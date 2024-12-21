Kim Young Kwang - Bio, Profile, Facts, Age, Girlfriend, Ideal Type (2024)

Kim Young Kwang is a South Korean actor and model who has been in the entertainment industry with some notable works.
He became popular after starring in Pinocchio (2014), On Your Wedding Day (2018), and The Secret Life of My Secretary (2019).
Contents
- 1 Career
- 2 Profile
- 4 Family
- 6 Net Worth
- 7 Controversy
- 7.1 Criticized for His Alleged Body Shaming Statement
- 8 Plastic Surgery
- 9 Facts
- 10 Movies
- 11 Drama Series
- 12 TV Shows
- 13 Music Video Appearances
- 14 Awards
- 15 Nominations
- 16 Quotes
- 17 FAQs
- 17.1 Who is Kim Young Kwang?
- 17.2 Who is Kim Young Kwang’s real name?
- 17.3 What makes Kim Young Kwang famous?
- 17.4 Where is Kim Young Kwang from?
- 17.5 How old is Kim Young Kwang?
- 17.6 When does Kim Young Kwang celebrate his birthday?
- 17.7 How tall is Kim Young Kwang?
- 17.8 Who are Kim Young Kwang’s parents?
- 17.9 Is Kim Young Kwang married?
- 17.10 Who is Kim Young Kwang’s ex-girlfriend?
- 17.11 How rich is Kim Young Kwang?
- 17.12 What is Kim Young Kwang’s nationality?
Career
Kim Young Kwang made her first debut as a model when he was still 19 years old. Two years later, in 2008, he successfully was trusted to be the first Asian model to walk in a fashion show by Dior Homme.
In the same year, he then debuted as an actor by appearing in a KBS2 drama series, Worlds Within…
Until 2013, Young Kwang continued his modeling career and some small roles on television, but he started to get some attention after acting in a KBS2 drama, Good Doctor (2013).
One year later, in 2014, this Capricorn actor acted in Plus Nine Boys and Pinocchio, the drama series that rewarded him “New Star Award” for the 2014 SBS Drama Awards.
His career then was continued by his main roles in Sweet Stranger and Me (2016), The Guardians (2017), and On Your Wedding Day (2018).
His role in On Your Wedding Day later gave him a lot of awards, nominations, and praise from several movie critics.
In 2019, he became more popular after starring in a romantic-comedy drama series, The Secret Life of My Secretary.
After that, Young Kwang continued his acting career by starring in Mission: Possible (2021), Hello, Me! (2021), and Somebody (2022).
Profile
- Real Name: Kim Young Kwang (김영광)
- Stage Name: Kim Young Kwang (김영광)
- Nickname: Young Kwang
- Birthday: January 11, 1987
- Birthplace: Incheon, South Korea
- Zodiac Sign: Capricorn
- Nationality: Korean
- Religion: –
- Profession: Actor, Model
- Education: Hanyang University (Majored in Theater and Film)
- Hobbies: –
- Facebook: –
- Twitter: @aksakfn12
- Threads: –
- Instagram: @aksakfn12
- TikTok: –
- YouTube: –
Height, Weight, & Physical Appearance
- Height: 188.5 cm (6’2″)
- Weight: 70 kg (154 lb)
- Blood Type: B
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Black
- Body Measurements: –
- Shoe Size: –
Family
- Father: –
- Mother: –
- Sister: –
- Brother: –
Girlfriend & Dating History
Unfortunately, there is no valid information about whom Kim Young Kwang has a romantic relationship with.
Moreover, some K-netizens said that at least Young Kwang once had one ex-girlfriend previously, but there is still no confirmation from himself.
Net Worth
Kim Young Kwang has an estimated net worth of $5 million, which is estimated from his various career fields, such as acting, modeling, reality show, brand deals, and many more.
Besides, he also got various endorsements and advertisement campaigns from various fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands.
Controversy
Criticized for His Alleged Body Shaming Statement
In an interview withVogue Girlin 2013, Kim Young Kwang was criticized by internet users as he stated that he “hate anyone that looks pathetic” and someone with “thick calves.”
It stirred controversy and the actor received negative comments saying that “his brain seemed to have stopped developing in elementary school,” and that he’s a “living proof of the stereotype that models are stupid.”
Plastic Surgery
There is no known information on whether he has undergone any cosmetic surgery to alter his appearance.
Facts
- His father was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
- His father had already passed away when he was still in elementary school.
- Young Kwang completed his military service from December 2013 to June 2014.
- He was eligible to perform just 6 months of military service rather than 18-month military service because his father was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
- Young Kwang made good friendships with his fellow Korean models-turned-actors, such as Lee Soo Hyuk, Sung Joon, Kim Woo Bin, and Hong Jong Hyun.
- Their friendships began after working at White Christmas.
- He and his fellow model friends are called “Model Avengers” by their beloved fans.
- His ideal type is a girl who is caring, affectionate, and motherly. He also said that he wants someone who can get along with him and make him feel comfortable.
Movies
- A Year-End Medley (2021), as Seung Hyo
- Mission: Possible (2021), as Woo Soo Han
- On Your Wedding Day (2018), as Woo Yeon
- Broker (2018), as Choi Sang Min
- The Soul-Mate (2018), as Tae Jin
- Hot Young Bloods (2014), as Gwang Sik
- Runway Cop (2012), as Han Seung Woo
Drama Series
- Trigger (Netflix | 2024), as Moon Baek
- Evillive (ENA, Genie TV | 2023), as Seo Do Young
- Call It Love (Disney+ | 2023), as Dong Jin
- Somebody (Netflix | 2022), as Seong Yun O
- Hello, Me! (KBS2 | 2021), as Han Yu Hyeon
- The Secret Life of My Secretary (SBS | 2019), as Do Min Ik
- Room No. 9 (tvN | 2018), as Ki Yoo Jin
- The Guardians (MBC | 2017), as Jang Do Han
- Gogh, The Starry Night (SBS | 2016), as Kang Tae Ho
- Sweet Stranger and Me (KBS2 | 2016), as Go Nan Gil
- D-Day (JTBC | 2015), as Lee Hae Sung
- Pinocchio (SBS | 2014-2015), as Seo Bum Jo
- Dr. Ian (Naver | 2015), Mo Yi An
- Plus Nine Boys (tvN | 2014), as Kang Jin Goo (29 years old)
- Secret Love (Dramacube | 2014)
- Good Doctor (KBS2 | 2013), as Han Jin Wook
- Secret of the Birth (SBS | 2013), as Park Soo Chang
- Can We Get Married? (JTBC | 2012-2013), as Ki Joong
- Love Rain (KBS2 | 2012), as Han Tae Sung
- Bachelor’s Vegetable Store (Channel A | 2011-2012), as Lee Seul Woo
- Drama Special Series: White Christmas (KBS2 | 2011), as Jo Young Jae
- Cutie Pie (MBC | 2010), as Lee Yeong Kwang
- My Fair Lady (KBS2 | 2009), as Jung Woo Sung
- Triple (MBC | 2009), as Jae Wook
- Worlds Within…… (KBS2 | 2008), as Young Woong
TV Shows
- Law of the Jungle in Antarctica (SBS | 2018), as main cast
- Boat Horn Clenched Fists (2017), as main cast
- Law of the Jungle in New Caledonia (SBS | 2016), as main cast
Music Video Appearances
- Runaway (2013) – KARA
- You (2013) – Brown Eyed Soul
- Don’t Cry (2011) – Park Bom
- Why Are You Such A Nerd? (2009) – XXX
- It’s You (2008) – Shin Hye Sung and Lyn
- Shout For Love (2007) – MC the Max
- My Heart Is Like That (2007) – Lee Seung Hwan
Awards
- Baeksang Arts Awards 2019 – Best New Actor – Film – On Your Wedding Day
- Blue Dragon Film Awards 2018 – Popular Star Award – On Your Wedding Day
- Elle Style Awards 2018 – Man of the Year
- SBS Drama Awards 2014 – New Star Award – Pinocchio
- Korea Culture and Entertainment Awards 2014 – Best New Actor in a Film – Hot Young Bloods
- Asia Model Festival Awards 2009 – Best Fashion Model
- Style Icon Awards 2009 – Style Icon, Model category
- Korea Fashion Photographers Association 2008 – Best New Model
Nominations
- SBS Drama Awards 2019 – Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries – The Secret Life of My Secretary
- Blue Dragon Film Awards 2018 – Best New Actor – On Your Wedding Day
- The Seoul Awards 2018 – Best New Actor (Film) – On Your Wedding Day
- MBC Drama Awards 2017 – Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Monday-Tuesday Drama – The Guardians
- KBS Drama Awards 2016 – Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries – Sweet Stranger and Me
- KBS Drama Awards 2013 – Best New Actor – Good Doctor
Quotes
“When I joined ‘Somebody,’ it felt like a challenge. I really wanted to complete this mission successfully. I’ve always wanted to play diverse roles and take part in different genres … And I’m pleased to show a new persona with ‘Somebody.'”
“To me, the director’s feedback is the most important. If the director says ‘I think this is good’ or likes my ideas and our teamwork goes well, I’m happy.”
“I did a lot of work as an actor, but after some time passed, those memories got naturally forgotten and I thought it was such a shame. I started taking pictures because I wanted to remember that I was together with these people.”
FAQs
Who is Kim Young Kwang?
He is a a South Korean actor and model.
Who is Kim Young Kwang’s real name?
His real name is Kim Young Kwang (김영광).
What makes Kim Young Kwang famous?
He became popular after starring inPinocchio(2014),On Your Wedding Day(2018), andThe Secret Life of My Secretary(2019).
Where is Kim Young Kwang from?
He was born in Incheon, South Korea.
How old is Kim Young Kwang?
He was born in 1987, and he is 37 years old as of 2024.
When does Kim Young Kwang celebrate his birthday?
He celebrates on the 11th of every January.
How tall is Kim Young Kwang?
His height is 6’2″ or 188.5 cm.
Who are Kim Young Kwang’s parents?
He did not reveal the names of his father and mother.
Is Kim Young Kwang married?
He is not married. Furthermore, there is no information on whether he is in a relationship or not.
Who is Kim Young Kwang’s ex-girlfriend?
His ex-girlfriend is not known.
How rich is Kim Young Kwang?
His net worth is around $1 million to $5 million.
What is Kim Young Kwang’s nationality?
His nationality is South Korean.
Kim Young Kwang is such a handsome, talented, and hard-working artist, isn’t he? Besides, he also never gets tired to level up his talents in the entertainment industry.