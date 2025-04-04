Kindergarten Teacher in Huntingtown, MD for The Calverton School (2025)

About The Calverton School

The Calverton School a college preparatory, day (and now boarding) school located in Huntingtown, Maryland, approximately 45 minutes east of Washington, D.C. and 30 minutes south of Annapolis, MD. The school enrolls 270 students in Preschool through Grade 12, and offers the IB program for 11th and 12th grades. All of the school’s graduates are accepted into four-year colleges and universities. Students come from five counties, including Calvert, Charles, St. Mary's, Anne Arundel and Prince George's.