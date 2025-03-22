LashForce Eyelash Growth Serum | Lash Growth Serum | nyk1.com (2025)

1 / of 8
PRODUCT DETAILS
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Wanta solution toShort, Sparse Thinning Lashes?
Need a Natural Alternative to Lash Extensions?
Or simply Looking for Longer, Thicker, Fuller Lashes?
We got you!
What is LashForce Eyelash Growth Serum & how does it work?
There are many Lash Serums on the market today all claiming to grow longer lashes but NYK1 LashForce works differently to other growth serums.
Rather than just conditioning your lashes and brows the NYK1 Serum’s unique formulation works by stimulating blood flow, whilst also clearing the hair follicle of blockages and provides essential ingredients to encourage healthy growth.
Lashforce is 8ml of serum for just £44.95.
Why NYK1 LashForce Growth Serum?
- Made from purified natural ingredients – Swertia Japonica Extract, Panax Ginseng Extract, Biotin, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) - we know how important it is to knowwhat is going near your eyes.
- Contains no harmful nasty ingredients (such as Prostaglandin which has been known to alter eye colour) like other serums on the market
- Easy application – just 10 seconds every day
- Dermatologically and Ophthalmologist tested. For your peace of mind!
- 8ml tube that is at least 2.5x more serum than many others on the market
- See fast results in as little as 2 weeks!
- Oil-free so can be used in conjunction with Lash Extensions
- Money-back guarantee if you don’t see successful results
- Apply to the roots just like a liquid eyeliner
FEATURED IN NATURAL HEALTH MAGAZINE AND THE BRITISH ASSOCIATION OF BEAUTY THERAPY & COSMETOLOGY
Used and sold in Professional Salonsall over the UK!
FAQS
How does LashForce work?
If applied twice daily without breaks, LashForce supports lash growth throughout the three natural growth phases.
Phase 1 (anagen): Each eyelash is attached to a dermal papilla (blood supply) which feeds it and helps it to grow. LashForce works by boosting the blood flow to encourage additional growth. The more time eyelashes spend in the growth phase, the longer they’ll grow. Typically, only 40% of your lashes are in the anagen phase at once, so you may notice that lash growth is uneven whilst you’re just starting out using LashForce.
Phase 2 (catagen): After the anagen phase, the eyelash follicle shrinks and detaches from the blood supply. During this transition, the growth gained during the anagen phase is maintained.
Phase 3 (telogen): The lash lays dormant whilst a new hair grows inside the follicle. After approximately three to four months, the lash sheds naturally and it renters the anagen phase. Approximately 50% of your lashes are in the telogen phase at once.
How long does a tube of LashForce last?
A tube of LashForce typically lasts between three and four months depending on frequency of use.
We recommend that you buy your next tube of LashForce after three months so as not to interrupt the eyelash growth cycle.
Can I use LashForce if I am pregnant or breastfeeding?
We recommend that you do not use whilst pregnant or breastfeeding. For extra advice please consult with your doctor.
Is LashForce tested on animals?
None of our products are tested on animals, including LashForce! We are animal lovers and we never condone animal testing.
Is LashForce oil based?
No, LashForce is water based. This means the serum can be applied whilst wearing lash extensions.
Will LashForce change my eye colour?
No, LashForce won’t change your eye colour. It’s designed to thicken and lengthen your lashes, which can sometimes darken them, enhancing your natural eye colour!
How long does LashForce take to work?
Some LashForce customers have noticed a difference in lash length in as little as two weeks, but it varies from person to person. On average, used consistently a difference in lash length can be seen within the first four weeks, but it can take up to eight weeks.
INGREDIENTS
Purified Water (Aqua), Disodium Phosphate, Citric Acid, Cellulose Gum, Swertia Japonica Extract, Panax Ginseng Extract, Biotin, Sodium Chloride, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Benzalkonium Chloride.
