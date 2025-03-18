Lecithin B-Complex I B Vitamins Capsules with Lecithin and Sunflower Oil | BIOGENA United Kingdom (2025)

Table of Contents
Recommended consumption Package size Potential applications 100% Clean Label - without hidden additives = pure substance principle What sets us apart Production of our premium preparations Known from Matching to this product FAQ References
Lecithin B-Complex I B Vitamins Capsules with Lecithin and Sunflower Oil | BIOGENA United Kingdom (1)

Plant substances Vitamin B Vitamins

91.37 % Recommendation (394)

Combination preparation with all B-complex vitamins, lecithin from sunflowers and sunflower oil to support normal nerve metabolism and mental performance

Soy-free

Sunflower lecithin hypoallergenic & sustainable

With all 8 B vitamins

Moderate dosage

€28.90

Price

(€0.48 / caps.)

Plus shipping costs

Delivery time: 5 - 7 business days

60 capsules €0.48 / caps.

Plant substances Vitamin B Vitamins

To support a normal nerve metabolism

B vitamins: Support for the nerves
The vitamins of the B complex are needed in the body to generate energy and to ensure the correct functioning of the nervous system. In addition to their role in the formation of nerve cells, B vitamins also promote signal transmission between the nerve cells by being involved in the synthesis of the neurotransmitters required for this. Biogena Lecithin B-Komplex is a combination product consisting of sunflower oil and high-quality lecithin derived from the sunflower plus all eight vitamins from the B complex to support a healthy nerve metabolism.

Lecithin B-Komplex:
• Vitamins B1 and B2 promote the normal functioning of the nervous system.
• Pantothenic acid supports the body in the formation of important hormones and neurotransmitters.
• Vitamins B2, B6 and B12 promote energy metabolism and contribute to reducing tiredness and fatigue.
• Niacin and biotin support the normal functioning of the psyche.
• Folic acid and vitamin B12 contribute to maintaining a normal homocysteine level.

Download Product information

Not suitable under the age of 15.

See Also
6 Proven Benefits of Lecithin | Organic FactsLecithin Benefits and NutritionLecithin Benefits And Side Effects: 10 Surprising Truths - Mighty GoodnessLecithin Benefits for Your Skin, Digestion, and More

Not an organic product according to VO (EU) 2018/848.

Suitable for diabetics. The information provided here is not a statement on healing or a recommendation to self-medicate. Subject to print or typographical errors. Version 10.10.2018.

Store at room temperature in a dry place and protected from light. Protect from heat. Keep out of the reach of children.

High proportion of natural ingredients

Well tolerated

Produced according to the pure substance principle

Optimal absorption

Support during increased load

Recommended consumption

1 capsule daily taken with plenty of liquid.

Food supplement: The recommended daily intake should not be exceeded. The product should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.

Package size

60 capsules (2 month supply), 63g

Potential applications

• To support the nervous system, particularly in times of heightened stress
• To maintain vitality and performance
• To increase the supply of all eight B vitamins and lecithin

Ingredients

daily dose per capsule

% NRV*

Sunflower oil320 mg-
Lecithin275 mg-
Niacin (mg NE)48 mg300
Pantothenic acid18 mg300
Riboflavin (vitamin B2)4.2 mg300
Vitamin B64.2 mg300
Thiamine (vitamin B1)3.3 mg300
Folic acid600 µg300
Biotin150 µg300
Vitamin B127.5 µg300
Vitamin E (mg alpha-TE)2 mg17
Beta-carotene0.8 mg-

* % OF NUTRIENT REFERENCE VALUES IN ACCORDANCE WITH EU REGULATION 1169/2011.

Ingredients

Sunflower oil, (sunflower) lecithin, capsule shell (gelatine from fish, humectant: glycerol), bulking agent: beeswax, nicotinamide, calcium-D-pantothenate, cyanocobalamin, pyridoxine hydrochloride, riboflavin, thiamine mononitrate, D-alpha-tocopherol, beta-carotene, folic acid, D-biotin.

Lecithin B-Complex I B Vitamins Capsules with Lecithin and Sunflower Oil | BIOGENA United Kingdom (2)

100% Clean Label - without hidden additives = pure substance principle

BIOGENA is committed to transparency, honesty and responsibility, far beyond the legally required full declaration of all ingredients. We focus on 100% quality with the pure substance principle. All our micronutrient preparations are guaranteed to be pure and free from colourings, preservatives and technical additives. This leads to maximum tolerability (currently 97%) and active recommendation (currently 95%) by over 18,000 doctors and therapists and over half a million customers.

Independent laboratory tests for each individual batch

Guaranteed content of active ingredients

See Also
Lecithin Benefits the Heart, Brain, Gut, Skin & More

100% WITHOUT artificial colours and flavours, WITHOUT titanium dioxide, WITHOUT genetic engineering, WITHOUT nanoparticles, WITHOUT magnesium stearate

Own production in the BIOGENA Good Health World, Salzburg (Austria)

Premium brand raw materials - sourced directly from the world market leaders

Learn more

Lecithin B-Complex I B Vitamins Capsules with Lecithin and Sunflower Oil | BIOGENA United Kingdom (3)
Lecithin B-Complex I B Vitamins Capsules with Lecithin and Sunflower Oil | BIOGENA United Kingdom (4)
Lecithin B-Complex I B Vitamins Capsules with Lecithin and Sunflower Oil | BIOGENA United Kingdom (5)

What sets us apart

We want to create, share and increase knowledge and infect others with our enthusiasm for health. At the same time, the responsible treatment of our environment is a matter close to our hearts.

Independent family business with founder Dr Albert Schmidbauer as CEO

100% Austrian science in our preparations

Consistent pure substance principle since 2006

Environmentally friendly packaging in the BIOGENA eco-tin

State-of-the-art research and development by the largest scientific team in the industry

Double Climate Positive

Production of our premium preparations

When it comes to quality assurance, we at Biogena make no compromises. In the production of our micronutrient preparations, we always pay attention to the highest standards - for complete traceability and a fully transparent value chain: from raw material sourcing and product development through studies and application monitoring to state-of-the-art in-house production, logistics and shipping to over 60 countries around the world.

  • Careful in-house production to a unique manufacturing standard at BIOGENA Good Health World in Koppl near Salzburg, including show production
  • High-quality and sustainable branded raw materials labelled with test and quality seals
  • Each individual batch undergoes the strictest quality tests by the German LEFO Institute Dr Wichmann, where experts independently assess parameters such as impurities, pesticides and heavy metals
  • Certified according to ISO 22,000:2018, GMP - Good Manufacturing Practice, BIO certification, Halal certification, Kosher certification
  • Use of the purest capsule shells in the world: Vcaps® Plus and DRcaps® are purely plant-based capsule shells made from hydroxypropyl methylcellulose and nothing else.
Lecithin B-Complex I B Vitamins Capsules with Lecithin and Sunflower Oil | BIOGENA United Kingdom (6)
Lecithin B-Complex I B Vitamins Capsules with Lecithin and Sunflower Oil | BIOGENA United Kingdom (7)
Lecithin B-Complex I B Vitamins Capsules with Lecithin and Sunflower Oil | BIOGENA United Kingdom (8)

Known from

Lecithin B-Complex I B Vitamins Capsules with Lecithin and Sunflower Oil | BIOGENA United Kingdom (9)
Lecithin B-Complex I B Vitamins Capsules with Lecithin and Sunflower Oil | BIOGENA United Kingdom (10)
Lecithin B-Complex I B Vitamins Capsules with Lecithin and Sunflower Oil | BIOGENA United Kingdom (11)
Lecithin B-Complex I B Vitamins Capsules with Lecithin and Sunflower Oil | BIOGENA United Kingdom (12)

Matching to this product

All products

Zinc citrate 30 High-dose zinc citrate in a highly bioavailable organic form

from €25.90

Vitamin D 2000 DUOGold Highly concentrated vitamin D3 plus native linseed oil in NutriGellets®

from €25.90

Magnesium 150 Four magnesium compounds, perfectly coordinated: For better absorption

€25.90

Ashwagandha Formula Premium ashwagandha complex with magnesium and vitamin B6

€34.90

FAQ

At Biogena, “pure substance principle” means that we do not use technological additives which are used for the fully automated manufacturing of tablets, capsules and pills (e.g. anticaking or release agents and so forth) or additives that are used for optical reasons or for enhancing the taste of the products (artificial aroma, colouring agents, coatings etc.). Due to a semi-automatic manufacturing process, we can avoid these substances that often have a higher proportion in customary products than the actual active ingredients. In the case of nutritional supplements, additives have to be indicated in the list of ingredients. Here, the patient or customer can get useful information. Concerning the single ingredients, we also care for our raw materials to be free of carrier substances. In cases where this is not possible, we use natural food components such as maltodextrin, cellulose powder or calcium carbonate. The majority of our ingredients is produced exclusively for us – free of carrier substances (e.g. our enzymes our probiotics: other manufacturers often use lactose as a carrier – the product batches produced for us are explicitly without carriers).

Biogena cooperates with respected physicians and therapists in many different countries. With them, you are in good hands. You can also buy our products from our Biogena stores in Vienna, Linz, Salzburg, Graz, Natternbach, Freilassing and Frankfurt (Germany) as well as online at www.biogena.com.

BIOGENA preparations are carefully manufactured in our own production facility, BIOGENA Good Health World (Salzburg, Austria), to a unique manufacturing standard. We are certified according to ISO 22,000:2018 and GMP - Good Manufacturing Practice and have organic, halal and kosher certification. The quality-tested raw materials come from premium brand raw material manufacturers - sourced directly from the world market leaders.

Crompomissless quality

Lecithin B-Complex I B Vitamins Capsules with Lecithin and Sunflower Oil | BIOGENA United Kingdom (17)
Lecithin B-Complex I B Vitamins Capsules with Lecithin and Sunflower Oil | BIOGENA United Kingdom (18)

€28.90

Price

Lecithin B-Complex I B Vitamins Capsules with Lecithin and Sunflower Oil | BIOGENA United Kingdom (2025)

References

Top Articles
Is The Call Of The Wild A True Story? The Real Life Buck Explained
Is 'Kinda Pregnant' based on a true story? Amy Schumer's Netflix movie dredges up old Meghan Markle conspiracy theory
Disturbing true story behind Amazon Prime's The Order
Latest Posts
Wildflower True Story – The Real Inspirations Behind Bea, Sharon & Derek Explained
Is Into The Wild a True Story?
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Aracelis Kilback

Last Updated:

Views: 6175

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (64 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Aracelis Kilback

Birthday: 1994-11-22

Address: Apt. 895 30151 Green Plain, Lake Mariela, RI 98141

Phone: +5992291857476

Job: Legal Officer

Hobby: LARPing, role-playing games, Slacklining, Reading, Inline skating, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Dance

Introduction: My name is Aracelis Kilback, I am a nice, gentle, agreeable, joyous, attractive, combative, gifted person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.