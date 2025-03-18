Lecithin Benefits and Nutrition (2025)

Lecithin is a mixture of fats that have essential functions in human cells. It is found in various foods, including egg yolks, sunflower seeds, soybeans, and fish. Lecithin is sometimes added to skincare products, medications, and placebos in randomized controlled trials.

Lecithin benefits have been studied for treating and preventing certain health conditions, including cognitive impairment, high cholesterol, menopause symptoms, and ulcerative colitis. Although it has shown promise in some studies, more research is needed.

In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not regulate supplements the way it regulates prescription drugs. That means some supplement products may not contain what the label says. Whenchoosing a supplement, look for independently tested products and consult a healthcare provider, registered dietitian nutritionist (RD or RDN), or pharmacist.

Function of Lecithin

Lecithin contains phospholipids like phosphatidylcholine. Phospholipids are a type of fat combined with phosphate. Your body converts phosphatidylcholine into choline. Choline supports cell structure in the following areas of your body:

Brain

Nerves

Cell membranes

Lecithin deficiency is rare and symptoms are most likely due to choline levels, not lecithin itself. These symptoms include:

Muscle damage

Liver problems

Kidney damage

The following highlights research conducted using lecithin for specific conditions. Keep in mind that no supplement is intended to treat, cure, or prevent disease. Don't discontinue your prescription medication without first discussing with your healthcare provider how or when to use lecithin.



Dementia or Cognitive Impairment

Researchers have looked into lecithin's effects on the following:



Alzheimer's disease

Parkinson's dementia

Memory issues

The results of the meta-analysis (collection of studies) suggested lecithin positively impacted self-reported memory issues. However, results for dementia treatment were unclear.



A review suggested that choline may be somewhat helpful for cognitive impairment from a head injury. The phosphatidylcholine in lecithin, in part, breaks down to choline. However, further research is warranted regarding lecithin's specific effects.



High Cholesterol

Lecithin has been suggested to have anti-inflammatory and cardiovascular protective effects.

A small study found that 430 milligrams (mg) of soy lecithin daily significantly decreased total cholesterol and triglycerides in adult male rats. Larger, well-designed studies are needed to confirm these results.

Mastitis

Mastitis is an inflammation of breast tissue. It can occur in breastfeeding people. Clogged milk ducts can lead to mastitis.

Some studies have found that lecithin may treat or prevent clogged milk ducts. One source recommended taking 5 to 10 grams (g) of soy or sunflower lecithin a day to reduce inflammation in the milk ducts. However, further study is needed.

Be sure to speak to a healthcare provider before using lecithin or other supplements during breastfeeding.

Menopausal Symptoms

Researchers used high (1,200 mg per day) or low doses (600 mg per day) of soy lecithin or placebo for eight weeks in people undergoing menopause.

The group taking the higher dosage reportedly experienced the following:

Increased energy levels

Lower diastolic blood pressure (the bottom number)

Lower cardio-ankle vascular index (a measure of atherosclerosis , the hardening of the arteries)

More research is needed to confirm these results.



Medication-Induced Tardive Dyskinesia

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is characterized by uncontrolled body movements and can be due to certain medications used to treat neurological (brain) conditions.

A number of older studies have examined the effects of lecithin on TD. However, there isn't enough evidence to warrant further study of lecithin's effectiveness against TD.

Digestion

Lecithin may stimulate mucus production in the intestine. This may aid digestion and help protect the lining of your gastrointestinal system.

Lecithin is sometimes suggested for people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). However, some limited research suggests that soy lecithin may increase the abundance of undesirable gut bacteria.

Larger, more well-designed studies are needed before lecithin can be recommended for digestion and IBS.



Ulcerative Colitis

Some individuals with ulcerative colitis have low levels of phosphatidylcholine (also found in lecithin). Ulcerative colitis is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) affecting the large intestine. Scientists have suggested phosphatidylcholine supplementation may protect the colon from "bad" bacteria and inflammation. A meta-analysis (collection of studies) suggested 30% phosphatidylcholine-containing lecithin improved outcomes in people with ulcerative colitis. While studies have suggested benefits, more research is needed to confirm these results. See Also Lecytyna (Lecithin) - właściwości i zastosowanie

Gallbladder Disease

Lecithin supplements are sometimes used to prevent and limit gallstones. Research among 148 people with gallbladder disease found 17% had used lecithin supplements, and 71% were open to using lecithin if a healthcare provider recommended it.

However, the research supporting this use is limited. More research must be done to understand if lecithin can help manage gallbladder disease.

Liver Disease

Research suggested phosphatidylcholine could help prevent or reduce metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease(MASLD, formerly known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease or NAFLD).

In MASLD, fat builds up in the liver. Over time, MASLD can lead to liver cirrhosis and liver failure.

Phosphatidylcholine is just one part of lecithin. And the research for phosphatidylcholine or lecithin in liver disease is very preliminary. More research is needed to confirm these results.



Wound Healing

Lecithin may help wounds heal faster. One animal study found that soy and egg lecithin's free radical scavenging activities could help speed wound healing.

However, that evidence is insufficient as effects in animal studies don't necessarily translate into effects in humans. Further research in humans is needed.



Nutrition

Lecithin is not a single substance. It's a group of chemicals, including phospholipids (fat plus phosphate). The fats are primarily linoleic acid n-6 (LA), polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), and monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs).

Two level tablespoons (15 g) of soya lecithin granules contained approximately the following nutrients:

Calories : 80

: 80 Fat : 8 g

: 8 g Choline, from phosphatidylcholine : 3,260 mg

: 3,260 mg Phosphorous : 230 mg (23% Daily Value, DV)

: 230 mg (23% Daily Value, DV) Potassium: 180 mg (5% DV)



Other lecithin products, like soybean lecithin oil, have a different nutrition profile. One tablespoon (13.6 g) of soybean lecithin oil contains the following:

Calories : 104

: 104 Fat : 13.6 g

: 13.6 g Choline, from phosphatidylcholine : 47.6 mg

: 47.6 mg Phosphorous : 0 mg

: 0 mg Potassium : 0 mg

: 0 mg Vitamin K: 25 micrograms (mcg) (20 to 28% DV)

Growing conditions can affect the amounts of a plant-derived product's fatty acids and phospholipids.

Food Sources

Lecithin is found in foods that include:



Soybeans

Sunflower seeds

Canola seeds

Egg yolks

Other animal products like fish

Lecithin is used in cooking as an emulsifier; it helps stabilize ingredients that aren't easily mixed, like oil and water. It's also used in CBD edibles, typically as soy lecithin.

Side Effects

In most cases, lecithin supplements are safe for you to use. Side effects and possibly an allergic reaction can occur, though, so ask your healthcare provider before taking lecithin or any other supplement. This is especially important if you:

Are taking medications of any kind

Have a health condition

Have allergies

Side effects from lecithin have included the following:

Abdominal discomfort

Headache

Vomiting

Seek immediate medical attention if you believe you have a side effect from lecithin.



Is Lecithin Safe For You? Lecithin is generally considered safe at suggested doses. However, it is possible to experience side effects. Consult your healthcare provider before taking this or any supplement.

Precautions

Keep the following precautions in mind when using lecithin:

Severe allergic reaction : Avoid using lecithin if you have a known allergy to it, its ingredients, or products it may be derived from, such as egg, soy, fish, or sunflower. Ask for a complete list of the ingredients if you're unsure.

: Avoid using lecithin if you have a known allergy to it, its ingredients, or products it may be derived from, such as egg, soy, fish, or sunflower. Ask for a complete list of the ingredients if you're unsure. Pregnancy : Lecithin breaks down into choline. Adequate intake of choline during pregnancy is 450 mg per day.

: Lecithin breaks down into choline. Adequate intake of choline during pregnancy is 450 mg per day. Breastfeeding : The adequate choline intake during breastfeeding is 550 mg per day. While some studies have found lecithin may treat or prevent clogged milk ducts, speak with your obstetrician, your child's pediatrician, or another healthcare provider before using lecithin or other supplements.

: The adequate choline intake during breastfeeding is 550 mg per day. While some studies have found lecithin may treat or prevent clogged milk ducts, speak with your obstetrician, your child's pediatrician, or another healthcare provider before using lecithin or other supplements. Children : There is limited research on the safety of lecithin in children. Because of this, children may need to avoid taking it but check with your healthcare provider.

: There is limited research on the safety of lecithin in children. Because of this, children may need to avoid taking it but check with your healthcare provider. Kidney disease: Lecithin products may contain phosphorous. Phosphorus-containing foods may pose a risk for people with chronic kidney disease (CKD). People with CKD may need to avoid lecithin.



Interactions

The following interactions may occur with lecithin:

Bacteria : Specific gut bacteria may impact how the body breaks down phosphatidylcholine from lecithin.

: Specific gut bacteria may impact how the body breaks down phosphatidylcholine from lecithin. Blood pressure medications : High doses of lecithin have lowered diastolic blood pressure in clinical studies. Theoretically, it may interact with blood pressure-lowering medications. These medications include beta-blockers such as Coreg (carvedilol), Inderal (propranolol), Lopressor or Toprol XL (metoprolol), Sorine (sotalol), Tenormin (atenolol), Timolol, and Trandate (labetalol). They may also include angiotensin-converting enzyme(ACE) inhibitors such as quinapril, Altace (ramipril), lisinopril , Lotensin (benazepril), and Lotrel (amlodipine and benazepril).

: High doses of lecithin have lowered diastolic blood pressure in clinical studies. Theoretically, it may interact with blood pressure-lowering medications. These medications include such as Coreg (carvedilol), Inderal (propranolol), Lopressor or Toprol XL (metoprolol), Sorine (sotalol), Tenormin (atenolol), Timolol, and Trandate (labetalol). They may also include such as quinapril, Altace (ramipril), , Lotensin (benazepril), and Lotrel (amlodipine and benazepril). Cholesterol medications : Some studies suggest that plant-based lecithin may lower cholesterol levels. Theoretically, lecithin may interact with cholesterol-lowering medications such as Lovaza (omega-3-acid ethyl esters), Lipitor (atorvastatin), Niacor (niacin), Repatha (evolocumab), and Zocor (simvastatin).

It is essential to carefully read a supplement's ingredients list and nutrition facts panel to know which ingredients are in the product and how much of each ingredient is included. Please review this supplement label with your healthcare provider to discuss potential interactions with foods, other supplements, and medications.



Dosage: How Much Lecithin Should I Take?

There is no specific dosage of lecithin that's recommended and it may vary depending on the intended purpose. In studies, the following dosages were used for the following conditions:



Mastitis : 5 to 10 grams of lecithin daily (consult your healthcare provider before using)

: 5 to 10 grams of lecithin daily (consult your healthcare provider before using) Menopause symptoms: 600 to 1,200 mg daily

Generally, never take more than the dose suggested on the label. Consult with your healthcare provider or pharmacist if you have any questions.



For choline, often in lecithin form, the tolerable upper limits for dosage are 3,500 mg in all adults, including pregnant people. Excessive amounts can cause sweating, vomiting, low blood pressure, and liver damage.

Similar Supplements

Supplements similar in action to lecithin include the following:

Alpha-glycerylphosphorylcholine

Choline

Niacin

Omega-3 fatty acids

Lecithin is available as a capsule or pill, and also is sold as granules or powders.

Summary

Lecithin contains phospholipids. It may be found in specific foods or taken as a supplement. It is said to aid in the function of the brain, nerves, and other organs.



Lecithin has been studied for its use in preventing or treating various health conditions. However, the evidence supporting its use for these conditions is weak; more studies are needed.



Lecithin is thought to be safe. Still, check with your healthcare provider before taking any supplements. You may need to avoid it if you have chronic kidney disease due to potential phosphorous content.

