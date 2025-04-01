Linux 101 - SANS Holiday Hack Challenge 2023 Write-Up (2025)

Difficulty:

Direct link: --

Objective ⚓︎

Request Visit Ginger Breddie in Santa's Shack on Christmas Island to help him with some basic Linux tasks. It's in the southwest corner of Frosty's Beach.

Ginger Breddie Hey, welcome to Santa's Surf Shack on tropical Christmas Island! I'm just hanging ten here, taking it easy while brushing up on my Linux skills.

You ever tried getting into Linux? It's a super cool way to play around with computers.

Can you believe ChatNPT suggested this trip to the Geese Islands this year? I'm so thrilled!

Kudos to ChatNPT, eh? The sunshine, the waves, and my surfboard – simply loving it!

So, what do you have planned? Care to join me in a Linux session?



Solution ⚓︎

Clicking on the Cranberry Pi terminal, we find The North Pole Present Maker, however, all the presents have been stolen by trolls! We need to restore the presents to the green bar at the bottom of the terminal by capturing trolls. The instructions tell us we can type hintme to receive a hint as we progress through the challenge tasks.

Task 1 Perform a directory listing of your home directory to find a troll and retrieve a present!

elf@087bb4eaad8f:~$ lsHELP troll_19315479765589239 workshopelf@087bb4eaad8f:~$

Task 2 Now find the troll inside the troll.

elf@087bb4eaad8f:~$ cat troll_19315479765589239 troll_24187022596776786elf@087bb4eaad8f:~$

Task 3 Great, now remove the troll in your home directory.

elf@087bb4eaad8f:~$ rm troll_19315479765589239 elf@087bb4eaad8f:~$

Task 4 Print the present working directory using a command.

elf@087bb4eaad8f:~$ pwd/home/elfelf@087bb4eaad8f:~$

Task 5 Good job but it looks like another troll hid itself in your home directory. Find the hidden troll!

Task 6 Excellent, now find the troll in your command history.

elf@087bb4eaad8f:~$ history 1 echo troll_9394554126440791 2 ls 3 cat troll_19315479765589239 4 rm troll_19315479765589239 5 pwd 6 ls -la 7 historyelf@087bb4eaad8f:~$

Task 7 Find the troll in your environment variables.

elf@1f330ef9890f:~$ printenvSHELL=/bin/bashTMUX=/tmp/tmux-1050/default,17,0HOSTNAME=1f330ef9890fRESOURCE_ID=243a0c1a-84fb-47d1-8772-7a07b6ce11e6GREENSTATUSPREFIX=presentsPWD=/home/elfLOGNAME=elfSESSNAME=Troll Wranglerz_TROLL=troll_20249649541603754HOME=/home/elfLANG=C.UTF-8LS_COLORS=rs=0:di=01;34:ln=01;36:mh=00:pi=40;33:so=01;35:do=01;35:bd=40;33;01:cd=40;33;01:or=40;31;01:mi=00:su=37;41:sg=30;43:ca=30;41:tw=30;42:ow=34;42:st=37;44:ex=01;32:*.tar=01;31:*.tgz=01;31:*.arc=01;31:*.arj=01;31:*.taz=01;31:*.lha=01;31:*.lz4=01;31:*.lzh=01;31:*.lzma=01;31:*.tlz=01;31:*.txz=01;31:*.tzo=01;31:*.t7z=01;31:*.zip=01;31:*.z=01;31:*.dz=01;31:*.gz=01;31:*.lrz=01;31:*.lz=01;31:*.lzo=01;31:*.xz=01;31:*.zst=01;31:*.tzst=01;31:*.bz2=01;31:*.bz=01;31:*.tbz=01;31:*.tbz2=01;31:*.tz=01;31:*.deb=01;31:*.rpm=01;31:*.jar=01;31:*.war=01;31:*.ear=01;31:*.sar=01;31:*.rar=01;31:*.alz=01;31:*.ace=01;31:*.zoo=01;31:*.cpio=01;31:*.7z=01;31:*.rz=01;31:*.cab=01;31:*.wim=01;31:*.swm=01;31:*.dwm=01;31:*.esd=01;31:*.jpg=01;35:*.jpeg=01;35:*.mjpg=01;35:*.mjpeg=01;35:*.gif=01;35:*.bmp=01;35:*.pbm=01;35:*.pgm=01;35:*.ppm=01;35:*.tga=01;35:*.xbm=01;35:*.xpm=01;35:*.tif=01;35:*.tiff=01;35:*.png=01;35:*.svg=01;35:*.svgz=01;35:*.mng=01;35:*.pcx=01;35:*.mov=01;35:*.mpg=01;35:*.mpeg=01;35:*.m2v=01;35:*.mkv=01;35:*.webm=01;35:*.ogm=01;35:*.mp4=01;35:*.m4v=01;35:*.mp4v=01;35:*.vob=01;35:*.qt=01;35:*.nuv=01;35:*.wmv=01;35:*.asf=01;35:*.rm=01;35:*.rmvb=01;35:*.flc=01;35:*.avi=01;35:*.fli=01;35:*.flv=01;35:*.gl=01;35:*.dl=01;35:*.xcf=01;35:*.xwd=01;35:*.yuv=01;35:*.cgm=01;35:*.emf=01;35:*.ogv=01;35:*.ogx=01;35:*.aac=00;36:*.au=00;36:*.flac=00;36:*.m4a=00;36:*.mid=00;36:*.midi=00;36:*.mka=00;36:*.mp3=00;36:*.mpc=00;36:*.ogg=00;36:*.ra=00;36:*.wav=00;36:*.oga=00;36:*.opus=00;36:*.spx=00;36:*.xspf=00;36:HHCUSERNAME=ToolipAREA=cisantassurfshackBPUSERHOME=/home/elfLESSCLOSE=/usr/bin/lesspipe %s %sTERM=screenLESSOPEN=| /usr/bin/lesspipe %sUSER=elfTOKENS=linux101TMUX_PANE=%2BPUSER=elfSHLVL=3LC_ALL=C.UTF-8PATH=/usr/local/sbin:/usr/local/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin:/sbin:/bin:/usr/games:/usr/local/games:/snap/binMAIL=/var/mail/elfLOCATION=7,8_=/usr/bin/printenvelf@1f330ef9890f:~$

Task 8 Next, head into the workshop.

elf@1f330ef9890f:~$ cd workshopelf@1f330ef9890f:~/workshop$

Task 9 A troll is hiding in one of the workshop toolboxes. Use "grep" while ignoring case to find which toolbox the troll is in.

elf@087bb4eaad8f:~/workshop$ cat toolbox_* | grep -i "troll"tRoLl.4056180441832623elf@087bb4eaad8f:~/workshop$

Task 10 A troll is blocking the present_engine from starting. Run the present_engine binary to retrieve this troll.

elf@86347d5cfa0e:~/workshop$ ./present_enginebash: ./present_engine: Permission deniedelf@86347d5cfa0e:~/workshop$ ls -l | headtotal 6888drwxr-xr-x 1 elf elf 4096 Dec 2 22:19 electrical-r--r--r-- 1 elf elf 4990336 Dec 2 22:19 present_engine-rw-r--r-- 1 elf elf 42 Dec 2 22:19 toolbox_0.txt-rw-r--r-- 1 elf elf 42 Dec 2 22:19 toolbox_1.txt-rw-r--r-- 1 elf elf 42 Dec 2 22:19 toolbox_10.txt-rw-r--r-- 1 elf elf 42 Dec 2 22:19 toolbox_100.txt-rw-r--r-- 1 elf elf 42 Dec 2 22:19 toolbox_101.txt-rw-r--r-- 1 elf elf 42 Dec 2 22:19 toolbox_102.txt-rw-r--r-- 1 elf elf 42 Dec 2 22:19 toolbox_103.txtelf@86347d5cfa0e:~/workshop$ chmod 777 present_engine elf@86347d5cfa0e:~/workshop$ ls -l | headtotal 6888drwxr-xr-x 1 elf elf 4096 Dec 2 22:19 electrical-rwxrwxrwx 1 elf elf 4990336 Dec 2 22:19 present_engine-rw-r--r-- 1 elf elf 42 Dec 2 22:19 toolbox_0.txt-rw-r--r-- 1 elf elf 42 Dec 2 22:19 toolbox_1.txt-rw-r--r-- 1 elf elf 42 Dec 2 22:19 toolbox_10.txt-rw-r--r-- 1 elf elf 42 Dec 2 22:19 toolbox_100.txt-rw-r--r-- 1 elf elf 42 Dec 2 22:19 toolbox_101.txt-rw-r--r-- 1 elf elf 42 Dec 2 22:19 toolbox_102.txt-rw-r--r-- 1 elf elf 42 Dec 2 22:19 toolbox_103.txtelf@86347d5cfa0e:~/workshop$ ./present_engine troll.898906189498077elf@86347d5cfa0e:~/workshop$

Task 11 Trolls have blown the fuses in /home/elf/workshop/electrical. cd into electrical and rename blown_fuse0 to fuse0.

elf@86347d5cfa0e:~/workshop$ cd /home/elf/workshop/electrical/elf@86347d5cfa0e:~/workshop/electrical$ lsblown_fuse0elf@86347d5cfa0e:~/workshop/electrical$ mv blown_fuse0 fuse0

Task 12 Now, make a symbolic link (symlink) named fuse1 that points to fuse0

elf@86347d5cfa0e:~/workshop/electrical$ ln -s fuse0 fuse1

Task 13 Make a copy of fuse1 named fuse2.

elf@86347d5cfa0e:~/workshop/electrical$ cp fuse1 fuse2

Task 14 We need to make sure trolls don't come back. Add the characters "TROLL_REPELLENT" into the file fuse2.

elf@86347d5cfa0e:~/workshop/electrical$ echo "TROLL_REPELLENT" >> fuse2

Task 15 Find the troll somewhere in /opt/troll_den.

hintme "find /some/directory -iname 'example'" would find any file with "example" in the name while ignoring case.

elf@86347d5cfa0e:~/workshop/electrical$ find /opt/troll_den -iname '*troll*'/opt/troll_den/opt/troll_den/plugins/embeddedjsp/src/main/java/org/apache/struts2/jasper/compiler/ParserController.java/opt/troll_den/apps/showcase/src/main/resources/tRoLl.6253159819943018/opt/troll_den/apps/rest-showcase/src/main/java/org/demo/rest/example/IndexController.java/opt/troll_den/apps/rest-showcase/src/main/java/org/demo/rest/example/OrdersController.javaelf@86347d5cfa0e:~/workshop/electrical$

Task 16 Find the file somewhere in /opt/troll_den that is owned by the user troll.

elf@86347d5cfa0e:~/workshop/electrical$ find /opt/troll_den -user troll/opt/troll_den/apps/showcase/src/main/resources/template/ajaxErrorContainers/tr0LL_9528909612014411

Task 17 Find the file created by trolls that is greater than 108 kilobytes and less than 110 kilobytes located somewhere in /opt/troll_den.

See AI Assistance My Prompt: What is the linux bash shell command to find a file greater than 108kb and smaller than 110kb created by a particular user ChatGPT Response:You can use the find command in the Linux bash shell to search for files based on criteria such as size, creation time, and owner. Here's an example command that finds files greater than 108KB and smaller than 110KB, created by a specific user: find /path/to/search -type f -size +108k -size -110k -user username find: The command to search for files.

/path/to/search: The directory where the search begins.

-type f: Specifies that only regular files should be considered (not directories or other types of files).

-size +108k -size -110k: Specifies the size range, greater than 108KB and smaller than 110KB.

-user username: Specifies the username of the file's owner.

Remember to replace /path/to/search and username with your actual values.

elf@86347d5cfa0e:~/workshop/electrical$ find /opt/troll_den -type f -size +108k -size -110k/opt/troll_den/plugins/portlet-mocks/src/test/java/org/apache/t_r_o_l_l_2579728047101724

Task 18 List running processes to find another troll.

elf@86347d5cfa0e:~/workshop/electrical$ ps -auxUSER PID %CPU %MEM VSZ RSS TTY STAT START TIME COMMANDinit 1 0.0 0.0 20112 16504 pts/0 Ss+ 01:30 0:00 /usr/bin/python3 /usr/local/bin/tmuxp load ./mysession.yamlelf 11506 0.3 0.0 31520 26688 pts/2 S+ 01:48 0:00 /usr/bin/python3 /14516_trollelf 11906 0.0 0.0 7672 3204 pts/3 R+ 01:49 0:00 ps -aux

Task 19 The 14516_troll process is listening on a TCP port. Use a command to have the only listening port display to the screen.

See AI Assistance My Prompt: what is the linux command to display the listening port of a process? ChatGPT Response: To display the listening ports of a process in Linux, you can use the lsof command along with grep to filter the results. Here's an example: lsof -i -P -n | grep LISTEN

You can also use netstat to achieve similar results: netstat -tulpn | grep LISTEN

Choose the command that suits your preference or availability on your system.

elf@86347d5cfa0e:~/workshop/electrical$ netstat -tulpn | grep LISTEN(Not all processes could be identified, non-owned process info will not be shown, you would have to be root to see it all.)tcp 0 0 0.0.0.0:54321 0.0.0.0:* LISTEN 11506/python3

Task 20 The service listening on port 54321 is an HTTP server. Interact with this server to retrieve the last troll.

elf@86347d5cfa0e:~/workshop/electrical$ curl 0.0.0.0:54321troll.73180338045875

Task 21 Your final task is to stop the 14516_troll process to collect the remaining presents.

elf@86347d5cfa0e:~/workshop/electrical$ kill 11506

Answer Congratulations, you caught all the trolls and retrieved all the presents!Type "exit" to close...

Response ⚓︎