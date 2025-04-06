Leg & Back Pain Relief Cream (2025)

Table of Contents
Flexible frequency Order reminders You're in control Description Additional Information Ingredients How to Use Do you find yourself in constant pain when sitting still? Does your lower back, buttocks or legs throb and ache? FAQs References

Regular price $19.99 USD

Regular price $19.99 USD Sale price $19.99 USD

Unit price / per

Save Sold out

SIZE: 1 PACK

OPTIONS

1 PACK

Variant sold out or unavailable

Flexible frequency

Not sure how much of something you need, or how often? Adjust quantities and frequencies any time.

Order reminders

We'll let you know before each shipment. Delay, reschedule or cancel if you need to - we’ll only bill you when your order ships.

See Also
The Best Pain Relief Sprays of 2025: A Comprehensive Review

You're in control

Add or remove subscriptions, cancel orders, and edit frequencies and quantities through our user-friendly customer portal.

\n

","onetimeDrawbacks":"","selected_bg_color":"#edeeef","selected_text_color":"#121212","brand_contrast_color":"#ffffff","firstSelectionOption":"subscription","frequencyDisplayType":"dropdown","frequencyDisplayContent":"interval","frequencyIntervalTranslation":"{\n\t\"days\": \"{interval} days\", \n\t\"day\": \"{interval} day\", \n\t\"weeks\": \"{interval} weeks\", \n\t\"week\": \"{interval} week\", \n\t\"months\": \"{interval} months\", \n\t\"month\": \"{interval} month\", \n\t\"save\": \"Save {discount}\"\n}","subscriptionWithDiscountLabel":"SUBSCRIBE & SAVE 10%","subscriptionWithoutDiscountLabel":"Subscribe"},"external_market_id":null,"external_market_name":null}]}]}}}, formattedPrices: { [49368711168287]: { unit:"$19.99", discounted:"$17.99", sellingPlans: { [5623447839]: { price:"$17.99", discountType: "percentage", discountValue:10, }, [5623480607]: { price:"$17.99", discountType: "percentage", discountValue:10, }, [5623513375]: { price:"$17.99", discountType: "percentage", discountValue:10, }, [6407979295]: { price:"$17.99", discountType: "percentage", discountValue:10, }, [6408175903]: { price:"$17.99", discountType: "percentage", discountValue:10, }, [6408306975]: { price:"$17.99", discountType: "percentage", discountValue:10, }, } }, [49368711201055]: { unit:"$37.98", discounted:"$34.18", sellingPlans: { [5623447839]: { price:"$34.18", discountType: "percentage", discountValue:10, }, [5623480607]: { price:"$34.18", discountType: "percentage", discountValue:10, }, [5623513375]: { price:"$34.18", discountType: "percentage", discountValue:10, }, [6407979295]: { price:"$34.18", discountType: "percentage", discountValue:10, }, [6408175903]: { price:"$34.18", discountType: "percentage", discountValue:10, }, [6408306975]: { price:"$34.18", discountType: "percentage", discountValue:10, }, } }, [49368711233823]: { unit:"$53.97", discounted:"$48.57", sellingPlans: { [5623447839]: { price:"$48.57", discountType: "percentage", discountValue:10, }, [5623480607]: { price:"$48.57", discountType: "percentage", discountValue:10, }, [5623513375]: { price:"$48.57", discountType: "percentage", discountValue:10, }, [6407979295]: { price:"$48.57", discountType: "percentage", discountValue:10, }, [6408175903]: { price:"$48.57", discountType: "percentage", discountValue:10, }, [6408306975]: { price:"$48.57", discountType: "percentage", discountValue:10, }, } }, } }; })();

View full details

Leg & Back Pain Relief Cream (14)Leg & Back Pain Relief Cream (15)Leg & Back Pain Relief Cream (16)Leg & Back Pain Relief Cream (17)Leg & Back Pain Relief Cream (18)Leg & Back Pain Relief Cream (19)Leg & Back Pain Relief Cream (20)Leg & Back Pain Relief Cream (21)Leg & Back Pain Relief Cream (22)Leg & Back Pain Relief Cream (23)Leg & Back Pain Relief Cream (24)Leg & Back Pain Relief Cream (25)

Description

For pain down the back of legs, in the buttocks and lower back. Targets burning, tingling, shooting and stabbing pains.

Additional Information

Constant pain in your lower body can be distracting and debilitating. Get relief today with this natural and effective formula.

MagniLife Leg & Back Pain Relief Cream penetrates deeply and works quickly to relieve burning, tingling, stabbing and numbing pains in your lower body. This non-greasy, topical formula allows targeted pain relief when and where you want it.

  • For pain down the back of legs, in the buttocks and lower back
  • Targets burning, tingling, shooting and stabbing pains
  • Topical formula works quickly on the spot
  • Non-greasy cream penetrates deeply
  • No added dyes or fragrances

Ingredients

Active Ingredients

  • Belladonna 3X HPUS (For aching back pain)
  • Capsicum annum 3X HPUS (For pain while sitting)
  • Colocynthis 3X HPUS (For pain along back of thigh)
  • Gnaphalium Polycephalum 3X HPUS (Pain reliever)
  • Hypericum Perforatum 3X HPUS (For back pain)
  • Magnesia Phosphorica 3X HPUS (For leg and back pain)
  • Rhus Tox 3X HPUS (For pain in the back and legs)

Inactive ingredients

Water, Polyacrylamide, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Propylene Glycol, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Capsicum Annuum Resin, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Salvia Officinalis (Sage) Leaf Oil, Laureth-7, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Folic Acid, Retinyl Palmitate, Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract, Salvia Officinalis (Sage) Leaf Extract, Achillea Millefolium Extract, Sambucus Nigra Flower Extract, Foeniculum Vulgare (Fennel) Seed Extract, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Flower Extract, Rosa Canina Flower Extract, Geranium Maculatum Extract

How to Use

Generously apply and massage into skin from lower back to feet twice daily.

Warnings

  • Keep out of reach of children
  • For external use only
  • Avoid contact with eyes
  • Stop use and ask a doctor if you experience worsening symptoms or if symptoms last longer than 7 days.
  • If pregnant or breastfeeding, ask a health professional before use
  • In case of overdose, get medical help or contact a Poison Control Center right away

Do you find yourself in constant pain when sitting still? Does your lower back, buttocks or legs throb and ache?

Get relief quickly with this pain reliever developed to specifically target pain symptoms of sciatica in the lower back, buttocks and legs.

Leg & Back Pain Relief Cream (26)

FAQs

How do I use this product?

Generously apply and massage into skin from lower back to feet twice daily. Use regularly to achieve best results.

How long does the medicine take to work?

Individuals all react differently. Relief can either be immediate or gradual, so we recommend allowing the medicine enough time to reach its full potential, which could be up to six weeks.

Will this cream stain my clothes?

No, the non-greasy formula absorbs completely, and there are no dyes.

What color and consistency is this cream supposed to be?

This cream is typically white and may have pink undertones. It has a lotion texture to it but dries without any residue.

View All FAQs

Leg & Back Pain Relief Cream (27)

Leg & Back Pain Relief Cream (2025)

References

Top Articles
So You Bought the Viral Medicube Booster Pro — What Now?
Baby-Herzschlag zuhause hören: Der miniland sweetBeat Fetal Doppler im Test
SANAA CENTER CONSULTANCY LTD - 12682385
Latest Posts
Der große Fetal-Doppler Test
Babys Herztöne zuhause hören: Der Babymoov Fetal Doppler im Test
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Rev. Leonie Wyman

Last Updated:

Views: 5567

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (59 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Rev. Leonie Wyman

Birthday: 1993-07-01

Address: Suite 763 6272 Lang Bypass, New Xochitlport, VT 72704-3308

Phone: +22014484519944

Job: Banking Officer

Hobby: Sailing, Gaming, Basketball, Calligraphy, Mycology, Astronomy, Juggling

Introduction: My name is Rev. Leonie Wyman, I am a colorful, tasty, splendid, fair, witty, gorgeous, splendid person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.