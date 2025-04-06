Leg & Back Pain Relief Cream (2025)

1 / of 10
Regular price $19.99 USD
Regular price
$19.99 USD Sale price $19.99 USD
Unit price / per
Save Sold out
SIZE: 1 PACK
Flexible frequency
Not sure how much of something you need, or how often? Adjust quantities and frequencies any time.
Order reminders
We'll let you know before each shipment. Delay, reschedule or cancel if you need to - we’ll only bill you when your order ships.
You're in control
Add or remove subscriptions, cancel orders, and edit frequencies and quantities through our user-friendly customer portal.
\n
Description
For pain down the back of legs, in the buttocks and lower back. Targets burning, tingling, shooting and stabbing pains.
Additional Information
Constant pain in your lower body can be distracting and debilitating. Get relief today with this natural and effective formula.
MagniLife Leg & Back Pain Relief Cream penetrates deeply and works quickly to relieve burning, tingling, stabbing and numbing pains in your lower body. This non-greasy, topical formula allows targeted pain relief when and where you want it.
- For pain down the back of legs, in the buttocks and lower back
- Targets burning, tingling, shooting and stabbing pains
- Topical formula works quickly on the spot
- Non-greasy cream penetrates deeply
- No added dyes or fragrances
Ingredients
Active Ingredients
- Belladonna 3X HPUS (For aching back pain)
- Capsicum annum 3X HPUS (For pain while sitting)
- Colocynthis 3X HPUS (For pain along back of thigh)
- Gnaphalium Polycephalum 3X HPUS (Pain reliever)
- Hypericum Perforatum 3X HPUS (For back pain)
- Magnesia Phosphorica 3X HPUS (For leg and back pain)
- Rhus Tox 3X HPUS (For pain in the back and legs)
Inactive ingredients
Water, Polyacrylamide, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Propylene Glycol, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Capsicum Annuum Resin, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Salvia Officinalis (Sage) Leaf Oil, Laureth-7, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Folic Acid, Retinyl Palmitate, Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract, Salvia Officinalis (Sage) Leaf Extract, Achillea Millefolium Extract, Sambucus Nigra Flower Extract, Foeniculum Vulgare (Fennel) Seed Extract, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Flower Extract, Rosa Canina Flower Extract, Geranium Maculatum Extract
How to Use
Generously apply and massage into skin from lower back to feet twice daily.
Warnings
- Keep out of reach of children
- For external use only
- Avoid contact with eyes
- Stop use and ask a doctor if you experience worsening symptoms or if symptoms last longer than 7 days.
- If pregnant or breastfeeding, ask a health professional before use
- In case of overdose, get medical help or contact a Poison Control Center right away
Do you find yourself in constant pain when sitting still? Does your lower back, buttocks or legs throb and ache?
Get relief quickly with this pain reliever developed to specifically target pain symptoms of sciatica in the lower back, buttocks and legs.
FAQs
How do I use this product?
Generously apply and massage into skin from lower back to feet twice daily. Use regularly to achieve best results.
How long does the medicine take to work?
Individuals all react differently. Relief can either be immediate or gradual, so we recommend allowing the medicine enough time to reach its full potential, which could be up to six weeks.
Will this cream stain my clothes?
No, the non-greasy formula absorbs completely, and there are no dyes.
What color and consistency is this cream supposed to be?
This cream is typically white and may have pink undertones. It has a lotion texture to it but dries without any residue.
View All FAQs