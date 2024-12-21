Kim Young Kwang - Bio, Profile, Facts, Age, Girlfriend, Ideal Type (2024)

Kim Young Kwang is a South Korean actor and model who has been in the entertainment industry with some notable works.

He became popular after starring in Pinocchio (2014), On Your Wedding Day (2018), and The Secret Life of My Secretary (2019).

Career

Kim Young Kwang made her first debut as a model when he was still 19 years old. Two years later, in 2008, he successfully was trusted to be the first Asian model to walk in a fashion show by Dior Homme.

In the same year, he then debuted as an actor by appearing in a KBS2 drama series, Worlds Within…

Until 2013, Young Kwang continued his modeling career and some small roles on television, but he started to get some attention after acting in a KBS2 drama, Good Doctor (2013).

One year later, in 2014, this Capricorn actor acted in Plus Nine Boys and Pinocchio, the drama series that rewarded him “New Star Award” for the 2014 SBS Drama Awards.

His career then was continued by his main roles in Sweet Stranger and Me (2016), The Guardians (2017), and On Your Wedding Day (2018).

His role in On Your Wedding Day later gave him a lot of awards, nominations, and praise from several movie critics.

In 2019, he became more popular after starring in a romantic-comedy drama series, The Secret Life of My Secretary.

After that, Young Kwang continued his acting career by starring in Mission: Possible (2021), Hello, Me! (2021), and Somebody (2022).

Profile

Real Name: Kim Young Kwang (김영광)

Stage Name: Kim Young Kwang (김영광)

Nickname: Young Kwang

Birthday: January 11, 1987

Birthplace: Incheon, South Korea

Zodiac Sign: Capricorn

Religion: –

Profession: Actor, Model

Education: Hanyang University (Majored in Theater and Film)

Hobbies: –

Facebook: –

Twitter: @aksakfn12

Threads: –

Instagram: @aksakfn12

TikTok: –

YouTube: –

Height, Weight, & Physical Appearance

Height: 188.5 cm (6’2″)

Weight: 70 kg (154 lb)

Blood Type: B

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Black

Body Measurements: –

Shoe Size: –

Family

Father: –

Mother: –

Sister: –

Brother: –

Girlfriend & Dating History

Unfortunately, there is no valid information about whom Kim Young Kwang has a romantic relationship with.

Moreover, some K-netizens said that at least Young Kwang once had one ex-girlfriend previously, but there is still no confirmation from himself.

Net Worth

Kim Young Kwang has an estimated net worth of $5 million, which is estimated from his various career fields, such as acting, modeling, reality show, brand deals, and many more.

Besides, he also got various endorsements and advertisement campaigns from various fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands.

Controversy

Criticized for His Alleged Body Shaming Statement

In an interview withVogue Girlin 2013, Kim Young Kwang was criticized by internet users as he stated that he “hate anyone that looks pathetic” and someone with “thick calves.”

It stirred controversy and the actor received negative comments saying that “his brain seemed to have stopped developing in elementary school,” and that he’s a “living proof of the stereotype that models are stupid.”

Plastic Surgery

There is no known information on whether he has undergone any cosmetic surgery to alter his appearance.

Facts

His father was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

His father had already passed away when he was still in elementary school.

Young Kwang completed his military service from December 2013 to June 2014.

He was eligible to perform just 6 months of military service rather than 18-month military service because his father was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

Young Kwang made good friendships with his fellow Korean models-turned-actors, such as Lee Soo Hyuk , Sung Joon , Kim Woo Bin , and Hong Jong Hyun .

, , , and . Their friendships began after working at White Christmas.

He and his fellow model friends are called “Model Avengers” by their beloved fans.

His ideal type is a girl who is caring, affectionate, and motherly. He also said that he wants someone who can get along with him and make him feel comfortable.

Movies

A Year-End Medley (2021), as Seung Hyo

Mission: Possible (2021), as Woo Soo Han

On Your Wedding Day (2018), as Woo Yeon

Broker (2018), as Choi Sang Min

The Soul-Mate (2018), as Tae Jin

Hot Young Bloods (2014), as Gwang Sik

Runway Cop (2012), as Han Seung Woo

Drama Series

Trigger (Netflix | 2024), as Moon Baek

Evillive (ENA, Genie TV | 2023), as Seo Do Young

Call It Love (Disney+ | 2023), as Dong Jin

Somebody (Netflix | 2022), as Seong Yun O

Hello, Me! (KBS2 | 2021), as Han Yu Hyeon

The Secret Life of My Secretary (SBS | 2019), as Do Min Ik

Room No. 9 (tvN | 2018), as Ki Yoo Jin

The Guardians (MBC | 2017), as Jang Do Han

Gogh, The Starry Night (SBS | 2016), as Kang Tae Ho

Sweet Stranger and Me (KBS2 | 2016), as Go Nan Gil

D-Day (JTBC | 2015), as Lee Hae Sung

Pinocchio (SBS | 2014-2015), as Seo Bum Jo

Dr. Ian (Naver | 2015), Mo Yi An

Plus Nine Boys (tvN | 2014), as Kang Jin Goo (29 years old)

Secret Love (Dramacube | 2014)

Good Doctor (KBS2 | 2013), as Han Jin Wook

Secret of the Birth (SBS | 2013), as Park Soo Chang

Can We Get Married? (JTBC | 2012-2013), as Ki Joong

Love Rain (KBS2 | 2012), as Han Tae Sung

Bachelor’s Vegetable Store (Channel A | 2011-2012), as Lee Seul Woo

Drama Special Series: White Christmas (KBS2 | 2011), as Jo Young Jae

Cutie Pie (MBC | 2010), as Lee Yeong Kwang

My Fair Lady (KBS2 | 2009), as Jung Woo Sung

Triple (MBC | 2009), as Jae Wook

Worlds Within…… (KBS2 | 2008), as Young Woong

TV Shows

Law of the Jungle in Antarctica (SBS | 2018), as main cast

Boat Horn Clenched Fists (2017), as main cast

Law of the Jungle in New Caledonia (SBS | 2016), as main cast

Music Video Appearances

Runaway (2013) – KARA

You (2013) – Brown Eyed Soul

Don’t Cry (2011) – Park Bom

Why Are You Such A Nerd? (2009) – XXX

It’s You (2008) – Shin Hye Sung and Lyn

Shout For Love (2007) – MC the Max

My Heart Is Like That (2007) – Lee Seung Hwan

Awards

Baeksang Arts Awards 2019 – Best New Actor – Film – On Your Wedding Day

Blue Dragon Film Awards 2018 – Popular Star Award – On Your Wedding Day

Elle Style Awards 2018 – Man of the Year

SBS Drama Awards 2014 – New Star Award – Pinocchio

Korea Culture and Entertainment Awards 2014 – Best New Actor in a Film – Hot Young Bloods

Asia Model Festival Awards 2009 – Best Fashion Model

Style Icon Awards 2009 – Style Icon, Model category

Korea Fashion Photographers Association 2008 – Best New Model

Nominations

SBS Drama Awards 2019 – Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries – The Secret Life of My Secretary

Blue Dragon Film Awards 2018 – Best New Actor – On Your Wedding Day

The Seoul Awards 2018 – Best New Actor (Film) – On Your Wedding Day

MBC Drama Awards 2017 – Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Monday-Tuesday Drama – The Guardians

KBS Drama Awards 2016 – Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries – Sweet Stranger and Me

KBS Drama Awards 2013 – Best New Actor – Good Doctor

Quotes

“When I joined ‘Somebody,’ it felt like a challenge. I really wanted to complete this mission successfully. I’ve always wanted to play diverse roles and take part in different genres … And I’m pleased to show a new persona with ‘Somebody.'”

“To me, the director’s feedback is the most important. If the director says ‘I think this is good’ or likes my ideas and our teamwork goes well, I’m happy.”

“I did a lot of work as an actor, but after some time passed, those memories got naturally forgotten and I thought it was such a shame. I started taking pictures because I wanted to remember that I was together with these people.”

FAQs

Who is Kim Young Kwang?

He is a a South Korean actor and model.

Who is Kim Young Kwang’s real name?

His real name is Kim Young Kwang (김영광).

What makes Kim Young Kwang famous?

He became popular after starring inPinocchio(2014),On Your Wedding Day(2018), andThe Secret Life of My Secretary(2019).

Where is Kim Young Kwang from?

He was born in Incheon, South Korea.

How old is Kim Young Kwang?

He was born in 1987, and he is 37 years old as of 2024.

When does Kim Young Kwang celebrate his birthday?

He celebrates on the 11th of every January.

How tall is Kim Young Kwang?

His height is 6’2″ or 188.5 cm.

Who are Kim Young Kwang’s parents?

He did not reveal the names of his father and mother.

Is Kim Young Kwang married?

He is not married. Furthermore, there is no information on whether he is in a relationship or not.

Who is Kim Young Kwang’s ex-girlfriend?

His ex-girlfriend is not known.

How rich is Kim Young Kwang?

His net worth is around $1 million to $5 million.

What is Kim Young Kwang’s nationality?

His nationality is South Korean.

Kim Young Kwang is such a handsome, talented, and hard-working artist, isn’t he? Besides, he also never gets tired to level up his talents in the entertainment industry.