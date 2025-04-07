KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (2025)

Match Prediction (according to last 5 matches)
KKR
KKR
Win Probability
75.00%
SRH
SRH
Win Probability
25.00%
Prediction based on Below Matrics
Recent Venue Records (according to last 5 matches)
Scoring Trends
Match statistics at Lords
Average First Innings Score
164
Highest Chase
174
Match Outcomes
Winning patterns
Toss Impact
44.86% matches won batting first
Last 5 Results
- KKR vs SRH - Kolkata Knight Riders won by 80 runs
- KKR vs RCB - Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 7 wickets
- KKR vs MI - Kolkata Knight Riders won by 18 runs.
- KKR vs DC - Kolkata Knight Riders won by 7 wickets
- KKR vs PBKS - Punjab Kings won by 8 wickets
Predicted Playing XI
KKR
- Sunil Narine
- Quinton de Kock (wk)
- Ajinkya Rahane (c)
- Venkatesh Iyer
- Angkrish Raghuvanshi
- Rinku Singh
- Andre Russell
- Ramandeep Singh
- Spencer Johnson
- Harshit Rana
- Varun Chakaravarthy
- Manish Pandey
SRH
- Travis Head
- Abhishek Sharma
- Ishan Kishan
- Nitish Kumar Reddy
- Heinrich Klaasen (wk)
- Aniket Verma
- Abhinav Manohar
- Pat Cummins (c)
- Zeeshan Ansari
- Harshal Patel
- Mohammad Shami
- Wiaan Mulder
Head to Head Records
Last 5 Encounters
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Kolkata Knight Riders won by 80 runs
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Kolkata Knight Riders won by 4 runs.
- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 runs.
Historical Stats
Total Matches 29
KKR Wins 20
SRH Wins 9
No Result/Tied 0
Notable Records
- Highest Team Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad (228/4 (20 ov))
Team Analysis
KKR Analysis
Currently at the bottom of the table, the Kolkata Knight Riders have won only one match out of their three so far.
Their batting lineup has failed to score big, and their bowling attack has not made any impact.
They lost badly in their last match against the Mumbai Indians as they failed to defend their total effectively.
Rejuvenating their season will be vital to delivering a solid performance at their home ground.
SRH Analysis
Currently sitting eighth on the table, Sunrisers Hyderabad have won only one of their three matches.
Their batting lineup did show flashes of brilliance, but inconsistency has cost them points that they could have otherwise won.
They lost to the Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in their last game, having put up a decent performance from their middle order.
They need to regroup and now aim for a vital victory in this major game.
Viewer's Guide
How to Watch
- TV Broadcast: Sky Sports (UK), Star Sports (India)
- Live Streaming: ICC.tv, Hotstar
- Radio Coverage: BBC TMS, AIR
Match Day Tips
- Gates open: 6:30 PM Local Time
- Best transport:
- Parking: Pre-booking required
- Food & beverages are available inside the venue
What to Bring
- Match tickets
- Valid ID
- Sun protection
- Small umbrella (collapsible)
- Water bottle (empty)
Final Prediction & Analysis
With their strong squad, Sunrisers Hyderabad is favored to win this match.
Match Key Factors
Weather & Conditions
With a temperature of approximately 28 degrees Celsius and winds at 10-12 km/hr, Few Clouds conditions are forecasted during the match, with dew likely to influence the second innings.
Pitch Analysis
The surface of Eden Gardens in Kolkata offers a great platform for batters to play their shots freely, with a firm pitch providing good pace and bounce.
Pacers can extract some early movement, but as the game progresses, conditions become more favorable for the batters.
Spinners might get some assistance, especially in the middle overs, but the dew factor could reduce their effectiveness later in the game.
The average first-innings score at this venue is 207, making it a high-scoring ground where teams often aim for big totals.
Fantasy Tips
Match Info
Date & Time
Apr 3 2025 - 07:30 PM Local
Venue
Eden Gardens Kolkata
Tournament
IPL 2025
Match Type
Match 15, T20
Live Score Updates
Match hasn't started yet
Fan Engagement
Fan Activities
Pre-Match Fan Zone opens at 08:00 am
Photo opportunities with the IPL Trophy
Face painting and merchandise stalls
Key Stats
Head to Head
Overall matches between teams
KKR 29 - 29 SRH
Recent Form
Last 5 matches
KKR
W L W L W
SRH:
L L L W L
Tournament Stats
Indian Premier League
Matches Won
KKR: 20 • SRH: 9
High Score:
KKR: 208 • SRH: 228