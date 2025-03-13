Lancer Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Set (2025)

A microdermabrasion device delivers professional results in the convenience of your home. Inspired by the technology featured in the Vortex-Peel Microdermabrasion machine used at Lancer Dermatology, Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Device is professionally proven to renew overall skin tone and texture and is safe for all skin types and skin tones.



The diamond tip heads are designed to effectively exfoliate dead skin cells while suctioning them immediately. The 3 speeds allow for varying degrees of intensity with little to no downtime.



Visible results are seen immediately after use.



Features:

Professional strength product

3 vacuum speeds

Corded device for professional strength

Patented swivel head for better access for the full body

Patented technology

Set Includes:

Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Device

Diamond Tip for Face

Diamond Tip for Body

Filters (200 pieces)

Tweezers

A/C Plug

Travel Pouch

Instruction Booklet



How to Use: