Konami Classics Series Arcade Hits GOG Dreamlist | GOG.COM (2025)

Story:Konami Classics Series Arcade Hits is a compilation of 15 games from the early days of Konami:- Scramble- Horror Maze (Tutankham)- Pooyan- Time Pilot- Track and Field- Roc 'N Rope- Basketball (Super Basketball)- Circus Charlie- Road Fighter- RainbowBell (TwinBee)- Yie Ar Kung-Fu- Shao-Lin's Road- Gradius- Rush'n Attack- ContraWhen Tutankham and Super Basketball were released in the U.S. they kept their original names however in this collection they are named as Horror Maze and Basketball. It is unknown why the games' names were changed. This compilation also marks the first North American appearance of the original TwinBee arcade game in any form.Show more

Those games also need your vote!

Grand Theft AutoDrive dozens of varied vehicles around three of America's toughest cities. Only the best will be able to tame the fastest cars. Only the smartest will know all the short-cuts and the whereabouts of the hottest wheels. Only the toughest will be able to take on the world and finish the job like a professional...Open worldActionSandboxOpen worldActionSandbox25 05916

Need for Speed: Underground 2Need For Speed Underground 2 takes place in Bayview after the events of Need for Speed: Underground. The prologue begins with the player driving in a Nissan Skyline R34 in Olympic City (though the racing scenes are actually in Bayview), the setting of NFS:UG. He then receives a race challenge from a rather ominous personality who offers him a spot on his crew, but "won't take 'no' for an answer." The player races off — despite Samantha's warnings — only to be ambushed by a mysterious driver in a rage that totals his Skyline. The driver, who has a unique scythe tattoo, makes a call confirming the accident, and the flashback fades out.ActionAction25 03739

Grand Theft Auto: San AndreasReturning after his mother's murder to the semi-fictional city of Los Santos (based on Los Angeles), Carl Johnson, a former gang banger, must take back the streets for his family and friends by gaining respect and once again gaining control over the streets. However, a story filled with crime, lies and corruption will lead him to trudge the entire state of San Andreas (based on California and Nevada) to rebuild his life.Open worldActionStealthOpen worldActionStealth23 21127

Grand Theft Auto: Vice CityIn the year 1986, Tommy Vercetti is heavily indebted to his mafia superiors after a drug deal gone awry, but his dreams of taking over Vice City (based on Miami) push him down a different path. Featuring a wide variety of vehicles and weapons, radio stations playing hit songs from the era and an intense atmosphere, GTA: Vice City is an open-world sandbox satire of '80's Miami.Open worldActionComedySandboxOpen worldActionComedySandbox19 94511

Grand Theft Auto 2Grand Theft Auto 2 is an open world action-adventure video game. It is the sequel to Grand Theft Auto, part of the Grand Theft Auto series. The open world design lets players freely roam Anywhere City, the setting of the game.Open worldActionOpen worldAction18 1649

Grand Theft Auto IIIFeaturing a fully 3-D living city, a combination of narrative driven and non-linear gameplay and a completely open environment, Grand Theft Auto III represents a huge leap forward in interactive entertainment. For the first time, players are put at the heart of their very own gangster movie, and let loose in a fully-realised 3 dimensional city, in which anything can happen and probably will. With a cast of hundreds, 50 plus vehicles, ranging from sports cars to ice cream trucks and from boats to buses, 3 hours of music, including opera, reggae, house, drum and bass, pop and disco, a huge array of street ready weapons and some of the seediest characters in video game history, Grand Theft Auto 3 is a sprawling epic which will show you that sometimes, crime can pay and sometimes it can pay you back. Available now for PlayStation®2, Xbox, PC and Macintosh.Open worldActionSandboxOpen worldActionSandbox16 5157

Need for Speed: Most WantedThe player arrives in Rockport City, driving a racing version of the BMW M3 GTR (E46). Following Mia Townsend (played by Josie Maran), the player proves his driving prowess as he is pursued by a veteran police officer named Sergeant Cross (played by Dean McKenzie), who vows to take down the player and end street racing in Rockport. Races seem to be in the player's favor until a particular group of racers, led by the game's antagonist, Clarence "Razor" Callahan (played by Derek Hamilton), sabotages and win the player's car in a race.Open worldOpen world15 98344

Grand Theft Auto IVGrand Theft Auto IV is an action-adventure video game developed by Rockstar North and published by Rockstar Games. It is the eleventh title in the Grand Theft Auto series, and the first main entry since 2004's Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.The game is played from a third-person perspective and its world is navigated on-foot or by vehicle. Throughout the single-player mode, players play as Niko Bellic. An online multiplayer mode is included with the game, allowing up to 32 players to engage in both co-operative and competitive gameplay in a recreation of the single-player setting.Two expansion packs were later released for the game, The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony, which both feature new plots that are interconnected with the main Grand Theft Auto IV storyline, and follow new protagonists.Open worldActionOpen worldAction11 4905

Need for Speed: Porsche UnleashedYou've pushed yourself to the edge - now drive over it!Need for Speed Porsche 2000 lets you experience the adrenaline rush of high-speed driving with 74 different Porsche models dating from 1948 to 2000. Roar down the roadways in classic models such as the 1948 356 No.1, or push the state-of-the-art 2000 996 Porsche Turbo to its absolute limit. The choice is yours.Grid-based tracks feature 20 open road segments, and with the capacity for 4 people to play, this game lets you take part in a thrills 'n' spills journey through Porsche's fast-paced 50-year history. Fasten your seat belt!ActionAction8 10027