Lapis Philosophorum The Philosophers Stone : Ariolasoft : Free Download, Borrow, and Streaming : Internet Archive (2025)

Platform

Commodore 64

Released

1985

Published by

ariolasoft GmbH



Perspective

1st-person

Genre

Adventure

Setting

Fantasy

Gameplay

Interactive Fiction / Text Adventure



Description

The King of Alkanien is gravelly ill and you have been tasked to find The Lapis Philosophorum to heal him and it can also turn metal into gold. King Gieselmer Gutfried with two marriages had failed to produce an heir so promised the throne to his stepson. His stepson couldn't wait for the King to die to gain the throne and power, so poisoned him. You must explore the kingdom to bring back the stone to save the King and Alkanien.

Lapis Philosophorum: The Philosophers' Stone is a graphics text adventure where text describes each location and you can see a picture of the description. The keyboard is used to input text to interact with the locations and control your hero.