Knee replacements go high-tech with robot assistance at MMC (2025)

Jay Parker found himself at a standstill, quite literally, in his early 60s when the arthritis in his right knee began to worsen over just a couple of years.

“It sort of limited me,” he said. “I played golf, but I was walking around using my putter like a crutch.”

He became patient No. 28 to receive a robotic-assisted knee replacement at Meadville Medical Center (MMC) thanks to Dr. Jeremy Gebhart of the Orthopedic Associates of Meadville (OAM) last December.

At Parker’s two-week check-up, he walked in holding his cane instead of using it because he was pain-free.

As the director of surgery and central processing at the hospital, Parker understands that’s quite the feat. He worked with orthopedists for 16 years.

“After doing joints for that many years, seeing how we make the cuts and that stuff, this is just by far the slickest thing I ever saw,” he said. “There’s the simple way and there’s using technology to have the best results possible, and that’s what it does — puts that in the surgeon’s hand.”

Gebhart estimates that OAM has done nearly 400 robotic-assisted knee replacements in a year and a half, with each patient now getting the high-tech treatment. Historically, knee replacements could result in a four- or five-day hospital stay followed by weeks in a rehabilitation unit, according to Gebhart. In the past decade, he said technology has ramped up, especially as more younger people are getting knee replacements.

“What a normal knee looks like is there’s a cartilage cap at the end of the femur bone, and there’s a cartilage cap on the tibia bone, or shin bone, that creates a space or cushion between the two bones,” Gebhart explained. “What arthritis is is the wearing away of the cartilage cushion between the two bones. So, basically, you’re left with bone on bone grinding each other.”

A knee replacement is essentially resurfacing the knee by shaving down the worn parts on each side and then putting a new cap on the end of each bone.

“There’s a new cap about an inch and a half in height that goes down the bone, then this plastic insert goes between the two pieces of metal to replace the cartilage cushion that was lost from the arthritis,” he said.

Traditionally, the operation would include putting a rod up the femur bone and hooking guides up to the rod to plot the five incisions where the new cap is secured.

With a robotic operation, the surgeon opens the knee joint and uses a special stylus and a camera that captures thousands of images per second to map out the entire knee.

“That allows us to make a live, real-time surgery plan in the operating room with the knee open, so we’re making little adjustments to kind of dial in the position of the implants and the balance of the knee perfectly for each individual patient,” he said.

Then, the robot makes five small cuts with the surgeon controlling it.

Although the operation is the same, the customization is key. In traditional surgery, it straightens the leg, but each person has a different type of leg. Their knees may turn outward, also known as bowed legs, or inward, known as knock knees.

When looking at a knee, there are ligaments on both sides that balance it.

“When the knee is straight and when it’s bent, you should have a pretty much constant amount of tension on these two ligaments,” Gebhart explained.

If the surgeon inserts a knee crooked or different than the natural knee, it would be too tight on one side and too loose on the other. This can lead to more pain and a longer recovery.

“Using the robot allows us to assess the tightness or the balance of the knee throughout the entire range of motion,” he said. “It allows us to basically dial that in and down to half a millimeter, half a degree, and make minor adjustments.”

He mentioned that patients who have had one knee done traditionally and one robotically say the robotic one feels more natural and heals faster.

Most people are able to leave the hospital the same day or the next day and return to work in six weeks. For people like Parker, who researched the procedure, the only way he wanted a knee replacement done was with the robot.

“It was a world of difference,” he said, mentioning that he could return to work in four weeks and now enjoys activities like walking through the woods and hunting, pain-free.

“Typically, people continue to see improvements in the function of their knee and how they’re doing even up to a year after surgery,” Gebhart said.

The operation is about the same time as a traditional replacement, and because MMC is a private hospital, it works with most insurances.

For Gebhart, who trained in large, renowned hospitals in Cleveland and St. Louis, it was important to work at a place that values technological advancements, patient care and top-of-the-line products. That’s what he said he found at MMC: “I’m very confident that the orthopedic care patients get here in Meadville is just as good and just as up-to-date as any big city.”