Knee Crutches | Wheeled Walkers | Roller Crutches | Hands Free Crutch | Vitality Medical (2025)

Roller-Go Double Foldable Walker with Forearm Support FSA & HSA Eligible (1) $360.00 Out of stock

'; productList.after(div); this.replaceWithUpdate( data.bottomCmsBlock, this.qs('.amshopby-filters-bottom-cms'), 'amshopby-filters-bottom-cms' ); } //top nav already exist into categoryProducts if (!data.categoryProducts || data.categoryProducts.indexOf('block-filter-top') === -1) { if (!this.qs(this.selectors.top_navigation)) { const navNode = document.createElement('div'), topNavNode = document.createElement('div'), maincontent = this.qs('.column.main'); let childNode; navNode.className = 'catalog-topnav amasty-catalog-topnav'; topNavNode.className = 'block-filter-top'; navNode.appendChild(topNavNode); if (this.qs('.search.results')) { childNode = this.qs('.search.results'); } else { childNode = this.qs('#amasty-shopby-product-list'); } if (childNode.parentElement !== maincontent) { return; } maincontent.insertBefore(navNode, childNode); } this.replaceWithUpdate( data.navigationTop, this.qs(this.selectors.top_navigation), 'top_navigation' ); } }, replaceWithUpdate(content, $element, className) { if (content && $element) { const parent = $element.parentNode, regex = /

'+ ''; if (this.qs('.amwidget-children-categories')) { childNode = this.qs('.amwidget-children-categories').parentNode; } maincontent.insertBefore(catNode, childNode); } } const imageElement = this.qs('.category-image'), descrElement = this.qs('.category-description'); if (data.image) { this.replaceWithUpdate( data.image, imageElement, 'category-image' ); } else { if (imageElement) { imageElement.innerHTML = ''; } } if (data.description) { this.replaceWithUpdate( data.description, descrElement, 'category-description' ); } else { if (descrElement) { descrElement.innerHTML = ''; } } this.qs('title').innerHTML = data.title; if (data.categoryData) { let categoryViewSelector = '.category-view'; const nodeT = document.createElement('div'); nodeT.innerHTML = data.categoryData; this.qs(categoryViewSelector).innerHTML = ''; this.replaceWithUpdate( nodeT.querySelector(categoryViewSelector).innerHTML, this.qs(categoryViewSelector + ' div'), 'category-view-data' ); } }, /** * @public * @return {Object} */ getProductBlock() { let $productsWrappers = this.qsa(this.selectors.products_wrapper), $productsWrapper = $productsWrappers[$productsWrappers.length - 1]; if ($productsWrapper.closest('.search.results')) { $productsWrapper = $productsWrapper.closest('.search.results'); } return $productsWrapper; }, scrollUpEvent() { const productList = this.qs(this.selectors.products_wrapper), topNavBlock = this.qs(this.selectors.top_nav); if (this.scrollUp && productList) { const top = this.scrollUp === 1 ? (topNavBlock ? topNavBlock.offsetTop : productList.offsetTop) : 0; window.scrollTo({ top: top, behavior: 'smooth' }) } }, moveTopFiltersToSidebar() { if (!this.qs(this.selectors_top_filters.sidebarList)) { const blockClass = this.qs(this.selectors_top_filters.layeredFilter) ? this.selectors_top_filters.layeredFilter : this.selectors_top_filters.blockFilter, $element = document.querySelector(this.selectors.topNav + ' ' + blockClass); if ($element) { const $sidebar = this.qs(this.selectors_top_filters.sidebar), filterOptions = $element.querySelectorAll('.filter-option'); filterOptions.forEach(filter => { const el = filter.cloneNode(true), input = el.querySelector('[type="radio"], [type="checkbox"]'); if (input) { const name = input.getAttribute('name'); el.classList.add('from-top'); if (!$sidebar.querySelectorAll('[name="'+ name +'"]').length) { $sidebar.querySelector('#layered-filter-block-content').append(el); } } }); } return; } }, /** * @public * @returns {void} */ removeTopFiltersFromSidebar() { const $sidebar = this.qs(this.selectors_top_filters.sidebar); if ($sidebar) { $sidebar.querySelectorAll('.from-top').forEach(filter => { filter.remove(); }); } }, qs(selector) { return document.querySelector(selector); }, qsa(selector) { return document.querySelectorAll(selector); }, stopEvents(e) { e.stopPropagation(); e.preventDefault(); }, serializeForm(form) { const data = new FormData(form) let array = []; for (let [key, value] of data) { array.push({ name: key, value: value }); } return array; }, excludingElement(elements, excluded) { let clearing = [], excludedSelector = this.qs(excluded); elements.forEach(element => { if (element !== excludedSelector) { clearing.push(element); } }); return clearing; }, /** * @public * @param {String} text * @return {String} */ escapeHtml(text) { var map = { '&': '&', '<': '<', '>': '>', '"': '"', "'": ''' }; return text.replace(/[&<>"']/g, (m) => { return map[m]; }); }, /** * @public * @param {String} link * @param {Boolean} [clearFilter] * @return {void} */ apply(link, clearFilter) { let linkParam; try { this.response = null; this.options.isAjax = true; linkParam = clearFilter ? link : null; link = this.element?.closest('.price-ranges') && link.includes('?') ? link + '&price-ranges=1' : link; if (!this.options.collectFilters && this.options.isAjax === true) { this.prepareTriggerAjax(this.element, linkParam, clearFilter); } else { // eslint-disable-next-line no-lonely-if if (this.options.collectFilters === 1) { this.prepareTriggerAjax(this.element, linkParam); } else { window.location = link; } } } catch (e) { window.location = link; } }, fixDubbleValue(link) { let input = link.closest('div').querySelector('input'); if (this.qsa('*[value="'+input.value+'"][name="'+input.getAttribute('name')+'"]').length > 1) { this.qsa('*[value="'+input.value+'"][name="'+input.getAttribute('name')+'"]').forEach(filter => { if (filter !== input) { if (filter.getAttribute('type') === 'radio') { filter.closest('.am-filter').querySelectorAll('input').forEach(option => { option.checked = false; }); } else { filter.checked = false; } } }); } if (input.getAttribute('type') !== 'radio' && !input.checked && !this.submitByClick) { let value = input.getAttribute('value'), name = input.getAttribute('name').replace('amshopby[',''); name = name.replace('][]', ''); let removeItem = this.qs('.amshopby-remove-item[data-container="'+ name +'"][data-value="'+ value +'"]'); if (removeItem) { removeItem.remove(); } } }, setSwatchToProducts(swatchId, attributeID) { setTimeout(() => { const productList = document.getElementById('amasty-shopby-product-list'); if (productList) { const swatches = productList.querySelectorAll('[name="super_attribute['+ attributeID +']"][value="' + swatchId + '"]'), event = new Event('change'); swatches.forEach(swatch => { if (!swatch.checked) { swatch.dispatchEvent(event); } }); } }, 1500); }, setSwatchMassToProducts(swatchIds, attributeID) { const swatches = swatchIds.split(','); this.massSwatchSet(swatches, attributeID); window.onload = () => { setTimeout(() => { this.massSwatchSet(swatches, attributeID); }, 1000); } }, massSwatchSet(swatches, attributeID) { swatches.map(swatch => { this.setSwatchToProducts(swatch, attributeID); }); }, insertAfter(newNode, existingNode) { existingNode.parentNode.insertBefore(newNode, existingNode.nextSibling); }, removeInputByName(input) { let name = input.getAttribute('name').replace('amshopby[',''); name = name.replace('][]', ''); this.qs('.amshopby-remove-item[data-container="'+ name +'"]').remove(); }, eventListeners: { ['@amshopby-submit-filters.window'](event) { let self = this, data = event.detail.data, clearUrl = self.options.clearUrl, isSorting = event.detail.isSorting, pushState = !self.submitByClick; if (typeof data.clearUrl !== 'undefined') { clearUrl = data.clearUrl; delete data.clearUrl; } if (self.prevCall) { this.controller.abort(); this.signal = null; this.controller = new AbortController(); this.signal = this.controller.signal; } let dataAndUrl = data.slice(0); dataAndUrl.push(clearUrl ? clearUrl : self.clearUrl); const cacheKey = JSON.stringify(dataAndUrl); self.cacheKey = cacheKey; if (self.cached[cacheKey]) { let response = self.cached[cacheKey]; if (pushState || isSorting) { if (response.newClearUrl && response.newClearUrl.indexOf('?p=') == -1 && response.newClearUrl.indexOf('&p=') == -1 ) { self.options.clearUrl = response.newClearUrl; } window.history.pushState({url: response.url}, '', response.url); self.reloadHtml(response); } else { window.dispatchEvent(new CustomEvent('amApplyButtonData', { detail: { count: response.productsCount, disabled: false } })); } return; } self.prevCall = self.callAjax(clearUrl, data, pushState, cacheKey, isSorting); }, ['@amSliderValuesUpdated.window'](event) { this.apply(event.detail.searchParams); }, ['@amApplyButton.window'](event) { let valid = true, element = event.detail.element, navigationSelector = event.detail.navigationSelector, navigation = element.closest(navigationSelector), cachedValues = this.cached[this.cacheKey], cachedKey = this.response, response = cachedValues ? cachedValues : cachedKey; if (!response) { return } if (response.isDisplayModePage || (!this.isAjaxSettingEnabled && this.submitByClick)) { window.location.href = response.url; return; } if (!response && this.startAjax) { this.showButtonClick = true; window.dispatchEvent(new CustomEvent('amApplyButtonData', { detail: { count: '', disabled: false } })); } if (valid && response) { window.dispatchEvent(new CustomEvent('amApplyButtonData', { detail: { count: '', disabled: false } })); window.history.pushState({url: response.url}, '', response.url); this.reloadHtml(response); this.response = false; this.showButtonClick = false; } window.onpopstate = function () { location.reload(); }; }, ['@amRemoveElement.window'](event) { const link = event.detail.element; if (this.isAjax) { const currentFilterItem = link.closest('.amshopby-remove-item'), filter = { attribute: currentFilterItem.getAttribute('data-container'), value: this.escapeHtml(currentFilterItem.getAttribute('data-value')) }; this.currentFilters.push(filter); this.element = undefined; try { window.dispatchEvent( new CustomEvent( 'amSetButtonPosition', { detail: { element: link } } ) ); this.setDefault(filter.attribute, filter.value); if (!this.submitByClick) { link.closest('.amshopby-remove-item').remove(); } this.prepareTriggerAjax(null, null, true); } catch (e) { window.location = link.getAttribute('href'); } } else { window.location.href = link.getAttribute('href'); } }, ['@amSwatchClick.window'](event) { const link = event.detail.element; if (this.isAjax) { const href = link.getAttribute('href'), input = link.closest('div').querySelector('input'); this.element = link; input.checked = !input.checked; if (input.getAttribute('type') === 'radio') { let ring = link.closest('.am-shopby-form').querySelector('.ring'); if (ring) { this.setSwatchBorder(ring); if (!this.submitByClick) { this.removeInputByName(input); } if (input.checked) { this.setSwatchBorder(link); } } else { this.setSwatchBorder(link); } } else { this.setSwatchBorder(link); } if (this.isFinderAndCategory(link)) { location.href = href; return; } setTimeout(() => { this.fixDubbleValue(link); window.dispatchEvent( new CustomEvent( 'amSetButtonPosition', { detail: { element: link } } ) ); this.apply(href); }, 10); } else { window.location.href = link.getAttribute('href'); } }, ['@amFilterElementClick.window'](event) { let filterElement = event.detail.element; if (!filterElement.classList.contains('item')) { filterElement = filterElement.closest('div'); } const checkbox = filterElement.querySelector('input'), checkboxLink = filterElement.querySelector('a'), href = checkboxLink.getAttribute('href'); if (!this.submitByClick && checkbox.checked && checkbox.getAttribute('type') === 'radio') { this.removeInputByName(checkbox); } this.element = checkboxLink; setTimeout(() => { this.fixDubbleValue(checkboxLink); window.dispatchEvent( new CustomEvent( 'amSetButtonPosition', { detail: { element: checkboxLink } } ) ); if (this.isFinderAndCategory(checkbox)) { location.href = href; return; } this.apply(href); }, 10); }, ['@googleTag.window'](e) { } } } }