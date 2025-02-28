Laylatul Qadr: Significance of the Most Important Night (2025)

Islam makes certain times and places especially sacred. While a believer can certainly engage in worship such as remembering or glorifying God at any time (“standing, sitting or lying on their sides”[1]), some periods of time have special and unique blessings associated with them. Similarly, while the entirety of the Earth has been made a place of worship and prostration, there are some locations (such as the three Mosques) that are uniquely blessed. This creates within the psychology of the believer a yearning to seek out these unique opportunities in order to come closer to Allah. That yearning brings about several positive spiritual emotions: awe, reverence, wonder, anticipation, eagerness, excitement, hope, and longing, all of which are encompassed in the termshawq.[2]

As we live today in an era of digital distractions and materialistic heedlessness, often acts of worship are squeezed into brief moments in our daily routine, which does not furnish one with a complete transformative spiritual experience. Serious worship requires not just taking a brief moment to pray, but allowing our prayers to define our direction in life. Thus, Islam offers opportunities for intense spiritual experiences, experiences that involve setting aside thedunya(worldly life) and its distractions. Of the greatest of such opportunities are the blessed nights of Ramadan. The Prophet Muhammad ﷺ said, “Whoever spends the nights of Ramadan in prayer out of faith and in the hope of reward, he will be forgiven his previous sins.”[3]The foremost of these opportunities are the last ten nights of Ramadan. As the Prophet’s wife `A’isha narrates, “When the last ten nights began Allah’s Messenger (peace be upon him) kept awake at night (for prayer and devotion), wakened his family, and prepared himself to observesalah(with more vigor).”[4]It is no coincidence thati`tikaf(seclusion in themasjid) is also recommended in Ramadan. The Prophet Muhammad ﷺ used to practicei`tikaffor the entirety of the last ten days of Ramadan.[5]

By far however, there is no day or night that has been emphasized more than the night known aslaylat al-qadr(the Night of Decree). The Qur’an’s 97th chapter is dedicated entirely to this night:

Indeed, We revealed [the Qur’an] during the Night of Decree. And what can make you know what is the Night of Decree? The Night of Decree is better than a thousand months. The angels and the Spirit descend therein by permission of their Lord for every matter. Peace it is until the emergence of dawn.(97:1-5)

The companion Anas ibn Malik reported: “Ramadan approached, so the Messenger of God said: ‘This month has come to you, and in it there is a night that is better than a thousand months. Whoever is deprived of it is deprived of all goodness, and no one is deprived of its goodness except one who is truly deprived.’”[6]

The precise night on whichLaylatul-Qadroccurs has not been mentioned. The Prophet Muhammad ﷺ said, “Search forLaylatul-Qadrin the odd nights of the last ten nights of Ramadan.”[7]There is a tremendous wisdom behind not knowing exactly when it occurs, which scholars have pointed out. As Ibn Qudamah al-Maqdisi (d. 620 H) writes:

God has concealed this night from the ummah so that they may strive in seeking it and performing worship throughout the month in the hopes of catching it. Similarly, He concealed the hour of special acceptance on Friday so that one would increase in their supplications throughout the day, and He concealed His Greatest Name (ism al-a’dham) amongst His Divine Names and His Pleasure with acts of obedience so that people would strive for them. And He concealed an individual’s lifespan and the Hour [of the Day of Judgment] so that humanity would continuously strive in good deeds, being heedful of them.[8]

The theological significance ofLaylatul-Qadr

Islamic scholars differ regarding the meaning behind the name of ‘Laylatul-Qadr’, as the word‘Qadr’can hold a variety of meanings, and each has its own theological significance.

Some scholars defined‘Qadr’in the context of this holy night as ‘destiny/decree’ (qadar). To them, this meant that this was the night in which the destiny of each person was decided. It would be this night in which a person’s sustenance, lifespan,and other critical matters would be sealed for the coming year.

In support of this, ‘Abdullah ibn Abbas (may Allah be pleased with him) said: “It is written inUmm al-Kitab(the Heavenly copy of the Qur’an) duringLaylatul-Qadrwhat shall come to pass in the following year of good and evil, sustenance,and lifespan. Even the pilgrimage of the pilgrim (shall be decided); it will be said ‘so-and-so will perform pilgrimage’ (on this night).”[9]

Al-Hasan Al-Basri (d.110H), Mujahid (d.104H) and Qatadah (d.117H)—three renowned early Muslim scholars—shared this view and were reported to have said that “all the affairs of lifespan, deeds, creation,and provision are decreed onLaylatul-Qadrin the month of Ramadan and will come to pass in the coming year.”[10]

Imam Al-Nawawi concluded his discussion onLaylatul-Qadrby saying: “It was namedLaylatul-Qadr, meaning: the night of judgment and discernment (in the affairs of men). This meaning is what is true and popular.”[11]

Other scholars defined the meaning of‘Qadr’as ‘power,’ indicating the greatness of the honor and might of the night.[12]Similar to this view is the interpretation of‘Qadr’as ‘power’ in that the righteous deeds performed during this night are far more powerful than they would be on any other night.

Ibn ‘Uthaymeen said: “A person would attain the reward of the night, even if he has no knowledge of it. This is because the Prophet said ‘whoever stands (in prayer) duringLaylatul-Qadr, with faith and hope, will be forgiven,’ and the Prophet did not make knowledge of the night a condition of their forgiveness. And had knowledge of the night become a necessary factor, the Prophet would have made this clear.”[13]

In this view, since knowledge of the night is not a prerequisite to prospering from the night, then it is not required for the worshipper to understand concepts of destiny or decree in order to achieve the rewards of worshipping on this night. All they need to do is perform acts of worship on that night.

Another meaning of‘Qadr’in the context ofLaylatul-Qadr, involves the meaning of ‘restriction.’ This is understood to indicate that the earth becomes restricted as angels descend to the earth on the holy night, occupying the earth. This descent of the angels is referenced in the Qur’an, and since angels are typically associated with concepts such as light, guidance,and blessings, it is a symbol of how majesticLaylatul-Qadris.[14]Furthermore, since angels occupy the highest heavens, they are described in the Qur’an as ‘close to God’; yet onLaylatul-Qadrthey are ‘seeking permission’ from God to descend to earth in recognition of the divine blessings that God places on earth during this night.[15]In one narration, the Prophet ﷺ stated: “Truly the angels on this night are as numerous as the pebbles upon the earth.”[16]

Laylatul-Qadrhas also been described as a gift for the Prophet Muhammad’s community (ummah). In theMuwattaof Imam Malik, there is ahadiththat states: “The Messenger of Allah, may Allah bless him and grant him peace, was shown the lifespans of the people (who had gone) before him, or what Allah willed of that, and it was as if the lives of the people of his community had become too short for them to be able to do as many good actions as others before them had been able to do with their long lives, so Allah gave himLaylat al- Qadr, which is better than a thousand months.”[17]

In addition to the aforementioned significance related to Divine decree and providing the Prophet’summahwith a unique opportunity for worship, there is also a special connection thatLaylatul-Qadrhas with the Qur’an. In Surah al-Qadr (97:1) and Surah al-Dukhan (44:3), it is mentioned that the Qur’an was revealed on this night. Ibn Abbas has explained this by mentioning onLaylatul-Qadrthat the Qur’an was revealed in its entirety from the highest heaven to the lowest heaven, and placed in a special chamber calledBayt al-`Izzah(the House of Honor). From there, it was revealed gradually over the course of twenty three years to the Prophet Muhammad.[18]This was in order to emphasize the lofty status of the revelation and to announce to the inhabitants of the Heavens that this was the final revelation.[19]It is also mentioned by other scholars, such as Imam al-Sha’bi (d. 105 H), that the revelation of the Qur’an to the Prophet Muhammad began in the month of Ramadan onLaylatul-Qadrwhen Jibreel first descended to visit the Prophet Muhammad.[20]

What is the connection between its function and its virtue?

What is the connection betweenLaylatul-Qadrbeing the night of decree, and also being the most virtuous night to pray on? Why is the night when angels descend with the decree also the best night to worship in?

One possible answer to this can be found in the explanation (tafsir) of the opening passage of Surah ad-Dukhan:

Hā, Meem. By the clear Book, verily, We revealed [the Qur’an] during a blessed night. Indeed, We have always forewarned humankind. On that night, every wise decree (amr hakeem) is specified, by Our command. Surely, We have always been sending [messengers] as a mercy from your Lord, indeed He is the All-Hearing, All-Knowing.(44:1-6)

This passage reiterates the significance ofLaylatul-Qadras the night during which the fates, destinies, and decrees are sent down for the forthcoming year. The famous Qur’anic commentator, Abu’l-Thana’ al-Alusi (d. 1270 H/1854 CE), notes in histafsirthat when God says, “On that night, everyhakeemdecree is specified,”one of the meanings ofhakeemismukham(decisive)which entails that“this decree cannot be changed after it descends, in contrast to before that.”[21]

If a person reflects on all thethingsthatcould potentially happen tothem in the coming year, they will experience immense hope and/orfear. Perhaps in the coming year they may experience—God forbid—the loss of a loved one, the onset of a debilitating illness, a bitter conflict, destruction of property, or worst of all the loss of their faith and connection to God.

Or perhaps in the coming year they may experience great joy and closeness with their family, the most successful achievement in their career, bliss in their marriage, a solution to old problems, new friendships and prosperity, or best of all growth in their relationship with the Divine. When a person reflects on this, he or she realizes thatLaylatul-Qadrprovides the perfect opportunity to pray for the realization of their best dreams, and the prevention of their worst nightmares. This is the night when that yearly decree is finalized. In a sense, this is that night when one’s fate is ‘downloaded’ from the heavens.

Just as a person awaiting the decree of a judge in the courtroom prays most intensely at the moment when that decree is about to be decided, likewiseLaylatul-Qadrmay signal that final opportunity to change one’s fate (taqdeer). After that, a person’staqdeerin the record of the angels is only changed if it was written from before that it would be changed. Thehadithscholar, Ibn Hajar al-`Asqalani (d.854H) notes the difference between the contingent decree (al-Qada’ al-Mu’allaq) which God has given the angels and the irrevocable decree (al-Qada’ al-Mubram) which is with God.[22]The recording of one’s fate which theangels possess can be subject to change, as the Qur’an states “God erases and confirms what He wills” (13:39) and the Prophet Muhammadﷺsaid, “Nothing averts fate except supplication (la yaruddu al-qadar illa al-du’a).”[23] However, one’s record with God in the Preserved Tablet (al-Lawh al-Mahfudh) is immutable. Thus, a person praying onLaylatul-Qadrmay result in their records with the angels being altered, before those records seal one’s fate for the coming year.Du’aon this night has the greatestpowerto changedecree, hence the night is both the Night of Power and the Night of Decree.

There is also a special link between this night and seeking forgiveness from God. A’isha asked the Prophet,“O Messenger of Allah! If I knew which night isLaylatul-Qadr, what should I say during it?”And he instructed her to say:

اللَّهُمَّ إِنَّكَ عُفُوٌّ كَرِيمٌ تُحِبُّ الْعَفْوَ فَاعْفُ عَنِّي

O Allah! You are Most Forgiving, and you love to forgive. So forgive me.[24]

The Prophet ﷺ instructed us to call out to Allah using the Divine nameal-Afuww(The Most Forgiving) on this night, and this has a special connection withQadar. The linguistic meaning of this Divine Name is explained by noting that the root of‘afuw(forgiveness) linguistically connotes erasure (al-mahuw) and effacement (al-tams).[25]Thus, our prayers to Allah on this night are explicitly connected to a plea for Him to erase the consequences of our misdeeds. The Qur’an states that Allah’s‘afuwprotects calamity from being decreed for us as a result of our sins:

And whatever strikes you of calamity (museebah), it is because of what your hands have earned, although He pardons (ya’fuw) a great deal.(42:30)

So the decrees onLaylatul-Qadrmay be descending with calamities that are consequences of our sins, and on this night we have an exclusive opportunity to invoke the forgiveness ofal-Afuwwto erase thosesins as well as the resultant decree, and remove them from our fates for theupcoming year.

Seeking its rewards

AsLaylatul-Qadris certainly the most blessed night of the year, a person who misses it has certainly missed a tremendous amount of good.[26]Many scholars mentioned that what’s to be avoided beyond sin is wasting time on that precious night, unnecessary socializing with people, arguing, shopping, etc. One should keep in mind that the night technically starts atMaghrib(sunset), and be heedful of how time is spent from that point onwards. If a believing person is keen to obeyhisLord and increase the good deeds in his record, he should strive tospend this nightin worship and obedience. If this is facilitated for him, all of his previous sins will be forgiven.

Suratul-Alaq, which was revealed on this blessed night, begins with the command to read the Qur’an, and ends with the command to prostrate and draw close to your Lord. In that is a Divine prescription for how the night is to be spent. Ash-Shafi’i (d.204H) said that some of the pious predecessors preferred to spend this night in prayer, some in Quran, some indua, and all are rewarded by Allah.[27]This also shows theimportance of intention in that even if you don’t catch the night for some reason out of your control, youwillstillbefully rewarded for it. While it is best to perform fulli’itkaf(i.e.,seclude yourself in the masjid for the entirety of the 10 days), there are many important things one can do even if one is unable toengage ini’tikaf.

Merely prayingIshaandFajrin congregation on that night is enough to fill its scales.The Prophetﷺsaid: “Whoever attendsIshaprayer in congregation, then he has the reward as if he had stood half of the night. And whoever praysIshaandFajrin congregation, then he has the reward as if he had spend the entire night standing in prayer.”[28]Moreover, Imam Malik (d.179H) narrated that he had heard that Said ibn al-Musayyab (d.94H) used to say, “Whoever is present atIshaonLaylatul-Qadrhas taken his portion from it.”[29]

If one is able to do more than that, the next step involves performing extra voluntary prayers during the night. The Prophet Muhammadﷺsaid, “Whoever stands in prayer duringLaylatul-Qadrwith faith and hope in the reward of Allah, all of his previous sins will be forgiven.”[30]

Finally, as mentioned earlier, the supplication the Prophetﷺadvised his wife A’isha to make on that blessed night is a prayer for an all-encompassing forgivenessthat involvesinvoking Allah’s loveforforgiveness.[31]

Here lies a benefit to the believer in discovering their own love to forgive as they invoke Allah’s love of forgiveness. The Prophet Muhammadﷺstated to his companions: “I came to inform you of the (specific) night ofLaylatul Qadrbut found so-and-so arguing and (in the process of mediating) had the knowledge of the night lifted from me.”[32]Since the Prophet’s knowledge of the specific night ofLaylatul-Qadrwastakenfrom him due to internal fighting between two individuals, this serves as a reminder that the grudges between mankind veils them from attaining the pardon and forgiveness of the night. For just as the Prophet was veiled from knowing the night due to the grudges between others, it isbyoffering forgiveness to others, and overlooking each other’s faults, that we discover the forgiveness of Allah duringLaylatul-Qadr.

And in the equation of success found in the limited efforts of that one night, is the embedded infinite mercy found in the eternal pathway to salvation. The same God who commands you to seek His pardon willingly offers it to you for an effort that can be performed even by the youngest and weakest amongst us. The same God who created you with limited years to do good, gives you days and nights that are equivalent tolifetimes of worship. And the same angel, Jibreel, that He sent to honor the Prophetﷺthat night is sent to the earth that same night annually to honor his nation.

