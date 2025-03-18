Lecithin B-Complex I B Vitamins Capsules with Lecithin and Sunflower Oil | BIOGENA United Kingdom (2025)

To support a normal nerve metabolism

B vitamins: Support for the nerves

The vitamins of the B complex are needed in the body to generate energy and to ensure the correct functioning of the nervous system. In addition to their role in the formation of nerve cells, B vitamins also promote signal transmission between the nerve cells by being involved in the synthesis of the neurotransmitters required for this. Biogena Lecithin B-Komplex is a combination product consisting of sunflower oil and high-quality lecithin derived from the sunflower plus all eight vitamins from the B complex to support a healthy nerve metabolism.

Lecithin B-Komplex:

• Vitamins B1 and B2 promote the normal functioning of the nervous system.

• Pantothenic acid supports the body in the formation of important hormones and neurotransmitters.

• Vitamins B2, B6 and B12 promote energy metabolism and contribute to reducing tiredness and fatigue.

• Niacin and biotin support the normal functioning of the psyche.

• Folic acid and vitamin B12 contribute to maintaining a normal homocysteine level.



