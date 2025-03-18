Lecithin B-Complex I B Vitamins Capsules with Lecithin and Sunflower Oil | BIOGENA United Kingdom (2025)

Plant substances Vitamin B Vitamins
Combination preparation with all B-complex vitamins, lecithin from sunflowers and sunflower oil to support normal nerve metabolism and mental performance
Soy-free
Sunflower lecithin hypoallergenic & sustainable
With all 8 B vitamins
Moderate dosage
To support a normal nerve metabolism
B vitamins: Support for the nerves
The vitamins of the B complex are needed in the body to generate energy and to ensure the correct functioning of the nervous system. In addition to their role in the formation of nerve cells, B vitamins also promote signal transmission between the nerve cells by being involved in the synthesis of the neurotransmitters required for this. Biogena Lecithin B-Komplex is a combination product consisting of sunflower oil and high-quality lecithin derived from the sunflower plus all eight vitamins from the B complex to support a healthy nerve metabolism.
Lecithin B-Komplex:
• Vitamins B1 and B2 promote the normal functioning of the nervous system.
• Pantothenic acid supports the body in the formation of important hormones and neurotransmitters.
• Vitamins B2, B6 and B12 promote energy metabolism and contribute to reducing tiredness and fatigue.
• Niacin and biotin support the normal functioning of the psyche.
• Folic acid and vitamin B12 contribute to maintaining a normal homocysteine level.
Not suitable under the age of 15.
Not an organic product according to VO (EU) 2018/848.
Suitable for diabetics. The information provided here is not a statement on healing or a recommendation to self-medicate. Subject to print or typographical errors. Version 10.10.2018.
Store at room temperature in a dry place and protected from light. Protect from heat. Keep out of the reach of children.
Recommended consumption
1 capsule daily taken with plenty of liquid.
Food supplement: The recommended daily intake should not be exceeded. The product should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
Package size
60 capsules (2 month supply), 63g
Potential applications
• To support the nervous system, particularly in times of heightened stress
• To maintain vitality and performance
• To increase the supply of all eight B vitamins and lecithin
Ingredients
daily dose per capsule
% NRV*
|Sunflower oil
|320 mg
|-
|Lecithin
|275 mg
|-
|Niacin (mg NE)
|48 mg
|300
|Pantothenic acid
|18 mg
|300
|Riboflavin (vitamin B2)
|4.2 mg
|300
|Vitamin B6
|4.2 mg
|300
|Thiamine (vitamin B1)
|3.3 mg
|300
|Folic acid
|600 µg
|300
|Biotin
|150 µg
|300
|Vitamin B12
|7.5 µg
|300
|Vitamin E (mg alpha-TE)
|2 mg
|17
|Beta-carotene
|0.8 mg
|-
* % OF NUTRIENT REFERENCE VALUES IN ACCORDANCE WITH EU REGULATION 1169/2011.
Ingredients
Sunflower oil, (sunflower) lecithin, capsule shell (gelatine from fish, humectant: glycerol), bulking agent: beeswax, nicotinamide, calcium-D-pantothenate, cyanocobalamin, pyridoxine hydrochloride, riboflavin, thiamine mononitrate, D-alpha-tocopherol, beta-carotene, folic acid, D-biotin.
100% Clean Label - without hidden additives = pure substance principle
BIOGENA is committed to transparency, honesty and responsibility, far beyond the legally required full declaration of all ingredients. We focus on 100% quality with the pure substance principle. All our micronutrient preparations are guaranteed to be pure and free from colourings, preservatives and technical additives. This leads to maximum tolerability (currently 97%) and active recommendation (currently 95%) by over 18,000 doctors and therapists and over half a million customers.
Independent laboratory tests for each individual batch
Guaranteed content of active ingredients
100% WITHOUT artificial colours and flavours, WITHOUT titanium dioxide, WITHOUT genetic engineering, WITHOUT nanoparticles, WITHOUT magnesium stearate
Own production in the BIOGENA Good Health World, Salzburg (Austria)
Premium brand raw materials - sourced directly from the world market leaders
What sets us apart
We want to create, share and increase knowledge and infect others with our enthusiasm for health. At the same time, the responsible treatment of our environment is a matter close to our hearts.
Independent family business with founder Dr Albert Schmidbauer as CEO
100% Austrian science in our preparations
Consistent pure substance principle since 2006
Environmentally friendly packaging in the BIOGENA eco-tin
State-of-the-art research and development by the largest scientific team in the industry
Double Climate Positive
Production of our premium preparations
When it comes to quality assurance, we at Biogena make no compromises. In the production of our micronutrient preparations, we always pay attention to the highest standards - for complete traceability and a fully transparent value chain: from raw material sourcing and product development through studies and application monitoring to state-of-the-art in-house production, logistics and shipping to over 60 countries around the world.
- Careful in-house production to a unique manufacturing standard at BIOGENA Good Health World in Koppl near Salzburg, including show production
- High-quality and sustainable branded raw materials labelled with test and quality seals
- Each individual batch undergoes the strictest quality tests by the German LEFO Institute Dr Wichmann, where experts independently assess parameters such as impurities, pesticides and heavy metals
- Certified according to ISO 22,000:2018, GMP - Good Manufacturing Practice, BIO certification, Halal certification, Kosher certification
- Use of the purest capsule shells in the world: Vcaps® Plus and DRcaps® are purely plant-based capsule shells made from hydroxypropyl methylcellulose and nothing else.
