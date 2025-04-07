Kelly Clarkson Hints That Her Family Experienced A 'Dark Week' (2025)

Kelly Clarkson has seemingly explained her recent absence on her daytime talk show, alluding to a challenging time for her family.

The singer explained that it has been "kind of a dark week" for her and her family, adding that her kids somewhat went through "a sad time."

Reports recently surfaced suggesting Kelly Clarkson is also looking to quit her talkshow on NBC but the outlet is doing all they can to make her happy.

Kelly Clarkson Says It Was 'Kind Of A 'Dark Week' For Her Family

Clarkson has shared how she and her family experienced "kind of a dark week" after she missed several episodes of her eponymous talk show.

The singer-turned-TV personality welcomed "A Minecraft Movie" co-stars Danielle Brooks, Jack Black, and Jason Momoa on Thursday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," where she opened up about how their efforts on the film positively affected her family.

"It was kind of a dark week for me and my family, and I got to preview the movie with them," she shared, per Decider. "It was such an exciting thing. So I just wanted to say thank you. It brought my kids out of, like, a sad time to, like, just a normal kind of time."

The "Because Of You" singer, who shares daughter River Rose and son Remington "Remy" Alexander with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, did not elaborate on the nature of the "sad time" as she went on to sing "A Minecraft Movie" praises, noting that "it's such a great film."

"And that's the reason why I love it, 'cause it's like a family film. Everybody can watch, it makes you feel good," she added. "It's inspiring, it's creative. Well done on the movie. It's so good."

The Singer Wants To Quit Her 'Grueling' Talk Show

Amid the rough patch her family is seemingly going through, reports recently surfaced suggesting Clarkson is looking to quit her daytime talk show and her current residence in New York City.

According to Page Six, a source said that the "Wrapped In Red" singer, who relocated from L.A. for the show's production, wants to leave the show to spend more time with her children.

However, NBC executives are doing their all to keep her happy and force her to reconsider her decision to step down from the role she has been helming since 2019.

"Kelly's number one priority is her children, and they always will be," an industry source told the news outlet. "The show is grueling. It's a whole lot of work, and I hear that Kelly would like to spend more time down South."

A second source explained that NBC would like to ensure that Clarkson is still on the network to host holiday specials like "Christmas in Rockefeller Center," as another tagged it "a tough job."

Article continues below advertisement See Also Veronika Rajek Asks For A 'Nice Comment' In G-String Bikini

Kelly Clarkson Was Absent From Hosting

Sometimes last month, Clarkson was unavoidably absent from her hosting duties for a span of about two weeks, with TMZ reporting that she had to handle a "personal matter" at the time but was "completely fine" and that the undisclosed matter "isn't a cause for alarm."

Guest hosts like Andy Cohen, Simu Liu, and Kal Penn had to step in for her during her period of absence.

However, there seemed to be some form of tension behind the scenes as Liu, who filled in for Clarkson during the March 3 episode, sparked concern when he revealed that he had only learned about the gig just "five minutes" before taking the stage.

"Kelly actually isn't able to make it today," Liu said at the time. "We are sending her our very best, and here's the thing: I did not know that I was doing this until about five minutes ago when I arrived here to promote my new movie, 'Last Breath.'"

The Singer Says She's 'Lost, Alone, A Lot'

The "Stronger" singer later returned to the set of the show in celebration of its 1000th episode, where she gave an emotional speech in which she admitted to fans that she's "lost, alone, a lot" throughout the past six years.

"We have laughed together, we have cried together with beautiful stories, sang together with some people, danced together, celebrated and competed together. I've lost, alone, a lot," she said.

She, however, assured her audience that "It's OK!" and reminded them of the "community" they have created as she thanked them for lending and finding "comfort in one another."

Kelly Clarkson Raised Eyebrows Over Her Remarks About Meghan Markle's New Show

Clarkson recently shocked fans as she seemed to not know about Meghan Markle's show "With Love, Meghan."

During an episode of the show that aired last week, she welcomed "Panic Carefully" star Brian Tyree Henry, who praised the "wonderful" cast of the upcoming thriller, which features Elizabeth Olsen, Eddie Redmayne, and Julia Roberts.

However, he highlighted that he and Olsen "share the bond of watching television that's crazy."

"And by crazy, we mean stuff that we just really like," he clarified, per Decider. "So we're in love with 'With Love, Meghan' right now."

With a puzzled face, Clarkson immediately asked, "What's that?"

Henry explained to her that the show is "the new Meghan Markle/ Meghan Duchess of Sussex show, where she's also like Martha Stewart now."

"And she's created these things called flower sprinkles, which you apparently can put on anything that you want to eat," he continued. "So Lizzie and I were like, we need to get in the flower sprinkles game, like Meghan is onto something we don't know about."

Although Clarkson was unaware of it, she claimed she "would love" it.