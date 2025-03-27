Lesson note on Physical and Health Education Primary 5 (Basic Five) 1st, 2nd & 3rd Term - EduPodia (2025)

Welcome, great EduPodian. Are you searching for Lesson Note on Physical and Health Education Primary 5 (Basic Five) 1st, 2nd & 3rd Term or 1st, 2nd & 3rd Term Physical and Health Education Scheme of Work for Primary 5? If yes, then Search no more! You are in the right place. Click Here to download the lesson note now! You can scroll down to view the scheme and other details.

PRIMARY 5 LESSON NOTE FOR 1ST, 2ND & 3RD TERM PHYSICAL AND HEALTH EDUCATION

This Lesson Note on Physical and Health Education Primary 5 (Basic Five) 1st, 2nd & 3rd Term

The lesson note is well-detailed with adequate evaluation to ensure that the learning objectives are achieved.

The scheme of work used in preparing the lesson note is based on the latest unified NERDC/UBE curriculum which is suitable for all schools in all the States in Nigeria.

Physical and Health Education Scheme of Work for Primary 5 (Basic 5) 1st, 2nd & 3rd Term

First Term:

1 Rhythmic activity and explanation of rhythematic Activity

2. Demonstration of rhythmatic activities (I).marching (II). Galloping (III).

Hopping

3. Rhythmic activities: singing, game and flock Dancing

4. Athletics: Field event (long jump) the basic skills of approach (I).The

running up (II). The take off and (III). the flight

5. The field event: long jump landing and recovering

6. High jump: The skills running take off, flight Landing recoveryand

demonstration

7. Volley ball: History of volley ball in Nigeria and Labeling of volley ball

court with demonstration

8. Basket ball: the history of ball in Nigeria, the Facilities and equipment draw

and label a basket Ball court

9. Foot ball: the history of football in Nigeria, facilities and equipment, draw

and label a football pitch with Demonstration

10. Personal health care of the body

Second Term:

1 HOCKEY GAME

2. TABLE TENNIS

3. PHYSICAL FITNESS COCOMPONENT

4. MAINTENANCE OF PHYSICAL FITNESS

5. MEASURING PHYSICAL FITNESS CONT.

6. GYMNASTICS

7. GYMNASTICS CONT.

8. BASIC GYMNASTIC ACTIVITIES

9. RECREATIONAL ACTIVITIES

10. INTRODUCTION TO DIRECTION

11. REVISION

Third Term:

WEEK 1: FOOD AND NUTRITION

 Sources of food Nutrient

 Nutritional deficiencies Diseases

WEEK 2: FOOD AND NUTRITION

1. Characteristics of nutrition deficient Person

2. Consequence of family Size on Nutrition

WEEK 3: MARTIAL ARTS:

1. History of judo

2. Importance of Judo

WEEK 4: MARTIAL ARTS:

1. Rules of Judo

2. Skills of Judo

3. Demonstration

WEEK 5: SWIMMING STROKE:

1. Types of strokes

2. Back stroke

3. Butterfly stroke

WEEK 6: PATHOGENS: DISEASES AND PREVENTION

 Meaning of Sickness and illness

WEEK 7: MEANING AND SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF DISEASES

 Sickness and illness

WEEK 8: MEANING OF COMMUNICABLE AND NON-COMMUNICABLE DISEASES

WEEK 9: ISSUES AND CHALLENGES IN PHYSICAL AND HEALTH EDUCATION:

 Drugs use and their consequences

 Drugs use and their consequences

WEEK 10: WAYS OF TAKING DRUGS

WEEK 11: ALCOHOL AND TOBACCO

WEEK 12: HEALTH

1. Consequence of drugs abuse on individual

2. Family

3. Society

WEEK 13: REVISION AND EXAMINATION

LESSON NOTE ON PHYSICAL AND HEALTH EDUCATION FOR PRIMARY 5

