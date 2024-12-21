Kim Young-kwang of ′Somebody′ ＂In order to portray serial killer I minimized acting that would trigger emotional connections＂ (2024)

SEOUL November 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean romantic comedy actor Kim Young-kwang’s look has taken a significant turn as a look of a serial killer.

Actor Kim Young-kwang who acted out the protagonist Sung Yoon-ho who murder females who he encounters from chatting application from the Netflix Original Series “Somebody” participated in an interview at a café in Jongno district.

“Process of carefully constructing bits and parts of the character was very interesting and fun,” adding “Although the character I played throughout the Netflix Original Series, ‘Somebody’ instead of it being challenging, I found it interesting.” addressed Kim Young-kwang throughout the interview.

Kim Young-kwang with his height and look suiting for protagonists of romantic dramas were casted as main character of romantic series instead of dramas like “Somebody.” For example, actor appeared on the movie “On Your Wedding Day” which premiered in 2018 and received a cute title of “Boyfriend.”

“Somebody” is a very unique addition to actor’s filmogrphy. Series “Somebody” is not only a very serious drama about digging deep down into the nature of human psychology but also at the same time the character Kim Young-kwang plays, a serial killer role is very hard character to portray therefore a lot of actors often times have pressure acting out the role.

For the reason actor picked to participate in the production, he addressed his trust for director Jung Ji-woo.

“After meeting with the director Jung Ji-woo and more I talk to him I was attracted to his works. That is when I truly found my interest on the character Yun-O.” addressed actor Kim Young-kwang.

Actor Kim Young-kwang mentioned how he tried not to understand psychopathic character Seong Yun-O.

“Despite of one’s background and the past, committing the murder due to trauma would not emit the dangerous and scary vibe that I was looking for.” stated actor Kim Young-kwang throughout the interview.

Moreover, actor stated “When I spoke to the director we talked about how we should not classify Yun-O as a psychopath,” adding “If one starts to think about why one commits murder, then they audience will be drawn into that emotion, therefore throughout the production we were very careful to avoid such scenes.”

“When I was first provided with the character I was really into finding a way to portray the character in a scary manner. However expected scares are not a true scare, eventually I gave up on my greed. When I as overwhelmed with thoughts, I took time to take a stole until those thoughts would go away.” actor Kim Young-kwang explained further about the series “Somebody” throughout the interview.

After the release of the series, Kim Young-kwang’s acting attracted a lot of positive reviews from the critics. His soulless eyes and his ways of committing the murder, showed no signs of his lovely part he has previously showed through romance movies.

“When my close friends and family members were introduced with the series, they all showed the same reaction, ‘is this really you that I know?’” adding “That gave me the assurance that It came out the way I wanted.” addressed actor Kim Young-kwang throughout the interview.

For the series actor has changed his physical appearances as well, since the character Seong Yun-O has big physical appearance he decided to gain weight up to 94 kg, and towards the end to act out the stressed out version of Seong Yun-O, actor Kim Young-kwang lowered his weight down to 72 kg. Within the series, Seong Yun-O sometimes feels attracted to the female protagonist Kim Sum acted by actress Kang Hae-Lim, who created the social connecting application. Although the series feature a fully naked very sexual bed scene it was not a big of a deal for the actor.

When asked about the criticism that the series is very sexual and the message it is trying to portray is not clear, actor Kim Young-kwang addressed “Pleas watch the series twice,” adding “At first, one will be drawn into very bold aspects of the series, however throughout the second run you will be able to notice how people talk to one another and more small little details.”

According to Kim Young-kwang, as an actor who acted out Seong Yun-O “Somebody” felt like a mellow series.

Moreover actor addressed “Yun-O is a character who lives in a world where he carefully created, however when he comes across Kim Sum who is near perfect, he falls in love with the girl,” adding “As he falls deeply into Kim Sum, his love for her turns into an obsession and it turns into a sad mellow story.”