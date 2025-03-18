Keep Your Oily T-Zone Under Control With These Blotting Papers (2025)

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we love. Promise.

Those of us with oily skin know that even the best oil-fighting primers, oil-free foundations, and setting powders can't always stop that midday shine from creeping up on your forehead, around your nose, and just generally all over your face. That's where blotting papers come in. Although these thin little sheets don't fix the problem at its source, they do help to mattify shiny, greasy skin in a pinch. And did I mention they're oddly fun to use? Whenever you're feeling a little oily, just pat or press the blotter on your face, and when you remove the paper, you'll see all the grease that was on your skin. It's kinda gross, but also highkey satisfying, yfm? If you're now fully convinced you need to try them out (or if you're already a fan and you just need a refill), here are the 13 best blotting papers to shop now.