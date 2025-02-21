Lapis Philosophorum The Philosophers Stone : Ariolasoft : Free Download, Borrow, and Streaming : Internet Archive (2025)

software

by
Ariolasoft

Publication date
1985
Language
English
Item Size
3.7M

Lapis Philosophorum The Philosophers Stone (1985)(Ariolasoft)

Platform
Commodore 64
Released
1985
Published by
ariolasoft GmbH

Perspective
1st-person
Genre
Adventure
Setting
Fantasy
Gameplay
Interactive Fiction / Text Adventure

Description

The King of Alkanien is gravelly ill and you have been tasked to find The Lapis Philosophorum to heal him and it can also turn metal into gold. King Gieselmer Gutfried with two marriages had failed to produce an heir so promised the throne to his stepson. His stepson couldn't wait for the King to die to gain the throne and power, so poisoned him. You must explore the kingdom to bring back the stone to save the King and Alkanien.

Lapis Philosophorum: The Philosophers' Stone is a graphics text adventure where text describes each location and you can see a picture of the description. The keyboard is used to input text to interact with the locations and control your hero.

Addeddate
2018-09-04 18:26:31
Emulator
vice-resid
Emulator_ext
d64
Emulator_start
Lapis_Philosophorum_The_Philosophers_Stone_1985_Ariolasoft.d64
Identifier
Lapis_Philosophorum_The_Philosophers_Stone_1985_Ariolasoft
Mobygames
https://www.mobygames.com/game/c64/lapis-philosophorum-the-philosophers-stone
Mobygames_gameplay
Interactive Fiction / Text Adventure
Mobygames_genre
Adventure
Mobygames_perspective
1st-person
Mobygames_platform
Commodore 64
Mobygames_published_by
ariolasoft GmbH
Mobygames_released
1985

Reviews

There are no reviews yet. Be the first one to write a review.

583 Views

1 Favorite

Lapis Philosophorum The Philosophers Stone : Ariolasoft

