Lakes Boathouse - Sawday's (2025)

Cunsey, Cumbria
Self-catering
+44 (0)1539 447282
Visit owner's website
From
£300-£350
per night
From
£2100-£2450
per week
Fabulous lake views, a private garden, beach and jetty – this clever boathouse conversion is a great getaway for boaters and country-lovers
3 beds
2 bedrooms
Sleeps 4
The Experience
Sitting out on the balcony for a coffee and a chat, with the swans floating below, is a memorable way to start the day. Bring kayaks and paddle straight out onto England’s largest natural lake; bring binoculars to watch for goldeneye and pochard. Come in winter when migrating birds double the numbers and you can look forward to long, quiet evenings by the fire.
The ferry to Bowness-on-Windermere is a five-minute drive. Cross the water for shopping and meals out, a visit to Blackwell Arts and Crafts House and the Old Laundry Theatre. Walk to the Cuckoo Brow Inn or simply stroll north or south along the lakeside and round off a fine day watching the sun go down by the fire pit on the beach.
There are walks galore of course, and Hawkshead, Coniston and Ambleside to explore. Try Chesters, an interesting restaurant/deli, or one of the Lake District’s five-star restaurants.
We think you'll love
- The exceptional, tranquil setting with lake views from all the rooms
- Boating on Lake Windermere; you can moor your dinghy or kayak on the jetty
- Sampling the local pubs and restaurants – this is a foodie area
You should know
- This is not suitable for pets or for children under eight
- Christine, the welcoming owner, lives 80 yards away, but her home is not visible
EV charger
- Self check-in
- Swimming pool
- Hot tub
Garden
Open fire / woodburner
- Breakfast included
- Breakfast available
- Meals available
- Vegetarian meals
Oven
Parking on premises
- Free parking nearby
- Accessible by public transport
WiFi
Television
Central heating
- Limited mobility
- Wheelchair access
Mobile reception
Hob
Barbecue
- Paid parking nearby
- Air conditioning
- Relaxation areas
Washing machine
- Tennis court
Microwave oven
No smoking
- Credit cards
- Working farm
- Owner has pets
- Electricity included
Dishwasher
- Pets welcome
Family friendly
- Baby monitor
- Books and toys
- Children welcome
- Babies welcome
- Stair gates
- High chair
- Fire guard
- Cot available
Nearby
Pub/bar within 3 miles
Restaurant within 3 miles
Shop within 3 miles
Activities
- Bikes available
- Food courses
Kayaking
- Other courses
Sailing
- Surfing
Wild swimming
- Nightly price
- from £300
- Weekly price
- from £2100
- Damage deposit
- £200
- Surcharges
- Short breaks available from £300 per night.
- 1 House for 4
- From £3003 beds2 bedrooms
Booking information
- Check in
- 4pm
- Check out
- 10am
- Other details
- Minimum stay: 3 nights.
- Closed
- Christmas, 1 November - 28 December, 3 January - 1 March.
- No smoking
- Smoking not permitted anywhere in the property.
- Owner has pets
- Animals living on the property
- Meals
- Pub 2 miles.
Reviews
The Bolt Hole (boat house) is an absolute gem and a wonderful place to stay. It is cosy, extremely clean with quality furnishings and bedding. It is located in a very quiet village yet ideally placed for walking and all that The Lake District offers. Christine was a very welcoming and helpful host who gave us some great ideas about where to eat and visit which was much appreciated We genuinely did not want to leave and will certainly return! Thank you Christine.
Karen and Adrian, Holmes Chapel
There is a magical feel to the Boathouse, being so close to the water. The main living room is a wonderfully characterful space and very welcoming + the master bedroom has the best of views, overlooking the lake. Christine made us very welcome and I would not hesitate to recommend the Boathouse as a fantastic place to stay, delightfully peaceful on the west side of the lake but with easy connection to all the activity of Bowness.
Angus, Castle Douglas
This is the best place we have stayed in the lakes in terms of quality of accommodation and location (secluded) in a very long time. The Boat House is set in its own beautiful grounds with a small beach and grassed area. In the morning, as the sun comes up, it offers a stunning vista across the lake and through the trees in this secluded location which is exactly what we were looking for. The host seems to have thought of everything making our stay a welcome home from home with the accommodation being well appointed, clean and comfortable. We are delighted to recommend The Boat House.
Simon, harpenden
This was our second stay at the Boathouse - we had such a fantastic stay last summer and had been longing to come back. Everything about this place is just stunning. We especially like the access to the lake, the quiet surroundings, and the comfort of the boathouse. Christine is a fabulous host. Thanks again!
Emma, Newcastle
Loved every minute of our stay at this beautiful and well equipped property. We arrived with two Kayaks which we stored securely on our own small, but perfectly formed, lake side beach. This meant we were able to be on the water within minutes. The added benefit of a drying room at the property was invaluable to us because we had lots of wet kayaking gear to dry out each day.Coffee sat on the bedroom balcony each morning was a high light and the secluded location ensured a relaxing, fuss free, stay. We hope to vising again soon.
Wendy, Harwich
The Lakes Boathouse provides cosy and accessible luxe lodge style accommodation in the most spectacular location. We could happily have stayed longer if it hadn’t been fully booked already. A holiday stay to treasure and hopefully return to for sure.
Susan, Cheshire
The Lakes Boathouse is absolutely amazing. We couldn't have had a better holiday. It was so relaxing and peaceful staying right by the lake, and our favorite ritual was a morning swim from the private dock just outside. The boathouse offers everything you need to feel comfortable. Christine is a lovely host who made us feel very welcome. There are several pubs within walking distance. Numerous stunning walking/running routes from our doorstep and nearby. What a dream - we didn't want to leave!
Emma, Gateshead
The boat house - or the Bolt Hole as it is called - is a wonderfully relaxing place to stay! The accommodation is stunning with great attention to detail. It was more spacious than we expected with a rustic 5 star feel. The accessibility to the lake made kayaking easy and great fun. The gardens were wonderful - the rhododendrons were in full bloom and provided a private place to relax with amazing views over the lake. Christine is a great host and looked after us well. We plan to return!
Jane & Philip, Bakewell
I can only echo the comments in the other reviews. We had a fantastic stay over New Year. The boathouse is completely tucked away in a most peaceful spot away from the major tourist towns. We would have been tempted to have never left the house apart from all the glorious local walking. Warm and cosy, well appointed with everything you could need. Views from every window. Just the change of scenery we needed. We cooked most nights as a bit tricky to get booked up over the Xmas and New Year period but under normal circumstances many good places to eat within easy reach. Highly recommended.
Alison, Lymington
From the moment you enter the boathouse you are totally relaxed. Despite the cold and generally wet weather we still managed to sit in the balcony and watched the stars on one clear night from the lakeside. Just what the doctor ordered. The accommodation is so welcoming and warm with everything you need for your stay and in pristine condition. Christine is readily available to answer any queries and make recommendations for places to visit or eat out. All in all 10/10.
Les, Warrington
An ideal place for us. The Boathouse was so clean and warm and we didn't want for anything. It is an ideal location on the west side of the lake, very peaceful and within walking distance of the car ferry if you wanted to go to Windermere. Plenty of tough and easy walking routes close by. Some nice houses and gardens to visit and plenty of pubs serving good food. All in, a very good week, thank you Christine
Nick & Carol, Somerset
Delightful property, the photos do not do it the justice it deserves. The layout is great, its immaculately clean and well decorated, equipped with everything you could need and the location is amazing. Christine was a charming host and incredibly helpful when i needed help finding a special eatery for my husbands 40th birthday. We would return for sure.
Jane, Stroud
Yes the weather was amazing but you cannot do anything about that, however, you can do something about the accommodation and location you provide.Christine did that with aplomb, from the welcome when we arrived, to sharing a glass of wine on our last night, our stay and experience were the best holiday we have ever had !A 5 star location with stunning views, we did not move from the lawns and lakeside swimming , until we needed food and drinks !We cannot recommend a truly magical break enough if you want to switch off, forget work and watch the world drift by in peace and tranquility .
Steve, Exeter
A beautifully fitted out boathouse with wonderful attention to detail. Located on the quieter side of Windermere it was extremely peaceful. Christine was very quick to respond to our enquiry, sent through clear directions before we arrived and was there to greet us upon arrival.
Karen, Bath
We had the most fantastic stay in the boathouse. It’s as beautiful as the pictures, maybe more so. Just what we needed after months of lockdown in London! Christine is a great host and told us lots of good places to go in the area as well as kitting out the Boathouse with everything we needed. Couldn’t recommend enough!
Francesca, London
I had a perfect stay at the Lakes Boathouse with my partner just after Christmas. The boathouse is well located for exploring the lakes, the view from the master bedroom (and the garden) is spectacular and it is well set up with every amenity you could need. We particularly enjoyed the wood fire and large open plan living / kitchen area. Christine was very easy to communicate with both prior to and throughout our stay. I very much hope we will be able to return!
Rebecca, London
A wonderful retreat for our honeymoon - breakfast in the morning sun on the balcony was a delight. A beautiful and tranquil setting to retire to at the end of a day's hiking. Christine was most welcoming and helpful with suggestions and tips.
Tom, London
Having been recently extensively refurbished, the Lakes Boathouse has been finished to an excellent standard; the quality and workmanship is faultless. Spotlessly clean, airy yet cosy, and with all the utilities in full working order, we truly enjoyed our stay here - our highlight was relaxing on the balcony looking out onto the lake. Location-wise, it was a convenient base for which we could explore the villages and towns around Lake Windemere. Christine was genuinely friendly and extremely helpful, and we enjoyed a peaceful, relaxing getaway. The Lakes Boathouse is superb in every respect.
Mark, Lincoln
An idyllic boathouse bolthole, perfect for a 4 day 'get away from it all'relaxing stay. Comfortable, cosy, modern and with everything you need.Perfect for boat lovers.
Jill, Sawday's inspector
Location
The neighbourhood
On the quiet, rural, west side of Lake Windermere, Lakes Boathouse is very private: woodland to one side, garden to the other, the lake at its foot and a beach 50 paces from the door. The Cuckoo Brow Inn is a walkable two miles; the Tower Bank Arms in Near Sawrey, next to Beatrix Potter’s Hill Top Farm, is three.
Local points of interest from Christine Lomas Whittle
- Lakes Boathouse is furnished with antique oak furniture and has been designed to create an American hunting lodge feel.
- Every morning the skies over the Lake change with fascinating cloud and mist formation, or stunning blue when the sun shines, in Winter the mountains can glisten with snow cover.
- In summer, have a glass of wine in the garden, with the most spectacular views of the Langdales.
- Inns serving locally sourced food abound, and Cumbria has the most Michelin Starred restaurants of any county.
- There is opportunity to fish on local tarns and rivers. Graythwaite Adventure provide land or water based activities, they are based 10 minutes away. Check them out. Also electric bicycles and kayaks available to rent nearby.
- Local cooks can be arranged, or meals can can be delivered.
Introducing
Christine Lomas Whittle
Christine has lived here since 1998 and Lakes Boathouse is her latest completed project in the grounds of Fellborough Cottage. Her enthusiasm and vision for gardening has transformed 1.5 acres of woodland and bracken cover into lovely gardens with rhododendron, azaleas, magnolias and other acid-loving shrubs and trees, which blend into the lakeside setting.
