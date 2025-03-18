Keep Your Oily T-Zone Under Control With These Blotting Papers (2025)

Keep Your Oily T-Zone Under Control With These Blotting Papers (1)

Those of us with oily skin know that even the best oil-fighting primers, oil-free foundations, and setting powders can't always stop that midday shine from creeping up on your forehead, around your nose, and just generally all over your face. That's where blotting papers come in. Although these thin little sheets don't fix the problem at its source, they do help to mattify shiny, greasy skin in a pinch. And did I mention they're oddly fun to use? Whenever you're feeling a little oily, just pat or press the blotter on your face, and when you remove the paper, you'll see all the grease that was on your skin. It's kinda gross, but also highkey satisfying, yfm? If you're now fully convinced you need to try them out (or if you're already a fan and you just need a refill), here are the 13 best blotting papers to shop now.

1

Best Charcoal Blotting Papers

Too Cool For School Dinoplatz Brachiosaurus Blotting Paper

Keep Your Oily T-Zone Under Control With These Blotting Papers (2)

Charcoal (yep, the same ingredient in your charcoal masks) can help draw out the gunk that clogs your pores (dirt, bacteria, oil, etc.), so it makes sense why these blotting papers are infused with the ingredient. What makes this product extra cool is that it comes with a little puff that sticks to each sheet to make blotting your face that much easier.

2

This Large Oil Blotting Paper

PleasingCare Natural Premium Oil Blotting Tissues

Keep Your Oily T-Zone Under Control With These Blotting Papers (3)

Keep Your Oily T-Zone Under Control With These Blotting Papers (4)

Next time your face feels so oily that your makeup could slide right off, sop up some of that sebum (sorry, that was gross) with both sides of these extra-large sheets. Made with natural linen fibers and bamboo charcoal, these blotting papers have more than 7,500 positive reviews on Amazon to back them up.

3

This Refillable Oil Blotting Paper

Sway Matte-Je-Stick Oil Control Blotting Paper Roll

Keep Your Oily T-Zone Under Control With These Blotting Papers (5)

This oil blotter is tearable (not to be confused with terrible, ha), so you can use the exact amount of paper you need to soak up your oil. That means you won't be wasting any of that precious paper. But in case you do go through a whole roll of these cute pink blotters (which will give you around 100 uses btw), it comes with a back-up refill roll.

4

This Oil Blotting Paper for Your Scalp

Mantl No-Shine Sheets

Keep Your Oily T-Zone Under Control With These Blotting Papers (6)

Designed for use on both the face and scalp, this compact cartridge with bamboo charcoal blotting paper absorbs oil and shine from all over. Pro tip: For the best results, press and hold the paper against your skin instead of wiping it with abandon.

5

This Portable Oil Blotting Paper

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Invisimatte Blotting Paper

Keep Your Oily T-Zone Under Control With These Blotting Papers (7)

This reusable, portable case is just as practical as the blotting paper that comes inside it. It's compact, protective, and one side even has a mirror on it so you can check out your makeup too. And not only is it shaped like a lipstick tube, but you can also use the blotting paper to set your matte red lipstick pre-Zoom date.

6

This Two-in-One Oil Blotting Paper

trèStiQue Magic Mattifying Balm & Blotting Sheet Duo

Keep Your Oily T-Zone Under Control With These Blotting Papers (8)

When you're trying to pare down your beauty products for traveling or when you're on-the-go, make sure you grab this genius little tool. Pop out the oil blotter dispenser on one end and tear off a sheet to dab off excess oil, then use the balm end of the stick as a primer to fill in any creases and make your pores look smaller.

7

This Splurge Worthy Oil Blotting Paper

Tatcha Aburatorigami Japanese Blotting Papers

Before you use the back of your hand or your dirty fingers to try to dab away excess oil, reach for this oil blotting paper instead. Made with absorbent abaca leaf and gold flakes, these sheets remove shine without removing your makeup underneath.

8

This Oil Blotting Paper for Acne-Prone Skin

Boscia Clear Complexion Blotting Linens

Keep Your Oily T-Zone Under Control With These Blotting Papers (10)

Not only do you get a ton of sheets in this pack (100, to be specific), but each oil blotting paper is infused with willow bark, an ingredient that helps to prevent zits from popping up on your face while also fading those dark spots your previous breakout left behind.

9

This Tried-and-Tested Oil Blotting Paper

Clean & Clear Oil Absorbing Sheets

Keep Your Oily T-Zone Under Control With These Blotting Papers (11)

Unless you're new to oil-blotting papers, these sheets need no introduction. These powder-free sheets have a distinct look and feel to them that's softer and stretchier than paper and extra satisfying to examine once you're finished absorbing oil. You'll love the sticky strip along the inside of the flap that makes it easy to grab a single sheet at a time.

10

This Powder-Coated Oil Blotting Paper

Shiseido Oil-Control Blotting Paper

Keep Your Oily T-Zone Under Control With These Blotting Papers (12)

If your skin can tolerate fragrance in your products, you've got to pick up a pouch of these oil-blotting papers ASAP. Coated with powder on one side, these sheets use kaolin to absorb excess oil and take down shine for a matte finish.

11

This Reusable Oil Blotting Sponge

Beautyblender Blotterazzi Pro

Keep Your Oily T-Zone Under Control With These Blotting Papers (13)

Wish there was a hygienic way to reuse your oil blotters? With these washable flat, foam sponges that come with a breathable carrying case, you can use them as many times as your heart desires. They're made from the same material as your favorite makeup sponge, but when used dry, they absorb oil for a glowy finish that's not too matte.

12

This Tinted Oil Blotting Paper

Palladio Rice Paper Tissues

Keep Your Oily T-Zone Under Control With These Blotting Papers (14)

Another powder-coated option, these blotting sheets use rice powder to take away shine, and they come in three different shades. Pick the package that best suites your skin tone, use the plain side to blot the oil, then flip it over and use the other side to lightly powder your face and touch up where you need.

13

This Oil Blotting Paper and Powder Kit

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Blot & Glow Touch-Up Kit

Keep Your Oily T-Zone Under Control With These Blotting Papers (15)

These oil blotters come with a side of setting powder, which makes it the ultimate touch-up kit to throw in your bag. First, use the sheets to pick up any excess oil. Then, grab the puff (which is pre-loaded with a shimmer powder) to add the kind of shine you want exactly where you want it.

Keep Your Oily T-Zone Under Control With These Blotting Papers (16)

Brooke Shunatona

Brooke Shunatona is a contributing writer for Cosmopolitan.com.

