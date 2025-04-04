Kindergarten Teacher in Huntingtown, MD for The Calverton School (2025)

Help
Kindergarten Teacher
The Calverton School
Posted: 22-Mar-25
Location: Huntingtown, Maryland
Type: Full Time
Salary: $45,000-$55,000
Elementary Teacher
4 Year Degree
Kindergarten Teacher
Reporting to the Lower School Head, The Calverton School in Huntingtown, Maryland is seeking a full-time Lower School Kindergarten Teacher for the 2025-26 school year. This individual will be responsible for developing, implementing, assessing, and modifying as necessary a dynamic student-centered classroom that aligns with Calverton’s mission, values, and strategic vision.
Responsibilities and Essential Functions:
- Teach a max of 15 students
- Possess experience and a passion for working with early-childhood age students and find joy in supporting their overall academic, social, emotional, and ethical development
- Differentiate instruction to meeting the diverse learning needs of all students and possess an understanding of learning differences
- Create a caring classroom community through thoughtful relationships with each student and family
- Provide engaging, diverse, and student-centered learning experiences and have solid pedagogical practice to drive joyful and hands-on learning focused on skill, inquiry, and confidence-building
- Organize classroom with systems and structures to maximize student learning and engagement
- Promote principles of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in both curriculum and classroom culture
- Assess understanding through multiple assessment types, including project-based learning, and provide feedback to students, parents, and administration regarding progress, expectations, and learning goals
- Engage actively in professional development – individual and school-wide – and bring a growth mindset to furthering knowledge of best educational practices
- Attend all divisional, departmental, and school faculty meetings, including professional development days
- Participate broadly in the life of the school by attending events, chaperoning, supervising, advising, coaching, and sponsoring clubs
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in elementary education. A master’s degree and coursework in Education is preferred.
- Preferred content knowledge in differentiation, science of reading, phonological/phonics instruction, and Singapore Math
- Minimum of 1-2 years of experience teaching elementary-age students
- Enthusiasm for working with elementary students
- Educational philosophy that aligns with the mission, values, and vision of Calverton
- Proficient user of technology
- Collaborative, positive, and effective communication in working with students, teachers, administrators, and families
- An ability to contribute positively to a student-centered learning environment
- Must pass Federal and State background check along with MSDE Employment History Review
About The Calverton School
The Calverton School a college preparatory, day (and now boarding) school located in Huntingtown, Maryland, approximately 45 minutes east of Washington, D.C. and 30 minutes south of Annapolis, MD. The school enrolls 270 students in Preschool through Grade 12, and offers the IB program for 11th and 12th grades. All of the school’s graduates are accepted into four-year colleges and universities. Students come from five counties, including Calvert, Charles, St. Mary's, Anne Arundel and Prince George's.
