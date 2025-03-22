LashForce Eyelash Growth Serum | Lash Growth Serum | nyk1.com (2025)

Table of Contents
PRODUCT DETAILS PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Wanta solution toShort, Sparse Thinning Lashes?Need a Natural Alternative to Lash Extensions?Or simply Looking for Longer, Thicker, Fuller Lashes? We got you! What is LashForce Eyelash Growth Serum & how does it work? Why NYK1 LashForce Growth Serum? FEATURED IN NATURAL HEALTH MAGAZINE AND THE BRITISH ASSOCIATION OF BEAUTY THERAPY & COSMETOLOGY Used and sold in Professional Salonsall over the UK! FAQS RETURNS & SHIPPING Delivery Charges Returns INGREDIENTS SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT!
• High-quality Natural Ingredients
• Contains No Prostaglandins
• Award-Winning
• Money Back Guarantee

  • LashForce Eyelash Growth Serum | Lash Growth Serum | nyk1.com (9)RESULTS OR YOUR MONEY BACK
  • LashForce Eyelash Growth Serum | Lash Growth Serum | nyk1.com (10)HYPOALLERGENIC
  • LashForce Eyelash Growth Serum | Lash Growth Serum | nyk1.com (11)CRUELTY FREE
  • LashForce Eyelash Growth Serum | Lash Growth Serum | nyk1.com (12) VEGAN FRIENDLY
PRODUCT DETAILS

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

Wanta solution toShort, Sparse Thinning Lashes?
Need a Natural Alternative to Lash Extensions?
Or simply Looking for Longer, Thicker, Fuller Lashes?

We got you!

What is LashForce Eyelash Growth Serum & how does it work?

There are many Lash Serums on the market today all claiming to grow longer lashes but NYK1 LashForce works differently to other growth serums.

Rather than just conditioning your lashes and brows the NYK1 Serum’s unique formulation works by stimulating blood flow, whilst also clearing the hair follicle of blockages and provides essential ingredients to encourage healthy growth.

Lashforce is 8ml of serum for just £44.95.

Why NYK1 LashForce Growth Serum?

  • Made from purified natural ingredients – Swertia Japonica Extract, Panax Ginseng Extract, Biotin, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) - we know how important it is to knowwhat is going near your eyes.
  • Contains no harmful nasty ingredients (such as Prostaglandin which has been known to alter eye colour) like other serums on the market
  • Easy application – just 10 seconds every day
  • Dermatologically and Ophthalmologist tested. For your peace of mind!
  • 8ml tube that is at least 2.5x more serum than many others on the market
  • See fast results in as little as 2 weeks!
  • Oil-free so can be used in conjunction with Lash Extensions
  • Money-back guarantee if you don’t see successful results
  • Apply to the roots just like a liquid eyeliner

FEATURED IN NATURAL HEALTH MAGAZINE AND THE BRITISH ASSOCIATION OF BEAUTY THERAPY & COSMETOLOGY

Used and sold in Professional Salonsall over the UK!

FAQS

How does LashForce work?

If applied twice daily without breaks, LashForce supports lash growth throughout the three natural growth phases.

Phase 1 (anagen): Each eyelash is attached to a dermal papilla (blood supply) which feeds it and helps it to grow. LashForce works by boosting the blood flow to encourage additional growth. The more time eyelashes spend in the growth phase, the longer they’ll grow. Typically, only 40% of your lashes are in the anagen phase at once, so you may notice that lash growth is uneven whilst you’re just starting out using LashForce.

Phase 2 (catagen): After the anagen phase, the eyelash follicle shrinks and detaches from the blood supply. During this transition, the growth gained during the anagen phase is maintained.

Phase 3 (telogen): The lash lays dormant whilst a new hair grows inside the follicle. After approximately three to four months, the lash sheds naturally and it renters the anagen phase. Approximately 50% of your lashes are in the telogen phase at once.

How long does a tube of LashForce last?

A tube of LashForce typically lasts between three and four months depending on frequency of use.

We recommend that you buy your next tube of LashForce after three months so as not to interrupt the eyelash growth cycle.

Can I use LashForce if I am pregnant or breastfeeding?

We recommend that you do not use whilst pregnant or breastfeeding. For extra advice please consult with your doctor.

Is LashForce tested on animals?

None of our products are tested on animals, including LashForce! We are animal lovers and we never condone animal testing.

Is LashForce oil based?

No, LashForce is water based. This means the serum can be applied whilst wearing lash extensions.

Will LashForce change my eye colour?

No, LashForce won’t change your eye colour. It’s designed to thicken and lengthen your lashes, which can sometimes darken them, enhancing your natural eye colour!

How long does LashForce take to work?

Some LashForce customers have noticed a difference in lash length in as little as two weeks, but it varies from person to person. On average, used consistently a difference in lash length can be seen within the first four weeks, but it can take up to eight weeks.

RETURNS & SHIPPING

Delivery Charges

UK & Northern Ireland

Delivery is FREE of charge for all orders in the UK.

Orders placed before 2pm will be dispatched same day. Any orders placed after 2pm will be dispatched the next day, excluding Friday, Saturday and Sunday where the order will be dispatched on Monday.

All standard orders will be delivered with 1-2 working days of dispatch.

Need it in a hurry? We offer a next day delivery service* for just £4.95. Or order over £60 and get FREE next day delivery*.

*For Next Day Delivery - Orders must be placed before 2pm Monday - Friday.

International Delivery

We deliver to over 100 countries worldwide.

For all small/ lightweight orders under 500g delivery cost is £7.50

LashForce 80g
BrowForce 80g
NailBond 60g
Megafile 130g
TanForce 300g

For all heavier items of 500g+ delivery cost is £9.95

i.e. Shampoo 600g, Shampoo & Conditioner Duo 1.2kg

Approx Shipping Time
UKEUUSAROW
1-2 Days3-5 Days5-8 Days5-9 Days

We reserve the right to change these costs at any time depending on the courier and rates. International orders are subject to weight, if the order is over 5 Kg an additional charge may apply. We may contact you should the rate chosen is insufficient or incorrect after the purchase has been made.

We use 3rd party couriers and are bound by their terms of service. Delivery times are provided as guide only from the 3rd party providers. Exceptions from the courier may delay your NYK1 order.

Returns

For all website orders, you may return unopened and unused products within 14 calendar days after receipt for a full refund (minus shipping and handling fees), please contact us via info@nyk1.com to inform us of your return.

Any products deemed to have been used will unfortunately not be re-salable and therefore we will be unable to offer a refund/ replacement or exchange.

For any products that are damaged on receipt or you are not completely satisfied, please contact us immediately at info@nyk1.com and we will put it right.

INGREDIENTS

Purified Water (Aqua), Disodium Phosphate, Citric Acid, Cellulose Gum, Swertia Japonica Extract, Panax Ginseng Extract, Biotin, Sodium Chloride, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Benzalkonium Chloride.

SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT!

From fuller lashes and thicker brows to a completegolden glow up! Don’t just take our word for it, browse genuine before and after photos from satisfied NYK1 customers.

GALLERY

References

