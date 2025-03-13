Lancer Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Set (2025)

A microdermabrasion device delivers professional results in the convenience of your home. Inspired by the technology featured in the Vortex-Peel Microdermabrasion machine used at Lancer Dermatology, Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Device is professionally proven to renew overall skin tone and texture and is safe for all skin types and skin tones.
The diamond tip heads are designed to effectively exfoliate dead skin cells while suctioning them immediately. The 3 speeds allow for varying degrees of intensity with little to no downtime.
Visible results are seen immediately after use.
Features:
- Professional strength product
- 3 vacuum speeds
- Corded device for professional strength
- Patented swivel head for better access for the full body
- Patented technology
Set Includes:
- Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Device
- Diamond Tip for Face
- Diamond Tip for Body
- Filters (200 pieces)
- Tweezers
- A/C Plug
- Travel Pouch
- Instruction Booklet
How to Use:
- Make sure you start with clean, dry skin - free of oil and make-up. You may rotate the neck of the device to your desired position
- Gently run fingertip along the rim of the diamond tip to ensure there is nothing too sharp or abrasive. If so, do not use
- Notice that your PRO POLISH device is ready to use with the Diamond Face Tip that is already placed on your unit. This tip is for use on your face, hands, and smaller body part areas
- Plug in device with A/C plug
- Locate the on/off switch and push once. The unit will begin suctioning at a low level. This is a great level to start off with on your first microdermabrasion session. Depress the button again to increase the suction up to medium and then high levels. Depressing a fourth time will turn unit off. UNPLUG AFTER USE
- Practice on hand: Make a fist with your hand and bend your fist downwards. Notice the tightness of the skin on your fisted hand—this is a great way to practice! Place the unit on the lowest suction setting and sweep in short, upwards strokes from your knuckles toward your wrist
- Are you ready to GLOW? Pull the treatment area of clean, dry skin tightly. For example, if you would like to start with your cheek, pull the skin tightly with one hand toward your ear. With the unit on the lowest setting, place the unit above your jaw and sweep in a short upward motion. Lift the unit off your skin at the top and place again at the jaw and sweep up, making no more than 2-3 short passes
- To change out tips: Ensure the unit is unplugged then remove tip and replace with a different tip. Make sure to check your filter periodically for the need to replace if treating large areas of the body during a treatment session. Change filter after every use
- With the unit unplugged, remove and wash the tip in your preferred facial soap with a soft brush (like a toothbrush) then rinse and let dry completely before next use
Online Inquiries: NMS21_C5JM2
Store Inquiries: #401207051039
About Lancer:
Dermatologist Dr Harold Lancer of Beverly Hills created the Lancer Skincare products to assist in reversing the skin’s aging process. Lancer Skincare, The Method’s simplicity belies its remarkable ability to make skin look younger using a daily 3 step routine of exfoliating, cleansing and nourishing your skin.
