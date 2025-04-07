KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (2025)

Table of Contents
Match Prediction (according to last 5 matches) Recent Venue Records (according to last 5 matches) Scoring Trends Match Outcomes Predicted Playing XI KKR SRH Head to Head Records Last 5 Encounters Historical Stats Notable Records Team Analysis KKR Analysis SRH Analysis Viewer's Guide How to Watch Match Day Tips What to Bring Final Prediction & Analysis Match Key Factors Weather & Conditions Pitch Analysis Fantasy Tips Match Info Live Score Updates Fan Engagement Fan Activities Key Stats Head to Head Recent Form Tournament Stats References

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (1) Match Prediction (according to last 5 matches)

KKR

KKR

Win Probability

75.00%

SRH

SRH

Win Probability

25.00%

Prediction based on Below Matrics

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (2) Recent Venue Records (according to last 5 matches)

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (3)

Scoring Trends

Match statistics at Lords

Average First Innings Score

164

Highest Chase

174

Toss Impact

44.86% matches won batting first

Last 5 Results

  • KKR vs SRH - Kolkata Knight Riders won by 80 runs
  • KKR vs RCB - Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 7 wickets
  • KKR vs MI - Kolkata Knight Riders won by 18 runs.
  • KKR vs DC - Kolkata Knight Riders won by 7 wickets
  • KKR vs PBKS - Punjab Kings won by 8 wickets

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (5)Predicted Playing XI

KKR

  • KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (6) Sunil Narine
  • KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (7) Quinton de Kock (wk)
  • KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (8) Ajinkya Rahane (c)
  • KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (9) Venkatesh Iyer
  • KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (10) Angkrish Raghuvanshi
  • KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (11) Rinku Singh
  • KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (12) Andre Russell
  • KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (13) Ramandeep Singh
  • KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (14) Spencer Johnson
  • KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (15) Harshit Rana
  • KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (16) Varun Chakaravarthy
  • KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (17) Manish Pandey

SRH

  • KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (18) Travis Head
  • KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (19) Abhishek Sharma
  • KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (20) Ishan Kishan
  • KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (21) Nitish Kumar Reddy
  • KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (22) Heinrich Klaasen (wk)
  • KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (23) Aniket Verma
  • KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (24) Abhinav Manohar
  • KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (25) Pat Cummins (c)
  • KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (26) Zeeshan Ansari
  • KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (27) Harshal Patel
  • KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (28) Mohammad Shami
  • KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (29) Wiaan Mulder

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (30) Head to Head Records

Last 5 Encounters

  • Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Kolkata Knight Riders won by 80 runs
  • Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
  • Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
  • Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Kolkata Knight Riders won by 4 runs.
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 runs.

Historical Stats

Total Matches 29

KKR Wins 20

SRH Wins 9

No Result/Tied 0

Notable Records

  • KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (31) Highest Team Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad (228/4 (20 ov))

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (32) Team Analysis

KKR Analysis

Currently at the bottom of the table, the Kolkata Knight Riders have won only one match out of their three so far.

Their batting lineup has failed to score big, and their bowling attack has not made any impact.

They lost badly in their last match against the Mumbai Indians as they failed to defend their total effectively.

Rejuvenating their season will be vital to delivering a solid performance at their home ground.

SRH Analysis

Currently sitting eighth on the table, Sunrisers Hyderabad have won only one of their three matches.

Their batting lineup did show flashes of brilliance, but inconsistency has cost them points that they could have otherwise won.

They lost to the Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in their last game, having put up a decent performance from their middle order.

They need to regroup and now aim for a vital victory in this major game.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (33) Viewer's Guide

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (34) How to Watch

  • TV Broadcast: Sky Sports (UK), Star Sports (India)
  • Live Streaming: ICC.tv, Hotstar
  • Radio Coverage: BBC TMS, AIR

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (35) Match Day Tips

  • Gates open: 6:30 PM Local Time
  • Best transport:
  • Parking: Pre-booking required
  • Food & beverages are available inside the venue

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (36) What to Bring

  • Match tickets
  • Valid ID
  • Sun protection
  • Small umbrella (collapsible)
  • Water bottle (empty)
See Also
CSK vs DC Match Preview- IPL 2025, Match 17

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (37) Final Prediction & Analysis

With their strong squad, Sunrisers Hyderabad is favored to win this match.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (38) Match Key Factors

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (39) Weather & Conditions

With a temperature of approximately 28 degrees Celsius and winds at 10-12 km/hr, Few Clouds conditions are forecasted during the match, with dew likely to influence the second innings.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (40)Pitch Analysis

The surface of Eden Gardens in Kolkata offers a great platform for batters to play their shots freely, with a firm pitch providing good pace and bounce.

Pacers can extract some early movement, but as the game progresses, conditions become more favorable for the batters.

Spinners might get some assistance, especially in the middle overs, but the dew factor could reduce their effectiveness later in the game.

The average first-innings score at this venue is 207, making it a high-scoring ground where teams often aim for big totals.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (41) Fantasy Tips

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (42) Match Info

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (43)

Date & Time

Apr 3 2025 - 07:30 PM Local

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (44)

Venue

Eden Gardens Kolkata

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (45)

Tournament

IPL 2025

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (46)

Match Type

Match 15, T20

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (47) Live Score Updates

Match hasn't started yet

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (48) Fan Engagement

Fan Activities

Pre-Match Fan Zone opens at 08:00 am

Photo opportunities with the IPL Trophy

Face painting and merchandise stalls

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (49) Key Stats

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (50)

Head to Head

Overall matches between teams

KKR 29 - 29 SRH

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (51)

Recent Form

Last 5 matches

KKR

W L W L W

SRH:

L L L W L

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (52)

Tournament Stats

Indian Premier League

Matches Won

KKR: 20SRH: 9

High Score:

KKR: 208SRH: 228

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025 (2025)

References

Top Articles
Abubuwan Da Za'a Hada A Cikin Shirin liyafar Aure
Treatment guidelines in psoriatic arthritis
Paraffin Wax Treatment At Home - [Mom Prepared]
Latest Posts
Quizwiz - Ace Your Homework & Exams, Now With ChatGPT AI
Paraffin Wax bath Therapy : Relives pain & stiffness
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Mr. See Jast

Last Updated:

Views: 5941

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (75 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Mr. See Jast

Birthday: 1999-07-30

Address: 8409 Megan Mountain, New Mathew, MT 44997-8193

Phone: +5023589614038

Job: Chief Executive

Hobby: Leather crafting, Flag Football, Candle making, Flying, Poi, Gunsmithing, Swimming

Introduction: My name is Mr. See Jast, I am a open, jolly, gorgeous, courageous, inexpensive, friendly, homely person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.