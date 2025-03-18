Lecithin As An Emulsifier In Food (2025)

Bulk Lecithin is a natural emulsifier widely used in the food industry. It is mainly from soybeans, sunflower seeds and egg yolks. Guanjie Biotech is a bulk lecithin manufacturer, and our lecithin is derived from these three sources. It not only improves the emulsification stability of food, but also improves the texture of food, extends shelf life, and provides additional health benefits. This article will take a closer look at why lecithin can be used as a food emulsifier.

The effect on emulsification

•The source and purity of lecithin

Bulk lecithin powder is mainly from soybeans, sunflower seeds and egg yolks. Among them, soy lecithin is more widely used in the food industry because of its low cost and stable source. The purity of lecithin has a great influence on emulsification ability. For example, high-purity phosphatidylcholine from sunflower lecithin can provide stronger emulsification ability. Lecithin with too many impurities may reduce its emulsification performance.

•Effect of HLB value on emulsification effect

The hydrophilic-lipophilic balance (HLB) of lecithin is generally between 4-8, which is a lipophilic emulsifier. It is suitable for water-in-oil (W/O) emulsions. However, by adjusting the composition of lecithin or combining it with other emulsifiers, its HLB value can be optimized. Make it suitable for water-in-oil (O/W) system. For example, phosphatidylethanolamine (PE) and phosphatidylinositol (PI) have strong hydrophilicity. This can improve the stability of lecithin in water-in-oil emulsions.

•Effect of pH value and ionic strength

The emulsification performance of lecithin is greatly affected by pH value and ion concentration. In an acidic environment, the charge state of phospholipid molecules may change, affecting their solubility and emulsification ability. In addition, metal ions (such as Ca²⁺ and Mg²⁺) may bind to phospholipid molecules, resulting in instability of the emulsified system. Therefore, in the process of food formulation development, it is necessary to optimize the use conditions of lecithin for different food systems.

Emulsifying Application of Lecithin in Food

●Baked Food

In baked food (such as cakes, bread and biscuits), lecithin as an emulsifier can effectively improve the uniformity of dough, improve the stability of gluten network, and enhance the taste of food. In addition, phosphatidylserine sunflower lecithin can reduce oil precipitation, make cakes softer, and improve the crispness and ductility of biscuits.

●Chocolate and Candy

In chocolate production, lecithin granules bulk can reduce the viscosity of cocoa butter, improve fluidity, and make chocolate easier to process. In addition, lecithin can prevent uneven crystallization of cocoa butter. This can improve the taste and storage stability of chocolate. In candy production, the emulsifying effect of lecithin helps prevent sugar and oil separation and improve the smoothness and taste of candy.

●Dairy and Plant-based Milk

In dairy products (such as cream, ice cream and condensed milk), lecithin can prevent fat particles from agglomerating and improve product stability. In plant-based milk (such as soy milk and oat milk), sunflower lecithin bulk or soy lecithin bulk can improve the dispersion of protein and fat. Therefore, it has a more delicate taste.

●Instant food

In products such as instant coffee and instant milk powder, organic liquid lecithin can help the powder dissolve quickly in water, prevent agglomeration, and improve dispersibility.

•Salad dressings and sauces

In condiments such as mayonnaise, salad dressing, and ketchup, bulk lecithin powder can stabilize the oil-water emulsion system and prevent stratification. This improves the viscosity and texture of the product.

●Margarine and shortening

In margarine and shortening, the emulsification of sunflower lecithin powder bulk helps to form a uniform oil structure. This can improve the spreadability of the product and improve the shortening effect.

Factors affecting the emulsification effect of lecithin

●Usage amount

The usage amount of lecithin is usually between 0.1% and 2% of the total amount of food. Too low a usage amount may result in insufficient emulsification. And too high a usage amount may affect the taste or texture of the food.

●Emulsification conditions

The emulsification effect of lecithin can be affected by factors such as the temperature, stirring intensity, and time of the emulsification system. For example, in chocolate processing, excessively high temperatures may cause lecithin to degrade, thus affecting emulsification performance.

●Combined with other emulsifiers

To enhance the emulsification effect, sunflower lecithin wholesale is often combined with other emulsifiers (such as monoglycerides, Tween, etc.) to optimize the HLB value and improve system stability.

Advantages

As a food emulsifier, lecithin powder bulk has many unique advantages. It has become the preferred emulsifier in many food processing processes.

●Naturalness and safety:

Lecithin is a natural phospholipid that is usually derived from plants or animals, so it is safer. Compared with synthetic emulsifiers, the natural source of lecithin makes it more in line with consumers' demand for healthy and natural foods.

●Versatility:

In addition to emulsification, organic sunflower lecithin bulk also has multiple functions such as antioxidant, moisturizing, and improving taste. This enables it to not only provide emulsification effects in food processing but also improve the overall quality of food.

●Improve product texture:

Lecithin can improve the texture of food, making it smoother and more uniform. This avoids the bad taste that traditional emulsifiers may bring.

●Improve product stability:

Lecithin can significantly improve the stability of emulsions and extend the shelf life of food. It can prevent oil-water separation and keep dairy products, salad dressings and other products stable for a long time.

•Non-toxic and harmless:

Lecithin is widely used as an additive in food and is often used in baby food and special nutritional foods.

Bulk lecithin powder is a natural food emulsifier. Due to its good emulsifying ability, nutritional value and safety, it has a wide range of applications in the food industry. Guanjie Biotech is a bulk lecithin supplier. We have organic lecithin powder, liquid and waxy forms form soybean，sunflower seed and egg yolk. Our products have passed HALAL, HACCP, KOSHER, ISO90001 and other patents. The quality is reliable. Welcome to consult:info@gybiotech.com.