Lemon Demon - Hyakugojyuuichi Lyrics (2024)

Hey you, sit down and listen
Don't be flippant and don't be dismissin'
Think you're a Flash encyclopedia?
Eating, breathing Macromedia?
Think you're cool sayin' "All Your Base"?
Get that Xiao Xiao outta my face
You gotta be kidding me with that crap
Animutation's where it's at
Nine outta ten sociopaths agree
You gotta see Hyakugojyuuichi
From the Moch to the Rie to the Pee to the Wee
Just take it from me, MC NC
You won't believe your eyes, you'll go insane
I mean, what's up with that plastic plane?
You're an idiot if you disagree
You gotta see Hyakugojyuuichi
If you got the time, go grab a pen
And watch that thing again and again
Try to figure it out, what does it mean?
What's the significance of Mr. Bean?
Does anybody know? Are there any takers?
What's up with all the broken pacemakers?
The world is full of speculation
But nobody cracks this Animutation
Nine outta ten sociopaths agree
You gotta see Hyakugojyuuichi
You're an idiot if you disagree
Just take it from MC (Ah!) NC
You won't believe your eyes, you'll go insane (Aaah!)
I mean, what's up with that plastic plane? (Aaah!)
From the Moch to the Rie to the Pee to the Wee (Aaah!)
You gotta see Hyakugojyuuichi (Aaah!)
(1... 2... 3... Hit it!)
Wakeman is biased, like a household appliance
Hello Kitty and McGruff have an unholy alliance
Science is brutal and it cuts like a knife
Not even Obi-Wan can save the yodel of life
Your name is Bob, you're my heart-throb
I lost my job when I got fired
By a guy named Farchie, he was full of starch
He smelled like an orangutan's old apartment
Found a hobo in my room, what do I do?
He looks dead, he's full of lead
Bleeding red onto my bedspread
And he also seems to be missing his head
Why am I holding this gun and axe?
Do exploding pacemakers cause heart attacks?
Will Mr. Bean ever get his fill
Or will he just keep on telling me to kill?
Hey, don't you gimme that look!
You never had what it took
I took the beef and I beefed it up
You sat and whined while I took the cup
Of gold. You are getting old
When you see my face you better fold
Take this mop and shove it, boy
'Cause it's the only way you'll be employed
I am known as the Beef Bastard
(Everyone knows I'm the ultimate master)
I am known as the Beef Bastard
(Everyone else is a walking disaster)
I am known as the Beef Bastard
(Think you're fast? Well I know I'm faster!) (Ye-ye-ye-ye)
I am known as the Beef Bastard
(Everyone knows I'm the ultimate master) (Ye-ye-ye-ye)
Ma-ma-ma [*laughing*]
Ma-ma
Beef Bastard!
Weeeell I'm Shmorky! Eatin' PORKY!
Whitey rap sure sounds dorky!
Got a girl... she's a DOUBLE D!
I slap her on the butt dressed as a bumble bee!
I eat paste all damn day
I was in a Shakespeare play
I sit down on a Lazy Susan
Spin around like TOMMY CRUISIN!
Bong bong bing bing
I get payed to play with my thing!
I zip out zip in zip up BEGIN!
ROOM WITH A MOOSE! Jay Leno's CHIN!
Ambulance, Enron, Pee Wee, Pokémon
Bulbasaur, Pikachu, Jigglypuff, THEY CHOOSE YOU!
And I can't think of anymore to say
TV says doughnuts are high in fat, kazoo (キミたちとの であいはぜんぶ)
Found a hobo in my room (ちゃんと おぼえてる)
It's Princess Leia, the yodel of life (きずつけあった こともあったけど)
Give me my sweater back or I'll play the guitar! (それは（え～と）わすれた)
It's Steve's Adventure!
(Go, go, go, go)
(Go, go, go, go)
(Go, go, go, go)
(Go, go, go, go)
One-fifty-one Pokémon on the run
Suzuki-san is a formation of a bun
And a veggie burger with tsukemono
Jay-Jay has flown away with Sonny Bono
To the afterlife to visit Barney Fife
And to see Pero's screenshots of his wife
Named Chris Benoit, wearing a pretty dress
Saying "Watashi wa animutation ga suki desu."
Do the Mario! Isty-bitsy hockey
Lipsnot is not magic like a monkey
Captain Lou body-slams a rubber duckie
Just like in the match of Earth vs. Funky
Lucky Lucky nice to Mew-two
I need tea for two, how about you
Mr. Coldheart, or should I say Professor?
It looks like Lesko got revenge on my dresser
Props to Neil, he's the real deal
His friends all call him Mr. Popiel
He's the computer geek who doesn't shower for a week
His looks are hot, his clothes are CHIC!
He singlehandedly changed the face of the net
He's an online semi-celebrity you won't forget
He stormed onto the scene like a raging thunder
His seizure inducing flag says "Mr. Gahbunga."
Hey kids! Komiyona?
Omiyo mokemon halibudo
Halimatashinta, Pokinumushimi da
Watago get ready to rumble! (1... 2... 3... Hit it!)
Bamba-jidda-babla-biga
Hedimana-gina-hamana-gita
Hana-buto-halo-gini (Ye-ye-ye-ye-ma-ma)
Ala-pone-koala-bedi (Ye-ye-ye-ye-ma-ma)
Anamu-dada, ona-dote
Omanama-zenba-bolo-ho
Puyawa-dirbu-kowa-fuji (Ye-ye-ye-ye-ma-ma)
Waruma-ina-hada-bidi! (Ye-ye-ye-ye-ma-ma)
Teyo-mata, elino-wen
Hadawata-buto-bito-bed
Amatawa-jupto-hubba-pati
Fola-coola Colin Mochrie!
TV says doughnuts are high in fat, kazoo (キミたちとの であいはぜんぶ)
Found a hobo in my room (ちゃんと おぼえてる)
It's Princess Leia, the yodel of life (きずつけあった こともあったけど)
Give me my sweater back or I'll play the guitar! (それは（え～と）わすれた)
There you have it, that's the game
One-fifty-one, we can all be the same
I'm sure that it's been appetizing
With all the subliminal advertising
This has been a celebration, Animutation fans across the nation
In formation raise their hands in dedication
To the crazy-flashing-psychopathic-happy-dancing-super-magic-
Power-mega-ultra-kitschy (Hyakugojyuuichi)
Nine outta ten sociopaths agree
You gotta see Hyakugojyuuichi
From the Moch to the Rie to the Pee to the Wee
Just take it from me, MC NC
You won't believe your eyes, you'll go insane
I mean, what's up with that plastic plane?
You're an idiot if you disagree
You gotta see Hyakugojyuuichi