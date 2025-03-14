Lecithin Granules, Premium Quality, Vegan, Non-GMO Source (2025)

Lecithin Granules, Premium Quality, Vegan, Non-GMO Source (1) Lecithin Granules, Premium Quality, Vegan, Non-GMO Source (2)

Lecithin Granules, Premium Quality, Vegan, Non-GMO Source (5)

450 grams

(80) 4.7 / 580| Read Reviews

  • Natural source lecithin granules
  • Non-GM soya
  • Free from nuts
  • Perfect partner to CoQ10, Plant Sterols, Garlic
  • Nut-free, but with a subtle hint of nuttiness in taste, delicious in cooking

Product ID: 777

£28.95

quantity

£28.95
  • Natural source lecithin granules
  • Non-GM soya
  • Free from nuts
  • Perfect partner to CoQ10, Plant Sterols, Garlic
  • Nut-free, but with a subtle hint of nuttiness in taste, delicious in cooking

Lecithin Granules, Premium Quality, Vegan, Non-GMO Source (20)

  • Product Information

  • What is lecithin?
    Lecithin is a substance found naturally in many plant and animal tissues. It plays a role in making compounds called phospholipids which make up the basic structure of all our cell membranes. High concentrations are found in the brain and liver.

    How can I use Lecithin Granules?
    Our high-performance lecithin granules have a mild `nutty' taste and can be used in any cooking where a thickener might be useful, such as soups, stews and casseroles. For convenience, we also provide lecithin in capsules.

    Premium quality ingredients
    Lecithin Granules are of the highest quality, being extracted from premium grade, natural source, non-GM soya beans. We source our Lecithin Granules from suppliers with an excellent reputation for quality. They undergo rigorous checks before being manufactured and packaged in UK factories working to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP).

    This product is suitable for both vegetarians and vegans and is free from nuts.

    If you have any questions about our Lecithin Granules, please contact our expert Nutrition Advisors for free advice.

Daily Intake

Sprinkle 1 to 2 level tablespoons of granules onto cereals or use as a cooking ingredient. Lecithin makes a useful thickener in soups, sauces and casseroles. Do not exceed recommended daily dose. 1 level tablespoon = 7.5 grams
Food supplements should not replace a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

Formula

Typically per 100g

Energy3564kJ/852kcal

Fat91g

Of which saturates12g

Monounsaturates4g

Polyunsaturates 34g

Carbohydrate8g

Of which Sugars4g

Protein<0.01g

Salt<0.01g

Ingredients

Soya Lecithin Granules.

Suitable For

This product is suitable for all adults and children aged 4 years and over.
This product is suitable for vegetarians and vegans.
This product is suitable during pregnancy or breast feeding.

Cautions/Allergies

For allergens see ingredients listed in bold.
This product is free from wheat, yeast, dairy, nuts and shellfish.
This product is free from gluten containing ingredients.

Frequently Asked Questions (1)

Q - "How Many Lecithin Granules Should I Take Per Day?"

A - Sprinkle 1 to 2 level tablespoons of granules onto cereals or use as a cooking ingredient. Lecithin makes a useful thickener in soups, sauces and casseroles. Do not exceed recommended daily dose. 1 level tablespoon = 7.5 grams. Food supplements should not replace a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

Reviews

"Lecithin Granules - Good Product Out Of Stock."

By M.B. ,02 Aug 2023

I used this product for years for cholesterol control but can not obtain it now. Is there any possibility of restocking in the near future? Tried the lecithin capsules but did not like them.

Recommend to a friend: Yes

Thank you for taking the time to leave a review. We do not have a date yet for the granules returning. I have contacted you separately regarding the capsules.

Nature's Best Nutrition Advice

Value for money:

How much has this product helped you?

"This product is excellent"

By Anonymous ,06 Dec 2022

Verified Purchase

I have found lecithin granules are a big help in keeping cholesterol under control

Recommend to a friend: Yes

Value for money:

How much has this product helped you?

"Excellent!"

By Anonymous ,05 Oct 2022

Verified Purchase

I’m using these lecithin granules to try to lower my cholesterol. I bought lecithin capsules to start with but they really upset my IBS symptoms. I much prefer sprinkling these granules into smoothies, yoghurt, puddings etc. They dissolve easily and there’s no discernible taste.

Recommend to a friend: Yes

Thank you for taking the time to leave a review.

I am sorry to hear that you have experienced issues with the lecithin capsules. I have had a look at your account and I could not see an order for them but I have contacted you directly to discuss this further.

Nature's Best Nutrition Advice

Value for money:

How much has this product helped you?

"Lecithin Granules"

By Jeff Nutt ,08 Jun 2022

Verified Purchase

Fantastic Product ! As good as any you can buy !

Recommend to a friend: Yes

Value for money:

How much has this product helped you?

"This product sells itself"

By desmond henley ,11 May 2022

Verified Purchase

I have used lecithin granules for a number of years in order to maintain a good cholesterol level. It is pleasent to take, very versatile and of good value. I would not be without it.

Recommend to a friend: Yes

Value for money:

How much has this product helped you?

