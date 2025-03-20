Konami Classics Series Arcade Hits GOG Dreamlist | GOG.COM (2025)

Genres:Sport, Racing
Themes:Action
Story:Konami Classics Series Arcade Hits is a compilation of 15 games from the early days of Konami:- Scramble- Horror Maze (Tutankham)- Pooyan- Time Pilot- Track and Field- Roc 'N Rope- Basketball (Super Basketball)- Circus Charlie- Road Fighter- RainbowBell (TwinBee)- Yie Ar Kung-Fu- Shao-Lin's Road- Gradius- Rush'n Attack- ContraWhen Tutankham and Super Basketball were released in the U.S. they kept their original names however in this collection they are named as Horror Maze and Basketball. It is unknown why the games' names were changed. This compilation also marks the first North American appearance of the original TwinBee arcade game in any form.Show more
