to the 20th century when it took some innovation to lock in an easy hairstyle. Back then, some clever folks would concoct sugar-water mixtures to maintain their look or use shellac-based solutions to keep every hair in place. Circa 2024, getting your hairstyle to stay put is as easy as running to your closest CVS or Walgreens for one of the best drugstore hairsprays.

Celebrity hairstylist Julius Michael tells Marie Claire that the everyday options stocked at drugstores and pharmacies will provide flexible hold and help fight off humidity, boost volume, and, most importantly, deliver a natural-looking shine. Master stylist Yvey Valcin adds that drugstore hairsprays can “add a little bit of texture or grit."

If you've yet to find a drugstore hairspray you love, don't worry—there's really something for everyone. "I recommend trying a few sprays until you find something you love and something that works perfectly for your hair type," hairstylist Katelyn Ellsworth explains. "Ask yourself questions to determine your hair goal: Do you want a strong-feeling hairspray, or do you want a weightless-feeling product that just helps the style stay all day?"

Whichever answer you choose, the best drugstore hairsprays are both pleasingly affordable and up to the task of keeping your hair in check throughout the day. Keep scrolling to discover the best products according to editors and stylists, both of whom have put the formulas through rigorous testing

Best Drugstore Hairsprays

Best Drugstore Hairspray Overall: L'Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray

Best Lightweight Drugstore Hairspray: Tresemmé Ultra Fine Hairspray

Best Drugstore Hairspray for a Brushable Feel: Nexxus Comb Thru Finishing Spray

Best Drugstore Hairspray for Dry Hair: SheaMoisture Hold and Shine Moisture Mist

Best Drugstore Hairspray for Fine Hair: Not Your Mother's Plump For Joy Volumizing Hairspray

Best Drugstore Hairspray Overall L'Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray Classics are classics for a reason. Elnett, founded in 1960, has long been heralded as the drugstore hairspray thanks to its major hold, brushability, and flake-free formula. The legendary aerosol has a superfine texture that is far from sticky and is beloved by stars and regular strong-hold lovers alike. “Yesterday, before my interviews, [my daughter Mia] said to me, ‘Mum, don't forget to talk about Elnett,’” Kate Winslet shared in a 2023 interview with Marie Claire. “And I said, ‘Well, I always talk about Elnett.’" Kate Middleton is also a fan. Hold: Extra-strong Who It’s For: Those needing their hairstyle to have maximum hold; good for thick hair Scent: Dry floral What We Love: Comes in a variety of sizes; controls flyaways; isn't hard or flaky What We Don't: Not entirely "unscented" Review for MC: "This is my secret weapon to ensure my hair doesn't frizz up when exposed to the elements. It gives my style a firm hold while remaining brushable, which is helpful for someone like me who likes to extend the life of a hairstyle for several days after the initial styling. The mist is also super fine to ensure the product doesn't come out in excess and dry out my hair." — Michelle Rostamian, Freelance Beauty Writer

Best Lightweight Drugstore Hairspray Tresemmé Ultra Fine Hairspray The Tresemmé Ultra Fine Hairspray offers a flexible hold and a natural look, whether you're doing a messy bun or big, bouncy curls. The humidity-resistant formula keeps frizz and flyaways at bay, all while keeping the hair touchable and producing zero buildup. The fine mist also makes it easy to disperse the right amount of product exactly where you want it. Hold: Flexible hold Who It’s For: Those needing frizz control Scent: Floral and fruity What We Love: Natural look; impressive hold; controls frizz What We Don't: Fragrance can be overpowering Review for MC: “I have a lot of hair and I’ve tried a lot of different hairsprays, but nothing beats this one. And, it’s under 10 dollars! The ultra-fine spray doesn’t leave my hair feeling stiff or crunchy, and, no matter the style, my hair will always last until at least the next day when I use it. I’ve lost count how many times I have repurchased this hairspray—it’s that good.” — Emma Aerin Becker, Freelance Beauty Writer

Best Drugstore Hairspray for Dry Hair SheaMoisture Hold and Shine Moisture Mist This hairspray does much, much more than lock a style in place. SheaMoisture's Hold and Shine Moisture Mist is blended with shea butter to soften and add shine to hair. While it was created for thick, curly hair, it works for many textures: wavy, fine, and oily hair will all benefit. Hold: Light Who It’s For: People with curls looking for lightweight moisture Scent: Tropical What We Love: Non-aerosol; softening; adds shine What We Don't: Some say it weighs their hair down Review for MC: "On days I wear my hair in its natural state (curly), I like reaching for this mist. It feels less like a hairspray and more like a leave-in conditioner that adds some hold. My curls don't feel weighed down or dried out when I spritz this on (I apply a generous amount to control frizz), and I especially love its coconut-floral scent; it's divine and lingers on the hair until it's rinsed out!" — Michelle Rostamian, Freelance Beauty Writer

Best Drugstore Hairspray for Fine Hair Not Your Mother's Plump For Joy Volumizing Hairspray Ellsworth counts Not Your Mother's Plump For Joy Volumizing Hairspray among her top three drugstore hairsprays—and for good reason. Crafted for flat, limp hair, this maximum-hold option promises impressive staying power and long-lasting humidity resistance so your volume stays put. Hold: Strong-hold Who It’s For: Those with fine, flat hair Scent: Citrus What We Love: Volumizing; fast-drying; shine-inducing What We Don't: Not great for thick hair Review for MC: "While this drugstore hairspray is marketed for flat, lifeless hair, I love what it does for my thick, unruly hair. It delivers instant shine to my ends, effectively masking split ends and breakage, and keeps my style bouncy and locked into place for good." — Michelle Rostamian, Freelance Beauty Writer

Other Drugstore Hairsprays We Love

Best Volumizing Drugstore Hairspray Big Sexy Hair Spray & Play Volumizing Hairspray Need I repeat the Dolly Parton hair gospel? I will: The higher the hair, the closer to heaven. That's where Sexy Hair's Big Sexy Hair Volumizing Hairspray comes into play. As someone with fine hair that falls flat relatively quickly, this stuff is a godsend when I'm in the mood to go big. It's also what I imagine a country star (or Miley Cyrus at the 2024 Grammys) sprays on before taking the stage. Formulated for fine, medium, and coarse hair types, it lasts up to 120 hours and provides up to six times your regular volume and lift. Hold: Strong hold Who It’s For: All hair types looking for bigger-than-life volume Scent: Floral and fruity What We Love: Major volume; strong hold; 72 hours of heat-resistance What We Don't: Some customers report stickiness

Best Strong-Hold Drugstore Hairspray Aussie Instant Freeze Non-Aero Hair Spray Strong hold without the stiffness? Count us in. That's exactly what this hairspray from Aussie delivers, with a delectable citrus scent to boot. This non-aerosol formula has a fine mist and works on all hair types (curly, straight, and wavy included) for maximum, 24-hour hold. It's also non-sticky and doesn't leave behind a residue on the hair—perfect for those looking for super touchable hair. Hold: Extra-strong hold Who It’s For: Those who need their hairstyle to last Scent: Citrus What We Love: Non-aerosol; 24-hour hold; smells good; made for all hair types What We Don't: Doesn't do much for volume

Best Non-Aerosol Drugstore Hairspray Paul Mitchell Flexible Style Fast Drying Sculpting Spray Hairstylist Paula Peralta recently rediscovered her love for Paul Mitchell's non-aerosol Flexible Style Fast Drying Sculpting Spray, a long-adored product that dries quickly and reactivates with heat or water. "It’s perfect to blow dry into fine or medium texture to create more memory and hold, or great for creating super sleek, sculpted ponytails," she shares. "The non-aerosol is my go-to for any wet looks to add shine and hold." Hold: Medium hold Who It’s For: Color-treated hair or anyone seeking a quick-dry formula Scent: Refreshing and slightly floral What We Love: Non-aerosol, lightweight; comes in various sizes, including travel What We Don't: Higher price point See Also These Popular Hairsprays Will Keep Your Hair Perfectly Styled

Best Long-Lasting Drugstore Hairspray Kenra Professional Volume Spray 25 If you need your hairspray to last you a while, look no further. Both Ellsworth and hairstylistJamee Mahmood count the Kenra Professional Volume Spray 25 among their favorite drugstore styling options. This hardworking spray advertises itself as wind-resistant up to 25 miles per hour with up to 120 hours of hold. (That nets out to five entire days.) When you emerge through a wind tunnel with a perfect coif, you'll know which hairspray to thank. Hold: Super hold Who It’s For: Those needing a wind- and humidity-resistance formula Scent: Floral What We Love: Lightweight; long-lasting hold; delivers shine What We Don't: Some report stickiness

Best Extra-Strong Hold Drugstore Hairspray Göt2b Glued Blasting Freeze Spray For the strongest hold possible, Göt2b has you covered. "Göt2b Blasting Freeze spray is the best. I know when I bust this bad boy out, my hairstyle isn’t moving," Michael shares. "This is especially great for holding those big voluminous hairstyles we’re all seeing and loving. A gentle spray on your curtain bang, and they will stay in place with no fear of separation or your full fringe becoming a side part." One thing to beware of: a little product goes a long way. Hold: Extra-strong hold Who It’s For: Those wanting to lock in their style Scent: Citrus What We Love: Extremely strong hold; non-sticky What We Don't: If you use too much, the hold can be too strong

Best Drugstore Hairspray for Curly Hair Ogx Locking + Coconut Curls Finishing Mist Curly girls, this one's for you. A non-aerosol spray, Ogx's Locking + Coconut Curls Finishing Mist was created to help define curls and keep them in place all day while reducing frizz. With a medium hold suitable for fine to medium curls (and all hair volumes and moisture levels), it's blended with coconut oil and jasmine to provide a fun, tropical scent. Hold: Medium hold Who It’s For: Those with curly hair wanting some hold and no crunch Scent: Tropical What We Love: Non-aerosol; reduces frizz; non-crunchy What We Don't: Some report dryness

Best Drugstore Hairspray With Heat Protection Kristin Ess Hair Ultra Fine Workable Hairspray with Heat Protectant + Flexible Hold Another of Ellsworth's favorites, Kristin Ess's Ultra Fine Workable Hairspray is a multi-tasker at its core. Formulated for buildable volume, it offers heat protection up to 450 degrees, is color and keratin-safe, and is designed for all hair types. Hold: Light hold Who It’s For: Those looking for brushable texture Scent: Sweet and spicy What We Love: Heat protection; color-safe What We Don't: Hold is too light for some

What to Look For in a Drugstore Hairspray

Hold: Hairsprays come with varying levels of strength and hold, likely your biggest determining factors when deciding which one to try. "If you want a touchable, brushable finish, then a light-to-medium hold hairspray is the one for you," shares Mahmood. "If you want a locked-in style, go for a strong hold, long-lasting hairspray. Choosing the right weight of hairspray for your specific hair and styling goals will ultimately give you your desired results."

How Hairspray Affects Your Hair

Whether it was at your childhood dance recital or part of an adult Halloween costume, chances are you've used hairspray at some point in your life.

“Hairspray has been around since before we can even remember; while it provides control, you are going to have some type of damage over time," Valcin says. Hairsprays are formulated with alcohol that soaks up the natural oils your scalp produces. "If your hair doesn’t have moisture, that alcohol will soak up the natural oil your scalp produces. It will make the hair very greasy and very brittle, and the hair might be subject to breaking."

Before applying hairspray, ensure your hair is moisturized and happy. (Products like leave-in drugstore conditioners can help.)

How to Use Hairspray

Hairspray can hold anything from slicked-back ponytails to loose, sexy blowouts. Before you spray, shake your product up. Then, hold the can (or bottle) anywhere from six to eight inches away from your strands and spray away.

"One of my favorite tips is to spray the section of hair with hairspray before you curl the hair," adds Peralta. "My go-to is Paul Mitchell Extra-Body Firm Finishing Spray because it’s humidity resistant and provides maximum volume with flexible hold. Spray a light mist on the section, comb through it, and then curl with your favorite curling iron. The style will last all day!"

Another tip: "When trying to get rid of flyaways, add hairspray to your brush and slightly brush over them. This will tame those flyaways and keep your hair looking clean."

How to Remove Hairspray

There will come a time when you need to wash out your hairspray—exactly when you'll want to infuse your strands with extra nourishment.

"To remove hairspray from your hair, it would be good to use a moisturizing shampoo or oil-based shampoo," Valcin shares. "The moisture will break down the alcohol, and washing away the hairspray will be easy. You can also put some argan or Moroccan oil on your hands and run them through your hair."

Meet the Experts

Yvey Valcin Yvey Valcin is a celebrated Master Stylist and Founder of Yvey Salon. Known for his superior cutting technique and unique gift for uncovering the individual beauty within his clients, Yvey has styled top editorial and fashion events such as New York and Paris Fashion Week and was one the highest rated stylist at the flagship Gene Juarez salon in Seattle.His passion for hair extended his training to the most respected names in the beauty industry including: Jacques Dessange Paris, Raffel Pages Barcelona, La Biosthetique Canada, and Bumble and Bumble New York. The combination of his passion and technical skills enables him to bring out the best version of each individual sitting in his chair.

Julius Michael Julius Michaelis a trailblazer in the beauty industry,setting the barhighfor new trends. Celebrities rely on Julius to help them create their glamorousstyle. Julius is known for his mastery of color, highlights,and Balayage. He is also sought after for hisoriginal,virtually undetectable,permanent or clip-on hair extensions. Julius’s signaturelookscan be seen on televisionand at redcarpet events from coast to coast and internationally. Julius has more than 18 years experience, includingworking withRita Hazan and Oribe Hair Salon. He has a true understanding of what style works for any situation. Julius is passionate about his work andmakesevery one of his clients feel like a friend during an appointment and be a star as they walk out the door, loving the way they look.

Paula Peralta Paula Peralta is a Los Angeles based hairstylist and owner of The Salon by Paula Peralta, an exclusive, by appointment only salon in Los Angeles’ Atwater Village neighborhood. Paula works with all hair types and textures but especially enjoys color transformations and lived in blondes. Her portfolio includes color, cutting, editorial and special events including the Grammy Awards, Met Gala and Tony Awards.An award willing stylist, Paula’s work can be seen on runways such as Ralph Lauren and Versace as well in your favorite beauty and fashion publications including Harpers’ Bazaar, Glamour, The Zoe Report, Byrdie, Refinery29 and more.Paula is also currently serving as the Artistic Director of heritage haircarebrand John Paul Mitchell Systems.

Katelyn Ellsworth Katelyn Ellsworth is founder ofThe Roslynsalon, a natural color and extension specialist, and San Diego's Style Icon.

Jamee Mahmood Jamee Mahmood is founder of Square Roots Salon and has over 25 years of hair experience. She was originally inspired to join the hair world by her mom, who was in the business for 40 years.