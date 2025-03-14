Lecithin Granules, Premium Quality, Vegan, Non-GMO Source (2025)

How can I use Lecithin Granules?

Our high-performance lecithin granules have a mild `nutty' taste and can be used in any cooking where a thickener might be useful, such as soups, stews and casseroles. For convenience, we also provide lecithin in capsules.

Premium quality ingredients

Lecithin Granules are of the highest quality, being extracted from premium grade, natural source, non-GM soya beans. We source our Lecithin Granules from suppliers with an excellent reputation for quality. They undergo rigorous checks before being manufactured and packaged in UK factories working to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP).

This product is suitable for both vegetarians and vegans and is free from nuts.

If you have any questions about our Lecithin Granules, please contact our expert Nutrition Advisors for free advice.