Lapis Philosophorum The Philosophers Stone : Ariolasoft : Free Download, Borrow, and Streaming : Internet Archive (2025)

software
- by
- Ariolasoft
- Publication date
- 1985
- Language
- English
- Item Size
- 3.7M
Lapis Philosophorum The Philosophers Stone (1985)(Ariolasoft)
Platform
Commodore 64
Released
1985
Published by
ariolasoft GmbH
Perspective
1st-person
Genre
Adventure
Setting
Fantasy
Gameplay
Interactive Fiction / Text Adventure
Description
The King of Alkanien is gravelly ill and you have been tasked to find The Lapis Philosophorum to heal him and it can also turn metal into gold. King Gieselmer Gutfried with two marriages had failed to produce an heir so promised the throne to his stepson. His stepson couldn't wait for the King to die to gain the throne and power, so poisoned him. You must explore the kingdom to bring back the stone to save the King and Alkanien.
Lapis Philosophorum: The Philosophers' Stone is a graphics text adventure where text describes each location and you can see a picture of the description. The keyboard is used to input text to interact with the locations and control your hero.
From Mobygames.com. Original Entry
- Addeddate
- 2018-09-04 18:26:31
- Emulator
- vice-resid
- Emulator_ext
- d64
- Emulator_start
- Lapis_Philosophorum_The_Philosophers_Stone_1985_Ariolasoft.d64
- Identifier
- Lapis_Philosophorum_The_Philosophers_Stone_1985_Ariolasoft
- Mobygames_gameplay
- Interactive Fiction / Text Adventure
- Mobygames_genre
- Adventure
- Mobygames_perspective
- 1st-person
- Mobygames_platform
- Commodore 64
- Mobygames_published_by
- ariolasoft GmbH
- Mobygames_released
- 1985
