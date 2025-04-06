KKR vs SRH Match Preview- IPL 2025, Match 15 (2025)

Table of Contents

Defending champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be up against former champion Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 15 of IPL 2025. The match will be held at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata

KKR vs SRH Match Preview- IPL 2025, Match 15:

Date and Venue:

The KKR vs SRH game will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 3. The game will start at 07:30 PM IST.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Luvnith Sisodia, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Venkatesh Iyer, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Brydon Carse, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, Aniket Verma

KKR vs SRH key battles:

Sunil Narine vs Mohammed Shami

The battle between Sunil Narine and Mohammed Shami in the first six overs will play a vital role in deciding the batting performance of KKR against SRH, as Narine was in good form in the season opener against RCB and made full use of the powerplay.

Shami, on the other hand, has not been able to fulfill the expectations of the orange arm and has been largely ineffective with the new ball so far. The experienced fast bowler would hope for a better performance at his home ground

Andre Russell vs Adam Zampa

Andre Russell, who hasn't had much opportunity to showcase his skills with the bat, will be itching to flex his muscles against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens and entertain the home fans.

Russell, in all likelihood, will be up against Adam Zampa, who will be bowling in the middle over, and captain Pat Cummins might use him as a match-up against Andre Russell.

Travis Head vs Harshit Rana

Hyderabad's destructive left-handed opener, Travis Head, will look to get some runs under his belt after failing in the last match against DC. Head will face the in-form fast bowler Harshit Rana with the new ball.

Heinrich Klaasen vs Sunil Narine

Heinrich Klaasen, who will come to bat in the middle order, will face Sunil Narine. The contest between Klaasen and Narine will be fierce as both of them are in decent form before the KKR vs SRH game

KKR vs SRH Key Players:

KKR - Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock, Ajinkya Rahane, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana

SRH - Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Shami

KKR vs SRH Weather Report:

Rain is not expected to play spoilsport during the Kolkata vs Hyderabad game in Kolkata. The temperature is expected to be in the late 30s during the match.

Conclusion

KKR will look to carry the winning momentum of their first win of the season against RR in the last match and hope for another comprehensive performance in the Kolkata vs Hyderabad game at their home ground.

As far as SRH is concerned, the orange army will be itching to get back on track after failing to cross the line against LSG and DC, respectively