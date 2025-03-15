Lakes Boathouse - Sawday's (2025)

Sitting out on the balcony for a coffee and a chat, with the swans floating below, is a memorable way to start the day. Bring kayaks and paddle straight out onto England’s largest natural lake; bring binoculars to watch for goldeneye and pochard. Come in winter when migrating birds double the numbers and you can look forward to long, quiet evenings by the fire.

The ferry to Bowness-on-Windermere is a five-minute drive. Cross the water for shopping and meals out, a visit to Blackwell Arts and Crafts House and the Old Laundry Theatre. Walk to the Cuckoo Brow Inn or simply stroll north or south along the lakeside and round off a fine day watching the sun go down by the fire pit on the beach.

There are walks galore of course, and Hawkshead, Coniston and Ambleside to explore. Try Chesters, an interesting restaurant/deli, or one of the Lake District’s five-star restaurants.