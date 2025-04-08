Lehigh Valley leaders hear housing solutions: ‘We want people to work and live here.’ (2025)

On the same day online apartment search website gave new evidence that the Lehigh Valley’s affordable housing concerns aren’t going away anytime soon, area officials assembled to continue to look for solutions.

Housing overall has become a “real problem,” said Tony Iannelli, president and CEO of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce. “And there are so many aspects toward solving the problem.”

Iannelli joined in a virtual roundtable Tuesday with Nancy Dischinat, executive director of Workforce Lehigh Valley, and others in the public and private sector to discuss the region’s housing supply and attainability strategy.

Lehigh Valley Planning Commission has partnered with Lehigh County and Urban Land Institute to work on a strategy to increase housing availability at all levels. A decade of suppressed housing construction mixed with a steady growth in population has resulted in a 9,000-unit shortage of available housing.

Also Tuesday, the online apartment search website Rentcafe.com said the Valley holds distinction as the second-hottest small rental market in the U.S., trailing only central New Jersey. About 13 renters are competing for each available unit, up from 10 at the same time last year, Rentcafe said.

The Planning Commission’s housing strategy is working with all housing sector stakeholders. Tuesday’s meeting provided perspective, information and a chance for participants to ask questions of Jill Seitz, the organization’s chief community and regional planner, who is leading the project.

Seitz said an opening workshop last month included a wide range of participants who identified various challenges. She said officials are diving into the initial information and plan to obtain more responses from the public and private sectors.

So far, Seitz said, it appears solutions will need to originate locally, given a number of complicating factors: construction costs, material shortages, interest rates, inflation, and road and utility constraints. Each community, she said, needs to examine how it can increase its supply of housing.

It starts with smart, balanced community planning, audience members said. “The reality is planning is to accommodate the population, not to prevent [development],” said Matt Sprung, a commercial real estate broker and Forks Township planning commission member.

Former Bethlehem Mayor John Callahan, who works in housing with Peron Development, sounded a theme shared by other participants: The Valley must continue to balance quality of life with growth.

“I see both sides of the coin [with government and business],” Callahan said. We’ve got to work in the public-private sector together to find a solution.”

Dischinat said community planning can bolster economic development, both employers who worry about filling positions, and prospective employees who cannot find suitable housing.

“We want people to work and live in the Lehigh Valley, not just work here,” she said.

More details about the housing crisis and steps to alleviate it are at lvpc.org/housing. The LVPC’s website includes the proposed strategy, and a dashboard showing housing attainability by municipality. To comment on the website or other information, contact Seitz at jseitz@lvpc.org.

A final workshop on the housing strategy has been scheduled June 23 at DeSales University in Upper Saucon Township. The final event will share possible solutions and present strategies to increase housing supply and attainability across all income levels.

Contact Morning Call reporter Anthony Salamone at asalamone@mcall.com.